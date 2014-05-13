Season finale review: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ – ‘The Beginning of the End’

A review of the “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” finale coming up just as soon as I bring the noise and the funk wherever I go…
My counterpart on the movie side Drew McWeeny has been covering “SHIELD” for us all season, but he is hopefully sleeping in a hotel somewhere in Cannes and is taking the finale off. Because Drew's been on the case, I've been able to hang back and only write about the show on occasion, whether during its draggy early part of the season or when the events of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” upended the status quo.
In that piece from late October, I dinged the show for, among other things, having bland characters and a complete lack of urgency. Well, it's remarkable how dealing with the latter problem can fix the former one. Once SHIELD was disbanded and Ward was revealed as a Hydra mole, the series finally had real stakes, and the new set-up helped put many of the characters into focus.
Coulson being obsessed with the nature of his resurrection wasn't a compelling character arc because it was about the mystery rather than about the man(*). But Coulson having to cope with the end of the agency he'd given his whole life to – literally, at one point – was much more fertile territory. Similarly, Ward functioned significantly better as a conflicted villain than a square-jawed hero, and these later episodes made Skye seem as tough and resourceful as the show kept telling us she was in the early part of the season.
(*) I wonder if, in hindsight, Whedon and Tancharoen might have been better going with one of the more obvious fan guesses by revealing that this Coulson was a Life Model Decoy copied from the real thing. To an extent, it'd be revisiting territory they covered on “Dollhouse,” but the machine who thinks he's a man became a classic comic book and sci-fi trope because it usually provides writers and actors so much poignant emotional material to play with. Maybe we'll find out that one or more of the Agent Koenigs are LMDs, as opposed to twin brothers. (Either way, I'm glad to have Patton Oswalt sticking around.)
Not all of the character material worked. Fitz's insistence that Ward was good because he was their friend, much like his earlier pouting about Skye having been spying on them for her hacker friends, came across like he was a naive child rather than a pure-hearted adult. But even he got some excellent moments towards the end, like trying to kill Garrett with the EMP and sacrificing himself for his unrequited love Simmons. And putting Trip into Ward's old slot on the team was an enormous upgrade, because B.J. Britt has more natural screen presence than Brett Dalton and could make an impression even without having a lot of material to work with. I'm hoping he sticks around as part of whatever the new version of SHIELD turns out to be.
The finale continued the post-“Winter Soldier” creative surge. It's a bit disconcerting that the two most satisfying moments involved guest stars – Nick Fury appearing out of nowhere to rescue Simmons and Fitz (set up with Fitz's earlier reference to the distress signal he thought no one would be checking), and Deathlok realizing his son was okay and using the opportunity to shoot a few rockets at Garrett – given that the show's quality in the early days tended to wax and wane depending on how good the guest characters were. But at the same time, they were excellent moments that built on a lot of what the show had been doing for a while, and the regulars also had some time to shine.
In particular, I'm impressed with how far Skye has come, given that she and Ward were the obvious weak links at the beginning. I know a lot of people assumed that the finale would feature her discovering whatever powers she has, but I'm glad that's on hold til next season – not because I like having mysteries prolonged (again, see Coulson's endless quest to learn about Tahiti), but because none of the mystery material works if the character material doesn't work first. The writers and Chloe Bennett made Skye into a useful enough character that I was just happy to see her standing up to Ward, figuring out the right message to send to Mike, etc.
I'll miss Bill Paxton, who seemed to grasp the balance of superhuman absurdity and genuine emotional stakes better than anyone else, but it's probably for the best that he not overstay his welcome. That Garrett was allowed to move around the base long enough to get a Deathlok upgrade, right before Coulson blew him away with one of the artifacts they found near the start of the season, was the show sacrificing plot logic for the sake of a vintage Joss Whedon-style joke, but it was a good joke, and the sort that Clark Gregg excels at performing.
