Season finale review: ‘The Knick’ – ‘Crutchfield’

“The Knick” has wrapped up its first season, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as your colon has to go as well…
“What have I done?” -Thack
“Crutchfield” did a nice job of bringing the major stories of the season to a boil, mostly while linking them to the series' larger questions about scientific and social progress.
“The Knick” is set in a time when modern medicine became, well, modern, and in some ways we can see how the work that Thack and Edwards (and, for that matter, Cornelia) are doing ties neatly with how medicine is practiced today. But this was an age of experimentation, which brought many, many misguided follies for every brilliant success, and we see that in action as so many of the characters' circumstances go from bad to worse.
Most obvious of these is Thack being taken to a primitive drug rehab facility after his mania inspires him to perform an experimental, unsound, fatal transfusion – using his own cocaine-riddled blood! – on a little girl. Placed in the care of Dr. Hackett – himself a dashing trailblazer in the Thackery mode – John is escorted to a lovely private room, where Hackett extols the virtues of Bayer's new wonder drug that should eliminate the misery of withdrawal…
… and it's heroin(*).
(*) Specifically, “Heroin,” which was an actual Bayer product intended to be a non-addictive alternative to morphine. Whoops.
In a season filled with plenty of quackery – including the bogus liniment that a desperate Thack offered to endorse last week in exchange for some coke – this is by far the quack-iest, and yet it was something that many doctors and and a major drug manufacturer actually believed in at the time.
Similarly, look at the treatment of poor Eleanor Gallinger, whose doctor(**) sounds wholly sane and reasonable as he explains to Everett why he removed all of Eleanor's teeth. If surgeons of the time were fumbling around in the metaphorical dark, psychiatrists were trying to find answers with their eyes shut and ears and noses plugged; so little was understood about mental health that many strange, terrifying ideas were tried on patients in no position to know better, or do anything to avoid being guinea pigs.
(**) Played by John Hodgman, in an era that's finally appropriate for his mustache.
Not every bad-to-worse story of “Crutchfield” was specifically medicine-related, though I suppose Barrow did need to have his groin treated after being abused for the final time by Bunky Collier. But in going to Ping Wu to escape his debt – which allowed Steven Soderbergh to flex his “Haywire” muscles with a brief but memorable action sequence – our resident weasel has elected for his own cocaine-to-heroin transition.
And with Cornelia now off in a marriage she doesn't particularly want – and with a father-in-law she really doesn't want – there's no one to block the vote to shutter the Knick's current location and move uptown. Based on how everything else works in “Crutchfield,” I'm guessing we will not return in season 2 to find the Knick North running smoothly and with a high profit margin.
Story-wise, this first season had its bumps and sluggish periods, but things rounded into satisfying form by the end, particularly in the ways that different stories intersected. Barrow's constant money troubles never much interested me until Ping Wu got involved, for instance, while Sister Harriet and Cleary's abortion business lined up neatly (and powerfully) with Cornelia's situation. And every aspect of Thack's life collided and fell apart over these last couple of weeks, with Lucy very belatedly opening her eyes to what the cocaine was doing to him, even as Bertie got to feel betrayed by both his mentor and the woman he thought he loved.
My hope is that the season 2 storylines will feel more compelling on their own, rather than just being a Soderbergh delivery system. But if that's all the show ever turns out to be, I'm okay with that, too, because Soderbergh is doing so many interesting things with the show he shoots and edits these episodes. (I wrote about this a couple of weeks ago in relation to the withdrawal episode.) TV has long been a writers' medium, and I think the format overall is better-served by great writing than by great direction. But this new trend of having directors handle most or all of a season – Soderbergh here, Cary Fukunaga on “True Detective,” David Lynch on the upcoming “Twin Peaks” revival – is a really fascinating one. The ideal is to have a show with consistently memorable writing and direction – “Breaking Bad” being the most obvious example – and if not every show can achieve that balance, it's not a bad thing to have some shows that lean overly toward the director's end of things.
Story-wise, “The Knick” is like a lot of shows I've seen before. Directing-wise, though, it was special.
What did everybody else think of both the finale and season 1 as a whole?
I liked the entire season and am looking forward to next year. Alan, do you know if it will be 10 episodes as well? There are so many storylines hanging, it will be a long wait.
