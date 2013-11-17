Series premiere talkback: ‘Almost Human’

Senior Television Writer
11.17.13 11 Comments

I posted my review of FOX’s “Almost Human” on Friday. Now it’s your turn. For those who watched the sci-fi cop show tonight, give or take a delay from football, what did you think? Was Michael Ealy an interesting robot for you? Did you find the human characters interesting? Did you like the production design, or did it seem too derivative of “Total Recall,” “Minority Report” and others? Were you, like me, surprised that Minka Kelly is not playing a robot? Are you at all intrigued in the mythology about the criminal gang Kennex is going after? And was it interesting enough that you’ll watch again tomorrow night? 

Have at it.

