Showtime renews ‘Homeland’ & ‘The Affair’

Showtime has renewed both of its current Sunday dramas, “Homeland” and “The Affair,” for new seasons.
Both shows will be back in 2015, “Homeland” with another 12-episode season, and “The Affair” with 10.
I’ve been reviewing “The Affair” intermittently (here’s my take on last night’s episode), and mostly liking what I’ve seen, even if the affair itself is probably the least interesting part of the show. “Affair” co-creator Sarah Treem has said she has a multi-year plan for the show, and the police interview framing device suggests there’s more story to tell beyond this one summer in Montauk. So we’ll see how that goes.
As for “Homeland,” I haven’t written about it since this season’s third episode, but I’ve been watching – primarily out of habit – and was sorely tempted to do a post on the wackiness of last night’s episode. This renewal news gives me an excuse to do a review in miniature, with spoilers up just as soon as I completely undermine my own ambassador…
In some ways, Gansa and company have done a solid job of rebooting the show without Brody, dealing with Carrie as station chief in Kabul and then Islamabad, turning Aayan into an asset, etc. There have been divisive scenes like the bathtub incident in episode 2, and ill-conceived ideas like Quinn randomly being in love with Carrie, and also flat-out idiot plot things like Saul not having security with him at the airport (and being dumb enough to go into the bathroom alone). But there are times when “Homeland” does feel like a viable ongoing show – or, at least, more viable than it did in the later Brody seasons.
But doing an episode that plays up Carrie’s mental health issues – even if she has been unwittingly drugged by the ambassador’s husband, rather than another incident where she goes off her meds – was probably not the wisest idea, even if Carl Franklin and the production team did a good job of conveying the effect the hallucinogens were having on Carrie. And then…
… then there was Brody.
I was 99 percent sure he was yet another hallucination, but it’s a measure of some of the stupid stuff done in previous seasons that I allowed for even the 1 percent possibility that his death had been staged, he had somehow been traded from to the Pakistani government, and that we were going to be doomed to several more seasons of their tragic love story.
Fortunately, that wasn’t the case, but the episode as a whole was more weird than good. The most impressive thing in it came before the drugs really kicked in, when Carrie made the argument that she should have been allowed to order the drone strike in the previous episode, because Saul was already a dead man and this was their best shot at the target. (The scene at the time painted her as a grief-stricken madwoman, in one of the few times I can remember “Homeland” wanting me to disagree with Carrie when I instead thought she was the rightest person in the room.)
What does everybody else think – of the renewals, and of the recent developments on “Homeland”?
As a regular reader of your reviews going back many years to the Star Ledger I almost always agreed with your critical assessments. Not always, but usually. But as a regular watcher of Homeland, I really disagree with you here. I thought this was a great episode. Hallucinations almost by definition are weird, and of COURSE Carrie hallucinated about Brody. And never for a second did I think that Brody was back, that his death had been staged. I thought it was a nail biting pulse pounding episode.
Homeland is great, The Affair is great, and HBO can’t even seem to get that many dramas on air.
Showtime has a great lineup now.
More like HBO is at least giving their outgoing shows an opportunity to have proper closure (both Treme and Boardwalk Empire had good conclusions. Enlightened, despite low ratings, was given a 2nd season to have some closure. Even the Newsroom- a show i have mixed feelings about- was given a final season to wrap things up). Unlike Showtime which drags a lot of their shows on for too long and eventually runs them to the ground that it tarnishes their legacies forever (Weeds, Dexter, Californication, Nurse Jackie). I rather have shorter seasons of a show with a satisfying conclusion than one that goes on for too long that it becomes a shadow of itself. Better to go off the air with people wanting more.
HBO has had True Detective, Game Of Thrones, True Blood, The Leftovers, Boardwalk Empire, and The Newsroom as drama series this year. That’s six. Showtime has had Shameless (yes, I am going to count it as a drama, notwithstanding the silly Emmy submission), Penny Dreadful, Ray Donovan, Masters Of Sex, Homeland, and The Affair. That six — the same number of drama series HBO had in 2014.
