Season finale review: ‘Orphan Black’ – ‘Endless Forms Most Beautiful’

Last night, “Orphan Black” wrapped up what turned out to be a terrific first season on BBC America. Liane Bonin Starr has been covering the series for us for a while (here’s her take on the finale), but I caught up just in time for some thoughts of my own (on the finale and the season), coming up just as soon as I throw your felt Christmas angel in the garbage disposal…
I was pleasantly surprised by “Orphan Black” in my initial review, having no expectations for the creative team, the concept or Tatiana Maslany. That was written after I’d seen the first four episodes. By the time I began marathoning through the remaining six, the show evolved from pleasant surprise to genuine pleasure. Maslany only grew more impressive as she played the various clones – and, frequently, had to play one clone impersonating another – to the point where some of the wigs and costume choices became far less important in delineating Alson from Cosima, or Sarah from Helena. It’s a great performance not just because you can tell each character from each other, but because several of the characters are so compelling that Maslany would be a knockout even if she was only playing one of them. I can imagine a very different sci-fi show with Alison as the only heroine, for instance, which is funny considering how she existed only as an accent to Sarah in the first few episodes. Maslany has no hope of an Emmy nomination – sci-fi plus relatively obscure network is not a combination that will get mainstream awards love – but she deserves that, and more.
I also continued to be pleased with the way the creative team unspooled the story, letting one decision by Sarah clearly lead to the next, to the next, and then introducing outside characters like Delphine or Dr. Leekie right when the plot needed some more goosing. This show is an excellent example of the advantages of a limited episode run: Graeme Manson, John Fawcett and company knew they had 10 episodes to play with initially, and could push the narrative pedal to the metal, rather than screwing around.
There was a bit of stalling in the finale, notably with the attorney showing up right when Sarah was about to tell Art about the clones, but the story pushed forward significantly in other ways: Sarah meeting “pro clone” Rachel, Cosima developing the illness that the German clone had, Sarah killing Helena, and Cosima and Delphine figuring out that the clones are considered intellectual property of Dr. Leekie’s company.
It’s those last two that were the most significant, and affecting. Helena was a great, damaged character, but also one who probably had a limited shelf life. It wouldn’t be plausible for her to reform and/or be fully deprogrammed, and there comes a point where you start thinking less of some of the other characters for letting her live. (Sarah’s not Batman; she doesn’t have a rigid belief system where the Joker can’t be killed no matter what.) And her death came after she and Sarah had discovered their deeper connection, met their birth mother, and Sarah had gotten her first hints that Mrs. S isn’t who she seems. (Did Mrs. S spirit Kira away on Rachel’s instructions, or were they both abducted?) The deaths of Amelia and Helena made for some grand melodrama, and I’ll miss Helena, even though the show was probably wise to move her aside when it did.
And the idea that the company wants to own the clones – and their biological products like Kira – opens up a whole host of possibilities going forward. It’s a classic sci-fi conceit (one of my favorite “Star Trek: The Next Generation” episodes, for instance, revolved around the question of whether Data was Starfleet property or an individual with the same rights as a human), and one that can play out in a lot of different ways, especially since Alison(*) has signed the deal, while the company has things it may be able to hold over Cosima (a cure for the illness?) and Sarah (the return of Kira?) to get them to do the same.
(*) I thought Alison’s hot glue gun torture of her husband couldn’t be topped as the show’s most warped sequence, but then we got Alison’s decision to stand there and let the garbage disposal choke Aynesley to death. Because Alison mistakenly believed Aynesley was her monitor (when it was her husband all along), it’s slightly understandable, but it’s still a very dark place to take her as we head into season 2. More, please.
What did everybody else think? Were you happy with how the season played out? Upset that Helena’s dead? Excited to spend more time with Rachel and meet other clones?
I thought the entire season was fantastic, and am more disappointed that its not on next week than anything else. I really enjoyed super evil pro clone. But I wonder if we will be seeing more of the church side of things next season
Great show. Like you, I watched a few episodes, left it alone for a while, and then binged last weekend and really enjoyed it. Ms. Maslany has done an excellent job, and I see bright things in her future.
