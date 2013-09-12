Series finale review: ‘Burn Notice’ – ‘Reckoning’

“Burn Notice” has come to an end. I wrote about the series as a whole earlier, and I have a few thoughts on the finale coming up just as soon as I smoke one more cigarette…
And so we conclude with Michael and Fi enjoying retirement across the sea(*) and taking care of Nate’s son (who, it’s implied by the final lines, will eventually be on the receiving end of all of Michael’s lectures about spycraft), while Sam and Jesse will carry on the freelance vigilante act on their own, though they’ll have to do it without Fi’s demolitions expertise and Michael’s facility with accents. Madeline sacrifices herself – in the finale’s most effective emotional moment, because Sharon Gless is Sharon Gless, y’know? – to ensure that Jesse and her grandson can get away, and James’ terror network gets taken down with a bit of help from final guest star Alan Ruck.
(*) I’m assuming, based on the final scene’s music, that they’re back in Ireland, but Fi’s still using her “fake” American accent (an artifact of the realization that Gabrielle Anwar’s Irish accent in the pilot was terrible). And the episode glosses over how they got the kid out of the country.
As I said in the earlier piece, this final season was probably heavier than “Burn Notice” could bear, but the finale had some nice moments beyond Madeline’s death, including the quotes from the pilot/intro sequence (“Should we shoot them?” and “buncha bitchy little girls”) and Michael jumping onto Ruck’s indestructible car to shove an improvised explosive under the hood. “Burn Notice” + cars + bombs tended to be a good combination over the years. On the other hand, the explosions at James’ secret facility being timed in just the right way for Michael and Fi to jump out a window and into the water was fairly silly.
I’d have been fine if the show had ended a couple of years ago, and I had no investment in the James arc even before I decided to start skipping episodes. But given the point the series was at in terms of story and tone, this was a decent way to end things.
What did everybody else think? Are you upset Madeline died? Are you happy Mike and Fi got their happy ending, or had you lost interest in their romance? And if USA suddenly decided they wanted a spin-off with Bruce Campbell and Coby Bell as the new leads and no spy mythology, would you watch?
I was half-assed watching this until I realized what Maddy was going to do, and then I cried like a bitchy little girl.
Yes, the last line was a trope,(” My name is Michael Weston and I used to be a spy”) indicating that that the last 7 years have simply been a story he will one day tell Charlie. But I’ll give that a pass, I am a sucker for happy endings.
count me in as another “bitchy little girl” crying when Maddie died.
Another bitchy little girl who wept, ok…sobbed for the loss of Maddie!
I would watch Bruce Campbell in anything!
Amen brother, in the immortal words of Sam Axe! You must be kin to me ;) I was looking forward to the new Evil Dead, until I discovered it would be a reboot and he wouldn’t be in it.
Ash was in the stinger after the credits.
Rachel, you should do a bit more digging. The new Evil Dead is not a reboot.
However no Bruce/Ash until post-credits as Dezbot mentioned.
There are however plans to merge the narratives of both “Evil Deads” into one movie with both of the protagonists. As well as Army of Darkness 2.
I really like Sam the most of all the characters in this series. I would like it if they kept his character alive. I would watch
“Axe and Porter” I would watch. Sam and Jesse seemed to be the only two characters on Burn Notice with any energy left anyway.
Michael was in a coma for most of the season, Fiona constantly nagging and whining about Michael, Maddie mostly shoehorned into episodes for no reason and James just a pointless and uncharismatic villain. Adrian Pasdar played a much better bad guy at the beginning of the season and when they killed him the entire season just went down the same lazy, trope-filled route that burned out the previous season.
Maddie dying was the emotional highlight of the episode. The rest of it I didn’t care about.
And boy, the stunts and effects in this finale were just terrible.
Put me on that list too. Saw an interview with Matt Nix where he said he had “irons in the fire” and was talking to USA and F/X. “Axe and Porter” would be even more of a natural than “Better Call Saul” (officially announced as greenlighted! Hooray!!) The two actors go together hand-in-glove, it’s a chance for more clever stuff from the writers. This idea is so naturally good, they’d have to work to screw it up.
The stunts and effects were awful – I didn’t buy Michael and Fiona getting out like they did, but I was also glad they did.
Overall, any show that can keep picky-lefty-writer me, and the craziest wingnut I know both liking it for similar reasons, definitely did something right from episode 1 to episode last.
Considering I watched “Jack of All Trades”, I’d watch a Sam/Jesse spin-off.
LOL, me, too (on both counts!) :-)
That snow globe in the final scene was a nice touch…..
It’s a formula that has worked time and time again on American TV. Basically, the A-Team.
The Equalizer.
Person of Interest.
Take a bunch of talented, well-meaning do-gooders working outside of the law who have been wronged by someone somewhere and give them “little folks” to defend against “the system/bad guys” and you have a winning formula week after week.
Frankly, I’m surprised it hasn’t been used MORE often by TV producers over here.
RWG (that aside, I really think Donovan knocked this one out of the park)
Who is Freddie Figueroa?
