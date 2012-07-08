Review: ‘The Newsroom’ – ‘The 112th Congress’

A review of tonight’s “The Newsroom” coming up just as soon as the best analogy I can use is “Rocky II”…
“I never knew what the word ‘smug’ meant until I met you.” -Maggie
Though “The 112th Congress” has a central idea at its spine – Will takes on the Tea Party, and Charlie catches flack for it from ACN owner Leona Lansing – and a variety of subplots we follow throughout, it’s so episodic in nature, and features so many ideas and problems at once, that I think the best way to address this one is to go bullet point by bullet point:
* First, it’s fascinating how much Good Sorkin and Bad Sorkin are simultaneously on display in Will’s speech announcing the new mission for “News Night.” The message about how TV news lost its moral compass because Congress let Paley, Sarnoff, et al sell advertising way back when was an interesting one, but also one that wouldn’t apply to a non-broadcast outfit like ACN. (Unless Will/Sorkin is suggesting that the FCC would have managed to get sway over cable and… what? Told cable news channel owners that they couldn’t sell ads around the clock? In that case, no one would bother starting such an operation. And if it would have just meant one hour per day without ads, well, the other 23 could still be spent on Bubble Boy, Natalee Holloway, etc.) The speech is simultaneously self-effacing (Will admits he screwed up along with everyone else) and self-important (by placing it on a level with the 9/11 Commission), positioning this new direction as both an underdog approach (“I’m going with the guys who are getting creamed”) and as the only reasonable position of people who are awesome (“Who are we to make these decisions? We’re the media elite.”). It’s a lot of strong rhetoric (one of Sorkin’s specialties) in service of an idea I largely agree with; I’m just not sure it hangs together at all as presented here.
* By doing an early episode that spans six months of time, right after the first two episodes were set within days of each other, Sorkin gets to deal with the whole election cycle in one go, rather than having an anti-Tea Party subplot in every episode for the bulk of the season. But doing so also throws out much of the tension the first two episodes established in terms of this group of relative strangers, bitter ex-lovers, etc., coming together to make this show – and also about the growing pains of the show itself. By racing all the way from May through November, we miss seeing Will and Mackenzie get used to working with each other in any real depth, miss seeing any significant bumps in the road like their Arizona immigration segment last week, miss seeing Maggie get better at her job, miss seeing Sloan adjust to the bigger stage (do we even see her appear on “News Night” before the election coverage?), miss seeing Will genuinely get to know these people (there’s an implied bond between Will and the group at the karaoke bar in the final scene that wasn’t there last week), etc. Sorkin has said (in response to a question about why the show-within-the-show on “Studio 60” wasn’t as hyper-competitive and full of jealousy and neuroses as what we know about how “SNL” works) that he prefers writing about harmonious workplaces to ones where everyone’s constantly in conflict. And if that’s his comfort zone, fine. But then why bother setting up all that potential for conflict, discomfort, etc. in the first couple of episodes if most of it was going to be skipped past in short order by the third episode?
* This one wasn’t quite as overflowing with instances of the female characters acting incompetent, stupid, and/or insane – although Jim does have to stop Maggie’s panic attack on a balcony, which is second cousin to talking someone off a ledge – as last week’s outing, mercifully. That said, it feels like the time spent worrying about the dangers of the Tea Party is matched by how much we’re supposed to spend being concerned about how Mac is responding to Will’s string of attractive female companions, and then to his reaction to her being in a serious relationship with Gordon 2.0(*), and to whether or not Maggie and Don would ever break up long enough for Jim to make his move. And while Sorkin can be a good romantic comedy writer at times (case in point: “The American President”), too often it feels like the romantic arcs on his shows involve characters (male and female) acting like the dumbest, most immature versions of themselves, and that was unfortunately the case here. I don’t care about any of these relationships at this stage, and certainly not in the way they’re being depicted.
(*) I recognize that many of you didn’t watch “Sports Night,” which is fine. But it’s hilarious how close in mannerisms Jon Tenney is on this show to the Ted McGinley character in that one. When that Sorkin supercut went around after the premiere, I was amused but untroubled by it, as I suspect you could do something similar for David Milch, Shonda Rhimes, David E. Kelley or pretty much any other prolific TV creator with a distinctive voice. That said, there’s a difference between liking a certain turn of phrase, or even a certain character archetype (Isaac –> Leo –> Charlie), and straight-up recycling an entire dynamic involving the exact same character archetypes (with Will as Casey and Mac as Dana). I’m not saying this is going to end up with Tenney wearing Will’s shirt or something, but right now it’s the same darned guy.
* I admire the restraint it took to have Jane Fonda – who was once married to a cable news mogul in real life – on camera for much of an episode and not letting her speak until the 48 minute mark. I imagine when you’ve got an old-school movie star with two Oscars on her mantel, she’s going to make an impression no matter when she talks, but by having Leona sit silently in the meeting for so long while her obnoxious son Reese grilled Charlie, the impact was even greater.
* I’ve spent a while circling back to this review, trying to think of some way to address the Tea Party material without violating my own No Politics rule, stirring up a lot of angry rhetoric going back and forth in the comments, and I ultimately didn’t have the heart to do it. If y’all can find a way to discuss Sorkin’s approach to the topic in a civil manner (and without it simply turning into a discussion of the merits of the Tea Party movement itself), more power to you. If not, whole swaths of comments will be deleted quickly. The most I will say (unless the comments turn out to be surprisingly calm and measured on this topic) is a prediction that the majority of you (whether you do or don’t support the Tea Party) will find Sorkin’s approach to the subject unsatisfying and/or overly-simplistic.
* That said, we’re talking about a show that opens with a pair of apologies, so let me issue one of my own. In my initial review of the series, one of the examples I gave for the show’s 20/20 hindsight was the moment on Election Night when Sloan’s Spidey-sense goes off and she realizes all the winning Tea Party candidates are going to cause a crisis with the debt ceiling. As many of you pointed out, this was a talking point on several actual newscasts back in 2010. I regret the error, and will try to do better.
