Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Four Walls and a Roof’

A review of tonight's “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I really like the middle…
Last week's comments were filled with speculation that Bob had been bitten during the skirmish at the food bank, and that Gareth and his cannibal pals had just ingested tainted zombie meat. “Four Walls and a Roof” wasted precious little time confirming that theory, though it didn't do much with the tainted meat aspect (outside of briefly wiping that smug look off Gareth's face right before the opening credits), since everyone who partook of the Bob-b-q was dead at the hands of Rick and company within a few hours.
Overall, though, this was another effective, pulpy episode, and a good illustration of the ways “The Walking Dead” has improved itself over time. At one point, Glenn references how long it took Jim to die after he was bitten when a zombie herd wandered into the quarry hideout in season 1. Jim was one of a long list of “Walking Dead” supporting characters who existed entirely as cannon fodder, and his lingering death had absolutely no weight. But the creative team put in the time to make Bob into someone worth caring about over the past season-plus(*), and to make us care about the relationships he had with others, so the prospect of losing his relentless optimism hit just as hard as Tyreese stepping in to relieve his sister of the burden of preventing Bob's zombie transformation. I'll miss having Lawrence Gilliard Jr. on the show, but the ensemble's gotten pretty strong of late, and Bob's death – particularly at a time when the group is torn between optimism (Abraham's plan to save the world) and pessimism (Rick's desire to just hunker down and stay alive) – had more impact than if it had been, say, Tara or Rosita.
(*) In fairness, Jim was only around for four episodes, but the show had plenty of non-characters like T-Dog who stuck around forever without being given personalities.
Beyond that, I appreciated both that the writers didn't keep the cannibals around as a long-term threat – and excuse for wallowing in the sadism of what they do (even if Gareth doesn't see it that way) – and that Rick didn't turn out to be nearly as stupid as they wanted him to seem when he led most of the good fighters away from the church when that was so obviously what Gareth wanted him to do. The massacre of the remaining Termites(**) was brutal, and illustrated how cold and rough Rick can be when you push him to this point.
(**) Including Martin, whose face seemed to be there in Bob's blurry vision last week. I understand the idea that Tyreese still might not be up for killing people after what happened with the girls, but did he simply let Martin wander off after pounding his face into hamburger?
We close with the extended family split up again, but this time by design, and with a reasonable method for finding each other down the (literal) road. Abraham is enough of a leader type in his own right that the show probably functions better for a while with him in charge of one small group while Rick is with the other. There's still the matter of who's with Daryl – introduced in a weirdly-edited cliffhanger, though I imagine next week will show what Daryl and Carol (whom I'll be very annoyed to see die, if that's what's coming) were up to during the events of this episode – and whether the person watching them was one of Gareth's people or someone else like Morgan. But with the cannibals put down (after conveniently reuniting Michonne with her sword), the season seems to be pivoting into a new direction, and possibly more than one. That's three very solid outings in a row for season 5, with the hope of more to come.
It actually worked out kinda nice, considering that we now know Bob was bitten. Last week, without the cannibal angle, it seemed like he was ready to go out and die alone, this way he got a much better send off.
If I’d have to guess who’s with Darryl in this one, I’d guess it’s Beth. Kinda cruel, since her sister just took off a couple hours before…but that’s the way this show works.
Glad to see I was right in how Michonne got her sword back. It’s not like the surviving Terminus bunch would leave a really good sword behind.
And, yeah, just seeing the cannibals all go nuts when Bob informed then.
RWG (not exactly worth dying for, but great anyhow)
I truly hope it’s not Beth. Unless she can be as righteous as Sasha, Carol & Michonne, Beth needs to stay gone.
I figured Bob was bit last week when we saw his mood change right after the Food Pantry swim. There was no reason for the swing in attitude unless something drastic happened.
We probably won’t ever know unless we meet another bunch of Cannibals but I saw unfortunately the Cannibals didn’t have anything to worry about the Bob meat since they cooked it. Only the ones that like their “steaks” rare maybe had something to worry about.