Dead Souls. I noticed that you like to perpetuate the bizarre notion that HBO has no dramas for some reason. I’m going to copy/paste my response to you from another thread:
HBO is struggling? This year they had True Detective and Game of Thrones; 2 of the highest critically rated shows of the year. They also recently finished Boardwalk Empire which had a poetic and satisfying conclusion. (something a lot of shows don’t get these days) They also just aired Olive Kitteridge which was a critically acclaimed miniseries. Even the Leftovers, which was the most divisive show compared to the ones mentioned above, still found some high praise among some critics and fans (including Alan Sepinwall). The only really bad show was True Blood which thankfully is over. Hell,if you want to count Cinemax which HBO owns, the Knick also had a great first season. And these are just the dramas.
The only issue is that with so many shows ending is that HBO is in a transitional period. But they do have a lot of promising dramas on the horizon including Westworld (Abbrams/Nolan), Utopia (Fincher), the unnamed rock n roll drama (Winter/Scorsese), Show Me a Hero (David Simon), and Codes of Conduct (Steve McQueen) to name a few. Granted some of these aren’t officially picked up yet but it’s very likely they will be. And considering the talent behind some of these shows, I’d say the future is enticing.
Homeland is far from great. Entertaining sure, but not great. Season 1 was great. Season 2 and especially Season 3 were very disappointing. Season 4 while an improvement over the previous season still has a lot of the major problems that has plagued this series for a long time. Carrie is probably one of the most unlikeable protagonist on TV right now. (just check any social media; a lot of people really hate her and that’s a big problem if she is the star of your show). The show still relies on tired plot devices (Carrie does something shocking because of her mental illness — attempts to drown a baby; takes the wrong pills and starts hallucinating) Sometimes it’s not even the mental illness but just Carrie doing something shocking (Carrie sleeps with a terrorist suspect again — only this time it’s a young virgin!) The fact that someone with her mental vulnerability (as well as her history of insubordination) is a section chief is an absolute joke. And these constant reminders of her condition really undermines the credibility of this show. Not to mention it’s tiresome watching Carrie lose control for the nth time.
The show also had glaring moments of stupidity when the story demanded it. Like Alan mentioned above, the entire sequence of events that led to Saul’s capture is one illogical contrivance. I swear Saul was as bad at spying as Dexter was in the final season of his show. The fact that the former head of the CIA was captured in that fashion is laughable. Fara was also conveniently transformed into a complete idiot when she went to the safe house and despite all the obvious signs of wrongdoing (hello– alarm! open window!) she goes about her business without telling anyone. Even in the most recent episode after Carrie was “overruled” by Quinn, I thought for sure that this would be a central issue in the next episode. Instead, it’s brushed under the rug like it was no big deal. Like it’s common for an operative to overrule the section chief just by speaking out. I mean these are just a few recent examples of lapses in logic.
I think the biggest problem with this show is that it’s more focused on shocking the viewer than providing a logical and cohesive story. Too many times the characters and story would be illogically contorted to create shock value or a plot twist even if it doesn’t make sense. I can understand the argument that this is an entertaining show (you really have to turn off your brain for this but it can be fun). But there are too many issues for this show to be considered great.
You have abysmal taste in TV, Dead Souls.
How can Showtime renew The Affair and Masters of Sex which didn’t get 1 million viewers in none of their episodes but FX can’t renew The Bridge which got better ratings?
Is that a serious question? Totally different business models.
different business models
FX depends on advertising dollars. If people are not watching, then advertisers won’t pay much. Premium cable trades in loyal subscribers. If a show is well-liked by enough of the subscribers, best to keep it–otherwise you can lose the subscriber, especially if you cancels good shows often.
According to Peter, it is better to not watch A&E, USA, and/or FX since they are more likely to disappoint viewers loyal to a show.
I’m not from America so I don’t know all the business models. Thanks for the replies
Hi Jacob. Yes it’s premium cable (no ads) vs. basic cable (ads) as others have said. But also, premium cable shows like The Affair/Masters of Sex etc. have heavily time-shifted viewership. I think it is around 60-70% of viewers watch at some point after the initial airing, so the ratings for these premium shows don’t tell the whole story.
