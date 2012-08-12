Season premiere review: ‘Hell on Wheels’ – ‘Viva La Mexico’

I reviewed the start of “Hell on Wheels” season 2 this morning. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who came back, what did you think of the season premiere? Did it feel like any kind of significant leap forward? Could you see the influence of new producer (and “Breaking Bad” alum) John Shiban? (Shiban, by the way, wrote next week’s episode, while the premiere was written by the Gayton brothers.) Do you like the new roles many of the characters find themselves in, or would you rather The Swede was still The Swede? (For that matter, are you with me that a Christopher Heyerdahl-centered version of this show would be a vast improvement?)
The sense I got before I stopped doing weekly talkbacks in season 1 (I won’t be doing them this season, by the way) was that the people who were still watching genuinely enjoyed the show, but I’m curious if that affection survived the hiatus – and also whether anyone who gave up earlier in the run came back to see what was happening here.
Have at it.
I gave up on it last season mostly because my tv-watching time was being taken up by better shows. I never thought it was terible, but I never thought it was that good either. but amc had a marathon of season 1 on today and I thought it was much better rewatching it a second time, and the episodes I didnt watch were good. Tonight’s premiere, I didnt think was too great, mostly because I don’t like where they went with The Swede. And also because its obvious they arent going to kill off Bohannon, so why bother with the whole train robbery-getting caught storyline? But I am interested with where they are taking the Elim character
Write a comment…I did not think this was coming on until Oct. Last year it came on Walking Dead loved it last season. I really enjoy Common in his role thx now my only problem is there are still 2 episodes of True Blood but Hell on Wheels is incredible the music the clothes acting writing is unlike anything on TV I for one will be watching the whole season
Well, I like the show a lot more than Alan does, and I have right from the start. I would say this season premiere was very good and right in line with the top episodes from season one.
To say a little more about where I personally think Hell On Wheels ranks in a hierarchy of “quality drama,” of course the show isn’t right at the top with Breaking Bad and Mad Men, and it isn’t up there with Deadwood either. Nor Game Of Thrones, nor Homeland. Justified and The Walking Dead aren’t on the very top tier, but they are a little ahead of Hell On Wheels, in my book. But I count HOW the equal of Rubicon, and I rank it a bit above Boardwalk Empire and Downton Abbey, to mention two series that get a lot more respect than Hell On Wheels. Also, I remember that Alan was a big fan of Terriers. Terriers and Hell On Wheels I place on the same level.
1. Mad Men
2. Sopranos
3. Deadwood
4. Homeland
5. Downton Abbey
6. Justified
7. Terriers
8. Hell On Wheels
I havent done Game of Thrones or Boardwalk yet. Walking Dead is crap.
I’m so pumped for S2 Homeland
I enjoyed the union pacifics return. it feels like the characters developed nicely over the hiatus. from cullens continued internal struggle (dealing with the knowledge his actions not only got his wife and son murdered but their graves looted to boot) which has brought him to robbing trains with fellow greybacks and led to his current state of being. Incarcerated. Bohanon isnt the only one dealing with something inside. We see the preachers daughter is in a position of manipulation and control towering over her father with a bottle of booze. its interesting that her first scene is her being innocent with mickey on second look was she or is she simply stringing him along for her own survival I believe shes quickly adapted to the way of life her new surroundings provide. we see Elam is pursuing his dream (even if turns out to be a nightmare) we have to be happy for him with his newfound respect and sense of purpose cant wait till we see where his practice has gotten him and personally I wonder how many bricks has he laid to hell. which leads me to lily bell now full fledge into her widows previous title just how devious will she be? Can she continually be a step ahead of Durant or more troubling the indians? Not much from Joseph this episode we do see hes keeping the faith (maybe not 100%) preaching in Rev. Coles place. Durant also didnt have much to say I was really hoping for a great colm meaney monlogue to open the season again but ill settle for the stories of this new character Doc. this confederate doctor seems to have known Bohanon since his childhood and even told us about cullens father I wonder when they will meet up again. lastly mr Gunderson or more renowned the swede we see him in a much more comedic role the gravedigger i couldnt stress how enjoyable the swedes new purpose is having to provide for this community he so calculatingly detests while being as smart as he is he seems to be unable to escape what these degenerates feel he need provide (seems the whorehouse might need him wonder what n how the brothers will do) i definitely agree the swede is amazing and can provide enough substance for his own show but id much rather continue seeing Bohanon up to no good.
Lilly is so hot. The preacher’s daughter is preacher’s daughter hot. You can’t keep the Swede down for very long. The Irish Brothers were sympathetic characters, now they’re evolving into something else. I want to see the preacher start a Hell on Wheels AA meeting. Common still burns for tattoo mouth.
This is an entertaining not great show