Glad to see that Michonne got her sword back a lot sooner than I though. I thought Morgan would find it and movingly give it back to her near the end of the season. And I don’t think it was Morgan in the bushes. I don’t think Morgan would stalk Rick and his group, there’s no reason to since he knows some of them-unless he’s gone bad or completely crazy.
@Milaxx:
I think people are being unfair to Beth. She is still growing and I think like Carol she will take a more active role in her survival. RwGibson13 said it was kinda cruel for Beth apparently returning when Maggie had left a few hours before. I think that is necessary because it wasn’t until Carol’s husband was dead did she start to come into her own. I think if Maggie and Glenn had stayed she would’ve reverted back to the “kid” mode of her previous behavior (depending on what her kidnappers did). When she was with Daryl she acted more independently with Daryl pushing her to be. That is the closest to being independent person, in that while Daryl looked out for her he didn’t coddle her, at least not as much as Maggie and Glenn would’ve. I think you’ll see a change in her when we see her in the present again.
That said, I don’t like the expression on Daryl’s face just before he asked the person he was with to come out. It could be that Carol is injured if she is with him or it is Beth who is injured or only one or the other is there at all with one or the other dead.
Maybe it was a witness or someone who knows something about where Beth is, maybe the next big bad locale, like Terminus or Woodbury, with Carol staying behind to keep an eye on the place, while Daryl goes back to round up the group. Or maybe she’s guarding a prisoner, while Daryl reconnoiters the church to make sure the gang is still there, before telling her to come out with their captive.
I just think the show would have played the scene different if it was Carol and/or Beth with him.
Have to say, I really expected Daryl to come out with Zombie Carol on a leash, a la Michonne’s old brother/husband, or whoever they were.
Really like the pace of this season though. Rather than dragging things out as they have done in the past with the prison and the farm, we’re already straight into the Beth storyline, which I’m pretty excited to see. Not to mention they’ve quickly managed to pull together a group of survivors where everyone matters – which really could not have been said in the past, as Alan alludes to.
It’s gotta be multiple people with how much noise they were making in the woods. People who aren’t used to being steathly.
Will Maggie EVER mention the name of Beth, her SISTER?!!
Been a lot of discussion about that for more than a season now. I want to put in on the change in production teams, juggling all of these characters can’t be easy.
OTOH, you’d think that the actress who plays Maggie wouldn’t brought it up to them if only because it makes the character look pretty unfeeling.
RWG (I mean, what would her father think??? :-)
My theory is that she was mentioned off screen. None has asked what has happened to the little girls either. We know that Tyreese mentioned what Carol did to Karen and the other person back at the prison off screen because he said Glenn, Daryl, Maggie and the others are okay with it.
She heard Daryl’s briefing in the Terminus rail car. She’ll move heaven and earth to save her sister given the opportunity, but until she has some viable information, she’s not going to sit around beating her breast about it.
Everyone in this group has lost all but one of their relatives, except Carl. They’re kind of used to it. That sort of making a big deal about real world problems that take on a different perspective in a post-zombie world is what made season 2 so damn annoying. Pregnancy & birth control and who cooks & cleans vs who hunts & farming chores and ethical debates are issues of note in the real world. In a kill-or-be-kill setting, where your parents, siblings, friends, aunts & uncles, cousins, coworkers, clients, carpool buddies, casual acquaintances and all the rest are gone, you learn to miss people more efficiently, just like they didn’t stop to argue with Gabriel (new Dale & Herschel) about putting down the Termites, without wasting ammo. Had the old farts lasted this long, they’d have been cool with it too, with no more than a regretful headshake at what their family has to do to get by.
Carl did lose his Mom. So that is kind of a relative.
Yes but Carl still has his father and baby sister (two living family members).
Everyone of the remaining main/reoccurring characters but the Grimes have either lost all of their remaining family members (Daryl, Glenn, Carol, Morgan and Tara), lost everyone but one other family member (Tyrese, Sasha, Maggie and Beth) or we don’t know anything about their family (Abraham, Rosita, Eugene and Gabriel).
Although come to think of it, if Maggie and Glenn are married so they each have two remaining family members.