What?!?!? The Bridge didn’t get renewed?!?!?
I don’t think the 1% of Brody being alive is out of the question. I think in this scene, truly she was hallucinating. But I would not put it past Gordon and Ganza to have Brody lurking in the background to come back when they need him. Final season, he comes back. Saul had him rescued and sequestered away.
I will totally go Elvis on my TV if that happens!
I’m glad the Affair got renewed. I’ve been enjoying that and look forward to seeing how that story will unfold.
Though I’m not surprised Homeland got renewed – I really have mixed feelings about it.
I’ve enjoyed the current episodes where actual espionage has been the main focus. But I wonder how a show can make their main character so unlikeable and still think it’s an audience draw? Carrie is such an awful person aside from the baby/bath scene, I could hardly watch the icky seduction of Aayan which led to his murder. (At this point, I keep hoping they actually bring back Brody (kidding) and kill her off.)
I agree that they didn’t need an episode where she has to act crazier than she is because someone “spiked” her meds. And, I almost turned the channel when she started seeing Brody. I was annoyed because I wouldn’t put it past this production crew to bring him back in some absurd way just for a cheap thrill.
Anyway, there are some other dumb things (as usual) that have happened including the “hows” of Saul’s kidnapping; the Ambassador’s f*&ked up husband who is annoying; and the cliched bull-in-a-china-shop Lockhardt. I wish Quinn could put a sniper’s bullet in both of them and while he’s at it, take care of Saul’s kidnappers as well. Then Saul can be the CIA Director again and make Carrie go home and take care of her daughter. Maybe not a compelling spy story but maybe it would put an end to this.
“But I wonder how a show can make their main character so unlikeable and still think it’s an audience draw?”
See: The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Shield, Six Feet Under, etc… Not meaning to be snarky, but an unlikeable protagonist is pretty much boilerplate for a prestige drama.
For some reason I find Carrie much more unlikable than the other people you mentioned..with the exception of Walter White. To me Tony was always likeable no matter what he did. I’m sure that James Gandolfini being so great had a lot to do with it. I’ve always liked Don Draper too. I think the problem with Carrie is that she has no sense of humor or warmth, she’s just straight up crazy. I like Claire Danes but she has a weird, manic energy at all times thats very off putting and hard to watch. She’s even like that in interviews. It would be nice if the writers injected a little levity into the show, just as a contrast to all the drama. That’s what’s missing in a lot of these shows. The Wire and the Sopranos toed that line perfectly.
Kevin, those shows didn’t have the severe drop in writing quality that happened in season 3.
I agree, in regards to Claire Danes energy. It’s one of the things that makes this show tough to go along with sometimes. She has a very “fire and brimstone” take on mental illness, where you expect steam to start shooting out her ears and her mouth to turn into a cuckoo clock.
George, I’m certainly not lumping Homeland in with any of the shows I listed, quality-wise. It does some things well (government espionage, “WTF” moments) and some things not so well (anything resembling reality or basic human emotions). Season 3 (and the second half of season 2) were definitely problematic, but I didn’t feel like that was the result of Carrie being less likeable.
I don’t think we were supposed to think Carrie was wrong about drone striking Haqqani or about what Saul would want. Actually, the problem I had was with Quinn, who decided to become everyone’s conscience, and the way Carrie was overruled when she was so clearly right about taking the shot. I can’t imagine anyone who’s watched the show consistently wouldn’t say the same, and Saul’s misery seems to indicate Carrie’s correctness.
Laughed out loud at the sight of Brodie. Not a fan of the drug switch story line. Just way over the top. This season is trying my patience. Will hang in but having difficulty suspending disbelief on a regular basis.
I agree. I think Carrie hallucinating Brodie could have been an effective device if we’d seen it all through another character’s eyes like we did at the very end. But Damien Lewis’s presence just made me roll my eyes.
“… even if the affair itself is probably the least interesting part of the show.”
You said that a couple of times now, and it never ceases to amaze me. I would love if the show committed itself fully to its core story and core characters. Instead, almost every episode is peppered with supporting characters and overscripted pseudo-conflicts that cross the line to caricature and would better fit in a Gilmore Girls episode. As if Noah’s successful a-hole father-in-law isn’t enough, the latest episode introduces an equally annoying New-age mother for Allison.
