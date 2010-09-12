‘Rubicon’ – ‘Caught in the Suck’: Cruel to be kind, in the right measure

On Friday, I wrote a kind of mid-season review about how “Rubicon” has managed to overcome the usual pitfalls of shows built around elaborate mystery plots. Many of those observations will be familiar to those of you who’ve been reading these weekly episode reviews, but I wanted to put them all together in a form where people who had perhaps dismissed the show after an episode or two could read them.
“Believe it or not, I’m Will Travers’ guardian angel.” -Kale
What is Kale Ingram up to, exactly? Ed tells Will to absolutely not trust him and seems terrified when Kale turns up at the park where he hangs out. He rats out Maggie to Will, and though he offers explanations both pragmatic (Maggie was on the verge of becoming useless, if not counter-productive, as an asset) and sympathetic (better to nip this in the bud in time for Will to perhaps get over it one day), there’s also a sense from Arliss Howard’s performance that Kale takes some pleasure in playing puppet master. And though he keeps claiming to be helping Will, he’s barely been more than a sounding board. (Like I wrote on Friday, a lot of their conversations play out like Jack trying to get Juliet or Ben to explain what The Others were up to at the start of “Lost” season three.)
Kale’s ambiguous role is useful for storytelling purposes – if he sits Will down and explains everything (assuming he even knows), then we hit a narrative dead end – but also because Arliss Howard is so much fun to watch. Howard’s been a Hey, It’s That Guy! going back more than 20 years (probably to “Full Metal Jacket”), but this is the first time I’ve gotten to watch him in such a prominent role for such an extended period, and it’s a pleasure. I love the complete ease with himself that he gives Kale and the way that works perfectly alongside James Badge Dale’s twitchier performance. These two are ostensibly on the same side of this investigation, but they’re approaching it very differently. For Will, this is personal – these people murdered his father-in-law and mentor – while for Kale this is more about philosophy and patriotism. He’ll work this, but he won’t make himself crazy over it.
With Kale’s prodding – and an assist from Ed that, predictably, makes him cuckoo-bananas again – Will gets further into the story, in that he finds out how far Atlas McDowell’s reach extends, but he still has no idea what they’re actually doing, and we have only slightly more. It’s fair to assume at this point that Spangler, James Wheeler and company are the Atlas McDowell decision-makers, but when they gather to talk about “our interests,” it’s unclear whether they’re just in this to profit off other nations’ misery, or if Spangler’s patriotic zeal is genuine, and he’s using the company as kind of a shadow government. But after expressing remorse about the Somalia situation, and being too defensive about what Katherine Rhumor knows, it looks like Wheeler might be the next “suicide” on the Atlas board, and he knows it.
I’m still not sure whether the Yuri/George/Tanaz storyline has anything to do with the conspiracy, or if it’s just there to make the characters and the world of API more interesting, but Miles and Tanya’s field trip was a fine sequel to the B-plot from “The Outsider,” where they and Grant had to decide whether the government could/should assassinate Kateb. Stuck together in their undisclosed location and forced to spend day after day watching a man be tortured – which Miles, at least, believes to be completely useless – forces the two to finally open up to each other. For the second week in a row, Miles admits that his family is gone (and this time to someone he deals with on an ongoing basis), while the impending results of her drug test force Tanya to admit her problem.
Towards the episode’s end, Spangler takes on a paternal manner as he prepares Tanya for rehab and assures her, “You are going to be working here a long, long time.” Given the effect we’ve seen this place have on the people who work there – and given how frequently this episode deals with atrocities committed in the name of some greater good – maybe Tanya would have been better off just getting fired over this. And you can see that she’s not entirely sure this is a good outcome for her.
What did everybody else think?
Another excellent episode in an excellent series. I love this show so much that I actually get anxious 3/4 of the way through each episode because I know it’s going to end soon and I’m already anticipating a new one in a week.
Quick note: Spangler’s “You’ll be working here for a very long time” line to Tanya seemed very foreboding, like something a Mafia member would say to a newly made man. Once you’re in the game, you’re in for life.