Making the scale of the show bigger helped, while at the same time making other things simpler did as well. We spent less time finding out about SHIELD installations and more on the characters, and the old-school Howling Commandoes tech turned out to be much more entertaining than the shiny and expensive gadgets the team could use when they still had backing. And the idea of Coulson having to rebuild SHIELD from scratch, while dealing with the many Hydra pockets that remain, is an actual direction for the show, rather than the aimless Freak of the Week structure it began with.
There are still things to be sorted out, like whether the writers try to rehabilitate Ward despite the very high body count he racked up – Whedon shows have turned villains into heroes before when the character is beloved enough, but it's fair to say that Ward is no Spike – how Fitz's underwater ordeal has affected his mind (and his personality), and what the alien DNA is doing to Coulson. And even though these last few episodes built on things that were established much earlier in the season, the show can't afford to come back in the fall running in quicksand again. One of the many things that made “Buffy” great (and “The X-Files,” for that matter) was that the Monster of the Week episodes were often just as compelling as the more serialized material, if not more. Jed and Maurissa need to either find a way to make the standalones more exciting, or they need to go heavily-serialized from the get-go, whether a season-long arc or several shorter ones. (“Dollhouse,” which Joss was more hands-on for, only really clicked when it abandoned any pretense of telling episodic adventures.)
I went from watching “Agents of SHIELD” out of built-in Marvel/Whedon fandom, to watching it out of sheer professional curiosity, to actually liking it for the most part by the end. Most new shows take time to figure out, even ones where the almighty Joss in on the set and in the writers room every day. And this one has figured out a lot about itself, even if there's substantial room for improvement in season 2. The show this was for the last handful of episodes is one I'd enjoy watching again in the fall, assuming the creative team doesn't decide wrongly that the boring early parts were necessary to make the exciting later parts work.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
The “four dead guys” line cracked me up.
Nothing like a bit of logic lampshading to make you appreciate the absurdities of the storyline.
I was half expecting an ad for the WWE Network to pop up on the bottom; for $9.99 a month you can watch hundreds of hours of dead wrestlers in tag team matches!
The banter between Coulson and Fury while confronting Garrett was the best part of the episode.
It’s amazing how much better the show got post-Captain America. Hopefully it can carry that momentum into next season.
“You didn’t tell me he’d gone *this* crazy.”
“Yeah, he really stepped it up.”
It’s like you’re in my brain.
I’ve been saying the exact same thing about BJ Britt for WEEKS. While Dalton is a charisma vacuum, Britt has plenty to spare.
I also said the same exact thing about Fitz’s infantile need to believe Ward was just a misguided good guy. I didn’t agree with Drew’s bead on that character at all, and I think the writer’s undid a lot of good work making Fitz the less annoying, less useless member of FitzSimmons with what they did to him last week.
It’s that old, lazy trope, where they make a smart character stupid, or give them and ridiculous blind spot just so they can learn an obvious, “hard” lesson.
It’s that kind of lazy writing that’s been the hallmark of Lil’Whedon & Tancharoen’s decisions as show runners, and I maintain that the best thing Marvel can do is remove them and insert someone who actually has a better grasp on how to run an entire show as opposed to writing random episodes.
A team next year of Coulson, May, Tripp, and Skye is perfect. I wish they would’ve killed both Fitz and Simmons, or at least Simmons, because really, she’s not a interesting character. The writers should be forced to watch Alyson Hannigan’s performances from seasons 2 and 3 of Buffy to show how you can do brainy, cute, and actually helpful to a team, so they can rehab that character next year.
The big disappointment for me is not killing Ward. It shows no balls. You kill the best character you have, but you keep the absolute worst alive? This show is still a bit too cliché and by the numbers, though there were some moments tonight that were very good.
Britt and Gregg’s chemistry together keeps getting better and better the more scenes they share. Ming Na is back to being a stoic kickass, which is exactly where she needs to be. I don’t know if it was direction or writing or her, but when she was pleading with Coulson a few episodes back, it really wasn’t very good work and didn’t fit the character. Bennett has made Skye feel less useless, and the best thing about making Ward bad was it gave her more emotion to play with, and she pulled off the anger and the disgust.
Still… keeping Ward alive but killing Garrett was a huge mistake. Man, did Ward need to die in the worst way. He’s not Faith. We liked Faith. We hate Ward.