The legal issues you mention with respect to intellectual property are fascinating, although you can tell that they don’t have a lawyer advising them. I doubt the coded information contained in the genetic sequence could operate to protect a patent, and by the way, wouldn’t the genome had to have been filed with the patent office back in the 1970’s or early 1980’s? Wouldn’t that have raised some eyebrows back then? Finally, I doubt that the “contract” that Allison signed is enforceable (no matter which side – good or evil – is in the right), as an agreement to conceal illegal activity would never be enforced by a court or a clone would not have the capacity to enter a contract in the first place. But those are just minor legal quibbles.
My only other complaint is the geography. I suppose the show takes place in the United States, but we have so many characters with foreign accents – coupled with the network itself – that it became somewhat confusing at times. The fact that some of the American characters like Allison used British colloquialisms – like referring to college as “university” – didn’t help sometimes.
But all in all, a great, fun show. Looking forward to Season 2.
I think — but am not positive — that the show was explicit in some of the early episodes that this is Canada. Or maybe I just assumed that given the blatant Canadian-ness of the whole thing.
Yeah, Alan is right. Though they don’t outright say it, the show takes place in Toronto. Since Toronto is such an international city all of the accents would make sense.
I too loved the show and loved the finale. Tatiana Maslany has done some great work an it’s a shame that she probably won’t receive the acclaim she deserves.
They never mention Toronto by name but they do reference neighbourhoods of Toronto, such as the Junction and the money is multi-coloured.
Clearly Ms.S is the scientist from the picture and was on the phone with the Pro Clone at the end of the episode. She was the monitor that they wondered about earlier in the season.
Also there needs to be a campaign to get a nomination for Ms. Maslany. This towers over any performance Ive seen this year or will see. Sepinwall…all of Canada is behind you…lead it!
no they have not said what city or even country the show takes place in. the only references is cosima hangs near the university of minnesota. and in the train station where beth committed suicide, there was a train leaving for new york. it seems pretty obvious that Sarah, mrs. S,, felix, Alison, and the detectives all live in the same metro area.
I’m pretty sure they mentioned Scarborough several times, which is a neighborhood of Toronto.
According to an interview panel at Toronto Comic con:
“According to the two stars, Orphan Black shows a lot of Toronto and there are references to Scarborough and Markham. The city is not Toronto, nor any specific city, instead it’s a city of its own or as Garvaris jokingly says, “It’s like Gotham.” The two Canadian stars also have to pull off London accents for the show.” – See more at: [www.iheartmoviesto.com]
One of the producers referred to a character being “North Generican.” The ambiguous setting seems to be intentional. I read that BBC Worldwide asked if the main character could be British; maybe BBC America wanted an American feel. The show’s producer said that’s what happens with co-productions.
But it is primarily a Canadian show. Canadian productions seem to be in a transition phase. Talent is developing, there’s no longer as much need for Canadians to go to the US or Britain to succeed, but British and American audiences haven’t really developed a taste for Canadian shows yet. (Although many, like Corner Gas and Being Erica, are distributed around the world.)
The ambiguity doesn’t bother me. I like the international feel. And, after all, that’s more and more the world in.
Too many references have been made to Toronto neighborhoods, suburbs, landmarks, events, etc., for it to be anything other than Toronto. Besides, it adds a nice international twist to Cosima living in Minneapolis until now (that’s where the University of Minnesota is based).
As for the ‘property issues’ end of things, why do people automatically assume that just because a company declared a strand of human DNA to be intellectual property that they were actually able to patent it in entirety? Making the claim doesn’t provide legal cover, but it may work as intimidation (until the other party figures out you don’t have a legal basis for a claim). Just because proclone (or someone like her) may have provided the original genetic material doesn’t mean she owns the clones, only that they’re related. No reason to assume that any clones who resulted wouldn’t be treated as autonomous human beings, considering that anti-slavery laws would take precedence over any and all property laws. That was established by the end of the Civil War, at least in the U.S. I imagine Canada has similar anti-slavery laws and corollary laws against human trafficking. Those would no doubt apply in this situation, no matter what the company thinks it has. But that doesn’t mean the company or proclone wouldn’t use a lie like a club to beat the clones into submission. and it seems Sarah suspects that as well.
Yeah, it seems kind of ridiculous that they would be ambiguous about what city it was in but also make very specific Toronto references(Scarborough, the Junction, Bay Street Blow Boys) and even really specific Toronto slang like referring to Scarborough as Scarberia.
