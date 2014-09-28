Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Cuanto’

A review of tonight's “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as my wheat farm goes belly up…
“Partners in crime.” -Nucky
“Cuanto” brings us to the midway point of this shortened final season, and it's easily the liveliest of the four we've gotten so far. The hour deals a lot with partnerships being formed, or rekindled – or, more often than not, with failed reunion attempts – and as such not only deals a lot with the series' history (Van Alden's arrest of Luciano and Jimmy in season 1, Nucky and Margaret's first meeting), but gives us several terrific character combinations in both Atlantic City and Chicago, along with the best of the young Nucky flashbacks to date.
As I noted last week, the Nucky/Margaret pairing has always been greater than the sum of its two parts, and we got a long, potent and entertaining reminder of that here. With Margaret back – an older, far less timid Margaret – Nucky's inscrutability goes from a deficit to a huge asset, as the fun is in watching an increasingly-drunk Margaret try to figure out exactly where she stands with her “husband.” The push and pull between the two characters, and the obvious pleasure Steve Buscemi and Kelly Macdonald take in working opposite each other, kept things moving at a nice clip even as not a lot actually happened during her brief trip back to Atlantic City. Nucky comes up with a solution to the problem of the Widow Rothstein, but leaves it to Margaret to negotiate, and where for a moment it seems like Nucky might invite her back to his place – and that she would accept, what with the kiss she plants on him earlier in the scene – instead he simply pays for her to stay in a hotel elsewhere in town. But the show obviously isn't done with them yet, and after seeing them together for so much of this hour, I'm glad of that.
The action in Chicago was even more of a treat. Capone has fallen deeply in love with his own celebrity – the sequence where he stands in front of the movie screen, blocking the flickering newsreel footage, was a gorgeous bit of filmmaking from Jake Paltrow and company – and is thus more erratic and dangerous than ever. Luciano travels to Chicago to recruit Al for the organized crime commission he and Meyer are plotting, recalling their own ties as former New York pals, and their season 2 partnership as they plotted with Jimmy to overthrow their various mentors. But Capone's celebrity and ego are so huge that he can't see any profit in joining up, and what appears to be Luciano's mistake about recognizing Van Alden(*) likely plays a role in Capone turning him down and instead warning Nucky about the threat coming from New York. (It also doesn't help that Luciano kept making the Wallace Beery joke, which led to two different scenes where Capone gives his doomed underling the “Funny how?” treatment from “Goodfellas” before beating him savagely with the toy Empire State Building that Lucky gave him.)
(*) Nelson talking his way out of a bullet – with a blend of fiction and absolute truth – was a fantastic blend of suspense and black comedy, and a reminder of how good Michael Shannon is at getting laughs from this humorless colossus of a man he's been playing for the last five years. “I may have soiled myself.” Poor, poor “George Mueller.”
The young Nucky flashbacks, meanwhile, shine a light on a figure who seems to be just as important to Nucky's rise as the Commodore. We've always been told that the Commodore was Nucky's mentor, but here he's the one who casually fires Nucky from his job at the hotel because he has no more use for the boy, whereas Sheriff Lindsay recognizes the dire circumstances that would lead Nucky and Eli (in the first of many criminal capers they would perform together) to break into a hotel room, and takes pity on them by inviting them to dine with his very polite and kind family. So much of Nucky's behavior is driven by envy of people who have more than he and Eli do – Eli responds to a flushing toilet like it's the Eighth Wonder of the World – and the glimpse of a family so much happier than his own is enough to make him cry, and to lead Lindsay to consider Nucky for the deputy sheriff job we know he'll have down the road. Lindsay has to this point been presented as even colder and more cynical in many ways than the Commodore, but he's nice to Nucky; given that Nucky eventually becomes the sheriff himself, will this be yet another partner he ends up betraying?
Like many of you, I'm concerned with how the show wraps up all its stories with only four episodes to go. Even leaving out characters like Chalky and Narcisse who are absent this week, there's an awful lot to deal with about Luciano's plans, the mole in Capone's organization, and Nucky continuing to lose allies, with Joe Kennedy officially passing on Nucky's rum deal, while Sally (RIP) is gunned down by the Cuban authorities. And it may be that Winter, Korder and company can't make it all work with this shorter order.