* Finally, in case you missed it, HBO renewed “The Newsroom” earlier this week.
What did everybody else think?
Alan, Remember, MSNBC fired Phil Donahue before the start of Iraq War II even though his show was MSNBCs highest rated at the time. So, the issues about corporate ownership the series raises are based on reality.
Did I suggest otherwise in my review? Corporate ownership of cable news divisions is an issue, absolutely. It’s just not an issue that would have never existed had the government way back when told Sarnoff, et al that broadcast news couldn’t have ads.
I am a committed progressive who found insulting the way this episode treated the Tea Party. Sorkin basically suggests that only idiots and the easily hoodwinked could choose such a strain of conservatism. Worse, it was bad television.
Sorkin is NEVER nuanced when he’s putting politics over everything else. People throw “Koch Brothers! Bad! Bad! Bad!” around like there’s something sinister, yet never get specific about what’s so sinister.
Either way, the involvement by someone who may have motives doesn’t invalidate the concerns of the people IN grassroots organizations.
I agree. This was terrible. I thought the first episode of this show was OK. I was surprised that it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be. It all went downhill from there. My objections aren’t political. I probably agree with Sorkin. But this was simply lousy and lazy television. Simply awful!
This was excellent television. The conventional wisdom that the show gets worse as it progresses, rather than better, takes a serious hit in my view.
I liked this episode a lot.
I’m with you Matt. Loved this episode and the show as a whole.
I feel we will be in the minority in these comments but that’s ok.
I second that motion. I just think people are clouded on some level by previous notions of Sorkin. This should stand on its own, without the knowledge of what Sorkin has done in the past.
I’m not saying its my favorite show on tv. But I am enjoying it. And this was my favorite of the three.
Agree. Much better then the last episode. I really liked the flashback structure as well even though I get Alan’s point about the time lapse, it didn’t really bother me as I was watching.
I disagree whole-heartedly. The Sorkinese was fine, but dramatically I thought it was an awful hour of television.
i agree with John. i was — and in the world of Sorkin i think this is sort of like death — bored.
i’m still having problems with the casting and like Alan said, caring about these love triangles — which i think is what he wants us to be caring about?
i don’t know, i’m very confused by the vision of this show.
I’ve mostly enjoyed the episodes. Like Facebook User, though, I’m still having trouble caring about the love interest stories. I think these things work best when the writing doesn’t rush to dive right in. In Sorkin’s “Sports Night,” it took many episodes before I cared at all about the Casey/Dana business. I understand months of time are supposed to have passed during this episode, so in the show’s time it makes more sense for the guys to be a little crushed to see the girls with their boyfriends. But in real-life time, it’s still only been 3 episodes. It just feels too early.
That scene between Fonda and Waterston was amazing. I wish the rest of the show was that good.
Yes, I also saw the Gordon-similarities to Mackenzie’s new boyfriend. And how many people on Sports Night said variations on hanging out in the studio and trying not to get in the way.
Politically, well, it’s strange for me to feel at all sorry for the Tea Party, but boy did they get beat up tonight. They may not be overly complex but they’re more than we saw tonight, and more that you’d like to believe Will would show as a news person.
Thanks Tina. I will go back and watch only the scene with Fonda and Waterston (who is the only character I can stand on this show) – otherwise, I find this show grating, insipid and self-indulgent. I believe it’s minute 48… Cheers.
COMPLETELY AGREE on the Fonda-Waterson scene. I’ll usually give a show three episodes before abandoning it, but was seriously about to throw my hands up with this one before it ended. That’s how annoyed I was with everything before it. Then Jane Fonda opened her mouth. That’s easily the most compelling the show has been and they need to bring this angle to the forefront. Without it, there’s no tension and there’s no way these characters won’t be unbelievably grating. Has to be some legitimate opposition.
Loved the boardroom scenes, Fonda was fnatastic.
The romantic stuff is just badly done and I LOVE The American President, so I can enjoy Sorkin’s brand of romance when done well.
My only real takeaway from the treatment of the Tea Party was that it was wholly uninteresting.
I continue to enjoy the chemistry between Pill and Gallagher, and Waterston is strong as well. This show is otherwise falling flat for me.
You see chemistry between Pill and Gallagher? I guess I’m blind. The whole workplace romantic longing thing is so overdone. I find her to be a moron that Sorkin is trying to repeatedly portray as intelligent and I find him to be pretty much the same.
I liked this episode more than the last one, but it probably has a lot to do with the Waterston and Fonda scenes more than anything.
As for Sorkin’s attacks on the Tea Party through Will, yes he is applying hindsight, but I can’t say that I have not read the same thing a little more recently from conservative commentators like Andrew Sullivan and David Frum, who I bet Sorkin who never admit to agreeing with. The problem with setting the show 2 years in the past and talking about the Tea Party is that the no one can really predict what it means in American politics even now.
Will’s speech about the Tea Party in Waterston’s office could have been taken from David Frum’s blog (and may have been. Sorkin used some source for a speech on The West Wing where Jed lambasts a Dr Laura clone about homosexuals.)
It seems pretty in character to me, a moderate republican agreeing with a moderate republican.
And Frum was on Nightline in March of 2010 saying these things so it’s not really Sorkin cheating or using “magic hindsight.” To people that think like Will (and Frum and Sullivan for that matter) it was already apparent in their minds what was happening.
Alan I know you’ve been championing the film on twitter and I enjoyed it too, so I want to ask in which role do you enjoy Alison Pill more in – Newsroom or Goon?
Although so far I might like Goon more than The Newsroom, I have to say Alison Pill has been better (and has been given more to do) on The Newsroom.
