Review: ‘The Flash’ – ‘The Man in the Yellow Suit’

Yesterday, we found out that Mark Hamill would be reprising his role as the Trickster from the '90s “Flash” TV show, and in tonight's episode, Amanda Pays got to play a slightly different (and certainly less friendly to Barry Allen and his friends) take on her role from that show, as scientist Tina McGee. (Here's a brief glimpse of her putting John Wesley Shipp's Flash through his paces.) As much fun as it is to get these reminders of the TV Flash of a quarter-century ago – including Shipp's ongoing presence as Henry Allen – this “Flash” isn't just a nostalgic wallow, but a show that has come into its own with a speed befitting its hero.
After last week's fun “Arrow” crossover event, “The Man in the Yellow Suit” went heavy on all the big stories of the season so far: the murder of Barry's mother, the mystery of the Reverse-Flash's identity (coupled with the mystery of Harrison Wells' agenda), Eddie's anti-Flash task force, the death and rebirth of Ronnie Raymond, Barry's feelings for Iris and his relationship with both of his fathers. And when I say “heavy,” I mean emotion as much as plot concentration. This was an episode where a lot of things happened, and several big answers were apparently revealed, but where the most important scenes dealt with how the characters were feeling about it all.
So while it was exciting to see the two speedsters battling in a football stadium, both going so fast that it looked less like a superhero fight than a laser light show, I was more affected by Henry Allen telling Barry that their family had lost enough at the hands of the man in the yellow suit, and that he'd rather his son live his life than get justice for him and Nora. For that matter, all the talk of the light generated by both Flashes tied in nicely to Joe's speech about what bringing Barry into the family meant for him and Iris.
I still think the backstory of Barry and Iris' relationship wasn't the best choice the creative team made – even here, after Barry makes his declaration to Iris, she still looks at him with sisterly affection and concern – but the Henry/Barry scene at least touched on the reasons why Barry would have let himself fall into a sibling relationship with her when it was the last thing he wanted.
The Ronnie/Caitlin/Cisco material felt a bit a bit shoe-horned into an episode that was already bursting with both personal Christmastime confessions and lots of Reverse-Flash action, and it also suffered from a few odd editing choices. (Caitlin's first encounter with Ronnie was cut in such a way that it wasn't clear how much either of them saw of each other, and therefore how freaked out Caitlin was feeling when she hid around a corner.) But the intervention of another superhuman(*) – and one who wasn't just being introduced in this episode – was probably the best way to resolve this initial battle of two Flashes, since Barry is going to need some time to get good enough to beat his opposite number, while there needed to be something or someone to stop the bad guy here.
(*) DC has been using “metahuman” going back to at least the '80s (the first time I recall it in heavy use was circa the “Invasion!” miniseries), and I've never liked it. Sounds like one of those technobabble terms invented in a futile attempt to give the subject legitimacy, when it still involves people with powers in colorful costumes. Ain't nothin' wrong with “super” as your adjective, fellas.
And unless we're heading for a few more twists (always possible with this kind of show), it sure seems like I was right in my earlier assumption that Wells and Reverse-Flash are one and the same. Not only does Wells have the yellow uniform (and a take on the classic Flash ring from the comics) in his secret room – along with the ability to modulate his voice to sound like Reverse-Flash – but both characters appear to be time travelers. There's the football fight dialogue suggesting this is the first time Barry has fought Reverse-Flash, but not the other way 'round, not to mention Cisco's theory that there were two speedsters in the Allen house 14 years earlier. (My assumption: at some point, Barry will chase Wells through time to try to save his mother, only to wind up witnessing her murder again from a new angle.) If that's really where this is all going, and not just an elaborate feint, it makes dramatic sense to make the big bad someone who's also so important to Barry, and the idea of Reverse-Flash as someone encountering Barry out of chronological order also allows for some twists along the way, including the possibility that by the time he's posing as the founder of STAR Labs, Harrison has perhaps become less evil and wants to protect Barry for reasons beyond preserving his own future.
But we'll see. So much story still to tell, but the show's been a blast so far.
