Season finale review: ‘The Office’ – ‘Free Family Portrait Studio’

A review of “The Office” season finale coming up just as soon as the coconut is pretty subtle…
I last reviewed “The Office” in the middle of the Tallahassee story arc, and I either made it only a few minutes into the last 3 or 4 episodes before the finale or simply deleted them unwatched from the DVR to clear hard drive space. While there have been isolated moments here and there – including several jokes in the finale (the energy drink, the velcro suit, the return of Mose and – in what’s been the one part of the show that’s remained consistently good – the pre-credits sequence) – overall the show has felt lifeless, airless and joyless.
I came back for the finale mainly to see where Paul Lieberstein left things before moving on to the planned Dwight spin-off, which should turn up at mid-season next year. “The Office” hasn’t technically been renewed at the time I’m writing this, but NBC yesterday reportedly closed deals to have Ed Helms, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer to return (while allowing them time off to do movies), so I imagine the renewal will come sometime later today. As dire as “The Office” has become creatively, it’s still NBC’s highest-rated comedy, and they need it for at least a half season (if not more) to lead into “Dwight’s Beet Farm,” or whatever it winds up being called.
We don’t know yet who will be taking over as showrunner, and the new boss could decide to undo some of the developments of the finale. Or maybe I’m just hoping s/he will. Andy as regional manager never really worked, and kept putting the character into too many watered-down Michael Scott scenarios, up to and including last night’s idiotic play-acting so his return to power could seem as dramatic as possible. And what I’ve seen of Catherine Tate as Nellie doesn’t have me eager to watch more of her as a kind of chaos agent within Dunder-Mifflin. And not that Robert California (or Bob Kazamakis, or whatever name he chooses to go by while “mentoring” uneducated Eastern European gymnasts) really worked out as an amusing antagonist, but bringing back David Wallace as a relatively sane(*) guy who (for now) fully supports Andy removes any non-Nellie tension away from the job. The staff likes him (as we were reminded over and over again in the early part of the season), the new CEO supports him, etc.
(*) Turns out he was entirely right to believe in the power of the Suck It! vacuum.
I’m going to watch an episode or two in the fall just to see what, if anything, the new showrunner can do about steering this very old, inflexible battleship in an interesting new direction. But I’m curious how those of you who stuck it out through the end of this season feel. Are you glad to have Andy back in charge? Are you invested at all in Darryl and Val? In the rekindled Dwight/Angela/HRG/Oscar quadrangle? If we assume next year really will be the end, is there anything the show hasn’t ever done that you want to see happen before it’s all over?
What did everybody else think?
At this point I keep it on so that I don’t miss the intro to Parks and Rec.
I will stick it out just because I hope that Angela gets what is coming to her. She is an awful person, and I want to see her get some comeuppance. Aside from that the show is painful to watch.
Please just call Steve Carell to come back for a finale and put it out of my misery.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who still calls him ‘HRG’.
Same here. Got more of a laugh out of reading that than I did from the entire episode.
This show finally hit the wall for me last night.
Me too. I didn’t laugh once !
I used to like Andy. When he ran off to Florida to chase after Erin without letting anyone at his job know, he kinda deserved to be fired. So I’ve hated seeing his plot arc these past few weeks. Every time he was on screen, I’d say, “Eff you, Andy.”
I’m so bored with everyone else at the office.
Things I liked about yesterday’s episode: Creed’s picture with his parents(?), Val dumping her loser boyfriend (although, why was he even at her job?), and Jim and Pam’s family picture.
Agree. It has gotten to the point where I absolutely hate the character of Andy. He is intensely unlikeable and tragically unfunny, and the only way I would have considered watching next season would have been if Helms was leaving the show.
Totally agree with you both. Andy was good the first season or two he was around but is awful now. For me the worst part is that I really like Ed Helms. Too bad they couldn’t have done something more interesting with him as manager – or picked a character that worked better as manager to begin with.
Last night had some funnier moments than most of the mid-season eps combined. I would say I am invested in Darryl & Val because Darryl is awesome and deserves to be happy.
Robert California popping out with a different name was great. I wish they’d done more with the character, but…siiiigh…what a waste.