One thing I noticed–the conversation between Reese and Charlie (“Media Matters, Think Progress, Howard Kurtz and the ‘Columbia Journalism Review’ all praised our coverage of the Times Square Bomb.” “Do any of them advertise on our network?”) was awfully similar to a pair of lines in Paddy Chayefsky’s “Network”.
name-checking Paddy Chayefsky and NETWORK probably would make Aaron Sorkin very happy. i think that’s an unabashed influence….
per Network’s page on wikipedia: “The short-lived series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip mentions the film and its writer Paddy Chayefsky multiple times after a character’s outburst on live television. The show’s creator Aaron Sorkin also mentioned the film and Chayefsky during his acceptance speech after winning the Academy Award for writing the film The Social Network.”
“News Night” (the show within the show) lacks any real appeal for me. It is essentially the Daily Show, except without humor and with years of hindsight. Added to that are interviewees who are all archetypes: the dumb beauty pageant winner, the dumb teapartiers, the logical republican who said one reasonable thing and got screwed. If the interviews weren’t fictional they would obviously be more interesting (although bringing on random dumb “tea party backers” would still not do it for me). As is, I feel like very little value is added by watching the broadcasts themselves.
I watch cable news frequently. You’d be surprised how accurate those archetypes are.
But the guy who has the final say on the show is supposed to be a Republican and all they have on are pathetic caricatures of the morons of the right and none of the same on the left.
True there caricatures and no democrats on News Night. However, being Republican doesn’t equal being for the Tea Party or for being conservative. Our ex-governor Arne Carlson is a Republican, but he’s against the Tea Party, voter ID, is for raising taxes sometimes, funded education instead of cut it.
You can be Republican but against the current brand that Republicans carry, which is what Will is railing against. Republicans rebranded, and left Will behind. I’m not sure Will needs democrats on air to create conflict because he creates enough conflict by himself.
It might look like overkill to have Will and a democrat both mock the Tea Party.
I like this comment.
Worth pointing out that Will’s speech was inaccurate regarding Paley, Sarnoff, and the FCC. I know that this is fiction, and not a text book, but if Sorkin is going to make TV history the basis of his argument and his storytelling he should try harder to get his facts straight.
I love Sam Waterston, but I hope Reese breaks Charlie’s jaw.
I’m hoping for vice-versa.
Worth noting that it’s impossible to interview the new Congressman from CO-8 when there are only 7 Congressional districts in the state.
Not really worth noting.
That’s like pointing out that it’s impossible for police officers in NYC to work in the 27th or 15th precinct, because they don’t exist in real life. Or that a phone number with 555 must be fake.
Won’t venture down the political rabbithole – but I will commend Greg Mottola, who did a hell of a job making a very tricky episode hang together. I was really impressed by his work on the pilot but I suspect this was actually the bigger challenge – and the greater accomplishment.
I can’t wait to see the Larry David movie Mottola is directing.
I know this is somewhat of a nitpick, but I was surprised they misspelled Richard Clarke’s name as “Richard Clark” on the TV screen at the beginning of the episode. Some people will say spelling isn’t important, but I don’t think it’s too much to ask to get a well known public figure’s name spelled correctly.
That’s not a nitpick. A show like this should be able to get that right.
Yep. That bugged me too.
I really enjoyed the pilot but these last two episodes have been very problematic for me. I am a liberal and I agree with most everything that the characters are saying, but the show can be excruciatingly preachy. Go back and watch The West Wing. Episodes had moments of preaching, some more than others, but they were usually buried beneath mostly great character stories and great moral dilemmas. I have talked to countless Republicans who said “I don’t agree with anything on the show, but I love it anyways.” That was because of the way he balanced the preaching with the great characters and compelling stories. This is all preach and I can’t imagine many conservatives enjoying it.
The best summary I’ve read of the show is from Scott Tobias’ recap of this weeks episodes…
“The show and its creator, Aaron Sorkin, are making completely valid points about how and why the media, specifically broadcast news, has let down the electorate. But the problem with the show is that it can’t help making those statements explicit. The Wire is a great show because it reveals, season by season, the futility of the “War On Drugs” and its corrosive, wide-ranging impact on a city’s social institutions and its people. It would not be a great show if Bubbles came out and said, “Man, the ‘War On Drugs’ has really had a corrosive, wide-ranging impact on the city’s social institutions and people like me.””
When the show “lectures” it often sounds like my professors back in journalism school. The “lectures” sound almost identical to what a Pulitzer prize winning professor I had 5 year ago.
Which is exactly my problem with the show. Even before the show aired, when that first preview came out, I remember wishing that the main thrust of the show was different. It was yet another character who was outraged and couldn’t handle this bullshit anymore and was gonna change the way we did things!
I think a way more challenging approach to the story is just to have it set behind the scenes of a cable news show and just show how they do it and fill it with characters, some of whom are cynical, some of whom are optimists, some liberal and democrat, and just show them doing their jobs. And by showing them going through the day to day, reveal why the news has become what it’s become. Show us how decisions get made and what the motives are behind them and then allow for the audience to take what they want to away from that. In other words, show us what is working and what’s broken, and weave your message into that. That’s so much harder than having characters constantly blurt out “Here’s what’s wrong and what we have to do to fix it!”
I don’t think Sorkin paid attention on the day they covered, “show, don’t tell.”
IMO, these criticisms are completely valid, but Sorkin’s lectures are so well-written and engaging that I’m drawn in anyway. (It also helps that I’m a fellow liberal.) I would never try to claim any episode of The Newsroom so far is better than any episode of The Wire, but I’m really enjoying TN for different reasons than I enjoyed TW. The lectures can be a bit much, but I’m mostly swept up in their majesty.
Yeah, I don’t want to indicate that The Newsroom should be a similar viewing experience to The Wire. They’re very different shows with different agendas and I appreciate that.
I can do a lot of his speeches. I really enjoyed the pilot and thought the second episode was alright but had some issues. The nonstop preaching of this third episode really just pissed me off. The Tea Party are such an easy target, that I think calling them dumb and unqualified for office is just too easy and doesn’t really further the conversation in any new way. And I was very close to offended by the scene near the end when Olivia Munn turns to Daniels and says “Ask about the debt ceiling! I have a feeling it’s going to be an issue in a year from now!” And then they share that moment of horror when they realize what may happen. I just wanted to punch Sorkin and tell him to get his head out of his ass.
