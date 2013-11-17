Review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘a red wheelbarrow’

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” coming up just as soon as I bring you breakfast in bed…
There’s a moment late in “a red wheelbarrow” where we cut from discussion of Franklin the evil lawyer texting the Langley bomber to Mira’s lover frantically doing something with a computer, and the way the two scenes are edited together briefly suggests that the lover is the bomber, which would be perhaps the most ridiculous thing in “Homeland” history. Instead, we quickly see that he’s in Saul and Mira’s house, not a motel, and is there to bug the place – meaning he’s a spy, which is not the most ridiculous thing “Homeland” has ever done but still qualifies as very silly.(*)
(*) Among other things, it means he was playing a very long con with Mira on the extreme off-chance that she would reunite with her husband, when giving her a dreamy and attentive lover would perhaps not be the best way to put her back into that house.
But I bring it up because “Homeland” at this stage has become the kind of show where that guy could have been revealed as the bomber. Things are just that crazy at this point. I don’t know that I expect every single character to have the potential to be a spy, a mole for the Syrians, a supervillain, etc., but other than Brody’s family not being who we think they are, everyone is in play at this point. (And I’m not even 100% sold on Chris’ innocence.) It’s a show where a lawyer like Franklin can also turn out to be an ace assassin, capable of calmly executing the bomber and then melting his corpse with acid, Heisenberg-style, in the motel tub (though Walt would tell Franklin to get some plastic tubs instead), or where Carrie’s Venezuelan friend with the spider tattoo might happen to be even more indebted to Saul than he was to her (or just suddenly need the $10 million more than he did a month ago).
And on the one hand, these crazy twists and character reveals afford the writers a lot of opportunity for surprises. On the other, it all becomes desensitizing. To paraphrase “The Incredibles,” if everything is surprising, then nothing is.
And when you add this wackiness to Carrie inevitably going rogue again because her love of Brody – whom she identifies as the father (to us, if not to her OB/GYN) of her unborn baby – trumps her love of country, of the Agency and of her own career, you get an episode that moved with more urgency than last week’s, but that still felt like “Homeland” scrambling to figure out what it’s about at this point and what’s going to drive the narrative and viewer interest forward.
For the moment, that answer seems to be “Brody,” who is oft-discussed before Saul finds him, catatonic in his foul-smelling cell in the Tower of David. When last he appeared, I said I wasn’t sure I ever needed to see him again on the show. I’m still skeptical that the writers will get enough value out of his continued presence, but it at least provides a clear focus for Carrie, and for the show, even if they’re both hanging on too tightly to the memory of someone whom they’d be much healthier letting go of.
What did everybody else think?
Did anyone else thoroughly enjoy Quinn shooting Carrie? I sure did!
I foolishly thought it might be a “rubber” (phony) bullet. I think such things actually exist.
Highlight of the season. She should get shot every episode.
seriously that hapless dude was the CIA bomber?
and these chemicals exist that dissolve bodies?!?
the meme of Homeland is that Carrie is ALWAYS right. even nutso crazy.
gads Saul visiting Brody?!? I don’t understand this at all. Brody locked up again heartbreaking but why is the head of the flipping CIA going to a favela? very confusing
Thank God Carrie finally disobeyed her superiors’ commands again… it has been at least two or three episodes since the last time she did it.
it was a bad metaphor for quinn banging carrie, something i wish would happen sometime.
@Johny
The question becomes… would Carrie let Quinn have her after he’s shot her?
Yes. Yes she would.
Quinn may have to wear a red toupee to get that yes, but hey, that’s what prop departments are for.
Carrie wouldn’t have slept with Quinn unless he shot her. She only really goes for dudes who might do her harm, or their dopplegangers. Also really glad to see Carrie is so concerned about her Brody-spawn that she’s willing to take a bullet.
It was wonderful, a stand up and cheer moment. Carrie ignoring orders has become so cliche for this show that I would have only been surprised if she’d actually followed them. Thing is, in the past, most of Carrie’s ignoring order moments were judgment calls on the ground that ultimately helped the mission (or at least that’s how I remember it). This one was fundamentally different and she got what she deserved. That said, I am sure she was not expecting that bullet since they always let her get away with it.
