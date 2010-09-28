‘Running Wilde’ – ‘Into the Wilde’: Hide and seek

The theme in the comments about last week’s debut of “Running Wilde” is that I and my fellow TV critics had sufficiently lowered expectations to the point where many of you enjoyed what you actually got to see. I’m curious, then, to see the reaction to tonight’s episode, which I found even less funny (I did laugh at some of the jokes in at least one version of the pilot). Next week will be the first I haven’t seen in advance, and I’m hopeful that by then, Hurwitz, Vallely and company will have figured things out, because if the show stays like this, I don’t think I can stay much longer with it.
What did everybody else think?
I mean come on they brought Tobias back in the same basic role. How dumb do they think we are. They aren’t going to keep me going with the same “Arrested” cast in this piecemeal, no where near as good, way. Love your work Alan.
I dunno…I think you’re being overly harsh. After barely getting through Outsourced and Bleep My Dad Says, this doesn’t look terrible at all. Maybe I have lowered expectations or just different taste..but I thought it was decent enough and over time could develop into something pretty good.
Yeah, not sure if it was the lowered expectations or just loyalty towards the Arrested Development team, but I rather enjoyed the premiere.
Tonight, however, not so much. There were several awkward moments where they clearly expected me to laugh and I just wasn’t finding myself doing it.
Also, I think there is an over-reliance on the narration. They don’t need to narrate the things I am actively seeing, such as Cross and Arnett both trying to “kind of like” the other.
I actually laughed several times tonight at random things, a few specifically from the narration (“for some reason, it’s really hard to hear under that treehouse”). And I love Keri Russell. So I’ll be sticking around a while.
I enjoyed both episodes, this one more than the last. I don’t know if it was the lowered expectations (maybe critics expectations are too high because of Arrested Development) but I laughed quite a few times.
It’s two episodes, I’ve laughed at and enjoyed both pretty well, and it hasn’t actively bored, disgusted, or pushed me away, so I’ll be sticking around for the foreseeable future.
I liked it, especially with the kidnapping plot. They tapped also into Steve’s loneliness, not having a family to go on vacation with, and not even being worth an insurance payout of ransom.
I bailed half way through the first episode because I found myself missing Arrested Development too much.
I do think the show suffers due to the similarity of the actors, tone and some of the characterizations. Maybe without AD, I’d like the show more but I can’t help comparing and I can’t help but feel that this show is hollow in comparison.
Hollow, but not terrible. I actually did laugh a few times in the episode. The whole “hard to hear in the treehouse” bit was silly but it made me giggle. There was also a moment between Steve and one of his servants that made me laugh but it must not be memorable since I can’t recall the joke.
I wouldn’t cry tears if it was canceled but I also don’t feel so bored/put off that I’d need to change the channel from the much stronger Raising Hope.
I just hope it hits its stride and finds an audience or gets canceled before it gets to that point because if it ever did get as good as AD and then was canceled…well I can’t go through that again.
Puddle was far too underused this week but, on the other hand, I thought Keri Russell and Peter Serafinowicz were funnier/handled better. It may take them a few episodes to strike the right balance with the cast.
And how could you not like the ‘Come on!’ ‘Stop saying that!’ gag?
I feel like this could be a really hilareous show if it gets
more into how Keri Russell’s character is just as shallow and self-centered as Will Arnett’s, but so far it’s going for the typical shmaltz.
PS: no way to edit comments? Travesty!
I’m really enjoying it. I think we may be losing some potential comedy in the time that’s being devoted to setting up the premise of the series and character introduction…and it may be that way for a handful of episodes. But I honestly see real potential here for a GREAT show. I hope I’m right.
Weird how the mildness of this show doesn’t bother me that much, although at the same time it’s certainly not particularly funny (unlike say How I Met Your Mother, which can be very funny so when it’s not — like this week’s — it get me mad.) I’m giving it one more episode to come up with an actually funny episode. Same with Raising Hope, which was more sweet than funny.
I wonder if FOX is pushing its shows to have more heart to avoid the criticism that people didn’t get into Arrested Development because it was an emotionally chilly show (no character to connect with.) Now it seems they’ve gone overboard the other way. Sweetness and hugs but no laughs.
I still like it and will continue to watch until they cancel this, which, of course, they will. But I’m used to being disappointed. Nothing can hurt more than “Party Down” being taken away.
The challenge with this show is that in my view, it is 100% dependent upon the actors to make potentially dreadful material funny. For some strange reason, Will Arnett and Peter Serafinowicz just make me giggle. It must be my inner mark of shame that something this brainless can get me, but in the scene last night where Peter’s character was under the tree house in his car, I cackled out loud… Dunno, I’ll stick with a show as long as it catches me off guard enough to earn an honest laugh.
