‘Southland’ – ‘Code 4’: Officers need assistance

I don’t usually review (or even watch) “Southland” episodes, but with the State of the Union pre-empting most of my Tuesday shows, and some hype for the episode from people I follow on Twitter, I decided to give “Code 4” a shot. Some thoughts coming up just as soon as I get my PlayStation back…
I feel I didn’t do a very good job with my review of the start of season three, in that I again talked about the parts of the show I like (Cooper and Sherman in the car together) and the parts I don’t (the detectives) without really articulating why. When Fienberg and I then discussed the show on that week’s podcast, I was finally able to put the “why” into words: specifically, that I think the show does a very good job at depicting cop culture, whereas its plotting rarely rises above the generic. And the detective end of things, by the nature of that job, means there’s a lot more plot, whereas the uniform cops can just banter in the car or get embroiled in brief, colorful incidents.
“Code 4” tried to add more of a human element to Sammy and Nate’s case, first with Sammy screwing everything up because he’s distracted by this mess with his wife and her lover, then with Nate trying to appeal to their witness by telling her about his daughter. The Sammy end of things worked fairly well (it helped that his irritating wife was much-discussed but never actually seen), and illustrated the idea that while the cops want to treat their job as a higher calling, there are days when it’s just a job, and they can be distracted from something simple like covering up the dad’s body because of problems at home.
Nate’s big scene was less interesting. And by that point, I had figured out that he was probably going to die – the Twitter hype plus my knowledge that Kevin Alejandro was no longer a regular, due to the reduced budget and his “True Blood” commitments, tipped me off – so the scene to me mainly screamed, “We want you to remember some personal details about this character whom we haven’t always serviced well so you’ll feel bad when he dies 10 minutes from now.” If you didn’t realize that’s where the episode was going, your mileage may have varied.
But if they had to get rid of Nate, the actual death scene was a pretty effective way to do it: just a random conversation with some gangbangers that went south in a hurry, and that left Sammy in a nighmarish position where he was alone, surrounded by bad guys, and not able to just start shooting all of them (other than the one who went for Nate’s gun). A real nightmarish sequence, well-played by Shawn Hatosy and staged by director Felix Alcala.
Still, even with that scene, my interest still largely lay with the scenes about Sherman and Cooper, and when I watch the show in the future, it’ll be for them. But I’m curious what everybody thought both of last night’s episode and Nate’s death, and about how this first made-for-TNT season is going so far.
It’s pretty clear you aren’t a regular watcher or the story about Nate’s daughter would have been much more significant to you.
I saw the episode in which she found out she was his daughter and not his sister.
So a show which has been getting flack lately for its stereotypical Latino criminals decided to kill off the Latino detective. Another one bites the dust.
The Latino detective was also played by an actor who wanted to go work on another series rather than take a large paycut to stay on this one. And Lydia’s new partner (who didn’t appear this week but will be around for much of this season) is Latina.
My appreciation for this show has increased ever since I started reading The Graveyard Shift’s comments on it:
[www.leelofland.com]
It’s good to know that it’s actually a pretty solid depiction of real police.
My boyfriend is a cop and we watched it together last night. He doesn’t watch tv for the same reasons I do (I like the richly drawn characters, artistic elements). But he was as fun to watch as the show as he nodded and shook his head with a whole “been there” attitude. He doesn’t like a lot of cop shows because they are ridiculous.
I’m becoming a very big Regina King fan. I think she gives a very understated and realistic performance as an extremely smart cop dealing with very imperfect circumstances. It’s a very strong woman’s voice.
Agreed. I didn’t care for her at all on 24, but I’m loving her here.
Regina King gives a completely UNrealistic performance. Her character is a complete fucking joke. One episode she’s following up on a theory in the middle of the night by herself and gets knocked out cold by a kidnapper. Another episode she’s babysitting a witness and ends up dropping gang bangers left and right with a monster 12 gauge. She gets in foot chases, her and that God AWFUL 60 year old Latin partner crash into a suspect’s car and make an arrest. It couldn’t be more unrealistic. Her character is an absolute joke. They should’ve killed her off and given the money to keep Nate and the gang unit on the shot.
The show is a good example of a show that actually got worse when it hit cable. The budget cuts have made character development impossible as most characters have either been dropped completely or appear in every third episode. Lidia has gone through four partners in 8 episodes and was flying solo last night!
