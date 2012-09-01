Season premiere review: ‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Asylum of the Daleks’

“Doctor Who” is back for a new season, and I have a review of the premiere, “Asylum of the Daleks,” coming up just as soon as I have an escape plan where I survive 4 seconds longer…
“Well, this is new.” -The Doctor
As someone who came to “Doctor Who” with the Christopher Eccleston/Russell T. Davies revival, there are certain aspects of franchise lore that have never done much for me, and the Daleks are right at the top of that list. I was pleased each time Davies seemed to render them extinct, frustrated when he inevitably brought them back, and disappointed in the one Dalek-heavy episode of the Steven Moffat era (“Victory of the Daleks”). So I had to temper my excitement at seeing Matt Smith, Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill again with the knowledge that they’d be bringing the single-minded, screechy pepperpots back with them.
Fortunately, “Asylum of the Daleks” had enough non-eyestalk material and Moffat-scripted witticisms to keep me engaged.
On the continuing story front, we return to Mr. and Mrs. Pond as they are on the verge of being Miss Pond and Mr. Williams again. Amy and Rory’s relationship, and the way that Moffat slowly but surely revealed how secretly awesome Rory was, has been one of the most appealing parts of the Eleventh Doctor saga, and Gillan and Darvill were terrific in the scene where the ex-spouses argued over who loved the other more. I’ll miss these two when they’re gone soon, but it’s a pleasure to have them around for now.
And speaking of the future, a very interesting casting move by Moffat in introducing Jenna-Louise Coleman to the audience this soon, and in such an unexpected fashion. It’s been well-publicized that Coleman had been cast as the new companion, and most of us understandably assumed Coleman wouldn’t appear until right before or right after we said farewell to the Ponds. So when I saw Coleman as Oswin, the genius junior entertainment manager, I was surprised that Moffat was bringing her on stage this early. And then I was very pleased as we got to know her, as Oswin is unlike any previous female companion of the modern era. (Though she’s a bit like Captain Jack Harkness in both her knowledge of the universe and her flirtiness.) Coleman was very appealing, and if it meant the TARDIS was going to be crowded for a few episodes, so be it.
But then we got to the heartbreaking, very Steven Moffat reveal that I should have seen coming but didn’t: the Oswin we’d been watching all episode was living inside her own head as a coping mechanism after being converted into a full Dalek. Good people are being turned into monsters all the time on “Doctor Who,” and on occasion they’re made aware of that horror; because “Asylum of the Daleks” had done such a good job of establishing Oswin as a character we liked – and, if we’d been paying attention to casting news at all, a character we thought would be sticking around for quite a while(*) – that this one hit extra hard.
(*) I’ll be curious to see whether the character Coleman plays down the line is in some way related to Oswin. The Davies era of the show occasionally used actors twice – Freema Agyeman died as a Torchwood employee before being cast as Martha Jones (who was identical cousins with the previous character), and when the Doctor and Rose met Gwen Cooper from “Torchwood,” they recognized her as a descendant of the character Eve Myles had played in an early Eccleston episode – and in this case, there’s clearly a plan. In chatting about the episode with Mo Ryan, she suggested the possibility that Oswin will be the companion – just from earlier in her lifetime, with some timey-wimey used to keep her from remembering the Doctor by the time she crashes on the asylum planet. We’ll see.
Davies killed off the Daleks often enough that I wouldn’t believe it for a second if Moffat had attempted the same. On the other hand, having Oswin wipe the entire race’s memory of the Doctor is a change that I could see more easily sticking. It won’t make the Daleks themselves any more interesting to me, but it will at least liven up the relationship between them and our hero the next time they appear.
What did everybody else think?
Karen Gillan was also in the Pompeii episode as a soothsayer before becoming Amy Pond.
Thought it was a really good episode. Seeing menacing Daleks was a nice change from the iDaleks/Skittles Daleks/Toyetic Daleks.
As an old school Whovian, I have a place of reverence for the Daleks, but they are far from my favorite monster, behind the Master (if he counts), Cybermen, Autons and Ice Warriors. It helps when they are written to their true origins (Nazi analogues) and not used as a generic villain.
I was partially right on the swerve involving Oswin, but I was expecting her to be the ship’s computer. I also think she will be plunked from her timestream.
A friend that the Doctor will have to undo her mind-wipe of the Daleks and that will do a timey-wimey thing to bring her back.
I knew that Moffat touting the divorce so much meant it was just a macguffin. Moffat strikes me as too sentimental to break up the Ponds (also, kids show).