He was a firefighter and the show’ s medic (that’s what the “thanks for taking care of us” line was in reference to)… he recently passed away from cancer
Solid ending, nice use of the dialogue from the credits. It’s a little bogus both that Michael and Fi escape and that they somehow get the kid, when Jesse is in custody. But it’s the ending, and for this show we want a happy ending.
Which Madeleine’s sacrifice is, ultimately. Maddie gets to be the hero.
I checked out of this show a couple seasons ago, but checked back in for the last three episodes. The Michael-goes-bad arc was silly, but I’d say Matt Nix landing the ending. Thanks, Matt, for several years of entertainment.
Mike, Fi, Sam and Jesse obviously met up before Sam and Jesse went back to the CIA. Jesse wasn’t in FBI custody at that point.
Madeleine’s sacrifice was the emotional heart. I read an interview recently in the LA Times that after the pilot was done, the only notes Nix gave Sharon Gless about the character were “Michael got his moxie from her.” That was definitely paid off here. This is one of the few times I have gotten a rear in my eye with a series finale, and a smile at the end, so kudos to Nix for wrapping it up with a nice bow.
Okay, that typo in your post, TCINLA, is really tugging at my inner 12-year-old… :)
i stopped watching last season because it all felt mundane but came back for the final season. Glad I did. Well done. I really enjoyed the serialization and darkness of the final season. James was a worthy and compelling enemy. Here’s a mojito for an enjoyable show whose time had come.
I think they took a wrong turn when they killed Nate. Perhaps they felt it necessary to be the catalyst for what came later, but I wasn’t as happy with the series after that. Reason being it took away some of what I liked about the show (fun/funny). The only problem I’ve had with the show was the direction it took. I think they could have easily gone on for a while longer if it hadn’t been for that. All in all, I was OK with the way it ended. Was sorry to see Maddy die, but OK with the rest. Yes I would watch a Sam and Jesse helping people spin off. Throw in Barry and I think it would be a good show.
I agree, the show just got so dark after. I mean, it had had its dark moments, like when Mike had to kill Victor, or when Max died (both moments that nearly killed me and will never be seen by me again!)but was as a whole still fun. I think a show with Sam would be awesome! And watching him get peeved having to deal with Barry day-to-day would be awesome. Was glad to see that he showed up for Mike’s funeral, too. A good ending for a great show, could have been better, but given the way it had been going, it was great.
Loved every minute of the last 7 seasons!!! Excellent job to all involved
I cannot put into words how ridiculous I found this ending to be, specifically the way Mike’s mother seemingly had to blow herself up to save the grandson.
I mean, these evil mastermind bad guys show up to kill her and her grandson and they pull up outside and just sit in their vehicles by the street. Of course all of a sudden these super elite villians are too brain dead to watch the backdoor allowing the final scene to play out even though they know that Michael is sitting there on the phone with his mother, informing her that they are there to kill her.
Answer me this everyone. If this was any other episode, of any other season in the series, wouldn’t they have just set the bomb to blow up when the door opened via a booby-trap if this was the scenario? Was there any reason whatsoever, other than to manufacture more drama, that Maddy had to sit inside the house smoking a cigarette and wait for them to enter to blow herself up 3 seconds later? Or the fact that all of a sudden Jessie and Maddy are incapable of fending off 5 guys with guns.
Not to mention the Evil bad guy that kills her is not the pyschopathic cold blooded murderer’s that he’s fought for years and years, it’s a guy who is a vigilante and is actually killing guys who are even worse than him. I actually liked James at the end of the arc and was hoping Mike would find a way to help him to change his methods but achieve the same means, even though I knew they wouldn’t allow that to play out.
Then the silly scene where they dive out of the building and end up in Ireland, the first place anyone would think to look for them if they had any inkling they may have survived and took off to.
The whole thing just wreaked of laziness. Not to mention wrapping up the entire cliffhanger at the beginning of the episode in about 20 seconds with Michael murdering Sonya without flinching despite the fact it was never really explained what she did that was so wrong to warrant her being murdered by them.
All of a sudden good guy Michael had to point blank murder her instead of just incapacitating her?
Such a waste. I haven’t felt this cheated since the finale of lost. Too bad we won’t get to see the Jessie and Sam tag team, although that could be a really great show, playing off of Sam’s levity that held the show together throughout early years of the show, I was not one of the people getting all whiny over the fact the show got a bit darker in the final few years of the show. I thought it made a lot of sense to further the development of the characters after having gone through the same facetious circles so many times the first few seasons. However this ending just left me utterly disappointed.
USA network. I am disappoint.
It also still irritates me how Fiona was so happy to be doe with Michael earlier in the season and was moving on without him, up until the point she was forced into helping Michael out, to keep herself out of jail, and her new out of nowhere latino lover boy decided to DUMP HER and then she ends up back in Michaels arms without ever explaining all that. I guess we are just suppose to assume she was always madly in love with Mike and was just.. I don’t know.. Ignoring her true feelings for him when she was with the random latino guy, but if that was the case, was that whole arc even necessary at all? A lot of this season just felt forced out of character without any real payoff.
Well said.
Your criticisms are all valid. But… it’s Burn Notice. This show has never made sense. There is no logic to it whatsoever. Never has been. You’re just noticing this NOW? Seriously?
I think you were expecting a little too much from a TV show of this type….