Last nights episode was half great (Sherman & Cooper) and much less so (Sammy & Nate)
Nate’s murder was completely ridiculous. While the aftermath with Sammy was very good, the actual murder was so unbelievable it made the rest of the episode less effective.
I just found it highly unlikely that a group of gangbangers in L.A. would drop a cop right in front of their house. Why would they invite that kind of heat? Maybe I’m just naive thanks to “The Wire” and “The Shield” but I think even drug dealers are smarter than that.
Overall, “Southland” is a good show in need of serious direction and focus. Make it 60% about Sherman and Cooper with real character development and 40% case work procedurals with one team of detectives. Clearly, TNT doesn’t have the budget to do anymore than that. These constant half-assed attempts are killing the show.
an lapd officer absolutely got killed just like that
I know the circumstances in this murder are a little different, but google Officer Joshua Miktarian for another story about a criminal killing a police officer in front of the criminal’s own house. Killer was a CCW holder, and when pulled over in his own driveway by the officer, who was handcuffing him, he drew the gun, put it to the cop’s forehead and pulled the trigger. Then, he shot him 3 more times after he was already down-they had to dig the slugs out of the pavement. Killer was sentenced to die for the murder of a law enforcement officer in the commission of his duties.
Killer’s defense was that the cop had no right to pull him over in his own driveway and he feared for his life. Of course, after murdering the cop, he fled to his sister’s house a few cities away, and was arrested there with the cuffs still on him and trying to reach his gun again.
Plenty of morons out there feel totally justified killing a cop on their own turf. I think Southland likely got this one right…..
I’m not sure if the title is supposed is supposed to be a bit of editorializing, but “Code Four” does not mean “Officers Need Assistance.” It actually means “situation under control,” with the irony of this episode being that Nate had signaled that to the police chopper overhead just before things went to S@*t.
I looked up Code 4 before I wrote the post, and I chose my own little headline to contrast the two. It was supposed to be ironic: not only does Sammy signal the chopper with 4 fingers, but throughout the episode, Sherman keeps assuming matters are resolved and is proven wrong.
I love this show! However, I’m sad to see Kevin Alejandro leave, he was great in the role. I hope they do more w/ Regina King, she has so much talent.
I disagree that the death scene was done well. While I’ll admit it was a pretty ambitious scene I didn’t think they fully pulled it off. Somebody shot a cop but after that nobody pulled a gun and then Sammy was surrounded by a huge mob and they were so close but nobody really made an effort to go for his gun. The way it was shot made me feel like somebody could have easily grabbed his wrist for the split second it would take for the mob to swarm on him. And nobody tried to sneak behind him or trap him or anything. I just didn’t buy that he could hold off a mob that big, that angry, and that close while cradling his dead partner and never shooting anybody but the guy who went for Nate’s gun.
Also, this show has done way too many young cop makes too many mistakes/veteran cop gives him a hard time then ends with a speech about how the young cop is going to get somebody killed if he doesn’t improve storylines. They even switched it up with the female cop last season.
Nate was not shot.. he was hit in the head with a pipe when he turned around. Only when someone reached for a gun is when Sammy (partner) shot at them. Which for one is very realistic portrayal because as a cop you cannot just shoot blindly into a crowd. And for all other critics who have seen only one episode and have just written this show off, you are missing in my opinion not only the best cop drama but one of the overall best shows on tv. Yesterdays episode was worthy of multiple awards
I never said anything about how the cop reacted, I’m sure it was very realistic. My point was about how the mob was filmed. It seemed like they were right on top of Sammy but never made a move to tackle him or grab his gun. If Nate was not shot then I was wrong about that though. I thought he was bleeding from the chest but I guess I’m mistaken.
I assume as shown in previous episodes that Nate was more well-known by gang members, i think it was mentioned that he grew up with some at one point and i believe he was the intended target, I am still a little fuzzy on why, whether it was because he got the witness to come forward or if it was just random but yea i was suprised that no one jumped in on his partner or no one there had a gun. Supposedly that scene was based on a true story. Either way it was one of the most dramatic scenes on TV in a long time.
I think the reason is that if they touch him kick him, they better make damn sure they kill him and if no one had a gun, Sammy most certainly was going to open fire on anyone who touched him. Also, they probably knew once the copter was hovering over them it wouldn’t be long before backup came.