Finally, I've read some complaints that I'm treating reviews of this show (and, “Arrow” and “Agents of SHIELD”) differently from how I've covered “Walking Dead” and “Game of Thrones,” in terms of being more open about discussing the source material and things that haven't yet been revealed in the comics. That's a not unreasonable complaint, given the rules, but I do think these shows are different to the extent that they're playing with (some of) the audience's knowledge of the comics, and the ways they twist certain characters and concepts from those books so they're not necessarily the same here. All the comic book shows are taking some time off after this week, so I may rethink how the comments should work going forward, but for tonight, I'm saying it's okay to talk about all things in Reverse-Flash and Firestorm mythology.
With that said, what did everybody else think?
Harrison Wells is one of five people:
He’s Eobard Thawne (Professor Zoom) time traveller from the future and Eddie’s decedent, which is why he made sure that Eddie wasn’t killed.
He’s Zoom (Hunter Zolomon) who isn’t actually a speedster, but a true Reverse Flash. He doesn’t move. He moves time around him to give him the look of super speed.
He’s Eddie Thawne from the near future, come back to destroy Barry for taking everything away from him (Iris, his job, his sanity, etc). Basically, a reimagining of Eobard Thawne.
He is Bart Allen. Come from the future to ensure the survival of his grandfather after temporal tampering by the Reverse Flash.
He is Barry Allen from the near future, who was stuck in the past the night his mother died after he went back to save her (perhaps the same night he “disappeared” during the future Crisis), and took the name Harrison Wells to ensure his own future with knowledge of the past.
That’s the best I can come up with right now.
My two cents is that he’s probably Hunter Zolomon, because he told Wells his powers are not that of The Flash, but the Reverse of The Flash.
Again, he doesn’t move fast. He moves time.
That would be the closest definition of the reverse of speed powers.
Unless it was a red herring. Which it probably was. Shoot.
Hunter Zolomon wanted to kill Wally’s wife and kids, if I remember correctly, because he thought that would give him the motivation to be a better super-hero – a very warped way of trying to “help”, for sure. Here, Reverse-Flash kills Barry’s mother, which as his dad said, it drove him to be the person he is today (and by extension, to be the Flash). So that all fits.
But Wells is a time traveler, which Zolomon wasn’t. And from Yellow’s comments to Barry (as Alan noted), this guy is from the future where he has already encountered Barry in his personal past, yet in the present, it’s Barry’s first encounter. And certainly we will see the murder of Barry’s mom again from Barry’s perspective, as he travels in time chasing Reverse Flash (the red and yellow lightning in the apartment at the time – the red will whisk young Barry away).
But I’ll confess that I didn’t like seeing Wells with the yellow suit at the end. I was hoping he’s one of the good(ish) guys, despite his killing of “obstacles” like Simon Stagg who could pose a threat to Flash’s development as a hero.
I don’t think Eddie Thawne’s name is a coincidence, it’s too close to Eobard Thawne. Unless that’s just a massive distractor.
I have decided that I think that Wells being Reverse Flash is a red herring, that we’re just meant to think that he is. But I’m not quite sure exactly how it all fits together yet. I’m still trying to justify Wells being Rip Hunter.
I am guessing Wells is a new character who will take on the identity of Reverse Flash.
What role does Iris’ boyfriend play in Wells’ plan? When will Iris finally learn that Barry is the Flash?
@MGRABOIS, he can’t be Rip Hunter. Sorry. The way he warped his voice at the end, the way Flash and Reverse Flash both do, indicates that even if he isn’t Reverse Flash (then wtf is up with the costume??) he is still a speedster in some form as the voice mod comes from vibrating your vocal cords at superspeed.
Wil, I know that at this point, Wells is most likely not Rip Hunter. I’m just grasping at straws because that’s who I want him to be.
I assume that contraption that he put on the costume means something – maybe it’s a prototype or a future/past version of the costume that Wells got before/after Reverse Flash used it or something, given that he’s a time traveler.
After last night’s events, it seems far fetched now, but it be cool if Wells is Metron and the chair is just not a red herring to him having powers. Metron has been to the future and sees what’s needed of the Flash to be successful.