I agree with Webdiva: The property issue seems somewhat silly. Human cloning certainly isn’t legal, and neither is slavery, no matter where you are. Any claim this company or an individual has would be legally irrelevant, as the law would consider the clones as humans first, scientific productions second.
All Sarah needs to do is tell her story. If this company is also responsible for abducting Kira, you also have charges of kidnapping, extortion, and assault, so regardless of the legality of cloning or human ownership, the law should be on the clones’ side.
“Also there needs to be a campaign to get a nomination for Ms. Maslany. This towers over any performance Ive seen this year or will see.”
I’m in (even though I’m not from Canada).
If you watch the scenes with vehicles, they all have Ontario license plates.
There’s a third possibility with Mrs. S: she spirited Kira away before Rachel could kidnap her. That picture implies one of two things. Either Mrs. S is bad/a monitor, or Mrs. S used to be bad, got cold feet, and stole Sarah away so she would be safe. If it is the later, she might have taken Kira to protect her.
This was pretty much my take as well. The show established that, along with Helena, they had lost track of Sarah. I feel Mrs S was part of the program and either saw it wasn’t what she thought it was or was going in a direction she didn’t agree with and took Sarah to protect her. (And given she was a foster parent to other children, I feel it’s reasonable to believe she has a genuine affection for kids and it’s not just part of the job.) I also think she took off with Kira before Rachel’s people could get there. Why else would the house be trashed? My take was Rachael’s people were looking for clues as to where they may have gone.
Yes, I too thought of that as the episode proceeded. Also, it occurred to me that as Mrs. S. was cooperating with radicals, she might have infiltrated the organization back in the day and spirited off Sarah as part of the radicals’ original anti-corporate plan. After all, we still know nothing about this radical contact of Mrs. S.’s who’s supposedly in prison.
I was thinking someone broke in and Kira grabbed her go bag and went out the window, that’s why there’s the extended shot of the open window at the end. If they couldn’t find MRs. S and Kira it makes sense they’d tear the place apart or if Mrs S stayed behind to buy Kira time they still could have tornt he place apart looking for clues. Of course if Mrs S is really evil and thats not misdirection it probably doesnt make sense, but Im hoping it is misdirection.
I don’t think Mrs. S is a monitor/in with the Dyad group. Kira has consistently shown an extraordinary ability to sense trouble/read who people are. If Mrs. S was bad, Kira would likely have known and mentioned it to her mother or Felix. Or at least that’s what I think. I can’t figure out, though, if Mrs. S escaped with Kira or if they both were kidnapped.
I think Mrs. S, like 2 of the 3 monitors, developed feelings for the clones and made a choice to side with them and protect them. She was insistent that Helena be killed, which is inconsistent with what the company would want. It’s her in the picture but she didn’t steal it from Sarah’s mom either when she had the chance.
There’s a theme building…potentially 3 monitors went against instructions to help the clones under their own free-will and treated these “properties” as beings that also have free-will.
I’m pretty bummed about Helena. I can’t help but feel the show’s going to be a lot less interesting without her creeping in the shadows. And I didn’t really like how they brought in the birth mother and twin thing in one episode and already discarded both in the next.
Well, given that Kira survived being hit by a car, I fear it’s just as likely that somehow Helena could survive a bullet to the head….well, it’s sci-fi. I hope they don’t do it, though, because as Alan points out, after awhile some folks Just Need Killing and it’s ridiculous if you don’t do it. And Sarah would definitely do it.
Heck, who knew crazy Helena was RIGHT about that connection thing? Go figure.
The disposal scene was fucking chilling. DAMN, GIRL. Poor, poor crazy Alison, who’s still being monitored (since high school?! Or did Donnie get blackmailed into it as well? I’d bet the latter).
I don’t think she got hit in the head, did she?. Seemed like somewhere in the chest, but since she was wearing something a black shirt and the scene was dark it was hard to see.
I think Rachel is enough of a villain that we don’t need Helena around.
