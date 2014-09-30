Series premiere talkback: ‘Selfie’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of ABC's “Selfie” yesterday. Now it's your turn. For those of you watched tonight – or who watched the slightly longer, more annoying cut of the pilot on Hulu a few weeks ago – what did you think? Did you find all the social media jokes cutting edge or played out? Did you instantly despise Eliza, or did you like her? How do you feel about Karen Gillan's American accent, in terms of both realism and comedy? Do you like John Cho? Did the twee ukelele version of “Bad Romance” during the makeunder make you cringe or want to sing along? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
I love the My Fair Lady references/plot. I’m sure like most comedies that it will transcend the pop culture references soon enough.
It also reminds me of ‘Better off Ted’, which didn’t last. I have higher hopes for it.
Charisma can make me forgive a whole lot; Karen Gillan has TONS of it (yes, even without her Scottish accent), and John Cho does too, though I personally think his part is more poorly written and therefore he has to work harder. And the best scenes are indeed the more easygoing ones that show their chemistry.
Even giving “Selfie” the “take the first half of the season to find your footing” benefit of the doubt, I think they (and Da’Vine Joy Randolph) are better than the show they’re on, and that the show probably has too steep a hill to climb from “occasional little bits of charm and cleverness” to something resembling a consistent, watchable show. Too bad.
I thought it was not terrible!
KG’s accent got less grating as the episode wore on, and the Power of Cho counted for a lot here.
The ukelele scene read as bizarre rather than heartwarming as I think it was supposed to, but otherwise I think the show has a chance of sanding down the gimmicky parts and being decent.
And frankly, watching Manhattan Love Story right after makes Selfie look that much better.
Points deducted for Artificial Plot Device: She’s sitting in first class, but walks the bags to the lavatories in the rear end of coach? No.
There was so much wrong with the service on that plane. 1. Having to use the lavatories in the wrong part of the plane. 2. The steward made her go back there instead of finding a way to discretely dispose of the bags. 3. Those bags are so shoddy. 4. THEY SERVED NUTS ON THE PLANE?! They could have killed someone!
And a bonus! The plane was filled with employees taking photos of Eliza against her will. That’s harassment. They should all be glad she didn’t bring it up with HR; at the very least they should all be in sensitivity and privacy seminars.
Seemed solid to me, better than your average sitcom pilot. And in that I’d include things like the Parks and Rec, The Office and Brooklyn 99 pilots. Once I realized they were doing My Fair Lady (yes I’m well aware of the play and even the painting before that by J-L Gerome), a lot of the little things annoying me evaporated.
The only issue is that I was left with the impression this should have been a 2 hour tv movie. It doesn’t seem like a concept suitable for a 100 episode series.
In the world of tv sitcoms, a “premise” is just a jumping off point.
Exactly: it wants to be a Lifetime romcom movie that I don’t watch.
There were a couple of hilarious moments… a dozen funny lines… and I was along for the ride until that silly stuff in the church. I bailed out after that. I can’t stand this forced dispute crap they’ve been feeding television viewers for decades.
WRITE SOMETHING ORIGINAL.
We changed channels after the barf bag “joke.”
There was definitely a lot of bad (the hideously gross barf stuff, Eliza being almost irredeemably unlikeable), but I’ll watch again. I like the lead actors, and I actually laughed aloud several times (the scientist who said “allegedly,” Eliza calling Henry a coxcomb, the “makeunders are my everything” line). I have hope that the show will get better from here.
Acting is the art of pretending to be someone you are not. I’m not sure why you have such a fascination about her speaking with an American accent. This is at a minimum the third time you have wrote about it, and it wouldn’t surprise me if you spoke about, or will speak about it, on your podcast for 15-20 minutes. She is far from the first and will be far from the last foreign actor/actress to use an American accent.
Other than Guardians of the Galaxy, I’ve never heard Karen Gillan speak. So I didn’t even notice her American accent.
In the podcast, Dan explained that a foreigners doing an American accent are generally “less comedically fluent” than if using their own voice. I don’t know if I agree, but I understand the point.
But having never heard Karen Gillan in anything other than an American accent, I don’t notice a problem either.
Was the end of the episode changed from the original pilot? I remember there being a lot more stuff at Henry’s house when I watched it on Hulu. I think this actually worked better, the two seemed much more charming at the end of this cut, but the show has a ways to go before it’s something I look forward to watching every week. That said, both Gillan and Cho are game and incredibly charismatic, so I’ll probably stick around just to see them crack wise for 22 minutes every week.
“Crack wise?” Either I’ve suddenly become sixty years old or Ben Wyatt.
I didn’t see the Hulu version, but on the podcast Alan and Dan said that the pilot that aired was shorter than the Hulu version. You should check out their most recent episode to hear about the cuts; it’s pretty interesting to learn about how one of the characters was cut out of a conversation that was left in the ABC version.
Yes it was different!!They cut part of the scene with that other guy in the office when she 1st asked for help…His friend explained what ” butt” meant. THEN they changed the ending! I thought I was going crazy! I saw the first version On Demand…then the 2nd version as a rerun later in the week.
Well, glad to know I’m not going crazy.
First off, I saw a DIFFERENT ending when I watched ABC on Demand! I was lster watching a rerun if the pilot on regular tv & was totally confused at the different ending! I liked it better than the one I saw BUT if they rush towards an attraction between them…I’ll stop watching. The alt ending I saw implied he’s attracted to her already! HOW!!!. She’s gross& shallow& annoying.not even annoyingly cute…just ” somebody slap her” annoying! His attraction wouldn’t fit the uptight personality they gave him. If they play their cards right this could be a funny updated ” Moonlight” type of series ala Cybil Shepard & Bruce Willis. It could work..a little friction, a lot of funny….if the writers let it!
I think I missed Henry’s motivation in helping Eliza, unless it’s simply to have a less annoying and self-centered colleague.
Was it in a deleted scene that he made a bet similar to Pygmalion/My Fair Lady?
I like the ABC On Demand Version better. The edits makes the show feel rushed. I liked the conversation between the flight attendant and Eliza and the original between the Charmonique and Eliza was funnier and seemed more natural. The new ending didn’t didn’t have the same feeling I got with the original. The new ending seemed more forced.
My husband I are on the same page. If we saw the premier first rather than the ABC On Demand Version I am not sure we would be giving the second episode a chance. The cuts were not well thought out and the loss of the additional character interactions left the scenes empty. Even the original ending felt better as it left with a feeling that Henry needed Eliza as much as she needed him. I hope it doesn’t tank and goes back to the standard it proved it could be on the original version.
Definitely like the version on hulu. The aired tv version felt rushed.