Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Crossed’

A review of tonight's “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I enjoy this yo-yo…
After the show spent much of the fall focusing on one subset of characters at a time, “Crossed” widens the net (and gives Glenn and Rosita one to fish with) in advance of next week's mid-season finale(*). Not all the characters are together at the moment – part of Rick's group joins Daryl and Noah in the plan to rescue Beth and Carol, while Father Gabriel escapes into the woods and Abraham's group deals with the aftermath of Eugene's confession and beating – but we got glimpses of all of them as they moved into place for whatever's coming in our last episode until February 8.
(*) As is often the case with this show's finales, AMC isn't making next week's episode available in advance, so look for it sometime later than normal next Sunday night.
As a result, “Crossed” lacked the concentration that's made this season so strong so far. The premiere was straight-up action, with everyone moving to escape from Terminus, then we got two additional episodes with one cohesive group at one location, and after that we stuck with small groups (or, in the cast of “Slabtown,” one regular character) until tonight. Episodes like “Crossed” are necessary from time to time to move the plot along – and to make sure the emotional aftermath of something like Eugene's confession is dealt with in a vaguely timely fashion – but they're not as powerful as a lot of what the show has done earlier this fall.
That said, “Crossed” had some nice moments. One of the more welcome elements of this season was the sense of optimism, however mild, that the characters had. We know there's no happy ending possible here – at least not so long as this is the highest-rated drama on television – but it was a relief to not be wallowing in despair quite so much as in previous years. But much of that hopefulness came courtesy of Bob and of the very thin possibility that Eugene wasn't a con artist. But even with Bob dead and Eugene revealed for what he really is, we got to see Glenn clinging to that sense of hope, got to see Tyreese urging Sasha to hold onto the good part of Bob, and even got to see Abraham emerge from his catatonia.
Of course, the episode introduced another Bob, in the form of one of the cops working for Dawn at the hospital, and played well by “The Americans” (and Marvel movie/TV) alum Maximiliano Hernandez. Bob's humble, repentant attitude sucks in Rick, and his name sucks in Sasha, who's trying to get past the death of her Bob – and her inability to stab him herself – and who therefore makes a good patsy for this Bob to knock out so he can make his escape.
Given the refreshing speed with which the show dispensed with the Termites, I wonder if we'll be done with the hospital crew by the end of next week's episode, or if the plan is for a cliffhanger to hold us until mid-winter. (The show has taken both approaches with previous mid-season finales.) Either way, my confidence is pretty high based on the previous six hours, and if I didn't love “Crossed,” I also know why the show has to do episodes like it now and again.
Some other thoughts:
* Social media is dead in the zombie apocalypse, but Tara has still managed to come up with a team name for their little group, based on their first initials: All hail Team GREATM!
* I understand Rick's concern about bringing his kids into the city, but at this stage of things, I would think the bigger fear would be being separated from them ever again. Then again, maybe he knew that Judith was due for one of her incredibly (and, given their circumstances, blessfully) rare crying jags.
* Father Gabriel is a weird, weird character, but the fact that he's been entirely on his own for years – and relatively sheltered from both zombies and violence – helps explain some of that. Morgan (whom I'm hoping we see next week) wasn't exactly in his right mind after spending so much time alone.
* Also, I hope Gabriel got his tetanus booster sometime shortly before the apocalypse happened.
Before we go to the comments, it's time once again to explain how this blog's No Spoiler rule applies to this show:
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources – and, yes, that includes anything Gimple and Kirkman have said in interviews.
3. No talking about anything that's happened in the comic that hasn't happened in the TV show yet. (Or anything that's been revealed, like character backstory and motivation.) As with “Game of Thrones,” the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
A so so ep — putting pieces in place for the midseason finale. I wonder if Eugene’s gurgling sound is something more sinister than him just regaining consciousness.
He said some words, so that means he’s not a zombie. (Yet.)
They don’t really need to waste an episode to “set up” the finales.
Really.
@Ponce
It’s called a piece-moving episode and yes, actually they do.
I really appreciate Tara’s sense of humor. Gabriel & Sasha are a different version of Dumb & Dumber.
I wonder if Gabriel has diabetes or neuropathy. Hard to imagine he didn’t feel a two-inch nail sticking out of foot until he was out from under his house…
And it’s not like Sasha could wait until the results of the exchange to get rid of the zombie tar baby?