It may also be that gene expression varies oh so slightly from clone to clone, which is why some of them get sick and some don’t (or at least, not yet) and why Kira would have even more supercharged DNA than her mom which would allow the child to heal from the car impact. I’m guessing that Helena’s kill shot was too destructive, however, for her to came back from it — there’s probably a limit to how much damage any of the clones can take but there’s some kind of genetic twist with Kira that nobody’s figured out yet (but creepy Leekie would just LOOOOOOOVE to investigate).
And yes, Rachel is creepy enough for two Helenas and had nothing like the latter’s excuse for her craziness. Rachel isn’t crazy at all, just evil and avaricious. Apparently.
I dont like how she’s constantly refferred to as the birth mother (in the show, I understand why the commenters are being consisitent with that) when she was really just a surrogate. It’s not like she shares DNA with them.
Helena, much as I loved her and I did, was not an innocent babe. She killed those other clones and killed her birth mother. While I doubt she could have been prosecuted for her crimes the idea that she would be sent to a jail where the Jell-o was plentiful and the razor blades in short supply is unlikely. But I would have paid to see that series — sort of Oz-meets-The Pajanimals.
Webdiva: I like that idea of slightly different gene expression. It would explain why Cosima apparently needed glasses, for example. (And perhaps why Dr. Leekie specifically called her out because of them. Well, that and he knew she was a clone.)
But I do think that there is something different/special about Kira. If none of the other clones could have kids, why could Sarah? Maybe the other clones were medicated/fixed to prevent pregnancy?
I’ve been saying this for the last few episodes, this has turned into one of my three favorite new shows to debut this season (joining Hannibal and The Americans) and one of my favorite shows, period. It will be unfortunate BS that Tatiana Maslany really could not even be nominated for an Emmy/Globe/something for her performance(s) because she’s amazing. It’s like she watched the Fringe alternate-dimension episodes and said “Psh, watch this.” She’s amazing. I keep catching myself thinking “Oh, this character didn’t get enough screentime in this episode” before realizing “Yeah, I’m sad that Tatiana’s not onscreen MORE” because it’s one of the clone characters I wanted to see more of. Though it’s unfortunate (but understandable, given where the plot went) to see Helena go, I’m sure a new clone could show up next season and be just as compelling to watch so this loss could result in a nice gain for Season 2.
As for Mrs. S…I’m holding out hope that she was abducted with Kira and is not involved in the conspiracy against the clones (even if it appears she certainly knew more than she let on). I really enjoyed the scenes of Mrs. S and Sara bonding amidst recent developments, after their earlier antagonistic relationship, so that will legitimately annoy me if it turns out Mrs. S was her original monitor, a sleeper agent, or something of that sort. It would also be really hard to swallow (why help Sarah at all, like reaching out to “old contacts” regarding her birth mother, and risk exposing herself?). I’m hoping she’s just a scientist who learned what the Institute was doing or attempting to do and bolted with little Sarah in tow.
I love The Americans and thought the Hannibal pilot looked great (I haven’t seen more than that as of yet). This, based on about half the pilot, does not seem anywhere near that league.
Wait, are you comparing half of the pilot of Orphan Black to Americans and what you’ve seen of Hannibal? Because if so…yeah, you should watch the rest of Orphan Black before making any decision of whether this show is in the same “league” as the other two.
I generally give any show or movie at least five minutes. This was more like 25. I haven’t read any commentary saying “the pilot sucked” (or that the first half did) “but then it got so much better”. I have seen some people say it went downhill from the pilot though. Are you really saying it is drastically different after what I saw?
I haven’t seen anyone really say that the show got worse after the pilot…it certainly did not in my view (which I figure goes without saying, given I kept watching and think so highly of it). If this doesn’t float your boat then there’s nothing I can say that will change your mind, but no, I don’t think the show got worse at all after the pilot. Again, I threw it in with The Americans and Hannibal so I think highly of this show; at the very least, I’d caution against judging the show until you’ve seen all of Season 1 and can compare it to The Americans’ freshman season and the full slate of Hannibal (once you’ve seen that as well). Judging a show based on 20ish minutes of a pilot is fine if you’re trying to gauge whether you personally want to stick with the show, but it’s not a fair judgment at all in judging the quality of an entire season.