I believe the plan is for the same set-up, including Soderbergh directing, shooting and editing them all again.
Just read a quick theory that Thack may have hallucinated the killing of the little girl: no visible marks on his arm when the rehab doctor examines him and no mention by anyone else after the fact. Thoughts?
Hmm I’d have to go rewatch the ep again. I did find it odd that the little girl wasn’t specifically mentioned afterwards, given what happened.
In the carriage ride to the rehab place, Thack mutters something about the girl. Birdie then replies, saying that he was a mile off of getting it right. Confirmation of him actually killing the little girl?
Bertie chides him in the carriage specifically about the girl (even if he was also angry about at least 2 other realizations). But in addition, the rehab doctor looks under Thack’s sleeves (the view of which is mostly obscured to the audience), pauses, and says “from the looks of you, you’ve done enough damage to yourself already.”
I decided to watch the entire series with much reluctance after giving the first 3 shows a disappointing score. Most of the story lines or story arcs were superfluous and usually contrite, to a fault. Unfortunately, from week to week, the stories did not flow, instead they were chopped up and fed to the viewer in heavy chunks and then, poof, no more. I will probably not watch next season. There are no characters of any substance.
I believe you mean trite, not contrite. Even then I can’t agree that the story lines are trite or hackneyed. I find the storylines authentic and period-appropriate, besides interesting.
Cinemax and HBO do it again!
Diane,
You might enjoy network tv!
Jesus aren’t we spoiled? People are just looking to criticize everything. We should be grateful shows like this exist
It’s comments like yours that make me glad I’m not a TV critic. Get off your high horse.
Out of curiosity, what shows is it similar to that you’ve seen before?
Arguably the best directed television show of all-time and an absurdly high degree of difficulty. A period piece shot all on hand-held with a synth score? If any element is unconvincing the whole thing comes tumbling down. Masterful work from Soderbergh.
Yes, on a pure “story” scale it’s probably not a “great” show in the all-time pantheon, but in terms of mood and execution it gets high marks indeed. I’m more interested to see what comes next from The Knick than I am even from True Detective (though if pushed, I’d say the first season of True Detective was the better piece of art).
Overall, only Mad Men is doing something more essential on American TV (As much as I love Game of Thrones, it’s essentially popcorn).
rather enjoyed woody and Mathew on True Detective, quite upset there was no second season ? Or is there ?
I personally found the medical/social history stuff much more engrossing and fascinating than anything on True Detective. Yes, M&H were great in their roles, but the basic plot and story elements were much more hackneyed on True Detective – the one bright spot being (most of) the writing for the existentialist, philosophy-spouting cop.
Overall, I think The Knick was more original (in subject matter, direction, editing, score, etc) and better – except in terms of marketing and hype. In that respect, TD won the day.
“I’m Dr. Bertram Chickering Jr. and I don’t have to take this shit anymore!”
Barrow trading one problem for another was pretty hilarious. I just hope this means more Barrow genital-punchings are still in the future, because I perversely enjoy any and all Barrow humiliations on this show.
Beyond that, nice way to wrap up S1. I came to enjoy this show a lot. I’ll be looking forward to its return next year.
Mr. Wu says: “Barrow, C*cksucker!”
Great show that has taught me a lot about the early practice of medical procedures and the early use of pharmaceuticals (I did a lot of Googling). Loved the characters that were introduced and can’t wait to see next season where I’m sure Thackeray will now be a heroin addict. Also anxious to see the next True Detective, another favorite show.
I watched the first epi but had to bail out. Even though I have no problems with over the top shows like Walking Dead and Hannibal, gore-wise, realistic surgical gore just really gives me the jibblies for personal reasons.
I came to read your review of the finale hoping that it would talk me into watching it. If the writing was as transcendent as Soderbergh’s direction I might have steeled myself for it, but it just doesn’t seem like the show for me.
Thank you for writing an eloquent and succinct summary that helped me make up my mind without subjecting myself to nightmares. I hope it continues to entertain those without my phobia, and I’m happy Soderbergh is embracing the new era of televised dramas. I wish the show and its fans the best.
That’s a pretty lousy way to consume media.