But personally, I think he’s a relative of Barry or Future Barry himself stuck in time after the events of the Crisis in the future. Hence why he was especially worried when The Flash no longer was in the future newspaper (video paper?) archives. If his past no longer happened, how does he get to where he is now? So Wells was worried about disappearing from time and had to fix Barry/his past self before the changes became permanent and the Flash was gone from the future and he would have never gotten stuck in the show’s current timeline.
I don’t think any one theory is perfect yet or guessed what the show has in mind, but it’s going to be a great new year with the last 13 or so episodes
Also, it looked like Dr. Wells healed himself at the end (in addition to using the vibration voice).
The one thing I didn’t get- if Wells is the guy in the yellow suit, how did he pull himself into the force field and beat the !#=@ out of himself?
The Wells in the suit us from other point in time.
*is from a
I guess in the DC universe they don’t worry about the universe imploding or whatever the problem is in the time travel stories where you can’t meet your past self? :)
Wonderful episode. I’ve been watching every week with my 8-year-old son and he’s dying to know if it’s Zoom and who Wells really is. So am I!
Hes reverse
I will admit that I have no knowledge of the earlier series as I was only four years old when it aired, and I understand how it can be fun to bring back some of those actors, but is it just me or was that woman playing Tina McGee absolutely horrendous? I mean it was almost Elizabeth Rohm-in-Angel-bad (jk, nobody is that bad). Was she this terrible of an actress back then as well? I mean at least her scenes were few and short?
I keep wondering if Wells is actually Wally West from the future or maybe Bart Allen? Maybe he’s not really the bad reverse flash and that is just what the writers want us to believe. Maybe we haven’t even met the real reverse flash yet. But if Wells is the real reverse flash, I can’t figure out why he’s helping Barry. Somehow all of this ties into the future though with the time crisis where Barry sacrifices himself. So if the reverse flash is wells why would he want to ensure that still happens? Ugh, my head hurts from trying to figure this out… My last comment is that im tending to believe the true reverse flash is Eddie in the near future traveling through time and trying to seek revenge or retribution for his anger. Oh well, its a great show, the best superhero one I’ve ever seen on television in 42 years. It’s just too bad I only get it in standard definition on directtv in my market!!!
I haven’t read Kid Flash/Wally West’s adventures in several years–did he go bad somehow? Wells doesn’t seem like West to me.
Also, Alan, FWIW, I one who doesn’t mind the comics stuff here. One of the few things were I don’t consider knowing comic lore in conjunction with a TV show a spoiler. FWIW :-)
On the same level as ANDREWARTHURDAWSON; leaning toward Wally West or Bart Allen. The Flash ring indicates that he is more than likely one of the two. And as for the yellow suit, I would say that he happens to have it and is figuring a way to stop Reverse-Flash – with that chest contraption.
Tbh i think the Yellow Suit Guy isn’t a person, those red eyes just doesn’t add up. I think wells created that suit that can apparently do the things it can do on it’s on, and he made it do the things it did to him because he didn’t want to reveal who he really is. And the piece he put on the suit at the end, what was that? Perhaps he made the suit beat him up, grab the device when he was finished, and then give it to wells sometime during the commotion? Also why didn’t the guy in the Yellow Suit just kill wells? he did not need anything from him? Once again Perhaps wells made the suit attack him, just enough so that he could be able to survive with the piece and connect it to his own suit?
The thing attached to the yellow suit at the end was the tacheon device reverse flash stole.
The red eyes could be from the power up from the tachyon device and comparing to the flash, the flash is constantly in a blurry form even when he’s not moving.
My reaction to Firestorm flying away was, “Holy shit, that dude can fly!?”. This show is getting crazy!
So I thought Wells was on Barry’s side? This is getting weird, I wonder who Reverse Flash really is? What a hot episode tonight, man!
This show gets better and better. I like the possibility that Wells and Reverse Flash are the same man at different points in time with different agendas. Time Travel was always a big part of The Flash Comics. It’s good they don’t run away from it (pardon the pun) here.
Now that the TV season is half over, I’m thinking that The Flash is the only show that I really care about. It’s fun, heartfelt and interesting. I still am not sure if Harrison is the man in yellow or if he’s just invested in him like he is with Barry. I have no idea what the comics say, so I’m just going on what the show says.
Let’s just call the Arrow back in to torture Wells until he talks!