Did I miss a scene where Maggie expressed concern for her sister after the prison episode when the group separated? Her only concern after that was to find Glenn. I don’t remember her ever asking for her Beth.
In the season premiere you hear the voice overs from the different characters and Darryl talks about the car that took her and then you hear Maggie say, “But, she’s alive?” Other than that nothing. Maybe it’s just too hard to think about? There’s nothing she can do about it, right? Remember how Sasha behaved about Tyreese? It was as if she couldn’t bare to think about the possibility of his death so she just focused on something else.
I just like that they didn’t waste a whole season and a half dragging out the plot w/ another insufferable asshole of a villain…
Me too!! Plus the whole cannibal thing is too gross anyway. I made the mistake of watching last weeks episode while eating and instantly lost my appetite during “the BBQ”. My question is why did that group turn to cannibalism? Rick’s group never seems to be hungry, I guess they’re just lucky.
No, I imagine they’ve been plenty hungry. They just have to do stuff that puts them in major danger (see last week) to scrounge for it rather than betraying their humanity by tricking it into coming to them (Terminus).
I’ve been waiting for Rick (or anyone) to shove that one in Gareth’s face, but no one ever did.
RWG (not that Gareth would be conditioned to buy the argument in any case)
As RWG writes, they have been plenty hungry–this has been communicated best in the episodes after they had to flee Hershel’s farm, and—more independently–the prison.
The difference is that our group never seemed to consider cannibalism as an option, and had the strength and numbers to forage when necessary, and the bounty of a farm for the better half of a year. Gareth’s group used their slick intelligence the wrong way. It might be because they were so badly used, but that’s not even necessary to say.
Best line from The Talking Dead–The hungry hungry hipsters!
I’ll miss Bob. He had changed from a liability to someone very important, but at least –the good in the bad–he broke his streak of being the last me to survive a camp falling apart.
What would “not dragging” look like? One villain per episode?
I was on the edge of my seat during the scene in the church before Rick, and the others came back.When Rick wanted to finish the *termites* off at Terminus everyone was against it. Not so in the church it was a slaughter. Overall a good episode.
Agreed this was a very good episode. But I am annoyed that they didn’t even give the audience a shout out to explain how and why the group led by Rick circled back to catch the Termites in the church.
We’re supposed to believe that the plan was always to double back and fool the termites through the use of the night vision goggles and the silencers? But we (the audience) was never given any info to confirm that this was the plan.
Maggie and Glenn were horrified but didn’t say anything against it the bludgeoning.
I think they’ll at least mention whether or not the ambush was planned. I hope they do.
OTOH, the “split screen” showing Rick & Co coming to the school while the cannibals were going to the church didn’t make it seem like the cannibals had much of a head start. And they didn’t seem in much of a hurry to get to the church either.
It wouldn’t take much to assume that Rick got to the school, saw the walker infestation and figure the bad guys are no longer there. Thus, they ran as fast as they could back to the church.
Or it could just be a matter of bad directing and camera work that made it look like Rick was getting to the school just after the cannibals had left. That whole scene (the whole episode, in fact) was just waaaay too dark for me to notice a whole lot. Even turning my TV setting up to the brightest setting, this show still defeats any attempt for me to follow night scenes.
Last week, we had some people think Gabriel had to be lying because there wasn’t an easy way shown to get to his church. Yet, in this episode, they made it clear the church was not less than 80 ft from a two-lane paved road.
RWG (I’m too lazy to go back and rewatch the last three episodes, but this is the first time I noticed any road)
Finished a rewatch, turned up as bright as can be. The split screen wasn’t what I thought it was, I was thrown off by the meaningless zombie-school establishing shot that came before, which did absolutely nothing but establish that zombies were still clawing at one window.
RWG (again)
MadProfessah: Our clue as an audience member that Rick had something else planned was the lingering shot of the sign in Father Gabriel’s office that said something like:
“Stupidity is also a gift from God. You just have to be careful not to misuse it.”
Um, Rick and Rosita have a conversation BEFORE the group leaves about the plan they have concocted. They don’t talk specifics, but she questions whether the plan is a good one.
It took the show a while to get it’s groove but I’m glad it has.
