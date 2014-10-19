Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Strangers’

A review of tonight's “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I lead you into a trap so I can steal all your squirrels…
After last week's zombie action extravaganza, “Strangers” is unsurprisingly a much simpler, quieter affair, allowing the production team to catch its breath at the same time the characters are catching theirs. There's still the requisite fight sequence, with Rick's crew of scavengers wading through sludge to kill a bunch of waterlogged walkers, but even that was pretty tension-free until one of them jumped out of the water and nearly killed Bob(*). Father Gabriel freaks out and runs from the female walker he knew before she died, but even there, this seemed a situation where the mission's casualty-free success was a matter of when, not if.
(*) On Thursday, I had only finished watching half of this episode when I had to head into New York to moderate “The Wire” reunion at PaleyFest, which featured not only Lawrence Gilliard Jr., but new “Walking Dead” addition Seth Gilliam. (Whose Herc impression alone makes watching the video of the event worth it.) Before the panel began, I mentioned the basement fight scene to Gilliard and said, “I begin worrying about Bob when he gets too happy and optimistic,” but was glad he turned out okay. He gave me an amused look, because he knew what was still to come in the episode for poor Bob.
And that's okay. The show can't do something like “No Sanctuary” every week, nor should it. After all the explosions and flaming zombies and whatnot, it was time to slow it down and let people talk to each other, and “Strangers” had a lot of strong scenes where that happened. In particular, the pre-credits sequence was terrific, particularly Rick making the gesture of asking Carol if they could all join her group(**). He's still the leader, as discussed frequently later, while Abraham tries to convince everyone to go to Washington, but Carol saved everyone's life, and that deserved some acknowledgment.
(**) One thing about the Rick/Carol discussion: the watch is from the episode where he banishes her from the prison; Rick had given it to the couple they befriended and briefly considered taking in. I completely missed last week – until commenters passed on the explanation from that night's “Talking Dead” – that the male half of the couple (played by Robin Lord Taylor from “Gotham”) was one of the people butchered at Terminus in last week's opening scene. A nice idea for a callback, but Taylor's first appearance had been so long ago (nearly a year in our time), that I know I wasn't the only one who didn't remember him and just assumed he was another red shirt.
And all the talk expanded on last week's debate between Tyreese and Martin about being good guys and bad guys in this scary new world. Carl and Rick debate whether to trust Father Gabriel – whose sin, I'm assuming, involved barricading himself inside the church and not letting other people in during the early days of the apocalypse – and Carl argues not only that not all people they encounter can be bad, but affirms the point I was making last week about how their group is special: both good-hearted and tough enough to protect themselves and others. They are, essentially, superheroes of the post-zombie apocalypse, and now Abraham has convinced them that they can go and save the whole damn world. I remain deeply skeptical about Eugene – and not just because his success would bring an end to this enormously successful show – but it seems like the kind of idea they would be considering now after their latest feat of derring-do.
And any good superhero team needs some supervillains to battle, which is why Gareth and his surviving fellow cannibals are hot on Rick's trail. I'm not especially looking forward to watching them cut up and eat Bob piece by piece – and how in the world was Bob not screaming in unbelievable agony, given that they had only just chopped off his leg and put it in the fire, other than the desire to make that a surprise at the end of the scene? – as it trends too close to the scenario I was dreading at the start of “No Sanctuary.” But Gareth is himself an interesting bad guy for the show: not screaming or mustache-twirling like the Governor (or even Joe and his goons, to an extent), but someone who has had all his humanity stripped away until his current path seems the only sensible one, and with a smug but low-key demeanor that treats all this stuff like just another day at the office.
I like Bob. Gilliard is one of the best actors the show has, and it's a nice emotional contrast for the group to have one vocal optimist in its ranks – Hershel played that role once upon a time, and, come to think of it, he also lost a leg – even if his departure from the party to cry outside suggests that a lot of it is just acting. (That, or alcoholic Bob has a hard time being around communion wine.) If we're heading towards seeing him tortured until he's either dead or had all the joy sucked out of him, that'll feel like an unpleasant waste. But the larger conflict between the two groups seems a good one to stake this season on. Rick is learning to be a good guy again, but how long does that last when he's faced with the kind of badness the Terminus people represent?
Some other thoughts:
* Michonne is not particularly broken up about losing the samurai sword, but I still suspect she will either get the original back (maybe Morgan swung by Terminus while he was tracking Rick?), or find a suitable replacement. The creative team loves showing her wielding that thing too much to leave her permanently sword-less.
* Beth isn't forgotten, and I suppose we'll find out if the car Daryl saw is the exact one that took her, or if there are a bunch of cars with crosses in the rear window driving around these parts.
* Judith is very, very cute. That is all.
* The show has mostly forgotten about the idea of Glenn as the master scavenger who goes places where others fear to tread, even though that was about his only defining character trait pre-Maggie. We get at least a hint of that here when he discovers the three silencers – which will presumably come in very handy as his group goes to war with the cannibals.
* Carol isn't the only member of the group who has previously sinned against the group, as we see both Rick and Maggie – who, more than anyone, has a right to hold a grudge – forgive Tara and welcome her into the family.
Before we go to the comments, it's time once again to explain how this blog's No Spoiler rule applies to this show:
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources – and, yes, that includes anything Gimple and Kirkman have said in interviews.
3. No talking about anything that's happened in the comic that hasn't happened in the TV show yet. (Or anything that's been revealed, like character backstory and motivation.) As with “Game of Thrones,” the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
I’m calling it first here: Bob was actually either bitten or scratched by the zombie at the foodbank, knows it but hasn’t told anyone.
That’s why he was “out taking a walk.”
