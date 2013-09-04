Review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘The Beetle’

A review of tonight’s “The Bridge” coming up just as soon as we discuss this over a ham salad…
I wasn’t too crazy about last week’s revelation that our criminal mastermind is conducting a very elaborate vendetta against Marco and the other people he holds responsible for the death of his wife and son. It just seemed too crazy even for a show that has a healthy dose of eccentricity. (I love every awkward, twitchy thing Thomas Wright does and says as Linder, but he wouldn’t be out of place if you digitally inserted him into a “Twin Peaks” rerun.) Having had a week to consider it, it still feels like a misstep, albeit one where Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid are following the Scandinavian original.
That said, the Reid-scripted “The Beetle” took that insane plot twist and applied it to a lean, mean and taut hour of television. Tate is still a mad genius, but his ambitions and plan here were spare and simple: take Alma and the girls out to the desert, maybe grab Gus as well, and let Marco experience everything Tate himself went through six years earlier. No cackling villainy – Tate even gives Marco the GPS coordinates that will save Alma, once he decides to target Gus instead – and both Catalina Sanidno Moreno and Demián Bichir were terrific in playing the despair and then relief both Alma and Marco went through during this ordeal. Keith Gordon’s a good director of suspense, and he kept the level of tension and dread high throughout.
I also appreciated the lengthy flashback to Tate discovering his wife and son at the accident scene – one of several sequences in the episode where Gordon made the passage of time seem agonizing through his use of dissolves – which both humanized Tate as much as any serial killing madman can be, and set up a neat bookend for the closing scene where he crashed into Sonya’s pickup and abducted Gus. (I also liked the way Gordon staged that; it’s become so cliché these days to shoot towards the driver’s window as a car comes out of nowhere to t-bone them that it’s no longer surprising at all. This one felt genuinely sudden and shocking, even as it was yet another case of Tate being omniscient.)
We appear to be close to the end of this arc – next week’s the tenth episode, which is the length of time that “Bron” season 1 ran, and Stiehm has said this investigation won’t take up the whole season – and as I’ve said, I’ll be glad to be done with it and see what other cases Sonya and Marco get mixed up in. But “The Beetle” took a plot development I didn’t like at all and made it work for an hour. I’ll still be happy to move on to other stories, but this at least provides some hope that the denouement of the Butcher story could work.
Some other thoughts:
* HitFix’s Liana Maeby had several hundred words to say about Sonya’s leather jacket. Like the pickup, the jacket is Sonya’s sister’s; I wonder how she’ll respond to losing the truck.
* RIP, Graciela. I will miss you and your unconventional negotiating tactics, but Charlotte taking control of the tunnel is the first time since early in the season where I’ve been interested in Charlotte herself.
* The first time Linder’s friend Bob appeared, I was deficient in pointing out that he’s played by Jonathan Gries, whom some of you will think of as Uncle Rico from “Napoleon Dynamite,” some as Ben Linus’ abusive father on “Lost,” some as “Broots” from “The Pretender,” and some as sweepstake-winning genius Lazlo Hollyfeld in “Real Genius.” (He’s the subject of one of my favorite exchanges in that movie, though he’s not in that scene.)
* Sonya does not want to be called a MILF: “I don’t have children.” So very, very literal, and also not good at comforting scared teenagers.
What did everybody else think?
While I liked last week more than you did, I too thought this episode did a great job building on last weeks reveal. I did feel some minor sympathy for Tate somehow, and pulling that off is not easy.
Also very excited to see where they go next. I’m totally invested in the characters so I’m looking forward to it. Much moreso than say, The Killing, where until this recent season I didn’t care much about where the story went.
You asked…what do you think? I think I have been watching the best new show. Who would have thought?
I love Sonya and I love her jacket. It is one of a kind, it was bought in a store by the wardrobe people just for Sonya, then they added much of the detail to make it the way you see it.
A different take on Sonya’s jacket, tied to her character [bit.ly]
I suppose it depends on what you define as “new.” I like The Bridge, but it’s still pretty uneven. Both The Americans and Orange is the New Black are miles better in every way.
As is ‘Rectify’.
Excellent episode! Every series throws out a few clunkers now and again, it’s the nature of the storytelling medium. But this one righted nearly everything that was deficient in last week’s episode.
My only concern is Demian Bichir’s ability to yell in English. Every time he says “sonofabitch”, it sounds like he’s forcing it because it’s the only English curse word he knows well enough to sound convincing, and he uses it in nearly every episode. The man is Mexican; let him throw out some Spanish profanities. It’d be more natural to the character.
Again, I post this message as someone with Asperger’s Syndrome. I love Diane Kruger’s performance. It’s so nuanced with ticks and subtle performance tactics that make it so convincing. Her laser-focus on this case has broken so many leads and given them new avenues to pursue; for those wondering, that’s how she’s managed to succeed in her position.