I’ll tune in to see what the new showrunners do, and because I’m a masochist who frequently goes down with the ship as my once-favorite shows sink into oblivion. I hope they can course-correct quickly. And that Oscar doesn’t go for HRG, as hot as HRG is (especially holding a cute baby) :-)
I am very disturbed with the thought that Oscar would go after the Senator. I fundamentally don’t think he would do that to Angela, he’s far more likely to tell her to end the relationship (which judging from her and Dwight she’s likely to do anyway.)
I think Oscar’s long been established as too decent to go for it, but that doesn’t mean the new showrunner will think that.
I didn’t get the impression that Oscar was “going after/for” the Senator, just that he was pleased about being right about the Senator’s orientation
I somehow managed to stick it out the whole season, despite all of my friends giving up on it. It was sad watching this show go downhill and continually telling myself it should have ended when Michael Scott left. This season was awful and I totally agree the openings were the only good part of the season (besides the couple of episodes in Tallahassee). Despite those, it wasn’t funny and was extremely frustrating to watch. Robert California never fit in and bringing back Nellie left made me even less eager to watch. I was hoping they would at least give the fans a decent story arc that they would enjoy, but to be honest all this season showed me was that they have no stories left to tell…sigh.
This is exactly how I feel. It more or less turned into an interlude where I kept the TV on to get to Parks. They’ve made Andy a complete clown, and Nellie only makes the show worse, not better. It’s so stale and old, The Office seriously needs to be euthanized.
I don’t get the HRG reference for the state senator.
LJA, HRG refers to “Horn-Rimmed Glasses,” a moniker coined by Heroes fans for the character Jack Coleman played.
Ahh, thanks. I didn’t watch Heroes.
I actually call HRG the Salem Strangler from back on his time on Days of our Lives :)
I’m still made they made Darryl crash and burn as a potential manager.
I’ve been watching most of the season, even though I usually wait until the weekend and watch it while I’m folding laundry or something. Mostly, I’m watching it for the supporting cast–Oscar, Stanley, Kevin, Meredith, Creed and Phyllis. They’re usually amusing enough to keep me happy. I’ve enjoyed James Spader like you enjoy a habanero pepper–very tasty and exciting but you couldn’t eat a meal of him. Jim and Pam have been very flat, Andy’s a caricature (although I liked what they did with him and Erin), and Dwight, well, you know.
I think they could really have some fun with a declared terminal season, but I’m guessing the renewal won’t be that, because they’d still be hoping for a revival. I think though that if they decided to go a bit orthogonal on the show they could really have some good stuff happen.
We did see Daryl crash and burn as potential manager. Earlier, Andy like a real manager for the first time when he told Daryl, “Jo saw something in you. She gave you an opportunity and you wasted it on gourmet cooking classes and improving your softball skills.”
Was Mohinder playing Kelly’s boyfriend in the family photo montage?
Yes; he’s appeared at least once before.
Yes. Too bad he didn’t cross paths with HRG.
Now I think the next season would actually be way more interesting if they just had another season of Heroes running in the background. Not that it would be better, really. But it would certainly be more ambitious than what “The Office” did this past season.
Yes! And he was not on camera nearly enough. I’m looking forward to another season of the Office for pretty much only one reason. To see more of him.
Too bad that Mindy Kaling is leaving so I doubt he’ll ever be seen again.
Here’s what I don’t understand, and I think it’s a HUGE missed-opportunity for The Office.
Why not have Wallace install Jim as boss?
It’s canon that Wallace likes Jim most out of anyone at Dunder-Mifflin, and believes in him.
Also, becoming the real, FOR REAL manager is kind of Jim’s worst nightmare (remember when Michael & Jim had that conversation, I think it was in Survivorman, where Jim says, “I won’t be HERE in 10 years,” and Michael said, “That’s what I said”)…
… and characters in a sitcom stuck in a situation they hate generally leads to… COMEDY.
Shocker, I know.
Putting Andy back is horrible.
I loved The Office back in it’s heyday. I own DVDs of the first 6 seasons. It saddens me how much this season didn’t work. The Tallahasse arc was probably my favorite part. I might be in the minority, but I actually enjoy Nellie’s character because I think she’s much more closer to being a Michael Scott than Andy is. She seems clueless, like Michael was, rather than us being forced to think Andy was. I don’t know. There were a few funny moments here and there, but on the whole I wouldn’t be sad if the show ended tomorrow. I can stil pop in my DVD of “The Dinner Party”.
