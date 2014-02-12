Review: Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ returns for season 2

“House of Cards” arrived a year ago as The Show That Would Change Television As We Knew It. It had nearly all the bonafides you could ask for – a terrific cast headed by multiple Oscar-winning star in Kevin Spacey, a murder’s row of directors led by David Fincher, revered source material in the British political miniseries that inspired it – and it was going to bypass the traditional system by going straight to Netflix instead of HBO or Showtime, and by releasing every episode of its first season at the same time.
And as viewers watched that first season – many of them racing through it in a kind of competition to see who among their friends could finish first – they witnessed Spacey’s character, House Majority Whip Frank Underwood, meticulously executing a complicated plan about which we knew very little, other than that it was out of revenge for being passed over as Secretary of State, and that it involved the building up of both drug addict Congressman Peter Russo (Corey Stoll) and ambitious young reporter Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara). Frank, his wife Claire (Robin Wright) and his chief of staff Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly) got over on anyone who crossed their path, but to what end, we did not know.
Then we got to the end of the season and discovered that the entire thing was a Rube Goldberg contraption that was meant to end with Russo out of the picture – in the series’ most talked-about scene, Frank murdered his guilt-stricken protege and made it look like a suicide – the resignation of the sitting Vice-President, and Frank being appointed to take his place.
It was, to say the least, underwhelming – as was “House of Cards” as a whole, once the novelty of binge-viewing and the prestigious glow cast by Spacey, Fincher, at al wore off. It wasn’t a bad show, but nor was it the instant classic it very clearly styled itself to be, and the longer it went on, the emptier it felt. It won a handful of awards across various groups, but Spacey himself never won – not even the Golden Globe you would have expected to be engraved with his name the moment he was cast – and by year’s end, unheralded prison dramedy “Orange Is the New Black” had usurped it as the Netflix critical darling.
There’s a moment early in the show’s second season – Netflix is, again, releasing all the episodes at once, at midnight Pacific as February 13 turns into February 14 – where Rachel Maddow (one of many TV reporters eager to loan the show some verisimilitude in exchange for a plug) complains that the selection of career backroom politician Frank as the new VP is uninspired. One could maybe look at that as a meta comment on some of the reaction to Frank’s scheme and/or the first season – especially since there is an incredibly meta moment at the end of the season premiere – except that “House of Cards” still carries itself like the most meaningful show of our time. Through the first four episodes, it is almost exactly the same show as it was in season 1, with one significant deficit: Peter Russo’s not around anymore to add some humanity to all the scheming.
“Cards” is a show that does certain things incredibly well. It looks gorgeous, all polished surfaces and ominous shadows, and successive directors like Carl Franklin and James Foley (who between them split these first four) luxuriate in the visual template Fincher set out at the series’ beginning. Spacey chews scenery with gusto and takes pleasure in delivering colorful pieces of advice. (“If you don’t like how the table is set,” he purrs to a colleague, “turn over the table.”) And there are times when Frank’s maneuvers are genuinely clever and fun; the Tea Party exists in this universe, and Frank’s method of winning a budget stand-off with them turns out to be a nice bit of political theater.
Speaking of the Tea Party, “House of Cards” has turned out to be a very apolitical show about politics(*). Frank is a Democrat, but he believes in nothing beyond his own advancement. Other characters discuss policy issues and espouse ideologies, but the series is only interested in that as a plot device, and for the most part reveals Frank’s colleagues to be just as selfish as he is, even if they’re not as competent. Any true believers tend to be marginalized quickly.
(*) Despite that, let me remind you of the blog's No Politics rule. You can talk about the show, but we're not going to get into an actual discussion of real-life Democrats, Republicans and public policy.
And because Frank is so single-minded, and also so much better at what he does than anyone else, the series’ Awesome Supervillains Are Awesome view of its main character feels empty and tiring after a while. No one can compete with Frank – the sitting President may be the single blandest character on any current drama, and I’m including both Chris Brody on “Homeland” and anyone on “The Blacklist” who isn’t James Spader – and anyone who gets the slightest bit wise to what he really is and how he works gets eliminated or is too marginal to do anything about it. Gerald McRaney was introduced at the end of the first season as Raymond Tusk, powerful businessman with the President’s ear, and there was a suggestion that he might be strong and smart enough to put Frank back on his heels. Instead, in the early going of season 2, he’s just as easily flummoxed as everyone else by the ruthless sociopath masquerading as a down-home politician.
Every now and then, “Cards” will offer hints of the man Frank used to be before he became the shark we know so well, like an episode last season where he reunited with his old military academy buddies, or a subplot this year where he becomes very upset about a tragedy in Claire’s past. Not coincidentally, these tend to be among the strongest moments of the series, and the highlights of Spacey’s work on it, because in those moments Frank is a person with complexity and mystery, rather than the two-dimensional hustler he is for the rest of the time.
Russo’s prominence mitigated some of that last year, because he was such a damaged, empathetic, recognizably human character even as he was turning into Frank’s puppet, and ultimately his victim. (Spacey was the big name, but Corey Stoll gave by far the show’s best performance.) His murder both robbed the show of its beating, broken heart and revealed Frank to be a much less nuanced character than he had appeared earlier, and the show hasn’t found an adequate replacement at the start of season 2. Molly Parker from “Deadwood” joins the cast as Jacqueline Sharp, an inexperienced Congresswoman whom Frank wants to succeed him as Whip, but she has much more in common with Frank than with his former protege. The scenes with Zoe and fellow reporters Lucas (Sebastian Arcelus) and Janine (Constance Zimmer) are a real drag, with Lucas getting far more to do than the character has earned, and suddenly the most vulnerable and complicated person on the show may be ice queen Claire. The marriage between the Underwoods has always been one of the show’s more intriguing areas – often seeming more a business partnership than a marriage, but with a genuine emotional bond mixed in – and after being stuck in one of the more dead-end subplots last year, Wright gets some strong material this season.
Like Frank, “Cards” has a very high opinion of itself. It wants so much to be An Important Drama (despite having a fairly shallow take on both government and its main character) that it’s far more dour than a show about a conniving political mastermind should be. Frank’s asides to the camera are often the only humor of note, and much of that is undercut by the clumsiness of the device itself, which makes sure to spell out as much of the subtext as is possible in a 10-second witticism. ABC’s “Scandal” also deals with backstabbing and murder in and around the White House, but it doesn’t have the pretensions “Cards” does, and thus is free to tell similar stories in a loopier and more entertaining fashion, and also in such an exaggerated tone that you don’t constantly stop to question the logic of it the way “Cards” unintentionally invites the audience to do.