But I bet we find out about it when he tells what’s left of the Terminus bunch that are chomping on his leg :-)
RWG (though I dunno if we know what happens to healthy people who east roasted zombie)
When we went Out For A Walk, I thought that was the reason, too. It seems like he would’ve turned in the amount of time elapsed, but who knows?
typo: when HE went out for a walk
Ditto ,you called it first. I thought so as well. Also he was crying, and asked for 1 last kiss.
Yes, I agree. There were too many moments suggesting that he was parting permanently with the group (his tears as he observed the temporarily happy survivors inside the church, his request for one last kiss, and similar things, all coupled with what had been portrayed as a near miss). I’m surprised Alan didn’t mention it, in fact. However, the fact that he was immediately captured by the cannibals took those hints in another direction.
I meant comics not comments.
B. Allen, don’t talk about the comics scenes.
Well he needed a good reason to be out in the woods at night with his back to the ninjas from Terminus.
It seems they have acquired the superpowers of The Governor and have the ability to float silently through woods and leap out with cunning moves just before 11pm!
I totally and absolutely agree. I don’t think it was an act that Bob was all cheerful kissing his girlfriend in front of Tyreese (who approves). I believe he really was optimistic. But then when after he was in the Walker broth (and we KNOW some of those people especially Bob drank in some of it inadvertently) he was more downcast and looking like he was putting up a front. Then he walked out of the church looking like he was a Walker shambling along with his solders hunched over and then just before he was knocked out he was in tears. I believe that walker bit him while he was under the broth (I refuse to call it water) I don’t know where. I think we can eliminate the left leg as a possibility, maybe the right ankle, his wrist. Some place were it could have exposed skin but can be covered up quickly with a sleeve or a pant leg. But if he wasn’t bit and he was pretending even before the Broth he is a great actor (The character “Bob” I mean not the actor who plays him).
I hope if Bob was bit his “meat” (don’t go there) was infected (over and above the fact they are all infected) and will kill the Cannibals (but not soon enough I suspect).
It could be that Gabriel did bar the door letting no one in the church given his fright (its like he is in a time warp from three years ago show time at the outbreak of the Apocalypse), but if so why is the stain glass still intact? If I was desperate to get in from a Walker horde I will break the windows to get in-especially a mob-so I don’t think that’s it.
I don’t want to call him a coward because still being afraid of those things after sheltering himself from them for so long is understandable, but if he did refuse, in effect, sanctuary to those running from the horde well…
Another thing about Gabriel: I suspect that was his wife in the photograph (the church sign had “Episcopalian” on it so Gabriel is an Episcopalian priest and they can marry. And if I’m right about his faith his title is “Reverend” not “Father”).
Yep. Along with the ninja zombie that infected Dale back in Season Two. And he didn’t even have the advantage of cover!
RWG (he had the power of WRITERS!!!)
@Visionon:
I don’t see the Cannibals’s ability to sneak up on people something extraordinary. I’m sure they got a lot of practice doing just that over the past few years with them hunting people.
I thought Bob had been bitten the second he popped up from underwater. He had a melancholy look, as opposed to scared or happy to have been saved…He more than anyone wanted the group to go to DC. Seconds after they decide to go, he kisses Sasha as part of their game but is again clearly sad. Fine acting is subtle so the melancholy in his voice convinced me he’d been bitten…and the long slow walk out of the church at night and alone? Bob’s alcoholism is hardly s big enough plot point for it to be why he burst into tears….it wouldn’t matter which leg was bitten. He’s infected and so are the Terminus survivors….I think.
I thought Bob had been bitten the second he popped up from underwater. He had a melancholy look, as opposed to scared or happy to have been saved…He more than anyone wanted the group to go to DC. Seconds after they decide to go, he kisses Sasha as part of their game but is again clearly sad. Fine acting is subtle so the melancholy in his voice convinced me he'd been bitten…and the long slow walk out of the church at night and alone? Bob's alcoholism is hardly s big enough plot point for it to be why he burst into tears….it wouldn't matter which leg was bitten. He's infected and so are the Terminus survivors….I think.
Chiming in late here, but I knew Bob was getting the auf edit as soon as he was shown in an otherwise gratuitous, loving back-and-forth with his gf. His reaction at the party — where, since others apparently didn’t notice, he was clearly limping — only sealed it.
The only question, really, is the result of severing his leg off. We’ve seen characters sacrifice limbs bitten by walkers in order to keep them from turning, so it could very well be that Gareth and his merry clan of fine young cannibals did him a favor. (The next question, as posed above, is whether humans consuming affected flesh results in them turning zombie. Since we already know that everyone is *already* infected with the zombie virus, it’s not a given that Gareth’s crew will feel any ill effects from eating Bob’s leg.)
I totally believe Bob was “nipped” enough that he knew he was going to turn. I fully expected him to shoot himself in the head after crying….until the cannibals got him.
I agree. He was bit. Another black guy bites the dust, is what I thought, and wondered how much flack the show was going to get for it. But maybe the cannibals did him a favor – and maybe they did themselves in. That’s my favorite scenario. Let’s see what plays out, huh? (BTW, I haven’t read the comics, but have looked them up on the Wiki – have not read it through thoroughly, but I have the impression that they aren’t really done with them yet? That the last scene hasn’t been written? Just curious – not looking for spoilers.
@Barbara Stoner:
I wouldn’t be so cynical about the “another black guy bites the dust comment” It may have seemed that way for a while but a lot of non black people have died between That black prison inmate and Bob, and I don’t think it was intentional in the first place to have a streak of black victims in the first place.
Anyway I don’t think the Cannibals will get infected by eating Bob’s meat (again don’t go there) assuming he was bit because, if not for anything else it was cooked.
As for the comic series I think it is still going, so there is no danger of the show running out of material to adapt.