Paul I’m in the same boat. My wife and I own the first 6 seasons and occasionally pop them in to remember what once was good. Seasons 2-4 were fantastic, but there was a moment about halfway through season 5 where it became apparent that they had hit what appears to be a creative wall. They hit on some good arcs again (Michael Scott Paper Company, Jim and Pam’s evolving family, Michael leaving), but it was obvious in the middle of that season that this thing was taking on water, and fast.
We have watched maybe 2 episodes of the current season.
Andy Bernard back as boss was painful to watch and disappointing as ever despite it being foreshadowed for several episodes. Perhaps I’m just angry that they re-used the Michael Scott Paper Company arc in order to bring Andy back in, but I also just can’t stand Andy. It’s hard to believe now watching him that I ever found his scenes hilarious as I did when he first joined the show. I think Erin is still a viable character and Ellie Kemper can certainly act, but having her and Andy’s relationship/Andy’s career be plot arcs are tiresome and even worse simply boring. As for where this goes, I have no idea and I agree wholeheartedly that Andy has to go as boss. This simply seems unlikely though considering all the hijinks the manager position has gone through already on the show, so I would be ok with THE MANAGER NOT BEING THE FOCUS OF THE SHOW. This seems crazy, but I felt in the early seasons, the Jim/Pam arc was driving things and while Steve Carell was obviously fantastic and hilarious, to me it wasn’t the undeniable focus that it is now. To be fair, this isn’t just an Andy Bernard problem-the last few Michael Scott seasons felt overly reliant on Michael to give both hilarious scenes and emotionally heavy ones, something Michael could do, but it came at a cost of a lack of development of other characters.
David Wallace being back is an interesting option for more of the “corporate” storylines, as his I felt he and Jim have had some interesting stuff in those strong what seems like forever go episodes. I could see a long-term storyline of Jim finally going for the corporate job he walked away from in the season 3 finale in order to take a shot with a Pam as an interesting final season/half season arc.
Oddly enough, the show still makes me laugh at times, even if it really has dropped dramatically in quality (the early season episode where Ryan makes a toast and says “To the Troops…on Both Sides” might be my favorite). Therefore, I still have some degree of faith that the characters, in part because of such familiarity, can make me laugh in a specific way, but the long-term arcs are the problem.
I wish they would have stuck closer to the Michael Scott Paper Company buy out episode and brought Andy back as an intelligent business man that found a way to get Dunder Mifflin out of the coming collapse of Sabre. I had that feeling at the end of previous episode when he ends up on David Wallace’s door step. Instead they turn him into a buffoon and what little respect the folks in the office had for him is gone. They were doing that of course the last few episodes with how pathetic he acts. I was starting to like Andy but he has to go and what he did in this episode was just sad and stupid. Should have brought him with David early in the episode and have the story be about the collapse of Sabre and the fate of the office. I think back about how worried they were in the office for years about it being shut down or layoffs and here they learn that Sabre is about to liquidate and they all just shrug it off to deal with Andy?
Glad to see California leaving. Never liked his character at all and never could figure out why he was always in their office and not in the Florida main office. His home was also within driving distance to this branch office? Also hope Nellie is gone also. Both characters never seem real. At least Michael Scott felt real.
The major problem with the whole Andy/David Wallace story is that they gave us no context for it. We have no idea how D-M Sabre is performing under California except for the episode last week. This should have been the focus of the show from the minute he shut down the retail store in Florida rather than following Andy around or watching them cram Nellie into the cast. Instead they wait until the penultimate episode and try to force a half season of material into two 22 minute episodes. Just another example of them failing to think through the long term stories they are trying to tell.
The only thing the show hasn’t done, that I’d like them to touch on is air the documentary and show how it affects their lives, whether it be how they deal with whatever fame comes from it, or how they view each other after seeing it.
But this season was lousy. There were maybe 4 good episodes, if I’m being generous.
They did that for the finale of the original British version of “The Office.” After airing the “show,” David Brent (the boss character played by Ricky Gervais) was made into a kind of reality show celebrity villain (like Omorosa).