I don’t know how laugh out loud funny I found it but I certainly enjoyed it. Except David Cross, who I loved in Arrested Development but just found plain annoying here. I’d like to see where they take it.
I thought this one was way better than the pilot. I only got around to that one yesterday and seeing them almost back to back, last night was totally superior. Maybe that isn’t saying much, but it did make me laugh a few times and all of the actors and characters were better utilized than they were in the pilot.
I love the AD team and I do think this has promise, but I’m really just sticking with it because I kind of love “Raising Hope” and that puts RW more in the “convenient viewing” category. If it survives I’ll keep watching it, but unless it does something amazing I won’t miss it if it goes away.
Puddle is made of Win. Not much else is enjoyable. So much wasted potential.
Running Wilde is to Arrested Development what Rookie Blue is to NYPD Blue.
Only worse.
That’s it for me. I don’t want to ruin my memories of Arrested Development anymore by watching this poor derivative of it. Raising Hope is still promising, but this one is a stone cold turkey.
I actually thought this episode was marginally better than the first. Peter Serafinowicz as Fa’ad continues to be the stand out cast member for me (I think he’s truly excellent in it), but there were some great, almost Arrested Development-esque back-and-forths between the characters.
Fa’ad and Steve’s discussion about Emmy / making love in the car together led to a great payoff with the “too much baggage / we could move it” pun.
Also very AD-esque (it reminded me of GOB and Wife of GOB discussing her return to the army) was the confrontation outside the bathroom between Steve and Emmy:
Steve: …but then, I’m worth far more than you
Emmy: I’m not talking about money!
Steve: I didn’t mean to emasculate you –
Emmy: – I’m not a man
Steve: Then shave your legs, sir!
It’s not great, it’s not even very good, but it’s a good show, I feel. I’m going to stick with it, even if it pales in comparison to Arrested Development
I thought it had a few funny, heh heh, moments at the least. And a few where I actually did laugh out loud.
I’m sticking with for a few more episodes. I think I mostly want to see it do well, because it obviously has potential to be just as good as Arrested Development.
I actually legitimately kind of liked this one, and not even in a “lowered expectations”-kind of wayâ€”as was also the case for me with the pilot. Based on what I’ve seen so far, I think the show will eventually settle down into that COUGAR TOWN-y, just outside of the sitcom first tier. Or at least I hope it will.
Howeverâ€”although I do like the Puddle characterâ€”I think her narration is totally unnecessary, and in fact undermined some of the humor in several scenes. It would be stylistically quite weird for them to suddenly ditch the voiceover altogether, but I do hope that it gets phased out and used a bit more judiciously in future episodes.
I dunno, though. I’ll be sticking around until the show seriously wrongs me.
I think one thing about Puddle’s voiceover, at least so far through two episodes, is the fact that, actually on-screen, she hasn’t been the biggest character. I think Migo and Mr. Lunt have had as much if not more screentime, but I know where she stands because of the voiceover. And that, if the voiceover serves to give ONLY her pov while she’s not on screen so much (as opposed to the omnipotent deal AD had), that’s not really bad at all.
As for this ep over the first one. I watched this one on hulu out of boredom, then watched the pilot. I thought this was a lot funnier. I love fa’ad.
Two episodes was enough for me. While Fa’ad and Puddle are amusing supporting characters, the stars just aren’t that interesting or funny. I chuckled a couple of times during both episodes, but it’s not enough to keep me coming back. Huge missed opportunity.
I laughed more at this one than last week–there were a few more accessible jokes. It still doesn’t have the multi-layer magic that AD did. But I think they can do more with the dynamic of the stupidly wealthy versus the stupidly earnest, with Emmy sort of being caught between both worlds.
But yeah, the pacing and setups are a bit off. I hope they tighten that up. I wonder if they have different directors working on the show, and some of the subsequent ones will handle that better.
If Parks and Rec taught us anything, it’s to let talented people have a chance to figure things out. The premise isn’t terrible, the comedians are talented, let’s wait this thing out. Eventually they’ll find the sweet spot and we’ll start laughing more consistently.
Premiere at least had a few moments that felt like Hurwitz and Co., like the $1000 diet soda bit that paid off like 15 min after set up, Puddle and french fries, etc. But this second one was absolutely brutal. I just stopped paying attention halfway through. Not one interesting or compelling character, achingly unfunny. Arg.