I enjoyed, as always, watching Kale and Will do what they do best. I also liked the Atlas McDowell brunch gathering, as it gave us a better look at the reach and scope of the organization and it’s main players. These are the smoke-filled back rooms that we’ve heard about and Alan, your “shadow government” label seems apropos, even if there’s more to it than that or making money.
Also, character development! Sometimes shows forget how to do that. Rubicon has nailed it.
I hope we get news of a second season sometime soon, so I can stop being so anxious.
Jason-
I’m right there with you about the anxiety. This show needs to be renewed!
Jason, I thought I was unique in that I also get quite anxious as the show is ending. While I’d say it’s one of the most excruciatingly slow shows I’ve ever seen, I’d add that if you give it your full attention it goes by so fast that by the time an episode is wrapping up you don’t want it to end.
To comment on Spangler’s statement to Tanya, yeah, you can take that from it, but not from an honor or loyalty perspective, but rather that intelligence agents are extremely hard to come by, so they’ll work through personal issues the best they can.
I got the distinct impression from the dinner meeting that the nature of the conspiracy may not be political, but may be about money, loads and loads of sweet international money. That would be an interesting, and realistic, change from the usual motivations in these sort of stories.
And Spangler’s assurance to Tanya did seem vaguely threatening. I think Jason Collins’ comparison to a Mafia don is very apt.
My exact take, too. The men at the table explicitly discussed business ventures the whole time. See the Somalia statements for an example, talking about the best way to exploit the situation. I think this ultimately is what got David killed. He found out about it and was going to let the cat out of the bag. Using government funded intelligence agencies to do their bidding.
Realistic? Absolutely. But interesting? Money as a motivator? I’d certainly have a hard time seeing it that way.
Alan, I think this show is resembling a Robert Ludlum novel(see the Scorpio Illusion, for example) more and more.Same thematic elements:a lone hero struggling to find meaning into some irrational events in his life, a mysterious cabal of uber-powerful people who are ostensibly controlling events around the world,and a satisfying denouement where the hero exposes the bad guys who get their punishment.
I still enjoy reading/watching such conspiracy-themed books/shows and Rubicon has some exceptional acting (Arliss Howard comes to mind), so I will keep watching.
But that’s the paradox — a conspiracy so large as to rule the world will never be brought down — its members will morph into the successor organizations and rule from there. Company men die or are exposed, but we’ve ruled that inheritances and corporations’ components can live forever.
The conspiracy will never die; Will will join it, or die, or go mad by trying.
atlas mcdowell = the carlyle group
no better argument for repealing the bush tax cuts than seeing spangler and the other four left from their gang of 7 sitting around plotting how to make more money based on the instability of nigeria.
No politics, people. It's one of the commenting rules for this blog.
THIS. I learned on the old blog that no few people are able to rationally discuss politics anymore, regardless of what side of the aisle they’re on, so it’s wiser to just shut it down.
apologies for stepping over the line. that said, i think as this show further develops it will get even more political and difficult not to discuss.
the torture story was agonizing to watch. especially when the cut from the guy being cattle prodded to ed listening to jazz in the park.
Politics aside, I definitely see the comparison with The Carlyle Group. I”ll leave it to those interested to do the research.
The difference between Kale’s interactions with other people and say a Ben Linus’ is in the episode we see that he’s honest and even candid. One might argue that Kale has a good reason not to give away too much, since he could be seen as looking for independent confirmation of his own suspicions about API’s losing its way. That interpretation also makes this episode’s B-story more interesting thematically.
I think of the Atlas McDowell/Garson/Citizen’s as very much akin to the Carlyle Group:
[en.wikipedia.org]
If you look at the notable political figures section, it’s a who’s who of government and power; very similar to Atlas and Truxton’s cohorts
The Carlyle Group makes significant investments in defense and intelligence/technology arena. They have a lot of high ranking ex-politicos/military types. While I’m sure they are just looking for potential investment opportunities, they also have the connections to figure out the next Pentagon/CIA/NSA technology need as well as the next conflict to monetize (ala Blackwater/Halliburton and Iraq/Afghanistan). I remember a couple of years ago when Cheney/Gonzales were caught up in an investment scandal with private prisons:
[www.foxnews.com]
I think that organizations like Atlas McDowell exist in the real world (Carlyle/Halliburton/Blackwater/Xe), they probably recruit very well connected politicians and generals just to try and figure out where to invest and make a profit in the national security arena with very patriotic intentions (see Spangler’s speech when forced to take a polygraph). I don’t think they mean to be evil/shadow government types…. I think they just happen to have meetings with people who are very well connected and they may or may not have scotch and cigars in high back leather chairs discussing world affairs and conflicts :)
Dear God, I’m turning into Ed….time to cover up all the cards and newspaper clippings and throw out the Japanese Candy…. nothing to see here folks.