The episode was like a reality show “where are they now” episode, following him as he pathetically tried to turn his 15-minutes of fame into a real entertainment career.
But the only reason it worked is because the series up to that point was only 12 episodes, which could conceivably have been aired as-is. I don’t think they could do it for the US version. The “documentary” has been going on for the better part of a decade and hasn’t aired anywhere yet, so I think it’s drifted, officially, into a surreal element of the show.
The “documentary cameras” have long sense appeared in places they couldn’t hope to ever access, so I think that, just like Parks and Rec and Modern Family, there actually is no camera crew, no matter how many times Jim spikes the lens.
They even hung a lantern on it in Micheal Scott’s last episode as he hands over his mic pack at the airport he addressed the camera crew: “Oh hey, let me know if this ever airs.”
We are WATCHING the documentary already. That’s what the show is. You are however correct that the characters have never acknowledged their lives are being aired.
I agree with this completely. I mean what’s the point of the documentary format when they never seem to AIR the damn thing in their world. They are now 7 seasons deep on this “documentary” and you think for a moment they have’t aired one season of it? In our culture they’d be mobbed by reality TV fanatics already.
Also, ALL HAIL HYPNOTOAD.
Nope. Indeed, that was the case on the British show (which supposedly aired all of its episodes after they shot the second season but before the finale Xmas special).
The “documentary” on the US show has never aired in any form (at least not in the universe of the show), and the show we watch on NBC is not the documentary that they are shooting.
That joke about “let me know if this ever airs” in Micheal Scott’s last episode proves it.
Furthermore, I think that at this point, it would be counterproductive to “air” the documentary.
Not only would it make no sense whatsoever, but it would distract from the show’s existing storylines and themes to such a degree that it would feel almost like the ending of Lost or Battlestar Galactica.
I much prefer it to just be like Modern Family and Parks & Rec, where it’s a narrative device, nothing more.
The Office was great when it was the documentary. I get that it never aired, but the format of the show isn’t that we’re seeing footage from the documentary, its that we’re watching the finished product. Yes, its drifted from that, but from my perspective, airing the documentary as a realty show in their universe would re-awaken some of that old “we’re real people being filmed” spirit from the old seasons.
Dwight starts a gym is a sitcom plot, and increasingly they’ve relied on those kinds of stories. This would at least give them something organic and personal to deal with and would hopefully spark a creative streak the show’s desperately in need of.
No one on the show aspires to anything anymore. They’ve all settled into crummy jobs, Jim actively doesn’t want to move up in the company. Maybe the opportunity to watch themselves over the past 7 years, would would give them the perspective to strive for something else.
I think the season got better as it went on. From the FL episodes on, I’ve enjoyed 60% of them. Last night’s had some funny moments, I’m happy Andy is back (that whole situation was so bizarre), and I’m glad that Robert California’s gone. At times he showed a lot of promise, but he just was never that consistent.
At this point, I watch out of habit only. Nellie is about the worst character I can recall in any television show. Some would argue Lori in Walking Dead. Others hated Angie’s scenes in Boardwalk Empire. Lt. LaGuerta is abysmal to watch on Dexter. But none of these are as detrimental to an established show as Nellie is to The Office. I haven’t found a single person who can A.) relate to her character; or B.) feel sympathy towards her.
Maybe they need to take a page from David Simon, queue up Don’t Stop Believing, and euthanize (RIP Luck) the show that I once considered amongst the greatest comedies ever.
I felt sorry for her..
Andy Bernard is an awful character. It was a big mistake investing so much of the show in him. And his musical stuff makes my stomach flip.
Jim vs. Dwight was a routine that worked. To prevent that from getting tiresome, you add some Kevin, Creed, and Stanley. Throw in some pinches of the rest of the gang, and there’s your show. It’s a simple formula, but it worked. Don’t know why they had to try to re-invent it after Michael left. They should have just stuck with what they had.
Jim and Dwight actually working together on occasion has worked better than any more of Jim’s pranks. It can be understandable that Jim doesn’t want to be manager (besides the fact that everybody hated him as manager) because as a salesman on commission, he can make more than a manager can, usually just be calling up his established customers and taking another order. When Sabre established the cap on commissions, Jim & Dwight invented a fictional employee to get credit for new clients. That led to better Jim/Dwight interplay, as did the episode where Jim agreed to fill in for Ryan and do the presentation at the Sabre store, reading Dwight’s script.
