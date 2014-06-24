Series premiere talkback: ‘Tyrant’ – ‘Pilot’

Yesterday, I published my review of FX's “Tyrant.” (And Fienberg wrote at length about the problematic bit of casting at the center of the show.) Now, it's your turn. For those who watched the pilot tonight, what did you think? Does the setting intrigue you? Did you react strongly to any of the characters? How did you feel about Adam Rayner as Barry/Bassam? About his wife and kids? And will you watch again?

Have at it. This is one I don't expect to be writing about again.