No, I don’t think killing off the black guys was intentional either, but it kind of started being a “thing” with T-Bone – he wasn’t given much to do and then good bye. And then there was the guy from the prison (I think, but precise memory fails). So when Bob went down, my little brain went there immediately. As to bite or no bite, I guess we’ll find out on Sunday. Wonder how many more bites the cannibals can take from him before the Scooby-gang comes along.
Are we not supposed to think that Bob was infected by that Walker when he was pulled underwater? He looked extra morose the whole time, asked for another kiss(like he wasn’t sure he was going to be able to get another) and that would explain why he was walking outside to cry in the dark.
I am wondering if it is both the Terminus dudes AND Lennie who is watching our group?
I don’t see a reason why Morgan would sneak around. Rick, Carl and Michonne can vouch for him. I guess he is mentally ill now but still…
Damn, wading through zombie water was the dumbest idea ever–more dumb than going down in zombie well.
Clearly I’m not the only one who thought Bob was bitten.
That aside…what was Gareth talking about with singling out Bob over the other members of the group? Bob couldn’t have been part of the Terminus rapist invaders, could he? He’s a relatively new character, but I can’t see the show doing THAT to one of the good guys. Even if they just let bad guys eat his leg.
If he had been previously apart of the ripest invaders he probably wouldn’t have let the group wander into Terminus
Gareth was referring to Bob’s little speech in the season opener, imploring Gareth that there was another, better way.
Gareth was showing Bob that there was only their way, in the end.
I think they drugged Bob as well as knocked him out, that’s why he didn’t cry out in pain when he came to. He must be on some heavy pain killers to keep him silent. He did seem lethargic when he woke up, more so than he would be after recovering from a blow to the head, but I admit I’m no expert.
This was actually a decent hour of TV!
I too thought Bob had been bit.
Trying to hide Chandler Riggs’ aging has made things pretty awkward whenever he’s onscreen.
I’m not surprised that Michonne is OK with losing her sword (though I wouldn’t be surprised if it returned) given that character’s pragmatism.
If they want to reunite Machonne and her sword, it wouldn’t be too difficult to have had the Terminus refugees possess it…
I’m just happy that they actually are giving the character more lines this season…
RWG (just little things like naming people she misses helps tremendously)
I think it was because of her pragmatism that she wasn’t too upset about it, since as she put it, it wasn’t hers anyway.
Regarding Carl; that’s why they had those big time jumps between seasons before, so that the show time line would be in pace with Rigg’s aging, but this time they couldn’t do it. Still he doesn’t look that much different than he did at the end of last season but I have to check.
My guess is that Bob will get the final laugh against the Termites. I think he was bitten by the walker who grabbed him in the cellar. That’s why he was crying outside of the church.
Did anyone else notice the production crew member walking in the background when they show Tyrese with the baby after they just saved the father? Also I thought bob was bitten too, but the cannibals wouldn’t of eaten him if they saw he was bit.
Bob had his clothes on still, so the cannibals could have been careless and just assumed he was scratch-free.
What James said; they grabbed Bob in the dark; if they chopped off his leg when it was still clothed, it is possible that they didn’t see, or it was so covered with blood that they couldn’t see the bite mark. I bet that, as with Hershel, this ‘amputation’ actually saves Bob’s life and he and the gang survive to have their revenge. Bob is a lot younger than Hershel, his chances are actually really good….
I’m not super enthused with the Terminus crew as our ongoing villains for this season. I thought last week’s episode highlighted (once again) the theme of even good people turning bad given terrible conditions, and not sure we need to revisit it, or spend more time cannibals.
Overall, the show seems as creatively strong as it’s been in a long while so hope it keeps up (or even keeps getting better.)
They don’t have to be ongoing villains for the whole season. The Governor wasn’t the bad guy for all of last season, only the first half. Maybe that’s as long as Gareth will last (if not sooner).
Yeah, I’m gonna say both the Terminus Hunters and Beth’s kidnappers are story arcs that will be resolved over the next 6 episodes. These aren’t things that are going to hound the group all the way to Washington DC, and I’m thinking the second half of the season will take the group the rest of the way there.
Is it possible that Father Gabriel is working with the people that has Beth? Keeping the funeral parlor stocked with the food bank canned goods? Father Gabriel had a lot of can goods. Plus the car was close to the church. The cross on the car?
I wondered the same thing about Father Gabriel & Beth’s captor(s). Also, why are there no signs of Walkers on the property?
He could’ve eather been bitten Or he could’ve been crying because he was previously an alcoholic and was trying to stay away from taking a drink
I’m surprised no one brought this up. Everyone seemed really happy and they were drinking but Bob knows he cant have any so he was sad and went for a walk to decompress.
Or he got bit.
I kinda think Bob might have been going outside to commit suicide because he got scratched by water walker..he seemed to be saying goodbye and I think Father Gabriel gives people to Gareth in exchange for protection
“I think Father Gabriel gives people to Gareth in exchange for protection”: an interesting thought but I don’t think logistically that idea works since presumably Gareth et al. were only recently cast out of Terminus by Carol, Rick and gang. To set up that sort of arrangement with Father Gabriel would require more time.
I like the notion of Beth’s captors being involved with the Father somehow. That he might have been married (he’s looking at pictures of himself and another woman in the show’s closing moments) and that the zombified woman comes at him in the food bank is clear but I don’t think that includes all of what he’s “hiding” to use Rick’s word. Something seems just really off with his character; can we really believe him that he’s been in the church for the vast majority of the time since the apocalypse’s outbreak? He seems to be doing a Book of Eli thing where he’s making handwritten copies of the Bible, so that would take up a lot of his time. But is his unmitigated terror at the walkers really believable–despite his nature, his calling, and his isolation–given how much time has passed? That’s where a potential arrangement with some other group comes in as a feasible option.