I have to disagree about the pre-credit sequence. While nothing (or almost nothing) should be entirely off-limits from comedy, and I know it wasn’t mocking the ‘It gets better’ campaign, but I found the sequence to be distasteful, and boarderline offensive. There may have been some jokes in there, but I was adequately irritated enough to miss them.
I just didn’t think it was funny, and the whole gag was telegraphed. As soon as you realized what Oscar was doing, you already knew that they last joke would be “well, maybe not much better.”
the opening sequence was fantastic though felt a bit forced since the office isn’t necessarily up to date with all its cultural references. i really like creed taking his picture with his parents and even found the ryan / love actually bit kinda funny too even tho i hate ryan. i only watch the show now because i’ve watched from the beginning and it seems such a waste to quit and miss how it all ends. but it has to end. it should’ve ended last season with michael leaving but i’d love to see him back in the series finale.
The best thing they could have done was split The Office into two competing companies. The best time would have been during the Michael Scott Paper Company story, having him become a success and forming a much longer rivalry with Dunder-Mifflin for the area’s businesses. Imagine Michael vs Dwight in the same room pitching a client, or even Pam vs Jim if they’d remained on opposing sides. So much potential there. Alas.
At this point I watch just so I can say I was there from beginning to end. I don’t think I cracked a smile last night.
Have some faith! I had to admit that this season was really bleahhh, but I did like the finale.
1. The velcro duplicate Dwight suit — they need to come up with these new and interesting ways Jim tortures Dwight — I love the fact that fatherhood hasn’t completely matured him!
2. Nellie telling “skeleton boy” to get out of the conference when the now very creepy Gabe tries to come in with a birthday cupcake for himself. I’m laughing right now just thinking about it!
3. Mose getting beat up by Angela and then his trademark run. There isn’t enough Mose anymore! I hope Dwight’s spinoff has more of him. He’s hilarious.
4. The DNA thing with Angela’s baby. Very predictable, but a nice cliffhanger.
5. David Wallace — love the character and I hope he’s back frequently next year.
6. Darryl’s admission in front of Val’s boyfriend. Classic!
I like the idea of having Jim as manager and maybe some conflict because of it with he and Pam (e.g. holding her accountable!) and some more side stories with the supporting cast. There could be a pretty cool triangle (or quad?) with Angela, Dwight HRG & Oscar. Kevin, Creed & Meredith have so many opportunities for side stories — come on, writers! Don’t sink the ship, fix it!
Totally agreed. I find that most people are only watching the show just so they can nitpick on all the little things that they didn’t like, something they’ve been doing all season in an annoyingly repetitive manner.
“Because I watched all the previous seasons” is NOT a legitimate excuse for continuing watching the show if you absolutely hate it. Just stop. I understand you’re allowed to criticize in the comments section but I just find it unnecessary and bitter.
Then don’t read the comments.
This episode played out like this season: badly. We were promised at the start that S8 would be a more ensemble show, but instead we were given a steady diet of either Andy as manager or, even worse, Andy and Erin. Except for the far too brief Florida interlude (which brought us only Nellie so blech), this season was a disaster. Andy was never built to carry this show and Ed Helms movie career can’t compensate for that. The Dwight/Angela story might have been interesting, but was so neglected that the payoff in the finale was waste. Apparently, Jim and Pam are too difficult to write for so they were given absolutely nothing to do this year except to have Jim execute ever more foolish pranks that bear no relationship to the semi-plausible ones that the show started with. Really, he’s going to purchase a duplicate suit with velcro straps and then smuggle it into Dwight’s dry cleaners? How does he know what day Dwight will be wearing the duplicate? How does a father of two young children have time for this sort of thing? David Wallace is brought on board, but immediately falls into the pool of stupid the rest of the characters has been swimming in and falls for California’s lame scam that even Kevin saw through. My only hopes for S9 are, first, that it is the last and second, the departure of Paul Lieberstein and Mindy Kaling allows for a new showrunner and head writer that recognize the depths to which this show has fallen. I don’t have much faith left.
