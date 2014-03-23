Review: ‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Us’

A review of tonight's “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I want to talk fuel efficiency…
This half-season of the show has used the train tracks as both an orientation point and a narrative spine, sometimes following them closely to get the characters to Terminus – and to reunite with each other – sometimes taking detours to beef up what's been a terribly underfed group of supporting characters. (Tonight gave us our first glimpse of Rick in several episodes, and it was for under five minutes.) And while not all of those detours have worked – in part because some of the show's characters aren't entirely salvageable at this point – I've still found them a lot more interesting than the bigger questions of what Terminus is going to look like, when Glenn and Maggie are going to reunite, and whether Abraham and Eugene are on the up-and-up or liars or delusional.
As the penultimate episode of the season, “Us” finally cut out the detours and made some serious movement along the tracks. It brought Glenn and Maggie back together, and brought their combined groups to Terminus, where we got to meet our first local, Mary (played by Denise Crosby). And it gave us a better sense of Joe's crew and the rules they live by, as well as making clear that they intend to kill Rick for laying hands on one of their own. After last week's ordeal, Tyreese and Carol are absent, but every other surviving character appears at least briefly.
And all of this material is necessary at some point, even if the lack of time remaining in the season would suggest that the finale will be more of a prologue to season 5 than anything else. But for much of the hour, I found myself wishing that we were on another detour, rather than rapidly closing the gap to Terminus.
Now, it may just be that so much of the episode focused on Glenn's search for Maggie, which I've found to be by far the least compelling thread of season. If you're invested in them as a couple or as individuals, you probably found it rewarding when they finally reunited in the tunnel. If, on the other hand, you find their undying devotion to each other to be a poor substitute for interesting characterization, then most of the time spent on that was a drag, even as it gave more of a spotlight to Tara, Abraham, Eugene and Rosita. Again, we're past the point where I was reading the comics (the usual spoiler warning is below), so I have no idea if Eugene is who he says he is and knows what he says he knows, but the writing and performance thus far are not really suggesting a genius capable of saving the world, but a guy who, in the absence of infrastructure and communication, has bluffed Abraham into taking him on this adventure. Michael Cudlitz is doing a better job of selling Abraham's focus and competence – and understandable irritation at the rest of these clowns – but his mulleted sidekick isn't really clicking.
As for Joe and his crew, they remain a more realistic and plausible threat than the Governor and his people, but not necessarily a more exciting one. It's a tough spot to be in, in that these are exactly the kind of pack hunters who would come together and survive in this kind of environment, and who would pose a danger to the more kindly likes of Rick and Glenn and whatnot, but where the show has upped the stakes over the last couple of seasons so that they come across as more of a nuisance than anything else. Jeff Kober's doing some good work as Joe, but most of those scenes dragged.
All the characters put so much hope and faith into Terminus that I assumed they would arrive to find the place to be a complete hellpit where everyone would be instantly shackled and tortured. Instead, it seems so benign that they don't even bother to lock the gates – perhaps assuming that the zombies don't have the dexterity to pull the chains off – and everything is clean and bright and well-organized. I suppose Joe and his crew could simply burn the place down next week and scatter our heroes yet again, but knowing a little of how this show's budget works, and how Rick stuck around both the farm and the prison past the point where the story demanded it, my guess is they didn't go to the trouble of building this set to torch it an episode later.
But it's a strange thing about the show at this point: the more it focuses on the larger story it's supposed to be telling (whether that's a straight adaptation of the comic or not), the less I find myself caring, whereas Gimple and company have done some good things lately when they've put the story on hold to do some work on the basic foundation. Maybe the balance will be better when the show comes back next fall, but at the moment I'm a bit relieved to be this close to the end of the line for season 4.
Before we go to the comments, it's time once again to explain how this blog's No Spoiler rule applies to this show:
1. No talking about the previews for the next episode.
2. No talking about anything else you know about upcoming episodes from other sources – and, yes, that includes anything Gimple and Kirkman have said in interviews.
