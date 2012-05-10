‘Community’ – ‘Curriculum Unavailable’: Crazy town banana pants

A review of tonight’s “Community” – which, in case you hadn’t heard, will be coming back next season – coming up just as soon as I extol the virtues of Brett Ratner (aka the new Spielberg)…
Of the many high-concept episodes “Community” has done over the years, the season 2 fake clip show “Paradigms of Human Memory” wasn’t one I ever expected a sequel to. But darnit if that’s not what “Curriculum Unknown” turned out to be. It’s a slightly different beast from the original, in that it exists as part of a genuine, ongoing, very dark(*) arc about the study group being expelled while Chang stages a violent coup of Greendale, and in that it’s inserted inside another familiar trope where an unconventional character is put into therapy(**), but it’s essentially “Clip Show 2: The Clippening.”
(*) How dark? Dean Pelton has been Chang’s prisoner for two months. The show tried to make light of it with the joke about him trying to cobble together a sexy Patty Hearst outfit, but still. That’s not as permanent as Star-burns dying in a meth explosion, but almost as messed-up a place for a comedy (even one this strange) to go.
(**) I briefly wondered if I’d rather just see a straight-forward “In Treatment”-style look at Abed, but the show has done so much head-shrinking of him since it returned from hiatus that it would have felt redundant.
As a sequel, “Curriculum Unknown” lacked the audacity of the original, and as a part of this strange arc, it didn’t have the elegant design of “Paradigms,” which I rewatched in advance of writing this review. That episode managed to tell a bunch of miniature stories (Jeff and Britta as sex buddies, Abed’s obsession with “The Cape,” the ghost town trip, etc.) within the clip show structure. “Curriculum” had its series of montages (Abed has a difficult personality, Greendale has ridiculous classes like “Can I Fry It?,” Dean Pelton loves the study group, etc.), but it felt on the whole more like the writers threw a bunch of ideas at the wall to see what stuck.
Fortunately, most of these were very funny ideas, and if “Curriculum” wasn’t as novel or clever or emotional as “Paradigms,” it was a successful half-hour of comedy. It allowed the show to do a third paintball story (this time as an homage to hard-boiled black and white movies of the 30s and 40s) without having to devote an entire episode to what everyone feared would be diminishing returns, and it gave us another glimpse of Abed’s excellent Don Draper impression. It spoofed twist-ending movies that reveal the hero was crazy the entire time, and while even that montage was a sequel to the original “Paradigms” (which also had the study group in straightjackets), I enjoyed watching how stories like the secret trampoline or paintball would look if all the participants were mental patients. (The mental patient version of the original clip show may be the most quintessentially “Community” moment ever.)
Like John Oliver(***) before him, John Hodgman fit perfectly into the warped world of Greendale. Hodgman’s acting style always seems simultaneously deadpan and completely insane; he could be the voice of authority, or he could be an impostor, and you never know how much to believe him. An excellent choice for this gig.
(***) Whom I just realized has yet to appear this season. Don’t know if it was an availability issue or the show devoting time to other faculty (Professor Kane, Vice-Dean Laybourne, and even Pelton getting more to do now that Jim Rash is a cast regular), but I hope we see Duncan again before the season’s out.
A rehash, but an effective one. I haven’t loved the Chang takeover itself so far, and we’ll see how that plays out in one of of next week’s three episodes (more on that below), but this one was mainly using that story as a device to look at the study group again, which is where the show works best.
Some other thoughts:
* Strangely, my biggest laugh of the night had almost nothing to do with the therapy or clip show formats: it was Troy’s delayed reaction to Hodgman’s claim that Greendale doesn’t exist, fixating first on parking meters before realizing what was just said.
* Yeah, at this point Abed shrieking has become just as comically reliable as Troy crying.
* We’re getting an awful lot of jokes lately not just about Pierce growing senile, but the study group being very aware of that. (Annie: “What Piece was saying before he started sundowning…”)
* That was Abraham Benrubi (Kubiak from “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose” and Jerry the desk clerk on “ER”) as one of the orderlies at the mental hospital. Also loved that the mental hospital version of Garrett had a much deeper voice.