Though “House of Cards” was introduced as the standard-bearer for Netflix’s approach to original programming, it’s a show that ironically suffers when binge-viewed in the way Netflix encourages. Watching it all in a quick burst allows you to gloss over some of the more contrived plot twists, but it’s not structured with cliffhangers that demand you jump straight to the next episode, and a little of Frank Underwood goes a long way. (Conversely, “Orange Is the New Black” worked incredibly well as a binge show last year.) Having watched the first four episodes in short order, I’m going to take my time with the rest of the season, admiring the shiny packaging and the performances while wishing they were in service to the great show “House of Cards” thinks it is rather than the decent show it actually is.
I agree that the murder that took place last season was a big mistake. It robbed the show of a wonderful character and brilliant performance. In addition it robbed the viewer of enjoying Frank as despicable politician (your worst nightmare but at least believable). He then became a true criminal who was hard to admire for his scheming.
I completely agree with this. I was enjoying the series a ton but when Frank killed Russo it became much less interesting because it became very unrealistic. I’m not going to say that something like this has never happened in Washington but all the political maneuvering previous to it actual felt like it could be day-to-day how Washington really is.
They almost broke the show for me with that. Robbed us of a great character and turned Frank into a caricature. After the beginning of Season 2 I feel like I’m watching Scandal.
“Through the first four episodes, it is almost exactly the same show as it was in season 2, with one significant deficit: Peter Russo’s not around anymore to add some humanity to all the scheming.”
I think you may have meant season 1.
Yes, so I did. Fixed!
Alan, it takes courage and conviction to go against the tide and point out House of Cards’s many flaws when everyone on the planet seems to be drooling over it. I applaud your insightful review.
One thing I forgot to add: How come no one mentions the fact that Spacey kept dropping in and out of accent in season one, without any apparent rhyme or reason? I actually went back and watched several episodes to see if there was a point to it, and if there was I couldn’t figure it out.
Please simmer down.
I’m a fan of Sepinwall (although I can’t think of an instance where I’ve ever disagreed with him about a show as much as I do with House of Cards) so this isn’t meant to be an insult to Sepinwall, but to call stating an opinion about a TV show courageous is one of the silliest things I’ve ever read.
If I were to say I didn’t like pizza, could I be nominated for a Congressional Medal of Honor?
@tvnoir: Did he? As I recall, though it’s been a while since I’ve watched the first season, his accent was spot-on the entire time. Spacey’s usually good with details like that.
@Gooza: And it is obviously over-the-top hyperbole to compare a compliment to Alan with winning a Congressional Medal of Honor for saying you didn’t like pizza. C’mon now.
Honestly, I don’t think Alan is going against much of a tide here. On Metacritic it holds a 76 with “generally favourable reviews” (many of which were based on the first few episodes of the season). On last years best of tv poll on Hitfix it got 8th overall and 6th on the poll of best new shows. Only 12 out of 58 critics had it on their lists and only one had it at #1. I think a lot of critics cooled on the show (those that weren’t relatively cool on it to begin with) and shared the good-not-great view by the end of the season, and most recognise what a flawed series it is even if they enjoy it over all.
I don’t even know that I would say Alan likes it less than the majority- a B is not a bad score. He’s not Kyle Smith of the New York Post, who gave it 25 out of 100.
PS I apologise if this double posts.
I loved the first seaon. I never understand the complaints about binge watching, no one is forcing you to watch it all at once. I know people say that they’ll see spoilers if they don’t watch, but that doesn’t have to be the case. I watched the first season months after it premiered without being spoiled because any time i saw the title mentioned I just avoided reading about it. I wish all the shows I watch adopted the netflix model.
Svetlana, consider yourself very fortunate. Within three days of the first season being released, I had people on Twitter asking me what I thought of Frank murdering Peter Russo, with no warning or anything that could have been filtered.
I agree that you should be able to watch any way you can, and I’m going to this year, but both Netflix and social media have encouraged the idea of binge-viewing as The One True Way.
Alan, I think your media-centric Twitter feed might be a bit different from most people’s casual web reading, where spoilers are a lot easier to avoid. I suspect that beyond critics and die-hard TV fans, most people probably aren’t binge watching or as worried about it.
Also, I think you’re being unfair to Netflix to say that they are promoting binge watching as The One True Way. They’ve constantly said, watch at your own speed. Only critics who felt that they needed to keep up with the pack have said that means Netflix is promoting binge watching.
The all-at-once model also, however, made it more difficult for people who traditionally discuss shows as sites such as this one and TWoP to do so. Watching 13 hours over the course of a weekend made it more difficult for those viewers to offer any substantive reactions to or insights about individual episodes. Even if TWoP, for instance, had opened individual episode threads, there would have been a big timing disparity among viewers and as a consequence, much less give and take than happens for, say, an episode of “Mad Men.” Frankly, talking about a show afterwards has been become almost as much fun for me as watching it to begin with. Hence, I enjoyed HoC much less than I think I would have with weekly discussions about individual episodes.
I don’t know. I watched it maybe three weeks after it premiered, and I wasn’t spoiled. If you’re a TV critic, you pretty much have to assume that those kinds of questions are imminent. Comes with the territory.
I enjoyed the first season much more than Alan. I watched it more like a traditional drama, never more than two episodes at a time and usually only once a week. I’ve wondered if that helped make it more enjoyable. As Alan said, it wasn’t really structured in a way that demanded you watch it all in one sitting and while I adore Kevin Spacey, much like James Spader a little of him goes a long way.
I’m looking forward to Season 2, but no binge watching for me.
I found House of Cards enjoyable at first, but by the end of the season, I was feeling pretty “meh” about it also. I will watch season 2 when I have time, but there will be no binge watching.
I like the US House of Cards, but at times it feels a bit too super serious & dramatic. The result is it feels a bit pretentious. I hate to say it, but I think I like the UK version better.
I’m a fan of the British series and haven’t yet watched the American version. I was in the UK a week ago and had my TV on in the background. I was startled to hear Prince Charles say
‘You might very well think that – I couldn’t possibly comment.’ in response to a question about how the government is dealing with flooding in Somerset.
So now it appears that prominent folks channel Francis Urquhart.
References: [www.dailymail.co.uk]
Video at [www.bbc.co.uk]
I agree, Milaxx — US version was certainly entertaining but love the UK HOC and two followup series. Francis Urquhart and his wife can’t be topped!
