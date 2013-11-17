Series premiere talkback: ‘Almost Human’

I posted my review of FOX’s “Almost Human” on Friday. Now it’s your turn. For those who watched the sci-fi cop show tonight, give or take a delay from football, what did you think? Was Michael Ealy an interesting robot for you? Did you find the human characters interesting? Did you like the production design, or did it seem too derivative of “Total Recall,” “Minority Report” and others? Were you, like me, surprised that Minka Kelly is not playing a robot? Are you at all intrigued in the mythology about the criminal gang Kennex is going after? And was it interesting enough that you’ll watch again tomorrow night?
Have at it.
I loved it. Then again, I was a fan of Fringe and love this type of science fiction. The look of the show reminded me of the final season of Fringe, which also had Blade Runner vibes.
You say Minka Kelly should be playing a robot. I thought the female synthetic that they showed in the evidence locker looked a little bit like Minka Kelly or John Kennex’s ex-girlfriend.
Found it to be intriguing….interesting characters and should make a good lead-in to Sleepy Hollow. I want to know the back stories of the characters so I’m in for awhile anyway.
I thought this first episode was fantastic and the special effects looked great for a network television show. It looks like they have 10x the budget of Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D. So far so good.
Okay, that was fun. I did not care at all that it was derivative. In fact, I thought that was a plus as none of things I thought it was derivative of had been done on tv and it’s kind of nice seeing this sort of thing on the small screen. This was way more fun than SHIELD. I already like most of the main characters (Minka Kelly excluded as she didn’t make an impression) and am interested in seeing more of them. The gang thing was a bit forgettable, but even though I called the evil ex-girlfriend early on I’m interested in seeing where that goes. Ealy and Urban have great chemistry and I of course loved Mackenzie Crook. Nice to see what he does in a non-menacing role. So all-in-all, a big ‘Yes’ based on this one episode.
I was going to mention SHIELD in my comment, but it would be unfair to pile on a show talking about a different show. But, yes, it was better than that show.
I liked it. I’m a bit tired of the cliched China Town as a sign of the future thing, but so far that’s my biggest quibble. I on board for now and will definitely be watching Monday.
Of course weekly episode reviews do this, but I would caution in forming this show based on the pilot, which was derivative, but then again, if I remember so was Fringe. What’s important is the concept, and as I see it, the concept is once again how technology is being used and whether human beings are better or worse than it. Which is a pretty standard SF subject, but can be done in a new way. I loved the production design. I want to see where it goes.
I was bored; it just seemed like science-fiction cliches mixed with buddy-cop cliches. The most interesting question — is Dorian a conscious being with his own thoughts and feelings, or just a machine made to simulate them? — was barely explored. Instead, we had a standard-issue rain-soaked dystopian future and a mysterious crime syndicate, the nature of which I didn’t care about at all. It’s possible the show will rise above its beginnings, the way “Fringe” did (although “Fringe” was more complex and interesting from the get-go), but I don’t see watching more episodes to find out.
They went for the look of a dystopian future but it ended up being rather clean looking. The story itself was generic and forgettable. I want to give it one more look but I have my doubts that this one will succeed.
I’m certainly interested enough to keep watching. I would love to be able to watch a good scifi show on TV, after years of shows about drug dealers and organized crime and politicians. The last scifi show I watched was BSG, and that was already several years ago.
I really liked it. Loved the scene where the bad guy was spraying Dorian, and he just kept coming at him. I’m a sucker for things like that. I’ve been a fan of Karl Urban since his days on Xena-so I am happy to have him on a weekly show.