And not because he’s a “bad guy.”
I agree with everything you said except losing Fitz Simmons. I like both of these characters, even though I do think Fitz’s believing Ward was still good deep down was a bad move and made no sense.
I totally agree with you about Whedon, but not about Ward. Ward is redeemable- does anyone not remember Angel and how many he killed?? As soon as a character gets interesting in Whedons shows he gives them a spin off! Ward may be boring on his own, same as Skye but when they’re together it’s electric! Having just a show about action without romantic tie ins to add depth to the characters is ridiculous. SKYEWARD was one of the good things about the show, especially towards the end but now, who knows??
To each his own, but the first half of the season when they were trying to make Skye & Ward a thing was the dullest, most boring thing ever. I nearly stopped watching.
When sky unleashes the darkness within her she will meet haer ward Monster together… Garrett was guest star bad guy and Ward is not. He is no spike and I hope they don’t turn him into one but have him team up with flower girl Raina or work with Quinn who is also still alive and out and about. Remember Whedon must work with Marvel tv and he should check a comic out once in a while to get a story arc out…
There’s a copy of him at every inactive base, he’s not particularly broken up about his “brother” being dead and he repeats the same script when Coulson and company come to the new base?
I’m calling it now, Koenig is definitely a series of LMDs. Glad to see Patton back, hopefully for a semi-regular gig next season. And you’re right, the “rebuild SHIELD” direction is so much better than the vague one that the show started with.
Are LMDs anything like the beta unit from The Last Starfighter?
Andromeda,
If I could give you infinite “likes,” I would.
I’d never considered it, but… yep. LMDs and beta units are almost identical.
Kill one Patton Oswald, two shall take it’s place.
Oswalt* my b.
Forgive my ignorance. Do LMDs eat, drink and bleed to death when garrotted?
The Whedons seem to love having their actors play themselves as androids. Perhaps the Buffy-bot was an homage to the Marvel LMD.
@Cabo: Life Model Decoys are designed to fool observers into believing they are the real thing, so they can mimic pretty much any obvious biological function. You’ve got to really disassemble them to find out they’re not human. I kind of think of them like the Arnold version of the Terminators — an endoskeleton covered in flesh. So eating and bleeding are definitely part of the package.
If BJ Britt learns to say his lines without sounding like he s reading them with a smug undertone, maybe he’ll be useful, but for now he’s as useless as early Ward. Ward, in turn, has become much more interesting and I hope to see even more of him in season 2. With the announcement of the Agent Carter series as a mid season fill in, this show can now have 2 mini seasons with the Carter series plot threads possibly connecting the two. As long as they keep the specialist agents to the background (given how little they’d be needed) and the show works on rebuilding SHIELD, season 2 could work. I’m not sure how much action they really need in season 2, unless the story calls for a defensive measure for the team.
Also, the writings both Garrett and Coulson started match up with the writings Ward saw in 1×04 EyeSpy…the equation Big SHIELD was trying to decipher, but the fact that neither Ward nor Coulson acknowledged it
Wow… do I vehemently disagree.
Britt is very good. Smug? Dude reminds me of a young Sam Jackson. I really like him.
I think you’re dislike of Dalton, which you’re fully entitled to, has caused you to see Britt as a better actor than he actually is. Neither one of these guys can hang with RDJ or Evans charisma wise. That being said the specialist role is a bit redundant, considering Coulson is involved in every action scene. Since Ward has left the team, Coulson has done more of the heavy lifting. Britt is more redundant than FitzSimmons
For whoever gets to interview the SHIELD creators for a post-season wrap up, I’d like to know if they knew from the beginning that the last few episodes of the season were going to be tied into “Winter Soldier” like this, and if so, how did they break the season’s storylines to account for it?
ign now has an interview with the EPs Loeb and Bell.
They did indeed. I forget where I read it, but they did have foreknowledge of the Winter Soldier changes from the get-go.
They did indeed. I forget where I read it, but they did have foreknowledge of the Winter Soldier changes from the get-go.