I say all of this is not only a liberal, but previously a huge fan of Sorkin. I’ve seen all his shows and films and have enjoyed all of them. But another show about the behind the scenes working of a show filled with main characters who have a past relationship, a younger couple who are slowly falling for each other, and an old wise man watching over all of them? It just reeks of laziness on so many levels. I’ve seen this story he’s telling multiple times and the whole thing just bores me.
So, Sorkin can beat dead horses for hours and hours yet we’re being denied top-of-his-game Milch? That’s dissappointing.
When does Breaking Bad start again?
Sunday, the 15th!! Only one week left to wait. Then a whole week until the next episode, and so on and so on….
Alan, I would argue against your point that the “FCC screwed up by not demanding ‘no ads’ on the news programs” wouldn’t impact non-broadcast networks. I think had that caveat been instituted at the jump, we might not have 24-hour news networks like we do, or they would look radically different from what we have now.
As I understand it, the news divisions of the three initial broadcast networks operated at a loss for years, and the networks accepted it as the tradeoff for getting to use the public airwaves, ultimately arriving at a model where the news divisions would “pay off” for the network in building prestige and name-recognition that could convert into viewership for the entertainment programming. Then CBS created 60 Minutes, which showed everyone “Hey – the news *can* make us money!” That concept spawned competing programming on the other networks which, with the advent of cable, led to a network solely about the news, and here we are.
But if it was made holy writ “No Ads During The News. Period.” right at the start of the entire adventure, the idea that a news program can’t make money for a company would have been an instituted public policy rather than a generally agreed-upon concept that only waited for someone to figure out a way to knock it down. And if the news could never be profitable, then I find it very difficult to see how a company would even conceive to launch a 24-hour channel that did nothing but lose money every minute of every hour of every day. The only scenario that comes to mind would be to make the pre-60 Minutes programming model writ large: an open association of a 24-hour news channel with other entertainment channels owned by the same company in order to create that brand loyalty across multiple networks.
So we might have never had 24-hour news networks if there wasn’t a profit in it, and would have to get our news over the course of an hour with a trusted network anchor like Cronkite instead of an attempt to fill a 24-hour cycle with information about Snookie’s make-under and Lohan’s rehab with ratings-grubbing choir-preaching polarizers like Beck and Obermann?
The horror.
Mike, your understanding is only partially right. For years network news lost money– and networks viewed it as a necessary cost of doing business.
But news divisions continued to lose money for nearly two decades after 60 MINUTES debuted in 1968. The requirement that news division make money begins at the point when the networks were sold to conglomerates, who viewed TV news as a product that needed to improve sales or cut costs.
Both NBC and ABC were purchased in 1986; NBC by GE and ABC by Capital Cities. In all three cases, the families that had built the network had either died off or lost interest.
The story about CBS is, depending on your opinion of Aaron Sorkin, either ironic or annoying. CBS was sold when it went deeply into debt fighting off a hostile takeover (a leveraged buyout) in the mid-80’s.
The corporate raider– the Gordon Gekko who forced CBS to sell itself to Loews and begin cutting its budget? None other than Ted Turner, whom Sorkin idolizes.
Also, CNN did lose money on its ad-supported broadcasts. Turner correctly guessed that he could break even or turn a profit from the fees that cable systems would pay for the channel. Turner also intended to syndicate his news content and sell them to local TV stations (mush as the AP or UPI sold its wire stores to newspapers), though that didn’t work out so well.
I have Milch on the brain now.
Milch follows the iceberg rule (to call an old cliche into service once more) while Sorkin needs it all to be perfectly on the nose and explicit. Has to make sure and hold everyone’s hand lest they have an errant opinion.
Thinking back to his movies I’ve really enjoyed, I don’t think Sorkin suffers from this universally. It’s just his political mode for some reason. Which is fine for those it’s working for but it just seems like bizarro Bill O’Reilly to me.
Jon Stewart winks and nods and trusts his audience far more and he’s a comedian playing it mainly for laughs. Just a pinch of this attitude would do wonders for this show. In my humblest of opinions, of course.
Great point about how Sorkin only seems to do this with politically-related things. Since seeing the pilot of The Newsroom, I’ve been trying to put my finger on what exactly forces Sorkin to feel like he has to be extremely obvious with his message, as opposed to his slightly-more nuanced messages in other TV shows/movies.
Sam Waterston is the best thing ever but basically every thing else makes me want to vomit, and I’m happy to call myself a socialist politically. I geez louise I agree with a lot of it but he sure has a knack of making me wish I didn’t.
Other than Waterston (and his scene with Fonda), the only interesting thing was wondering how much they spent to get that Elvis song.
A couple other things.
1) “That was my best Burgess Meredith.” Heh.
2) The douchey boyfriend doesn’t know Gypsy, but Jim slips in a Brigadoon reference at the karaoke bar. Now I love musicals and old movies but its so typical Sorkin to make knowledge of 50-75 year old films one of his criteria for “good young person” versus “bad young person.”
I love your screen name, Edith Keeler ( apologies if that’s your real name).
I wish! Ha, no it is the obvious reference. ;-)
The only question is, now that “Will” has shown us how corrupted the Tea Party is by having been taken over by outside interests, when will “Will” show us simpletons the SAME THING about the left’s answer to the Tea Party, the Occupy Movement, which was co-opted by outside interests even quicker?
My guess is we won’t, because if it’s one thing Sorkin isn’t interested in, it’s ideological fairness, just his particular ideology.
“Ainsley Hayes” would beg to differ. I don’t believe she lost a single argument on The West Wing and was always portrayed in a positive light.
@Intellectual Ninja – Will’s point was that the fringe Tea Party had taken over the legitimate GOP and was running actual candidates. Unless the Occupy Movement actually takes over the Democrats and starts running candidates from the Occupy movement over long-established Democrats, it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison.