Lousy? Hardly. The definition of lousy is poor, bad, or disgusting. This person is getting another sense of the show from a TV critic they respect in hopes of being persuaded to set aside their phobias. I call that taking initiative.
I love this show. Strong characters, outstanding acting and writing, a dynamic portrayal of the tensions of the era on all fronts—scientific discovery, race relations, women’s rights. To me this was one of the year’s most brilliant new shows, right up there with True Detective and Fargo. I can’t wait to see what they do in season two.
Love this show! This show would be my example of why I as a history buff love historical dramas that are done accurately (as opposed to “Masters of Sex” which I am increasingly worried about how it’s portraying the protagonists’s lives inaccurately to the point of slander).
For example as horrifying as it is to us the depiction of pulling teeth to help treat mental illness in the early 20th century really did happen!:
“Psychiatric promulgation
in American state New Jersey at psychiatric asylum Trenton State Hospital, its director since 1907 was Henry Cotton.[50] Drawing influence from the medical popularity of focal infection theory,[20] Cotton identified focal infections as the main causes of dementia praecox (now schizophrenia) and manic depression (now bipolar disorder).[50] Cotton routinely prescribed surgery to clean the nasal sinuses and to extract the tonsils and dentition.[50] Yet, seeking to clean the entire body of focal infections, Cotton frequently prescribed surgical removal of appendix, gall bladder, spleen, stomach, colon, cervix, ovaries, testicles, and thereby claimed up to 85% cure rate.[50]
Despite the death rate of some 30%, Cotton’s fame rapidly spread through America and Europe, and the asylum drew influx of paying patients.[50] New York Times praised his accomplishments and heralded “high hope”.[50] Cotton made a European lecture tour,[50] and Princeton University Press and Oxford University Press simultaneously published his book in 1922.[51] Despite skepticism within his profession, psychiatrists were under pressure to match Cotton’s treatments, as patients would ask why they were being denied successful intervention.[50] Cotton had his two sons’ teeth extracted as prophylactic measure—although each later committed suicide.[50]”
More at:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Shockingly it wasn’t finally and totally repudiated as a treatment for mental illness until the 1950s!!!
It makes one wonder what are we doing medically today that would be horrifying to people 100 years from now; maybe to take an easy one chemotherapy?
I too was disappointed in Lucy’s late revelation. I mean his breaking in and entering a pharmacy to score cocaine and then having her rob another hospital for him to get his supply didn’t open her eyes? Now she doesn’t like what it’s doing to him? Better now than later but still… I hope she has smartened up and stopped using herself. I liked how Thack didn’t care a wit about Mr. Barrow seeing him shoot up when he asked to borrow Ping Wu to do a hit! Wow!
I always emphasize the affects of inflation on any monetary sums we hear on period shows, so to really get a sense of the hole Mr. Barrow was in with Bunky and now Ping Wu and the real cost in today’s dollars of the automobile Mr. Cleary fantasizes about here are the figures:
Mr. Barrow owed $10,000 to Bunky/Wu. Using what $10,000 was in 1913 (since that is the furthest back year that one can select at the Cost of Living calculator site since the economy was much different in 1900 than today) it’s the 2014 equivalent of $262,222!! Throw in another say $75+ to account for any inflation between 1900 and 1913 for the call it $262,300!!
And that nice electric car Mr. Cleary likes to imagine piloting? That would be $12,980.00 from 1913 so call it $13,000 for 1900.
[www.aier.org]
Actually that isn’t that bad. I would love to get a nice little car for $13,000 today. I’ll probably get a shot gun from Sears too while I’m at it. I wonder what he makes per week? I’m sure his transportation fee will cover at least part of it. So next season we probably will see Mr. Clearly one of those cars that was steered with a tiller in front LOL!
Finally Dr. Gallinger tried to take out his frustrations on Dr. Edwards: I feel for him given how his life has fell apart in the last month or more in the show’s timeline but it would be a deeper feeling if I didn’t know part of the reason why he felt cheated by Dr. Edwards.
For his part Dr. Edwards tried to take out his frustrations on someone bigger than he, given that the woman he loves is marrying someone else and he just lost a child but he bit off more than he can chew. And it is stupid for a surgeon to go around picking fights!