My spidey sense says that Yellow Flash is future Eddie, after Barry and Iris get together he vows revenge on Barry, killing his mother and sending his dad to jail.
Did ALL the MCs last night cry?
I really like the show, but am bothered by the women characters. Barry’s mom is a woman in a refrigerator, the one who we hardly know that sets off the hero in his quest. Iris is the one threatened. Catelyn, like Felicity, wears ridiculous outfits and shoes. The women should be stronger and interacting, and the show should pass the Bechdel test.
So like, every single time a woman talks to another woman it shouldn’t be about a guy? Their have been plenty of instances in this show that passed the Bachdel test, you shouldn’t spend so much time looking for it and just enjoy the show!
If anything this show should be praised on the amount of social dialog taking place among the male characters. This episode alone had strong character developments that took place between two males conversing about emotions related to one another and only one of them had any segue into romantic plot lines.
You spend too much time analyzing tropes instead of enjoying the show; a shame really because failing a Bechdel Test isn’t what gets shows cancelled; the important things like writing and plot development do. Priorities?
@Justafan, I said I like the show. I enjoy it a great deal. They do a great job of developing the male characters and I love how Barry has 3 father figures. But the women get short shrift, and the writers could do better by them.
KJ_BOLDON,
First things first!
I’m apologizing for coming off snarky.
The reason I can give this series/story leeway with the non male characters is because they are not merely decoration or constantly in need of saving.
In fact when a few episodes ago the female meta died (plastique I think was her name?). She was a strong meta with a heartbreaking story line that had nothing to do with a “lost love”. She could have easily been written as a male character and nobody would have batten an eye.
That’s the kind of stuff that should be commended as that induces positive change. Having fans embrace a character void of tropes does more then complaining about character that embody tropes.
Yet I think the mother story line works. One parent dead, the other blamed for killing them. Common understanding of domestic abuse, a child loses both parents because of it. That’s heart wrenching stuff and allows the audience to connect with the protagonist in a much deeper level.
I love this show! I just don’t like when people go all sjw on it (not calling you a sjw) because cisko (spelling) is the most shallow character in this series and yet that’s ok. I mean I know more about what makes some of these villains tick then I do him…but I still love the character.
This really is a fantastic show. I’m lucky about what stuff I watch and was so surprised about this show I wish it could be in a different network to get the ratings it deserves!
Alan, I think you should modify your comment policy on The Walking Dead to mirror the one on The Flash.
I haven’t read much of The Flash comments and the speculation about Reverse Flash, Eobard Thawne, etc, is adding to my enjoyment of the show, not detracting.
I did read The Walking Dead for about the first 7 years. That TV show is on its own course now. For the first couple of seasons, readers were obnoxious with their “Wait ’til Shane dies” comments. But now the groups of survivors and dead are different from the comics, and some comic deaths have been doled out to other characters (Dale to Bob). Knowing that Andrea is still alive in the comics (actually, I don’t know that, but she was alive at this point) shouldn’t detract from viewing pleasure.
correction: “read much of The Flash comics” … an important change. Sorry.
I agree with this. I think the Walking Dead moratorium was valid in the beginning, but now the comics are just a potential future, not the definite future of the show.
I was ridiculously jazzed when Firestorm flew off. Can’t wait to see more of his character. They’re doing a good job with him so far.
Is it Jan. 20 yet??
Alan, I think the difference is that you don’t want to be spoiled with GoT plot points from the books, but as a huge comics nerd you know much of the backstory surrounding these characters and see the value in expanding and explaining to an audience who may not know many of the finer details of what they’re watching.
You should keep your comic book shows reviews the same and lighten up on the GoT “spoilers” that merely point out differences from the books or provide deeper details from what the TV has provided that may have been cut for brevity.
I’m not saying you should have allowed someone to post “Ned’s gonna die at the end of the season 1” on your initial review of the show, but letting someone point out the differences in execution of the Battle of Blackwater from the book and TV show, and why they may have been significant or allowing someone to lament the loss of certain characters who were excised should be OK.
If someone doesn’t want to read the comments, that’s on them. Let he forum function.