Well, it took them a full season of set-up, but I feel like they finally hit on a status quo that can take this show to interesting places. And the finale really felt like they were really embracing the comic book of it all with this finale: the cheesy one-liners, the surrealism (like Fury’s ridiculously awesome gun.) It was a long way to get here, but I’m actually excited for season two.
That wasn’t just any gun, it was the gun Coulson used in the Avengers on the helicarrier on Loki after Loki stabbed him in the back.
Really? Didn’t pick up on that. Extra points right there.
Yep. That weapon itself was a part of Loki’s Destroyer machine from “Thor”.
Even Coulson’s line was an Avenger’s reference. Right before he died, he shot Loki and said, “So that’s what that does.” Then when Fury handed it to him tonight, it made his, “I know what it does,” even more badass.
What Adam said.
I was really disappointed that out of the four reviews I read, none of them mentioned that. For me it was one of the best lines of the series; it was the first time on the show that it felt like I was watching the Coulson from the films.
None else is wondering who Skye’s dad is? Winter soldier? red skull? Loki?
None of those. The current big rumor is Marvel’s positioning the Inhumans to be the MCU’s version of mutants. So far it could fit. The Kree were responsible for creating the Inhumans and there’s a recent comic about how there are also sleeper agent type Inhumans on Earth that just needed Terragen Mist to activate their powers. Perhaps the stuff that was used in Skye/Coulson/Garrett is the MCU equivalent and we’ll be seeing her powers “awaken.”
None of those. The current big rumor is Marvel’s positioning the Inhumans to be the MCU’s version of mutants. So far it could fit. The Kree were responsible for creating the Inhumans and there’s a recent comic about how there are also sleeper agent type Inhumans on Earth that just needed Terragen Mist to activate their powers. Perhaps the stuff that was used in Skye/Coulson/Garrett is the MCU equivalent and we’ll be seeing her powers “awaken.”
None of those. The current big rumor is Marvel’s positioning the Inhumans to be the MCU’s version of mutants. So far it could fit. The Kree were responsible for creating the Inhumans and there’s a recent comic about how there are also sleeper agent type Inhumans on Earth that just needed Terragen Mist to activate their powers. Perhaps the stuff that was used in Skye/Coulson/Garrett is the MCU equivalent and we’ll be seeing her powers “awaken.”
I’m going with the Mandarin, honestly. The East Asian origin, heavy tattoos, superhuman powers and wake of destruction.
I have a feeling the show is laying seeds for Skye to be the Big Bad for Season 2 or possibly Season 3. Whatever “darkness” that’s inside of her might consume her much in the way that Willow gave into the dark side of magic in Buffy.
You’re probably right, and for some reason they’re going to need Ward to help them get her.
The only thing that could have made Patton Oswalt’s return better at the end of the episode is if he were in a lab holding Chewbacca’s severed head preparing to attach it to a robot spider body.
[www.youtube.com]
Im so glad I stuck it out till the end! I have high hopes for season 2 & will definitely be tuning in!
The alert system (I forget if they called it the Howler?) that Triplett kept throwing sounded exactly like the Vigors station announcers in Bioshock Infinite. I enjoyed that.
Is Cobie Smulders coming back as Agent Hill? I’d like to see her team up with Coulson to rebuild SHIELD.
With the way things ended, I’d guess that they’ll bring her in to guest star occasionally with her new connection to Stark Industries to act as the new SHIELD’s R&D department. I doubt she’ll become a series regular.
I have a feeling she’ll have much bigger role in Avengers 2 though. They may eventually use her to replace Fury if Sam Jackson ever decides/needs to quit.
I’ll disagree about one thing – I did not particularly like Paxton’s performance in this episode. The rest of his time on the series, when he was just an opportunistic mercenary, I thought he was just fine, but after feeling up the universe he just started to act like he’d spent the previous couple of hours huffing butane and ceased to make any sense, and instead of portraying a sort of intimidating insanity (Heath Ledger’s Joker) he just sort of conveyed a petty capriciousness, like if any random Manic Pixie Dreamgirl occasionally ripped out a dude’s rib in between bouts of being completely incomprehensible.
i think Paxton punching into the General’s chest was a sly reference to his character in Terminator, when Arnold punched into Paxton’s chest the same way.
