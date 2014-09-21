Series premiere talkback: ‘Madam Secretary’ – ‘Pilot’

I published my review of “Madam Secretary” on Friday. Now it's your turn. For those who tuned into the new CBS drama, what did you think? Did the material live up to the fine cast that's been assembled? Did you like Téa Leoni in a mostly serious context? Do you also dream of a Secretary of State who doesn't know there's a box? Were you distracted and/or amused that the actors playing the imprisoned boys' parents (a real-life acting couple) were part of the classic “Frasier” episode “Roz & the Schnoz”? And will you watch again?
Have at it. This seems like one I'm going to set aside and try watching again post-football, assuming it lasts that long, to see if it turns into something better down the road.
Great cast with solid writing.
For some reason, this show reminds me of studio 60 and not for the good reasons.
It has a great cast, but the government portion of the show is about as realistic as the Studio 60 sketches were funny. I am not sure this show will be able to get past this. I though the strongest scenes by far were the non-foreign affairs portions of it. If this show is going to be a “case of the week” kind of show, then I don’t see if going well
I wasn’t reminded of “Studio 60,” mostly because I LOVED (and still love to this day) the “Studio 60” pilot, and the show was never ever even remotely that good again.
This seemed clunky in that way that pilots are clunky, but I’ll stick with it. It has the bones to be a really good show once it figures itself out.
Why is this show so dark? Like, literally dark, as in lack of light. In one of the scenes in the Oval Office, there appear to be at least five lamps blazing, but the room looks like it’s being lit by a handful of candles. Did they run these scenes through some kind of weird filter? Even the outdoor scenes look dull and gloomy.
I’ve been Googling like crazy, beginning to think there was something wrong with my 73″ 1080p! I agree, the videography is terrible in many scenes. They Must be operating on a very restrictive budget or have blown their budget to the point where retakes are impossible!
Great show. A show to rival “the Good Wife” all thumbs up from this viewer.
I’m a bit of two minds on this one, in that the show was perfectly watchable in between the many moments where it was aggressively bad. The core of the show was “fine.” With the talented cast that has been assembled, a show that follows a secretary of state with a CIA history as she cleverly solves crises of the week and dips into how the job weighs on her home life could have some legs. It will never be more than pablum, but CBS has made bank on pablum for at least a decade, and even the harshest critics have their USA shows they enjoy.
But those bad moments? Boy, were they bad. The show tries to incorporate so many elements, almost schizophrenically so, and the vast majority are cliched, formulaic crap. The dramedy and fish-out-of-water dynamics with the staff were grating, never played as intended, and contributed nothing to the show. The adversarial set-up with Zeljko Ivanek is painfully uninteresting. There was that “trust me, I’m a mom, too” moment with kidnap parents when I threw up in my mouth a bit at the “Mystery of Laura” of it all. And, of course, there is the grand conspiracy angle, where I predicted several lines in advance verbatim. It is a terrible idea, ill-suited to this cast and this show, and it’s not a bell that can be easily unrung.
All of this is to say nothing of the slippery slope they are on in including the home life. It worked in this episode, because it was mainly her and Tim Daly, with no active role given to the kids. The writers could have a broader home life in mind, though, and that would almost certainly be the final nail in the show’s coffin. If they want to go that route, I suggest maybe the daughter should start dating the VP’s son. And they could ditch his secret service detail in a sports car. And maybe hit a pedestrian. Just a thought.
When I watched the first trailer for the show where Tea Leoni says “I circumnavigated your authority” instead of circumvented, I thought sure they’d quit running it when people pointed out the blooper. Then I thought that maybe she meant to say that, and it would be explained when I saw the whole scene in the premiere episode. Guess I shouldn’t have been so naive.
I can’t watch a show where the writers don’t know how to use a dictionary.
These are the same writers who (as Alan pointed out) give us the line “You don’t just think outside the box; you don’t even know there is a box.”
So by that standard I guess we should simply be glad that they bothered even trying to use a word with more than one syllable.