3. No talking about anything that's happened in the comic that hasn't happened in the TV show yet. (Or anything that's been revealed, like character backstory and motivation.) As with “Game of Thrones,” the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
The guy from the bed didn’t die. He’s the dude with the bandana that they say can identify Rick, because he saw him under the bead before he lost consciousness.
No, it’s the other guy who was on the toilet in the bathroom that Rick choked to death, as Rick was on his way out the window onto the roof.
One would have to wonder about how much a guy who was being choked into unconsciousness would remember about a face he saw at that point in the darkness under a bed. I would think that at best he’d have a vague recollection of the face
The guy that was chocked is still alive. He is the guy that Joe says “laid eyes” on Rick as they walk down the RR tracks
This was my favorite episode of the season. Telling 3+ inter-weaving stories is much more interesting than telling one slow-moving character-based story with no real payoff or interesting development for those characters.
I wholeheartedly agree. The lack of significant screen time given to kid actors was also a huge plus.
Lest you forget BrettPoker, that there aren’t exactly many kid actors remaining on the show after last week’s episode. You probably won’t see too many kid-centric eps going forward unless more new characters are introduced.
I doubt they’ll introduce any more kids as regulars. It is a logistical problem, since kids grow up. I’ve seen posts that say the “outbreak” was X months or so ago, but Carl’s a teenager now, which makes any timing less that a couple of years suspect.
Bryan L, it has to be a couple of years, factoring in Judith’s age + nine months or so of Lori’s pregnancy + whatever time Lori spent with Shane before Rick found them…
@Elained – It’s been 2 years give or take a few months, however I think the show did jump Carl’s age a few years. IIRC he was supposed to be 10ish when the show started and now is maybe 14 or so.
This is a zombie soap opera. It was ok for a moment, but until they get a decent writing staff this show will be forever subpar. Even Mad Men at its most boring moments have more to offer than a show that should be a lot easier to write for.
It hasn’t been 2 years yet. They’ve only been through the one winter, and are now in fall approaching their second winter. It’s only been about 16 to 17 months since the global outbreak. So not even quite a year and a half yet.
I can definitely see them not wanting to introduce more long-term young characters. With Judith, they can just keep changing babies (which I’m pretty sure they’ve done already), but for Carl we’re just supposed to suspend disbelief on how much he has aged in such a short time. More kids would just draw more attention to the Taller Ghost Walt problem.
@Jess D – I’m just going by remarks made the cast & crew on Talking Dead. I’ve heard anywhere from 18 mths to 2 years which is why I rounded up to 2 years give or take a few months. If it’s closer to 16 -17 mth then we have a problem with the Beth /Darryl pairing since she was only 16 on the farm.
I agree though the show does play fast and loose with ages and continuity was never their strong suit.
We’re definitely expected to suspend disbelief (my kids think it’s funny that I quibble about believability in a show about a zombie apocalypse, LOL), but if Judith is 8 months old (I heard that in an interview, and it fits with her development, as she can sit up but can’t walk), she was conceived 17 months ago. Assuming Lori waited at least a little bit after Rick “died” in the hospital to sleep with Shane, the time between the outbreak and Rick reuniting with Lori HAD to be at least a few months, no?
And for the record, they’ve used at least four sets of twins to portray Judith, so far.
What they’ve shown or made reference to on screen fits closer to 18 months than 2 years. It gets a little hard to track as a viewer because of the way the actors clothes change with the weather they are actually experiencing while filming, but each season covers a relatively short period of time, and we’ve only had the one winter pass during the season gaps.
It was *maybe* late summer when the show started, and S1 and S2 combined only covered about a month, probably slightly less. The winter passed between S2 and S3, and Judith was born near the start of S3, which was very late winter/very early spring. The S3 to S4 gap covered what appeared to be nearly a full growing season at the prison, based on the height and development of the crops, which should put things in fall.
I’d have to go back and check to be sure, but I seem to remember a reference to Beth and Jimmy being 17 back in S2, which would make her 18 now. I may be remembering the reference incorrectly.