Maddy made the ultimate sacrifice. Fi & Mike’s romance deserved more attention in the last episode and the giant explosion that should’ve killed them in end. I’m happy with the closure but would’ve made this a 2 hour finale with more emotion to match the buildup of the current season.
If this were season 1-5 I wouldn’t have batted an eyelash at these inconsistencies. However, this season really drew me in with the more serious tone and the morally ambiguous, and surprisingly charismatic characters. Maybe I was expecting too much from the little fun USA spy show. Maybe I got too excited at the thought of Michael Weston at the head of a super secret, international powerful vigilante spy agency that would make even the most powerful bad guys shake in their boots.
Oh well, I’m not as bitter as I’m sure I come across. I just had higher expectations for this final episode than maybe I should have.
Had this been season 1-5 I would not have batted an eyelash at the show’s inconsistencies. However, this season’s more serious tone, and new morally ambiguous and surprisingly charismatic antagonists, really had my expectations high for this final episode.
Maybe I was just expecting more than I should have from the fun little USA spy show that didn’t take itself to seriously from season 1-5.
Maybe I was just a little too excited thinking about how awesome it would be to see Michael Weston at the head of an internationally powerful, super secret vigilante spy agency that had the influence to make even the most powerful bad guys quiver in their boots. Maybe that’s my fault.
Oh well. I promise I am not nearly as bitter as I’m sure it comes across here. I enjoyed this show for what it was. I guess I just had my hopes set a little high for this final episode. All in all, I got a lot more entertainment out of this little show than I ever expected, considering I didn’t even start watching until season 3 because I thought the previews made it seem too corny.
Still glad I gave it a shot!
Ugh! Didn’t show my comment for 5 minutes and I thought it disappeared only to re-appear after I re-typed it! Sorry for the Extra posts, and sorry for trying to examine this episode like it was a Zapruder Film!
The fact that they began this season with a new organization Michael had to take down told me right from the start that the center of the shows attention would be fixed around the end of said organization. I would not have gone the direction the writers went with the story, but that’s no matter at this point. However, the key mistake was dragging out too many conflicts throughout the season. You’ve got the Mike and Fi love triangle conflict, there’s the Mike and CIA conflict, the Madeline and Mike conflict, the internal conflict about Mike and his past/present/future life as a spy, and the conflict between Mike and Sonya, as well as the conflict between Mike and James. All of these were so built up.
All of the resolutions were anti climatic. First off, Maddy is not around for the good majority of the season, so the fact that the writers go with killing her off doesn’t do much for the show UNLESS you were like me and a viewer since Day 1 (in that case you cried … and if you didn’t something is wrong with you). It does however keep Mike from deciding to self destruct, and I believe that’s why Maddy didn’t want to look for another way. Plus if you follow the show, Jesse was never any good at standing up to Maddy and convincing her to change her mind. It also cleared a huge path for Mike and Fi to take Charlie and have a family ending.
Now to Mike and Fi … WTH, The love/hate relationship with no sign of love from Fi to Mike, all of a sudden Fi is at the rooftop and ready to die for Mike. Ok, I get that she’s loyal, but Mike is still her friend .. why would they hook up so suddenly into full throttle romance? Still … no signs of love from Fi. Mike saves her life twice, and then she saves his (from himself), but actually Mike saved Fi by keeping Sonya from shooting her. Makes no sense for Fi to give up on Carlos and have no definitive closure with the guy; Carlos was MIA. If the writers would have dragged out the finale into pt. 1 & 2 then there would have been enough time for Mike and Fi to resolve the love triangle thing and wrap up the James and Sonya issue …
Okay … the James issue. So Mike likes James, James won’t kill Mike, Sonya threatens Fi and Mike turns on both of them. All in less than 2 episodes. First off, Burke said Sonya was the key to everything, so why does Sonya just appear to be a Second in command? Why wasn’t there any more to her than her dream of wanting to go to RIO? Why not make it so the chopper lands and Sonya ends James and Mike realizes that Sonya was the real head of the organization all along. It would’ve allowed Mike to settle with the CIA, because James would have been over. The CIA would want to tie off the whole thing, but there would still be this organization out there. Mike would then have been abandoned by the CIA, but free from the issue of indefinite detention. This would then propel him to act, without any desire to want to return to his old job, so that now Sonya would be an even greater adversary considering Mike and her were so close. This way Maddy would not have to die, and all that would be left is to finish off Sonya, get the info from the Comm. room, and for Mike and Fi to fake their own death. But since that’s not the way it happened, I will need to discuss how they could’ve improved what they came up with. So I get that the writers wanted to use Maddy to help cap off the finale (it was a so-so ending for Maddy, but the emotional build up definitely was well done) What bugs me is how there wasn’t any hand to hand exchange between Mike and James. I mean come on writers … give Mike a chance to take care of the guy who ended Maddy with some style (serious fight scene!). You could’ve even kept the dead man switch at the end, but to first end Maddy, then minutes later make it appear as though Mike and Fi were toast. It was just too easy for us to figure out what you were doing. We knew there was no way you would end three star characters in just 15 minutes. If the show had more time with an added fight scene, and just a short clip of Mike and Fi running to escape the blast, then a cut to the scene of the building going up, and then giving the chance for some time to pass, cutting to Sam and Jesse at the CIA and maybe while they are at the CIA cutting back and forth from the scene in the office to clips showing how they got out of the building to get Charlie and showing them make the trek across the sea to Ireland … that would have been more entertaining IMHO. BUT … A few seasons ago, in the episode with Fi’s brother, Fi was told that she can’t go back to Ireland because of all of the organizations looking out to get her. So … that could have been another reason to extend the show, and still keep Maddy in the picture so she could be there with Charlie while Mike and Fi have one last go as a team, and heck involve Sam and Jesse to end the show with a good solid team effort. However, there would need to be a pt 1 & 2 to even think that this would happen. I knew with 1 episode left and all of the conflict that was still in the show that the plot would have to nose dive to a conclusion. It was disappointing but it could have been less disappointing than it was.