“I think Father Gabriel gives people to Gareth in exchange for protection”: an interesting thought but I don’t think logistically that idea works since presumably Gareth et al. were only recently cast out of Terminus by Carol, Rick and gang. To set up that sort of arrangement with Father Gabriel would require more time.
I like the notion of Beth's captors being involved with the Father somehow. That he might have been married (he's looking at pictures of himself and another woman in the show's closing moments) and that the zombified woman comes at him in the food bank is clear but I don't think that includes all of what he's "hiding" to use Rick's word. Something seems just really off with his character; can we really believe him that he's been in the church for the vast majority of the time since the apocalypse's outbreak? He seems to be doing a Book of Eli thing where he's making handwritten copies of the Bible, so that would take up a lot of his time. But is his unmitigated terror at the walkers really believable–despite his nature, his calling, and his isolation–given how much time has passed? That's where a potential arrangement with some other group comes in as a feasible option.
Father Gabriel being a lure for the cannibals makes sense! Maybe that wasn’t the first time he’d found himself in peril just as a group of fresh meat miraculously wanders by. And he wouldn’t necessarily be lying when he said he’d never killed anybody.
Here goes: I believe Gareth and his men are indeed hunters, one of them was in a blind when Daryl and Carol felt watched and Gabriel is used by Gareth to lure in fresh meat. The carving on the tree can mean tree stand.
I believe that Bob was a part of Terminus but left before he joined Rick’s group.
I believe Carol was going to leave, but now that she and Daryl are chasing after Beth’s possible abductor, she will meet her end when Beth is rescued.
Discuss!
Geez, I hate it if they finally turned Carol into an interesting character just to knock her off…
As for Gabriel, I simply think he locked his flock out of his church when the world went to hell and is feeling chock full o’ guilt, thus the whole handwriting the bible as penance thing. He didn’t want to go into town because he knew chances were good he’d run into some of his old zombified friends he locked out. And judging by the way he freaked out in the food pantry, that’s exactly what happened.
It’s a shame Herchel and Dale aren’t still around so they could all sit around having debates over moral stuff every episode :-)
RWG (but I guess you can only have one holier than thou on TWD at a time)
Kill off Carol????? She’s as awesome as Rick and Daryl. They wouldn’t DARE. Who would they leave in her place to fill the awesome female void that would be left? Beth? No thank you,
I’m going with Gabriel just being a coward and locking everyone out too. Only to force them to go to the food bank where they all got undeaded.
I thought it was weird in the premiere that when gareth pulled off bobs gag at the trough that he called him by name. How did he know his name? Him previously being at terminus would explain that and why gareth commented on it being karma….or whatever that it was bob they were eating. Maybe bobs group had joined them and he actually ate people while he was there.
I didn’t think that Gabriel would have a connection to terminus but that is quite possible and very interesting. If he hadn’t ventured out from the church or opened up th church, how could he have surrendered anyone to gareth in exchange for protection?
Carol is one of my favorite characters. I think that as an abused wife she stayed in bad situations because that felt “right.” Now she has all of this love and it might be overwhelming for her and she needs to escape, but I don’t see her dying when they get Beth. I’m not sure what’s going to happen there but I just don’t see her death as a part of it. I think that she and Daryl have a much stronger connection and story to be worked out before she dies.
I was wondering about those markings, but daryl’s a good tracker wouldn’t he have seen a tree like that near the area he was searching?
I think Bob was part of Terminus as well. I don’t know if he left because they were cannibals or if Bob is a spy. If he’s a spy perhaps his tears were tears of regret.
Why is it no one on the show ever mentions what was learned at the CDC back in season 1? Has it been retconned out of existence? With all the marathons that AMC runs it’s hard to forget that Dr. Jenner lets us know the only logical conclusion to the DC storyline: he explicitly says in that episode that no one else is left, contact had been lost for a month, and all hope is lost because no one knows what it is they’re dealing with.
In season 3, Andrea lets Milton experiment on the zombies without sharing explicitly what she saw in the CDC (“The part of the brain that makes you ‘you’? That doesn’t reanimate.”) Now super-suspicious-Rick is all like “Let’s go to DC with these folks whom I don’t even really know!” C’mon, Gimple … Address this obvious continuity problem.
Just because Jenner didn’t have contact with the CDC in Washington doesn’t mean that the CDC (or anyone in Washington) doesn’t exist any more.
And you obviously can’t get people back from zombiehood, but maybe you can at least make it so that people don’t turn into zombies when they die.
Narratively they painted themselves into a corner. Kirkman said in his Reddit AMA that the episode gave too much info about the rest of the world to the viewers and the survivors.
Milton’s experiments were explicitly to determine if any humanity remained in the zombies because the Governor wanted to “cure” his daughter. We the audience and Andrea knew it to be impossible but she doesn’t shut the idea down definitively because she saw an MRI of a zombie before and after infection. Likewise Dr. Jenner lets them know in no uncertain terms that Washington hadn’t been in contact with him and even the rest of the world had the same problem. Rick ought to have been a little more suspicious than he is because Jenner was a credible source. He told Rick about people turning at death regardless of being bitten. Mullet-man has done nothing to establish credibility at all and certainly nothing to establish he knows even as much as Jenner did.
Even if Rick knows or suspects Washington is a waste of time, perhaps he’s fine with giving the group a purpose. Abraham’s speech is on the nose, what’s the point of merely surviving. They need to have a goal, otherwise, they’re just more sentient versions of the zombies around them.
Even if Rick knows or suspects Washington is a waste of time, perhaps he’s fine with giving the group a purpose. Abraham’s speech is on the nose, what’s the point of merely surviving. They need to have a goal, otherwise, they’re just more sentient versions of the zombies around them.