I agree with Sepinwall allowing comic book discussions regarding the possible direction of the show, because unlike “The Walking Dead and “Game of Thrones” “The Flash” has over 74 years of story lines to consider since the character’s creation in 1940 including different generations and relatives, Golden Age, Silver Age, Bronze Age, Pre and Post Crisis, and the many retcon/reboots throughout. So much of it that the writers can cherry pick and combine in so many ways, just like the writers of “Smallville” did. It drove some of the “Orthodox” Superman fans crazy that the show runners of “Smallville” did that and not stick to one version telling of the Superman backstory and history. Like mixing elements of Superboy in and introducing Lois Lane a few years early before Clark went to Metropolis from their POV. I’m sure the writers of “The Flash” and The Arrow are doing the same so there is a LOT of things they can do even if you’re an avid DC comics historian to make many things unpredictable in addition to coming up with their own unique things.
On the other hand with “The Walking Dead” and “Game of Thrones” there is only one version of the story and those stories are less than 10 years old. With “The Walking Dead” TV show there have been really only a few comparatively minor changes, enough to make things interesting and unpredictable like some characters not dying yet, or died long before they were “supposed” to, or totally created for the show but since there isn’t all that much original story compared to the DC universe the original source material can still be used as semi spoilers at least.
Anyway I think Reverse Flash is either Eddie Thawne himself or to me much more likely a descendent of Thawne, Professor Zoom, that is who tried to and did kill Barry’s mother. I don’t see Det. Eddie Thawne as professor material. :-)
Dr. Wells could be any of the future Flashes, like unnamed Allen Flash from the 23rd century or Blaine Allen form the 28th century. He could be John Fox from the 27th century. John Fox is a historian and travels though time in the comics as well:
[en.wikipedia.org]
I can see Dr. Well being John Fox and changed from a history professor to a scientist for the TV show. And yes Dr. Wells looks like he could be a descendant of Barry’s.
I think it was Dr. Wells who saved Barry but couldn’t save his mother from Eddie Thawne or his descendent Professor Zoom. I think Eddie or the Thawne family line has been given motive now. Eddie already hates The Flash and it seems that the writers are beginning the journey of fulfilling Iris’s destiny to be with Barry and marry him, that is Barry stealing Eddie’s girl. Of course any Flash fan from the comics knows what happens to Iris, so that is two motives for Thawne and/or his descendants to hate Barry to want to kill him poetically in his crib. Maybe Eddie Thawne will somehow end up in the Tachyon generator but I think it is his descendant that will be Professor Zoom and he is the one trying to kill Barry-if the comics are any guide. :-)
Well I guess this could explain why Wells was so upset about the freeze gun. If it can stop the flash, then most likely it could stop him
Regarding the issue of spoilers – I know nothing whatsoever about the Flash’s back story in the comic books and while I’ve read all of Alan’s reviews of the show, this is the first time I’ve had time to read comments for this particular show and I wish I hadn’t read the thread. Of course we don’t know which direction the writers are going to take things, but there are several things in this comment thread related to the comics that I never would have thought of and I might see them coming now in the show when I wouldn’t have before. Particularly the stuff about the Eddie character. Alan’s comments in the reviews about the comic book back story have mostly been vague enough that I don’t feel potentially spoiled, but the comments do feel very spoiler-y.
If Harrisin Wells or Eddie are future versions of Barry or Eddie, wouldn’t they just appear as “older” versions of themselves in present day? In other words, how would the difference in physical appearance be explained?
*Harrison* and not Harrisin
Keep the comments how they are Alan! I’ve read your reviews for Arrow, Flash, Agents of SHIELD, WD, GoT, and many more including the ones that are based partly on history such as Boardwalk and Deadwood. I agree with your reasoning listed in the article. The Easter eggs and the like are treated differently within the comic book genre. Keep up the good work!
Is it just me or is Eddie the worst actor on television?
lol the guy at the end said “flame on”
Wells is definitely a speedster.he was able to throw his voice like Barry at the end of the episode.
I was always under the impression that DC started using meta human because Marvel had some legal mumbo jumbo entitling them to sole use of the term superhero. Myth or fact?
MYTH: Marvel and DC have limited Trademarks on the term Superhero, but that is not the origin of the term Meta-human.