All in all, I would have been satisfied if Anson was ended, and Card was a good guy, and Mike left the CIA on good terms with Fi by his side for one last season of a sam, jesse, and the gang sipping mojitos and helping people with problems in Miami. If Season 5 had went the way I described I would’ve been good. Honestly, the reason I was hooked on BN in the beginning (besides the locale in So. Fla.) was for the light hearted, almost action comedy that it was. In the end, it went down hill … dragging out Mike being framed, dragging out Mike and Michael Card, dragging out Mike and James’s organization … BN should’ve ended with Anson. Period. Much like the Office should’ve ended at Season 7 (but that’s another blog).
It was never totally explained why this was an organization worth taking down. Wasn’t James’ simply killing really bad people?
I actually thought it would have been cool if the ending was Mike and the gang taking over James’ network. They could have kept helping people, but with much greater resources and maybe a little more of a nod towards morality.
I also did NOT UNDERSTAND the james plot. A) he wasn’t so bad. B) If Michael would have continued with his plan, he would have just turned James in then could have gotten his friends off? It ddidn’t make sense AT ALL.
I was quite disappointed. It was a very predictable, formulaic ending that anybody could have written. They built up all these shades of grey throughout the season with Michael’s relationships to James and Sonia, then in the end it all just became black and white where both characters where just treated like regular villains despite the fact that much of the season was spent highlighting their many redeeming qualities and making you understand how Michael could come around to seeing things their way. Michael went from fully believing in their cause one episode, to stabbing them in the back just because his ex-girlfriend showed up. They took all these complex issues and mental conflict he was mentally dealing with, and just easily resolved them with, “Well, he’s obsessed with Fi so he has to pick whatever side she’s on whether he believes in it or not.” They just took a season’s worth of fascinating character development for Michael and flushed it down the toilet to service a tired romance that has been shoved down our throats throughout the series. Lame
The sad part is, at the end of the cliffhanger, when I knew it was obvious that he was going to stop Sonya, i was 100% mentally rooting for him to get rid of Fiona and go with James, even thoguh I knew it wasn’t going to happen. That feeling alone just goes to elaborate on your point, how these characters were made to be morally grey with redeeming qualities, up to the point they all of a sudden where villian #1 and villian #2 in the script.
I agree. I just felt like Michael was forced to throw away his new found beliefs simply because his ex girlfriend forced him to. That really belittles him as a character when he is reduced to being Fi’s puppet. In fact, he never really said anything this entire episode to really indicate that he disagreed with Jame’s views. It literally felt like he just betrayed James because Fi made him do it. Also, it’s not believable that Michael would so coldly execute Sonia and not even feel the slightest bit of sadness about it. It goes against every single scene we’ve seen between them this season, and goes against Michael’s character in general.
Their redeeming qualities? They had none other than that of “enemy of my enemy” for Mike and the CIA. At no point in the many years of Burn Notice did “bureaucrats” get in the way of any CIA operation trying to take out someone, or solve some problem. It was a “reason” the bad guys burned Mike in the first place, but that they never proved actually hampered them. James never cared about who got in the way of his missions, as they were nothing more than collateral damage to any target he wanted to destroy. The entire idea that Mike felt suddenly attracted to an organization almost exactly like the one he fought for 6 seasons is/was silly.
I have watched Burn Notice from the beginning and I actually hoped that Michael would take over for James and run his organization Michael style. I have been tired of the Fiona love life for a while. I was OK with the ending though even though it was a little contrived. I would definitely watch a Sam, Jesse spinoff and Barry would be great too!
Maddie’s death, as stated, was the most unexpected but necessary. It was his impetus. From that point on, it was typical TV for me. Why not blow up the building from the kill switch outward? Why send almost everyone through Maddy’s front door? Why a skimpy turnout at the funeral? Why does Alan Ruck need a mustache?
(Note: I don’t need answers to these…)
One could argue that the hitmen thought they were going to kill an old lady and a kid, and weren’t expecting to get blown up or to be challenged in any way.
But as I said before, it’s Burn Notice. It’s never made sense. It’s a fun show you watch in the summer when there’s nothing else on.