Very weird that I was happy when someone gets shot, but this person is so insubordinate that I was really glad. No one like that should be allowed to just disobey superiors and continue to exist.
The rest of the episode just got more and more preposterous. About half way through I was enjoying it and commented to my wife about how interesting the show is once they lose the nonsense and Dana. Then they had to ruin it in the last 15 minutes.
Baby stuff-not interested at all.
If only she had been killed. At this point I’d much rather watch a show with Saul & Quinn as the leads… not that I’d expect it to be all that much better considering the writing.
I think the show has gotten its leather jacket and water skis and is making a few practice runs by the cage before going through the actual jump.
While Saul’s wife is not of the annoyance that Dana Brody is, I don’t think anybody cares for her. And now to force her “lover” as some kind of spy….. The eyes can’t roll fast enough.
The only thing that made me happy was when Quinn took the shot. That’s probably not a good measure for how the show is doing. But there it is.
As if a young hunk like Alain would really be interested in a rather dumpy, frumpy old woman pushing sixty. Also, I though he was supposed to be French (re: Saul’s comment “how un-French of him”), and he sounds like the Bronx to me.
I thought they already jumped last season… Maybe Brody and Carrie will jump right off the show in the season finale.
I guess we have different ideas of dumpy and frumpy because I think Sarita Choudhury is beautiful. Also, she’s no where near pushing 60. She’s 47 in real life and looks younger, if you ask me.
Mira and Saul have been married 35 years, and assuming that she was 20 when they married, that puts her at a minimum of 55 (which, when rounded, is 60). I, too, think she’s an attractive woman who is pushing 60, and if she is 47 in real life, that is a slam to her as a real person to cast her in a role where she would be so old. However, young hunks do not go for women that old.
The dude isn’t such a young hunk. And it’s not necessarily true that a man isn’t attracted to an older woman, especially as beautiful as she is. :/
Karen Baird you do not speak for the entire realm of humanity. Usually I’d hope that goes without saying. If you can’t even -imagine- that such a romance might occur shows a naivety on your part.
Choudhury may be 47 in in real life, but her character is being portrayed as older — unless she was twelve when she married Saul 35 years ago.
I actually think it’s much more plausible that Alain would be interested in being with her than she being interested in staying w/ boring old Saul.
It’s somewhat staggering to assume the CIA doesn’t regularly sweep the Director of the CIA’s house for bugs regularly, or that he wouldn’t employ a security system, but this *is* Homeland. Her love is the mole!
Not that it really is that relevant but the Mira character is not attractive at all. She has a lot of soul and depth, but her looks in comparison to the spy guy said ‘complete mismatch’, but still didn’t dismiss it out of hand. I see that all the time in real life.
What’s the harm in keeping Brody at this point? At least many fans will be happy even if the critics say this is a silly show. If it can’t be great, let it be entertaining.
I loved Brody, but I am tired of Brody. Showtime should just cancel this series before those Emmys get tainted any more.
Hmm, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I guess if one thinks that only Barbie doll types are attractive, then Mira is not.
Should Saul’s home have security? How preposterous and totally ridiculous is it that a spy is in Saul’s house and going through his papers. Saul is the head of the CIA!
I totally agree. Putting a bug in Saul’s home? Really? Saul’s frumpy old wife with a young good-looking guy? We saw a variation of this in The Americans. Shooting Carrie so that the lawyer can kill the CIA bomber? Believing that Javardi is really going to be helpful? Pretty unbelievable.
If the young hunk is able to retrieve any info from Mira’s laptop or overhear any CIA business as pillow talk between the rejuvinated lovebirds, Saul deserves to be shot! As if he would ever talk or write about such things in the real world.