I think the worst thing I can say about House of Cards was that it was completely and utterly forgettable. I didn’t even binge-watch it (though it took me about a week to finish it if I’m remembering correctly, which some might consider binge-watching, I watched 1 or 2 eps per day, I believe). I remember Russo’s death because he was such a compelling character (but forgot that Underwood killed him). I remember the Raymond Tusk character toward the end of the season and Underwood’s video-game-playing quirk, but I had forgotten entirely about Claire’s various subplots with her non-profit and the guy she was cheating with or whatever. I agree that HoC appears to have pretensions that its content cannot entirely live up to. It is a solid show that pretends to be a great one. I think I’d give it a 7 out of 10 if I had to rate it, but it appears to think that it’s a 9 out of 10 (or possibly higher). That’s probably its weakest trait, though the way Spacey eats up scenery is reason enough to watch. Hopefully he meets a worthy adversary some time soon.
To me, the real dead coldness always came from Kate Mara. I do not think she is an interesting part of the show at all – sooooo bland.
I will miss Russo. The murder actually really surprised me – I thought Frank would be more a fan of endless machinations to get his way than of this sort of thing.
She’s fine, though. And, as a NY Giants fan, I also like her because she’s the grand-daughter of Giants founder Wellington Mara.
That’s all fine and good Alan, but, most importantly, is there any Freddy’s BBQ porn in these first 4 episodes? Corey Stoll was hands down the best part of season 1 but those ribs were the sleeper #2.
Frank gets BBQ at Freddy’s in one of the early episodes. It is, unfortunately, Reg E. Cathey’s only appearance of the ones I’ve seen. Beau Willimon is a fan of The Wire, Deadwood, etc., and I like to think that he gave Cathey a cast regular job for such a small role just because he loved Norman so much.
He gets a spotlight episode later on in the season. Before it I was actually a little mad about how they were wasting Reg; it wasn’t like Eddie on Boardwalk or Silvio on The Sopranos, who didn’t get independent story lines (until they each got a couple of spotlight episodes) but had narrative purpose and, more importantly, personality. Freddy was simply, as Alan says, Willimon indulges his Wire-Deadwood aspirations ( see also: McRaney’s character Tusk is revealed as basically George Hearst in the 21st century–a scene in which he threatens a journalist seemed almost like a straight lift, except without the guy Robert Penn Warren said wrote dialogue as good as anyone ever providing the lines.)
Relax, Sepinwall. Watch all 13 episodes and then judge.
Ah. So now we have to wait for seasons of shows to be complete before offering any opinion at all – even with a show that already gave us a complete season that is VERY similar in tone, strengths and weaknesses to the new episodes I’ve seen?
There are multiple examples of shows that improved after couple of seasons or after a not so great first half of the season. Most recently Boardwalk Empire.
And your point is what? That we are not allowed to say that a show has problems until it has proved that it no longer has them? I’ve written frequently about Boardwalk Empire, both when it’s fumbling around and when it’s fantastic. If House of Cards somehow gets better later on, I’ll say so. Right now, it is the same, which is what I wrote.
I agree with Jacob, Sepinwall. You didn’t mention that you had only seen the first four episodes until the 5th paragraph. You should have done it up front in the opening paragraph or better yet, on your headline or subhead. You’re giving the impression that you’ve seen the whole thing! That’s bullshit, man.
You realize it’s literally his job to watch the screeners shows send him, comment on their quality, and project what the rest of the season will look like based on limited data, right? People come to this site because they want to hear someone whose opinion they trust discuss a TV show they might want to watch. I’m sure if Alan had access to all of the episodes before anyone else, he’d include them in the review and they’d factor into his opinion, but he doesn’t. Yes, there are multiple examples of shows that improved after several season or even mid-season, but, unfortunately, we don’t have a time machine that will take us into the future of House of Cards and allow us to see what the show will look like then. That’s why we only judge the show based on what we’ve seen so far. As if that was a hard concept to grasp…
@Kobracola. Yeah, I’m fine reading about his opinion, but as a reader, I had assumed when I started reading his review that he had seen EVERY episode in Season 2. Don’t you think it’s bad journalism when a reviewer makes no mention of seeing only 4 episodes until deep into the review? And before we’re privy to that bit of intel we get tepid to negative statements about an entire new season? That’s amateur.
Well maybe I’m just familiar with how TV critics and screeners work, but I never assumed at any point that he’d seen the entire season. Nothing he said implied that either, as far as I can tell. I don’t think it’s necessary for him to announce at the very beginning how many episodes he has seen, as long as he includes it somewhere. Like I said in my previous comment, most people will read this review to see someone whose opinion they trust discuss a TV show they might want to watch, so he put his opinion first and foremost, which I think is a good way to write a review. You’re free to think differently about how a review should be written. But calling Alan an amateur is just ill-informed.
Just because YOU didn’t assume that he had not seen the entire season doesn’t mean other people will. Most people might just glance at a headline and may not read any further than that. Those readers might come away thinking that it might be a waste of time to keep watching HoC. That’s what I call an AMATEUR ill-informing HIS READERSHIP.
Chucky – Is the information regarding the number of episodes Alan watched in the review? Yes.
Well, that was a fun discussion.
Your point seems to be that people who don’t actually read the review won’t know how many episodes Alan watched.
And people who do read the review will know.
Most critics write for people who read the reviews they write.
There’s no “assuming.” The information is IN the review. Explicitly. It does not ask you to infer. It does not imply. The number of episodes he watched IS IN THE REVIEW.
It’s there. In the review. The number. Of episodes he watched. In the review. Explicitly. You KNOW the number of episodes he watched ONLY because… IT’S IN THE REVIEW.
Is your argument that Alan’s professional responsibility is to write for people don’t actually read his reviews? And not just people who don’t read his reviews, but people who SUCK at skimming? Because if you skim… it’s in the review. Actually, no. Your argument is that he should write for people who don’t READ or SKIM, just for people who look at the headline?
Sorry. Long day. But dude… It’s in the review. People who “assume” won’t have read the review.
-Daniel
*slow claps for Dan*
@Dan. Wow, how can you folks be so ridiculous? It boggles the mind.
Would it have been so hard for Alan to simply write a headline like “Review: Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ season 2, four episodes in, this reviewer finds that it’s still slick, still empty”
Now, was that so hard? Just a few extra words?
As they said on Family Guy Blue Harvest: “What, are we paying by the laser now?”
Chucky – Yep. *That’s* what boggles the mind.
Alan’s headline, by using the word “returns,” pretty literally states that the review is of THE RETURN. The state of returning, of beginning, is in the headline. The state of completion, of totality, is NOT in the headline. It’s then the reader’s responsibility to say “OK, so how much of the ‘return’ did Alan see?” The answer? 4 episodes. It’s in the review.