The term Meta was coined during the Invasion! series to describe persons in the DC universe that had a gene that gave them powers in order to survive life threatening circumstances. eg. Barry Allen would have been killed by the lightning and the chemicals but he had the “Meta Gene” and thus developed super speed as a result.
Not all super-humans were Metas. Aliens, Cyborgs, mystics, and mutants (People born with their powers, and yes DC had some of them too) did not have the Meta gene. So Superman, Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel, Zatana, Raven, Aquaman, Dr. Fate, and a million others had powers but weren’t Meta.
Over time the term came to man anyone with powers. But it wasn’t created to replace Superhuman.
Meta is a prefix which means above. So metaphysics is above physics. Meta-humans would above humans or in other words the next step in human evolution. It fits with the shows attempt to be more scientific than fantastic.
Based on what I saw in the TV series and comments/analysis here, here’s my theory.
Dr. Well’s is The (old Barry) Flash trapped in time. Going back to the time where Barry’s mother was killed; what actually took place is not an assassination of Barry’s mother, but it was the assassination attempt to kill the young Barry Allen by the Reverse-Flash to practically make The Flash non-existent in the future. This is why the young Barry saw The Reverse-Flash starring at him while circling around. What was happening in the living room was the battle between The Flash (from the future) vs. The Reverse-Flash; hence the red-yellow streak. The Flash (from the future) saved the young Barry Allen. Battled with The Reverse-Flash and won; hence he had the yellow suit, but the needed technology that helped The Reverse-Flash travel time (the tacheon) was damaged and not available at that time: so The Flash (from the future) was stuck in young Barry’s time – and took the identity of Dr. Wells. This is the reason why Dr. Wells knew that Barry would be hit by the lightning as he watched it in his secret room. This is the reason why he’d do everything he can to teach and drive the young The Flash to reach his potentials (like what he did). This is the reason why he can modulate his voice and heal. This is why Arrow had a strange feeling about Dr. Wells.
I wouldn’t be surprised that in the TV series, to add drama and conflict, The Flash (from the future) could have accidentally killed Barry’s mother when battling with the Reverse-Flash.
The reason why Eddie was untouched, even if Eddie becomes the Reverse-Flash in the future, is that Dr. Wells just can’t afford to get rid of Eddie out of Iris’ life as that will distract Barry from becoming The Flash that Dr. Well’s wanted him to be. Of course, Detective West will not be harmed by The Flash (future or current).
there are a few problems with this theory, first, Dr wells doesnt care for casualities, even at the start of the series he tried to stop´barry from becoming the flash, not only that he wants to protect barry, and only him, he manipulated plastique, into killing the general, and he himself has killed before… so if you assume thats barry, that means that barry is very diferent from this one.
my theory is that he is indeed the reverse flash, who lost his power, but wants the flash alive for 2 reasons, first to get his power back(or at least the amount of power he had before) and to mold the future in the way he wants.
His problem is that the flash disapeared after the crisis, wich would mean, that he is from further on the future, and he needs the flash to survive that, so he can become the reverse flash then, also, im pretty sure that paper cut is from the last mention of the flash(as seen in the episode where flash loses his power)…
Here’s my only comment that shoots down any theories that Wells is a “flash” from the future *either wally,bart or whomever* they wouldnt be killing anyone like Wells has numerous times. The most logical thing would be Zolomon but the issue there is the voice vibration and apparent healing at the end…I think RF is Thawne from the way he looked at Eddie so all in all…im just not sure lol which is a sign of good writing. I dont think there’s any doubt they both battle during Barry’s mother death in an ode to the FlashPoint Paradox
how did wells get the tacheon thing? it looked like the guy in yellow took? i’m confsed
Wells is barry’s relative. Barry’s gift happens in the future and he kills his mom due to her research. Barrys grandson wells continues the research in the future and tries to save barry from killing his mom. Wells is the one who saves barry instead of his mom. The contraption wells put on the suit was remote controlled.
if you take a closer look at the yellow suit at the end of the episode, it was half yellow instead of all yellow. My theory is that during the encounter that kill Barry’s mother, the Flash and the Reverse Flash had a show down and somehow the suit of Reverse Flash only have haft of its power left. That why he couldn’t go back to the future, that’s why he need the things in episode 9 to re-power up his suit!