Series premiere talkback: ‘State of Affairs’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of “State of Affairs” this morning. Now it's your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Watered-down “Homeland,” or its own exciting thing? Were you happy to have Katherine Heigl back on TV, or did this seem like a bad fit for her? Were you interested in the inner workings of what the briefers do? Do you care about what happened to Charleston's fiance? Are you having issues with the name Charleston Tucker? And will you watch again?
I did watch. I love Alfre. Now, that I’ve had my Alfre-fix, no need to watch another ep. No, I was not yearning for Heigl’s return. Yes, her name on the show is lame. No, I do not care about her character. This show is hollow. And boring. Hot dead-hubby though. I’ll give them that.
Waterdown Homeland mixed with a bit of Scandal multcultural casting. Plot felt slow. Other than James Remar & Alfre Woodard I wasn’t interested in the cast. I don’t think I’ll be back. I’ll check online to see if the plot picks up or the show gets interesting.
Heigl commits the most heinous of sins in every one of her performances. You become acutely aware that she’s “acting”, taking you completely out of the movie/show. She’s just really, really bad at her craft.
I liked it enough to watch more episodes. I thought her name was kind of dumb but that’s not a deal breaker for me. May be an unpopular opinion on this site but I like Katherine Heigl. I also like Alfre Woodard. I’ll see where it goes from here.
Except for the neat suspense scene in the middle, this was terrible. Not the directing, but the concept and script. First of all, trying to make a character complex is different than giving them multiple personality disorder. The boozy party girl at the beginning is not the bespectacled (were they thinking Rick Perry?) highly intelligent CIA agent of the rest of the show. Second, I was wondering why a boozy party girl with PTSD would be allowed in the same room as the president on a daily, until the reveal of their relationship, which is all the more reason she shouldn’t be there. The concept and this episode played with the worst of gender stereotyping. These women leaders make decisions based on their emotions, when their situation in truth would be dangerous for them to work together. Plus, the show was way martial, adding in a lot of Zero Dark Thirty without getting that the movie criticized the war on terror and did not view government sanctioned kills as “America: F Yeah!”. Heigl doesn’t have much charisma, and certainly not enough to compel the viewer to watch a generic mixture of a lot of shows. I wasted my time.
I don’t think the show”s creater think we have lives..or other things to do and watch. You said it best…not much Charisma..and her unlikability is hard to not think about.
I was surprised Alan said she had more charisma than Megan Boone on the Blacklist. I’m not saying Megan is great, but I’d rather watch her to the arrogant and unpleasant Heigl any day of the week.
It felt like they took parts from Dark Zero Forty, parts from Homeland and parts from Scandal and tried to make an engaging show. Unfortunately Heigel doesn’t have the chops to channel either Jessica Chastain or Claire Danes and the rest of the cast doesn’t gel like Scandal.
The end is a show that feels like it’s trying and failing.
I especially agree with the relationship between the president & the main character. It’s like they’re playing to a stereotype of what a female audience wants to see, which is mommy saving Our Heroine from all the mean, nasty men who Can’t Handle that’s she’s smarter and prettier than everyone and that she has sex Like a Man.
This makes Tom Clancy’s Sum of All Fears look deep and nuanced. The protagonist in that novel had a similar job, but the president was hostile to him, and suspicious of his take on affairs, and willing to screw him out of the credit he deserved. It wasn’t a simple matter of fighting through the lazy, inept or sexist coworkers and jealous, petty or wrong-headed staffers to get to the Awesome Woman President who is the only one who Gets her. And I suspect that is going to be the basic plotline every week.
Furthermore, the issue was not National Security vs One Life, as it would have been on any show with male protagonists, it was revenge for a loved one vs saving a guy who looks like him. Emotional crap, in other words, because that’s what women are all about. It’s like that old show where Geena Davis was the first woman president, and she deployed the military to rescue a girl from a female circumcision. Did Martin Sheen ever send in the Navy SEALS to put the toilet seat up?
To many shows with women in these sorts of roles are more concerned with proving the woman is right or not having men better her, rather than telling a good story. If “female” is a character trait, she’s not really a good female character. But they insist on changing the rules for the character, because you can’t have any valid criticisms that might be perceived as sexist. So a high ranking CIA officer, with access to the President, can leave a random stranger alone in her apartment, and the only concern exhibited is whether or not her promiscuity is healthy for her. If Jack Bauer (or more probably a supporting male character in CTU) did that sort of thing, he’d come home to half a dozen bugs in his house, landlines and personal electronics devices. Oh, and the show goes out of the way to establish that she has absolutely no way of tracking the guy down if he DID pull some mischief after she confidently strode off to her awesome girlpower job.