The headline does not say “Season 2 of ‘House of Cards’ is still slick, still empty.” From that, you could maybe infer that he was reviewing the whole season. Note please, that that would be your inference and not his implication. Critics don’t really get whole seasons of shows to review before they premiere, after all. If you’ve read reviews of TV shows before, you probably know this. It would then be your responsibility to read the review to find out how much of the season was being reviewed. And you’d find the information. Four.
You should seek out reviews who write headlines in the style you crave, though. They won’t be professional reviewers, of course. Because good god, you will not find any websites or newspapers that write headlines like that. But that’s much more important, apparently, than reading reviewers who give you the answers you want IN THEIR REVIEWS.
Good day, sir.
-Daniel
Weak answer, sir Dan. Weak, weak, weak.
I once worked in the newspaper industry for many years in editorial. Any editor I worked with would have bitch-slapped Alan for not CLEARLY stating up front that he’s only seen a partial season. It’s not FAIR to the show and the readers that watched season 1 and need to know if it’s worth their valuable time.
Granted, this is new territory. House of Cards and the way it’s delivered changes how we watch prestige television and the way critics deliver their message.
But that’s no excuse for shoddy journalism. And, let me add that if this is what the fine art of television and movie criticism passes for your website, then you’re doomed to fail. I hope the Hitfix, bosses, investors and advertisers are reading and I would LOVE to be a fly on the wall when that impending staff meeting comes about because of this posting.
Good day to you, Daniel. And goodnight.
Chucky- I don’t understand the issue at all. There is no critique of the 2nd season in the actual piece, until he mentions that he was 4 episodes in. Do you live your life by reading headlines? Do you goto the grocery store and come home thinking Barack Obama slept with Miley Cyrus because you saw the headline on the cover of a magazine at check-out?
If you worked in the newspaper industry for many years in editorial, then I think you’d know that no editor would “bitch-slap” any writer for that. It’s called a stylistic choice. As David mentioned, Alan spends the first 4 paragraphs recapping where we left off with HoC, what he thought of the first season, and the general state of Netflix shows. He starts the the 5th paragraph with the phrase “There’s a moment early in the show’s second season”. Last time I checked, “early” means “at or near the beginning of a period of time or a process, activity, series”. In the very same paragraph, he uses the phrase “through the first four episodes”, and there you have the answer for how many episodes he’s seen. If you once worked in the newspaper industry, then you know what an “introduction” is. That’s what the first 4 paragraphs work as. Hitfix appears to be doing fine, going on more than 5 strong years. I sincerely doubt they will call Alan in for some big staff meeting because he didn’t use the headline YOU wanted him to use. Lastly, I find it interesting that you say you “ONCE” worked in the newspaper industry, implying you no longer do. I wonder why.
I find it fascinating that these same recurring names keep coming in and defending Alan Sepinwall. As if critiquing the critic was committing a grave sin against humanity. Let me ask you this David, Dan and Kobracola, do you know Alan personally? Is he your friend that you need to defend?
Let me say, I don’t come here to troll. I have no gripe against Alan other than I thought he was being unfair not to clue readers in that he had not watched the entire season early in his review.
But this entire exchange is now becoming suspect to me. Could you all be Alan writing under a pseudonym? I know he commented earlier and I’m sure he would find these comments interesting. I guess there’s no way to know for sure.
But what if I were to assume that you all were Alan? Is it okay for me to assume? After all, you all think it’s okay for the reader to assume that Alan didn’t watch the entire second season of HoC. You think it’s a stylistic choice to do that?
What about the folks that work on House of Cards? Do you think that they enjoy their efforts to be dashed by someone that didn’t even bother to wait to post his review until he had watched the entire season? He makes it rather vague, don’t you think?
I have no vested interest in House of Cards or Netflix for that matter. I’m just a fan of the show and of Hitfix and I’m generally interested in what the Hitfix staff has to say. I come here mostly to read what Drew McWeeny has to say. He is the best, bar none.
Let me tell you something Alan — if it is you, or your friends writing on your behalf — you’re an insecure no-talent hack.
True talent will endure. You won’t. But don’t worry — you can still snort blow off of a hookers ass — you’ll just have to do it on your own dime.
And why did I leave papers, Kobracola? Working in tech is MUCH more lucrative.
Haha, this has gotten beyond absurd. I’m not defending Alan so much as I am reacting in a perplexed manner by your obsession with Alan saying in the title that he only saw 4 episodes. I think Dan (who you can figure out for a fact is not a pseudonym because he also works at Hitfix right here: [www.hitfix.com]) said it best when he said, “Is the information regarding the number of episodes Alan watched in the review? Yes. Well, that was a fun discussion.” You know how many episodes Alan watched. There is no requirement of TV critics that they put that number in the title or in the first paragraph. Hell, they don’t even have to include it at all if they don’t want to. I don’t care if you critique Alan or his opinion. But you’re way off the reservation when you do it because he didn’t put how many episodes he saw of HoC in the title of an article, as if that was the worst thing in the world. Nope, I don’t know Alan personally, but he sure seems more sane than you.
I’ll say it again: I believe no critic in the history of TV has ever seen an ENTIRE season before writing a review that precedes that season airing. It is ridiculous to assume that Alan had seen the entire season in this review, especially ridiculous because HE TELLS YOU THAT HE HAS ONLY SEEN 4 EPISODES. If a person is literate in the English language, then they are capable of gleaning this particular piece of information.
Yes, Alan makes up pseudonyms for the 100’s of people who comment on his blogs, they’re just him, you’ve found us (me) out! Even though it’s like 5 in the morning Alan’s time, he secretly stays up 24/7 and not only writes a ton of articles, but spends time disagreeing with himself in the comment section. That is his master plan. You’re the first genius to put it all together!
Again. No one has to ASSUME anything because Alan STATES very clearly that he saw the first 4 episodes in the article above. The only person who assumed anything was you when you, for some inane reason, assumed that he’d seen the entire season.
Hahaha, I’m sure the people who made House of Cards are hanging on Alan’s every word and are incredibly incensed that he didn’t say in the title of this article that he’d only seen four episodes. HOW COULD HE DO THAT TO THEM???? Their efforts are completely dashed, no one will ever watch HoC now, Netflix might as well not even release it. No, he doesn’t make it vague. He explicitly states that he’s seen only 4 episodes.
Here’s a simple solution: If you don’t like that Alan doesn’t put in the title every single time exactly how many episodes he’s seen of every TV show, then don’t read his pieces. And good luck finding a TV critic who does that, because I have never encountered or even heard of one like that.
I sincerely hope you get banned. This stuff about being a hack and hookers and blow is beyond insane. Do you just pull ad hominem attacks out of your ass? At least try to make them SOMEWHAT relevant. Great, I’m glad you found a lucrative tech job, but perhaps you should have your old newspaper friends remind you how an article is written.