Do you think Tate poisoned Alma? Tate/the director of the episode seemed to make a point to show Tate giving her the drink at the fast food place, and Alma drinking from it. And we know that Tate likes to poison people.
At first I thought he was drugging her, in order to do whatever he had in store for her. Then, he just lets her go? I understand going after Gus, but Tate lost his son AND wife. I don’t see him just letting Marco’s wife go like that. Plus, if he poisoned her, Marco will have to watch her die now.
***Breaking Bad Spoilers****
I hadn’t thought of that, but I did wonder if he’d put a GPS tracker on Sonya’s SUV at some point, more than likely prior to this episode. Is Tate Walter White’s long lost brother?
He gave up Alma’s location as a diversion so that he could get away and plan his next move. He knew they would not spend a lot of time trying to seal off the area and search for him if they had GPS coordinates to check out.
i also saw last episode as a misstep in an otherwise very good season, but i think this episode veered even further astray.
the plot contrivances continue: running into the real zina just in time to foil the months-long ruse; the couple reunited over a grenade in a cabin, the secret room with all the keys to tate’s scheme…
and the characters, which i loved for many episodes, are beginning to disintegrate into caricatures. marco grunts out his every emotion. sonya is a robot. linder is a man child. i still have hope for them, because in other episodes they’ve been amazing. but i worry
I agree. I find myself unable to take this show seriously.
Agreed, this guy might as well be Batman/Bruce Wayne now. This show is too goofy, gimme The Americans
It’s a good show to hate-watch though, because it has just enough good stuff to make you really irritated at moments like the killer being perfectly prepared to ram her truck and nab the son. This show is ridiculously over-the-top in a very low key way.
I just wished they had shown Tate clean shaven in the flashback.
Him looking exactly the same but able somehow not be noticed in the very town where all this went down troubles my willingness to suspend disbelief.
Good thing just about every thing else in the show is top notch and gripping.
Charlotte has always been capable of doing it on her own, and she was never really on her own anyway. She always had Cesar, but didnt realize it. Book Ray a ticket back to Florida.
Kudos to the actor playing Gus tonight. Thought he delivered a solid performance when it was needed.
Yes, “The Bridge” is my new favorite addiction. However, even though, I hate to admit, I agree with you. The show took a big risk last week revealing who the killer is and his personal agenda against Marco, and it doesn’t look like the revelation has paid off. It’s almost like watching a brand new show. Up to E07, I thought I was watching a show about all these crimes happening at the US-Mexico border and that both governments looked the other way. After E08, it feels more like watching a Hollywood extended movie. By now, I can predict the end :/ E09 was brilliant in the sense of how the opening and closing scenes connect, how the story evolves, moving it forward, but I’m torn. The writers and producers haven’t destroyed the show with this revelation, but it didn’t quite work the way they thought it would. Just because the international version worked that way, it doesn’t mean the US version would have to follow that same pattern. I’m starting to think they missed the point.
So how will the Tate plot line end?
Charlotte is just on the brink of becoming interesting, by killing a more interesting character than her and I’m not opposed to that. Cesar needs a raise stat. Get to it, Charlotte!
Great episode. Sonya and her leather jacket are my two favorite characters. Sorry Hank!
I wish they had shown how Tate knew, where Sonya and Gus were going. The writers are making him so omnipotent, it’s annoying. Show he has a mole or a bug in the police station. Or that he’s hacked the computers. Anything! That would have upgraded the episode for me from great to awesome!
Yeah, it was weird that he knew where they were going, but hopefully we get some explanation for that. I’m even more bothered by the specifics of how he managed to ram the truck like that. If he had been following them, Sonya would have noticed, especially if he somehow caught up and came in perpendicular to them. If he wasn’t following them, then he would have had to know exactly where the truck would be at a n exact time, because there’s no way he could have built up enough speed without being too far away to identify her truck on a dark road. So the tracking device suggested above seems like the only plausible explanation.
Gus has an iPhone. It wouldn’t be hard to Tate to hack into his iCloud and track his movements through Find My iPhone. With cell phones these days real time tracking isn’t much of a stretch.
UGH with Sonya’s leather jacket.
a. it’s unattractive — i don’t understand why people like it or think it’s cool or anything more than a gray blechy mess
b. it’s an overworked trope and concept, in an overworked exterior (studs, piercings, handwriting), for an overworked character. this is no cy twombly masterpiece, that’s for sure…
i really enjoyed Gus. good acting and the character has a lot to do — actually more than most of the other supporting characters.
can’t say i truly enjoyed this show but it was definitely an experience. i think my favorite part is the view of El Paso / Juares. the Texas-Mexico contrast was the best part, to me…
My first thought after the car crash was, let the jacket be all right. I always knew Sonya’s jacket was awesome, but I never appreciated how awesome until after reading Liana Maeby’s insightful piece on its awesomeness. I now want a spin-off starring the jacket.