If the speechifying was done with more self-awareness and didn’t always have inspirational music behind it, this could be a pretty good show.
I HATE that in their personal relationships, all the characters are teenagers. Why do this? Write grownups, Sorkin!
I think this is a VASTLY watchable show. I think it’s well put together, well acted, and the dialogue crackles, as expected from Sorkin. But at some point won’t it get old to constantly watch the same people getting beat up by Sorkin for having different politics, regardless of that point of view. I just wonder if the watchability and creativeness will take a hit if we just keep seeing the same similar storylines.
What’s with all the women’s characters having the same first and last initial in their names? It’s incredibly annoying at this point.
They’re superheroes.
Except they’re unable to save anyone because they’re too busy being incompetent or emotionally unstable.
After three episodes, I feel as if I do not like most of what goes on in Newsroom. But each episodes has a few moments I really like. I watch it with my wife – for her, the bad far outweighs the good, and she is giving up. But for me, those few moments each show that stand out are enough (for now) for me to put up with the bad (such as last night Maggie’s meltdown was terrible tv).
I’m officially giving up on the show, but before I do I’ll say this; I think my biggest issue is the characters’ undeserved sense of entitlement/arrogance. This is exemplified by the fact that these people are supposedly “reporters” but there’s no actual reporting on the show; rather, we get regurgitation of information that has been developed elsewhere. You don’t see anyone going out and pounding the pavement, developing sources etc. Instead, when the show does “break” news, it’s simply due to luck, e.g., Mr. Senior Producer having the good fortune to have a relative inside Halliburton. Or last night, w/ regard to the religion of the guy who foiled the bomb plot; that information wasn’t gleaned from actual, on the street reporting or due diligence, but by a google search and a blog.
This is all just symptomatic of the overall laziness of the show. It’s typical of what we’ve seen so far that Will, instead of doggedly developing a new style of show, instead ANNOUNCES that he’s GOING to do a new style of show in another arrogant speech lacking any self awareness. This, despite the fact that, as Alan pointed out in the Arizona immigration caricature nuts episode, all evidence thus far points to the contrary.
The leap forward in time was a very strange choice. I might have been okay with it if they had shown the news team starting to bond and work well together prior to the jump, but there wasn’t really anything like that. Last we saw, they were a dysfunctional mess, yet they emerged at the end of this episode as a cohesive unit. It feels like their transformation would have been a good thing to show. Yes, the team managed to put together a solid newscast in the pilot, but that was based on extraordinary coincidence and didn’t involve any of the characters introduced in episode 2. If they were just going to skip over the learning curve entirely, then what was the point of making most of the news team young and inexperienced? They could have just introduced all of them as news veterans and hit the ground running.
I have gone back and forth on this show about 20 times in 3 weeks right now. I’m still watching but I legitimately don’t know if I love it or hate it. But there was one moment in this episode that very nearly made me turn off the series for good:
“We are the media elite”
I’m sorry I found this line to be quite possibly the most insufferable thing I’ve ever heard. I know it’s Sorkin and insufferable is what he does, but even for him that just felt outrageous, like an SNL skit of a self-righteous anchor or something. Hey, maybe he could have used that line for a Studio 60 skit. It certainly would have been better than any skit that show ever did.
Ryan, I hear ya on that comment. I initially thought the same thing. But don’t you think that’s what Will’s character truly believes, that he is “elite” and the smartest person around (and therefore insufferable)? Or do you believe this is what Sorkin thinks? Can we separate Will from Sorkin or does Sorkin = Will? Now if Sorkin doesn’t want us to see Will as insufferable so far then he has failed at that.
It’s a recurring Sorkin theme; that smart people should be unapologetic for being smart, or “elite.” It worked on shows like the West Wing, but not so much here.
“It certainly would have been better than any skit that show ever did.”
Come on, you didn’t like dolphin girl?
Is it because we know so much about Sorkin (and his previous work) that we don’t separate what the Will character says from Sorkin? Will is going through what seems like a mid-life professional crisis and with Charlie pulling the strings it’s like Will is still feeling out what he wants to do (is it truly Will’s desire to change or is it more Charlie’s desire?)…so for Will to write an apology that is self-important, makes him seem awesome, and maybe misses the mark or comes across as “too much” is in tune with the Will character. He is self-important and thinks he is awesome, but he’s also trying something different and might not make the best argument.
Is Sorkin writing the show within the show (News Night) so that it has some mistakes and growing pains like a real life show? I would find it hard to believe that a show trying to radically change their focus/format/belief system over night would immediately forget what they had done in the past. So these imperfect News Night shows, apology speeches, and Tea Party arguments go along with that for me. Maybe Sorkin isn’t intending this though and I’m just reading too much into it. And leading the apology show with the Richard Clarke 9/11 clip would be something a News Night show would do…yes it’s way over the top but that’s what those shows do. It’s an attention grabber and they are still trying to keep an audience. Now the question is, is that something Sorkin intended…To have News Night reverting back to the old way of sensationalizing something while trying to following it up with substance? Am I giving Sorkin too much credit?
As for the Tea Party material, Will’s comments and interviews do seem a bit oversimplified and somewhat mean, but again these high profile News people like Bill O’Reilly have huge egos and want to look good so they often try and portray themselves as the smartest person in their interviews, cut people off, and make over simplified arguments. Even in this “new format” the show within the show is trying, it would still be hard to give Will a new on-air personality.
Alan, I’m curious: Would you still be reviewing the show if 1) it wasn’t Sorkin writing it, or 2) it wasn’t airing in the summer and there was more going on else where on Sunday nights? (e.g., Girls, Mad Men)?
At this point, I feel like the show simply doesn’t stand on its own and is only being talked about by ANYONE because it’s riding the coattails of Sorkin’s early work and the HBO brand.