Alan, Did you get to see the mini-episodes that lead up to the season premiere? Not all that earth shattering, but did have one good gag. (they are available on itunes and the BBC website)
i am also a long time whovian the problem with the doctor taking oswin out is that he would have to do it before the crash know full well that she will be killed and turned into a dalek which i dont think he would do so i am curious to see how moffat does this
Nearly everyone is making the assumption that Oswin will be human from an earlier time or a relation, and there have been some rumors suggesting either. I, for one, would like to see the Doctor traveling with the Oswin that we just met, reborn in an body matching her previous human one. With the themes Moffat has been exploring, it would fit to have The Doctor travel with a previously-hated enemy.
I’d love to see a Dalek companion. Imagine having to run through a quarry with a Dalek.
Good on the Doctor Who crew for keeping Colemans appearance secret. She was cast as next companion before they shot this episode so Im thinking she will be the same character from an earlier time.
It seems unlikely that they’ll have her show up as a past version of herself, as then they’d need to explain how she doesn’t remember the Doctor in this episode. Which isn’t impossible, but kind of an extra hurdle that probably isn’t worth investing in. It seems more likely that he will go back and save her somehow from the planet blowing up (time machine and all…).
She is clearly the story thread that needs solving by the end of the season, which Moffatt has been very good about setting up in the opening of each season and resolving at the end.
Well technically, the Doctor never saw her. He just heard her. He could accidentally pick her up as a companion, thus altering a fixed point in some way.
Well, Daleks have hard drives, or something similar? Maybe they could find a backup copy of Oswin and find any number of cloners/android makers in the galaxy to make another one of her?
However they bring her back, I just know that after every 3rd line she uttered tonight, I said out loud to myself, “OK, I really, really like new girl!” She’s cute, sexy, clever, and can give the Doctor a run for his money on wordplay.
It’s also worth mentioning that Oswin wondered earlier why the Daleks hate The Doctor so much and noted they have become so much more dangerous because of that hatred and their constant battles. Oswin wiping their memory of their Predator was likely intended to give the Daleks a rest, as well.
I really liked Oswin as well but I do hope that she is not too similar to River Song, who was also created by Moffatt and also introduced to us at the end of her life. I think there is great chemistry between Coleman and Smith, so I look forward to the new companion.
I did not buy the whole Amy and Rory get divorced and then reconcile at all. First, I don’t buy that they would get divorced that quickly, especially since he waited 2000 years for her. I hate to say this, but I am okay with Amy and Rory leaving in the next few episodes. I don’t think there is much more that can be done with them character wise, and I am starting to get annoyed with Amy in particular.
I also didn’t buy the Amy/Rory split. Felt like a straw man–really, Amy would dump him w/o explanation? Also, isn’t this incredibly insulting to all adoptive families? I never bought that they reconciled to having their daughter kidnapped even though she grew up as their conveniently inserted friend. I do not like what Moffat has done with the couple–abandoning Amy as a child, abandoning her later as an adult on that planet, stealing her child. There’s a difference between assigning a character believable difficulties, and being cruel about it. I feel Moffat does the latter, and am glad the couple are going.
My guess: Oswin downloaded herself before the explosion and might get her own exterior body courtesy of those justice seeking people who gave last season the contrived Doctor in the Machine solution.
I think Mo is probably right about how Oswin becomes a Companion, though her memory wouldn’t have to be altered, because her crashing on the Asylum isn’t a fixed point in time, so The Doctor could just keep that from happening to her. Moffat did say that she’d possibly be from a different time, and having a Companion from the future rather than the present is a cool twist.
I loved this episode so much, and I hope the rest of the season is as good. Last season was slightly disappointing.
If Oswin comes back and the Doctor knows her fate – but she doesn’t – that becomes the River Song storyline in reverse. The Doctor knows she must die, and can’t tell her about it.
But that’s the same as River. The Doctor’s first encounter with River was her “death.”
and just when I think I couldn’t love the last centurion even more! I knew they would find their way back to each other…I am really shocked that Amy cant conceive…I don’t feel like they really addressed her loss of not raising melody and now Moffat adds this layer…I hope we revisit both before we say goodbye to them
on another note, i was surprised how quickly I connected to oswin…can’t wait to see her again
I wish they’d address that sense of loss at not getting to raise Melody too. Also, I think it’s absurd that Amy can’t have kids. She knows a man with a TARDIS. Do you think in all of space and time there isn’t a fertility clinic that can help her conceive?
When the gang would hear Oswin’s voice, why didn’t it sound like a Dalek?
Very good question.
For a creature that has skills beyond the Doctor’s in electronic systems, being able to project the voice that she thinks is hers seems small fry to me.