I really enjoyed the single shot of the group leaving the church then the cannibals coming out of the wood. It’s simple but very effective. Great!
Other moments i enjoyed was the call back to Rick begging the Governor outside of the Prison that “It doesn’t have to be this way. We could work together.” Even the use of the machete is like the Governor using his sword. Though this is certainly more justified and less out of insanity as it is necessity.
Gareth fans, if you’re looking for some more Andy West here’s your fix. It’s Nightmare Code, a movie Andy starred in that took Best Thriller this month in Holywood’s Shriekfest Horror & Sci-Fi festival: [goo.gl]
“Four Walls and a Roof” wasted precious little time confirming that theory, though it didn’t do much with the tainted meat aspect (outside of briefly wiping that smug look off Gareth’s face right before the opening credits), since everyone who partook of the Bob-b-q was dead at the hands of Rick and company within a few hours [po.st]
I didn’t really get why Maggie and Glenn went off with Abraham’s group, instead of staying with Rick’s.
I guess Glenn takes his promises seriously.
The night before, he promised Abe and company that he’d go with them the next day if they stayed and help get rid of the Teminus goons.
RWG (and I guess anywhere Glenn goes, Maggie follows)
Yeah, I caught that promise the night before. But why would the promise of Glenn (with or without Maggie) accompanying Abraham be so attractive to Abraham that he would agree to wait? I feel like I’m missing something obvious here.
First thought is safety in numbers. Glenn’s been pretty useful to Abe’s group since they first picked him up after the prison escape. He might just like him that much. Besides, when Eugene showed a reluctance to leave that night, I’m thinking Abe started have second thoughts, but then, eh, macho.
But I have to think it’s more a production decision. The more the groups go separate, there’s less of a feel to the “wash, rent, repeat” complaints that we get then they’re all in the same place at the same time. And I imagine TPTB figured the audience probably aren’t attached to Abe’s basic core group enough to totally invest in episodes centered around them without Glenn and Maggie.
RWG (I know I wouldn’t be)
Well, Glenn is Maggie’s husband. :-) Besides they only have just reunited just days before. They aren’t going to separate again.
Anyway I’m sorta glad that Abraham and his group left-although I wish it was without Maggie and Glenn-I’ve made this comparison before but now that “Z Nation” is around Abraham and his group look, sound and behave more like they are from that show, especially Abraham and Eugene and it feels more like a strange crossover. I keep waiting for Roberta to appear. :-)
I read it as: Glenn’s troubled by the overkill when the group slaughtered the Terminus bunch. Glenn and Maggie just stood there with their jaws open. He doesn’t think that’s who they are, or who they should be.
I think Glenn, when their scramble for freedom first started at Terminus, was the one who said they had to go unlock the train car to free whoever was locked in there. He said something along the lines of: “That’s still who we are.” Or something like that.
Glenn probably doesn’t like the path Rick seems to be on.
Is Bob going to teach Bodie and Wallace how to play chess now?
Guess so. Shame he didn’t show cutty.
I was surprised to see Martin there too, I thought he was beaten to death. I’m guessing Tyreese left him for dead but the others somehow found him while fleeing Terminus before any walkers got him.
No he let him live deliberately because he prevented Carol from going into the shack to check on the body. It’s a good thing Martin didn’t say anything about a big black guy that was too soft hearted and showed him mercy and now it was coming back to bite them quite literally despite his survival advice of killed or be killed.
Did anyone else who is watching TWD & Z Nation notice that in last week’s episodes of both programs, a walker/zombie was killed with a mixer? This week, TWD also used the term about ‘mercy.’
Solid – yeah, that’s a fair assessment considering the curve you need to employ when grading TWD. And I do think Alan is right as well regarding the learning curve the show has taken: they at least had the common sense to get rid of the cannibal plot fairly quickly; and to realize that constant action is their forte. The repetition is going to be a never ending problem, I fear. (Good guys meet bad guys, bad guys have upper hand, then good guys win but not before losing a few beloved characters and learning how horrible they have to act in order to survive. Rinse, repeat, ad infinitum.)
