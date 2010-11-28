Leslie Nielsen has died at age 84, and don’t call him Shirley

According to breaking reports, Leslie Nielsen has passed away in Florida, where he was hospitalized for pneumonia. The veteran character actor and funnyman was 84 years old, and his death brings to a close one of the great reinventions in modern film.
Here’s a short interview with his nephew, confirming the details.
One of the reasons I’m glad I grew up in an era where the theatrical experience was still the main way to see a film is because of the memories I have of certain films when they played originally. Seeing “Airplane!” in a movie theater in 1980 was one of those great audience moments for me. People don’t react to comedies like that anymore, and part of it is that Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker changed the way film comedy worked, and their style of shotgun-blast silliness has been so thoroughly absorbed by the mainstream that it doesn’t have the same impact. “Airplane!” blindsided the audience, and it was amazing to sit in that theater and ride those waves of laughter. I must have seen it theatrically at least a half-dozen times while it was out.
It was a particularly brilliant move on the part of the filmmakers to cast Leslie Nielsen as Dr. Rumack in the film. Nielsen was at that point a regular guest star on every TV show in production, and seemed to be settling into that career the way so many older actors do. He was appearing in films like “Day of the Animals” and “Viva Knievel!” and “The Poseidon Adventure,” but this is a guy who had already played something like 80 speaking roles by that point, and who had been a leading man during the 50s.
His work in “Forbidden Planet” is probably the most familiar for genre fans, but he was a familiar face on live television drama, in early shows like “The Untouchables” and “Rawhide” and “Tales Of Tomorrow” and “Suspense.” He was one of those utilitarian actors who played a little of everything over the years. There was a period where he was almost exclusively used as bad guys, tough guys, menacing brutes.
Casting him in “Airplane!” was brilliant precisely because of that history of his. He was serious, a familiar face who was the very model of onscreen authority, and corrupting him by putting the most absurd words in his mouth but asking him to play them just as straight as everything else in his career was the exact right choice. Because Nielsen didn’t play the joke, he made everything funnier.
For my money, his best comedy work is the original six-episode run of “Police Squad!” on ABC. Either that or the black underpants he wore in “Nuts” when he beat the crap out of Barbara Streisand. I’ll go with “Police Squad!”, I think, because it felt like the perfect balance of broad absurdity and deadpan obliviousness. When it aired on television, the show failed miserably. Yet when they made the decision to try again on the bigscreen, the “Naked Gun” films went on to be major hits for Paramount. Nielsen was reinvented as the comedy guy, starring in more spoof films like “Dracula Dead and Loving It” and “Repossessed.” While I’m not crazy about much of his later work, once he started to play the comedy instead of playing against it, there was such goodwill built towards him that it’s hard to genuinely dislike anything he did. He was one of those people who always seemed to appreciate just what a wonderful accident his later career was, and he seemed to enjoy every bit of it.
I’ve spoken to many people who worked with him over the years, and everything I’ve ever heard about him was that he genuinely improved any set he was on. He was a consummate professional and a gentleman, and he leaves behind a lot of work that is worth discovering. Anyone who could play the oozing unctuous menace of his work in “Creepshow” and who could also play the warm charm of Lt. Frank Drebin was very special, indeed, and he will be greatly missed by friends and family and fans around the world.
Surely.
Seeing the Naked Gun movies were a highlight of my childhood. I never remember laughing so hard in my life. There will never be another. RIP.
Greg,
Ditto that. I can remember being like 9 years old, and sitting down with my Grandma in New York to watch the first Naked Gun film on VHS… I have never heard my Grandmother laugh so loud or so long… and that was just during the opening credit sequence with the police car!
The world needs more Leslie Nielsens. Not less.
What a sucky day.
R.I.P.
God damnit.. Why can’t a rapper or someone die instead of the good people?
Great write up Drew. Though I am not old enough to have seen “Airplane!” in theaters, I remember the first time my parents made me watch it and then remember Leslie Nielsen in everything else I saw him in after that.
He was a great actor and even seemed to improve the quality of the “Scary Movies” he was moderately featured in.
One day I’ll make my kid’s watch “Naked Gun” and “Airplane!” and force them to remember the name Leslie Nielsen.
RIP Shirley
I was lucky enough to see Airplane at Tampa Theatre — the weekend everyone *else* in Tampa was at the Super Bowl here — and the crowd of 7 or 800 people still had about that much fun; it plays nicely as a rep film.