But history has taught me not to underestimate the people who make “Boardwalk Empire,” no matter how bumpy and/or slow things might seem at a season's midpoint. “Cuanto” was an excellent episode. Now we approach the endgame. I look forward to it.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Ah, Sally. Sally. One knew nothing good was going to happen at that roadblock, but I only realized she was going to get shot when she resisted the soldiers pining her to the car. In one way, it’s part of the story of this show: dangerous stuff gets you killed, but in another it’s a very cheap shipping move for Margaret-Nucky. Like some (many?) I liked Sally-Nucky more than Margaret-Nucky, because I cannot stand Margaret’s salved conscience approach. Sally is venal because she wants money, not because she wants to be a better person with that money. Margaret is the type of person who would hand out blankets with smallpox to the Natives and then cry about it in a wooden church the next Sunday.
The Capone thing was great. Once again, you knew nothing good would happen to the chuckler who chuckled too long, but you never quite knew when he would get it, or how.
I wish this show would last longer. I’ll miss it.
Excellent episode. Agree about the wonderful chemistry between Nucky and Margaret–I surprised myself by giving a little fist pump when she planted one on him; I was glad when the show separated them, as they seemed to be heading into the trap of endless, repetitive squabbling that has marred several of my favorite shows, and I had forgotten until tonight how invested in the relationship I was in the first season and a half or so.
Cinematically, this season has a dense, dreamy, alternately meloncholic and menacing atmosphere that I’m really digging.
Lots of callbacks this season (and ep) too–“That jerk-off that got iced by Nucky Thompson”, etc.–that of course led to another masterful comic performance from Michael Shannon. I SO want a spin-off taking place in the gap between seasons 4and 5 focused on Van Alden and Eli navigating the progressively insane whims of their neurosyphallitic, (yeah, I know I misspelled it) cocaine-crazed boss.
Joe Kennedy continues to be able to get under Nucky’s skin, to hilarious effect. Which reminds me–“Oh, no, you didn’t.” “No, not that. Why does everyone think that!?” HA!
Nucky was supposed to be paying off Ronin, not Sally–poor, tough Sally–so that’s one more on the pile of damsels our gallant knight has indirectly killed.
Joe Kennedy has definitely been entertaining. But I find his final words to Nucky–“remember, sport, strength in numbers”–a bit hard to parse. I mean, I am familiar with that truism, but what specifically did he mean in this case?
Family. He said it in the previous episode as well.
The young Nucky stuff is just boring and pointless. Eight episodes to finish things off and we’re spending a third of it in this aimless, meandering narrative about the rise of Young Enoch Thompson, a character I care even less about than the old Enoch Thompson.
Bleh.
The Capone scenes were interesting, but it seems like something I’ve seen before about a million times. I half expected him to burst out with,”Funny? Funny How? Funny like a clown?”
So true. We know Nucky came up from nothing; we’ve known all this since he burned down his childhood house seasons ago. Every time the narrative goes backward, I reach for my iPad and get work done. It’s a waste of time, with scant time left.
Could not disagree more (respectfully). Especially this episode’s flashback scenes – fantastic! It showed us the nurturing big/little brother relationship between Nucky and Eli in the past; the scene with Nucky wanting to share the majesty of a flushing toilet with his kid brother was great. And the gut-wrenching sadness/confusion of Nucky’s reaction to a happy, functioning family dinner, leading him to envy other’s statons in life, as well as contemplate revenge on his father … I think we’ve needed these flashbacks to flesh out this man, who quite frankly despite being the show’s lead, has been a bit 2-dimensional and has taken a back-seat to larger personalities.
I felt they were somewhat pointless until this episode, when (like Alan) they started to finally gel. It’s true though that there are a lot of balls in the air and not a lot of time left.
With the “funny like a clown” thing, I couldn’t decide if they were blatantly stealing that or if it was supposed to be an homage. It can’t be “none of the above” as it was just too similar.
Capone not remembering Jimmy is a stretch.
tons of cocaine and syphillis
7 years of allies, threats, enemies, etc
and he was in AC not Chicago
7 years of allies, threats, enemies, etc
and he was in AC not Chicago
It’s been 10 years since Capone and Jimmy last met. Not being able to remember his name off the top his head isn’t a stretch at all.
Stephen Graham was the MVP of that episode. He really makes Capone into this fierce figure who is dark but also very comical as I think his performance was great. I also liked Kelly MacDonald as seeing Margaret drunk was kind of fun to watch as I love seeing her and Nucky sort of reunite. I’m sad about Sally though. I liked her.
I never understood all the Margaret hate. She has her flaws, but it isn’t as if she took a boy that looked like her son an shot him up with heroin and drowned him LOL!