Um Chucky, are you new to TV criticism? Like is the first time you have read a review of a TV show? Because I’m not in the industry at all (I’m a bored grad student avoiding a paper, but I’m sure you’ll accuse me of being a sockpuppet with a vendetta out to get you) and you seem really confused and angry by concepts that are pretty easy to grasp.
See, before the internet and the rise of the episode recap and review most reviews in say newspapers or magazines were like this one. New or returning TV shows give screeners to TV critics. These are advance copies of the episodes and might just be the pilot or the first couple of episodes. It is very rare for a TV critic to get a whole season in advance to review, usually because it isn’t done yet. Even if the whole season, as in this case, is in the can, the producers of the show decide what to send out. They want critics to review their show before it premieres to generate buzz and get viewers. In the case of the second season of House of Cards, the producers decided that four episodes was enough for critics to generate a pretty good opinion. If they wanted critics to wait to review the season after all 13, they would have sent all 13.
Maybe you are used to movie criticism where, for obvious reasons, you see the entire product before writing a review. In the case of television, when there is an advance review of a show that hasn’t premiered for the masses you can safely assume it is based on only one or a couple of episodes. For very rare cases when critics get to see everything in advance (such as the last season of Treme) they tend to go out of their way to state it is for the whole season since such cases are highly unusual. I don’t know why you expected Alan to explain this to you in the headline of a review for a specific show, but we all are giving you attention, so I guess you win?
Finally, I can’t speak for Kobracola and David (I’m sure they are real and lovely people) but Dan is another TV critic on this site. There is even video proof that he and Alan are different people.
Whoops, beaten to the punch. Damn slow fingers!
Haha, I was glad to have the back-up, I’m just astounded by Chucky’s demands for TV critics.
I’m now going to listen to all Firewall and Iceberg podcasts assuming Dan is just Alan talking in a different voice. It will be entertaining.
Unfortunately the video show is going to come back and ruin my fun.
Sorry Chucky — you’re the definition of a troll. You grew horns with the Alan pseudonym suggestion, you crept under the bridge with the shoddy journalism pronouncement, and provided final exposure with the hooker comment.
Kudos to Alan — terrific review. Keep up the good work.
Y’know, I was done with this thread last night and I wasn’t planning on following up. Notice, that I hadn’t posted anything all day today. Is that being a troll, Monterey Bob? I could have responded earlier to Kobracola and Fay Apple but I decided not to. I’m not the kind of person that looks to the Internet to feel good about himself by winning a flame war. That truly is a troll. What’s worse are those that feed trolls, don’t you think?
There are other journalists on this site whose criticism and opinions matter to me. For that reason, I did not want to continue to engage you all.
But Hitfix keeps sending me emails notifying me that more people are responding to my comments, and now I feel obliged to respond.
Here’s my official response. Please feel free to quote me.
Alan, it’s nice to see that your entire family has come to defend your … rather lacking … journalistic integrity. Your Mom (who, obviously is Kobracola) and gay brothers are there for you, ready to pounce on anyone that disses your reviews, no matter how logical their argument may be. These words that they write paint in my mind’s eye a vision of a a sweet, beautiful, family portrait.
And you know what they say, the family that stays together prays together.
Barukh ata Adonai Elohenu, melekh ha’olam, asher kid’shanu b’mitzvotav v’tzivanu al netilath yadayim.
See you in temple, putz.
This Chucky is a lunatic who doesn’t understand how seasonal reviews of TV work, and I agree with Alan re: HOC. However, and this is not a criticism of Alan, the way serialized tv is reviewed is inherently problematic, albeit I’m not aware of a solution. In regards to Boardwalk specifically, this has led to critics (including Alan) retracting earlier “fumbling around” criticisms in finale reviews in which the whole picture is finally visible. I write weekly recaps myself, so as I said I am not aware of a solution, but it is odd at least that the format led to a show being criticized as scattered that the selfsame critics later acknowledged was actually better at tying disparate arcs together than just about any other show on TV.
Chucky, you want to keep up this ridiculous campaign against me for the unforgivable sin of not mentioning how many episodes of the new season I had watched until the end of the very first paragraph in which I actually discussed the new season? Have a party.
So, Chadevan, I’m a lunatic just because I would have liked to have known that this wasn’t a review of the entire season? The thing is, how would I know that Alan didn’t have access to the entire season before the actual premiere date and saw THE ENTIRE THING?
You’re the first person on here to truly try to understand where I’m coming from, so I have to respect you for that. Like I said in an earlier post “Granted, this is new territory. House of Cards and the way it’s delivered changes how we watch prestige television and the way critics deliver their message.” I wrote that because I know that the new model that Netflix has introduced is problematic for viewers and critics alike.
People posting on this thread are being overly reactionary to any dissenting opinion. But I can’t help being an asshole when people start to filibuster and turn it into a game. But, I’m glad this happened. I hope Kevin Spacey hears about it and has a good, long, laugh about it.
Sepinwall, there is no “campaign” you. See above.
Chucky, since you are so fond of things in all caps, let me reiterate an earlier point: I mention seeing four episodes of the new season IN THE VERY FIRST PARAGRAPH IN WHICH I DISCUSS THE NEW SEASON.
But please, continue to be indignant.
First paragraph? This is your first paragraph, man. Where?
“”House of Cards” arrived a year ago as The Show That Would Change Television As We Knew It. It had nearly all the bonafides you could ask for — a terrific cast headed by multiple Oscar-winning star in Kevin Spacey, a murder’s row of directors led by David Fincher, revered source material in the British political miniseries that inspired it — and it was going to bypass the traditional system by going straight to Netflix instead of HBO or Showtime, and by releasing every episode of its first season at the same time.”
You don’t actually say it until the 5th paragraph. But, if I’m wrong please correct me because I honestly don’t want to be anyone’s enemy. So, if I was wrong, show me.
Oh, I see it was all a recap up until the 5th paragraph then?
Not good enough. Sorry. You should have given your readers a clue that you hadn’t seen the entire show. Because how do we know that you didn’t?
Chucky – You’re not wrong. You just don’t read things thoroughly. Which is where the problem is. “IN THE VERY FIRST PARAGRAPH IN WHICH I DISCUSS THE NEW SEASON.” Alan did an introduction in which he talked about his earlier feelings on the show. In those paragraphs, including the episode number wouldn’t have made any sense.
However, I liked the hand-washing earlier.
-Daniel
You know what Alan, to each his own, right? I won’t hound you about this because it’s really not worth it. I got angry at you and these folks and that’s just not me.
