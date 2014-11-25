Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Thanksgiving IV’

A quick review of tonight's “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I'm looking for a fake redhead with a medium-sized neck…
Last week, I embraced the utter randomness of this season of “New Girl,” accepting that if I had to choose between good characterization and big laughs, I'd be happier with the big laughs. But “Thanksgiving IV” – or, as Schmidt tried to dub the holiday, “Bangsiving” – was a reminder of how rewarding it can be when the show tries to do both at once.
The episode started off as a farce in which each loftmate – other than Nick, who wisely brought Tran as his Bangsgiving date – was paired with someone who brought up some underlying anxieties, though some were more understandable than others. Obviously, Jess and Ryan have had their issues, and Schmidt's date was less a problem for him than for her ex-boyfriend Nick, but Winston's hang-up about the lunch lady was definitely a Crazy Winston Is Crazy idea, and Coach's panic about dating a muscular woman should have at minimum acknowledged that the guy is, after all, a personal trainer. But different characters bounced off each other amusingly enough – in a night full of weird bits of business, my two favorites were probably Nick struggling to remember details about his ex, and Coach's dirty Oliver Twist impression – before the episode took a surprising and welcome turn toward the sincere, as things turned out well for everyone in the loft for once. Jess and Ryan threw caution to the wind(*), Coach had fun being with a stronger woman, Winston got over his lunch lady hangup, Cece opted to hang with Schmidt over being with his friend Geoff, and even Tran had romantic value for Nick, who got to meet his pretty granddaughter.
(*) Jessica Day and Barney Stinson would otherwise loathe each other, but they might have to hang out one afternoon to discuss their off-beat interpretations of '80s movie classics like “The Karate Kid” and “Ferris Bueller's Day Off” (or, as vice-principal sympathizer Jess tried to redub it, “The Day Rooney Tried to Do His Job”).
The show may go back to cartoon lunacy next week, and so long as it's funny enough, I'll go with that. But it's nice that the characters occasionally get to seem vaguely like people, even for a few minutes at the tail end of another half-hour of wacky hijinks.
What did everybody else think?
I was hoping for “Just as soon as I stop calling little people ‘shrinkies’.”
But yeah, good episode!
Oh, I’m totally with Jess on the Rooney thing. I’ve been saying for years that Rooney is entirely justified in his pursuit of Ferris.
He is justified. At first.
But he does take it too far. He breaks into the Bueller’s home. That’s where all of our sympathy for poor Ed Rooney must end.
Yes. There’s a great moment in the (now out-of-print) DVD commentary where Rooney pulls up to the arcade and John Hughes says, “See, now he’s gone too far. He’s left the school.” Everything before that is him doing his job; everything after is creepy vendetta.
Replace “creepy vendetta” with “entirely understandable vendetta,” and I agree. No doubt Rooney goes too far, but he was pushed, man…he was pushed.
I get that the film is a “stickin’ it to the Man” fantasy, and maybe it’s because I was already an adult by the time it came out, but I recall thinking “and I’m siding with this kid…why?” Ferris is literally irresponsible; it’s Cameron who has to take the rap for his actions, and only when things have finally reached the point at which no amount of charm and trickery can save the day.
What I’m saying is that Ferris Bueller is a jerk. Team Rooney!
Broderick had some comments recently as to what happened to Ferris as an adult…
If I remember correctly New Girl was the 3rd show this season with the Ferris Bueller is the villain of this movie discussion. Unfortunately I already forgot the other two. Seems to be another example of a joke making it’s way through several writers rooms and the second occasion that happend in a New Girl episode (Coach trying to pick up a minor and realizing how wrong it sounds).
I spent most of the episode thinking that Schmidt’s first name would be revealed to be ‘Geoff.’
Huh. I have never noticed that we don’t know his first name.
As a Jewish Geoff, I would laugh so hard at that bizarre happenstance. Only with New Girl.
(That and the joke on Parks And Rec where Henry Winkler said, “Hey, I know great Italian food, I’ve been to Dallas.” As someone from Texas, I was doing a Ben Wyatt take at the invisible camera.)
Thought it was very good. Think it works best when they are friends commenting on and helping out each other with their dating lives, and inventing unusual drinking games and holidays.
I suppose “just as soon as I hit a peacock on the way here and held it in my arms until it died” is a bit dark, but the late reveal of dashingly handsome Geoff made me laugh. Also enjoyed seeing Tran, my favorite recurring character (though I hope Sadie the gynecologist shows up again sometime).
I’d rank this second out of the four Thanksgiving episodes, behind the first one with Justin Long.
Now was that so hard?
Everything is awesome when it comes to Cece and Schmidt.
He’s ridiculous, but endearing. She’s way too good for him.
In the end, you can’t help but hope they come out the other end together.
In fairness, she’s beautiful and clearly clever.
But they’ve done some work to make her seem a little pathetic at the moment – working at a bar as her modeling career draws to an end.
Excellent ep. They’ve done a wonderful job lately of integrating all 6 characters into eps without anyone feeling shoehorned in.
LaMorne Morris continues to be the MVP.
LOL@”You don’t have a hard job”. That was perfect!
I loved this episode. I loved how Nick opens up to Cece &Schmidt about his feelings & how Nick & Jess have a sweet conversation. I know that Nick still loves her but is hiding it. I love them as a couple & I hope they get back together.
I think the dialogue is so dense with humor you need quiet in the room just to watch it. Still, I love it and wish you reviewed it more. It is more funny than 99 at this point. Why the loyalty there?