Telling 3+ stories worked so well this time because the previous ones have been telling 1-2 stories at a time. If each episode told 3+ stories each time, it wouldn’t work. So, I’m still glad they chose to take more time for characterization this season.
I found this link to a TWD timeline someone made. It says that Season 4 Episode 1 “after” was day 506.
A member of Joe’s group did not choke another member of the TO DEATH for the bed. He only choked the other member into unconsciousness, but not before that choked member got a look at Rick hiding under the bed. That choked member was the one who got a look at Rick’s face and he’s still with Joe’s group.
There was another man that Rick had to dispose of: The one that caught Rick in the bathroom but froze and stared at Rick like he was a man from Mars. I forgot if Rick just rendered him unconscious or killed him out right in his escape.
Oh I just read above he was choked to dayth, the guy Rick met in the bathroom.
Rick choked the guy in the bathroom to death, after which – as Joe told Daryl – that dead “colleague” reanimated and went after Joe’s group.
When you show up somewhere named Terminus and there’s only one person to greet you and that person is played by Denise Crosby, you better know you are effffffffed.
Had no idea that was Tasha Yar. Can’t wait to see what she’s up to.
Yes, the whole set-up screamed “Trap!” to me. It’s too pretty, designed to lure people in and get their defenses down. In fact, I’ve thought that all along, what with the signs as “bait” and Terminus being at the center of a “web” of train tracks like a spider’s web.
But what’s the point of the trap? To take their guns, food or clothes? Make them work for no pay? Hardly seems worth them risk of inviting presumably armed groups of people into your midst.
Still can’t get over:
1- The lack of walkers surrounding Terminus
2- The two sets of unlocked gates, and the lack of any device to prevent zombies from opening one gate by pushing it and the other by pulling on it
3- My overwhelming urge to sing, “We’re off to see the wizard,” and to yell, “Poppies!”, while watching the motley crew approach Terminus.
*SPOILER ALERT(maybe)*
IMHO, The one thing this show hasnt delved into in a post-apocalyptic setting is the onset of cannibalism in survivors. So, I think Terminus is kind of a bait for wandering souls so that the creepy grill lady and her comrades can eat the people who enter the place!
It’s not clear to me why Daryl’s decided to stop pursuing Beth’s captor? It seemed like he was tired when he came across the hunter group, but still, I don’t see Daryl giving up, especially to take up with this group. For me, the group is interesting with Jeff Kober putting in a nice performance (he’s played villains so many times I’d be pleased if he wasn’t “evil” in this). I didn’t anticipate that they would kill the guy who planted the rabbit on Daryl; I figured he’d get a severe beating, but it makes sense that liars are dealt with harshly because of the risk they present?
Very strange to see how Terminus’ security seems so incredibly lax. Of course, with all the plants, messaging etc. it screams that it’s a safe haven, but I hope they have a plausible explanation why there’s no practical security measures.
1. Daryl knows his chances of survival are better staying with this gang than without, especially because he knows how to deal with guys like this, and obviously Jeff Kober’s character likes him so that increases his chances. He can’t help Beth if he’s dead.
2. Jeff Kober said in a roundabout way that Rabbit Planter was a habitual liar and/or someone that he didn’t particularly care for, so he was probably looking for an excuse.
3. Terminus is absolutely not a safe haven.
I don’t think Darryl was given a choice It was join Joe’s group or die. I suspect Darryl is just biding his time until he can escape this group.
I think the leader thought he warranted death because not only he lied he framed an innocent man Daryl. If the leader of the Pack didn’t see that guy plant the rabbit on the newbie Daryl would’ve gotten a severe beating, maybe death right then and there or expulsion into the woods.
Oh and I think Daryl didn’t necessarily gave up the search voluntarily since it seems the group wanted him as a new member; but at anyrate Beth can be anywhere. Where would he had for her? In a car she could be hundreds of miles away.
I like to see her at Terminus. I do have this feeling that “Terminus” isn’t want it seems BTW “Terminus” the rail-yard could still be outside of Atlanta or Macon, GA. :-)
He had no idea where they went, he never even saw who took her. When he sat down in the middle of the road, before that gang found him, I took that as Daryl realizing it was hopeless. I think Beth is probably dead, if the person driving the car was a good person, he would have stopped when he saw Daryl running after them.