They act like this is perfectly okay, and if you have a problem with her behavior (aside from security issues), then it is because you are a sexist pig who wants to bring back chastity belts. Except men have never been given that same sort of license. Men who are specifically shown to engage in those kind of sexual antics are always portrayed as pigs and degenerates, and if they are “good” guys, it comes back to bite them on the ass.
In short (too late, I know) this show has all the earmarks of a show that is going to fall back on “Strong Woman in a Man’s World” tropes, rather than real conflicts.
Recently a lot of people complain about the names of several fictional characters, from “Katniss Everdeen” to “Charleston Tucker”, but in writing 101 you learn to give your character a name that stands out and most of all, we live in world, where REAL people have names like Imogen Poots, Paris Hilton or Benedict Cumberbatch. So I don’t really think that such names are big issues,
I wish that Imogen Poots would marry Albert Pujols and hypenate her last name.
I have no problem with the name Charleston. I did have a problem with some of the creative leaps the show took, like turning her into a CIA “detainee” as though she’s a criminal, her action-film “escape” on the back of a truck, then moments later having her in a room with the president. The director also seriously overdid the flashbacks to her fiancee’s death…we got the point after one. And then the old trope of the mysterious operative breaking in and waiting in her home for her to arrive. I think Alan said this show isn’t sure what it wants to be, and that’s my takeaway. I did like AW as the pres, and I liked Charlie enough overall, so ‘ll give it another try.
I couldn’t even make it past the first commercial break. Just really terrible.
I thoughly enjoyed it. Fast moving like other Shonda favorites of mine, i.e. Scandals, How to Get Away With Murder, but extremely well written. I’m especially happy to see Alfred Woodard – – wonderful actor. I’m going to have to re-watch it ( recorded it as I do many shows) to get the characters in order, i.e. who’s who. Please give it a chance to take hold. Not crazy about the name Charleston though but in the scheme of things, change not really crucial in my view.
I thought the plot crawled. It felt like it took forever.
all i have to say is ‘why would I care who killed her brother? I don:t know her as a character. and hopefully never will…boring.
What brother? I thought her fiance got killed!!!
Yes . . it was her fiance
I think you and/or Dan said it perfectly on your podcast that the most compelling aspect of this was the more procedural stuff. All of the character backstory was laid on ridiculously thick, even for a pilot, but the crisis-of-the-week stuff involving the Syrian official and James Remar was interesting enough to keep me watching the whole hour. I think I’ll give it a few more episodes to see how this shakes out.
I loved it and I think Katherine Heigl did a really good job! I’m definitely gonna keep watching.
Homeland is already a watered-down Homeland
I can’t believe people bang on about a name – seriously! Everyone has missed the most glaringly obvious question – in what universe would the President’s son be allowed to work as an aid worker in a problematic foreign country let alone as a CIA asset – where were the bodyguards? I don’t even live in the states and I noticed that. Why would fiancee’s death turn her into a nympho? Cant stand Heigl – then again I dont like Danes either – will give it 1 more try and hope it improves.
She was a congresswoman running for president at the time, not the president.
Is Heigl the only one in the show? If she could shut up for a few minutes that would be great. The show is boring and was all over the place. Poorly written show.
What a contrived show. Start with sex and violence; that’s what sells. Be sure to have Heigl display her ample breasts in a skin tight dress, and have her lie languidly on a couch, then flash back to her doing the wild thing. Have lots of explosions, a beheading, and night vision scenes ( like Zero Dark Thirty ) where they shoot the bad guys.
The plot was shallow and unbelievable: would they let a Syrian informer into the CIA headquarters without scanning him for electronic devices ( a cell phone )? Would the CIA really abort the chance to get Jihadi Enemy Number One to save a doctor? I’m sorry I missed Castle to watch this dog’s breakfast. I won’t make that mistake again.
I will watch another episode to watch James Remar perform his craft. Fantastic actor. Everything and everyone else was subpar. As for the name, it doesn’t matter; could have named the character Chlamydia.