Such an awesome show, and truly Maslany deserves some kind of recognition. I watch or have seen a number of shows where actors player multiple roles, and many do so VERY well, but to play THIS many characters and managing to keep them feeling totally distinct so that when you’re watching you honestly believe its a bunch of different actresses is just insane. Bravo
Agreed, on all counts. Science fiction drama gets no respect, or Battlestar Galactica would have walked off with an armful of Emmys. And that’s brav-a for Maslany (she’s female; you say ‘bravo’ to a guy and ‘bravi’ to applaud an entire ensemble).
It is a cruel universe where the entire cast of Modern Family gets guaranteed Emmy nominations and Tatiana Maslany is out in the dark. Her work here is transcendent. I don’t know where they found her but she just schooled an entire industry. It’s a shame that this show is on such a wasteland of a timeslot on a minor channel. I read somewhere that the show was averaging around 430K total viewers and does about a 0.2 rating in the A18-49 demographic. I guess that’s good enough for renewal at BBCA, but it’s still just sad. A popular but bland show like Modern Family on a broadcast network has literally twenty times more viewers than this little gem. I can only hope that it does really strong in DVD/Bluray/Netflix sales to keep it around.
I don’t think Helena is dead at all. She survived a rusty rebar thrust, I suspect she’ll survive this too. Just as Kira was miraculously spared by her abilities to heal.
Perhaps not, if the bullet shredded her heart and deprived her brain of blood and oxygen for too long. We just don’t know enough about the clones’ physical capabilities, yet it does seem that they vary from person to person — and that Kira’s physical abilities go beyond what’s been seen inn the clones, which makes her all the more valuable to the evil corporation.
I think the first 9 episodes got better with every new one. The finale was probably the least progressive quality wise.
COPPER, the BBC America show just as good as ORPHAN BLACK that no one watches, did something similar with its finale. Great episodes and then a finale that was trying to be something it wasn’t for a whole season.
In any event, what a lovely surprise this show has been and I look forward to 2014.
Looking forward to next season. Tatiana Maslany is a very talented actress. Many parts reminded me of the Cylons in the new BSG but for a story here and now, it was quite well done! Some very dark places and nice cliffhangers.
If a clone dies, who is the next of kin?
Can a clone sue its creators for pain and suffering due to genetic defects?
Can a clone vote?
Why is there a moral resistance to cloning? How is it any more or less valid than creating life the usual way?
If life can just be copied and pasted, what does that say for individualism? How does this affect the debate on whether or not there is a soul?
I look forward to this show exploring some of the issues surrounding this concept.
Your answer to the individualism question is already answered: nurture, not nature, made the various clones different, as did their different life experiences and their decisions. and they’re still developing differently under duress. And I expect the resistance comes from good, sensible arguments against treating human beings as either property or commodities — which is why we have anti-slavery and human trafficking laws, and why human DNA shouldn’t be able to be patented. It’s unethical, which is why it shouldn’t be legal. And yet, amoral corporations keep trying to create exceptions to that, so that they can own pieces of other people’s DNA as property. It ought to be banned outright: your DNA, no mater who else manipulates it for research, should still remain your own property, making it impossible for others to patent even a fragment of it. Yet another reason for limiting campaign contributions and prosecuting violations of same severely.
Yes. Exactly why I eagerly await a second season.
what is the song at the end of the finale episode????
[soundcloud.com]
Like Alan said, I really love that one sequence leads to the next. And the characters motivations/actions are fairly believable.
Ownership of clones seems silly though — I wouldn’t worry trying to establish laws/contracts on activities that are already illegal.
Well, the USA still has a version of slavery under the guise of “putting inmates to work” so it isn’t really that much of a stretch.
I really enjoyed the show and am glad it’s coming back.
When the credits rolled and the screen said “Orphan Black will Return in Spring 2014” my son let out a long, “Nooooo!” He didn’t realize this was the season finale and was not pleased. We loved this show. One of the most pleasant surprises in years. Enough twists in the finale to set it up for next season.
As an aside, I saw interviews with them and cannot believe that the actors playing Sarah and Felix are not British. It was jarring hearing them speak out of character. They really do a great job.
This show grabbed me in its first scene, Beth’s suicide by train, and the Tatiana Maslany’s remarkable performance kept me tuning in week after week. She not only deserves Best Actress Emmy consideration for her remarkable job with all of the characters that she portrays, they ought to just hand her the statuette right now. But, alas, I agree with Alan that even a nomination seems unlikely for this little-seen gem. Hey, at least give one to the special effects team for so beautifully and seamlessly putting two or even sometimes three Tatianas in one shot. Amazing.