Beth will be at Terminus.
somone else mentioned that daryl ran and ran until he couldn’t run anymore to track her. right before he ran into joe’s group, he was in great despair. he didnt just quit.
Terminus is clearly not the safe place it’s being made to seem.Pretty much a wolf in sheep’s clothing scenario.
I am guessing Terminus will turn out to be a holding pen for a cannibal culture.
Agree with Joeinvegas – I may simply be reading too much into it, but everything about Terminus in the brief scene we had was about food. Gardens, and then Mary cooking (apparently) and offering them a plate. Seems like Chekov’s…kitchen, maybe? You don’t draw that much attention in our first visit to Terminus without the food playing an important role, right?
The minute she offered them something to eat, I screamed “Soylent Green!” at the tv.
I screamed, Beth! It’s what’s for dinner.
This is the place Hannibal Lecter (the NBC version) ends up at. I have a feeling that all the cannibal talk is due to another source… ;-)
“To Serve Man”
someone else mentioned that Mary is the woman in the paintings michonne was looking at – same braided hair on the same side, and even the sunflowers in terminus resemble the sunflower paintings she was looking at.
or, someone mentioned mary is lizzie’s mom. haha
The thing to remember about Terminus is that Daryl’s gang knows about it, does it seem affiliate with it, and seems like they are not welcome. Suggesting either Terminus is either good to Daryl’s Group’s evil or…. More likely that Daryl’s group isn’t quite as bad as we initially think and Terminus is the evil place. That would recquire nuance and proper writing which they have not shown capable of.doing, but it might be interesting.
I am glad Terminus seems to be on the level. The show needs to transition from a show about how Civilization falls to one about building a new one.
I presume you haven’t been watching this show that long then? :-) They’re either not as they appear, or Joe’s group will destroy the place. Of course Daryl will go to Rick’s side and fight Joe’s Group. Oh and as a uncomfortable reminder: At least one major death has happened in every season finale: Daryl? He will be the one caught in the middle. Glenn? Tyreese? I don’t think Joe’s group will be too respectful of women and neither Glenn and Tyreese standing back and seeing Maggie and Shasa disrespected.
Oh and as for rebuilding civilization though curing the Walker disease I thin Abraham and Eugene are delusional. Not lying on purpose, but their minds have snapped IMHO.
You’re probably right. I was being overly optimistic. Most likely Terminus is run by creeps. Rick and his group will get rid of them and take it over but keep the signs up to make it really what it promises. I think my point still stands. The show needs goals and hope.
The way Eugene talks, I’m wondering if his “cure” is from some game he played before civilization went to heck.
The how has consistently shown that everywhere they go will eventually turn to crap. This one immediately st my spidey senses to tingling because 1)It looks too perfect. 2) There are no guards or anything to protect themselves from walkers or other predators. 3)Gates unlocked. 4. Eve the signs promising sanctuary sounded suspicious. Why would you advertise in a world where people like Joe and his gang are unless you are the bigger baddie.
Yes and they will all live happily and Rick will marry Michonne and Darryl’s brother will come back and there will be no conflict, because that is what the show is about and that’s what makes for interesting TV.
Agree it would be nice to see the show focus on rebuilding civilization, None of the earlier attempts had much chance; too few people on the farm and it was too hard to defend from a hoard of walkers. Woodbury would have had promise if the governor wasn’t running it. The prison was grim and depressing and didn’t have a lot of protected open space in which to grow crops.
Quite the feat by that walker to go from trapped under the rocks and stabbed In the head by Glenn to on the other side of the rocks and walking
did you understand those werent the same walkers?
I meant it was the same actor they killed her off and then used her again to save money on fx
“And we’ll make you a plate.”
Hmmmm…nope, nothing fishy about that wording at all…
To Serve Mankind, perhaps?
but I don’t wanna be a plate!
They can’t let the human size grill that is the first thing we see go to waste. Denise fired it up for their arrival!
