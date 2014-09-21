Series premiere talkback: ‘Madam Secretary’ – ‘Pilot’

I published my review of “Madam Secretary” on Friday. Now it's your turn. For those who tuned into the new CBS drama, what did you think? Did the material live up to the fine cast that's been assembled? Did you like Téa Leoni in a mostly serious context? Do you also dream of a Secretary of State who doesn't know there's a box? Were you distracted and/or amused that the actors playing the imprisoned boys' parents (a real-life acting couple) were part of the classic “Frasier” episode “Roz & the Schnoz”? And will you watch again?

Have at it. This seems like one I'm going to set aside and try watching again post-football, assuming it lasts that long, to see if it turns into something better down the road.