@Mike… While the Mira thing is a little out of left field, I’m not sure what ELSE they could have done with Carrie to stop her in that moment. The Javadi thing I’d say is within the realm of believability considering all the setup and goods they got on him. The show made pains to explain this. It’s far from the least implausible thing, but really….why are we still talking about implausibility?
Thought this was the most ridiculous part of the episode, so I did some googling. Know what kind of security former CIA director General Patreus had? There was a security DETAIL LIVING IN HIS BASEMENT. Think there was full time video surveilance on the house, at least as much that would catch someone SNEAKING IN/OUT THE FRONT DOOR!.
We’ll see where this plot line goes, but their way of getting a bug in the house was WEAK. Why didn’t he install it when he was there for sexy time with Mrs Saul?
And to think that some people thought the 2nd season was bad. What a joke!
Sounds like it’s not a show many people enjoy based on the comments. I’m intrigued, but then again I loved 24.
Most of us are reduced to hate watching it. If Dana was still on the show I wouldn’t be watching at all.
I think the group that comments here is negatively biased for some reason. Not sure what. Maybe if you diss a show, even a really good one like Homeland, that proves what a sophisticated personage you turn out to be. All of the ppl I know who watch the show continue to enjoy it this year. Don’t let the comments here mislead you.
There is no ‘some reason’ other than the show has betrayed its original core audience. I take no joy in pointing out its suckage or agreeing with others who feel the same way. I actually felt a lot better when I was enjoying the show and turning other people onto it. Those same people if they did start watching are far less likely to take any of my recommendations seriously.
How impressive you know this about everyone replying here, Andrew, and how thoughtful of you to reply on their behalf.
What are you, high? Pay attention to Andrew. His words do speak for all. He is most wise. Otherwise, I’m calling the President.
This show is actually getting hugely entertaining now. Watch it with your friends; try and come up with the most implausible plot twists you can think of, and see who gets it right. Heck I think there is a market for a similarly themed game show where the winner gets to write for the next season.
Which part was implausible? Are we just talking about Mira’s lover?
While I always appreciate Mr. Sepinwall’s insightful reviews, if you are a Homeland viewer who would enjoy reading a somewhat different perspective on this season, I suggest you go to avclub.com.
100% agree. I love Alan and read all his reviews/recaps. But I have been reading him long enough to know when he gets to the point in a show where he will never be satisfied with an episode because he still clings to the fact that he thought it could be one of the best dramas ever in season 1.
I start with Todd @ avclub and then come here for Homeland.
I love ToddV and Alan, but once ToddV goes all in on a series you have to pry it from his cold dead fingers. He will love a good TV show gone bad like Linus loves his blanket. For reference, see Todd’s reviews of BSG’s or Lost’s final and/or weakest episodes.
This whole season has felt like there has been a lot of wheel spinning and stalling and I fully understand why. Showtime has told Homeland that Brody has to stay, so they must have told Showtime that they need most of this season to get rid of all the narrative weight they have been under in order to reset Brody’s character. So once Brody is exhonorated from all charges they can start fresh and find a new enemy.
This is what happens when a mythology gets out of control. Lost lost it in seasons 2 and the first half of 3 and it took 2 and a half seasons to right the ship, it took Jack 3 seasons to find his purpose again and even when they righted a lot of stuff before season 6 started….they had too much baggage that they could not execute everything in the season.
Brody and the narrative will always hang over this show but they need to make some harsh decisions.
The one thing I liked in this episode was Carrie’s line, “I haven’t exactly been painting a nursery.” Instead of the show burying Carrie’s drinking and other terrible behavior post-pregnancy, it nicely and succinctly addressed it head-on. Not only does it make the season’s storytelling seem a tiny bit more valid, but it also feels very realistic to me. Carrie’s behavior may be reprehensible, but it’s believable for someone with her destructive tendencies.
But other than that, yawn. Tonight’s Boardwalk put Homeland to shame by encroaching into its “zany plot twist” storytelling style (something Boardwalk rarely does), but executing it in a much more believable way than Homeland has all season.
Chris Brody: Karate Assassin would qualify as one of the better set-up plot twists on the show right now, if they went with it.