Happy Landings, Leslie.
This is THE most insensitive title of an obit I’ve ever seen in my entire life. CHANGE IT IMMEDIATELY!
It’s not insensitive. It’s an affectionate tribute.
I wasn’t as familiar with Nielsen’s earlier work, having only remembered him as the Captain of the S.S. Poseidon, but wholeheartedly agree that casting him in Airplane! (as well as other “serious” actors Robert Stack and Lloyd Bridges) was key to the success of that film. His Naked Gun films also left me on the floor laughing. I’ll miss him, but will try to revisit his work often to remind me how great he was.
One of my comic heroes. He’ll be missed terribly.
Such sad news. A great actor and practical joker, yes…but also a wonderful person…he will be missed… But I know one man who will greet his friend Leslie in the here after…my late Father.
My Dad was a world reknown veterinary neuropathologist who lectured literally all over the world. In the late 1980’s he was in Grand Central Station, awaiting the train that would take him back to Philadelphia after a week of lecturing in New York State…
While at the station, he saw someone who looked very familiar, but he could not figure out who he was, so after minutes of staring at the man,and not wanting to seem rude, my Father went up to him and said “Excuse me, my name is Dr. John McGrath, I am a veterinary Neuropathologist; I have just finished leturing at Cornell University and I thought I might have seen you in the audience?”
And the Man replied, “Hello Dr. McGrath, I always wanted to be a veterinarian; my Father was a Royal Mounted Policeman in Canada…My Name is Leslie Nielsen and I am an actor!!”
They talked all the way to Philadelphia, and Leslie kept the correspondance going until my Dad’s death in 1991, at which time he sent my Mother a heartfelt sympathy card…So to Leslie’s family…my heartfelt sympathies for your loss, he was a wonderful man.
Docterry McGrath
This is possibly the best thing I have read about any celebrity, ever. God bless Leslie Nielsen.
That is really kind of a deflating thing to read. He had a long and successful life, but still. Lt. Frank Drebin dying is a rather cloudy way to end the Holiday weekend.
Leslie Nielsen was incredibly warm and funny, apparently a “consummate professional and a gentleman,” and helped change the shape of comedy. He will be greatly missed. RIP.
-Cheers
I am stunned…watched his career growing up from rawhide episodes to wrongfully accused….loved him…I always thought of him as the funny next door neighbor always putting up projects that would never come out right….somehow I feel like I have lost a close friend….hope he took his fart machine with him and pesters the heck out of people in the other world….look out frank drebin is coming your way…why take such a wonderful light from the world..we needed him and always will…..David Haney
While Nielsen was hopelessly typecase as Comedy Guy for the last 20 years of his career (Drew’s right that once Nielsen started DELIBERATELY going for laughs instead of just letting the happen around him, the quality of his spoof movies dipped sharply), he was always a pleasure to watch, like an eccentric uncle who kept telling all of the same jokes whenever he visited, but you couldn’t help loving the old guy. Plus, his performance in Creepshow is authentically good, and Nielsen gets one of the great, iconic bad guy comuppances in horror movie history (“I CAN HOLD MY BREATH…FOR A LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONG TIME!!!”).
He will be missed. :(
From Forbidden Planet to Naked Gun, he was one of the best.
RIP.
Mr. Neilsen was the consummate comic actor because he was never trying to be funny. “And don’t call me Shirley” is only funny because he says it with total conviction.
His “reinvention” was briefly kind of a double-edged sword — I remember when he showed up in “Nuts” as an abusive john (in a red Speedo, no less), the audience I was in kept laughing. It had nothing to do with his performance, but people now couldn’t separate him from his “Airplane” persona. I don’t remember him playing any straight dramatic roles after that. But you’re right, what a spectacular transformation.
I said on another forum page that they should remake “Airplane”, but after considering your point that Mr. Nielsen was a solid serious actor playing a comedic role the exact same way, I would like to recant my previous statement. There are no other actors working today who could make that transition. His dead-pan delivery, Robert Stack’s takedowns of the solicitors, Beaver’s mom talking jive, and Lloyd Bridges’ escalating addiction relapses made it perfect. He struck gold again with The Naked Gun. The eye-poke to Ayatollah Khomeini from the James Bond style cold-open still makes me laugh out loud. R.I.P. sir, and thank you for showing us what a real actor is capable of.