That’s the only way to do the show, unless one wants them sitting in one spot in a fortified encampment. We will meet more bad guys like the people holding Beth. And I don’t think the show needs to be constant action. There’s “Z Nation” for that. I like the drama and the show catching its breath.
Another generally solid episode – three in a row, but plans of attack on this show are usually INSANE. The cannibals’ assault on the church was basically suicide, even if it hadn’t been an ambush. Filing in the front door and announcing your presence? No lookout? Really?
Yah, some of that bothered me. I assumed they did leave a sentry outside, but were unaware of the silencers that Glenn scrounged, figuring they’d hear some shooting.
But, yeah, they should have shown us more.
I guess Rick wasn’t the only one worried about wasting bullets.
RWG (much easier trying to talk them into surrendering, though that’d surely fail)
I don’t think that they did leave a sentry. I believe that Bob mentioned 6 cannibals, and there were 6 of them in the church.
I agree with Ides that the cannibals’ plan of attack seemed idiotic.
I actually didn’t have a problem with their plan of attack in the church, personally.
For one thing, I thought the “tainted meat” scare made them rush to attack just in case they don’t have long to live. The way they took just a leg while keeping Bob alive made it seem like their original plan was to make the meat last. I thought they’d keep watching/following the group and pick them off one at a time, eating them slowly over time. Rushing in to just confront a bunch of them smacked of them panicking and calling an audible. I think they wanted their revenge quickly in case eating Bob made them die or turn soon.
Also, I don’t think these guys are any big tactical whiz kids. The relative security of their compound at Terminus was a cozier world than the world Rick’s group lived in when they spent a winter on the road, tactically clearing houses and staying on the run (before they found the prison, which they also took over thanks to their honed tactics). The Terminus bunch had probably cooked up some decent tactics for how to handle newcomers approaching their compound, but I don’t know that they knew how to storm into an unknown building and clear it in a safe/smart way.
Also, their old system was so reliant on the victims willingly herding themselves into a train car (after a lot of intentionally off-the-mark gunshots to steer them in that direction). So, who knows how many of these guys are serious fighters? Sure, they’re willing to do horrible things (butchering people like cattle, or the guy who threatened to kill the baby when Tyreese turned his back in that shack), but how are they when it comes to a real fight against armed, competent, non-walkers? It’s not a coincidence, I don’t think, that they opted not to ambush the group with real fighters that was making its way to the school. They were pretty happy to choose to fight the group with a kid and a priest and a baby, etc.
Yep. I’ve seen Gareth’s group described as “hunters” on this and other boards. They really aren’t, at least not that we’ve seen. There is plainly some forethought and original thinking there (the attempted setting of the fireworks in the opener), but I don’t think they’ve had a whole lot of experience in the “real world with zombies” outside of Terminus.
RWG (I wonder if Tyreese thought enough to gather up those fireworks?)
They said they knew the tough guys were gone and it was the soft underbelly of the group remaining in the church. If they know the badasses marched off with the guns, they see no reason to expect trouble. They knew exactly who was in there, and by their names, which suggests some familiarity with the individuals, which presumably includes their talents.
Why was the letter ” A” written on the church the outside?
I believe last week, when bob was abducted, I believe there was an ‘A’ made of twigs attached to the tree he was leaning on. I guess we’ll learn soon what it’s all about.
I suspect the “A” is for Anarchy, because that is what they have now, complete lawlessness and everyone for themselves with no officials to help them. Just like how the Anarchist want it, but without the zombies of course. :-)
The Termites locked people in containers with letters on the outside. Rick’s group was in container A at the beginning of the season. It was a taunt.
My first thought was it was a shout out to “The Scarlett Letter,” carved by a congregation member to “mark” the church and Gabriel as being shamed.
Then, this week, the production crew added the church signs with the name of the church. IIRC, it started with an “A.”
RWG (sometimes it’s just that simple)
The Episcopalian church they were in was “St. Sarah’s” (we also saw the church sign the first episode Gabriel appeared in).