As a former cop, I think Sammy would have been justified in shooting any of the gang bangers who were kicking Nate while he was on the ground. He was in fear for Nate’s life as well as his own, and the bangers were not following orders to move back. I certainly would have. But, that’s not to say he wouldn’t be crucified by the media the next day. It’s a shame that in the heat of battle, you have to worry about what the media is going to say afterwards.
(Anyone else who’d like to see how Raylan Givens would handle the same situation?)
One of the things that struck me about his restraint with his own gun was that had he seemed to realize he did not have enough ammo to adequately protect himself. The gangbangers seemed to be multiplying and had he just started firing, they both would have likely been killed. By not firing quickly, he kept the assailants a bit off guard because they knew he had more than a few in the magazine.
Well, he had at least 16 rounds in his gun, and one other magazine on him, which means at least 31 rounds, depending on whether it was a 9mm or .40 cal., but that would have required a reload, which he probably would not have enough time for if they rushed him. I don’t believe that they would have rushed the guy with the gun, or even stood there kicking the guy while he was down. I think they would have scattered like roaches if he’d started popping them one by one.
This is the best show on TV. Hands down last nights episode had me screaming at my TV. Well written and acted out perfectly. I was literally screaming at my TV during the last scene which was by far one of the best scenes i have seen on TV in a long long time. NBC should fire the person who passed on this show. I hope ratings skyrocket and keeps this show on for a long time. anyone who disagrees, you have been hand fed corny cop dramas for too long. This is real and absolutely amazing
I like the show, but it’s far from the best cop drama in a long time. The acting seems inconsistant to me, and some of the line delivery is really bad. Don’t get me wrong, I like the show, and hope for the high ratings and continued seasons, but it doesn’t even touch NYPD Blue in the acting or storytelling catagories. I tear up every time I watch the Andy Jr episode of NYPD Blue. Every time!
I generally agree with Alan’s assessment of the show – the beat cops are far more interesting than the detectives, excepting Regina King’s compelling performance – though I like it well enough to watch it regularly. And while I thought this was a good episode, and that the climatic scene was well done, especially since it was not the result of Sammy messing something up, but rather of Nate being over confident, my worry about this episode is about the detective half of the show in the future. Other than Regina King’s character, Kevin Alejandro’s was the only detective I cared even a little about. Shawn Hatosy’s Sammy is an annoying mess right now, but even when he was as right as he gets, he and his wife were largely intolerable. And their Lt. will never have enough screen time to matter. So what does this mean for that part of the show going forward? I fear it will become more annoying, and that may cause my mileage to come closer to Alan’s…
Having no prior knowledge of Nate leaving the show, the scene was incredible to watch. Everyone I know who watches the show was shocked and rewatched the scene 4-5 times. It was awesome.
I agree the best part of the show is the uniform cops, however, the lady detective is very good as well. If I had to get rid of a segment of the show it would be the gang unit.
Not wanting to lose Shawn Hatosy, I would make him the female detective’s new partner.
This season has been the best of Southland IMO. I liked it before. I really look forward to it now. This season has been great.
I think they shot that final scene momentously well. If you have a gun pointed at you, even if your a gang-banger, your not just gonna rush the guy holding the gun. The weapon that Nate was hit with is shown for a sec in one of the thugs hands before that dude says, “wipe that lipstick off your face”,(whatever that meant), but the thug must’ve hit him with all his might to actually kill him, i guess im a little fuzzy on that- anyone wana clear that up for me
Nate got hit in the back of the head/neck with a bat – you can die real easy from that.
Sammy or Nate said “wipe of the lipstick” as they turned away from the bangers – One of them had a red lipstick print tattooed on his face
Also, Sammy did such an amazing job of shooting the very minimum of persons(1), to keep himself from getting killed.
While I agree that the parts with the detectives are usually the weaker parts of the show I think they have been a lot better this season than they have been in the past. I also thought the scene with Nate and Sammy being attacked was fantastic but I understand how a lot of the shock might be lost if you had previous knowledge of Nate was leaving the show.
I had no idea that he was leaving the show, but as soon as they showed Sammy at the hospital and his reaction to the woman screaming, and Nate nowhere to be seen, I figured Nate was going to be killed. Then I thought surely the show wouldn’t foreshadow something that big so clearly and started second guessing myself. So, as soon as they got out of the car where the bangers were, I knew what was going to happen.