It’s such a shame and such a continued source of frustration because there are also enough moments that hint at how great the show *could* be if only it would trust itself and the viewers enough.
I’m ambivalent about The Affair being renewed. I’m enjoying this season, but I think this would work better as a miniseries with closure. There is still a half season to go and plenty of story to tell. I hope they don’t carry the mystery into next season, then it’ll get into The Killing territory. Like Rectify, it’s a mystery of a murder in a small town. However, with Rectify, the mystery is secondary and the focus is on its amazing characters and how they cope after an event. If this series follows that arc, I could see it working and not having it rehash the same story from supporting characters’ points of view.
I think the Affair is headed for a major twist we don’t yet see. The preview at the end of the episode alluded to Alison perhaps not being as forthright with Noah about her motives. I think they are doing a great job of lining up a few potholes along the way, from finding out the Cole’s mother’s farm is worth 30 million, setting up the in-fighting in his own family, the weirdness of Oscar hanging around and poking his nose where it doesn’t belong and the overall willingness of Noah’s father-in law to throw money at a problem to make it go away. Would anyone be surprised to see Alison turn a blackmailing plot against the millionaire father-in-law with Noah being the primary pawn? Noah has already seemingly lied to the police detective and the detective seems to know that. The writers seem to be leading you towards the murder of Cole’s brother, but Im sure that is more red herring than anything.
I think Alison and Noah are in cahoots to frame Oscar for Scotty’s murder. That’s my prediction.
Alan’s not alone in thinking Carrie was the rightest person in the room last week. Realistically Saul is a dead man who will be tortured for information and publicly executed for propaganda purposes. Launching the drone strike would not only take out a major terrorist leader but show that the United States had the resolve and discourage further hostage-taking. If Saul had the ability to speak to whoever was at the CIA station, I have no doubt he would have said “launch the f***ing drone!”
Is there some sort of audience survey that was done that determined that viewers enjoy seeing Carrie acting crazy? I get that being bi-polar and concealing it was a major plot point in Season One (as it made it harder for her to accuse a war hero of being a terrorist) but judging by the comments on this and several other boards, I really don’t think it’s playing well with the audience to keep returning to the well (“this week Carrie’s medicine is tampered with and she imagines she’s talking to Brody”). I hope that they wraps this up sooner than they did her affair with the student because we’re quickly getting into Dana Brody territory here IMO.
I’m going to address firing the drone and killing Saul in a realistic world Homeland doesn’t exist in, but whatever. Killing Saul means admitting they allowed him to be captured and botched any opportunity for a rescue. It would be political suicide for any administration, and likely cause Congress to shut down the CIA (remember, they’re still under intense political pressure after all the events of seasons 2 and 3). Saul is the former head of the CIA, not just “some guy.” Imagine the shit storm that would ensue if someone of that stature were killed by terrorists, let alone taken hostage.
But this whole subplot is preposterous. The Pakistanis would never allow this to happen. The US govt would not only cut their funding but declare them a known terrorist state. They would lose their US-provided financial leverage that allows their govt to keep operating, the military support they receive from the US, and the political clout to keep India at bay. It would be an epic disaster that could easily cause a collapse of their entire govt.
Homeland has become one of the best comedies on television.
Surprised. I thought Homeland was played out. It seems they could have brought this season to a conclusion with both Saul and Carrie killed in Pakistan. This time Quinn making the decision to take out the terrorists along with Saul and Carrie realizing it is the only choice.
Thrilled at both renewals, and thought the last 2 eps of each show were incredible.
Man… that Brody scene… just… wow.
Homeland becomes less credible by the minute. The CIA station chief in Kabul goes to dangerous areas with no security and no disguise and is murdered. His successor, Carrie, has no security on her apartment, so a drunk professor can repeatedly sneak in. She is able to disguise herself in Kabul, as in Iran, by putting a tiny scarf on her very distinctive white face with blond hair. On and on it goes, although at least the annoying plots about teens ahve migrated from Homeland to The Affair.