I wish you all the best.
i’m very glad al sapienza is coming back as marty spinella. dan fienberg is saying his character wasn’t memorable, but i disagree, i think episodes with sapienza/spinella in season 1 are the best
Kevin – Are you Al Sapienza’s publicist, agent or brother?
I never said a word about him anywhere. Relatively sure this is the first time the words “Al Sapienza” have ever left my lips or typing fingers.
-Daniel
i just said i disagreed with you, i don’t have to be someone’s brother to like someone.
you said on the podcast that one character from season 1 is in season 2, who frank screwed on education bill. i guess that’s marty spinella.
Kevin – The problem is that, sadly, your guess is incorrect. [And I *thought* I said it was the Congressman he screwed on the education bill.]
Anyway, I just don’t want you to be disappointed by the absence of Al Sapienza.
-Daniel
Who the hell is Al Sapienza? Just googled him and I don’t recall ever seeing him on HoC.
He’s an actor. One of the great American actors of the 20th and 21st centuries. He’s been in lots of things. That jewel thief movie for example. He’s very well respected.
Ah yes, I remember him from his incredibly memorable role as “Chief of Police” in the critically-acclaimed Saw V and as the irascible “Engineer” in Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home.
KobraCola–
I take it you’ve never seen “Being John Malkovich” then?
I have seen and currently love Being John Malkovich. It’s unsurprising to me that Mr. Sapienza was not in it, at least according to IMDb, which I usually regard as a reputable source:
[www.imdb.com]
You may love it, but you sure as heck don’t recognize one of its best lines!
[www.imdb.com]
Ha, I thought we were still talking about Al Sapienza here, so the joke went right over my head. You’re right, I have not memorized the best quotes from Being John Malkovich, so I wouldn’t recognize that quote in a random conversation unless I was reminded of its role in the movie.
al sapienza is maybe best known as mikey from in sopranos season 1
Honestly, fuck this show. I hate being the hipster who can’t let go of the original, but when I compare this series to the sublime House of Cards, it just makes me angry. And I’m someone who finds good American television to be generally superior to the offerings across the pond. The Carell Office, for example, improves in many ways on the Gervais edition. But this translation is impossible to stomach, as any remake of television’s greatest series is apt to be. A redo of Casablanca or Citizen Kane would deserve this kind of scrutiny too.
Beyond the fact that FU’s machinations make absolutely zero sense in the context of the American political system (where the legislature and executive are separately elected), the show has no humor and is incredibly predictable. House of Cards was able to cover twice the story ground in a mere four episodes than this series covers in 13. Sitting through so many episodes, yet still being deprived of the iconic moment from Cards’ episode 4 left me feeling cheated. Part of the problem is Spacey. Although he performs in this as well as he can, we’ve seen Spacey do so many things on screen that he loses the capacity to surprise. When Ian Richardson begins an affair with a 20-something or murders an accomplish, we’re shocked. Spacey’s casting, combined with the bloated length of the series, leave us looking at our watch episodes early waiting for these events to occur. I’d suggest Steve Martin as an actor who could deliver the benign grandfather effect and surprise us as FU in a shortened series with more humor.
*That is meant to say accomplice
You are a hipster who can’t let go of the original.
I stopped reading after the first sentence. Since I know you haven’t actually seen any of the second season, I’m fairly certain that you just rehashed whatever diatribe you wrote a year ago. Pass.
I really enjoyed season 1, but I can’t really disagree with any of your criticisms.
Killing Russo was a mistake – not only because it lost Corey Stoll, but because ultimately Underwood is a bad guy you need to be able to root. This isn’t Breaking Bad and Underwood isn’t Heisenberg;, there’s no unrelenting descent into badness that is supposed to turn the viewer against the protagonist. House of Cards needs to give us the occasional sliver of decency from Underwood every now and again so that we can justify wanting him to prevail.
I can’t get behind Kate Mara. Her character seemed to suffer from the show’s criticism – she thought she was all that based on nothing at all.
The Underwoods’ marriage is definitely a strength, and I also want to see more of Stamper. His obvious internal conflict when manipulating Russo was another highlight for me.
In the original, Urquhart didn’t have many redeeming features either. I haven’t seen the US version, but from a lot of the comments, I think the difference may be the humour, or lack of it. A big part of why we rooted for Urquhart against our better judgement was that he was so smart, so drily witty, that it was just fun watching him run rings around the dull-brained boring hypocrites around him.
Well, that and that his soliloquies to camera were fantastically written and made us feel that he was the only real person there.
And because he was so much the underdog, I guess, and was convincing as someone who believed he was badly wronged, so you sort of wanted him to get his revenge even though his means became increasingly reprehensible.
Actually, I think a lot of it is that Urquhart wasn’t a supergenius chess-master. It didn’t feel as though he had this incredibly complicated grand plan from the beginning. Instead, he just started small and worked with what came up. So we rooted for him at the beginning, when it wasn’t clear how far he would go, and then he kept giving us these apologetic speeches convincingly explaining how, having gotten this far, he really HAS to do such-and-such. It’s a lot more sympathetic (and dramatically interesting) than someone who works it all out in cold blood from the beginning.
Or maybe it’s just that Ian Richardson was, well, Ian Richardson… and Kevin spacey, serviceable enough as an actor as he is… isn’t.
[Shameless tangential plug: if you like Richardson, try finding ‘Murder Rooms’ a pilot and one short series about Sherlock Holmes. The gimmick is that it’s supposedly ‘real’, with the Watson character being Doyle, a young doctor, and Richardson playing his real-life mentor and investigatory exemplar, Dr Bell, who is essentially Holmes. Given the current rash of Holmes interpretations, it’s a shame nobody’s heard of this version, since Richardson is superb in the role (and the cases are pretty good too).]
“in the original, Urquhart didn’t have many redeeming features either. ”
yes and that was a bad thing from the original as well so your point
I was going to jump in on S2, but I’m rather disappointed that the show doesn’t seem worth it.
The show is okay, it’s just not the be all end all some would lead you to believe. I enjoyed it, but I prefer the UK version. The US version just comes across as pretentious.
I’m not sure I would take Sepinwall’s word as gospel. I really liked the first season. It had some flaws, but it was one of the five or six best dramas of the year. Sepinwall didn’t really like that season either, so his opinion just diverges with mine on this one. Not the first time that’s happened. Won’t be the last. As someone who liked the first season, I’m going to ignore what the critics are saying (though I would give more weight to critics who did like the first season) and just evaluate it for myself.
