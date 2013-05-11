Review: ‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Nightmare in Silver’

A quick review of tonight’s “Doctor Who” coming up just as soon as we spend the night at Natty Longshoe’s Comical Castle…
The Neil Gaiman-scripted “The Doctor’s Wife” was such a terrific episode, and such an unusual one, that I assumed he’d be playing the role of Steven Moffat from the Russell T. Davies era: parachuting in once a season to tell a story unlike anything the current showrunner might.
“Nightmare in Silver,” though, was a fairly conventional, if well-executed, outing. It brought back a familiar (albeit not quite as overused in the modern era as the Daleks) “Who” villain in the Cybermen, and even left a floating body part out there in case Moffat or another writer wants to keep them around. If it deviated from recent formula at all, it was with the sequence where the Doctor’s mind was simultaneously occupied by himself and the Cyber-Planner, which gave Matt Smith some fun things to do. (Though I, like Clara, wasn’t always 100% clear who was in charge at any given moment.)
It was a fine example of its particular type of “Who” episode, and I enjoyed Warwick Davis getting to play a largely dramatic role, but after a half-season that’s felt like the show running in place, I was hoping for something more adventurous. Maybe Moffat has something big and exciting planned for next week?
It’s been a while since I’ve written about the show, so how’s everyone feeling about the Clara Oswald era so far? Feel free to talk about ’70s ghostbusters, Diana Rigg’s little red friend (in an episode where Jenny got to bust out her Emma Peel black leather outfit), etc.
I’ve lost interest in the Smith/Moffat era haven’t watched the last 3 episodes, I agree its been too repetitive. I fell in love with the Davies era because I felt they were emotionally driven stories, not plot driven. For the die hard sci-fi fans out there I understand how Moffat may be more appealing but it doesn’t capture me personally.
Im sure whatever this episode was, it wasn’t worth me being robbed of a Hannibal review
Funny, I’ve been disappointed that Alan hasn’t time or opportunity or inclination to review some of the better episodes this season, if for no other reason than the guest stars (Liam Cunningham, David Warner, Dougray Scott, Diana Rigg).
I grew to really dislike the RTD era because of the soap opera nature of the show and hoped Moffat would have a show closer in tone to the original series.
I don’t think we’ve gotten that either and it seem like Moffat’s run has seen a lot of recycling ideas and plots.
I don’t think it would be the worst thing if he and Matt Smith leave after the anniversary special, turning it over to Gatiss or Neil Cross or Toby Whithouse or Steven Thompson or someone off the WHO radar.
If you were really a die-hard sci-fi fan, you wouldn’t be confusing Doctor who with sci-fi. It’s fantasy — or, if you like, sci-fantasy, but it’s not sci-fi like Asimov, Bova or Clarke, which would be the standard. And Gaiman doesn’t write anything other than fantasy, so that’s not surprising. But even real sci-fi can have emotionally driven elements to it and still be well done. That’s just not what’s happening right now on Doctor Who, however.
All that said, the last four or five episodes really have begun to seem too much alike — even worse, like material that is no longer compelling. Maybe I got spoiled during the Tom Baker era, but even the first season of the reboot with the pathologically annoying and whiny Rose Tyler was less boring than the last few episodes. Moffat is falling down on the job and should hand over the writing reins to someone who can put more oomph back into the stories. Then again, Smith is no David Tennant, either, and it’s becoming apparent that he may not have the same kind of staying power. Time to changes faces again, I’d say.
“Fantasy is a genre of fiction that commonly uses magic and other supernatural phenomena as a primary plot element, theme, or setting. Many works within the genre take place in imaginary worlds where magic and magical creatures are common. Fantasy is generally distinguished from the genres of science fiction and horror by the expectation that it steers clear of scientific and macabre themes, respectively, though there is a great deal of overlap between the three, all of which are subgenres of speculative fiction.” (the ultimate source of all things, Wikipedia) Thus, Doctor Who is really not fantasy.
Then it falls between the cracks in the land of pretend — but it sure ain’t science fiction.
The episodes are still fun, mainly because of Matt Smith’s performance, but Moffat is starting to drag the overall show down with his storytelling. Not sure why another companion with him has to have a big mystery behind her. Can’t the Doctor just run into someone he likes and take them for a ride? Enjoyed the ghost episode the most of the ones that have aired since the review of Cold War. One of those interesting episodes where you could see the guest (Dougray Scott) as being a candidate for The Doctor.