@Jonas.Left – It certainly would, by the sheer fact of it’s novelty, be less filled with hackneyed plot points than from whence it spun.
I see the jacket spin-off as an anthology where the jacket passes from one character to another for an episode as the jacket allows a guest star to remain warm and fashionable as they deal with a major crisis, sort of like Highway to Heaven, except with a jacket instead of an angel. Each episode would have a new character with a different job, and the show would be called “Jacket of all Trades.”
Mmmmmm…who’s ready for some ham salad?!
They might as well just give Charlotte an iced coffee to hold every episode. Her storyline is Weeds level embarrassing.
“I love every award, twitchy thing Thomas Wright does and says as Linder,” Awkward?
That must be it. I was thinking “weird”, but you’re a lot closer.
I’m confused. Was Tate also The Butcher? He killed all of the girls in Juarez? Why the elaborate thing with the border? Why not just kidnap his family at the very beginning? Why do all of that instead of just killing Marco’s family from the beginning?
No he is not the Butcher –
Marco told Sonya that before his wife & son were killed that Tate was very interested and wanted to investigate the killings in Juarez, but his superiors told him no. Seems like he has multiple agendas – get agencies involved in the murders and go after Marco. Taking multitasking to a higher level……
Tate is “The Butcher”. He is responsible for the death of the illegal aliens as well as planting the combined bodies of the judge and prostitute on the bridge as part of his vengeance against the system and Marco.
But he is NOT “The Beast”, the serial killer who has been killing girls in Juarez-unless Tate was practicing before launching his vengeance mission.
I think that Tate has a thing against Mexico since his former friend-Marco-who slept with his wife is Mexican and she was running off with their child to live with Marco in Mexico. And of course the guy who he believes killed his family and he killed in the bathroom of that hotel(?) was Mexican. That is the only motivation I can think of for killing innocent people (the hooker, the illegals and the girl who was staked to the desert floor) who happen to be Mexican. He left beads from his dead wife’s necklace at almost all if not all the crime scenes as calling cards so we know it is him.
Yes sorry, not “the Beast” – looking at one thing and trying to type something else
Assuming Alan’s right, I’m glad to hear they are wrapping up this arc. It completely went off the rails in the past two weeks as it descended into this aggressively uninteresting place. They haven’t done nearly enough with Marco’s family to make us care about them being in danger, and Tate is a terribly rendered character. I hope they don’t take more than one episode to resolve the abduction of Marco’s son (who has at least been much better established than the rest of his family) and we are done with Tate for good. I like this world and want them to course-correct so that I want to keep spending time here. At the moment, I’m leaning toward bailing.
The writers were never going to completely ditch the plot involving the killer from the original. They have done a wonderful job of expanding on the roles of certain characters from the original version, to open up the world for season 2 etc. If you can give the writers just a little more leeway to resolve the plot involving the killer, I think you will be glad that you stuck with the show.
What’s MILF?
Mother I’d Like to F—.
A MILF is a Mother (hence Sonya’s statement that she’s childless) I’d Like to F*&^.
thanks. I would never have figured it out.
Well you could have just googled it and had your answer in 2 seconds. Just sayin’. ;)
I wanted to high-five Sonya when she was so “very, very, literal” in pointing out she doesn’t qualify as a MILF. It’s yet another shorthanded term that’s lost its original meaning and is constantly misused. I blame acronyms! If a person had to think “Laugh Out Loud” every time he or she typed “LOL,” it wouldn’t wind up at the end of every other sentence on the internet.
Uncle Rico! He looked vaguely familiar.
Now that we have our criminal mastermind and know who the real target is, I’m confused about all the other mayhem he committed. Why? Just to get Marco’s attention?
And what a lucky break for Tate that Marco got himself kicked out of his house, leaving Alma available to being seduced. I dunno….
I’m thinking as I say above that it is a thing against Mexico since his family was as he thinks killed by a Mexican and his wife was having an affair with and going to run off with his son with Marco, a Mexican. The person who he thinks got off killing his family Santi Jr., was supposedly got off by his father Senor Sol, a Mexican. So I am guessing it is franking a racist vengeance against Mexico.
As for the lucky break that Alma was “available” for an affair with Tate which handily mirrored Marco’s affair with Tate’s wife. If that didn’t happen I suspect that he would’ve taken them by force to the cabin eventually.
So Tate just gives up the GPS coordinates because he senses a trap? Why not alter one number? He’d kill Alma and the girls *and* get away. Strange.
