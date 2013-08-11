Talkback: ‘Low Winter Sun’ – ‘Pilot’

Senior Television Writer
08.11.13 21 Comments

reviewed AMC’s “Low Winter Sun” earlier in the week. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Were you wowed by Mark Strong and/or Lennie James, or did you find the whole thing to be quality drama paint-by-numbers? If you watched the original British series with Strong as Frank, how did this start compare? Did you like the use of Detroit locations? Did the presence of James Ransone evoke “The Wire” in a good way, or invite unfair comparisons? (And ditto for David Costabile and “Breaking Bad.”) And will you watch again?

I’m fairly lukewarm on the show, but will keep sampling it for a bit. If my opinion changes dramatically one way or the other later in the season, I’ll check back in with another review. In the meantime, have at it.

TAGSLennie JamesLOW WINTER SUNMARK STRONG