Basically this first season of AOS was the shitty prequel to what, hopefully, will be a really good S2.
“went from watching “Agents of SHIELD” out of built-in Marvel/Whedon fandom, to watching it out of sheer professional curiosity, to actually liking it for the most part by the end.”
Apart from the fact I am not a real professional this sums up my feelings exactly.
I really enjoyed both the finale and the season as a whole. I know that the overwhelming prevailing opinion is that the first half of the season was terminally boring and/or awful, but screw it: I enjoyed most of it as a series of lightly comedic misadventures punctuated by some pretty decent action sequences. It helped that I never once felt the virulent hatred that many people seemed to develop for some of the characters, Ward and Skye in particular.
That being said, there’s no doubt that the show found another gear after Captain America: The Winter Soldier blew up the status quo and allowed Hydra to emerge into the light. The final five episodes frequently crackled with both a fresh sense of purpose and an urgency that had previously been lacking, and pretty much every single character benefited as a result. John Garrett made for a suitably malicious antagonist once his true nature was revealed, and Bill Paxton clearly had a blast playing the role. In the same vein, Ward’s true allegiance opened up new possibilities for both that character and for Skye. Since Brett Dalton still appears to be a regular on the show, I expect that Ward will begin to redeem himself eventually, but I was glad that they didn’t try to do it in the finale. After everything that he did, it will be a long road for him to walk, but I think that it’s certainly possible for the show to pull off. In the meantime, BJ Britt’s Agent Tripplett brought a new and enjoyable energy as Ward’s effective replacement on the team. I hope that he sticks around, and I expect that he will.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. took its lumps in its first season, and I know that there are some who will never forgive the show for its early failings, both accurate and exaggerated. But the final product ended up being pretty damn good, and I’ll be looking for to its return in the fall.
The thing that discouraged me most despite recent storytelling improvements was consistent lack of production quality. It was just absurd in our day and age.
Yeah, the I really hope they improve the look/production quality of the show next year. It’s mind-boggling how cheap the show looks.
The show definitely improved a whole lot after the Winter Soldier events.
I do hope B.J. Britt becomes a regular next year. I still feel like this show should add a superior to the regular cast.
i agree ward is no spike but the idea that sky unleashing the darkness within herself and finding her soul-mate Ward so they can be monsters together is a great story arc. Coulson awakening the alien blood inside of him just like Garrett is another story arc. Routing out Hydra is another one and the last one to boot sky’s daddy going to come find her … I agree no more find the baddy of the week storyline unless it coincides with marvel movie or comic universe… Tripp brings the funk where ever he is at. Great seeing samuel jackson doing tv was a coo.
Not the best episode of Agents of SHIELD I’ll admit, but it was still brilliant! It packed a real emotional punch and was also freaking hilarious! I was so sad when I thought Fitz was going to stay behind, that scene was arguably the best acted scene in the whole series. Iain and Elizabeth’s natural chemistry really showed and they played off each other brilliantly. It was so emotional but part of me thinks that, because it sounds like there’s going to be something wrong with Fitz if he recovers, it would have been better to just have him die. And let him have his honourable death saving the girl he loves. If he ends up paralysed or brain damaged then the show is really robbing him of that. But then it would be cool if Simmons saves his life, I hope he’s fine, I love those two together!
I love Triplett and Coulson’s dynamic, they just fanboy over cool tech and are hilarious together! I think by bringing in Nick Fury the writer’s really went for a more comedic finale as opposed to a dramatic one. If they wanted a more dramatic they would, and I feel should have, had Triplett facing Garrett with Coulson. It could have a really powerful scene to see Triplett’s anger at his former mentor who betrayed him and killed his friends come to the forefront.
May and Ward’s fight scene was freaking badass! I do think that for the first half of the episode they were angling towards a kind of redemption for Ward, but that implication of rape towards Skye just sealed him as a baddie. A messed up, conflicted baddie at that, but still a baddie. For me, there’s no chance of redemption for Ward, he’s done too much.
