Talkback: ‘Low Winter Sun’ – ‘Pilot’

I reviewed AMC’s “Low Winter Sun” earlier in the week. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Were you wowed by Mark Strong and/or Lennie James, or did you find the whole thing to be quality drama paint-by-numbers? If you watched the original British series with Strong as Frank, how did this start compare? Did you like the use of Detroit locations? Did the presence of James Ransone evoke “The Wire” in a good way, or invite unfair comparisons? (And ditto for David Costabile and “Breaking Bad.”) And will you watch again?
I’m fairly lukewarm on the show, but will keep sampling it for a bit. If my opinion changes dramatically one way or the other later in the season, I’ll check back in with another review. In the meantime, have at it.
I was honestly so bored. I only tuned in because I kept seeing ads for it during Breaking Bad. I didn’t care for the characters enough, I guess.
I largely disengaged about a quarter of the way through. They’ve given me no reason to care about anything, even on a plot level. There’s just no point to anything.
I have seen the original British version. I didn’t like it at all, largely because at less than three hours for the full story, everything had to be ridiculously rushed, but also because it was a cheap and shabby production. As for the first episode of the remake, I can understand why people weren’t immediately hooked, but this episode was just about putting the pieces on the board for the game of chess that will ensue, and that game of chess may take a very long time to play out fully. I’m up for this game, even if many others, including many professional TV critics, aren’t.
Me too! The noir-ishness appealed to me.
I left the TV on for this after Breaking Bad ended, waiting for the first commercial break – which ended up being over half an hour into the show’s running time (probably a savvy decision by AMC, though it certainly pissed people on Twitter off to no end). I ended up watching the whole thing, and didn’t come away feeling like I had been cheated in any way. The pilot was reasonably competent, well-acted with some nice visuals (location shooting always helps). A bit grim – a wry joke or two would have gone a long way. It didn’t hook me immediately or unconditionally, and I certainly don’t feel a burning desire to watch another episode. But since it’s airing after one of my favorite shows, I probably will. TV’s next great drama, Low Winter Sun is not. But there’s at least a slice of potential.
I liked the grittyness, i liked the setting, i liked the cinematography, i liked the acting. there was just that one problem about a story. there isnt anything here so far. i know some reviews have complained its too grim, no humor but thats just fine but i really dont see a story so far. if this is slow, it must be really slow
Let me help you out– I’m usually not good at following plots but i think I got this one. Going forward, the cop who killed Brendan will have to investigate that murder, which he’s the killer. So, that’s interesting I think.
So many canceled before their time Crime Dramas like EZ Streets, Robbery Homicide Division, Line Of Fire and The Chicago Code. At least had likeable characters. This show just feels like an imitation of an AMC show. AMC really compromised their brand cancelling Rubicon. I don’t think they’ve done provocative or serious Adult drama since.
I enjoyed “Rubicon” but the claim that AMC “compromised its brand” by a cancelling a low-rated, mixed-reviewed show (which replaced the showrunner/creator after the pilot) is absurd. It still has two very highly regarded shows in “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad”.
Also The Wire transcend the Crime drama genre because it had bigger Ambitions an had agenda interesting even in its first season. This show is on a smaller scope like The Shield. It clearly doesn’t have a message yet. Low Winter Sun mostly felt like it borrows heavily from other crime dramas. Only thing that interested me the pilot was if they knew about the body in the trunk.
The episode would have played better for me if the murder happened at the end of the first episode after you have already met the characters and gotten insight into their motivations. The train is already full steam ahead by having the murder at the beginning without any of the slow burn that made you interested in the characters of Breaking Bad.
I didn’t love it, though I’ll probably give it a few more weeks. My biggest problem is what an empty suit Frank the character seems to be, as much as I enjoy Mark Strong.
The thing I liked most, randomly, was the music. Which is probably not enough to get me through the season, but I’ll keep an eye on the tracks the show features.
What is the song for the opening 5 minutes? I don’t mean the title sequence–the song playing while they killed that guy? Sounded like Patti Smith…?
I stuck it out to the end where they played a wonderful song, Handsome Furs’ “What We Had.” I will stick with it for music discoveries if they keep that up. It was only the pilot! Can’t say I was horribly disappointed.
Going forward, the Strong character is supposed to investigate the murder he committed. Maybe this is obvious to everyone else but some comments are saying, like, I don’t know where they’re going with this. So that’s my take.
I did not want to see any of the Breaking Bad ads, tho’, so I’m glad I recorded and was able to fast-forward! I don’t want to see the characters out of character till the show’s over. It ruins it!
The first episode of LWS is exactly why I give a show between 3-6 episodes before I give up or settle in. It didn’t have the “wow” factor that some shows have, but it certainly didn’t come across as silly or awful. I see Rubicon mentioned in other comments. I was bored silly for a while with that show but stuck it out. When Rubicon finished it’s season I was blown away. Some shows just require a bit a patience. Then again, some shows just never improve. I’ll stick with it unless they give me a really good reason not to.
Totally agree. Definitely a slow burn show. I hear where it goes is pretty amazing.
Lennie James getting up in everybody’s grill didn’t seem to annoy them, but it did me. Personal space, buddy, personal space. Pop a breath mint.
Frank Strong’s character seemed very weak and pliable and not a very good detective. Where’s the due diligence? “If you say he killed her then he must have.”
Almost didn’t recognize barmaid Sprague Grayden
(Lennie James co-star from Jericho) as a blonde. In her previous outings that I recall, 24, Jericho, and Sons of Anarchy, she was a brunette.
I enjoyed the first episode. As with El Paso/Juarez of The Bridge, the Detroit location of Low Winter Sun is what instantly made me more interested than if if this had been set in L.A. or NYC. The Mark Strong character is compelling enough to keep me watching.
My only real complaint is the writing, direction and dialogue don’t seem to be on par with Breaking Bad and Mad Men (in the pilot, they seem to feel the need to explain of a lot of character history through clunky dialogue), but aren’t any worse than The Walking Dead.
The pilot was somewhere between fine and good. I don’t really understand the critics negativity on this. It doesn’t seem to be a particularly ambitious show, and Lennie James’s character does like his grandiose speeches, but I haven’t seen something quite like this before.
Andy Greenwald called the show “lousy” in a recent article. That’s 4 or 5 steps too far. It’s one thing if you don’t find the material in the show interesting (that’s the no there there that Alan mentions. I happen to be very interested in Mark Strong’s character. It’s another to say it’s not competent. I think the show pretty clearly knows what it’s doing.
I agree. I’m on the 3rd episode now, and I don’t think it’s a masterpiece, but it’s a good, solid cop drama with interesting plot twists. What’s the issue? PS, I think Mad Men stinks, but that’s because I’m an old fart who lived through the period and think that show’s a fake.