Anyone else think one of the tunnel walkers looked like Bud from Day Of The Dead?
Anyone else think one of the tunnel walkers looked like Bud from Day Of The Dead??
It had to be him exactly him. Right down to the red flannel and blue jean jacket and the neck shackle.
that would be sweet if they made cameo appearances of zombie stars.
I was thrilled to see Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby) as Mary, although I don’t agree with the OP that Terminus is necessarily benign… if I was going to lure people into a death trap, I’d put out some flower pots and a kindly woman to greet people, too. Get folks to lower their weapons, maybe even set those weapons down whilst they enjoy a “plate.” And the BOOM! Just a theory.
Why someone doesn’t insist Eugene tell another person or write down what he knows for safe keeping is beyond me. I can see grasping at any signs of hope but I do not understand making sure the secret does not die with Eugene. The dye job on Michael’s hair is so awful and amateurish that it lends even more to the cartoon aspect of Abraham as a character and Josh’s Kenny Powers mullet ain’t helping either. Rosita is the only one looking less cartoony since she found a pair of pants and a jacket. I just do no get why these folks would be so trusting of Terminus. I don’t live in the ZA and I live by the “if it looks too good to be true…” rule. Why no one’s spidey sense are tingling at the sight f Terminus is beyond me.
I guess we need a come down from the tension of last week. All in all it was an okay episode that at least moved the plot forward.
I remember when Glenn or Tara asked Eugene what he know, he replied “It’s classified.” I was like, seriously? Society has collapsed and your invoking that?
I posted the same thing last week. Classified, schlassified! I’d force Eugene to share what he says he knows, even if it required torturing him. (Though I think Eugene’s full of it, and Abraham and Daisy Dukes are gullible.)
“hey I’m smart, I know what caused this. take me to WashDC”
Why hasn’t anyone asked “OK, what caused it smart guy?”
Remember on ‘Lost’? Someone would ask a question of great importance, and all they got was someone answering….”it’s complicated.” Maddening! I wanted Jack to say, “I’m smart. I’m a brain surgeon. Explain it to me!”
Wasn’t Glenn or Tara’s asking him last week what prompted Eugene to respond, “It’s classified”?
haha kenny powers does look like abraham + eugene
“After last week’s ordeal, Tyreese and Carol are absent, but every other surviving character appears at least briefly.”
Did I miss Beth?
Nope we didn’t see Beth.
Yes we did, she was in the pot at the end. Quite the hot dish that girl.
Bubba Booey – I LOL’ed. Well done!
So, did Maggie’s group first fight through the tunnel full of zombies? How and why? Glen had to go through to look for Maggie, but her group could have taken a day to avoid every basically every’s Don’t Do in the zombie apocalypse handbook.
It makes no sense, especially considering that the mobile zombie horde was on the Maggie side of the collapsed tunnel, walking back towards the collapse and not towards Maggie’s group of living meat. Also makes no sense that we didn’t hear the minivan approaching in a tunnel, or that the walkers didn’t either.
Yeah, I can buy the improbability of Maggie hitting the roof at just the right spot to cause the cave in, but the horde should have been on Glenn & Tara’s side. Otherwise what’s to stop them from turning around and going after Sasha/Bob/Maggie?
Maggie said something to Glen like when she was in the tunnel with the walkers she thought “what would Glen do?” so they started shooting at the top of the tunnel. They actually caused the collapse and that helped them to quickly escape. It still doesn’t make a lot of sense, though, since the tunnel could have just as well collapsed on Maggie, Sasha, and Bob.
I kept hoping Glenn’s flashlight would go out.
What happened to Beth?
Still MIA. SO either she’s on the lunch menu or some other nut has her. Either way I don’t expect to see Beth again until next season.
Joe and Liar-Liar-Pants-On-Fire made so much of the “claim it” rule that I immediately wondered if it’s Beth whom Daryl’s going to have to claim.
Daryl will claim Rick. That’s who the hunt club is going after, and the only reason they spent so much time establishing the rules they live by. They’ll have to respect Daryl’s claim, but since it’s a season finale, they won’t.