Throughout the entire episode I was yelling at the TV. “SHUT UP ANDY. JESUS CHRIST ANDY STOP BEING AN IDIOT. WOULD YOU PLEASE STOP.” My god. It was the worst Andy sequence ever.
Amen to that. I absolutely hate Andy now along with Darryl. I was hoping Val’s boyfriend popped Darryl in the jaw for hitting on his girlfriend.
This season of The Office has been horrible. I chuckled maybe two or three times all season—all during the pre-credit sequence. I don’t know why they kept Andy as the manager—I’m guessing just because of his Hangover fame. He is absolutely unfunny as the boss—like a dirt poor man’s Michael Scott.
The Darryl/Val storyline is rather dull—-nobody cares if they get together or not. The only storyline that was interesting was the Dwight/Angela baby mystery.
I don’t think Andy is a strong enough character to build the show around. The fact that he was promoted to manager at the beginning of the season was laughable. The show faltered, in my eyes, due to the over focus on Andy (the Florida arc worked because Andy took a back seat). Jim and Pam have all but vanished from the show, I have no idea why Krasinski and Fischer would come back when their characters barely get a storyline anymore. The best part of the show is Jim and Dwight and once Rainn Wilson goes off to his spinoff, it’s going to be a sad day for the Office. Some of the characters have gotten too unlikeable (Hello, Angela & Phyllis). The Darryl and Val “romance” makes no sense. Is she with Darryl? Brandon the boyfriend? I am glad to see David Wallace back…I just hope they don’t make him drink from the stupid well like the other characters have. I always thought it would have been interesting to have DW restart his career as the manager of the Office. I do hope that maybe a new showrunner could inject life into show, balance the stories out better, and end it next season on a good note.
The fact the Robert California conned Mike wallace into “matching” his “foundation” to “educate” Eastern European girls suggests he is drinking from the stupid well. Did you see the look on all the D/M employees as they realized that they may have traded in one clueless CEO for another?
This season has been the equivalent of watching a chicken run around after its head has been cut off.
Yes, it has been — and just like a chicken running with its head cut off, VERY FUNNY! Come on!
Am I the only one that just doesn’t think Ed Helms is all that funny? I always thought he was the weakest of the Daily Show correspondents when he was there, and he’s never been a standout supporting character on the Office. Building the show around him just because he’s the supposed movie star seems like leading with your ass to me.
Alan, since you missed the last few episodes, I’ll tell that the one before the finale was great, vintage Office stuff. It got me very excited about the finale. As you saw, the finale was a disappointment. The one good element is the return of David Wallace. For some reason, I really like his character and am looking forward to seeing more of it.
The season as a whole has been seriously uneven. Which is to say that there were good episodes scattered among the bad. One recurring element that always worked was Jim and Dwight working together on some mission. That never disappointed.
Bad comedy is what this show now typifies
I completely agree about Wallace–he was a great minor-character straight-man and seeing him come back this season was like an old friend from a great period of your life returning.
Last year when we were having discussions about who should be new boss, i thought most important thing was to get someone who was everyones “comedic” boss. Steve carrell worked because he was the real life comedic alpha dog in the cast.
Ed helms (nor any in house promotion) didnt work because while everyone is funny in an ensemble, there is no one in the cast who can be the comedic alpha dog so to speak.
James spader can be an alpha dog but was he ever exactly known for being really funny? Tate could be funny but at least in america, the others in the cast are more well known than her.
The only person who could work in this way from last years tryouts would have been will ferrell. You basically need a talent that can carry a show ob his or her own, but whose overall comedic approach would fit with the show (which is why say a louis ck wouldnt work). Others who could work? Larry david? Ben stiller? Kristen wiig? Galifinakis?
Needs to be someone who is not only comfortable being the center of attention but kind of seeks it out.
I also dont buy this idea that the show doesnt need to focus on the manager and just let everyone else be funny. While carrellel wasnt always the funniest, his comedic personality set the tone for the show and allowed everyone to be funny in reacting to him and the environment he set up. This show cant be a show like friends where it is totally equal ensemble because whether you like it or not there always has to be a “boss” character in an office.
I don’t HATE the show. There are funny moments here and there. I don’t feel like my time is being wasted while watching it. But.