It seemed obvious to me that the whole time she was talking, she had to be using the Asylum’s communication system. So the voice was synthesized through it. When the Doctor was in the room with her, it was the actual Dalek’s voice rather than the one she synthesized over the communication system.
I was ready to not like the new companion only because I like Amy and Rory so much — should have had more faith. :) I really have no idea how she’ll come back, but I’m hoping she’ll be the same character instead of a lookalike. When the writers can play around with time travel, why not?
As much as I love them, I wish we had seen more of Amy and Rory’s estrangement. Seeing them fighting could have added so much depth to their relationship — we’ve mostly seen their devotion to each other. But we ended up getting very little of the estrangement before the reconciliation; they were mostly apart on the planet, and their interaction when Amy signed the divorce papers was so brief. (Speaking of which: She signed “Amy Williams,” right? I thought she’d kept “Pond” — she made a point of saying it was “Melody Pond,” not “Melody Williams”…) Anyway, happy to see them back together, but wishing it had taken a little bit longer.
I thought I caught a few pop culture references/homages, which isn’t something I’ve ever noticed in Who before — or maybe I’m imagining things. But the scene where Oswin was in the hammock talking to the recorder reminded me a lot of a scene in Firefly in which Kaylee was in her hammock listening to a recording (in The Message), and the camera poking up through the snow reminded me of R2D2’s periscope doing something similar in Star Wars (though don’t ask me which movie — I *think* Return of the Jedi…?).
And one nitpick: Having the Daleks call the Doctor the Predator seemed a bit inconsistent since in the past they’ve called him the Oncoming Storm (which I’ve always liked). I was glad the Doctor finally referred to that, but I wonder why we needed yet another Dalek name for him.
Great episode overall — I’m not a big fan of the Daleks either, but I think they can be used well (love it when they let us see Angry Doctor), and seeing Oswin as human for most of the episode really drove home the horror of her transformation. I’m so, so happy to have Who back!
How many names do we have for the Devil? Satan, Lucifer, Morningstar, the Fallen One, Beelzebub, the Beast (in Revelations), etc. The Doctor, to the Daleks, is just as “evil” and with all the times he’d destroyed their entire civilization before, they view his power as god-like (this was the theme of the end of last season) and have become very afraid of him. In essence, in their deluded world view, they’re being victimized and hunted by the Doctor, so they probably started calling him this recently.
If I’m not mistaken it’s already been announced that the new companion’s name would be Clara, so she might be an ancestor to Oswin.
Could just be misdirection.
Or Clara might be Oswin’s first name. Seems possible since Oswin sounds like a last name anyway.
IF Rule 1 is that the Doctor lies, Rule 2 is that Moffat will lie to keep things a secret. :>
I agree with Mo Ryan’s take which was my thought also on finishing the episode. I figure Coleman will be playing Oswin. The Dr after all does have a time machine and there are plenty of years he can visit where there’s a live version.
It will add some poignancy to her character that he knows she’s doomed and for a while at least she may not know that.
all this talk of eggs during the episode makes me wonder whether something happened to Amy’s eggs.
no seriously, what did the silence do to her?
did they take them for further experiments?
I don’t know how to say this without sounding too pissy, but I would have loved a spoiler warning on the companion stuff. As you say, the casting was fairly well publicized so I was pretty proud of myself to keep away from it until this review
I’ve never considered casting news to be a spoiler. Sorry. At a certain point, you have to live in the world.
Can I just say thanks to all of the folks who’d seen or heard of the intro of Oswyn and the new companion in this episode for keeping the secret. I’m a fan but not a fanatic and often see spoilers, but even with the early showings and interest, I had not seen this info. It was the most fun watching a Doctor Who episode in a long time.
I share the lack of interest previously in Daleks, but I have to say the creation of the human/Dalek hybrids does add more interest (in addition, of course, to the capacity to deal with stairs). Great start to the season.
Just find modern Doctor Who ridiculous and terrible. Total megalomania and obnoxious smugness and typically Moffatian unrealistic relationships. I even get annoyed that Abed likes this because I think he’d have better taste. But each to their own.
I think it’s easy to miss why the Daleks are frightening (and if the writers miss it, then obviously they aren’t). Remembering how scared I was of them as a kid watching the old Peter Cushing movies as a kid, I’d say it’s down to two things:
Their relentless hatred and their ability to turn people into slaves.
Two bits of the last episode got this right, for me:
1) The gradually increasing screaming as they woke up around Rory. One Dalek squeaking ‘Exterminate’ is ridiculous, a dozen is scary.