Anybody else notice the hushed, reverent tone whenever Maddy was even slightly referred to? It kinda bugged me. She died because she wanted to die. I think that was subtextual. She couldn’t start a new life. Couldn’t risk losing Nate’s son in a hail of bullets she could never outrun anyway, be they at the house or later elsewhere. And frankly, she was more or less dead when Nate died any way. She never recovered. She seemed to want to die. Ending a show, producers have to leave characters in a place where we can imagine them going on or else landing at a complete end of their journey. I suspect they wanted Michael and Fi to have the proxy son, and not have grandma there, too. Simple as that.
I thought Fi’s latin boyfriend was gonna be an undercover guy for a while. they set it up that way. It was obvious. Maybe too obvious in the end and not reasoned enough. Fi clearly wasn’t into. How could she be “in love” with him mere months after a break with a guy she’d been with for a decade?
Write a comment…I also would like to state here, that I would be all in for any new series that has Bruce Campbell in it. I know he;s getting up there in age, but he’s still a n extremely charismatic guy on screen and I REALLY hope to get to see him in something else soon. No matter what he’s in, I would give it a good shot, just to see him on screen again 10-15 mins a wk.
I’d have hoped for a more romantic reconciliation with Fi & Mike. Going off the grid was the best case scenario for the end of the series though the escape from the exploding building was far-fetched. This finale left me wishing for more emotion out of the last episode as there was such a giant build-up in the previous 13 episodes. Too bad….
Anyone else disappointed that they did away with the title cards that would pop up when new characters showed up? I guess it was to fit with their darker narrative this year but still it was a BN hallmark that I missed
I’ve enjoyed this show from the beginning through this last season, but was disappointed with the final episode. There was no need for Maddie to die. All these seasons they have come up with ingenious ways to make things work and no one died (except Nate), but here Jessie can’t figure out how to get a bomb to blow up without having Maddie press the button and sacrifice herself? Come on. Even Michael and Fiona were able to escape from a building that exploded. There was no need to sacrifice Maddie.
Also, Michael’s conflicted mental state and alleged loyalty to James was poorly written and seemed fake. Two episodes ago, when Michael fought Simon Escher and killed him, Michael then had the opportunity to kill or stop James and Sonya, but he helped them escape from the CIA. The old Michael (from before these James & Sonya episodes) would never have done that.
All the actors did a great job from beginning to end, but they were given a poorly-written ending to a great series.
Anyone else disappointed that they did away with the title cards that would announce new characters as they showed up? I guess it was to fit their darker narrative tone for the season but still it was a BN hallmark that I missed
The final season was a bit darker & more serious than this show typically is, but I have no problem with the finale. I wouldn’t change a single thing.
As for a Sam/Jesse spin off. I think four times a year or twice a year 2 hour movies like The Legend of Sam Axe would work better. I’d definitely watch.
First, I would definitely watch a spinoff with Bruce Campbell and Coby Bell. I think they will be the characters I will miss most from this series.
I know a lot of you really like the ending, but for me, I was disappointed. It’d felt to me that the whole ending was rather rushed, and some outcomes were quite predictable. I’d like the story arc of James and Sonia, but in the final episode it felt as if the arc had fallen off a cliff. This was kind of a let-down after much character development over so many episodes. IMHO, this should have been a 2 hour finale, which would have done the 7 year run series some justice, but it wasn’t meant to be – guess we were lucky that the USA Network execs even allowed a 13 episode final season run. Still, they could have developed the ending over at least 2 episode instead of trying to cram it all into one final one-hour episode. Seven years is a lot to wrap up in just 43 minutes (60 minutes minus 17 minutes of commercials and breaks). Nonetheless, I’m glad it had a happy ending, albeit Madeline was killed off, didn’t like that so much. In any case, I would like to thank the cast and crew for a wonderful 7 years of great entertainment. Wish you all the very best.
Overwrought? I didn’t think so… I felt that the interrogation scene of Michael was brilliant but his turning was just a bit too abrupt.
Im late in saying this I know, it wasn’t until recently that I actually finished the series on Netflix. I was very into the idea of Micheal become a rouge and going against the CIA after what it had done to him. To me, it felt like working under James he really had found his true calling. I really would have liked him turning full rouge, becoming head of the organization with Sonja as he really felt he could make a difference in the world around him. It was a route I felt to be unapologetic and wouldn’t have felt like the same old routine. I would have loved an ending where both Maddie and Fi dies due to Michael and Sam and Jesse could be working to take the new heads Micheal and Sonja down, the kid could have been put into some werid orphanage training him to be a super spy or something. I’m just sad that a show that took an old school idea (badasses helping little people) put wonderful twist after wonderful twist making it more and more exciting just fall off into a giant cliché. The final episode doesn’t even feel like a real episode, it feels tacked on to make it as emotional as possible. Micheals dark side should have one.
USA did a huge disservice to the Burn Notice fans by coupling the end of the series to the summer finale of Graceland. Burn Notice should have had a 2-hour ending, but I read they wanted it to be followed by the summer end of Graceland, and so they did the 2-parter, which didn’t allow time for the emotional build up.
I liked the ending and lots of small touches. I like the way Fi slides her gun across the floor to Michael at that last moment. It’s the practical execution of the promo the show has used forever, of Michael & Fi sitting across from each other and Fi throws her gun to him.