RWG (it’s not like it’s going anywhere soon)
@RWGIBSON13 Gabriel may have stepped on the nail outside, but l am curious why he just didn’t walk out the front door. Watching him go to all that trouble reminded me of the lawyer in Jurassic Park trying to escape the T Rex. Where does he think he’s going?
@RWGIBSON13 From the way they were shown boarding up the windows of the church from the outside, I’m guessing the nail was left lying around and he stepped on when he got outside.
@ABUELA Michonne and Carl boarded up the door from the inside. If there aren’t any other exits, Gabriel would’ve had to pry the boards loose, and he’s not going to be able to do that quietly or without notice (although why didn’t Carl or Michonne hear him prying up the boards?).
I think stepping on nails isn’t that uncommon or that much of a fluke occurrence around a building that hasn’t been maintained very well or has had some construction work done (like the makeshift barriers they were building to protect the church).
I vaguely recall stepping on one when I was a kid walking around in flip-flops in the debris left by Hurricane Andrew in 1992. And I recall hearing of it happening to lots of other people then, too, as there were lots of nails and construction material lying around in the debris.
Stepping on a nail hurt much less than I’d have thought, really. Although judging by the blood on the priest’s nail (it looked like there was a solid inch or two of red on that nail, meaning he really drove it in deep), his went in much further than mine. So it is odd he didn’t feel it earlier.
Worst example of the cheap shot stealth ninja zombie the show has ever done tonight.
We had a 180° view of empty woods and thin trees and then with just a tiny twig crack it had managed to appear directly behind Gabriel in the 2 seconds the camera was in close-up.
Alone or in herds, like the Weeping Angels on Doctor Who, whenever a character (or camera) is not watching, the zombies stop shambling and run really quickly and quietly into striking position. Probably on tip toe and accompanied by a Scooby Doo piano melody.
I hear ya. But as bad as this one was, I think the one that got Dale waaaay back in Season Two was worse.
RWG (at least Dale had a good bit of experience with walkers)
I don’t understand why Tara/the writers chose GREATM. That’s unpronounceable. There are so many better catchy alternatives with that scramble of letters. Just off the top of my head: GAMERT, MAGERT, GETRAM, TARMEG, RATMEG, RATGEM, TARGEM, MEGART, GEMART…and so on.
*Somebody’s* been playing Words With Friends.
I think we are supposed to infer “GREAT TEAM” form it.
Tough for me to accept that this hospital gang has lasted in power as long as they have if they are constantly driving after every gun shot they hear to see what is going on and bringing in everyone they find who is injured or dying. Almost like they’re looking trouble. The idea of policing the post-apocalyptic world as if they are real police in current times doesn’t have a credible ring to it. If it were that easy to maintain the various emergency services, then the outbreak should have never been a big deal to begin with. What is next, does downtown Atlanta still have a functioning fire department? This group’s MO doesn’t mesh with how the show has shown other forced-to-be-cutthroat groups operating in the zombie world and the characteristics of the leaders and individuals who comprise them. Dawn may have a dark side we don’t know about yet, but she can’t hold a candle to either heads in fish tanks, or cannibalism.
If the APD/paramedics are portrayed in either the finale or the back half of the season as some tremendously imposing foes, a la Woodbury and Terminus, I will have to call BS. In terms of the danger they provide to our heros they are about on par with Joe’s roving band of weirdos from last season and nothing more.
The hospital crew couldn’t be less intimidating. I was actually more involved in our gang down at the creek, filtering water, than I was with all the hospital business.
I think the whole Beth/hospital subplot has been a huge misfire. The writers need to explore other angles besides the “Organized people are DANGEROUS people.” one.
It isn’t a “functioning” police department, just several police officers that had came together, just like a military unit we have seen including the on The Governor slaughtered. They have that in common, much like Shane and Rick did as sheriff deputies. And I think they run to people shooting not out of a serve and protect function but as a way to get more people into their group if they are “worthy” and have a functional skill-and also to eliminate potential threats. they do have a dark side in that if you can’t contribute, then out you go or they kill you. Dawn really does believe they could be rescued one day so with that hope she has maintained some civility, the raping of the females aside. As a result they’re aren’t as obviously savage as The Governor, the Cannibals or some of the prisoners at the prison.