Still overall when you think about it, Dr. Edwards, despite his personal trials and tribulations on the romantic front, is the only one much better off at season’s end than at the debut. He’s on staff, people are taking him seriously and acknowledging he knows a thing or two and will be the lead surgeon in Thack’s absence. Even Mr. Barrow came to his defense by suspending Everett for attacking him out of the blue. That wouldn’t have happened in the first four episodes. Thack and Mr. Barrow would’ve held Everett’s coat then! Now I actually feel sorry for Barrow.
Can’t wait for next season!
Oh I forgot to put down that Mr. Cleary’s Sears Catalog car was priced @ $495.00 in 1900. :-)
On Broadwalk Empire, one of the characters was put into a mental institution with a doctor that is base on Cotton
Dr. Edwards is better off IF he survived the beating that he took. He was not looking for a fight to win, he was looking for a beating. He challenged a champ because he wanted his emotional pain to be bluntedby physical pain – the term pugelist comes to mind, even if I can’t spell it.
The seriousness of Thackery’s addiction was not lost on Lucy. Remember that she had to enter is home and administer cocaine to a vein underneath his… Lucy isn’t dumb.
Lucy was “intoxicated” by Thackery. The addiction of a thrilling, brilliant man was easy to ignore, until his mania and psychosis were revealed.
I love the series. I describe it to my friends as like taking a class in American Medical History, but better than the one I had in school (and American Social History – immigrants, tenements, gangs, opium dens, bicycles, etc. etc.) with fantastic actors, brilliant settings, interesting story lines…
The extra 13 years would surely make a much larger difference than you are estimating.
The fastest Bing topic I researched was poor Mrs. Gallinger’s dental extraction. Horrifying topics for early medical treatment. I’m late to the show and just saw the season finale today. The musical score, acting, directing and weekly WTH medical moment, great show.
Alan,
It’s frustrating that the email notifications no longer take us directly to the comment. On long comment threads that can really be a pain.
Loved, loved, loved the show. can’t wait for the next season to start!!!!
I actually stood up and clapped when they did the first successful Previa operation and saved the baby and the mother.
I liked the way the show did not over sell itself, the stories at times may have been slow and streamlined but they were paid off and proved effective. I hate when a show throws up a thousand questions and answers about 10 of them. Every character was respected and that should be commended.
As Alan said, I hope they concentrate adding more meat to the characters and storylines and go for bigger payoffs, but do not oversell, just be a bit more controlled with adding weight to the show.
Well done though, a good start to a series, shows can sometimes destroy themselves in the first season (Homeland was so good yet they tried to keep topping themselves), this did not.
Bravo
I thoroughly enjoyed this show. also, “find me an ocean of cocaine” might be my favorite line of any 2014 show.
Great directing and acting but terrible cliche filled writing makes me unable to think of this show as anything other than mediocre.
It’s doesn’t matter how great something looks when it feels like every single thing that happens I’ve seen a dozen times on other, often much better, shows.
Yes! I can’t count the number of times I’ve seen botched praevia operations, arms attached to noses for skin grafts, surreptitious alt-hospitals set up in cavern-like hospital basements, nurses dropping dead from electrocution in the operating room, and the invention of various medical devices. When are they going to stop making these dime-a-dozen medical history dramas?
John Hodgman has never looked or sounded entirely sane. Which makes casting him for this part particularly brilliant. :)
The Knick represents a mature development in TV drama and a departure for the formula of “safe” drama , the feel of the time and people is well captured , and as an Irishman this drama actually gets Irish accents right for the first time in an American tv show.
I’m a little confused about what Cornelia did at the end of the episode. What was the money for that she gave to Cleary? What that for the abortion? I thought she might have put a plan in motion to get out of the marriage but I might have read that wrong
It’s likely that Cleary is now blackmailing Cornelia. I guessed that would happen the minute I saw Cleary meeting up with Cornelia!
i think she didn’t go through with the abortion and has a plan with Cleary and Sister Harriet for the baby, hence the money and saying, as we agreed…
I think it’s just payment for the abortion.
Alan, you and Dan (in the podcast) really helped me with this show. Though Dan the completist would probably be horrified, your description of the sluggish parts of the season allowed me to skip from the pilot straight to episode 6 and then straight on through for the rest of the season. I loved what I saw and don’t feel like I missed anything! Thanks.