I liked the enormous blaze that Michael and Fiona jump through, that burns out their old life. I like that the cottage is in some very cold place, the exact opposite of Miami, which allows for a fire in a fireplace, and the last shot to be flames seen between their silhouetted heads.
I don’t think that Michael turned from Daddy James and creepy Sonya because Fi told him to. In fact, she exactly doesn’t do that, she says “You do what you think is right.” And that help him to reconnec to who he is. Also, way back in season one, Fiona is the one who keeps asking, why do you want to go back to the CIA, to the people who burned you? Michael just couldn’t imagine a life outside of that job, but by taking it all to extremes, he finally could.
ITA with you about Michael’s reasons for turning away from James and Sonya. We “heard” all the confusion clouding his mind as that scene played out, and Fi’s words finally clearing out the fog.
I’m not sure why people had a problem with that.
I think it was because it was never made that clear why Sonya and James were bad. Their organization seemed focused on killing bad people. For Michael to kill Sonya in cold blood seemed weird based on the season thus far.
Michael killing Sonya was a choice he had to make in order to keep Fi alive. Fi didn’t pull a gun on Sonya. It was Sonya who threathened Fi. And if we all remember throughout the show, Fi was the one and only that Michael would give his life for and kill for.
What a horrible story ending. After all the ways the writers could go, you’re telling me that this was what they came up with? It seems the technical advisors left the show cause you don’t just walk out with hand up with 3 people pointing automatic weapons at you and have time to reach behind your back, pull a gun, and then shoot them. You’d be dead before you could get the gun out. Plus, when Sam is running out of the warehouse and the guy is literally 10 feet behind him and still can’t hit him with bullets, something is wrong. The is a reason it is called suspension of disbelief. It has to be plausibly believable to have value. This episode was not and a big dissappointment. I was hoping the story line was that James was also working for the CIA trying to uncover some other plot. Or that the CIA was using James to test Michael’s skills and testing him to be back in the CIA. The whole show was geared on Michael trying to get back into the CIA and they burned that idea in this last episode. What a joke.
Wait, you’re saying a show where the main characters spent what had to be several years of “show time” blowing up sections of Miami every couple of days was TOO UNREALISTIC?
I LOVE BURN NOTICE I cried so hard when Madeline gave up her life her role was the best I have ever seen.. my life today is taken so sad since the series is ended. Fi you are so beautiful and Sam I am single love you manly look. All the actors are so handsome the story line to exciting. Love this show!!!
I understand why it ended the way it did, but in my imagination, I kept seeing Michael (wearing Mickey ears) at DisneyWorld with Fi and Charlie with that MW look on his face.
Overall, I’m okay with the ending. There are things I would have preferred (like Maddie not dying! Seriously, Jesse, why couldn’t you improvise something? You had time!). Mike finally realizes he doesn’t need the damn CIA, he and Fi are reunited, and Sam & Jesse continue the team (loved seeing Barry at the funeral). Plus, Stanton Parish–I mean James–finally gets what’s coming to him (yeah, I’m still mourning “Alphas”).
I would totally watch the continuing adventures of Sam Axe and Jesse Porter in whatever format (series or movies) that USA would air. Then again, I have watched anything and everything Bruce Campbell is in… :-)
Maddy died because Michael made an amateur mistake and allowed the use of compromised phones. Cell phones had been a basic tool all through BN, pivotal in so many episodes. Michael was always the perfect spy, knew everything was always on game. He knew the power of his enemies. He knew, or should have known, the phones could and would be traced. This plot devise was not even needed to tie things up in the way that they did. The building was wired, easy, the sensors went off as the team blew a hole in the wall to get in, and again when they used a code to enter the secure room.
That was better than I hoped. Too many shows mess up the ending by going off script and leaving the loyal viewers in the dust. It fit the tone, tempo, style, and substance of the show perfectly. Nix nailed a perfect 10.
I’m amazed that Michael shoots and kills Sonia so easily when an episode ago he BLEW HIS ENTIRE COVER just to keep her from getting hurt. Nothing in the finale made any sense at all. It felt completely disconnected from the rest of the season. James, a morally complex, grey character this whole season, is just reduced to giving out tropey, cliche villain lines in the last episode. The only line he has that was true to his character was when he called Michael’s BS and said, “everyone has a choice.” I think the show’s reach extended beyond its grasp this season. It asked a lot of big questions and explored a lot of things that it wasn’t really ready to deal with. Michael’s whole arc got cast aside in the finale in order to give us the “easy” ending where everything works out fine, bad guy loses, hero gets girl and everybody lives happily ever after.
i actully liked how it ended including michel and fie getting to be together even if they had to fake their deaths and now have to raise mike’s nephew. though did not like that madyline had to wind up sacrificing her self to make sure charlie lives . proving how much she loves michel and nate . enough to blow herself up with some bad guys. for i figured some how michel and fie would pull off a miracle and escape at the last minute when james put his end game into play.
A teacher once told me it was a sign of weakness when the only way to bring drama to a story was to kill a well liked character. It’s something that Burn Notice seemed to go to anytime they were in a writing bind. I hated this ending and if there is a Jessie/Sam spin off I guarantee it won’t be recorded on our DVR. All the people they get out of a jam for all those episodes and they kill Maddy because….well, because apparently there wasn’t any other way out of the mess they wrote into. I didn’t watch most of this last season – it was too predictable. I should have passed on the finale as well.