I can’t understand why you (Alan) give this show the respect and importance of weekly reviews and never pay attention to The Good Wife, which has to be one of the two best shows on TV at the moment. Perhaps the best.
I have to agree with this comment! This show just keeps getting BETTER with each episode and season. So many shows have a tough time living up to previous seasons, but not this one. The writers are brilliant!
Alan used underfed twice in one night! Bravo
While Abraham, Rosita, and Eugene are from the comic, Terminus and Jeff Kober’s band appear to be new (unless they’re going to be grafted into someone else’s story arc from the comic, like they’ve done with other characters) so I have no clue what’s coming up next.
On “Talking Dead”, the audience poll asked what they thought of Terminus – 11% thought it was either a good thing or a Woodbury-like thing, while 89% thought it was going to be worse than Woodbury. It seemed creepy to me, but I’m sure that’s the way they wanted it to appear in this episode.
I’ll make sure not to use any comic spoilers here, but I think Kober’s gang could be pretty much any generic group of bandits from the comic or previous seasons of the show. I’m really enjoying that arc so far. Kober’s not a supervillain; just a common-sense bad guy who gives us some insight into the dark side of post-Z humanity.
And while Terminus doesn’t exactly parallel anything from the comic, it does remind me of a location the comic group reaches shortly after they meet Abraham. Geographically, it’s very different. But I predict the next episode will reveal it to have the same plot function.
My biggest problem this season is that Terminus has been so obviously telegraphed to be a trap. It’s obvious to everyone except our heroes heading to it. Not once in this episode did any of our characters even question Terminus, or propose to scout it out before showing their faces at the front door. After everything they have endured (Woodbury, prison, etc etc), I find that hard to believe.
On a positive (albeit superficial) note, Christian Serratos (“Rosita”) continues the trend of impossibly attractive brunettes surviving the zombie apocalypse.
How has it been telegraphed to be a trap? I think viewers are expecting it to be because most things in this show are. But I haven’t seen any foreshadowing of that in the show, beyond a few debates over whether heading to it sight unseen is a good idea or not.
At a minimum, don’t Abraham and Eugene stay behind while the rest of the group check it out? Would you really take humanity’s “savior” into some unknown camp?
Bigtruck, it was telegraphed as a trap when Sasha said something along the lines of “If it sounds too good to be true.” Or if not a trap, at least it won’t be what they hoped it would be. I agree with James. I would have had several of the group stay outside of Terminus and wait for the rest of the group to report back on conditions there.
I think, other than staggering around in the woods and fields dodging zombies, the little groups don’t have any better plan than hoping to run across their friends somewhere. I think they saw the sign pointing to ‘Terminus’ and at least it’s a destination with humans at the end of the tracks. So, like, why not? It’s not like they have anywhere better to go.
I agree it’s not credible that people from the Rick group and/or Woodbury itself would not highly suspect Terminus. Maybe the Abraham group could credibly be that naive but hard to see it with the others, except traumatic amnesia. The obvious idea would be a brave volunteer or two to enter and check it out, with some prearranged signal for help.
So when they get to Terminus there is no one around,they walk through 2 sets of gates,still there is no one around,no kids,no guards? Then they come upon someone who has their back turned to them and welcomes them with a creepy smile? I think that I would have turned around,and started on my way to Washington. It just does not seem right.A very creepy place. Where are the survivors?
There is no larger story. The characters, and how they deal with the world they have found themselves in IS the story. The only story.
Agree though it has a depressing way of repeating itself; find a new place, try to make a new home there while dodging walker attacks only to have to abandon it and move on. And to me if feels like the story doesn’t really build; feels more like separate self contained stories. I would like to see them found a positive version of Woodbury in a small town, build a wall of sorts around it, create gardens inside. Or all pack up and try to reach Washington to see if anything is left.
Rewatched last week’s episode because I missed it. Minor detail, but anyone else wonder why Sasha has to open a can with a large knife? All the searching for food that they have done, no one found a manual can opener? I’m just sayin’….