Anyway except for the insider trading scam with Rothstein she has lead a respectable hard working life since leaving Nucky, the best thing she could’ve done and with her kids turning out fine; and yes she has matured.
I’m with you, Hunter. The Margaret hate was always mystifying to me as well.
I was kinda hoping for the “teen” Nucky, since the kid being a bell hop was getting old, but I enjoyed the young deputy Thompson, and the kindness of the sheriff.
I said it last week, and I will repeat it this week. Love Capone, love Chalky. I missed Chalky this week, like I missed Capone last week.
I loved how Al didn’t care about the Italian connection? Who wants an AMWAY anyway? This show actually questions how/why the mafia even started. Lucky and Al were just bums in the beginning. Al was able to go solo, and make $$$$ and Lucky wanted to be part of something bigger.
I miss Sopranos.
At the time a lot of Italians felt more allegiance with their town/village/district than the national feeling of “Italianess”. As you saw with Capone cursing Luciano’s Sicilian background there was a lot of ill will between Italians. Even in Italian neighborhoods and building within those neighborhoods in big American cities like New York were divided by what town they came in The Mafia was a Sicilian thing. Al Capone’s family was Neapolitan (and why the Chicago Outfit even today isn’t the Mafia). Luciano was trying to bridge the ethnic gap between Italians and make it an Italian thing of theirs. Of course non Italians still couldn’t join.
So it was a combination of wanting to be in total control and answer to no one and ethnic rivalry-and also a willingness not to be use talents outside of his own ethnic group-that he didn’t want anything to do with a “Commission”.
Chekhov’s Empire State Building.
Yeah, as soon as I saw pointy it was, and therefore how lethal it could be, I knew it was going to be used to kill somebody.
The odd thing was that the real Empire State Building wasn’t that pointy yet because it was years away from getting its radio tower on it. It was still seriously thought of as a potential mooring mast for passenger liner dirigibles. :-)
Yeah I know they had it pointy for it to look like an imposing weapon in Al’s hand when he had it upside down over that idiot who talked too much. ;-)
I chuckled when I saw Ian Hart’s name in the guest star credits because the only time we saw Nucky’s dad this episode was in a long-shot of his ass.
Why does this show have to end so soon? Very sad about Sally, surprised she made such a bad decision to resist the police.
And I gues I’m one of the few people that appreciates the Nucky flashbacks. They truly move me and beautifully show why Nucky is the way he is, bringing his character full circle. Him crying at the dinner table nearly brought me to tears. Wish they would do a spin off of the rise of Nucky.
The Army officer were going to kill her anyway. The commander scolded his soldier not for shooting her, but shooting her out in the open road.
I agree,was incredibly moving nuckys emotion at the functional family dinner table scene.
I’m sure many viewers can relate to stumbling upon,the revelation of.. “the other world”.
that of a healthy,fearless family dynamic.thankyou writers.
Hunter, I’m not sure that’s true. He also pointed out that she was an American.
Flashbacks are a waste of time and we are going to be utterly disappointed because they are not going to wrap this up very well in 4 more episodes. It’s probably going to be just another failed series finale.
I’m usually beyond annoyed with the flashbacks – last week was painful – but they were really, really poignant this episode. The young actor has been hit or miss in these scenes, but he was effective tonight.
The rest of the episode was equally great, however I think the show gets off a little too much on the Capone violence. Especially when it was inevitable as it was this episode.
No idea how they are going to wrap everything up in four episodes. Feels like we’re heading to an inevitable bloodbath.
This was my second episode.
It was very painful to sit through the cliched Capone scenes.
Ditto the rough childhood segments.
Steve Buscemi’s scenes were dull.
I did like the tough broad’s scene with the soldiers though.
The second episode of the show you’ve ever watched and you are critiquing it? When you’ve seen two episodes of season 5 and that’s it? Keep trolling.
How many episodes do I need to watch before I can spot the overused cliches in the “Roarin’ 20s Mobster!” and “He had a rough childhood!” genres?
Any viewer’s entitled to watch a heavily serialized TV show out of order kiddo but it doesn’t lend much weight to your criticism, especially when all you’re really doing is just calling out the cliches as you see them with no regard to their content.
I share the opinion that the childhood scenes this season have largely dragged but this episode is where it starts hitting something significant with young Nuck’s interaction with the sheriff.
It just doesn’t make sense to watch the series this way in 2015. If you have HBO, you have access to the first season.