Yeah. The slide from where it was to where it is now has been very depressing. I DID think they could/should try to do the show without Steve Carell (and not solely for financial reasons), and I was excited to see James Spader sign on for a season, but… no, much of it does not work, and The Office used to be one of my very favorite comedies.
I won’t stop watching. But I am very probably rooting for an ending before much more time goes by.
My sentiments exactly. I’m still watching, but I think I would have preferred if it was already over.
I watched most of this season, but I finally pulled the plug 2 or 3 episodes ago. There was an entire episode devoted to Andy not being able to get it up, and I just couldn’t anymore.
i’ve defended the office against haters for a while, but this season is the one that really lost me. i catch up on it every couple of weeks but it doesn’t do much for me anymore. Reverting Angela & Dwight backwards and putting Andy in a position carousel isn’t helping things.
will we ever find out y they just didnt make Jim the manager? it was the only logical conclusion. they’ve wasted jim/pam now for 2 yrs with nothing to do.
I wish they hadn’t blown through the David Wallace storyline so quick.
I was hoping that David and Andy would get the company in the end by overpaying and buying out Dwight, who it was revealed had a tremendous amount of Dunder Mifflin/Sabre stock, to reach 51 percent and send Dwight off to retirement on the farm.
I watch an hour of Office reruns almost every night before bed–an odd but generally enjoyable habit. I don’t think this season has been nearly as horrific as described and that includes last night (which was definitely not one of the season’s better ones) but it suffers badly in comparison to those first few seasons. I wouldn’t argue that the show was ever truly realistic (although it nailed elements) but there was humanity there. There is no more humanity in these characters, and that includes ones whose lives we (or at least I) once actually cared about, like Jim and Pam.
I actually liked this season quite a bit but the last few episodes lost me. It’s like they were actively trying to make me hate Andy. I’ve been rooting for him since he got promoted, but as soon as he took off to Florida, I stopped caring. Maybe that only worked for people who are invested in his relationship with Erin. I love Erin, but that thing she has with Andy grew boring really quickly.
So this finale, was it supposed to be triumphant? Was I supposed to be happy that Andy got his job back? Didn’t work. I can’t stand the character now. And he used to be one of my favorites.
So many other shows out there, so little time. If last night’s episode is setting the tone for the next season, I don’t think I’ll be watching The Office anymore.
I love the Dwangela/Roscar quadrangle – best romance angst the show has had in years. Actually, if the Senator would ‘come out’, he and Oscar would be very well suited. Oscar is politically minded and has a social conscience; I think he’d make a very successful political wife.
On the other hand, I hate Robert, so glad his time is over. I also hate Nellie, Gabe (WTH does he really do??), Andy, and Ryan. 4 characters that hinder rather than add to the enjoyment of the show.
People keep bling the downhill quality of the show on the departure of Steve Carell, but actually it goes back to Greg Daniels and Mike Schur leaving to spend all their time on Parks and Recreation. Good for P&R, but now TO is extremely uneven, with none of its previous brilliance. ‘Member when you had to watch an episode at least 3 times to make sue you caught everything, then counld’t wait to discuss every detail with your fellow Officionadas? Now it’s a few chuckles, and even continuity is ignored by poor writing and directing. Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski have been phoning it in for years, to the point that they have gone from the most beloved TV couple to the point where just really don’t care about them any more.
They need to do a reboot. Keep David Wallace – no matter what he says or does, we still believe he’s a nice guy. Hire Zachary Levi as regional manager. He can act circles around most of the cast, he has a strong fan base, and we know he can play a swarmy charachter, like he did on “Less Than Perfect”. Heck, you could even throw in Andrea Parker, since she won’t have her Desperate Housewives gig next season.
But for God’s sake, get a decent show runner and some writers who actually cherish the show and it’s legacy as one of the greatest comedies of all time.
I liked seeing Wallace again, that was the good part. The character (as well as Jan) should never have been written off.
But most of the rest was pretty bad and ending with Andy as manager again was such a come down. They’ve done that and it doesn’t work. Either Jim or Dwight should be manager and as Dwight is being written off next season…
I’ve always found Ed Helms to be pretty grating, so the focus on him has been a turn off for me. I guess I’m the only viewer who doesn’t hate Nellie? I don’t know if I’d still be watching if it weren’t in the line up with P&R, but I think The Office is still better than most of the sitcoms on network TV, though I came close to giving up after the Andy’s impotent episode
“The Office is still better than most of the sitcoms on network TV”
No, it really isn’t. Not anymore.