The letter “A” was there exactly why Watchers said: Because Rick and the group were put in the “A” train car at Terminus. It was a taunt/revenge seeking. (Anyone else now singing “Take the ‘A’ Train”? ;-) )
I thought it was a taunting joke in reference to a grade of a restaurant….indicating that the food inside was good.
Why was the letter ” A” written on the church the outside?
“A” marked all the buildings at Terminus where slaughter victims were directed. I think it was also the title of last season’s finale or second to last episode.
Why was the letter ” A” written on the church the outside?
“Adulterer”
I vote for this answer from Watches, above:
The Termites locked people in containers with letters on the outside. Rick’s group was in container A at the beginning of the season. It was a taunt.
This was a very satisfying episode. Bad guys killed off, not stringing out antagonist characters over several episodes, speculations from episode two confirmed, gory as hell as is expected from a zombie post apocalyptic world.
Season 5 has started off in the best and most realistic way of how Rick Grimes and co are handling the circumstances and situations handed to them. Keep it up! Loving every bit of season 5!
FWIW, Chad L. Coleman said on Talking Dead last week that he believes Tyreese thought that he had killed Martin. Whether that’s also the writer’s opinion I don’t know.
Wonder why they were digging two graves at the end? Tyreese was deep into one grave, presumably for Bob (where Sasha was making his cross), and then Rick came over to start digging another one. No reason he should be digging a grave (or multiple ones) for Gareth & Co.
Right or wrong, my taking of that scene.
We see Sasha making her cross on a recently dug and filled-in grave. Bob’s already in it.
Later, when Rick sees Tyreese digging yet another grave (evidently for one of the cannibals), it inspires him to help out.
RWG (damn, if Tyreese isn’t a great legacy to Dale and Hershall) in this show)
Did you notice the blood-stained sheet covered pile? I think it was large enough for 6 bodies. I believe thst this was a way to telegraph the idea thst our group is human. They bury the human dead. Granted, they killed this group quite violently, but it seems to be justified according to last seasons three questions: “How many walkers have you killed? How many humans have you killed? Why?”
Could be a practical reason as well. We’ve seen walkers munching on people who have recently been killed by other walkers, but are most certainly dead. They really haven’t defined what the walkers will eat and how long they can go on without fuel.
RWG (either bury or burn the bodies of those who won’t reanimate and it means less fuel)
I do like that the show has had much better (meaning, for TWD, faster) pacing this season. I hope that the show can continue that without becoming too repetitive.
I’d previously read that the cost of building sets was a major reason that we stayed at the farm and the prison for extended periods of time, so hopefully that’s been resolved with cheap sets and/or ready-made locations.
I don’t know why they were slaves to the sets they built. There must be no shortage of abandoned buildings and foreclosed homes where they can set up shop and film a one-off contained story within an episode before moving on to the next location.
I really liked some of the season-long stories and arcs, but it’s also just fun to go explore this world a little bit.
Geez, I feel my LOST fanboy vibe coming on now, but here goes:
Did anyone manage to freeze-frame enough of the map Rick is looking at to figure out where they are currently?
Still in Georgia. South Carolina? Tennessee?
From the interstate maps I’ve seen, it looks like they’re still in North Georgia, but I dunno that area of the country all that well.
RWG (thanks in advance)
I played it back many times. It looked like north Georgia, just shy of the NC border, to me.
I also noticed the destination on the map where Abraham and group 2 were headed
Thanks. We’re not supposed to comment on next episode’s previews if I’ve got the rules here right, but I imagine you can easily guess why I asked :-)
RWG (but mainly I just like to discuss this kind of stuff)
Oh god, are we going to spend all season in the church?
LOL.
RWG (well, at least that would explain why the stained glass windows never got broken :-)
“I won’t!” shouted Tyreese.
“I WON’T!” he shouted again.
And he didn’t.
I’m liking this season, but maybe that’s because I keep seeing Gimple do renditions of classic LOST plays. The scene where Michonne investigates some rustling in the woods at night and Daryl stumbles out is very reminiscent of the one in LOST season 1 where Locke and Boone are surveying the jungle at night and Claire stumbles out.