Would absolutely watch a Bruce Campbell led spinoff
“Burn Notice” was my go to show after Jack Bauer vanished into the general populace to “Live Another Day”. Having missed three seasons I had some catching up to do, and though lighter and with less tension to deal with, I was usually not disappointed. The humor and camaraderie between the principals was a refreshing change.
Not being a fan of the CIA dating back to the 60’s, never the less I could understand Michael going to such lengths to learn why he had been burned. That was an entertaining side bar to what I thought was the true heart of the show, using his skills to help others. But once he had some issues dealt with, I had to wonder why he would still wish to lend his services to such a despicable and unworthy gaggle of contemptible individuals. If Olivia Riley ‘wrote the book on counterintelligence’, than I would have to guess that one of the chapters was on how to blow up a marina in Miami and still be able to explain to the powers that be she isn’t involved with domestic issues.
Still I remained a steadfast fan, but I noticed that when most of the CIA problems were front and center, I tended to mentally tune out and wait for the everyday concerns to be the major focal point. The wack-a-doo CIA roster has enough crazies to call on, why not let Michael just do what he does best; and help those in jeopardy; as apposed to working for a questionable fraction? I would have had no difficulty tuning in for a full helping of Michael and Team pulling off noble and heroic escapades for those in need.
I admit that I am sorry to close the book on “Burn Notice”. I will miss this close knit dysfunctional family because through all the ups and downs, fights and disagreements followed by the hugs and kisses, it felt a bit real to me. In fact I will admit that when Madeleine when out with a bang, I shed tears that never came when Jack walked away. I realized that with him except for death, there was no other avenue to travel; with this group it was the loss of a family member and the splintering of those who could, with little to no effort finish each others sentences. I would like to think that most of us who have experienced living with the chain smoker, the happy hour regular, the out spoken, the freedom fighter, the road warrior, the clever and the kooky, the gambler, the dreamer and speaking for myself, the one that vanishes for years and shows up like the strange but interesting penny, have managed to see themselves or one they loved, lost and will never forget in a Burn Notice episode. Thanks for the bitter sweet memories.
I didn’t follow Burn Notice from the beginning but I started watching it on Netflix this last Spring. I loved every minute of it. I do agree, they made it more complicated and less fun as the show went on but that is what kept me on the edge of my seat as well. I was very sad when they killed Maddie but all in all I loved the happily ever after ending. I was hoping they will end the show on a love note and I got it. Thank you. So sad it’s over.
Wow, you all are way to riled up over a tv show. I loved it beginning to end. Yes, most of the stunts were far fetched through all seasons, it’s TV! Maddie dying was the best part b/c she sacrificed her life for her son & it gave him the will to go on after betraying everyone. And mike getting in with James was a result of a spy being under way too long and losing sight of what really was important. James was worst, kill the bad guys at all costs, regardless of collateral damage! Great show, loved it & loved Fi! Was it far fetched & silly at times; of course News Flash it was a Tv show, some of u are taking this way too serious!
deeper thoughts on the closing lines:
[aspi.blog.com]
wanted to reply here first – realized I had so much to get off my chest that I just started blogging XD
I never regarded Burn Notice to be anything than some nice, brainless entertainment, something like The Expendables on TV, with a kickass woman added to the mix. I watched every week, but instantly forgot all about every episode a few seconds after it was done. And that’s fine. There’s nothing wrong with well crafted brainless entertainment (that even made it to a few episodes of Mythbusters), which Burn Notice was for the most part. I wasn’t looking for the same things in it as I am (for the few remaining episodes anyway) in Breaking Bad, I just wanted to be entertained and the show did the trick. But I also could have done without this last season. If anything, they should’ve ended things last season, which was one of the strongest of the series. Getting Westen back in the CIA AGAIN was a bit much.
This show required a lot of suspension of disbelief, which, again, I was happy to give it, but the final season reached way beyond its limits, inasmuch as I wondered how they would be wrapping things up neatly and I suspected a letdown come the season finale. I wasn’t disappointed. Killing off Madeline was just too deus ex machina to get out of the very last tight spot, although it was saved by Sharon Gless’s strong acting. She has been of continuously high standard in this series, as were Bruce Campbell and Coby Bell. Nothing against Jeffrey Donovan, but there wasn’t a lot of depth in his character to begin with. At least in the first couple of seasons, he could shift into some alter egos to flush out the bad guy of the week.
As for Gabrielle Anwar, I do protest, Alan, against your assessment that her Irish accent in the pilot was terrible. It’s easier for an Englishwoman to fake an Irish accent than for, say, a Canadian (Titus Welliver in Sons Of Anarchy). Her character didn’t require much depth either, and I’m sure we can all agree that we’ve seen her act a lot stronger than what was required of her in Burn Notice.