Chris Brody is a potted plant. He does nothing. They could change the actor playing that character every week and no one would notice
I can’t help but think that this would have been a much more exciting, mind-blowing twist if this was the first time we’d seen Brody all season. Then the next episode could be an all-Brody flashback episode containing all the events of “Tower of David”, followed by some connecting scenes (maybe just an “imprisonment” montage) and ending with the same scene of Saul walking into the room, shot from Brody’s perspective. Is anybody with me?
It would have been especially cool if they could’ve managed to convince the press that Brody was off the show for the season (if not for good), but that would probably have been logistically impossible.
A Network like Showtime would never let that happen. They wanted Brody in the show no matter what and they wanted people to know early on that they wanted Brody in the show, thus him showing up in episode 3.
Showtime is run by the same people who run CBS, as in CBS owns them. In season 1 of Person of Interest, Carter was not supposed to be working with Reese and Finch until near the end of the season, but CBS thought otherwise and they had to course correct to make that big jump earlier. CBS likes shows that stick to a formula that is repeatable and retains the audience. For whatever reason they and Showtime believe that Brody or even the ghost of Brody hanging over a season will mean that audiences will tune in week to week. So thus we are here.
But can anyone prove them wrong? They have the biggest audiences in America, are we wrong to be want to be done with Brody?
One of my favorite laughable parts was Saul waiting at the White house with a paper file folder labeled “TOP SECRET”. Secret Squirrel stuff, haha!
so i wonder if with bipolar disorder if the medication messes with the viability of a pregnancy. 1800 mg of lithium seems like a lot. the doctor was not very clear about if the baby was okay, or did she just assume it was okay….?
Martin Donovan as Leland Bennett is so gloriously slimy. Good casting….
Show is completely ridiculous, everything Alan said is spot on. Problem is, I could care less. I loved 24 and stopped watching at some point and I’m sure homeland will reach this point but until then, sit back and enjoy the ride. Entertainment is sometimes okay, all shows don’t have to be award winning. Take your masters and sex which bored me to stop watching after 3-4 episodes and I’ll take homeland all day.
Has it only been 13 weeks since the CIA bombing? Or did Carrie and Brody have a “rendez vous” somewhere on Brody’s journey from the Canadian border to the Tower of David? PLEASE explain!
Once again, Carrie Matheson proves why she is the Worst CIA Agent Ever.
She jumps out of the van, knowing she is jeopardizing everything she and Saul and Quinn worked for (including risking her own sanity), knowing that Quinn is probably going to shoot her, all because of BRODY REASONS.
MEH, the entire season just feels too outlandish and disjointed for me.
yo who the fu*k is letting Carrie always sit in a stakeout truck a block away from where a mission is going down? How do the writers even come to close to thinking, “you know what we need, another scene where Carrie goes rogue and jumps out of a stakeout van that would ruin everything!?
HOW MANY TIMES DOES THIS NEED TO HAPPEN?!
You know how Alan eventually gets to “that’s it for me!” status with shows? Well, THATS IT FOR ME as far as reading Homeland reviews/comments goes on this blog. Just way too much hate. Guess the complainers need somewhere to complain. Have at it.
Was Mira’s Lover (his rightful name) bugging the place or installing some sort of bomb? Maybe I need to re-watch the scene again. I thought he was planning on blowing up the house and killing Mira — sort of a “If I can’t have her no one, not even that gloriously-bearded Bear, can” thing — and I he ultimately decided against it. I thought that’s why we had the lingering shots of Mira in the house (I was actually halfway plugging my ears and squinting my eyes waiting for the blast at this point) and of Mira’s Lover in his car looking like he was about to press a button on his phone to make everything go *BOOM*.
But maybe not.
Also, nothing makes any damn sense anymore. That is all.
It was a bug. He was listening to the hookup when he was sitting in his car.
I don’t think Franklin is actually a lawyer….
For those who have seen the alt Newhart end to Breaking Bad…
Homeland needs to do that.
