Series premiere talkback: ‘Tyrant’ – ‘Pilot’

Yesterday, I published my review of FX's “Tyrant.” (And Fienberg wrote at length about the problematic bit of casting at the center of the show.) Now, it's your turn. For those who watched the pilot tonight, what did you think? Does the setting intrigue you? Did you react strongly to any of the characters? How did you feel about Adam Rayner as Barry/Bassam? About his wife and kids? And will you watch again?
Have at it. This is one I don't expect to be writing about again.
If I never see a writer use the word “problematic” again, I will die a happy man.
Just thought I’d share.
Absolute SCHLOCK
WHY ARE THESE CHARACTERS SPEAKING TO EACHOTHER IN ENGLISH ALL THE TIME?
GUTLESS AND SOAPY AND HORRIBLE
No way. Couldn’t even manage to watch more than a few minutes. Unbelievable that anyone thought this premise was a good idea.
@ TEX: Agreed.
@ NOT A TOOL: Yes, you are.
Horrible. A total waste of .
I’ve written and deleted no fewer than 10 different responses to this programming and none can adequately to describe how revolting it is. I don’t think this mess should’ve ever seen the light of day.
That first sentence was parsed into oblivion.
It should’ve read: Horrible. A total waste of (anything you’d like to fill in the blank with).
Well, I had to bail on this. I was kind of hoping this would have something interesting and original to say about the middle east but it is a horribly cliched, badly acted mess.
The lead and his wife were vapid. I could not care less about any of these people and the main characters kids were beyond annoying.
How heavy handed to have your villain commit two graphic rapes and a torture scene in the first 45 minutes. And the evil brother character was totally overacting. There is nothing subtle or nuanced about the plot or characterizations, thats for sure.
I dont think that this show is going to make it.
It was very good piece of drama. The negative reactions too it here are simply laughable.
How stupid is his family? All it would take (presumably) to grasp a little of what the father is dealing with would be to watch the news or Google his home country. Yet the wife and kids seem completely oblivious to the dictatorship he left behind. Very heavy-handed and poorly acted.
I usually hate the knee-jerk negativity that wives of cable drama “heroes” get, but here? Totally justified.
“Barry, why are you so nervous about going back to the country you fled decades ago?”
“Barry, why don’t you like talking about your father the dictator?”
“Barry, why can’t you just enjoy yourself in this place, even though it’s a powder keg that’s clearly about to explode?”
“Barry, why are you so eager to leave the country now that your psychopathic brother is in charge?”
I don’t know if we were supposed to think she’s just naive or something, but she came off as genuinely dimwitted.
I won’t watch it again. It’s a fact that the majority of people get a high off of watching violence. Because their not involved and are safe at home they will watch it. To me, that’s what this is all about, getting those credits. Just like horror movie fans and NASCAR fans, the thrill of violence, wrecks and the abuse of others is what will draw in the fans. I worked in Saudi for years and they and the other Muslims WILL be embarrassed of what is being depicted in the show. They will watch it to see if the facts are correct, they’ll be angry because they know the truth but choose to stick their heads in the sand only because they cannot control the realities they are faced with. If this show was about the brutal child sex trafficking that goes on around the entire world, right under our noses, that kind of series would also have it’s evil fans. There’s reasons the news doesn’t cover the chopping off of heads at Chop Square in Ryhad on Fridays (their Sunday) and the brutal crimes against children, the list goes on. It’s the hush $$$$$$ and it may be tomorrow when we find ourselves at the mercy of tyrants who are all around us. Sorry for babbling on. Thanks for letting me vent
What sucks is that this could have been a really cool modern day adaptation of the Godfather. Having Barry come home as the “good” son, but maybe turn him evil (as set up by the memory of him shooting the rebel as a kid). Instead they made this mess.
I enjoyed it. I’ll keep watching to see where it goes.
I did watch the series premiere last night, and so far, I, think it is good. However, it did not “catch” me as well as the series premieres of Fargo, The Americans, The Bridge, Justified, or The Following.
I do agree with some of the comments about the two teenage children. To me, most of the time they are a distraction. About the only good scene was when Barry’s son initially refused to go with the family on their attempted return to LA. The “violence” exhibited by Barry could be quite revealing, as the story moves on.
I will watch it again next week, but I am getting more and more hyped for the July 9th Season 2 premiere of The Bridge. Now that one is a winner!
I will definitely watch again. I am pulling for Barry to find a way to do what is right for the people. He left because he could see the monster his father was. I don’t think he has changed his mind. He has been “hiding’ for 19 years. I am looking forward to his family getting to know the man he is. And if son is slapped a few more times along the way, so be it………………
I don’t really understand these reactions … It was a decent pilot and I’ll watch it because there’s not much else on at the moment … I never bet against Landsgraf – that guy has a great track record (except for Terriers!) … I’m going to keep an open mind …
I’ll watch it. Granted, the american family seems to be Boone and Shannon Carlyle but the middle-eastern part of the show intrigues me. For that I’m willing to overlook many Dana Brodys.
I hope it dies a quick ratings death after two or three episodes. Enough said.
I could see what they were trying to do and it sadly missed the mark (and I’ve watched the pilot 3 times now.) I will give it a few more tries to see if it can gain traction. Many pilots are shaky because it has so much to do in very little time to hook the audience, but hopefully going forward, the show can fine tune as they go. I give credit to Rayner because he has a lot on his shoulders given his resume and he’ll take the most heat as the lead. If you’ve seen his past work, he’s actually very good, so if there are any missteps, it should be more on the creators and writers. I have faith he (and his character) will get stronger with time. The part that mostly got on my nerves was yes, how completely clueless and 200% annoying Barry’s family seemed to be. I could barely stand them. Yes, people can get married and not really know the past of their partner (if they wish to leave the past in the past,) but if you’re marrying someone with Barry’s last name, that should come with a few questions if he’s unwilling to speak about it. It’s not like he’s pretending to be Barry Smith from Pasadena and assumed a completely new identity. The wife did seem to know the family a little and Jamal seemed to know the kids pretty well, so…that entire family set up didn’t seem to make much sense. I can’t imagine Jamal is going to be that over the top in every episode, but they were heavy handed in how much evil they gave him. We get it, he’s a horrible person. Let’s back it off a hair and give these characters some real story to sink into, m’kay? I’m hopeful, but skiddish on this show. Networks don’t like to give a show more than 2-3 tries to be an instant hit with the cost of production and competition from other shows.
Too funny to see posts…wasn’t bad…good enough to talk about obviously….I’m going to watch more and give it a chance
I was thinking “Barry” chose a wife who was not too concerned about world politics…unfortunately too easy to come by in America. What’s the difference between Sunni and Shi’te? How many people in the US know that Khadfi selected adolescent virgin girls to take to the palace and rape every month? The woman is a doctor and a mother, the daughter seems most aware and the gay son…hoo boy, is he in for a couple surprises. I’ll watch again…but it is a brutal world they are translating into entertainment. They have to elevate the show to make that worthwhile.
What if the wife on tyrant was actually a cia agent or something who was told to follow barry because he was al-fayeed the king of a country. she was told to marry him to get into the infrastructure of a “major” (fictitious) middle eastern country. That’s the major underlying plot of tyrant, the American government is deep in it. I am Jesus Pieces (like the candy) an this is my revelation.
I just finished watching the whole thing on Hulu and I for one really liked it. It took a few episodes to really get into but after that I was totally hooked…hope there will be more.