Eugene is a typical example of the constant Attack of the Stupids the characters endure. He’s not convincing in any way as a scientist and Rick and co. know more about the science of the virus than anyone they have ever met. Yet at no point does anyone challenge Eugene with basic questions or demand for specifics about his supposed role in all this. Eugene and Abraham most likely don’t even know everyone is already infected which would be a an easy test for veracity.
DC doesn’t need to be their goal. There are hundreds of locations they could head for that have potential – military bases, air bases, old forts, harbors, islands, other prisons etc. etc.
“Go to DC.”
“Dur. Okay.”
Yeah, the “how many survivors know about the infection?” thing is one of those that has been almost ignored since the end of Season One. We know the Governor’s community knew. I find it hard to believe the Terminus crowd didn’t know it, seeing how many of them there were and how they took to eating possibly fatal tissue to survive…
So, I’m leaning more towards the “Eugene and company know” angle myself.
RWG (but with the inconsistencies in the writing of this one…)
The idea that Rick and company want to go to DC to help Eugene save the world seems flawed to me. Obviously we as an audience don’t necessarily buy his story, and I’m not convinced that most of the group does, either. Much more enticing to them, I imagine, is the very plausible thought that Abraham also mentioned. DC’s enhanced infrastructure may allow them to find some semblance of society still left beyond hunting for squirrels and canned goods in a decaying world.
The minute I saw Eugene, I knew he was full of crap. I have *never* seen a legitimate scientist that wore a MULLET. *Never.*
He hasn’t proved my doubts wrong, either. His whole ‘idea’… How are they going to manufacture another virus to stop the z-virus, if they don’t know how the z-virus does what it does? Plus, has Eugene ever *been* to DC, the way he’s talking about its infrastructure? because it sure sounds more like something a conspiracy nut would come up with. Those guys love their mullets.
What do you call a man whose leg got chopped off which was then cooked and eaten by cannibals?
“Bob-B-Q”!
Ha! Good one!
[Orchestral western square dance type music plays]
“Cowboys” around a camp fire laughing and enjoying a good meal. They hold up a stake knife with a big hung of well done meat:
“Bob: Its what’s for dinner!”
Boom-Boom-Boom!
Shish-ka-BOB!
I think you need to have people who comment here read your rules about not writing about spoilers, what’s in the comics, etc. Speculation is one thing, a spoiler is another, and it’s against your rules. Just sayin’!
Who spoiled something? What are you even talking about?
Anyone else concerned we have 15 people in the group? That’s a ton of people. Logistically, that would require a ton of supplies and cast a wide swathe as it advanced. This can’t continue. I predict a herd encounter like the one that got Andreas sister killed back in season 1.
I agree with the posts about Bob having been bitten/scratched and about him contemplating suicide. I’m pretty mad though, as I really liked the character. While the thought of the Terminus nuts getting infected by Bob and dying a slow, painful death seems like real “cosmic karma”, we shouldn’t forget Rick’s “red handled machete” promise to Gareth. He doesn’t make idle threats….I’m also once again both irritated and disappointed in Tyrice’s failure to get the job done. That wormy mouth breather that he promised Carol he “took care of” was looking plenty healthy as he happily munched on Bob’s leg. I wouldn’t have missed his slow, lumbering, underachieving character nearly as much as I’ll miss Bob.
Bryan, agreed: I had also assumed that when Tyreese told Carol “I took care of him” it meant he killed the guy in the cabin. Not only did that not happen, it seemed like that guy didn’t look beat up at all – which doesn’t make sense as at the very least Tyreese beat him to a pulp after escaping the walkers and busting back into the cabin. I just don’t get it…
I think Bob got bit or scratched by a zombie. He was going outside to kill himself. When they capture and cut off his leg, they in fact save his life similarly to what was done to Hershel when he was bit. I think Daryl and Carol will end up saving Bob after they track down the preacher and find out about the cannibal connection.
I don’t think they saved Bob if he got bit/scratch in the leg they ate. I don’t think they would eat it, but cutting it off wouldn’t save Bob. The purpose of cutting off the leg is to keep the virus from traveling up the blood stream to the rest of the body. It was way too late by the time they knocked out Bob.
Also, maybe Bob wasn’t crying when Gareth was talkin’ & munchin’… he was laughing at the irony of ’em eatin’ zombie.
any one able to translate Abraham’s “we do give 2 short & curlies what it looks like” means????
Aren’t short & curlies pubic hairs? A more colorful version of “don’t give two figs” what it looks like, I figured.
lol, yes it’s just another way of saying not giving a sh*t.
Well, I’m having trouble with this whole story arc; 1) we’re in this thing at maybe 2 years? They better figure out how to make Carl and Judith grow so fast. 2) institutionalized evil as cannibalism? Not buying it, one or two people yes, an entire throng? no! You can’t get 12 people to agree in a jury, you’re not going to convince 20 or 30 to start eating the rest of humanity indiscriminately. Insults the intelligence. Sorry, just sayin.
So you have scavenged food for up to 18 months at one time and can say that for sure?
There’s a Uruguayan rugby team who might disagree with you.
The rugby team didn’t kill their victims, they died in a crash and were trapped on a mountain if we are talking about the same incident.
The group needs to head North, Waaay North as does eventually the production crew, get out of the south. Supposedly the walkers move slower in the cold. Fewer people and they can hunt better. Scavenge some Feldman’s feed stores, Bass Pro, etc. go to a quarry, get a dump truck, military base as well. GOT to start questioning Eugene. The group should have listened to Rick when he wanted to finish off the Terminus crowd. Get out of the south.