Damian Lewis wakes up next to Sarah Shahi. He’s Detective Charlie Crews, and he tells his partner that he just can’t believe how idiotic was the plot of this spy dream he just had…
does anyone else know what the hell the title of this episode mean? I googled it …and still I don’t get it. . wtf
The Red Wheelbarrow
William Carlos Williams
——————————————————————————–
so much depends
upon
a red wheel
barrow
glazed with rain
water
beside the white
chickens.
To arrange the meet, the law firm texted Carrie “So much depends upon…” and she texted back “a red wheel barrow”, which meant that the meet was on. Presumably this was a prearranged protocol, and she would have texted back something else that wasn’t the next line of a poem if she couldn’t meet. Spycraft! *jazz hands*
“Spycraft! *jazz hands*” made me laugh. Thanks.
Alan – Do you really believe that Franklin is “just a lawyer”. More likely he is an assassin/muscle for a very corrupt and treasonous lawyer.
To be fair, the show made every effort to present him as a mid-level pencil-necked lawyer right up until the moment that he busts out a silencer. I’m assuming the idea here is lawyer-by-day, ruthless-assassin-by-night.
Why is no one mentioning the actual twist of Saul potentially being behind the bombing?
Did I misinterpret that?
“Where the f*** is Saul?” says Carrie.
Cut to Saul WHO HAS JUST LEFT THE COUNTRY to Venezuela.
I thought the implication was that he got the memo from Franklin to go.
(And that guy who Franklin kills…the way that actor played him, he seemed desperate and actually innocent of intentionally murdering 200 people… Maybe he’s just a dude who knew Saul’s involvement, so Franklin had to get him out of the picture.)
Am I the only one who thought this? I’m surprised Alan’s review didn’t mention the WOW factor that was Saul going to Venezuela.
Instead this review is just a couple-paragraph-rant about the way Homeland’s been so far, instead of ACTUALLY REVIEWING THE EPISODE AT HAND.
I think you need to pay more attention. There was a scene where Saul was talking to Dar Adal about his travel plans for the next day (“She can’t even suspect it”), and that was right before he walked into a room where Carrie and Quinn were going to first broach the subject of going after the law firm. We aren’t told at the time that it’s Venezuela, but when he shows up there at the end it’s clear that’s what he was referring to earlier, and that he’s known Brody’s location and has been in contact with his custodians this entire time. He did not suddenly decide to flee the country after being tipped off by Franklin, that’s preposterous.
You know that the CIA is investigating you. The first thing to do is to call your accomplice and tell him everything over the phone. Because the CIA will not be monitoring your calls for sure.
Then the head of the CIA does not have any kind of security at his home. Heck, he is just the acting director, not that important.
Than you are a big cocky lawyer that is trying to impress a young recruit by mentioning private banks in Berlin (a poor city in Germany) instead of the financial center of Frankfurt or the rich city of Munich.
I usually do not pay much attention to plot holes but this week was just unbelievable that even the German banks annoyed me!
The show is crazy but enjoyable. I like this episode because there was some action. By the way if you are pouring Sulfuric acid in a close area without wearing a mask you will probably keel over from the fumes but the banker has superpowers.
I know it is unlikely, if Mira’s lover (Alain) just turns out to be a guy who is hung up on her and won’t accept “no” for an answer, I’d like that more than some long con story.
None of these ridiculous events would happen in the real World, but I watch Homeland to take a 52 minute break from reality. It’s entertaining. This season is a hoot. It will never be as good as Season 1, but I’m enjoying it. I’d give this season a 7 out of 10, but then again I’m easy to please. PS Saul’s wife is an attractive older woman, lots of younger men would like to get with her.Very pretty.
52 minutes? Try 45.
Mira is cute as an iguana
This show is now completely off the rails. Alan might as well start writing about Sons of Anarchy again because it’s 10x more believable than what’s going on here.
Alain could not succeed with his mission, it is implausible. The DCI’s home would have surveillance, or at the very least be swept regularly for bugs. C’mon, writers….