Series premiere talkback: ‘Selfie’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of ABC's “Selfie” yesterday. Now it's your turn. For those of you watched tonight – or who watched the slightly longer, more annoying cut of the pilot on Hulu a few weeks ago – what did you think? Did you find all the social media jokes cutting edge or played out? Did you instantly despise Eliza, or did you like her? How do you feel about Karen Gillan's American accent, in terms of both realism and comedy? Do you like John Cho? Did the twee ukelele version of “Bad Romance” during the makeunder make you cringe or want to sing along? And will you watch again?

Have at it.