I find it hard to believe that Mrs. S. was Sarah’s monitor. How could she be, if Sarah was out of touch for 10 months. Kira’s monitor, much more likely, but only if the company knew of her existence, and of Sarah’s. Dr. Leekie certainly did not seem aware, which makes me believe Mrs. S., whatever her original brief, was no an active agent and had not been for some time.
Maslany is astonishing, but an we also get a round of applause for the effects people? The interactions between the different clones are just so seamless it’s hard to believe it’s the same actress. When Cosima shows up at the loft, and Sarah answers the door and they hug, it’s perfect. When Alison pours Cosima a glass of wine, again, you can’t figure out how they are doing it. Just amazing work.
this show is brilliant. who would have thought my fave character would be the uptight soccer mom
Several have mentioned similarities with Battlestar Galactica. Did anyone else notice that Rachel’s henchman Daniel was played by Matthew Bennett…ie, Doral?
Just finished binge-watching the show over three nights – good thing for me the series is only 10 episodes.
The overall story holds up well when watching this way. I was continually amazed at how many characters Tatiana plays: Sarah, Beth, Olga, Helena, Cosima, Alison, Sarah as Beth, Sarah as Alison, Alison as Sarah, Helena as Sarah, and Rachel. Even if they had different hair styles, the body language still tells us who’s who and you can even tell when one’s portraying another.
A couple of things that we have to take as givens didn’t entirely ring true to me (some of which were discussed earlier here), like how Art could spend 2 years with Beth and not realize that it’s Sarah now, or Paul’s not being able to recognize Sarah as Beth more quickly, or his turn to be her protector.
We still also don’t know the whole story behind why Beth shot Chen, and why she needed Art’s help covering it up, and why Beth killed herself. More for next year, I suppose.
I, too, had all the episodes on my DVR and started watching just before the finale. What a fantastic actress in Tatiana Maslany–totally believable as every clone. And I agree with the person who said that it was possible to tell the clones apart by body language alone; I knew right away it was Helena instead of Sarah in the apartment when Amelia came to see her and then was stabbed. I got so wound up in the episodes, though, that I couldn’t watch them too late at night or too many at once: I could feel the tension building up in me, and I couldn’t do too much of that at any one time. Cannot wait until next season.
Here’s a speculation and thought about where this series is going. Known now: Mrs. S. was a PhD researcher on the project that created the clones. She became disillusioned and left the program taking Sarah.
Speculation: Perhaps Mrs. S. removed Sarah’s gay half brother from the program and he has clones as well. I see him playing a straight no nonsense dude, and/or a tough street thug as well. Speculation: The clones were paid for by the ultra rich to serve as organ spare parts for their pro-clones. Speculation: The variation in DNA gives each clone a special power or enhanced ability thy have yet to discover – such as the ability to heal, the ability to know things before thy happen, or the ability to read minds.
Obviously the series has many ways to go. Tatiana Maslany is phenomenal in her acting range.
Anyone else have thoughts on the possible direction of the show?
This show should be nominated for an Emmy and particularly the lead actress, because her performance has been above and beyond any other actress this season alone. I don’t care is this is a scyfy show it deserves some recognition. Now she did (the lead actress) earned an award at the peoples critics award show, and I’m surprised that (you) haven’t mentioned that, which leads me to believe that,you’re not doing you’re job. Tatiana Maslany is incredible and so is the show. Also, I think viewers should know that this show is a slow simmer that gradually picks up. Just like the Fades which was wonderful and earned a BAFTA Nomination but was cancelled for low ratings. I can only hope that the same fate doesn’t await Orphan Black.
what an awesome show I can’t wait for season 2. during the helena sarah standoff i thought that they could totally kill off sarah and center the next season w. yet another unknown clone (at least to the audience) or around the other 2 either allison or casima. And I was totally dreading that might happen. after binging the whole season in a few days I thought about the amazing incredible performance maslany puts on. i think it would be unprecedented to kill off the main character for another one and it’s all played by the same actress. Brilliant!