You can’t take 1 out of the equation, simply because Sorkin’s presence makes it something I’d want to discuss not just from a career analysis standpoint, but because I find him an interesting writer, both when he’s good and bad. There are a lot of shows I don’t like that I have nothing to say about after a few weeks, but I wrote about virtually every episode of Studio 60. And I think the good parts of this show (the Waterston/Fonda scene last night, for instance) are much better than almost anything on Studio 60.
I don’t why I am trying so hard to like this show. I keep deleting it from my DVR and then re-adding it. I could only make it through 15 minutes last night. There is just no impetus to watch a string of long-winded rants about the state of the media/news today without some kind of cohesive devise to bring the pieces together. Dramatic tension? Characters that are even remotely plausible? Which might lead to character growth? Something. Anything.
And even if any of that existed – do the women HAVE TO BE so unbelievably dumb and needy and infuriating. Am I really supposed to believe that someone who opted to report from a war torn country, was stabbed, cheated on her famous boyfriend, and is accomplished in very meaningful in her industry is shouting in the workplace because her ex-boyfriend is dating again. I am not saying she couldn’t be jealous – I am saying there is no way in hell she (the character presented to me) would ever let him know or act so blatantly unprofessional and stupid.
I don’t know anything about Sorkin or his other shows – but if this show is any evidence, I am surprised he has so many fans. Wow. I find this show insipid, anvilicious, and grating in every way.
Just reading about the show is exhausting. I can’t even imagine actually watching it.
I’m out. It’s just really awful in virtually every way–if Sorkin wasn’t writing it I don’t think it would have been aired.
And while my politics probably hew closer to Sorkin than the other way, I can’t help but wonder how critically attacked this show would be if it came from the conservative viewpoint.
Sorkins depiction of the Tea party is laughable. Killing people that believe in limited gov’t and financial restraint is okay I guess.
Reply to comment…
No one said there was a problem with A Tea Party movement or the ideals of the Tea Party. Just in the execution and hypocrisy. You must have blacked out when he was actually using his words to express his opinion. Seems like you may want to actually listen to what is being said.
I feel like the show is taking itself WAY too seriously right from the get go. I understand they are dealing with (arguably) serious content but the opening credits feel like ER or any of the numerous 90’s doctor dramas. No one is dying here. It sets the wrong tone for the show (imo).
As for last night’s episode skipping ahead 6 months.. Couldn’t agree with Alan more. Seemed like a cop out. There is no character drama in this.. character drama. I don’t care about anyone yet (which is another reason why the open feels flimsy?)..
In a nutshell.. Aside from Will and Leona (maybe Mac) I think this show has been HORRIBLY miss cast (especially Waterston.. I don’t buy him being angry for a second) and it needs to calm down with it’s self infatuation. Let us love it first.
I’m still in.. for now.
I couldn’t disagree more about the opening and the importance bit that you’re referencing.
One of the main purposes of the first amendment is to protect the press in order to inform the public about the government. If the press doesn’t do it’s job, then we could stick ourselves with an incompetent government trying to deal with a depressed economy and serious global issues.
Nothing is more important. Knowledge is more important than a life being saved at the ER. Think of how many lives are ruined by poor choices by government and the electorate.
I give up. I can’t get past the speechifying and the simpering females (seriously, Sorkin–get help with your sexism). Too bad, because that scene with Fonda and Waterston was great, but I just can’t watch any more. The relationship stuff makes me cringe.
The additional things that jumped out to me were that while Will said he was going to bring informed people on to present views that differed from his own in his speech we have yet to see anyone who can stand toe-to-toe with Will on the air (truthfully we have yet to see someone who isn’t a complete moron on the air expressing views Will doesn’t agree with) and second, if the point of the episode was to explore the corporate ownership of news and the uncomfortable bedfellows they are then didn’t we need to see a more dramatic price being paid corporately. For all of their complaining in the meeting all they had was an initial ratings drop (that had stabilized) and a party Jane Fonda and her son weren’t invited to because Will called out the Koch brothers. All of the rest of their complaints were fears about what might happen, not anything concrete that had happened.
The “3 year non-compete clause” plot device made me cringe so hard. There’s a 0.0% chance that such a thing would have any effect if you are fired, rather than if you quit.
Correct. A court would never allow a 3-year non-compete. One year would be maximum, and that’s pushing it. Six months is what a court would definitely hold up. Anything more and it’s very dicey.
True, 3-years would be ridiculous, and non-competes in the entertainment/personality business are tough to enforce (in Texas anyway, where they have to be in consideration for the receipt of confidential information, trade secrets, etc), but with respect to non-competes in general there is no distinction regarding the manner of termination (quitting vs. being fired).
I haven’t watched enough Sorkin in the past to be bugged by the show. Yes, I hear the “speechifying” (really, are we pretending that’s a word now?), but I’m enjoying the show anyway. In fact, I’m quite pleased that someone is addressing the idea that editorializing and politicizing are passing as news these days.
Speechify is a word: [www.google.com].,cf.osb&fp=e757a35b73c411c2&biw=1024&bih=679
Ergh, sorry about that link. Yes, it’s a word, according to Merriam-Webster.
Thanks, Dezbot. I stand corrected.
I’m a journalist, worked in a national newsroom (radio, not TV), and while I’m allergic to pomposity, the criticisms I heard of the show before I saw it didn’t strike me as valid. But plenty of things don’t sit right in my gut about this show. I can roll my eyes at the paternalism/sexism, and find the romances less compelling as a result. But more than that I think he’s failing at holding his central arguments about journalism up to the kind of scrutiny he wants journalism to have.
He’s also operating in a time vacuum, not just the time past. Even before 2010, national cable shows decided to take into account newspapers, talk radio, web commenters (either directly to their sites or via twitter or facebook), and local or i-team or i-witness reports. The way this show is set up, none of that seems to exist.
Incidentally, they decided to do that because the audience size is something like 275,000 viewers in prime time for the top network.