2) “I know. I’ve read my file”
now that oswin has erased the memory of the doctor from all sales, it’s going to be interesting to see if the doctor goes back in time to save oswin. by erasing the memory of the doctor, oswin has made the universe a better place. so, will the doctor sacrifice then peace and comfort just to save oswin? its going to be interesting to see how this plays out.
I’ve really like how Rory’s character has developed. He was so nebbishy and doltish at first, but he’s really developed into a sympathetic character. And I was so glad he didn’t have to die–yet again–in this episode.
And certainly the exponent of “eggs” went all through this episode: what the Daleks said, eggs are needed for a soufflé (although the Doctor kept asking about the milk), and whatever happened to Amy’s eggs that made her infertile. Interesting. I’ll have to watch it again.
it is interesting. a day later i am realizing more things. for example, Osmin’s plea to remember her…then her strange look to the camera before her “death” like she knew it wasn’t the end. if she really could control the dalek’s tech, some us of online were speculating whether she could download her memory into the doctor via nanos or else. basically, did she knock up the doctor? lol
You know, we don’t actually know that Oswin’s physical self was made into a Dalek. It could be that physically that was a Dalek impressed with Oswin’s memories and personality. As some sort of insane asylum experiment. A reverse/inverse of the Dalekfied human puppets. We’ve seen Daleks want to experiment with adding human characteristics to the Daleks (in Manhattan).
Thus, we could still see the actual Oswin become a companion.
I think that this episodes confirms that the silence’s question is “Doctor who?” I think that the Daleks will seek out who this doctor is and the storyline will have the Daleks chasing him or destroying worlds to find him. I think that when the question is asked, the doctor’s answer will be an explanation of who he is in relation to the Daleks. How that plays out is unknown but “silence will fall when the question is asked” Does this mean the end of the universe?
Exceeded most of my expectations. Steven Moffat had his work cut out for him doing something new with the played-out relics of the 1960s, and I think he succeeded in creating a compelling and surprising story. It also helps that the entire production is clearly bringing their A game. Doctor Who has never looked or sounded better than it does now.
It was also cunning of Moffat to drop Coleman’s character into one of Amy & Rory’s last episodes, turning the spotlight towards the future, where it belongs. Maybe he’s conscious of the love-or-hate fandom that springs up around popular cast members, and wants to smooth out the boundaries around their transition in and out of the show. Personally, I haven’t warmed to the Sorkin-esque way Oswin is written, but it’s early days for that character, it seems.
Loved the episode, but did anyone else think that Oswin spoke in the same way as Jenny (Doctors Daughter).
I don’t think they are the same person, but it was sort of funny :)
Why not, Jenny is a time lord like the doctor so she could have regenerated into someone else. Since Moffet was trying to be secertive about the new compainion I thought that the reason was because we met the character before.
This may very well just be an affinity for certain kind of character traits by the writer.
I am actually kinda hoping that Coleman will be in every episode in some way or another playing different characters–she would be the “Bad Wolf” or the “Torchwood” of this season!
No, just no.
But wouldn’t it be great if the Doc’s new companion actually was Clara Oswin the Dalek!? Failing that, if her identity did managed to survive the destruction of the Asylum (and we have her sneaky at the camera suggesting she may have had a cunning plan) then haven’t we already been introduced to the tech that could bring her back in her scrumptious human form? Does anyone here remember the Flesh???
I’m with you on the Daleks. And I just can’t get over how silly they look…I want my space-Nazi’s to be armed with something other than an egg-beater and a toilet plunger.
Does anyone know if we are seeing uncut versions now on BBCAMerica? I know in the past scenes were snipped to accommodate the commercials. Is this still happening?
It was terrible. You could fly a commercial jet through all the plot holes, the much publicized “Old-school” Daleks were barely in it, the Amy/Rory thing was clearly put in as artificial drama and incredibly poorly thought out, and to top it all off, Moffat effectively erased 49 years of show history from canon. Terrible. Simply terrible. Some one really needs to leash Moffat.
I would add before the new episode tonight that technically Coleman did first appear in the Christmas pisose, just as Moffatt said, Dalek Christmas, that is. You may remember the Doctor telling the Daleks that here he is, finally after all this time, it’s Christmas.
episode, not “pisose”
I just loved how happy the Doctor was when he realized the Daleks did not remember him. Not just because they wouldn’t be hunting him, but because there was a chance they might change as well. The ending of season Four had always bugged me because the Daleks had never indicated that they would understand or appreciate the Doctor’s mercy. But when you consider that maybe he was hoping to end their conflict, it made a lot more sense. And now, maybe it can. Or, at the very, very least, the Doctor won’t have to feel guilty for what they do anymore.