Thanks for the review, Alan. I wish we had gotten a review of The Crimson Horror, if only for a comparison of Dame Diana’s return to genre TV here and on Game of Thrones.
Thought this was best episode of the season, a little better than the Cold War (look, another Game of Thrones actor AND David Warner) and Hide (don’t call the Professor Quatermass).
Love the Cybermen reboot. Some in nerd circles think they made them too much like the Borg, which is funny, since the Borg were inspired by the Cybermen first.
Good job by Warrick Davis without having to be paired with Karl Pilkington.
I’ve liked a good many of the episodes this half-season, but the Doctor Who thing I’m now most looking forward to seeing is Mark Gatiss’ teledrama about the show’s creation.
I’m not sure if it was the acting or writing, but half the time Clara seemed to be having too much fun and not really taking it all seriously. And her ease at commanding was out of nowhere.
I thought the same thing. She’s entering a Stepford Pollyanna territory.
One problem with making Clara a “mystery” is that it’s meant that she doesn’t have a personality yet. Moffat is so intent on holding back her secret that we haven’t had a chance to get to know her, and thus, she comes across as a blank. I found the governess Clara from “The Snowmen” to be more compelling than the present-day Clara, because the governess Clara had more of a personality.
Absolutely! Governess Clara also had more brains: she was far shrewder than anyone gave her credit for, and that was interesting — the idea that there might be a woman out there who can hold her own against anyone, including the Doctor, and might even surprise him was well as us. That’s not the Clara we see now. I want more of Governess Clara, wherever she went to.
not really like the clara arc, nothing againest the actress, she will be coming back next year but i wonder if she gets killed off next week? she has died before,and is the doctor still married?
I’ve been a fan of The Doctor since the 9th. 10 is and always will be my favorite doctor, David tennant is an amazing actor. 11th (Matt smith) has grown tremendously on me. I can be one of these serious critics, that are like holy crap this has been done before blah blah…
I love doctor who!!! I love the cheesy, corny, repeating episodes.
I honestly can not grow tired of the Daleks, or cyber men. They play an intricate part in the doctors history. A fixed point——– always…. I expect them. I want more of them.
My only criticism????? I want more of the ice warriors… Beyond my time and was fascinated by the tease!!!
Allons-Y !!!!!!
I like what you said “11th (Matt smith) has grown tremendously on me.”
When Matt became the doctor, all I could do is compare with Tennant. Continuously. I think it is the passage of time which made this less of an issue and nowdays I have started to enjoy him as the doctor. People binging on DVDs probably may not have the same feeling – this can come only with time.
Matt Smith took a while for me too, but now i find him to be quite charming. But i was anti-11 for a long time.
Mehhh … Smith’s improved significantly from a rather shaky start, but I wouldn’t go do far as to say that he’s grown on me. I do see some elements in his characterization, tho, that hearken back to both Tom Baker and Sylvester McCoy, although not as successfully. Baker’s Doctor was both zanier and funnier at times and also shrewder and more dangerous when the zany facade dropped away on occasion. Tennant’s Doctor, on the other hand, was getting seriously burned out toward the end, which one might expect after 900 years of watching everyone you love leave you or die (or leaving them before they can leave you or die) and then seeing your own planet destroyed to boot, let alone seeing how much he couldn’t change. Tennant’s Doctor was seriously toast by the time he passed on, so Smith’s Doctor was a iffy but welcome change for a while. But his grace period has run out, and there’s not enough **something** there. It’s probably part Smith and part Moffett, but the show’s more blah than it should be.
Very good episode. Enjoyed everything except the kids whose attitude grew tedius rather quickly. It’s funny how Diana Rigg comes into the conversation because Clara reminds me of Mrs. Peel (Rigg) in the Avengers. Her smile, grittiness and attitude is classic “Avengers.” I really like the second half of the second half of this series although there hasn’t been an episode close to “Midnight” or “Blink” in quite a while. After next week, it will be easier to put series 7 into perspective. I hope they don’t reveal too much because there needs to be some mystery about the Doctor to make the Doctor THE DOCTOR.