I do love the confrontation scene between Garrett, Coulson, Fury and Mike (I refuse to call him Deathlok). I love how Coulson and Fury just didn’t take Garret seriously at all and kept undercutting his supervillain rants. While it was funny to have Garret survive again, have some near Vader-like transformation, and then get blown up as he was saying he’s unstoppable by Coulson, I would have preferred to have had Mike kill him, because to me it felt more poignant, and really proved to us that Mike was never a bad guy. There was a point where I thought maybe he’d turned evil just because he’d already been forced to do too much, and turned bad because he couldn’t see any redemption for himself. But I love that he was only waiting for his son to be okay to turn the tables on Garrett. Garrett turned out to be a but of a let down for me, especially in the finale, where he was supposed to be the big villain, but nobody took him seriously at all. They just made him batcrap crazy and in the end, not a really scary villain at all. To be honest I’m a bit annoyed that they’re keeping Raina around, I’m not a fan of her character, she’s just annoying.
I liked how they left a couple of plots unresolved to keep us interested and make us come back for next season/series. If they’d tried to resolve the whole Skye parentage stuff it would have felt too rushed and cramped.
Overall I enjoyed the finale, while the confrontation with Garrett was amusing, I do feel they should have gone down a more dramatic route, but I enjoyed it the way it is. It produced some memorable quotes. I worry for Coulson at the end, he was doing the some doodles that Garrett did. They should stop messing with Coulson’s mental state, and just the him be the charmismatic, heroic, lead character that he is. Just let Coulson be Coulson and I’ll be happy.
As someone who has stuck with the whole series and enjoyed every minute of it (although I can admit that the second half was far and away better than the first, but the first will be better on a rewatch as it does in fact build everything up nicely. And knowing what we know now, with Ward’s betrayal and Garret being the Calirvoyant and Hydra, it will come across better), I’m really excited for series 2 of Agents of SHIELD, I think it will be a much more consistent series, now that the show has found its feet and knows the direction it wants to go on, I’m excited for the future of the show. My favourite quotes from the finale would have to be:
Coulson: “Trip and I will crest the ridge, use a noisemaker to grab a three-wheel, maybe something with more fireworks, and open a window for you two. You crawl in, grab the dealer, force his hand. He’ll get us our ace in the hole, and then bob’s your uncle.” I love how that’s exactly what happened, and that their ace in the whole was Mike’s kid Ace XD Top planning from Coulson, knew exactly what he was doing.
Garret: “You remember that speech you used to give us, Nick, about how one man can accomplish anything once he realizes he can be something bigger? Well, now I am.”
Fury: “..A part … ‘a part’ of something bigger.”
Garrett: “Is that how it went?”
Coulson: “Not a great listener.”
Fury: “If you tell me this whole Hydra path thing you took is because you misheard my damn “one man” speech”… —– (To Coulson) “You got it, right?”
XD
Fury: “You don’t have to call me ‘sir,’ Coulson. Look at me. I’m dressed like I live under a bridge.”
Coulson: “Did you bring a noisemaker?”
Trip: “Sir, I bring the noise and the funk wherever I go.”
Simmons: “Thousands and thousands of other beautiful things that were just as terrified to die as we are. We gave them new life … a good one, I hope.”
Sorry, folks but i refuse to analyze this show. I went in ready to be disappointed, and it got me from the first episode. It’s fun, silly, great action. For a first season, they did alot to set things up for the future. Is the blue alien a Kree or Skrull ? is skye skrull? Since a whole village was destroyed. Then the season finale. loved it. My favorite part was the very end when garrett looks like he’s come back and coulson blasted him with the energy weapon, and says I found it. It was hilarious. Plus, there was all that redeem ward stuff, and he stayed the bad guy right to the end.
It has it’s serious parts too. what is all that alien writing? And most important. Hydra has not completely fallen, worse garret works for them, he wasn’t it’s true leader, so look out. Can’t wait for next season.