RMad
It’s pretty interesting that just as this show was airing its first season just as the washington post was printing a story on the rise of private intteligence contractors….eerie coincidence:
[www.theatlanticwire.com]
Puts the Washtington visit by Will and Spangler in a very realistic light and how it would mirror actual jockeying for budget/limited oversight by real private intelligence firms.
I’m not familiar with the Carlyle group, but I thought that Atlas McD seemed to be a sort of Haliburton, with government and ex-government types on the board of big business profiting from national involvements and maybe influencing national policy to that end. Garson Security is their muscle, that might also be on hire. Citizen’s is their foundation-front.
It won’t be possible to avoid politics completely if that’s where the program ends up going itself. Though it’s not clear yet if it will. It would have been hard to avoid politics completely if the blog had existed while The West Wing was on, for similar reasons.
@RMad, I think your on target. I would do the sweeps on a regular basis. :)
@Rmand and @Berkowit, I couldn’t help but think of the World Bank after reading your comments about the Carlyle group. I have a friend who is x-military and writes conspiracy type fiction books. He does tons of research for his books so that their accurate, as they should be.
Anyway, he spent an hour telling me about what the World Bank does and I could hardly believe what he told me. Problem is, I know and trust this man’s judgement. It was mind blowing. I left the conversation feeling numb and overwhelmed.
I’m trying to stay away from breaking the politics rule so I probably shouldn’t go into much detail about how he said they operate. It should be safe to say that from his point of view, the World Bank is only in it for financial gain, and will do whatever it takes, no matter how terrible it is for the long term welfare of other countries.
Just wanted to throw that out there as another entity to consider aside from the Carlyle group.
I very much like the show, especially its main character, but there are little problems with the writing that betray an inattention to detail. This feeds my concern that the overarching conspiracy will crash and burn. Meanwhile, the longer the conspiracy is drawn out, the higher our expectations for the payoff. But the more they mess up various details of spycraft, analysis and logic, the more I suspect the conspiracy will just be pulled out of the writers’ collective posterior without any connection to those details. After all, if details are not paid attention to when an episode is written, then it’s more likely they’re not important to the final revelation. And that does not make for an interesting conspiracy tale in the end. That’s why many fans were annoyed by Lost’s loose ends.
Kale-he appears to walk the line of ambiguity. He doesn’t care that he is sending Ed over the edge, essentially taking the carrot away from Maggie (Will), guardian angel of Will, is he on just one side?
The B storyline talks about a Tanaz working as a double agent. It stood out. Kale/Tanaz-? similarities or nothing of note?
Just because Kale’s not in the phone directory?
I noticed Spangler took notice of Grant during the conference, Kale noticed, Will caught in his own thoughts. Will Grant become a real threat to Will’s new position? Would Will even care?
Yes, Tanya appeared to be indoctrinated by Spangler.
Whatever she was withdrawing from-handled it fairly well. I realize it could be a cornucopia of things regardless I’ve seen addict’s have much more than anxiety and the shakes. It was probably the viewing of torture that saved her from going off the deep end. Seriously, I could never be a witness to physical torture (not getting political). I’m not made of that kind of steely resolve.
Also, many workplaces (especially those who work in very internal fashion) take care of their own when there is a drug/alcohol situation. You need to “help” them in order for them to do the best job possible especially with natures of government/state and various other organizations.
Just random thoughts…I hope this show is renewed.
I don’t care if the show is renewed if it resolves its story satisfactorily in one season. It should take as long as it needs, and then stop.