In Los Angeles alone, where I live, the top 11 PM local newscast gets something like 330,000 people. In radio, NPR’s Morning Edition has a 13 million cume, I think, and it gets its ass kicked by spanish-language broadcasts and syndicated talk. Cable news of the kind Will McAvoy makes doesn’t even win on web presence. So essentially, Reese & Charlie & Leona are fighting over 83K people, which means on a certain level they’ve already lost the battle to be our Cronkite, our Brinkley, our [insert white man of the past].
The longer this show goes on, the more I think it would be 300% better if Sorkin set it in the 80s or 90s, when his hard-on for One True White Man Anchor To Rule Them All would have been temporally appropriate. More people watch The Newsroom than the (cable) news.
Thanks for this. Helped me place and more fully understand why the show feels so oddly out of step–and claustrophobic. Too bad really. I so agree that setting the drama in the 80s or 90s would have made the show much more solid.
I’m surprised that the show isn’t set at a broadcast network. It does have some cable news staples (the arguing panelists), but it seems like Will McAvoy is more like Brian Williams than Kieth Olbermann. I think they could have made a better HBO show if the show-with-the-show was a network newscast.
It would also have been a bigger deal if a network anchor like Brian Williams “went Murrow.”
I mean, nobody really cares that Chris Matthews or Keith Olbermann have become more opinionated than they were 5-6 years ago.
I enjoy some of the drama and characters on this show, but i think it suffers from the same problem that Studio 60 suffer which is that the actual news show itself doesn’t seem compelling. The reason the West Wing was so successful was that for the most part Sorkin was created a believable idealistic version of the government but not so here.
That being said, the basic premise of using a fictional tv show to address real world problems is really interesting. I wish Sorkin would actually take News Night’s mission seriously and try to create the show that he is talking about in his own TV show … or at the very least show us the process of trying to do so.
Kind of liked the Moses-Jesus Golfing “joke”. Overall I liked the show, but Will “promised” to give alternative sides to issues. So far all he (or Sorkin) has done is make opponents looked foolish. And while it’s true in many cases some of these folks were in fact foolish, there are available at least some thoughtful alternative positions on these issues. Even if I agree with Sorkin, I’d respect him more if he made an effort to be more equalitarian in terms of presenting reasonable debate.
I really wanted to love this show, I am not ready to give it up yet entirely, although it did take a full week to finally watch all of last weeks episode, but the way the women are depicted.
Watching last night I was compelled to text my friend and lament about Sorkins way of portraying women, as hysterical caricatures incapable of acting like adults in the workplace. To which she responded, some woman most likely emasculated him at some point in time and this is his way of payback. To make us all look like we are unable to evole past high school relationships.
Good Call. He makes Emily Mortimer’s character look like a weak little girl not in control of her emotions, yet we’re supposed to believe she’s some powerful TV Producer. It’s embarrassing and an insult to women characters on TV. He obviously has an issue with women or flat out can’t write for them.
You know, even though this show, like “Studio 60,” is pompous and ridiculous (even moreso because it’s about politics), I found it hilarious, and that’s what’s keeping me watching.
It’s a shame that it’s getting such a bad rap for its ham-fisted politics. Yes, it’s worse than annoying to see my own political views spit back at me, as if these ideas are special, enlightened, or brave, but it’s really the humor that makes this show just as good as the best Sports Night episodes.
I laughed out loud almost a dozen times at this episode, and I’m usually a stoneface.
I think its brilliant – and if American can’t embrace this, there is no hope for the country.
That is one of the silliest false dilemmas I have ever heard.
You must agree with the Liberal rah-rah fest that Sorkin has every week. The thing is, as much as Sorkin hates it: The Tea Party won. They swung the House to Republicans in 2010. Wonder if Sorkin will discuss that?
I don’t think the way Sorkin portrayed the Tea Party for the 2010 election was “unsatisfying and/or overly-simplistic”: It feels as if Alan was judging Sorkin’s critique according to the entire history of the “movement” up until now, when in the episode it was up until the 2010 election. So, naturally, he would think it was under whelming.
I think the best thing Sorkin could do would be to just go ahead and copy THE WEST WING and stop trying to fight it, because its obvious (from the title sequence, subplots, and emotional beats) that he’s struggling with just falling back on the dynamic of that show. STUDIO 60 involved an almost bizarre endearment with classic television archetypes and stories which was sort of understandable considering the fact it revolved around the making of a comedy show. But, it didn’t feel natural and hurt the flow. THE NEWSROOM seems to be suffering from the same ailment: It has all the makings of the wonderful characters and plots of THE WEST WING, then does a complete 180 and goes right back to “classic” television homage. The thing that made WEST WING feel special to me was the fact that it never seemed structured like a typical TV show, but more like a movie. The pilot be itself was more like a feature film than TV. Sorkin seems to be fighting with this inexplicable need to draw attention to the fact that his television show is a television show, which was a downfall for him with STUDIO 60, and the knowledge that the material he’s dealing with demands a better forum than typical sitcom, which was the magic of THE WEST WING.
Perhaps television and the media has changed so much since WEST WING’s early years that someone like Sorkin feels the need to have the characters literally state how superior they are more than actually showing it, like Josh, C.J., Leo, Donna, Charlie, President Bartlet, Toby, and Sam did constantly.
I really can’t explain the unbelievable nose-dive his female characters have done in terms of strength and maturity (ZOE Bartlet was more mature than Mac…) other than this need Sorkin obviously feels to make his TV characters more “TV”. (Although, I think Munn’s Sloan has the potential to stand along side with the best of the WEST WING women, given the chance.)
I thought this episode was a major improvement over last week. It was dull, implausible and silly… but that is far better than being grating, ridiculous and asinine.
I firmly believe that Aaron Sorkin is absolutely the worst observer of human behavior and current events employed as a working writer. Two points:
1. Can ANYONE imagine that the show– or ANY show about ANYTHING on ANY channel– would have a format change and continue for SIX MONTHS before the its content and performance were discussed with executive management?