It’s interesting to note that TWD layers on more mystery by editing it so conspicuously before the reveal of…something – it’s similar to how they ended the last season with Rick and company caught in a boxcar. If the TWD writers were writing the end of LOST season 1, they would have cut to black after Locke set off the dynamite at the hatch door.
Well, for my part, this particular LOST fanboy is not complaining. Within, oh, I dunno, ten episodes, this show has gone from one of those “well, I gotta watch it so I can discuss it” shows, to “I WANT to watch it so I can discuss it shows.”
Been a few years since I could make that distinction.
RWG (took 2+ years to do so, but it was mainly worth the wait)
I dunno if Bob was bluffing to scare them or just not thinking straight in that moment (understandable), but I wasn’t sure what to think of his “you’re eating tainted meat” claim.
I believe it’s been established that he’s got medical training (wasn’t he a medic in the military or something?), so I think he should know that simply swallowing a sample of a bloodborne virus doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve now “caught it.” The harsh environment of the digestive system kills a million things like that without any problem. I wouldn’t want to try eating a full-blown walker that’s been physically “dead” and rotting, but eating a very recently bitten person before they even turned probably isn’t much different than eating any other person who is already infected (which everyone is, explaining why they turn no matter how they die). These guys have been eating meat from infected people this whole time.
And a cut of meat coming from an animal that isn’t 100% healthy really isn’t the same thing as that cut of meat being “tainted,” I don’t think. But who knows how that whole thing works, especially with a fictional illness/infection?
How interested would you be in a precisely accurate description of your situation and the implications for the people EATING YOUR DAMN LEG?
Messing with their minds was pretty much all he could do to hurt them.
But it also kind of does them a favor of giving them a heads-up that he’s going to turn into a walker within hours and start trying to bite/eat them.
I’m assuming he wasn’t thinking clearly (after amateur butchers performed an amputation in the woods, that’s understandable). I don’t suppose he was really thinking or planning much of anything, just reacting to the situation.
Well of course, they’re amateur, since no one is paying anyone anything these days, but they are well experienced in the separation of meat from the body. And without a leg, how effective a zombie is Bob going to be? When they approach for their next cut, they would have been careful of his hands & teeth anyway. Concern that a hostile prisoner you have maimed is going to turn zombie is not a thing. A zombie is a slower-moving, more stupid enemy. It’s not like people would normally let a prisoner have access to their persons, so why be afraid of him going walker?
How did Gareth know the name of Judith when he entered the church and was naming off everyone hiding?
I’m assuming the d-bag that Carol and Tyrese tied up earlier. But still it had me thinking.
I think we’re meant to understand that, after the Terminus meltdown, they eventually caught up to Rick and his group and simply watched/followed them. So they got to overhear some of the conversations they’d have while they walked or when they made camp for the night. I think that’s how they know everybody’s name. (Never mind how they’ve been able to closely trail them without getting busted or leaving tracks that Darryl could spot. They’re basically the Others from LOST, I guess.)
Alternatively, they probably spent some time with the Maggie/Glenn group that arrived at Terminus first, and that bunch might have been too trusting and too quick to name names and tell all the details about their group while they were digging into the plates of food they hand out to newcomers there.
Gareth knew her name because of the time Martin (a *Termite*) spent in the cabin with Tyreese.
Carol better not freaking die.
Well, now that they made everybody love her for how she played the Terminus thing, you know the writers’ room has that ace up their sleeve any time they feel like busting out a character death that wrecks a bunch of fans.
Of course, I’ve thought the same thing about Darryl for a long time now (how they did so good at building him up, his death would be one of the most potent stories they could bust out whenever they feel like it). And the writers haven’t killed him off yet.
A couple questions for clarification/speculation:
-Gareth mentioned Carol killed his mom & Rick killed someone else close to him. Who’d they kill?
-What’s up w/Abe’s utter dominance over Eugene? Obviously, he can kick his azz but it seemed more like Eugene didn’t have a choice. In contrast, Glenn made it clear that he makes his own choices.
-When we see the return of Morgan there is a symbol on a tree just outside Terminus. He seemed to be troubled by the symbol as if it might be a warning of some sort and he understood it’s meaning. Was Morgan a Termite?