It has been about three years since the Apocalypse began and kids have been known to grow real fast. I know from my own childhood, not me, but friends of mine that at the beginning of the year when I was say 12 years old I was taller than them and by Christmas I was looking up at them (I did eventually top out at 5′ 11.75″ but slower. God didn’t give me that extra quarter inch for some reason ;-) ). And I have seen six foot tall 14 year olds let alone the size of Carl at his age. So I find Carl’s growth spurt believable especially when you take into account the time jumps in between a couple of seasons.
BTW Chandler Riggs is 15 years old now and was born in Atlanta, Georgia. Google says he’s 5′ 4″ tall (about as tall as the average woman), but I don’t know how old is that stat.
With Judith it could work out since she is a few months old. I have to go back and check the timeline. Keep in mind over most of the Walking Dead’s run one episode equaled one day in show time so a season last a little over two weeks. And there have been a couple of time jumps in between a couple of seasons about six months between seasons two and three (and there was a two week time jump *within* season two); and seven months between three and four. There of course wasn’t a time jump between seasons four and five.
And yes people can resort to cannibalism rather quick when things get desperate. The Uruguayan rugby team that crashed in the Andes mountains in Chile in 1972 that “Visionon” referenced; the Donner Party in 1847; various stories of shipwrecked sailors in a lifeboat drifting aimlessly on an ocean in the 18th and 19th centuries (and before) ; when the Nazis lay siege to Leningrad strangling its food supply especially during the Winter of 1941-1942. Here’s a link about that:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Still I do agree that they probably had options like hunting animals and more scavenging for canned goods and the like, but of course that would put them at risk from the Walkers and humans like the ones that brutalized them, so it is much easier to lure the food to you. without putting the group in “undo” risk, even at the price of becoming more savage and evil than the ones who turn them into that.
But you got millions voting for Democrats blindly, what is so hard about getting them to eat their meat?
In The Talking Dead, they said it had been about a year and a half to two years, I believe.
Don’t forget the Termites were raped, brutalized and apparently dehumanized. This lends plausibility to their becoming cannibals.
U guys aren’t looking at the obvious here as to y Bob was bit… HE HAD A LOT OF SCREEN TIME. If you look back at past episodes; Hershal got more screen time, so did Merle, Dale, Axel, and Tdog right before their deaths
Ruh-oh! Carol got a lot of screen time recently..does that mean Carol is gonna bite the dust sometime soon?
In “Talking Dead”, they mentioned that the Termite that Tyreese beat up last week in the cabin didn’t actually die like we thought, he was one of the guys around the Bob-B-Q campfire.
Bob’s Burgers.
Did anyone else notice the Rick Grimes lookalike corpse on the butcher’s table?? The camera focused on his face, then Rick looking at the corpse, and then on the corpse’s face again…. I’m pretty sure it was Andrew Lincoln playing the corpse! Right?
oops, guess I’m referring to episode one… I watched the two episodes together tonight so it was just one big WD episode to me.
That was Alex, Gareth’s brother.
Pretty good episode.
I just hope we don’t spend the whole season at the church.
Funny how the number of surviving humans can shrink or expand depending on the demands of the script.
The world is a barren wasteland one episode and practically crawling with survivors the next.
The place has been depopulated but there is still a significant people around in tight clusters of settlements. They are just far between and no one in their right minds would be out in the open if they didn’t have to; so we had clusters of humans at Hershel’s farm, the prison, the Governor’s town and Terminus. The people we saw at the end were from Terminus. Also the Group is walking away from Terminus and generally going where they haven’t gone before since being driven from the prison so they are meeting strangers who are few and far between.
Hunter,
I’m not trying to hold the show to any rigorous logic, but everything we’ve seen indicates the number of survivors is constantly dropping(death by zombie and fellow survivors)…yet the world seems to be getting more crowded.
On top of that, the food supply available from foraging leftover canned goods should also be running out by now(already foraged/past expiration date)…
It’s only been about a year and a half to two years from what they said on The Talking Dead. I don’t think most canned foods would have expired. Plus the water filled basement with walkers kept people from getting that food.
TS,
Most of the cans in my pantry expire within a year and a half.
If you’re not farmin’, each hunter-gatherer needs about a square mile of land to survive.
Reality aside, I find it humorous how the survivor population on this show expands and contracts to fit the needs of each episode’s script.
Think about how many fresh bodies were hanging on hooks in Terminus…where were these people :)
Dates in food are “Best By” not “go bad” or “expiration”. I’m still opening and smelling to see if they are edible in the apocalypse.
Yeah, I don’t think survivors of the zombie apocalypse are throwing canned food away because the “Sell by” date has passed.
Gotta say, Alan – you are very perceptive when it comes to this show.
Was I the only one who thought the walker wearing the glasses was actually Zombie Ethal Beavers?
Rick whistling the first two notes to Farmer in The Dell while I was shouting “You do not get to win, shitbird!” Good show.
Does it matter if Bob was bitten or scratched? I thought everyone carries the virus but it only affects you when you die?
Of course it matters. Sure everyone is a carrier but bites and scratches are fatal.
A bite will kill you. You get a fever and then you die. I believe that’s what happened to Andrea’s sister in S1.
He’s asking whether Bob having been bit or not ought to affect the cannibals’ health. If Bob, like everyone, was infected prior to the zombie bite, why would Bob, post-bite, be more dangerous for the cannibals to eat. Clearly being bitten has some effect… so whatever that effect is can also plausibly affect how safe it is to eat the meat of a bitten person.