By far the biggest change in the television industry between my childhood and my dotage is the amount of time a show has to find an audience. Gone are the days when a program could have a six-month shakedown cruise, where it received plenty of time to work out the bugs and see how people reacted.
If I were going to name the most pernicious change in the TV landscape in my lifetime, that penchant for making immediate, sweeping and permanent judgments after a few weeks– before word of mouth has even had time to build– would be near (if not at) the top on my list.
Thanks to Twitter and Message boards, the networks don’t imagine that people might talk about a show at their workplace or their child’s dance recital. (But then people old enough to have fathered children are outside the ‘demo’ these nitwits want.)
SO the notion that Will’s show could go from late April to early November without receiving any amount of back-seat driving is ridiculous. Management would say something, if for no other reason than the Nine O Clock host would he screaming about the rotten lead-in.
It’s an unfortunate juxtaposition of events (I know the show was done weeks before) but Sorkin served us the nonsense shortly after Ann Curry lost her TODAY SHOW job after GOOD MORNING AMERICA beat her program five weeks in a ten week period– after ratings had been up several months earlier.
It’s the reason so many people blow raspberries at the show. How can you take its critique seriously when it gets something so fundamental to the issue wrong?
2. Did Sorkin ever watch a cable news show where anyone tried to grill a Tea Party member? I have– the shows tend to escalate into shouting matches in short order. You’d see hosts, guests and exports all shouting talking points and ad hominem remarks at the same time, making it impossible to hear what anyone was saying.
It’s the second broadcast in a row where Aaron Sorkin has presented a cable news show where there was no crosstalk– where people sat quietly as others delivered speeches or asked longwinded questions. What planet does this yutz get his TV broadcasts from?
You see stuff like that– obviously, blaringly wrong– and the interviews with made-up people and the factual gaffes (you misspell one of the subjects of the host’s Special Comment?) and it’s impossible to take this stuff seriously.
A few other things that bugged me… Allusions to both BRIGADOON and GYPSY? I’d ask what kid of dizzy queen is writing the scripts… except that any self-respecting homosexual wouldn’t drop those plays.
* A character who is supposedly committed to changing the news to make it more substantive and detailed contemptuously dismissing Wikileaks as boring? That makes sense.
* Why on earth did we have the “Will can fire Mac at any minute” widget if we were going to skip forward six months two shows later? Some shows– BREAKING BAD and THE GOOD WIFE most notably– are good at never deploying a plot device that it doesn’t plan to use. Sorkin’s ability to leave loose ends rivals LOST.
* Last episode we had Mac unable to keep her pie hole closed for one second, about any topic. We could be pretty sure that she DID NOT have a yeast infection, simply because she didn’t blurt it out to any member of the cast.
In this episode, she begins dating another man– and she manages to keep it so quiet that not one person knows, so it can be a snapper? Yeah, right.
* When Rod Serling used the golf joke in one of his teleplays, it was God playing Satan. (The punchline of the Jesus and Moses is where says “I thought you said your dad wasn’t going to play”) Also it was germane to the discussion in some way.
* Earth to Sorkin: There was someone saying that stuff about the Tea Party in 2010. Actually, there were three. Did that change anything? Nope.
* Precisely what issues does Jane Fonda have brewing that any congressional committee could (or would) blow up? Is she the only network tycoon who isn’t lobbying and buying legislators?
The show wasn’t unremittingly hideous, but it wasn’t within shouting distance of what good. Or insightful. Or realistic.
And the really scary thing is that many of the negatives that Alan and his brethren were complaining about in the first four shows haven’t happened yet. That must mean next week’s show is an ENORMOUS stink nugget. Can’t hardly wait.
Don’t you mean you’ll try to do better FOR THE SAKE OF TRUTH, DECENCY, AND THE AMERICAN WAY! ?
This was far-and-away one of the best episodes of television I have ever watched, and I have watch a s**tton of TV in my day. I really, really, really, sincerely enjoyed it and was in awe of most of it. I want to show my father this episode just because I loved it so much, and he NEVER watches TV (I’ve been trying to get him to watch The Wire for years now, as that’s the sorta plot/story he usually loves). I understand and acknowledge all of the small blips of mistakes in this episode (primarily, once again, Sorkin’s terrible take on gender politics, how Maggie needs a guy’s help to calm her down and how Mac acts so ridiculous when Will brings girls around (and even how Will acts too to Mac’s guy friend)), but the rest of it was so fascinatingly great that I didn’t care. As a disclaimer, I agree with Sorkin 100% politically, but I just love/loved the way he frames everything in his writing. My eyes teared up multiple times as Will attacked the Tea Partiers for the “good fight” and Charlie attacked Reese (Reece?) in that conference room to defend his decisions. My jaw dropped multiple times from the great lines that were said and I learned 100 times more about the Tea Party than I ever knew before. I have always had a mild interest in politics, but regular newscasts bore me to death. This presented the stories in a fascinating, digestible manner, even with the 20/20 hindsight. Sam Waterston is absolutely loving his role as Charlie, and it shows completely. This was a bit of a montage-y episode where they skipped around a bunch, but I absolutely loved it. I wanted to give it a standing ovation at the end. Sorkin’s flaws were greatly outshone by his strengths in this episode, IMO. Bravo, Sorkin, Bravo.
Drinking (or trivia) game for those who can stand to continue to watch this show (so far I am still one of them, but no guarantees): Spot the musical references. Sorkin has said there is at least one in every episode. This one had Gypsy, Brigadoon and Little Shop of Horrors. And was there a Don Quixote reference? I might have missed it.
Really? I think I might have a reason to continue watching now.
This probably matters least to the show, but didn’t they all get the ending of Rocky II wrong? The plan was for Rocky to switch back to lefty at the end, but in his corner when Mick told him to, he said he didn’t ‘want no tricks’, and he finished the round right handed, because he thought it would be dishonourable to beat Creed with a gimmick. Also, I don’t think that’s ever happened in boxing.