Rick shot Gareth’s brother in last season’s finale during the herding to the train car scene.
Eugene is probably full of it and knows if he comes clean his bodyguard could leave him.
Gareth’s mom was Mary, the woman doing the barbecuing at the group’s first exposure to Terminus. She tried to explain to Carol how they became what they were, but Carol shot her in one of the rooms there, while looking for Rick & co.
I think the symbols were carved by the “Termites” so they could find their way backt to Terminus. Gareth made an off-hand comment in the opening of this ep that they left marks so they could find their way back, though there was nothing to go back to.
I don’t know if there is an actual connection, but the marking Morgan saw on the trees sort of look like markings on the map he drew in his apartment in the episode ‘Clear’.
I would have liked to see what happens as a result of the Terminians eating on Bob, but I’m also glad to see the Hunter episodes dragged out.
I’m guessing next week we get to see what’s been happening to Beth and what Carol/Darryl were up to during this past episode. I’m really hoping it’s not just Beth that Darryl is telling to come out at the end of the episode, but I’m worried. I will definitely be unhappy if Carol isn’t there.
So is it ok now to tell the non-comic readers that Dale was the one who lost his “tainted meat” leg to cannibals?
Guess who is holding Daryl at gunpoint in the cliffhanger? Stan Valchek.
Bringing a window for the church too.
What is RWG?
It’s the commenter’s initials… RWGibson13
I admit I spent two weeks wondering the same thing – I even looked it up in various online acronym sites! – before I realized they were only used at the bottom of HID posts, LOL!
I meant “HIS” posts, aaargh!
ELAINED – I did the same thing (Googled “RWG”). But thanks for clearing it up!
Great episode. Like someone else said (sorry; much too lazy to scroll up and figure out who), I love this season so far. Well, done. I’m very happy with how they resolved this plotline; I had an uneasy feeling that the Termites would dog Rick & Co. for quite some time. Call me simple, but I loved seeing the bad guys get their comeuppance.
Bummer about Bob, as he was definitely growing on me, but it was very nice to see the reaction to his announcement that the Termites had just eaten infected meat (whether it would really turn them or not is beside the point, I think – it gave him some small amount of power at an otherwise awful junction). This was also one scene in which I wished the show was on HBO – you cannot convince me that in “real Zombie life,” Bob would not have said, “Was I tasty? Good. Cause you’re now infected, Mutha – effa!!!!” Just sayin’.
Finally, in response to FRAAC and Jim Abbot’s comments below – YES – I need me some Omar on this show. I like to think that even the Walkers would run if they saw Omar moseying on down the road, whistling a happy tune, shotgun in hand.
Thanks ELAINED! I googled it too :)
I was so sure it was “Real World something”, like IRL is “In Real Life”… I was driving my kids nuts – what could it be? Real World Goof?! Real World Glitch?! Real World Gamble?!
I finally decided to ask a poster who used it (not realizing it was only one poster), and as soon as I wrote out “RWGIBSON”, I got it!!
Remember a couple of showrunners ago when they were only allowed one black guy at a time, and the old one would have to die to be replaced? Now they’re only allowed 2 black guys from The Wire.
I wouldn’t complain if Omar or Bubbles showed up.
I’ve got an observation about the comments rather than the episode itself…
I remember past seasons where these comments would go on for pages and pages, with conversations lasting for days… full of debates about what really happened, what we thought happened, why we thought it was happening, etc.
Clearly that isn’t happening anymore – here it is, early Wednesday morning, and the comments have practically stopped altogether. Any thoughts as to whether it’s boredom with the series or just with commenting on it?
I realize that watching a television show about the zombie apocalypse requires a large amount of suspension of disbelief, but week in and week out TWD puts that suspension to the brink.
Within the first ten minutes of the episode, the group forces Carver’s confession that he has locked his church and left his parishioners abandoned outside banging on the doors begging to get in for shelter, yet 20 minutes later in the same episode the baddies show up and are able to gain access in the church in less than three seconds??!!??!!
To quote Keyshawn – ‘C’mon man!’
Alan, when will we see you on the Talking Dead? Just a thought…