I don’t even know that they are supposed to be formidable. There has not been much of a concern exhibited so far that Rick & co will not go through them like crap through a goose, but rather the question seems to be should they waste this gang like the Termites in the church, or try less confrontational variations such as proposed by Tyreses, the female cop and Bad Bob.
Is “blessfully” a word?
Nope. I think Alan was going for “blessedly”.
Or “blissfully.”
… or maybe Alan is channeling his inner Sarah Palin (refudiate!) – does that break the No Politics Rule?
I am sick of someone doing an incredibily stupid thing to advance the plot. I knew instantly when Sasha let Bob the policeman loose and actually stand behind her, he was going to attack.
I wish he had bashed her head in while she was on the floor for being such an idiot. Sloppy lazy writing insults the audience.
I think you’re missing the point, doc.
A large percentage of the audience expects idiotic “writing” in this show.
It’s part of the appeal…that it’s a show that could be written by a 2nd grader.
“And then, and then the preacher guy hears a twig snap, he looks around but he doesn’t see anything, and then and then a zombie comes out of nowhere!! but he karate flips it!1!!”
Agreed! We supposed to believe formerly really smart Sasha, is so grieving her boyfriend of 10 minutes Bob that she does something so stupid?
And what is up with Gabriel “escaping” with no plan, no weapons and no supplies?
Mrs. Cleaver: “boyfriend of 10 minutes” LOL!
Sasha being guilty of character idiocy insults the actors more than the audience. The show wants the audience to be treating this as a gritty and dark character piece but for every attempt it makes to be “dramatic” the writers then undermine everything by making them do stupid things and making idiotic decisions.
It’s impossible for the show to consistently show the characters as smart, careful or experienced because just around the corner is a situation that will make them look like idiots. Made worse by the fact the audience can see it coming. Except for the ninja zombies. Nobody can see those!
One of the first things any organized group teaches is a buddy system. Not only was Sasha blatantly stupid in her decision to entertain what was an obvious ploy, but she did it alone without anyone watching her back!!?? This more than anything frustrates me about the group as a whole. No way a group that has been through sooo much doesn’t implement immediately some sort of partner/buddy system!
Personally I think the lack of “wallowing in despair” is a function of their collective character growth. Yes a few season ago-to them a year and a half ago-they would’ve been more hand wringing over loses that would put them in a depressive funk because they were still having the pre-Apocalypse mindset but now today there wasn’t much wallowing in despair about Bob’s death because they have lost a lot since then, while in previous seasons, like one though three, they were still trying to hang on to most of the old ways. Not so much now. They are all battle forged. That could be, given the circumstances the characters are in, a bad thing and a good thing. Right now the only one wallowing is Father Gabriel. He is acting “weird” because he had isolated himself and so is still has the pre-Apocalypse mindset which people like Carol and now even Beth has moved past. He hasn’t really gotten his hands dirty outside of locking the church doors from his parishioners at the start of the Apocalypses. In that way he is a reminder on how much of the group was in seasons one and two.
Abraham is wallowing because he has had his mission removed. Everyone else in a way expects bad things to happen so the disappointment wasn’t nearly as great as it would’ve been three seasons ago. From an entertainment pov it does move the story along but from a pov that looks upon the characters as real people it is profoundly sad that they are now used to the way things are. As Maggie said things aren’t going to get any better. In the church Carl said to Gabriel one can’t stay in one place long. That is even sadder (and is a hint to the viewers that no, they won’t be in one place during a season anymore). They, essentially speaking, have given up trying to find and make a home.
A couple of things:
*The walker/rotter/zombie stuck in the fender gag was don on “Z Nation” a few weeks back (front left fender too). Still funny even if none of the characters remarked about it LOL!
*I think there is some symbolism with the nail stuck in Father Gabriel’s foot considering what happened to Christ.
Perhaps there will be a new home one day. While fishing, Glenn tells Rosarita they’re gonna need Rosarita’s fish cleaning skills “…whereve we wind up”.
With the nail-in-the-foot, I thought he was about to suffer one of the the most pitiful deaths we’ve seen yet.
He had the walker on the ground, and I thought, “Oh boy, he’s gonna stomp its head in, sending zombie blood up into the wound on the bottom of his foot, turning him into a walker.” You’d hate to die in the zombie apocalypse because you stepped on a nail.