Emma Peel was cool, self-possessed, elegant and graceful as well as slyly funny. And she appreciated a good champagne, lucky for Steed. Clara, however, is manic — a worldly-wise Pollyanna on steroids. There’s a difference. And what a surprise that it was Jenny in the leather catsuit as a nod to Mrs. Peel, and not Clara. Jenny managed nicely.
I miss Rory Williams. I miss River. I even miss Amy. I am no good with change. I’ll have a hard time with any new companion till 11 regenerates.
And then…
I will be ready for a 40-50 something year old Doctor so we can be done with this “Doctor as magical boyfriend” era.
And will be done with moffat, tho he can keep doing Sherlock.
40-50 year olds can’t be boyfriends?
Yeah, they can, but not credibly to someone other than a 40 to 50-year-old woman, and they haven’t had a real grown-up woman as a companion since the lovely Donna. Amy and Rory wre certainly more adult than constantly annoying Rose, but it was always like they were delaying becoming full adults by traveling with the Doctor, shaking out the last of their wild oats before finally settling down to the rest of their lives (in other words, delaying really growing up). One never got that impression with Donna.
I disliked the episode the cybermen where far from scary. They acting by all was confusing and lacklustre . I am really over the Doctor being a love interest.Sci-fi is gone,it has been taken over by romance with pseudo sci-fi. There was nothing funny or interesting in the episode. It is one of the worst I have seen in classic who and since the reboot of the show in 2005.
Definitely the worst Cyberman episode they’ve ever done, new or classic Who. Cybermen should not run fast, and the idea of Cybermen being able to infinitely upgrade is just silly. Also, Smith was having fun with the Cyberman half of his brain, but Cybermen aren’t supposed to show emotion and they definitely wouldn’t deem themselves Mr. Clever.
Since they’re basically androids of a sort, I’ve never understood why Cybermen *shouldn’t* be able to run fast — faster than humans, certainly, given that they have robotic legs with advanced circuitry. It just never made sense. And I’d expect that over the years, their various upgrades would have constantly improved their physical abilities. So no, your complaint doesn’t track. But yeah, not a great episode. I found myself thinking about Revenge of the Cybermen (Tom Baker) and The Silver Nemesis (Sylvester McCoy), in which Ace scrambles cyber communications by broadcasting Jazz on her boom box. *This* episode, however, didn’t even have much humor or wit going for it. Sad.
I haven’t watched this episode yet, but since you invited comments on recent installments, I have to say I realized some time ago that I mainly continue to faithfully watch Doctor Who out of a mix of nostalgia, and out of a hope that I’ll eventually see a good episode. Mostly I have found the Smith era a little boring, not because of Matt Smith or the actors who have played his companions, but because of the storylines and the direction the show has been taken. I wouldn’t say the entire Moffat chapter has been a loss, but in comparison to the Davies era or the classic show, this has not been one of the series’ high points. A return to the roots that made Doctor Who one of television’s greats would truly be refreshing.
How much control does the BBC have over the series? I’ve noticed a lack of two part episodes this season that I think could have properly fleshed out some interesting concepts given that time rather than one. Also it seems more geared towards children. Would they have told Moffat to keep it simple and family friendly?
Moffat has always said its a kids show first and foremost.
I agree that the show suffers from being forced into the 42-44 m limit (for US tv presambly).
Doctor Who always was a kids’ show from the start. It just grew into adult fandom sometime during the Pertwee-Baker years. Actually, for many years in its first iteration, the show had episodes broken out into much shorter segments on BBC, like 20 minutes or so. Besides, Brit TV also now suffers from the 44-minute format due to commercials, so I don’t think U.S. TV has all that much to do with it.
Yes, there is some evidence and speculation that some idiots at the BBC are the ones who instructed Moffat to stop making two-part episodes, to dumb the show down this season and avoid complex ongoing story arcs, and to focus on big, splashy concepts.
The show is just too rushed lately. It needs two-parters back. Or better yet, all or most of the episodes should be 60 or 70 minutes long.
Webdiva, plenty of other shows on the BBC produce longer episodes. There are no commercials on the Beeb and they utilize weird, off-kilter timeslots anyway. But BBC America would get ticked off, presumably. They need 42-minute episodes so they can put in the requisite 18 minutes of commercials and start the next show (Orphan Black, which is excellent BTW) at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on the dot, and so they can continue their daily syndicated reruns of the show in simple hour-long slots. So, yes, U.S. TV probably DOES have something to do with it, and perhaps other foreign broadcasters.