* “This is Purgatory, and I’m the Devil!”
* As happened in the first season, there’s been some confusion about whether the final three episodes are airing in the intended order, but once again, they are. Dan Harmon explained on Twitter last week that they were produced out of order because one of them involves a lot of animation. The last of the three episodes (which will air at 8, 9 & 9:30 p.m.) was always meant to be the season – but definitely NOT series – finale.
What did everybody else think?
I loved all the clips and I really enjoyed the episode as a whole and I think it worked well after the rather disappointing previous episode, which I understand why it was like that because it moved some pieces around for today’s pay-off a la Justified.
Fantastic episode! I really wish there was a better way to introduce people to this show. Granted, even if there was, they probably still wouldn’t wind up with Nielsen boxes.
The clip of Garrett as pre-cog from Minority Report was great.
“Now I’m sick!”
‘Normal’ Garrett was a great addition to the scene.
I never saw Minority Report. I thought it was a Futurama reference. :(
I thought it was Battlestar Galactica at first.
Could have easily been a Battlestar Galactica Cylon navigator reference, too..
I thought it was a Fringe reference
Chang calls Garrett a “pre-cog.” It’s definitely a Minority Report reference.
Chang also says, “I’m predicting Future crimes” which definitely makes it a Minority Report reference
Dang it, I really wanted to see the mob version of paintball which would have been the natural next step after action and sci-fi.
Yeah, a film noir paintball episode could be pretty great. I also think Alan’s idea of an In Treatment style episode would be amazing.
Where did abed do Don Draper ?
“Cigarettes!”
1) Abed does a great Don Draper impression.
2) Jon Hamm is funny and has a relationship with NBC.
Any chance we could ever see him in a guest role on Community?
U just blew my mind
No, he does not, for the simple fact that Don Draper would not smile while pitching copy like that. Abed does do a great impression of the shallow pop culture archetype that the Don Draper character subverts, however.
So what is this: [www.youtube.com]
I’d say that’s still inaccurate. 9 times out of 10 chicks hit on Don Draper, not the other way around.
I’d say he did a damn good impression of that 1 out of 10 time though.
AGOTII doesn’t like entertaining the possibility that someone might actually be able to impersonate Don Draper.
No, I just don’t like hyperbolic praise of overrated acting.
Great ep, perfect way to celebrate the renewal news! Loved the fast pace of the all-new clips clip show format; can’t wait to rewatch to catch all the little moments I missed.
Loved Annie’s expression to Abed doing his Don Draper impression.
I say Wiener should pay homage and have Don and Trudy start up an affair after she finds out about Pete’s affair last week!
I was thinking the “Greendale as an asylum” and “this is Purgatory” references were somehow nods to fan-driven ideas regarding what/where the Island was in “Lost”. I seem to remember hearing both ideas (asylum, Purgatory) being mentioned a lot before the series finale.
I was thinking this when watching it. Greendale 7 -> Oceanic 6???
There was a “You can’t go back!” Lost reference tossed in there as well.
Great minds think alike it seems, only yours does one minute faster than mine!
Though I can appreciate the way that the show keeps its references vague – in this case never completely clinging to one asylum movie – I would have loved Troy or someone to scream “We have to go back!” at some stage during this episode; the way that they were talking about Greendale as imaginary/purgatory and trying to go back to real life had me thinking of LOST the whole time. Alas, it may be said yet.
I agree that I was thinking LOST the whole time. And while it’s not screamed Pierce does say “that’s why we have to go back” (referring to Greendale). And as I said in another comment Greendale 7 -> Oceanic 6 ??
Benrubi is from my hometown! Broad Ripple High School baby!!!
Abed just annoys me, now. At this point, I don’t see how the group would put up with him. It’s the same problem they had with Pierce last season.
He’s rapidly become my least favorite character. Danny Pudi deserves better.
It’s intentional though.
HAHAHAHA DID YOU SEE WHEN TROY WAS SAYING SOMETHING BUT WAS CRYING TOO!!!! LOL!!! WHAT GROUNDBREAKING COMEDY!!!