You’re thinking of a different zombie mythology. This one has nothing to do with blood: they’re often bludgeoning and/or disintegrating zombies’ heads 3 inches from their open mouths. Nothing apparently causes the sickness except a literal bite.
As far as zombie mythologies go, this one is fairly benign and non-threatening. In fact, it’s a little hard to believe that the world would end up in the state it’s end with slow-moving zombies that have to bite you, and which can be easily fooled by just rubbing dead body gunk on yourself.
It’s rather like a post-apocalyptic world being brought about by a swarm of rabid cows.
Madmeme, maybe you’re right. I remember Rick in season 1 telling the group to be careful not to get their blood in their eyes or mouths, but there’s been no real mention of it since.
I liked this episode. It seemed to move faster. The stand alone episodes have been boring, whether its Beth on her own, or Daryl and Carol. I can see why you do stand alones, but those episodes drag.
Well, I think when Sasha is discovered Tyreese will wake up and it will be all hell raining down on the hospital and its occupants. Carol will probably wake up just in time to join the fun. If anyone dies here it will be Noah. Back at the church, Gabriel is endangering himself of course by being an idiot and walking around wounded and unarmed in walker infested woods. I think this is a diversion though and at the last minute Mechonne and/or Carl will save him from certain death. My concern is for Maggie. I think Eugene died and has turned and she walked right into her makeshift tent and she has the greatest potential to get bit. Glenn and the group getting water will return, but it will be too late. Abraham will try to save Maggie and will put Eugene out of his misery, but it will be too late. Glenn and his group will find Maggie dead or turned or bit, and Abraham more distraught or dead having not been able to save Maggie and having brought Eugene into their fold in the first place.
Eugene gargled a few words before she went to him and I think she would know a turned Walker by now so Eugene is alive, at least for awhile.
I’m thinking Maggie’s going to die. That takes team GREATM down to team GREAT. Just a thought.
I liked this episode but I think they should have spent more time with Rick’s group and the Atlanta storyline especially since that’s where most of the shows best scenes came from. Can’t stand mid season breaks ….get them out of here!!!
I think the mid season two month break is good if only because if you didn’t have it then you would have to at least eight months between seasons (February to October) instead of just six (early April to October).
It was an okay episode. Everything just felt like setup for next week.
Michonne seems to be aware that something is going on the the priest. Personally I think he did more than just lock the church doors.
While I like the idea that Darryl was able to standup to Rick, this time around I think Rick was right. Kill everybody. Epsecially after dealing with the Termites and Governor.
Then you’ve become The Governor and the Termites, or at least worse than The Governor and only a little better than the Termites.
I’m sure Tara appreciates Rosita’s fish cleaning skills more than anyone else.
booo.
Going to call it now;
The yo-yo is going to end up embedded in some zombie’s skull.
Or used around a zombie’s neck from behind to snap it (depending on how squishy it is :-)
I can see the book title now: “20 Ways to Kill a Zombie with a Yo-Yo.”
RWG (seriously, this show is really coming up with some silly ways to off ’em)
Why do the hospital people leave someone to die, as with Carol? People in comas are now GOING to get up, one way or another. Shouldn’t there be a deathwatch, or move her into some open ward where they can keep an eye on her, rather than have somebody open the door to her room and get a zombie surprise?
Or was she strapped down and I just didn’t notice?
I think that Alan’s love affair with all things ‘The Wire’ has him overvaluing Bob’s, ‘The king stays the king’, character. He didn’t mean much to me when he was introduced, nor did I care about his very short lived battle with alcoholism, nor was I emotionally attached to the character when his leg was detached. Same goes for Tasha (Sasha?) – could care less what happens to her. In my eyes, her only value to the show is how her state of mind affects Tyrese.
Speaking of Tyrese, I did enjoy how he stood up to Rick’s plan and that his alternate plan was backed by Daryl – it shows a need to maintain some level of humanity, and not turn into the cold blooded killers that it seems their group continues to encounter (aside from the hospital group, which seems to be another group that is having difficulty redefining their morality in the zombie apocalypse).
On a side note, is the word ‘zombie’ trademarked or something? Unless I missed it somewhere, I have not heard that word uttered once on the show. Of all the unrealistic elements of the show, that has to be #1 on the list.
People in zombie movies/shows have never heard of zombies, just like people in haunted house movies don’t leave and babysitters go into the basement when all of the lights go out.