John has just restored my faith in humanity I lvd how pretenses every one else gets about this crap “me and alen both liked Breaking Bad ergo we must agree on all things”
and than when the realize that thats not true they try to flame that he just doesn’t get it. (this is true for almost every internet commentator I’m just using this as an example)
House of Cards is easily my favorite show. Friday can’t come fast enough
Like the injured dog from the pilot, Frank put Russo out of his misery. It wasn’t an out of character moment that robbed his character of nuance, it was the writers delivering on the promise of the opening scene of the series.
A valid criticism of The West Wing, another great show about Washington politics, was its sunny, optimistic view about how politicians and varied staff members approach problems and how they deal with one another.
House of Cards has the opposite problem, in that it paints a cynical world in which literally nothing matters except raw power. No one even has an ideological bent, the DC of House of Cards appears to be a one party monopoly in which there are no battles over political philosophy whatever — support or opposition to an idea is based on who you can screw over to your own advantage.
One of the chief things that made The Wire work is that it had a point-of-view. The characters were either participating in or opposing a system that contained some of the elements of this show, but they appeared to have souls.
I have been a fan of the adventures of anti-heroes from Tony Soprano to Don Draper to Walter White, but if the plot itself is born of nothing but cynicism, why do I care about Frank Underwood? At this point are we watching the rise/fall of another anti-hero or are we just celebrating the worst of humanity?
I wanted FU in the BBC version to get his in the end, that’s why I watched, plus Ian Richardson’s performance. Not as much with Spacey’s FU – he’s getting sh*t done, albeit, for all the wrong reasons. In the US version, I think there’s a sliver of hope for the guy, maybe he can redeem himself. It’ll still be satisfying to see him get his comeuppance.
Yeah,maybe Frank will get his comeuppance, but so what. In the world presented here (I haven’t seen the British series yet) everybody is presented as cynical, self-centered, and under-handed. The few characters who are presented as wanting to do something FOR the world here are either pathetically weak or pathetically naive. So if FU gets his comeuppance, it’s just because somebody out-FU’ed him. And afterword Frank’s world is run by another Frank.
I guess what I’m saying is I want to see that there is some concept of Justice in my fantasy worlds. Not that Justice is served, but that the concept of Justice exists. It did in The Wire, in Breaking Bad, in Treme, even in The Sopranos. I don’t see it here.
I’m late to the party…but Chucky was truly one of the great internet trolls of ever to grace the pages of hitfix. I loved every moment of it! Thanks for the laughs, Chucky. That was truly special stuff.
“I DON’T KNOW WHAT WE’RE YELLING ABOUT!”
Hate Orange, love Cards
I enjoyed HOC about as much as anything I watched last year and I’m eagerly awaiting its return. Which is not to say that it’s as good as Breaking Bad or Mad Men, just that it was a completely satisfying and enjoyable viewing experience. I don’t really binge watch anything, unless you count watching two back-to-back episodes binge watching. (We may have watched three back-to-back HOC one weekend.) I find that there’s real diminishing returns when anything is viewed this way. And I can see that this show really doesn’t lend itself to binge watching.
I’ve frankly been a little surprised by how weak the critical response to this show was. The cinematography is stunning, the performances (except for Kate Mara, who is adequate) are compelling and the story is entertaining. I love FU’s asides to the camera. All told, the series felt fresh and interesting to me. I wonder if critics are bashing it to some degree based on the show’s perceived pretensions rather than any actual flaws. And I guess some people are bothered by the extremely nihilistic view the show takes of government and politicians. Since that view correlates to my own maybe that’s why I enjoy the show so much. I could never stand the sappy, idealistic bs of West Wing.
I absolutely loved the original British production. It was one of my favorite tv viewing experiences of that time. I even went back to watch it again after the Netflix version ended. But I couldn’t get past one episode. It looked so cheesy, cheap and dated. I’ll stick with Spacey.
Just to throw my two cents in about binge watching…
Some shows, I believe, are great for binge watching. One of my, and my wife’s, favorite things to do is to occasionally rewatch Buffy or Angel episodes…we’ll binge watch our favorite season or favorite episodes (we had a “Buffy themed” wedding, so it’s special to us).
Newer shows can be fun to binge watch, but as many people have pointed out, it just has to be the right show. I can binge watch Breaking Bad. The Wire was fantastic to binge watch (actually, it was the first show I ever watched like that…I caught myself up right before season 5 began). Orange is the New Black is a good binge watch show…for me because I don’t like it enough to love it and I don’t hate it enough to stop watching it. I just like to complain about the main character, who I find unwatchable. Yet I binge watched the shit out of that show.
Oh, and The Walking Dead can be a fun binge watch, by picking and choosing favorite episodes (basically any episode the Governator doesn’t appear in!)
Last week I rewatched the original series for the fifth time. So suffice it to say, not everyone finds it cheap, cheesy, and dated.
So glad that you enjoy the original so much. I certainly did the first time around but for me, it doesn’t hold up as well 15 years later. Not because of the story or the acting, but because of the production values which yes, do look cheap, cheesy and dated. I would still recommend it to anyone simply because Ian Richardson’s performance is a marvel. It’s just that for me, there’s too much apparently great new television that I haven’t seen yet (like Top of the Lake, Broadchurch, The Returned, Black Mirror) that I can’t justify the time spent on a 15-year-old show that I’ve already seen that doesn’t quite hold up. YMMV, though.
Agree with pretty much all of this. I also really like House of Cards, and I couldn’t stand The West Wing (without question, the preachiest “great” show I can ever remember watching–I abandoned it after 18 episodes because it just got to be so nauseating). I’ll be loading up the first episode as soon as it’s available. Between that, the Olympics and Valentine’s Day, I don’t plan on getting much sleep in the next 48 hours.
Did I miss the spoiler warning on this? What the hell?!
Why would you read a sum-up of season 2 if you haven’t even seen season 1?? A-doy.
A perfect review, I thought I was the only one that felt this way about the show. But it also makes me wonder why you haven’t written the exact same review for True Detective.
Agree 100% with this review. I thought I was the only one. But why oh why wasn’t this also written for True Detective.
“Watching it all in a quick burst allows you to gloss over some of the more contrived plot twists, but it’s not structured with cliffhangers that demand you jump straight to the next episode, and a little of Frank Underwood goes a long way.”
TOTALLY disagree with you here, Alan. My husband and I are choosing to watch season 2 just as we did season 1: one episode at a time, several days apart. And we have a much higher opinion of the show than you do. Are you sure you’re just not biased against the new Netflix model of programming?