So the CIA and their contractor torturers didn’t need to torture Azani, since the only thing he did was say whatever they wanted to hear. The only thing the CIA needed was the research the Roaches gave them, which it could have gotten over the phone.
So was the trip to Abu Grahib lite just pressure on the Roaches — come up with reverse confirmation, or get a visit with the dog? What in hell was the point of even exposing the Roaches to war crime actions? Buy-in?
That makes more sense to me than “oh, the CIA doesn’t share with others”. You’ve got the two most unstable team members — one borderline depressed and a confessed security risk, the other a brilliant but Rx-abusing skank — blackmailingly unstable analysts brought to a torture house so they see what can happen to them if they slip and grow a conscience. (Miles’ speech was designed to both pooh-pooh *and* rah-rah torture, which must have given the writer a hernia, the way that double half-twist went off at the dismount.)
Spangler must have approved this, and probably knew if these two got angry over not being able to know what they needed for their jobs, that they were still part of the team — they *still gave a damn*. It was probably a test for them both. Miles gets a practical reinforced lesson about the need for national security; Spangler plays comforting Big Daddy to Tanya, down to stroking her rebellion issues and getting her into Spook AA (that “you will work for us for a long, long time” sounds like a threat to me — stay clean with us, or you’ll never work anywhere else again). Even Grant gets egoboo that of course will make up for being a crappy co-worker, husband and father.
Why, in a show all about conspiracy, do the characters who knowingly live in a covert world assume, but never conclude, that they are being played? If they owe their jobs to feeding and living off The Fear (literally, in the case of Will’s snitch), why do they see the macro-conspiracies, but dismiss micro, localized ones?
Lastly, this is a hell of an episode to broadcast on 9/12. I know, I know, they thought they were being edgy by staging an Abu Grahib photo at the Act break, but for the majority of us National Security isn’t stopping terrorists; it’s losing the ability to travel freely, without questions that measure compliance to authority more than they do terrorist intent. I know I should get with the RUBICON program, but any conspiracy stupid enough to have their employees’ phone directories on desks so unsecured that this multinational *that owns a security firm* can let a man enter and wander about cubicles unescorted and unchallenged? As I recall about one firm that has government contracts, one big-ass sign’s at reception, saying no one can go past it without an escort. By the Holy Handgrenade of Antioch, WTF? That’s why RUBICON might market itself as a amart show, but in execution remains a dumb one — small but frequent mistakes, never reduced in number, but stunningly amplifed, each week, in severity.
(and, Mr. S., let me know if I should cool the politics — you keep a square joint, and I know others will suggest lightening up. But if RUBICON deliberately markets itself as a thinking man’s show, well, they shouldn’t be surprised when we think in directions other than how dreamy Will is.)
See above, cgeye, re: politics.
As with The Wire, we may reach a point where it becomes impossible to discuss the show without discussing its ties to real-world political events, but I feel right now that there’s enough meat elsewhere that we’re better off sticking to the show itself.
If I feel that changes, I’ll try to lay down some temporary ground rules.
Yes, I don’t think a Ludlum novel would make all these pittance but annoying errors: the lack of security at the Atlas McDowell firm, sending analysts (unstable ones at that) to a black site, Will & Kale paranoid about bugs but unconcerned that the elevator might be bugged, and the mispronunciation of the suspect’s name as ketaab (‘book’) – several possible names it could have been but no one has the name ‘book’ (Isn’t Miles supposed to be familiar with Arabic?). A few things you can dismiss as necessary to drive the story but they start to add up after a while.
How’s this for a ground rule.. Discussing what those in power and the system/state inflict upon those with no power good, anything that furthers the ridiculous illusion that either faction is better/worse than the other bad?
i guess it didn’t occur to anyone else that Spangler was talking about therapy to deal with PTS from having to bear witness to torture (a vocational risk for these folks) but Tanya (and everyone but me) just assumed he was talking about a “program” to deal with her substance problems. He never actually referenced what she’d be getting help to deal with and he’s so proficient at being cryptic that it would be easy for him to be misunderstood.