It’s assumed in the world of “the Walking Dead” the concept of the zombie never existed, not even the original Haitian/West African Vodun version of it. Sort of like in “Elementary” the literary figure Sherlock Holmes never existed and wasn’t a character written by Author Conan Doyle but a real guy born around 35-40 years ago.
@Mark In Omaha:
They use the “Z word” in “Z Nation” all the time. :-)
I’ve noticed that I have yet to hear the word “zombie” in this show. Walkers, biters, rotters; but never ZOMBIES. Does anyone know why? I find it incredibly odd.
Because zombies aren’t real. In the Walking Dead universe, the walkers, biters, etc ARE real, and they needed to come up with words to describe them. They couldn’t wrap their heads around the fact that there really could be zombies, so they called them by other names.
ElaineD: That’s not the reason. Robert Kirkman has explained on Talking Dead that the concept of a zombie did not exist in the show’s universe: “We felt like having them be saying ‘zombie’ all the time would harken back to all of the zombie films which we, in the real world, know about.”
Rcade: Thanks for coming back at me 4 days later to inform me of my ignorance, but Calicuzn already chastised me for it (though he DID reply incorrectly, in the next post, so you may not have seen it yet)…
I am really, really sorry. Really!
I saw it after I replied. Your insincere contrition moves me.
Your comment made me wonder how obvious the “they don’t know about zombies” conceit should be to viewers who only watch the show. I think I suspected in season one it might be the rule here, with “walkers” being used instead of the obvious word, but I wasn’t sure.
It’s rare for a genre show to have characters who act on knowledge about conventions of the genre. The only one that comes to mind is the Scream movies, where this was mined for comedy (for example, a black guy freaked out more than his friends because he said he knew the black guy always gets killed first).
If Walking Dead’s characters knew about zombie movies, I think it would have reduced the horror of what they were going through. It has to be completely alien to their experience.
Happy Thanksgiving to you. And not to Calicuzn.
Other than Bob, TWD hasn’t “thinned the herd” much lately, so I expect to lose a few folks next Sunday. I even thought we’d lose the two gals with Glenn, given how peaceful their fishing scene was. Its definitely time to say goodbye to Eugene.
Watching Christina Woods Sunday night on the Hello Ladies movie, then here as the cop, is striking. She looked 10 years older as a cop on TWD.
One aspect I like about TWD that most tv dramas lack is no one has any idea where this show is going year to year. (Unless you read the comics.)
Wow…5 seasons in and there’s still people who don’t know that zombies don’t exist on this show. There exactly what the title of the show says. Kirkman has explained this more than once.
Cali,
Some of us are new to the show and likely missed the ever-so-important interview where Kirkman explained the non existence of “zombies” in the Walking Dead universe.
Calm down, crazy.
Calicuz,
You replied to the wrong post, so to reply to you, I have to reply here, too, so apologies to anyone reading this who’s thinking “What does this have to do with anything Alex said?”
Anyway, some of us like to watch TV shows without all the bells and whistles – no Talking Dead, no Kirkman interviews, no self-satisfied know-it-alls…
This episode plainly sucked and who didn’t see the end of the episode coming from a mile away.
I thought it would be interesting to follow up on the Bible verses in the church. In order of relevance to the show, here they are (courtesy of BibleGateway.com):
Ezekiel 37:7 – While only chapter 7 was referenced, it gets more interesting when you include the verses before and after – 6’I will put sinews on you, make flesh grow back on you, cover you with skin and put breath in you that you may come alive; and you will know that I am the LORD.'” 7So I prophesied as I was commanded; and as I prophesied, there was a noise, and behold, a rattling; and the bones came together, bone to its bone. 8And I looked, and behold, sinews were on them, and flesh grew and skin covered them; but there was no breath in them.…
Revelation 9:6 – During those days people will seek death but will not find it; they will long to die, but death will elude them.
Matthew 27:52 – and the tombs broke open. The bodies of many holy people who had died were raised to life.
Luke 24:5 – in their fright the women bowed down with their faces to the ground, but the men said to them, “Why do you look for the living among the dead?”
Romans 6:4 – We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.
I’ve stepped on a nail like that. It hurts, bleeds, and is really hard to remove from that deep in a shoe/boot without a claw hammer or pliers.