Yes, Ike, but it didn’t seem to matter before BBC America began broadcasting on cable. The PBS stations that ran Doctor Who typically just stitched together all the single-story installments into one really long episode and showed it that way. They didn’t need 42-minute episodes. I got really spoiled during the Pertwee-Baker-Davison-Baker II-McCoy years because we got to see 90-minute episodes on public television from 11pm to 12:30am every Sunday night, all year long. It’s not U.S. television so much per se as it’s the fact that BBC America is broadcasting the show now, competing with commercial shows rather than worrying about a public broadcasting schedule, and trying to fit in with other commercial broadcasting networks on the airwaves or cable. It’s a little more complicated than you implly.
Webdiva, I also remember the “movie format” versions of classic Doctor Who on PBS. That’s what they called it when they stitched them together, although unfortunately this caused the original cliffhangers to be more or less “lost” and we couldn’t find out where the end credit “stinger” was supposed to be blast in unless we guessed at it (at least until the Internet came along and we could look it up). Unfortunately PBS has very little money and probably can’t pay anywhere near as much for Doctor Who as BBC America can. Also, first-run airings on PBS would put people in certain areas at great disadvantage. In the New York City area, as far as I know, WNET 13 was always too snooty and arrogant to carry Doctor Who, at least in the 90s; it was shunted off to a smaller channel, WLIW, with a poorer signal, and even today WLIW is still not in HD. I bet this could be the case again now if it went back to PBS — the stations operate separately and have different characters, and some of them think they’re too good for sci-fi.
I’m not sure where you think we disagree; it seems that we are on the same page, so peace out, have some jelly babies, and don’t reverse the polarity of the neutron flow too quickly.
My problem with Dr Who has been the constant hype. Every episode needs to top the last, every episode has to be the greatest event in my life. I look forward to the season after the 50th anniversary. Maybe then everyone will relax and just enjoy the show without their expectations so high.
I too had rested my hopes on this episode, and it was mostly a big thud. Too many ideas tossed in and not enough exciting or fun ones. Was there anything remotely comical in the castle? I thought Matt Smith was pretty awful, here, and I have loved him.
This half-season has felt cursed. Clara’s personality is mostly sass, her character is nonexistent, and her mystery — initially an exciting one! — now feels like something the show’s reluctant to deal with. I feel bad for the actress, who’s clearly game.
It feels like Moffat joined up to do the Amy Pond story, and once that was done, he found himself with nothing to say. At this point, I’m hoping there’s something fun in the 50th Anniversary ep, and that the guy who’s co-running the show next year either manages to light a fire under Moffat’s tail or brings something new altogether. Other than lining up some nifty guest stars (all of whom have been the best things about their respective episodes) and some geekouts over revived classic villains, this half-season has been a waste of time.
(Should next week’s finale be boffo, I will happily eat my words. I hope to eat my words. Mmmmm, words.)
I love Clara/Jenna-Louise Coleman. I feel like she has been great and super adorable. I have felt a little underwhelmed by most of the episodes though. The writing/story just hasn’t seemed as strong as what I was used to. That being said, I still look forward to it every week.
“Running in place” is just right–that’s exactly how I feel about this season. And Clara…I had hoped she would grow on me, but she just gets smirkier and smirkier. I’m even losing interest in Matt Smith as the Doctor.
Yeah: a smirkier placeholder, but less substance. At this point, I’d gladly take even Christopher Eccleston’s leather-clad angst over more smirks from Coleman and Smith. It’s just blah.
What the rumpy-pumpy-timey-wimey has happened to Who? I love Doctor Who, been watching it all my life. I love Matt Smith as the Doctor, I think Moffat is a genius writer (as is Neil Gaimen), Jenna-Louise Coleman seems the perfect choice as a companion, but apart from Hide and the odd moment here and there, the last seven episodes have been pretty bad.