I’m not saying that you don’t have a right to dislike the show, but I personally would prefer that you’d outline why you didn’t like it (something, preferably, more substantial than the accuracy of Abed’s Draper impersonation) rather than just pissing on it and annoying those of us who did enjoy it.
@PurgatoryDevil This is one of the only shows I watch every week. However, the past two weeks have probably been my least favorite episodes thus far. I am not pleased with the direction of this storyline, and some of the trends that have been happening (the overuse of the “Troy crying” gag, Abed gaining more cartoonish depictions of autism, the meta-jokes about the inert Jeff-Annie relationship). I do not have a lot of positive things to say about the current episode. It had some funny one-liners (though I think my cringe-to-laugh ratio was pretty bad) but repeating one-liners adds nothing to the conversation.
So, I’m going to inevitably disagree with most of the commenters, who seemed to like this episode a great deal.
So what did your first comment add to the conversation?
Hey, this isn’t about the stupid things I say, it’s about why my subjective opinion is better than yourse
I think Agotii has helped me understand why I hate Mad Men. Thanks, it was really bugging me.
Funniest in a while. And they landed the brick joke!
Also I think the whole episode was a Buffy reference. They’re basically writing for me and 3 other people at this point.
@Keith: I think I’m one of the three other people — I was thinking of that Buffy ep, too.
I completely forgot about that episode until now. If the “twist” wasn’t such a cliche then I’d say it was but it’s probably more of a coincidence. Good pick up none the less
Yeah, I got a definite “Normal Again” (Buffy S6) from the ep. It was so overt that it had to be intentional.
Very solid episode. I can’t wait for next week. While I understand the problem of diminishing returns, I really hope they do a paintball episode next year.
What’s a diminiaagag? (Had to)
“stop letting him make you realize stuff!”
i really love this episode, especially after last week’s somewhat lackluster ep, and i really enjoy this dark – but still very, very funny turn – for the arc. not a bad way to make use of the clip format like the clip episode but turning it on its head.
I’m assuming the first episode next week is the Pierce-centric episode guest starring Giancarlo Esposito. I fully expected him as the therapist at first, forgetting John Hodgeman was slated to guest star this year.
Also, Alan, from what I remember, John Oliver was unavailable to appear this season. Hopefully they get him back next season. Wish he could’ve been on the main cast over Chang, who flat out sucks the funny out of scenes now. I’m guessing he’s getting killed off at the end of the season (I believe it was Joel McHale who said two characters were being offed this year).
And to add to this… Dean only brought them 6 slices of pizza. Did I miss something or was someone getting left out there?
Pierce wasn’t at the table. I assume Chevy just wasn’t around or something. But it was kind of odd / distracting that Pelton goes out of his way to say “SIX slices,” calling attention to it.
Reply to comment…
Unfortunately for Community, John Oliver has no intention of leaving The Daily Show, so we have to take what scraps we can get!
“Should we increase their lithium?”
“Not yet. I want to see what happens when we confiscate one of their pens.”
Awesome.
That was one of my favorite lines of the night!
At one point I was thinking, if this was the very last episode of Community, and it ended in a Shutter Island kind of finale.. they were crazy the whole time.. it would be a dark-beyond-comparison groundbreaking historic finale for a ‘Comedy’.. that would probably be followed by Dan Harmon been hunted down and lynched and then mass suicides all around. yup, the real dark timeline.
YES! Me too. That would be the ultimate ending. A Community-esque twist paying homage to St. Elmo’s Fire (right? is that the one where they were in a snow globe?) or Dallas or the final season of Rosanne. That would have been nuts if they’d been crazy the whole time and I probably would’ve loved it.
Yes, yes yes! I shouted Shutter Island at the TV too!
St. Elsewhere is the show you’re referring to, St Elmo’s fire was a brat pack movie
It’s funny – Alan always talk about how he would have liked to see more of the claymation Christmas episode as it was happening in real life (“Paradigms” flashback notwithstanding).
I thought this episodes scene in the mental institution was absolutely a pay-off to that – a ‘reality’ check on what was really happening behind the ridiculous throughout the whole series. Even though we knew it was a ruse by the bent shrink, it was quite a plausible explanation for the series as a whole!