Manual openers aren’t as common as they used to be, with power openers available. I’ve got one for hurricane season, but I can believe they might not come across one too quickly. And they didn’t get to pack at the prison. I’ve got lots of issues with the show’s logistics, but I didn’t worry about that one. Hey, Sasha finally discovered spears, which appear to be utterly unknown in Walking Dead World. That’s a big technological jump for them. Of course, they’ll immediately forget about spears now.
The embankment leading up from the base of the tunnel did appear to be almost 15 feet tall – would have been a really difficult and long climb. Probably would have taken a whole day to climb up and walk over the tunnel. Or, maybe even 20 minutes.
Cudlizt and Kober deserve better than this.
Glenn said it would take a whole day. It makes no sense to me why it wouldn’t make more sense to go around but there ya go.
I got the sense that Glenn wanted to travel the tunnel to ensure that Maggie’s corpse wasn’t in there, in spite of it not making sense in general.
It was the same sentiment that Maggie used to clear the bus full of walkers.
Anyone else laugh out load when Glenn saw Maggie’s first note then blindly took off running like a child who couldn’t wait to open a piece of candy?
I would have thought he would have felt relief in knowing she was still alive and take a moment to be thankful.
Then, I would have thought about the best way to get to Terminus alive rather than risk his life so he could see her just a little bit sooner.
As for Terminus, I can’t imagine the characters will stay there long term in a safe, all human community with no threat of Walkers, or else, what’s the point of the show? Even though by now I would think there would be several communities like Terminus and like that town the Goveror and his people had originally built.
It’s a shame what they have done to Glenn and Maggie’s characters. Glenn used to be one of the best characters. The development of the introverted computer gamer who delivered pizzas and him finding himself in the apocalypse. Now he’s just an idiot only defined by Maggie. Shame what they did to him.
When Glenn and Maggie’s group were entering Terminus, I couldn’t help but think that some of them should have stayed outside for a while to give the others a chance to check it out and make sure it was legit. After the Woodbury experience, you would think they would be more careful and skeptical.
Yes. You wonder why these characters are so foolish sometimes, especially given the situation and the history.
I thought the same, and there’s another thread up a ways where other folks did, too. I certainly expected Abraham and Rosita to be MUCH more suspicious. “But the signs promised sanctuary for all. They wouldn’t LIE, would they?”
You have to ignore it, like you did with Daryl opening the door to a herd of zombies without looking THROUGH THE WINDOW first. Somebody’s got to carry the idiot stick to move the plot forward.
I don’t think Terminus is going to turn out so great either, but not sure why some of your are automatically jumping to the Cannibal card. There would be plenty of meat in cans and still walking around instead of trying for live humans which is supposed to be a fairly scarce resouce in this universe. Based on kidnapping of Beth and no more scenes showing her fate, lack of people walking around, I’m wondering if they haven’t set up some weird breeding program and are holding women who can bear children captive somewhere?
I like your idea. I wish you were writing for the show. That would be clever and interesting. But I’d be willing to bet that won’t be the case.
Without giving anything away, I’ll tell you my teenage kids explained the cannibal speculation to me… and they haven’t read the comic ;)
ign said it might be a mandatory swingers club….haha
If the living are eating people, and the dead are eating people, this show is officially out of ideas.
I enjoy this show, but the actions the characters make sometimes is just baffling. For these people to have survived for 2 years, you would wonder why they sleep in the middle of the street or in the woods protected by string and tin cans. They always pick the biggest POS car they can find. They let the kids go play in the forest unattended. You would wonder why they just don’t get a car and drive down the tracks to terminus.
I find the Joe/Daryl combo is pretty interesting because you wonder what exactly Joe sees in Daryl. Joe doesn’t seem like a bad guy. Just a realist; an old wolf leading a pack. Abraham is pretty cool and is the only one who has some sense (other than Michone) sparing the fact that it seems that he’s just taking Eugene’s word.
“the actions the characters make sometimes is just baffling.”
probably the most frustrating thing in the show. people wondering into the dark woods- alone. people leaving children alone- unattended.