Many reviews are saying that the car that wizzed by Carol and Daryl was the same car that Daryl saw when Beth was abducted. Beth was abducted in a sky blue Caddillac, and in last nights episode, the car looked to me to be a black Lincoln. Both had a cross on the rear window, so both vehicles probably are from the same group. How Bob did not see the obvious bubbling of the slimy water in the basement is beyond me. It was so obvious. I’m sure he tastes like Jerky though. :-)
Tyrese didn’t kill our Terminus frat boy friend, Martin, from the premiere. Martin, with a puffy swollen face, is seen quite clearly through Bob’s hazy slumber over the campfire. Hat and all…. (if this was noted already, forgive the repeat)
Am I the only one who has taken into account that Bob isnt actually dead yet, he just doesn’t have a leg. He could still survive that if he escapes. They’ve seemed to have done a good job bandaging up his leg and all.
I’m hoping he’s the new Hershel in terms of survival without a leg.
@DEZBOT Haha. Me too. Whenever someone is positive and happy on the show they always get killed off. Like Mika. She was like: “I can’t kill any living thing” and then in that same episode her sister killed her. Now Bob was playing that positivity game with Sasha……oh no the people from Terminus are eating his leg.
I don’t believe the reason Bob was crying was because he was bitten. I think Bob’s emotionally exhausted from being so optimistic on top of the trauma of the close call in the murky water of the food bank as well as being so close to the communion wine and knowing he couldn’t even use that as his escape anymore. I think he just needed a minute to himself to cry it out.
I am suspicious about that church. How did the congregation get there in the time before the apocalypse? Did they all walk through those woods or drive cars down that crappy path? It’s so isolated. The church itself is in very good shape too inside and out (asides from the scratches…). Perhaps there is nothing to this other than Father G cowering in there for 2 plus years and its just a rural GA church.
I am with the folks who think Bob has some sort of prior relationship with the Termites. He was last in line kneeling at the trough; and Gareth stops the butchering to let Bob speak, he refers to him by name. Why does he bother listening to him at all? It seemed to me that Gareth recognized him and rolled his eyes a bit and then took the gag off. Of course he talked to Rick too, so who knows. And in last night’s episode, Gareth said something to Bob as he sat there after having his leg chopped off, I don’t remember exactly what it was but didn’t he say “We were never going to kill you” or something like that? I get the sense there’s more there.
Was Bob bit? Is that why’s crying outside the church alone at night, or maybe he knew what happens to people once he betrays them and he directs them to that “church” where Father G contacts Terminus home-base.. And those symbols on the trees? A trail to to the “church”?
He was with Maggie, Sasha, Abraham, Rosita, Eugene, Glenn and Tara when they arrived at Terminus at the end of “Us”.
(Link: [www.youtube.com])
I’m pretty sure that given the facade that Terminus would put on, its more likely that Bob had simply introduced himself.
Maybe it is just me, but it seemed like when Gareth spoke to Bob in episode 1 (knife in the eye) and again at the end of last night’s episode at the BBQ he seemed to speak to him like they knew each other from another time – pre-terminus?
Another thing, who is carving up the trees? Someone in Rick’s group(doubt it), Terminus people (Maybe)? Is Morgan following the Terminus people, who are following Rick’s group?
I agree with you about the people with Terminus knowing Bob before he was part of Rick’s group. I’m not sure if it’s Pre-Apocalypse or Post-Apocalyse in the couple of years before our survivors actually meet Bob, but your right about the way Gareth talks to him. He legitametly calls him by his real name, which he doesn’t do to anyone else, and if I was trapped in Terminus I wouldn’t tell them my name. I think Gareth may have called Rick by his name though. Also, Bob tried to reason with him in Terminus, something I don’t think you would want to do if you didnt know the person.
Bob – he’s what’s for dinner.
Bob – the other dark meat.
I knew something was wrong with Bob the second he came out of the water. But even if he is infected, wouldn’t the infection “cook” out when they roasted it? Also, I remember an interview with Gareth before the season premiere and I remember the words, “this season’s villain” so I don’t think he’s going anywhere soon, but I hope I’m wrong.
And someone mentioned the Eugene thing and not being credible and I completely agree. He just rubs me the wrong way. And I hope I don’t sound judgmental, but I wouldn’t put much stock into a scientist with a mullet…
I’ve been on the fence about this show for a while, but the cannibalism stuff pushed it over the edge for me. I’m done.
The hardest part for me to believe was that Carl would be so optimistic about humanity after what the “claimers” tried to do to him. He should be the MOST suspicious and upset but his character has completely flipped to “happy go lucky” this season.
Did anyone else watch the season preview and see Gareth walking with the group and agreeing to a common purpose? We thought we did but aren’t sure.
I was kind of hoping Maggie would stick a knife in Tara’s head for being a part of a group that decapitated her father.
Bob wasn’t bitten. I mean, maybe it’s just my opinion but if he was bit and the dudes from Terminus ate his leg, they’d be infected too. I doubt they’d kill off that plot twist so easily. Bob was outside because he didnt want to be near the wine, he has alcohol problem.
I’m in the camp that thinks Bob was bitten under the water. He was a totally different person when he popped up. Before he was captured I figured he was saying goodbye to his girl and walked out into the woods to have a good cry before he put one between his eyes.
Perhaps Bob is bit but he won’t die. The Termites may have done him a favor. If bit, it’s obvious it would have been in a lower extremity. So it’s 50/50 that the Termites have eaten infected zombie and, at the same time, have amputated Bob’s bite. So, Bob survives, and the cannibals die an awful, ironic death. Hopefully this goes down quickly cuz the Termites aren’t very interesting and they don’t seem to be a formidable enemy (they also are poorly, lazily written much like the Governor). They should be easily disposed of. Then we are left to deal with Beth’s captors who may be some REAL baddies.