I didn’t get this: “Sorry, dead battery.” “Where’s Abed?”
One of them asked Jeff what he brought for the potluck. He dug around his jacket and said he brought a pack of Life Savers. Then he threw them on the table and realized it was a dead battery.
At the risk of repeating myself and wasting your time, I like the darker episodes better so I liked this one more than most. Can’t wait for next week.
the asylum scene reminded me of Sucker Punch.
Except Sucker Punch is beyond terrible and one of the worst movies of the last decade.
On third viewing this is maybe my favourite ep ever. Perfect mix of emotiony stuff and unforced jokes. Some people aren’t liking how Abed is developing but Abed has always been basically me – I get people to watch Community so they can understand me – and his bits are totally earned, even if you don’t like them.
Vicky saying ‘neigh’ and Garrett’s real world voice were my highlights.
I really thought they were going to refer back to the clip of them in straitjackets in a padded room that we saw in Paradigms of Human Memory — in fact, I thought they might end up explaining what happened there. Unless I’m forgetting that we got an explanation in the first clip show itself?
I’m a little disappointed they didn’t, but otherwise it was another great episode. Must re-watch to get all the jokes and references.
They missed on what would’ve been a great Lost reference with the Purgatory line.
This episode was funny, in contrast to recent weeks. And it seemed as though the writers were going for humor that happened to be dark, instead of writing for darkness and hoping for humor.
Looking forward to a great finale and perhaps more humor next season.
What’s a diminiminimurrrrrn?
This really seemed like “We don’t know if we’re canceled so let’s run with every idea ever” but somehow it worked.
“Ladders!”
I’m surprised nobody has referenced Chang chopping up and then snorting a Corn Nuts like product. When I first saw it on the table I was thinking “Those look like giant lines” and when he snorted them I lost it. Great Chang-type/cartoony joke.
Some brief things I loved right after I see what happens when we take one of their pens away…
-Chang’s carrot snorting leading to a Pulp Fiction quote (and one of my personal favorites, at that).
-Annie at first trying to work her way into “Troy and Abed in the Moooooor-NING!”, then calling in to their morning show and screaming through her door to shut up and sleep.
– All the quick-cut moments from the “mental hospital” that referenced prior events. Must be the most laissez-faire orderlies ever just letting patients make out with each other (though the Garrett moment seemed to imply the study group was LITERALLY a group being studied).
– For anyone that’s attended those awful “Is this really a class?” classes that probably won’t do jack for your degree plan, those chalkboard scenes were both satirical and true-to-life. Also, pointing out the two-year/four-year quibble of community colleges.
Loved this episode.
Anyone else notice the vending machine in Troy/Abed/Annie’s kitchen? And the heads at the bottom of it? Was that there before this episode?
Liked it.
Cons: Although it was used mainly as a set-up to analyze the whole gang, it was another episode centered around Abed’s psychological foundation.
Also, I’m totally not with you, Alan. I found Abed screaming hysterically funny the first time, but now find it just annoying (like much of his character in general).
Pros” Everything else. Loved the whole ‘Greendale Asylum’ part (which I saw as a homage at first to Shutter Island), with the group as mental patients spitting out the same ideas/lines that happened. That was genius.
I loved that The Year of Britta is back for the first time since her romance with Subway. Gillian and Britta was great in this ep throughout.
I loved the clip show idea. It wasn’t as well crafted as ‘Paradigms’ but that was one of the best episodes the show has ever done. Most of them were funny, and after quite a few episodes that didn’t work for me comedically, that was all I needed really.
Finally, I don’t think I will like where the story is going, but Chang was good for once. I could have done without the taser to the balls, but him snorting doritos was great.
Getting 3 Community episodes in a row next week? As awesome as that sounds, also shows how bad NBC with such lazy scheduling and such.
Super happy Dan Harmon is being relieved of his duty. A really terrible episode in a really terrible season. I just re-watched Season 1 and it’s great but as the opening singing sequence to Season 3 indicated, the show has devolved into itself