EPISODE 4 SPOILER
The scene in which Parker whips the two congressmen in the parking lot is ridiculously half-baked. She spits spits some half assed insults at them, and says she expects their votes. I was honestly expecting them to laugh in her face, but she walks away and smirks “2 down, 6 to go.” This coming after a moment IN THE VERY SAME SCENE in which she noted they didn’t fear her like they did Frank. This is an enjoyable show, but sometimes it is very lazy.
In “House of Cards” episode three, Rachel, emotionally on the run from our Machiavellian antihero, is depressed and approached on a bus by a stranger,a Christian, who is hoping to give her comfort and offering a local church as a refuge.
To my mind,the scene is so empty – and surprisingly redundant in this kind of show – it only serves to hammer home how plot-driven and plot-dependent the drama is – there is no room for real character depth and emotion, and whenever a potentially revealing moment occurs it shows you how lacking the drama is in depth behind the gloss of movement, of power machination,of ”events” , with supposed significance for or connection to our real universe
You might say, subtly, in response that it is this lack of concern for character that is precisely
the tenor of Underwood and his circus.Didnt you KNOW concern for characters was for wimps ?
This story being so loudly about cynicism,pragmatism,power and being realistic, isnt it paradoxical that as a narrative it should be so impotent ? Or am I just supposed to be realistic about and be reminded of its popularity, the fact that it has bums on seats ?
I don’t have netflix. Is there anywhere that provides a detailed summary for season one and two?
You can’t argue with how beautifully the show is shot. There is one scene in episode 2, involving a bust (not THAT type of bust) that I had to watch twice.
No show has more of a “it’s that guy!” quality. In episode 2, we had a main character from Rescue Me. There’s a guy in episode 3 that I can’t figure out because it was hard to hear his name (he spoke with Robin Wright).
Samuel Page, from Mad Men.
I think you are mistaken about the binge thoughts.
I personally viewed HoC 1, HoC 2, and OitNB 1 in individual sittings. (Of course pausing to eat and breathe.)
I found both HoCs perfect as 10hr films (wish you could skip the lead ins)
Conversely OitNB was a drag and extremely difficult to watch back to back.
I watched season 2 yesterday. It was good, the performances are excellent, but I found myself getting tired of Claire and Frank’s continual long game cons working out. Some plots are incredibly convoluted and even the ones that made sense are boring because it’s boring to see them win all the time. I hope season 3 has a major loss or downfall because it would be far more interesting to see them claw their way back up to the top.
The seeming omnipotence of Spacey is almost the exact same problem that Boss suffered from… Things simply become uninteresting when the protagonist has an almost mystical ability to stay a step ahead of everyone else.
I’ve actually been tHinking about how a series like True Detective, something that resets every season, would be perfect for Netflix. I’m also surprised they haven’t tried a one off series yet like Generation Kill, Band of. Brothers or The Corner.
I watched the British version, and now having finished season 2 of House of Cards Us, I utterly agree with the above. Noire film has always had its place in the psyche of viewers. I believe the purpose is to portray the impossible and expand one’s thinking.Early on that is what I thought I was watching with this Us-HOC version. I now feel emptied of empathy for any character and am tired of the always triumphant cynical vantage point of F.U.and wife. At this point I don’t care whether this series will evolve and end as the British version did, or if he remains POTUS for time immemorial. Watching this was so dull, grey and soul-killing, owing to the conspicuous lack of relief from cynicism, I am tired. The acting is, naturally superb, but the relentless use of “blunt objects of cruel force” are wearing. I doubt I shall watch season 3….not because I am addicted to “happy endings”, but rather the utter lack of human decency in the series. All hopes of such are israpidly squashed as we watch one-beyond ruthless- couple eat Washinton, D.C. alive and make doing so appear to demonstrate it as the newest. elitist diet fad. Weary, weary, weary. And if I had watched an episode a week, or more rapidly a I did, I do not believe the ultimate reaction to this viewer would have mattered. How Frank, Claire and all those sorry enough to be in their acquaintance is of no interest to me. ‘let them eat cake” is the best wish I have for them, their fellow cast As for the writers of this “you-knew-government-was-bad-but-have-we-a-story- for-you”, you might want to re-watch films made during and post WW2. They were not mind-numbing and helped the population cope with the real concerns of life. They did not create what would further feed despair and add to the hopelessness to the population, already way down by their times.
Alan, we might fondly remember the original BBC version of “House of Cards” for Ian Richardson’s cheery self-satisfaction as Francis Urquhart, but so far its American progeny has been less excessive.
I’m not sure revere is the precise word for Urquhart’s sudden removal of Mattie Storin from the roof of the Houses of Parliament. Certainly that was a showier murder than Frank Underwood arranging the death of poor Peter Russo, although perhaps less plausible in its execution.
Indeed, one might very well think that the original series and its successor installments were less concerned with politics than Kevin Spacey and company. Instead, Andrew Davies’ take on the original novel by Conservative Party apparatchik Michael Dobbs offered a hearty serving of Tory prejudices.
Urquhart’s pawns included the aforementioned female journalist, who of course had Daddy issues; an upwardly mobile black consultant, who of course had a drug habit; an Irish sportsman, who of course was a drunk. The only concession to non-stereotypical reality came with Michael Kitchen’s vaguely do-gooding but ultimately ineffectual Prince of Wales.
It doesn’t seem very “apolitical” to suggest that career politicians everywhere believe in nothing but their own advancement, or that Frank Underwood’s congressional colleagues are as selfish as he is. Michael Wolff made a useful point in The Guardian, arguing that political cynicism arises not from “House of Cards,” but “when people who are motivated by raging self-interest try, almost always pitifully, to disguise the real plot.”
Yes, I will miss Corey Stoll’s excellent performance as Russo, but in a show based on Shakespeare’s slanders of Richard Plantagenet, the occasional murder is expected. And while the original’s contemptuous view of female journalists survived the Atlantic crossing intact, at least Kate Mara’s Zoe Barnes has shown some smarts. Molly Parker seems a plausible addition, the very model of a modern minor celebrity.
In many respects, though, the American show demonstrates that the poisoned apple doesn’t fall far from the poisoned tree.
I agree with you on pretty much everything on season 1, Alan, but for some reason I have an easier time overlooking it all and really, really liking HoC. I’m still bothered by the direction it took with Russo (out of character for Frank, robs us of the show’s best character), but I binge-watch the crap out of this shit.
Do I wish it was better? Yes. But I’m still extremely entertained. And I know it can be tiring to watch Frank constantly get the better of people, but you KNOW eventually he will get his comeuppance. There’s no way this ends well for him.
I was enjoying season 2 up until the end, which totally blew it for me. Frank and Claire needed a downfall at the end, not achievement of Frank’s supreme goal. That was unsatisfying infuriating, and also hard to swallow.
Paper doll characters…