I don’t know if this would’ve been cliched, but considering how long that last scene with Nucky & Margaret lasted, I was starting to worry she’d take an assassin’s bullet meant for Nucky. That aside, I enjoyed the two of them together. I still wonder about a show where Margaret, after who “Who is against you?” line in S2, becomes Nucky’s consigliere and as involved in knowledge of his dealings as anyone.
Is it weird that I’m glad Sally was shot, rather than something else nefarious? I’m sad her character is gone (Patricia Arquette was great), but the way that scene was building, I was afraid they would actually go in the direction of sexual violence.
As for the flashbacks, I haven’t minded them so far, but I’ve been under the assumption there will be a payoff of some kind occurring with these eventually. If it really is just “Nucky Thompson Begins,” I will become annoyed because that’s screentime lost that could’ve gone towards Jeffrey Wright/Michael K. Williams/Stephen Graham/Michael Shannon, etc., especially with a tighter deadline to wrap up the storylines on this season and the series in general.
(I don’t remember, why did they coming back with an abbreviated season like this, rather than a full slate?)
michael shannon – woah!
Great episode. Love how stuff from seasons past came into play. Just shows the excellence of the writing how they can keep tying in things from seasons Ago into newest episodes. Loved seeing Margaret and Nucky banter back and forth. When Nucky went to shake her hand, and they ended up holding hands, I found myself with a huge smile on my face.
The Van Alden stuff was excellent. Hilarious as well. Can’t wait to see how that plays out.
What I love so much about Boardwalk is how it’s so hard to predict where the show is going. Could still go many different ways. I am going to miss this great show badly. It hasn’t lost any amount of greatness. In fact it keeps getting better.
HBO calls that nudity? Really? Was I the only one hoping Kelly MacDonald would (finally) take it off?
– MBG
Go watch Trainspotting…
Or just go watch season 1? IIRC, she shows the goods there in a strangely homoerotic scene with Nucky’s previous squeeze.
Or just go watch season 1? IIRC, she shows the goods there in a strangely homoerotic scene with Nucky’s previous squeeze.
@Zenuck:
Unfortunately that scene in which she was coerced into trying on one of the dresses by Lucy Danziger at the faux French Dress shop I suspect that was a body double. :-( I don’t know for sure but I suspect it. I hope I’m wrong.
Hunter, what episode is that?
Loved the episode. The only thing that I don’t understand is why Sally went ahead with the deal. She had Nucky’s trust. She knew something was rotten in Denmark. She had the ability to exercise her discretion and not go ahead with it and run for her life. You had to suspend disbelief regarding that tread for those reasons. By the way, if you like Patricia A. here, go see her in Boyhood. What a performance. I love Michael Shannon – he was shamefully underused in this show. His scenes with his dispised wife a few shows ago were to funny and what can I say but great. I’m glad for the tour de force last night provided by Stephen Graham, a Scottsman with a broad Scottish accent like Kelly McDonald’s. He is Al Capone – just brilliant. You actually think he is Italian. What an actor. He was great as Jerry Westerby in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and In Parades End (I forget the character’s name) and so many other things. I always wondered how much Al Capone’s drug addiction (to cocaine as they showed in this episode and others I would imagine) and syphilis contributed to his mental instability? Any info on that out there? I loved the Nucky flashbacks. I wish this show would go on. I can’t imagine why its ratings went down. Its always been a quality show. Like the other posters, I can’t imagine how they are going to wrap up all the story lines in so few remaining episodes.
I think Sally was in a bind. If she didn’t pay, they have no booze hook-up, and that’s the horse Nucky is betting on for his exit strategy. And since Baccardi is still a going business, and since the communist revolution is still 20 years off, it’s not even like that was necessarily a bad way to go. It didn’t even really have anything to do with her death. Had she told him no, she’d have been on the same road, and probably met the same end.
Stephen Graham is not Scottish, he is English from Liverpool and the Liverpudlian Accent which is called Scouse can sound almost Scottish if a person is not very familiar with Accents of England and the UK in general.
Sally died because she was out alone after a martial law curfew. Men with guns and a sense of power are very dangerous. Particularly if they feel they are under threat from some source you represent.
If she’d had the money in the car they might have killed her more quickly. She was in serious trouble as soon as they pulled her over and saw that she was an affluent blonde American woman. Everything she said made it worse because she wasn’t at all shy or retiring. She was obviously afraid and trying to bluster it out. That refusal to be bullied is the same reason she went that day and didn’t heed the warning signs she clearly saw. I’ll bet that worked for her in other settings but they just saw it as arrogance.