This episode for example, ‘A NightMare in Silver’. It’s been heavily advertised as the episode that makes the Cybermen scary again. I wanted to hide behind the couch alright, but only because the story was so badly written! Terrible
pacing, bad character development, kids and other supporting characters that were so terrible I was cheering for the Cybermen! The only exception was the Empereor but even his sub-plot was rushed and badly handled.
Whatever you do, don’t blow up the planet, oh go on then. Cybermen that can overcome any obstacle just by saying the word ‘Upgrade’. Cybermen that can go superspeed once, at the beginning coz it looks cool, then forget they can do that and walk around clunkily for the rest of the episode.
Where did all these milllions of Cybermen come from anyway after a thousand years of them being extinct? Did I miss the bit where they explained that?In the end I didn’t care and just wanted it over with.The only saving grace of the episode was the Doctor’s inner battle and the chess game and even that was streatched a bit too far.
I really hope Moffat and co are saving up everything for the final
episode and the 50th Anniversary special but I’m beginning to think Moffat is a genius storyteller but really has no clue about developing characters and I wish he and RTD would have teamed up for the 50th special as, in my opinion, the best episodes of Who ever since the reboot have been when these two have worked togather. Phew, rant over!
This whole season has been a complete bust. I appreciate the effort made to make stand-alone adventures, but the minor tease (ie: one line per episode) about the Impossible Girl just isn’t cutting it. Plus the last string of episodes just haven’t been any good (minus the journey inside the TARDIS).
Case in point this week: Matt Smith’s overacting. Not fun, just annoying (especially when you hear that Gaiman originally had more for Clara to do and then ended up simply giving Smith more lines). Ugh
I’ve been a Who fan for over 30 years now and have heard a lot of people bickering about the current season for various reasons. People say it’s become too repetitive? As opposed to the Russell T. Davies era when modern day London was being invaded on a weekly basis? I don’t get it. No two episodes this season have been the same. It’s been one of the most consistently entertaining seasons since the show’s return in ’05. My only problem is with the 43 minute format. Yes, that definitely sometimes leads to rushed endings and quick fixes. But that’s also been a problem since the RTD era. Why is every other drama almost an hour and Who isn’t? If any show needs those few extra minutes to beef up the story, it’s Who. Anyway, it’s my only nit-pick as I’ve enjoyed this season immensely.
I began watching Doctor Who during the mid-1970s on PBS. As I mentioned above, storylines in the early days were usually spread out across five or six much shorter episodes in the UK. It was just that we in the U.S. (or at least we in Chicago, anyway) got to see all the installments of a single story pasted together into one 90-minute episode without commercials, and we got spoiled that way. By the time Doctor Who was rebooted by BBC Wales, however, all of TV in Britain had changed enough so that hour-long shows interspersed with ads became the rule. Even so, serious drama (like Masterpiece Theater and Mystery!) still stuck to 90-minute formats much of the time on public TV. So really, it wasn’t until the reboot that U.S. viewers got to see Doctor Who in exactly the same length of a broadcast as Brit viewers did. If BBC were still showing the program in 20-minute installments the way it did at the beginning, we here might still be seeing a complete 90-minute episode sewn together without ads as we did years ago — or we might be seeing episodes broken into two hour-long installments with ads. But once we had BBC America showing Doctor Who in the U.S. instead of individual PBS stations, the program length was bound to change. And it did. Now we see it exactly the same way the Brits do, and the episodes are shown in entirety at one sitting, but they’re also shorter. They fit into a one-hour format with ads, because they’re also shown that way in the UK.
I, for one, HATE all the ads larded into BBC shows. It seems like there are ads every five minutes or so. Try watching Orphan Black, and you’ll see what I mean. And they’re the same three ads all the time!! Even the obnoxious SyFy channel isn’t that bad.
I’m new to commenting but not to reading reviews, discussions and comments about Dr. Who series. I agree with folks that there is something amiss in the format length that makes each episode lacking some depth. However, since I’ve watched Drs 9, 10 and 11, no matter how ‘stand alone’ an episode there is a theme cooking through them all. So here’s something I have observed. (1) Characters and plots revolve around a character, including the Doctor, observing the “monster” within. (2) There are references — visual and verbal– to past Doctors (like the quick images in the Doctor’s mind last night); and (3) these references often include Clara. I’ve been riffing on possibilities, particularly considering the monster theme (as in Frankenstein’s monster?). Thus, I’m fairly entertained but frustrated in trying to understand this mystery of Clara and the Doctor. BTW a “she said, he said” prequel is posted online.
