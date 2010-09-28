‘Running Wilde’ – ‘Into the Wilde’: Hide and seek

Senior Television Writer
09.28.10 28 Comments

The theme in the comments about last week’s debut of “Running Wilde” is that I and my fellow TV critics had sufficiently lowered expectations to the point where many of you enjoyed what you actually got to see. I’m curious, then, to see the reaction to tonight’s episode, which I found even less funny (I did laugh at some of the jokes in at least one version of the pilot). Next week will be the first I haven’t seen in advance, and I’m hopeful that by then, Hurwitz, Vallely and company will have figured things out, because if the show stays like this, I don’t think I can stay much longer with it.

What did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLRUNNING WILDE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP