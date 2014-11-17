Series premiere talkback: ‘State of Affairs’ – ‘Pilot’

Senior Television Writer
11.17.14 27 Comments

I posted my review of “State of Affairs” this morning. Now it's your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Watered-down “Homeland,” or its own exciting thing? Were you happy to have Katherine Heigl back on TV, or did this seem like a bad fit for her? Were you interested in the inner workings of what the briefers do? Do you care about what happened to Charleston's fiance? Are you having issues with the name Charleston Tucker? And will you watch again?

Have at it.