I figured that was what he meant, that he was alluding to the fact that some people turn to drugs to deal with what they see and do in the intelligence community, and that to help agents deal with the stress API offers therapy programs, which would replace the drugs as a coping mechanism.
Though part of that obviously could be a program for getting clean to be included with the stress management therapy.
my wife and i were discussing the same thing. my first thought was that he was talking about therapy for the stress of the job. then when he said suspension i figured he was talking about the substance abuse.
this is a double kicker since they actually should have therapy for the stress too…but it’s something that they must not talk about. kind of like how ptsd is swept under the rug for service men and women.
I’ve enjoyed the episode and have enjoyed the season thus far, but I guess I’m not sure what the big reveal is. Haven’t we known since the early episodes that the people behind David’s death are the somewhat stereotypical “rich and powerful people who plan global events on a massive scale?”
I, like I think has been mentioned on the blog before, wish they would embrace the day-to-day aspects of intelligence work and the impact it has the lives of the intelligence-gatherers/analyzers.
The best connection comparison I can make is to the organization that burned Michael Weston. I wonder if we’ll find out that is Atlas-McDowell too…
“and an assist from Ed that, predictably, makes him cuckoo-bananas again”
I just wanted to thank you for cracking me up. That phrase has been getting me since last season’s Mad Men reviews, and it will never stop being funny.
It’s one of my favorite combinations of syllables anywhere.
And mine too now. :-)
Alan, when you say “But after expressing remorse about the Somalia situation, and being too defensive about what Katherine Rhumor knows, it looks like he might be the next “suicide” on the Atlas board, and he knows it.” The grammatical context makes me think you’re referring to Spangler, but I think Wheeler is the one who is trying to convince the other members that Katherine is not a threat. His body language, standing away from the group, refusing to make eye contact, etc, imo, has aroused the other members’ suspicion. He seems to realize this when he sees what he believes is someone observing his actions. Do you have any theories as to the significance of the photo of the group of young boys that he sent to Katherine? I’m wondering if all these “board members” aren’t actually childhood friends. Children of wealth and power…on a beach in Long Island perhaps?
Yeah, I used a pronoun when a proper name should have done. Wheeler’s in trouble.
have to say i’m really impressed with dallas roberts’ work as miles. although miles is on tilt most of the time he’s incredibly passionate and thorough in his work for api [despite leaving a classified file in a cab].
he’s becoming my 3rd fave behind kale and will.
If the question is, “What is motivating Kale?”, I believe we were given the answer last night when, on the roof near the end of the episode, Will said to Kale: “Cause your name’s not in the directory”. On the surface it answered the question about why Will was there, but it also showed that Kale is not really part of the power clique. He’s not in the directory because they don’t need him to be in it. This is all about Kale wanting power and Spangler’s job. He doesn’t care about any conspiracy, he just wants to move up the ladder and get more power. Think about this show set in Roman times and not the modern day. It’s the same throughout history, power hungry men manipulation other men to get ahead. It’s probably going on in your office right now.
I’m in agreement with Steve. In terms of where Kale fits in, I think he basically told us last night in his speech with Ed as well. Kale’s background in operations rather than in research intelligence seems to bring with it a certain class designation that limits his movement up the chain. Unless, of course, a wholesale house cleaning occurs. This kind of house cleaning maybe Kale’s gambit in this story; he’s a dyed-in-the-wool operations man and he’s scented a new operation to run with Will as his asset.
Kale is driven, clever and useful, but has probably reached his ceiling in his current position at API. I don’t think we know Kale’s background for sure, but it’s reasonable to suggest that his formational background is military rather than Ivy League. That means he’s outside the Skull and Bones society that gets you to the position of Truxton Spangler.
I might as well echo what others have said here and admit that I find the day to day intelligence work of API far more interesting than the overarching conspiracy, which, unless I’m totally mistaken, is perpetrated by yet another ambiguous cabal of intelligence/military/capitalists who all went to blue-blood summer camp together as kids and made a compact as eight year olds to take over the world (using the four leafed clover as their ambiguous and ultimately unnecessary symbol).
However, true to life a cabal of this sort is, it’s been done to death by Hollywood/television over the last 30 years and the show seems to betray it’s intelligence elsewhere by the paint-by-numbers A-plot.