I agree that the Sherman/Cooper relationship is the best part of the show (grizzled vet and the wet-behind-the-ears cadet done well!).
I thought the episode had great features- goofball detectives (to make it light-hearted), 15 y/o criminal “mastermind”, and the further meltdown of Hatosy’s Sammy (Glad they’re utilizing his acting like I thought Dexter would have). I was quite compelled by the final 2 scenes, but again, that is in large part to Hatosy’s acting. I DID like how the initial blow to Nate was just in frame- added more shock and (for me) more disbelief of what I (thought) I just saw.
I gave up on this show when it was network because, like many you, I enjoyed the uniforms-on-the-beat segments while finding the detective segments shopworn. Decided to check it out on TNT this season and it has become a must-watch for me. I still prefer the uniforms segments (reminds me a bit of Wambaugh’s New Centurions) over the suits. But regarding last night’s episode, I thought it was well-written, well-directed and well-acted. The scene in the hospital was gut-wrenching.
Alan, Generally agree with your taste–without you I would have never experienced the excellence of Terriers–but in this case we diverge. I thought this was a very solid episode of one of the best dramas on TV. Something real about this show…about what that part of LA is like…and I particularly like the Regina King and Ben McKenzie characters. They’re complex and I care about what happens to them, and the attractiveness and hellishness of police work are well depicted. Shame to lose Kevin Alejandro, though, especially to a much less interesting show.
I thought it was fantastic and unbelievable. I was totally expecting Sammy to lose it somehow and it ends up being his partner getting cocky and killed and him being a highly skilled and controlled survivor. Amazing. Now I know why he’s a detective. To be able to handle himself like that with such control and know how was unbelievable.
I think the show is exceptional, the writing, character development, the acting.
Last night the episode left me sobbing it was so well done…and my husband is a cop!!!
I like this show, I really do. But at the end of the day it just leaves a bad taste in my mouth, I don’t think I can watch an LA cop show without getting a look in on Farmington.
If only Vic was there for the last scene
LOL, your focus is mainly on Cooper and Sherman! Are you f*ing kidding me right now? Frankly, it makes me wonder whether you’re a fan of diversity.
Have you noticed that they have been doing the same scene 20,000 different ways for 3 entire seasons?! Nate has had more character development than both of them put together! How often do you watch the show?
Sammy & Nate “I’d rather be a live pussy than a dead hero” will be missed as a team. I can’t believe Nate is dead. Someone please tell me he is just in one of those soap opera comas and he’s going wake up! While I would lose a little respect for the series, at least I wouldn’t be bored out of my mind watching the show.
Sherman and Cooper… wow still lol.
By the way, I’ve been reading comments and it’s shocking no one seems to know who “the female detective” is.
She has been acting since the 80’s and is the real deal— her name is REGINA KING.
Yes, thank you–I love Cooper and Sherman, but it is the women (onscreen, writing, directing, and producing) who keep me watching this show. Regina King, Arija Bareikis, Jenny Gago, and Anne Biderman are just a few of the people who make this such a great show–better in a lot of ways than even The Wire was.
Someone mentioned the two homicide detectives that were seen laughing and not doing anything. This made me think of Monoghan and Monroe the two homicide detectives in Ed McBains’s 87th Precinct series–wondered if this was a tip of the hat to the late McBain.
Well, Sammy and Nate (deceased) were LAPD Gang Unit, and most gangs in LA are Hispanic/Latino, there may be some African american involved, but mostly Latino’s.
Also, how did Nate die? It looked like someone whacked him on the back of the head with a baton of some sort. Anyone?
They briefly showed some kid with blood on his face and a baseball bat in his hand so I assume Nate was hit in the back of the head with a baseball bat.
Is that an actual shot from the airing, or is it from behind the scenes? That IS a film camera I see on the left side of the pic, right?
It’s clear the writter and some of the comments are just out of the blue. Obviously you are not true fans of this show. And Alan, if you had watched the previous episodes and seasons you would know that Nate has actually been a pretty big part of the show. They didn’t just show him on this season sharing his life story so we could feel sorry for him. Stupid blog and stupid comments. Except mine.
No spoiler about Nate’s death here for me, but I agree with your article about the show in general. However, my heart is only filled with love for The Wire
You do realize Code 4 means officers AREN’T in need of assistance don’t you? Research a little maybe?