Review: ESPN’s ’30 for 30′ returns with ‘Broke’ & ‘9.79*’

It never made sense to me that ESPN decided to ditch the “30 for 30” documentary name. Yes, Bill Simmons had come up with the idea to celebrate the network’s 30th anniversary. But the original run of “30 for 30” films ran well into ESPN’s 31st anniversary year, and sometimes, a brand name transcends its literal meaning. (20th Century Fox didn’t suddenly change to 21st Century Fox, for instance.) When “30 for 30” ended, ESPN continued to put out some good documentaries under the “ESPN Films Presents” banner, but they appeared irregularly, you couldn’t set a DVR season pass for them, and it didn’t have that same cumulative feeling that the original series had. I made a point to watch nearly all the “30 for 30” docs (skipping the Red Sox one for partisan reasons and missing one or two others due to scheduling), and that same completist’s impulse simply wasn’t there for the “ESPN Films Presents” movies that followed.
So I’m glad that reason has prevailed, and that “30 for 30” is returning as an ongoing series tonight at 8 with “Broke,” directed by Billy Corben, whose “The U” was part of the initial run.
“Broke” tells what’s by now a very familiar story: how do so many professional athletes who sign contracts worth tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars, wind up losing all their money? It’s a trend that’s been covered exhaustively in both print and on television (“Broke” even features a few clips from an ESPN “Outside the Lines” show on the subject), but Corben breathes new life into it with an exhaustive, intimate series of interviews with athletes both famous (Bernie Kosar, Curt Schilling, Andre Rison) and more obscure (former Yankees pinch-running specialist Homer Bush). He gets them all(*) to really open up about the many ways and motivations for throwing their money away; every time the film threatens to feel repetitive, we get some remarkable new detail about a business deal gone awry, or a surprising emotional moment. (Kosar’s explanation for why he let his father mismanage his money is devastating.)
(*) Well, nearly all. Schilling gets off relatively easy for the catastrophic failure of his video game company 38 Studios, which wound up impacting the economy of an entire state (Rhode Island). It’s an ongoing story, so Schilling may have been limited in what he could say, and/or Corben may have been limited in terms of meeting his deadline, but it stands out in comparison to the complete candor and self-flagellation of the other subjects.
“Broke” is followed next week by “9.79*,” directed by Daniel Gordon. It also tells a very familiar story – Ben Johnson being stripped of his Olympic sprinting gold medal in 1988 because he failed a drug test – but works because Gordon managed to get every runner from that 100m race (including Johnson’s famous American rival Carl Lewis) to participate, and to be fairly candid about what led them to that moment in time, and then what happened after.
I wouldn’t put either of these films in the “30 for 30” upper echelon(**), but they’re solid additions to the brand, very entertaining and well worth your time if, like me, you’re a fan of sports documentaries and appreciate that ESPN’s approach with this series creates a string of idiosyncratic, original films. I’m glad to have “30 for 30” back as an ongoing thing, and my DVR is all set.
(**) For those wondering, I picked my favorites in my review of the original “30 for 30” finale, and Fienberg ranked all 30.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
“Broke” is based on a 2009 Sports Illustrated article by Pablo S. Torre (I think it was in the March 23rd issue from that year) called “Why Athletes Go Broke”, and that is one of the most brilliant pieces SI has ever run (and considering SI’s quality over the years, that’s pretty august company). If the doc is close to that level I’m going to probably start watching it again after sitting through the 1st recording.
Ben, I was just about to mention that article. You’re right. That was such a detailed explanation that hit on pretty much every major factors that causes athletes to go broke. The end of that article was kind of sad though. Qadri Ismail didn’t seem like he learned his lesson. He was talking about some new business venture that would be his jackpot. I guess some people are beyond help.
So the ex-Red Sock working for ESPN gets off easy?
As a big fan of HBO’s Real Sports while at the same time not a sports fan at all, I was intrigued by your reviews of the initial spate of 30 for 30’s but never got around to watching any of them. I will have to check my tivo and see if I can catch some this time and maybe even some repeats of the older ones.
I noticed recently that you can watch the originals on Netflix.
Homer Bush was the subject of one of my favorite random memories of SportsCenter’s heyday. Dan Patrick was going through the highlights of some game, and they showed a succession of strikeouts by one of the pitchers. Patrick was doing one of his catchphrases for each of them, saying the batter’s name, (pause), then “the whiff.” Then he got to Homer Bush and instead of “the whiff” he said “the Bush.” So it went “So-and-so … the whiff. So-and-so … the whiff. Homer Bush … the Bush.” And I found that hilarious in the moment. I haven’t heard Bush’s name in probably a decade, so seeing it pop up here that was the first thing that jumped into my head.
ESPN totally messed up the 30 for 30 concept. There was no rhyme or reason to when they were shown. Normally, ESPM reruns shows about 2,546 times in a day so I would have expected to have been able to catch these 30 for 30 ep’s in the middle of the night when I could record them, but they were hardly ever on!
If one was on, it was one I already saw. What disaster. I probably saw 3-4 of these and just lost interest b/c of the terrible marketing/scheduling.
whether your vince young or homer bush, first round pick or utility infeilder all this shit comes to you.
whether your a starting quarterback or a utility infielder all stuff stuff happens to you.
I saw “Broke” last night and I was blown away by the candid nature of the interviews. I hope something is being done to help players manage their finances and stop this trend of reckless spending. There will always be the knuckleheads who won’t listen to anyone, but I’m sure there are just as many players who will listen to sound financial advice and plan for the future.
NFL Players Association has free financial counseling for every player in the league, and 15% utilize it. Instead they go with their buddy, their uncle …. So sad
I saw 9.79 at the Toronto Film Festival and while there was admittedly a Canadian bias in the audience, most people thought Carl Lewis to be quite arrogant, despite the amusing music video. Ben Johnson apparently attended the premiere and was pleased with how it turned out. Or so the director informed us at the Q and A of the second showing. I wish they could have spent more time on the allegation that Johnson’s sample was tampered with, because while it was no surprise that he was taking steroids, it never made sense that his handlers would not have ensured that it was properly masked for the biggest event of the track season. And the comments from the USOC scientist were also enlightening. He pretty much confirmed what most Canadians thought at the time, that Americans were just better at hiding the drug use than Canadians. Anyway I highly recommend watching it, especially if you recall watching the race in the first instance.
I thought “Broke” was probably near the bottom of the 30 for 30 titles – which probably is a testament to the quality of the series as a whole. While the subject matter is interesting, the show was pretty superficial and lacked depth. It would have worked better to give the full story on a few of the subjects (Kosar and Rison?) in my opinion.
I totally agree. Interesting subject, and it’s great that they got so many players to candidly discuss their stories, but they never spent enough time on anything. I thought having the first 15 minutes be one continuous run of atheletes saying the same thing was waaaay to long. After 5 minutes I found myself saying “OK, I get it, these guys love money and blew alot of money, tell me more.”
I agree that Broke was ‘bankrupt’. I really hope this doesn’t reflect reduced quality in this 30-for30 reboot (does Simmons have too many balls in the air with Grantland & this series?). “Broke” was very similar to bad reality television in that it was ALL interviews. The documentary had no narrative or concrete tie with actual events and no editorial comments on the truth or facts behind the sound bites. Music was irritating as well and seemed to be there just to create otherwise non-existent momentum to the story. This wasn’t a movie, idea-wise they had 100 stories to tell but instead erred in trying to summarize them all.
Corben said on Simmons’ BS podcast that Schilling was a pretty late addition to the movie.