Unfortunately for Rubicon, the A-plot’s maw of suck has almost completely drained the energy from James Badge Dale, who doesn’t seem to know what he’s supposed to be doing as Will. The show’s failure lies squarely at the point where his character meets the big conspiracy. Either Will seems unworthy of the conspiracy or the conspiracy seems unworthy of Will. Whichever, the problem of the show starts there.
A number of characters on the show have testified to Will’s superior intelligence, but the only active demonstration of his intelligence has been his ability to furrow his brow and furiously circle things on pieces of paper. I honestly don’t see what those of you who appreciate Dale’s performance are seeing. I think he’s a talented actor, but it’s almost as if he’s acting in a different show than everyone else; a less interesting show. Consider how many of the complaints about Katherine Rhumor’s story are applicable to Will’s.
Mad Men is at it’s best when the focus on the episode is on the work. The same goes for Rubicon. The problem for Rubicon, however, is that the larger narrative arc is not the movement of characters through a tumultuous but knowable historical period, but the movement of characters through a shadowy and undefined conspiracy. That’s much more challenging to pull off in both a clever and genuinely satisfying way.
I agree with Seth. I think in this day and age TV series can’t address conspiracies anymore, because we’re soaking in them. No matter the outcome, either we’re bored because we know the hero’s struggle is pointless, or should he win, we know the outcome lies to us. If a conspiracy is big enough to encompass the government, its power will simply shift to another group of people. We have to care about *people*, not an idea — that’s how drama works.
Will, clothed, is boring to me. Either he gets naked physically or emotionally, and soon.
Another great episode. Really cant wait for next week. I think Atlas Mcdowell must be the private finaciers of many of the problems that keep so many government agencies working. Without conflict there would be less of a need. Maybe why Spangler was so adament when the CIA came into the office. He knows without him in the power role its up to him to craft and pick and choose who and what to eliminate or allow to go under the radar.
Question- was the bug Will smashed at the end of the episode a different type of bug (meaning, did someone switch bugs on him?). I remember the bugs he found previously to be round and flat, not cylindrical. Not sure what it means, just curious
Because The Man would monitor my comments, silly. Let him burn the bandwidth to come here, and let him not have the power to toast my posts before they’re visible.
(Now *that’s* how you do a conspiracy theory.)
About politics, that exchange between Ed and Kale was so damn right on, I clapped. Blind belief in “American progress” vs Ed’s more nuanced view. For Ed, nuance is something much more than an element to be analyzed, it is the very basis of a worldview, a morality. With that in mind, that Ed lasted as long as he did in the game, believing as he did, is worth pondering.
Apologies, Alan, but it seems as though this show is going to demand that politics become part of the discussion.
Alan – maybe I missed this, but what are your thoughts on the title itself? What does “Rubicon” mean within the larger context of the show?
I read Spangler’s generosity with Tanya at the end as a subtle entreaty for her to “spy” on Will. Just at the moment that Maggie is no longer an asset, Tanya will be able to step in. And I think Grant (and probably Miles too!) will be pulled in because of their pressure points.
Of course, this interpretation means that Kale is actually on Spangler’s side (or at least pretending to be, and it opens up the question as to why Kale isn’t on the Atlas McDowell phone book) and the conspiracy theorist in me thinks that the whole FBI “sting” was a mechanism to discover these vulnerabilities in Will’s subordinates.
Now, I will go off to listen to jazz in the park, eat Japanese hard candy, and rant about the patterns!
When Will is on the 10th floor snooping around, I loved the part when he sees the woman walk into Garson Securities and then she passes by the Citizens Institute reception desk at the other end of the hall.
Also, how they frame this show. Just beautiful. (The API building itself felt like its own living, breathing character since about episode 2.)
and, from the AMC recap — what the hell is this?
“James Wheeler enters his office and counts out some cash. A woman named [Redacted] walks in, picks up the money which she generally gets for [Redacted], then exits. James notices a man with binoculars watching him from a nearby building.”
Being this coy, outside of sweeps, usually isn’t a good sign. And, if it’s for his weekly blowjob, really, really pretentious.