That is why I suspect he wanted to give them a fighting chance. If they die, they die, if they are saved okay. He did this one act of mercy because he liked them a little.
Keith Gordon should be pretty good at suspense…he had an opportunity to learn at the feet of Brian DePalma and John Carpenter, starring in their movies Dressed to Kill and Christine respectively. And playing Rodney Dangerfield’s son in Back to School he probably learned a thing or two about timing…maybe not comedic, but still.
For me, the story became a bit trivial when we found out that it was a personal revenge thing involving Marco. Disappointing that we had to learn how bad his serial adultery affected so many people. Kind of cliched.
I wish it had been a revenge thing against the agencies who would not let Tate investigate the 22 killings of the young women from Juarez. That would have been much more interesting and satisfying for me. Though, that’s probably one of the next big cases these cops go on to investigate. It just would have been more intriguing to have Tate be the catalyst for the investigation in some important, compelling way.
Does Tate just drive off with Gus in his now totalled pickup?
The car crash/kidnapping of Carrie in Homeland was one
of the lamest episodes. And what did Tate’s wife’s death have
to do with the dead bodies on the bridge in the opener?
Tate had a second car waiting at the collision spot after he used a traffic road maintenance vehicle as a ram. He dragged Marco to it. Sonya got the license plate number before she blacked out again.
That is the exact spot Tate’s wife and his son Kalib died on the bridge. Apparently Tate did not like how the judge dismissed the case against Santi Jr., the guy who is believed to be responsible for the death of Tate’s family. I suspect that the dead prostitute’s lower half joined to the judge’s upper torso is symbolic of how the Judge prostituted herself for perhaps a payoff either indirectly with favors to Senor Sol, Santi Jr’s dad, or with a direct money pay off. So he placed them their symbolically where his family died for the justice they didn’t receive.
The same with Agent Gedman I suspect as to the reason he killed him, he corrupted his position somehow.
I am confused about something that played out in the scenes from previous episodes. When they discovered the real Kenneth Hasting’s body, they said he went missing in 2006. David Tate’s wife & kid didn’t die until 2007. Does this mean he was already planning his Bridge caper in 2006? Or were Marco and his wife sleeping together in 2006 and he started planning this then? Or did he take his Bridge plan and work it into a Marco revenge plan once he found out about Marco and his wife? And when did he find out about Marco sleeping with his wife? Oh well, I love this show and thought the suspense last night was great.
Unless I missed something, why did Alma take her little girls on a date with the man she’s having an affair with? What kind of crazy woman does that?
Also, don’t know if Alan (or anyone else) mentioned this, but Eric Lange (Tate/Hasting) is another ex-Lostie, having played Radzinsky on that show.
I think Alma was planning to break up with Marco permanently. But yes it is way too soon. Of course this wasn’t a completely new man in her life. She had known him for years as a friend so she probably thought it was appropriate for that reason. She felt safe with him and the kids probably knew him for a comparatively long time.
Still a funny thing that Marco never met him at her place of work like Alma meeting Marco’s American coworkers even if he was just working with the El Paso police for the duration.
This show had all the makings to be a really interesting update to John Sayles’ Lone Star, but sadly it is collapsing under it’s apparent need to be a simplistic thriller. Oh well. It shines for 75% of its running time each week, but the plot contrivances run it right off the rails over and over again.
The major difference between the American and original Danish show is this: the Danish version lacks the political and socialigical elements the American version is so proud of. The result is the original is strictly about taut psychological dread and the American version attempts to interject social commentary into the narrative and the result (for me) is diluted story power. Plus the writing, directing, editing and acting are better.
Has anyone else seen the original? The difference is the US has tried to “layer on” some political and sociological dynamics between Mexico and the US which, for me, dilutes the power of the story. The original is all about personal dread. The US should have stuck with the first plan to site it on the Canadian border. Less “drama”, more real tension, perhaps. Plus I think the writing, directing, acting, editing and MUSIC are better in the Danish version.
I saw the original.
I like both versions. I agree with you that there is too much drama in the american version though, and I dont like the US-Mexico borders storylines.
As for the acting, I think its great in both versions.
For me the reason I watch the 2 shows is the interaction between the starring duo, especially the female detective with the Aspergers syndrome.
I haven’t seen the original, but I agree they should have gone one way (pure psychological thriller) or the other (killer with a socialogical goal). Personally I liked the show when it looked to be a socially driven killer. Impossible to say which one would have been better, but either would probably have been superior to the muddle they have right now.
I did
Why is the title of this episode “The Beetle”?
In the episode Tate/Hastings smashes a beetle on the picnic table while talking to Marco.
Jonathan gries was also Dylan mckay’s (spelling) drug dealer during the heroine addiction arc.