All the recent episodes have had basically the same problem – trying to cram too much material into too short an episode, and always having to cram a big explosion in there somewhere. Since when does Doctor Who have to wrap up with something exploding? I watched some old episodes recently, and very few ended with explosions. The best ones ended with the Doctor saying wize words in a very rapid pace.
Season 7 has left me underwhelmed thus far. Too many episodes have ended with Deus Ex Machina. Too little plot, too many explosions. And Clara is just plain dull, since we can’t get close to her before her secret is revelaed.
I have honestly just not been captured by any of the recent episodes.. like many people are saying, I’m longing for the RTD era because I feel like the majority of his episodes were ones that you’d get emotionally invested in as opposed to being so invested in the action and the plot, we were made to care about the characters, even minor supporting ones.
I am also SICK and TIRED of the Doctor as a romantic interest. Okay fine, make an exception once and create a love connection between Rose and 10, but are we seriously doing this again? The line at the end of Nightmare in Silver when the Doctor starts musing about Clara’s tight skirt added nothing to the storyline and made this thousand plus year old Time Lord seem like a teenage boy that can’t keep it in his pants. I am not at all enthralled by Clara’s character, she is all sass and no substance and the portrayal of the Doctor and Clara’s relationship thus far has definitely been a disappointment to me.
I’ve been reading Neil Gaiman half my life and I’m a fan of his writing. Although this was a fine episode of Doctor Who, it didn’t have the transcendant spark that characterizes Gaiman’s work.
That said, to me the episode failed to live up to its potential because of Matt Smith. I’m a relative Who newbie. I started with the 9th, and I loved Eccleston and especially Tennant as the Doctor. Matt Smith just doesn’t do anything for me. I’ve always thought of his performance as adequate and never more so than in Nightmare in Silver. He had a great opportunity to do something special with his dual role, but no. The star of Orphan Black has gotten praise for her ability to make each of her multiple performances distinct in many ways both obvious and subtle. Smith didn’t and it diminished the back and forth between the Doctor and the Cyber-Planner. I’m looking forward to a new actor in the role, whenever that happens.
I also enjoyed seeing Warwick Davis in a substantial role, especially after Life is Short made me feel so bad for the pathetic fictional version.
My thoughts on Clara are that there’s not much to think about. They’ve invested more in the mystery of her than in the heart of her. I honestly can’t really appraise Jenna-Louise Coleman’s performance. I know I like her, but I get the impression its probably more to do with her obvious star quality than what she’s doing with the role. That’s not a knock against her, because she may be doing as much as she can to elevate an underwritten part.
I think the show needs new blood at every level. Who used to feel so fresh and dynamic. This may be the reason why the franchise laid dormant for so long before its revival.
Awful. Just awful. I am referring to ‘nightmare in silver’. I couldn’t even watch it all the way through. It’s distinctly americanised, overly child friendly and lacks emotional and plot depth. For me, it’s like watching something on CBBC or Nickleodeon. I’m all for family appeal but this is a step to far. Where’s the complexity, mystery, intrigue, darkness, originality and emotion gone? None of that, in my opinion, was present here. I like Clara but she could easily be just a character designed for that episode, not the doctor’s assistant. Really disappointed in all…I’d rather watch a soap than this. I’m not ten years old. If this is the way it’s going – wonderful for kids but sorry, you’ve lost me!
Clara is at least a clever, happy, helpful companion, even if she is as manic as a Stepford companion on overdrive. The Doctor has had much worse: the sulky, bratty teen Adric, who rarely took responsibility for his mistakes, and the nagging, sullen waylaid stewardess Tegan Jovanka come to mind as pretty unbearable company (the showrunners didn’t write either of those two out soon enough). The devious Turlough also left a pretty bad taste in the mouth. However, every so often we’re rewarded with a Sarah Jane, a Leela or a Romana, an Ace or Amy or Donna, or even a Captain Jack Harkness, and then all is well. We need to see more of Clara’s character before we can tell whether she’s really going to work out, but better plots would be a good start.
Come to think of it, Capt. Jack hasn’t met this iteration of the Doctor yet, and that might be overdue. BBC Wales, you listening?