I, too, thought Bob was bit or scratched, but then changed my mind, because I haven’t seen anyone take that long to turn since the man they left by the tree in Season One (?). And it was funny, because I had JUST said to my son how that had happened to no one else since then. But now I am not sure if the alcohol consumption upset him or if he was bitten or scratched, due to the time lapse.
I was bothered by Bob sitting there calmly while people chopped off and ate his leg. Wouldn’t that be a bit painful? I mean, really?
He has to get sick and die from the scratch/bite in order to turn. That will take a little while as evidenced by the couple other people we have seen this happen to.
I didn’t get the watches, didn’t know what the hell Bob was talking about when he referred back to something Rick said last season, barely remember how Tara was connected to the Governor, have no idea who Morgan is….
There is something weird about the way everyone defers to Rick, but now that everyone’s a Badass, I don’t know who should be included in any kind of leadership council.
Nobody seems to be mentioning Big Redhead’s comment to his Badass Galpal “that’s why we’re gonna pick our moment”, or something like it. Was it so well established that those people have their own agenda that it’s not worth mentioning? I thought it was kinda ominous.
I get bored whenever Rick and Carl have a father/son moment.
I am far more interested in Michonne getting back her sword than in the group getting back Beth.
1 when I seen Gabriel conveniently out of harm’s way on that I don’t know what you’d call it that ledge with the walkers barely having a grip on him yelling for help my gut was telling me it was a setup immediately
2. I hear a lot of people saying that Bob is a part of terminus but I really believe that He loves sasha and I don’t think that he would have let them straight the terminUs. so I don’t think Bob is a part of terminUs
3. I believe Gabriel has survived this long because he’s working with the people from terminus
A few thoughts on the episode. Like many people here, I initially believed that Bob was bitten or scratched at the Food Bank. By the end of the episode I no longer believed this to be the case. First, he would have turned by now or, at the very least, shown more severe symptoms. We know that a victim doesn’t need to bleed out in order to turn. A bite will result in a bad fever that eventually kills the victim, at which point they turn. We saw that in season one with Jim (I think that was his name). We also saw Herschel avoid turning by having the site of the wound amputated within minutes after the bite – Bob almost certainly missed that window. Second, we don’t see any physical evidence of the wound. Shortly after the incident, we see Bob with his sleeves partially rolled up. This shows that there is no damage to his forearms. It also doesn’t appear that there are any rips in his shirt to indicate wounds on the rest of his upper body. The lower body is trickier, but he isn’t walking with a limp like you would expect if he had been bitten/scratched. Also, if the lower left leg was bitten, the Termites would have noticed it when they severed it. I understand my second point isn’t as conclusive, but it would be a pretty big F-you to the fans if the writers are hiding the fact that he’s been bitten – I know, TWD writers aren’t completely above that.
In regards to Bob being visibly shaken the rest of the episode and breaking down at the end. I think that can be chalked up to him losing his optimistic outlook. Earlier in the episode, we see his optimism contrasted against Sasha’s pessimism. While that was a playful back and forth, I think that Bob believes his positivity plays an important role in supporting Sasha (and probably the rest of the group). I think he “puts on a happy face” following the incident and takes his opportunity to slip away and deal with his fear/frustration in private.
If it turns out that I’m wrong and Bob has been bitten, I sincerely hope that the Termites do not turn as a result of eating Bob. While that would be poetic justice, it would be so unsatisfying if the villains aren’t aware that they’re getting their comeuppance .
One last thing on Bob, a few people have raised the idea that Bob knew and/or was a Termite in the past. This is an intriguing prospect. Considering we know so little about Bob and his past groups – other than he was the last one standing – it’s not too far fetched that he could have this dark past. However, if this is the case, it’s inconceivable to me that Bob would allow the group to return to Terminus. So I’m not on-board with that prediction, but if the writers can explain their way around that (and they probably could) it would make for a very interesting sub-plot.
Two more points, then I’ll stop this already-too-long comment. I agree with Alan that, based on what we know from this episode, it seems that Father Gabriel’s crime was in not sheltering the members of his flock (I’m not buying into the “working with the Termites” predictions). However, I hope that they can come up with something better than Father Gabriel simply being a coward. They’re making too big a deal out of this for that answer to be satisfying.
Lastly, like everyone, I’m super skeptical of Eugene. He hasn’t said much to convince me that he knows what he’s doing. But something that I haven’t seen many others mention in this comment section, I’m very skeptical of Abraham. When he was introduced last season, it was pretty easy to see him as a man on a mission, possibly being duped by Eugene. However, I began to get a little nervous when he gave some sideways glances towards Judith at the end of last week’s episode. I chalked that up to him not being eager to bring a baby to DC. But, on last night’s episode he made a comment to GI Jane (sorry, can’t remember her name) to the effect of “this is why we’re biding our time” after watching Michonne dispatch a zombie. It could have meant any number of things and the innocent answer is that he was simply saying that there are some skilled people in this group and it made sense to stay with them, even if it delayed them in the short-term. But I still can’t shake an ominous feeling that I’ve been getting from him.
Sorry for the long comment, holler at me if you disagree.
Lil’ AssKicker will make a fine meal for the cannibals
The markings on the trees in these first 2 episodes reminded me of the Hobo code. Now the first was the tree by the Terminis sign where they showed Morgan. A circle with an x. According to the site I looked at that said that meant “Good Place for a handout”. The next marking was when Bob was leaning against the tree crying. This was just a straight line. Bob is still near the Preacher’s church. That mark meant “Doubtful”. So I’m wondering if the Terminus gang was using the hobo code as well as the Terminus signs.
I used this site as my hobo code reference. [technology4democracy.com]
Would it kill them to hire a comedian and give the group some comic relief? Maybe a guy who smiles or can crack a joke? Where is their Hurley or Sawyer?
Almost being eaten isn’t too funny . Try “Z nation”.