Difference and anything short of complete submission is still enough to get you killed here today at a traffic stop.
I’m sorry that Sally is gone.
A savvy woman like her driving alone at night, in 1931 Cuba?? I don’t buy it. Sally is tough, but she has shown her smarts in every scene that she had been in. She would NEVER had been driving without a bodyguard/ driver outside of the city , especially at night. The first thing she would be guarding against would be rape, and having a driver/bodyguard would have been a everyday precaution of hers. The fact that she would be carrying money makes the lack of a bodyguard even less likely . I think that the writers needed her gone so in the last few episodes they could explore the Nucky/ Margaret relationship.
Sally was a great character, and Patricia Arquette was a pleasure to watch. Too bad she was no longer useful to the plot.
I didn’t know the ratings went down for this show. I agree, that is hard to understand as it has maintained a high level of quality throughout.
I don’t think it’s particularly necessary for Nucky to betray the sheriff. He’s got a long way to go before he’s old enough to take the office himself. I think it’s more of a case of the sheriff being Nucky’s real mentor, instead of the Commodore. The latter hasn’t really done much mentoring, using Nucky as a punching bag and someone to brag to, but not much in the way of constructive example. The flashes (or facade) of decency that adult Nucky possesses seem more likely to have been picked up by example. The restraint of his manners, for instance, is something he is more likely to have picked up watching the sheriff, than the commodore. His attempts at compartmentalizing his criminal actions from other aspects of his life would be another. His yearning for family and fatherhood is an incongruent attitude for the child of an abusive home and the protege of a pedophile county boss, but could be something he has aspired to from seeing the Lindsey family.
What it looks like from here, is that Nucky will work for the sheriff, and through his example, become useful to commodore, whom he will emulate from observation, rather than apprenticeship. It would also better explain the commodore’s later resentment of Nucky, because rather than a protege coming into his own, he sees a cop, a mere henchman, overreaching himself.
Astute thoughts, DarkDoug.
This guy provides some of the best feedback in the comments section
Did anyone else not notice that the Commodore had a page FULL of young girls he was looking at right before he called the young Nucky over to look at the Blueprint of what Atlantic City would become. Great yet very subtle foreshadowing of Gillian and where the Commodores “other tastes” lie!
Oh yes! That was a glimpse of his prurient bent. Think about it: Gillian hasn’t even been born yet!
Those were probably French postcards or something.
No Gillian has been born, Terence Winter said in an interview with Alan Sepinwall that later on it will show how Nucky and Gillian met and how he picked her up for the Commodore.
But in Alan’s boards, we’re not supposed to talk about things that haven’t yet happened; i.e., NO SPOILERS.
I know absolutely nothing about what has or hasn’t been confirmed, so I’m not speaking to it here. But from the moment that we learned that there would be flashbacks to Nucky’s past this season, I think that it was a very safe assumption for any veteran Boardwalk viewer to make that we would be seeing the moment when Nucky brings Gillian to the Commodore.
To use a somewhat trite analogy, that moment has effectively been presented to us (primarily through dialogue between Nucky, Jimmy, and Gillian in the first few seasons) as Nucky’s “original sin” – or at the very least, one of his most significant. Not only did that decision lead to the birth of Jimmy Darmody – and all the chaos that plagued him in his turbulent life – but it permanently scarred Gillian and established Nucky as someone who was willing to set aside any moral scruples he might possess in the name of business. The young Nucky we’ve seen so far in these flashbacks seems relatively honest and well-intentioned. Bringing Gillian to the Commodore will be a transformative moment – it will either represent his first step towards darkness, or the one that crystallizes his path.
My current personal theory – and this is purely my own speculation here – is that if the show diverges from history and kills Nucky Thompson (as opposed to the real Nucky Johnson, who lived quite a long life), then Gillian may be the one who ends up pulling the trigger (metaphorically or literally). It would justify the flashbacks from a thematic perspective and bring Nucky’s story full circle in a lot of ways. Also, from a purely logistical perspective, I think that Gillian has to get out of the asylum and re-engage with the main story in a significant way before this series draws to a close,. Otherwise, as good as Gretchen Mol is, there’s little reason for her to still be on the show.
Well, Luciano and Lansky win out so Nucky better have a plan to keep AC.
“Nelson talking his way out of a bullet — with a blend of fiction and absolute truth —” IIRC it was all truth; being a FED, a Bigamist and a murderer on the run.
only 4 more eps…wow that’s a shame. Think the flashbacks are excellent and very much needed but they should have also warranted a full season.