Obviously things have changed, so you expect the characters to behave as if there is risk. the threat of zombies isn’t something new.
Regarding Alan’s point about the use of sets in this show and the unlikelihood that they would tear this one down so quickly due to cost constraints…I have to wonder, is it really that expensive to put some letters in an old warehouse and plant some flowers in a few pots? It didn’t seem like a very elaborate new set they had designed.
Yes, the set isn’t that elaborate. Plenty of old warehouses in Georgia they could rent for this purpose. I doubt Terminus will last more than a few episodes. It will probably figure in the season finale and next season’s opener, and then it’s gone.
Not sure which is more of a chore.. Alan watching the show or us reading his reviews. I said I wouldn’t bother reading his reviews any more but it’s like passing a car crash.. one can’t help but look. When are we going to all stop being so dumb and give up on this show so that Alan can be free from reviewing it?
Was anyone else reminded of the movie “Christine”, when Daryl and Joe’s group settled into the garage?
Not at all what I meant, James.
In this current world if you happen to have a safe haven, with food and resources, the last thing you ever do is invite more people to come lol. Putting up signs is so ridiculously obviously LURING. And like idiots they all just go there lol. I cant believe none of them have this figured out. THe only thing it can be is a cannibalistic society. They will all become prisoners next week.
eat the men, breed the girls?
They’ve made the walkers to where they are a danger but more of a dangerous nuisance. However, when they were at the farm the horde of walkers posed a true danger.
Why havent we seen more hordes? 100,000 walkers could swarm over most anything.
As unrealistic as the unlocked gates and desolate gardens might be, I am genuinely curious to see what happens at Terminus. It’s a nice feeling that I haven’t experienced with this show in quite a while.
Also, it’s worth pointing out that Michelle MacLaren is directing next week’s episode. Regardless of your disdain for this season of TWD, the finale will be worth watching just to see what she can do.
which ones has she done already?
“Guts”, Season 1, episode 2 (Survivors trapped in a department store)
“Pretty Much Dead Already”, Season 2, episode 7 (Glenn discovers the zombies in Hershel’s barn)
This episode was a tough watch, what a disappointing follow up to last week. This show has absolutely ruined Glenn. He was one of my favorite characters from season one and now I am openly rooting for him to die. Don’t think that’s going to happen though as Maggie seemed to seal her fate by burning that picture. 99.9% sure she dies in the next episode just based off that lazy foreshadowing alone.
Have you noticed Maggie’s despair to find Glenn but she has never once wondered the whereabouts of her sister? Way to go Maggie!
Yep. Glad Sasha finally mentioned Tyreese, in this episode.
I love how Maggie gives zero fucks about Beth lol
anybody know what the season finale title, “A” means?
and someone has to die next week, right? i wonder if they’ll get eaten, or at least some appendage.
This episode was named “Us”, the next one is “A”. “Us” + “A” = USA perhaps, somehow?
They end up in boxcar “A” at Terminus.
I wish Merle were still alive – he would own Joe’s group.
Alan, you’re not watching the same show I am. All the “negatives” you dwell on — Glenn and Maggie’s reunion, the survivalist thugs gunning for Rick, the mystery of Terminus and side characters that bore you — are all positives for me. Maybe you don’t form attachments easily, but I didn’t need a lot of air time to develop affection for characters like T-Dogg and Beth. You do seem to bore easily and bond hesitantly, at least on TV. And, you complain that the show doesn’t develop minor characters, then complain when they do. And what’s your deal with romance? Maybe it’s just a man thing, but it seems to be a major turn off for you — from Carrie and Brody to Philip and Elizabeth on “The Americans” and Maggie and Glenn. Women actually watch these shows and like these relationships, romantic or otherwise, even if men like you don’t. If this show is beneath you, please stop reviewing it. You’re ruining it for the rest of us.
Alan isn’t ruining the show, the writers are.
I’ve always suspected Terminus would not be the sanctuary everyone of the characters seems to think it will be. Especially as the first thing the name made me think of was the documentary “Hôtel Terminus: The Life and Times of Klaus Barbie”.