Putting it on right next to The Good Wife isn’t doing this show any favors. Like TGW, you have an excellent cast, but Madam Secretary was stuffed so full of tv cliches that by the end my only surprise was that we didn’t have a hooker-with-a-heart-of-gold and Tea Leoni discovering that another character was her long lost mother. On Madam Secretary, we have the smartass kid, the shadowy conspiracy, the idealist lead who fights authority and turns out to be right, the (not-so)-witty television-style banter, the too-easily resolved crisis-of-the-week. This show felt much more like last season’s Hostages than it did The Good Wife. I’ll be honest, when I go through with it last night, my main emotion was anger that they were wasting so many good people on this lazy bore. Particularly Bebe Neuwirth, whom the pilot treated like an afterthought. I guess I’ve gotten spoiled as to how Good Wife defies a lot of CBS shows’ formulaic storytelling, but the pilot for Madam Secretary felt like your typical aiming-for-nothing-but-the-middle-of-the-road CBS show, through and through.
Wow, I missed that “circumnavigate” gaff — and I’m an English major! But there were certainly other cringe-making moments in the dialogue.
I’m possibly the world’s most rabid Tea Leoni fan. I simply adore her, and think she’s the most underrated comic actress of our time. I’ve been waiting for YEARS for television to find a star turn for her, but always assumed it would be a comedy.
I’ll watch every minute of ‘Madame Secretary’ out of devotion to Leoni, but man, this show really needs to get its sh*t together quickly in the plot and writing departments. The cliche pileup nearly gave me whiplash.
One plus: I did think there potentially good chemistry with her and Tim Daly. That’s a pretty sexy couple.
Unwatchable. While Tea Leoni in “Flirting with Disaster” was a comedy goddess to me, I have never seen her in anything since then that I could stand. Mysterious, although I certainly blame the writers and producers for that. And Bebe Neuwirth was Aubrey Plaza before Aubrey Plaza (big fan of both), but TV’s insistence on making everything and everyone in government so full of “significance” (to themselves mostly) that it always makes me want to wretch.
I mean “retch.”
Alan you nailed almost everything. Great cast indeed, no I didn’t know the parents from what you said. I loved Tea Leoni in that comedy years ago.
Unfortunately watching before TGW was annoying, because I didn’t even remember it after that.
But will give it a chance. It is like so many other shows, But lucky for the great time slot.
Watched Madam Secretary pilot and they need to get Tea Leoni a modern hair do and please—give her some pretty clothes!! She looks dowdy and drab. I can see the upcoming competition between her and CofStaff.
I’ve realized I give shows a lot of leeway when I like the stars. I didn’t hate the Mysteries of Laura, because I like Debra Messing. I enjoyed Madam Secretary because I have been a fan of Leoni’s since The Naked Truth. Nice to see the chemistry between Leoni and Daly-a respectful marriage where they both bring their own strengths. So I am in…
Poor research, if any, on the state visit of King Mswati and disrespectful and inaccurate portrayal of King’s wives – people in Swaziland speak English and Siswati — thanks to colonialism. So to suggest that the wives do not speak English shows lack of respect for other cultures. Most of the wives are business owners, run non profit organisations and frequently quoted in local newspapers airing their views. If the producers wanted to expose the status of women in Swaziland, they did a real good job of exposing their lack of respect for women in Swaziland. The dialogue on these issues were trivialised, pitiful, patronising and sexist
Using West African dress code for a Southern African country is also distasteful and indicates lazy researchers. Swaziland has a beautiful and distinct traditional dress – pity that researchers were this unprofessional.
These USA series are shown around the world and writers for these shows need to educate themselves about the content they put out
– Diane
Tried to record episode but was unable due to pilot starting late. Unless they figure out how to avoid this problem I don’t believe we will continue trying to record the series
Who enjoys this? Why is a show like this even a thing that can make it on television? This is why no one under 40 watches network tv.
Circumnavigate eh? I know hollywood is stupid but there was no on on the show/crew to catch that? Why don’t you circumnavigate a toilet so I don’t have to see this shit again?
second episode had one of the dumbest plot lines I have ever heard. An international deal hinges on the secretary’s husband giving ambassador’s kid a good grade. Give me a break! This is obviously some LA writer’s view of Washington. Compare the writing to West Wing. And the cast is not convincing.
This show is just bad. Episode 5 shows just how bad.
OK, I’ve given this mess a few chances. While I like Tea, her character on this show comes off as whiney and melodramatic/forced. Very hard to watch.