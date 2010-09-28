‘Running Wilde’ – ‘Into the Wilde’: Hide and seek

The theme in the comments about last week’s debut of “Running Wilde” is that I and my fellow TV critics had sufficiently lowered expectations to the point where many of you enjoyed what you actually got to see. I’m curious, then, to see the reaction to tonight’s episode, which I found even less funny (I did laugh at some of the jokes in at least one version of the pilot). Next week will be the first I haven’t seen in advance, and I’m hopeful that by then, Hurwitz, Vallely and company will have figured things out, because if the show stays like this, I don’t think I can stay much longer with it.

What did everybody else think?