I just kept watching throughout this season (probably due to habit), but I wish I had made better use of my time. Season 8 was awkward and painful for the most part*…and when I’d see the occasional syndicated rerun with Michael Scott, it became clearly obvious that everyone involved with this show should have just ENDED it (on at least somewhat of a high note) at the close of Season 7.
* S8 did have a few laughs sprinkled throughout, but most were in the form of one & done throwaway gags (which are fine in their moments, but certainly not something to provide a sturdy foundation for a season’s worth of comedy).
The season finale wasn’t as good as a couple of the episodes before it. In particular, the Jim and Dwight scenes in Turf War were the best in a very long time.
I like the experimentation the show did this season. Sometimes it was a little off the rails, but there were definitely great moments. I liked the talahassee plot line, particularly the presentation of the triangular version of the ipad. It was nice to see some moments when Dwight and Jim became temporary allies, like when jim stayed in Dwights room to prevent the new girl hitting on Jim. Also, I liked some of the relationship drama between Andy and the secretary during the episode at Robert California’s house (when she tries to make andy jealous by hitting on Dwight) and lament that it’s mostly resolved now.
I actually liked Nellie. She had the combination of desperately seeking approval (you’re all getting raises!) and near schizophrenic out-of-touch with reality sense that made Michael Scott famous. I’m glad that she’ll be around to provide that tension around the office. PErhaps this tension, along with Andy’s cluelessness and David Wallace as foil will make the show resemble the balance it had under Michael Scott.
Andy as manager is like a watered down Michael Scott. So bringing someone in to “replace” him is not an option. They need to find a unique character that has leadership skills, and that we can fall in love with without feeling the need to compare him to Michael.
1) Jim and Pam need to split up somehow in the show- she goes to another job or stays home with the kids or something while he works. They day they got married, their characters died and morphed into one ordinary and quite boring person.
2) Jim becomes the boss. He would hate it, and people would hate him. The reason Michael Scott’s character worked so well is because people didn’t like him! (His character became less and less funny and more boring as time went on, and as he built better relationships with people in the office, i.e. Pam and Jim.)
3) Andy isn’t funny anymore. He needs to be the Cornell-they call me ace-I have a rich dad and grew up on cruise ships-Andy again. Andy as he is now is way too relatable- people have empathy for him and it’s not funny.
4) Dwight needs to be weird again. He, like everyone else, is way too normal! It is like they took all of the vastly different characters and melted their personalities into one and told them all to act the same way. What happened to weird cat-loving Angela? Or quiet, meek Pam? Prankster, I’m too goo for this job Jim? I make my own beet vodka Dwight?
Honestly, I was ready for Michael Scott to go – he was a phenomenal character actor, but he had done all he could with the character. I honestly LOVED the idea of Robert California – the pool episode was freaking hilarious – they could’ve done a LOT moer with him. I also liked how the Dwight and Jim characters became more of a ‘team’..so sick of the same old childish pranks between them. Sure, it wasn’t perfect, but still a lot of good stuff…
The only thing I have faith in, or have to look forward to, is the age old reconciliation of Dwight and Angela. Ever since Season 2, these two have been a main point, and their love rollercoaster is very captivating, cute, and interesting. They seem to be the only element in the show that can still relate to the older seasons,and give us warm memories of their love back in the earlier seasons. They still have a chance at finally coming together. They’ve kept that option very close, and afloat for almost all the previous seasons, but their chances of staying together forever were ruined by odd problems that kept Dwangela apart. Jim & Pam are pracically done for. Their little love story is finished. They’re settled down, married, and have 2 kids. What more can happen? Dwangela may be the only relationship that still hasn’t reached a full sincere compromise since the Sprinkles accident, Andy’s proposal, the affair, the long season of Dwight ignoring Angela, the contract, and the Senator. I hope this baby brings them back together.
I mean, maybe it’s just me, since I’m a big Dwangela fan anyway, but I’m somewhat optimistic and looking forward to that little plot twist that’ll hopefully unravel and progress this fall.
I still miss Michael Scott. I hope he reappears sometime next season :/