Nevertheless, Burn Notice has provided me with some nice entertainment over the years, and I’m grateful for that. But at the same time, I’m not really sad to see it go (even though I too would tune in to watch ‘Axe & Porter’, if they kept the tone as light footed and humorous as the first few seasons of Burn Notice)…
It’s funny that I was thinking the same thing as I said good-bye to this series, and focusing on Coby Bell, Bruce Campbell and Sharon Gless — without them this show would have never made it this long. Not much was required of the two main characters, for sure, and the lack of depth of their characters really showed more as the series became less of the nice, lighter “summer fare” that it was what I, for one, liked about it.
One can only hope that Sam and Jesse travel west to escape the memories in Mi-am-ee (always loved the way Fi said it in the opening) and settle in Ocean Beach, San Diego – where they meet and team up with a couple of sketchy private detectives named Hank Dolworth and Britt Pollack. The show lands on FX and becomes a massive hit.
A few weeks ago, the Burn Notice production had an auction of all the props from the show, from Michael’s Charger to Sam’s pinky ring to Carlito’s napkins to Maddy’s tea set. My winning lot was six of Sam’s shirts (all genuine Tommy Bahama), including the black shirt with the blue wavy pattern that Sam is wearing in the photo above.
Did nobody notice Jesse saying “that’s how we do it”?
no way are michael and fi in ireland. it should be obvious to everyone that they took the kid with them and headed to new hampshire where their closest neighbor is a mr. lambert. after all, without the guidance of fi, how would heisenberg learn how to handle that big ass gun that he bought on his 52nd birthday while visiting a dennys in albuquerque?
The best show ever,from start to the end,really sad but I’m happy to see Micheal and Fiona together,I hope they come out with the movies some day.
First of all, thanks for entertaining us over the years with Burn Notice, one of my favorite shows. Still not sure why the show came to an end, there were so many more stories that could have been told. The cast was excellent, so nice to see Sharon Gless back on TV. Thanks to all for 7 years of fun!
Hated it when Maddy died ! LOVED the show sorry to see it go. This year was the most intense since the show was on. And all the complainers couldn’t have been that bad if you watched this series to the end……..
It was a satisfying finale and really a solid final season overall. The last couple of seasons seemed so repetitive, but this season at least tried to do something a little different, and found new ways to dig into who Michael is. My favorite part of the finale was really from the episode before, where Sam confronts Michael. It was a great scene for both characters. And I’m glad there was a happy ending, even if the escape was a little implausible. I wanted them to have a happy ending.
I didn’t think the ending quite lived up to the expectations I had. The Fiona love story (triangle) seemed kind of played out and forced. I thought Sonia was much more interesting a love interest in comparison. The idea that Michael blew his cover to save her in one episode only to shoot her in the heart two episodes later . . . ummm . . . wtf?
The shootouts have always had various levels of realism but when Fiona and Michael walked out with several automatic weapons trained on them yet had enough time to pull weapons out of each others pants and start gunning down bad guys before James men could even pull the trigger was . . . . incredibly hard to believe. No distraction, no element of surprise . . . just an old fashioned gunfight where you draw on your opposition who just already happens to have their far superior weapons already drawn and . . . you win!!! Awesome!!! Its like the writers didn’t even try to come up with some justification on how Michael Weston could survive. He’s just an awesome humanish terminator who can’t be killed and has amazing accuracy.
Then again, after they win the shootout I thought their surviving the explosion by outracing it to the window wasn’t any harder to believe. I thought their deaths would have been a bittersweet anti-hollywood ending but they survived . . . okay, whatever. My problem at the ending was what happened to Charlie . . . did the CIA not notice he was missing? I guess Jessie hid him until he could give him to Weston before turning himself in (or getting captured) by the CIA and then told the authorities he was killed in the blast???
I dunno . . . there seemed to be an extraordinary level of suspension of disbelief required for this one episode. A lot moreso than for the typical BN episode.
Over the last few seasons, Burn Notice became more obligated watching than appointment watching for me, but I was really satisfied with the finale. It was the perfect note to end in.
Guys — Michael Westen came from somewhere, remember. Michael Nix is trying to get you to understand that.
Mattie Westen had to die to free Michael from his past, the source of his crushing compulsion to help the world at whatever cost to himself, every day, world without end. In the funeral voice over he says you are a spy until you are dead.. if you will remember way back to I think episode 1 his voice over talks about how spies come from bad homes, because youre used to being lied to and dont mind being hit.
Sharon Gless walks away from her home before blowing it up, telling the story of the Christmas when her husband put her in the hospital, “..I should have left a long time ago.” This is not a coincidence folks, this is the point of the story.
Michael is from day one a kid trying to rewrite an intolerable history, where bullies hurt innocents and loved ones without punishment, where his father terrorizes his mother and little brother every day. Mattie’s choice to stay in that marriage is what made Michael run away to be a spy, eventually getting Nate killed and making Michaels life 7 seasons of black humour and deep, soul crushing misery.
Mattie needs to be redeemed so her last living son and grandson can be free of all of it, the choice she couldnt make when Michael was a child. She is the only one who can heal the hole in the world that has been sucking at Michael since season 1, episode 1, and she does it like the strong badassed civilian she has learned to be over the series.
Bravo, Matt Nix. Thank you.
Watched every episode. This last was a let down. As if contrived by a 16 y.o. with teen angst. I expected much better writing leading up to the the happy ending.