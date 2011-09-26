‘Terra Nova’ – ‘Genesis’: Walk the dinosaur

I posted my review of FOX’s “Terra Nova” this morning. Now it’s your turn. Obviously, you folks haven’t seen the earlier, better version I have, but what did you make of what was on the screen? Did you find the Shannon family more compelling than I did? Are you ready to have the teenage son eaten by a T-Rex already? Were Stephen Lang and the special effects good enough to compensate for the rest? Do you buy the attempt to sidestep around the butterfly effect (and, possibly, the meteor heading their way in 20 million years)?
Unless there’s significant improvement, I doubt I’ll be writing about this show regularly, but Ryan McGee is signed up to do weekly recaps at our Monkeys as Critics blog, and his first should be up even as we speak, for those who want a more detailed blow-by-blow account of the pilot.
I almost fell off my chair when the rebellious teenager caused all sorts of trouble. I mean, in annals of TV and movies, that is a plot that you NEVER ever see. What an original character!
Okay, now that the snark is out the way, I skipped over Alan’s earlier review so I could watch it without any prior prejudice. But now that I’ve seen the episode, going over Alan’s post I find myself agreeing to all the problem points he highlighted. I will keep watching because I think Stephen Lang’s story has some intrigue to it, but I’m not holding my breath that the shannons will be able to make me care about their fate.
Was not at all impressed. Only character who registered as anything was Sky who is obviously going to fall for obnoxious teenager and make me hate her if I keep watching. I was actively rooting for raptors by the end of the first hour. Who seem to have a curious affinity for black people. Dinosaurs weren’t that impressive, effects wise. 1993 versions were scarier. Pretty bad. Unless the raptors find the still and get drunk, I won’t be returning.
To be honest, I really enjoyed this episode. I came in with low expectations, and now have a new show for my rotation. The Shannon family didn’t do much for me other than help me view the world through their eyes.
Posted some of this in the other Alan entry for TN. Just watched the premiere and the show could have some promise. I’m willing to overlook some giant plotholes – the one-way nature of the time portal, that they would let vines and what not over grow their fence, that they would have gaps in their fence that could be breached by some man sized nasties, and the whole “Control the past/control the future” mantra even though this is supposed to be a parallel world.
HOWEVER, I see Braga’s fingerprints all over this thing with the mysterious glyphs and the missing son – I got a bad ST:ENT Temporal Cold War feeling about it. It feels like Braga was watching “Lost” and said to himself, “You want some mythos, I’ll give you some mythos”.
I’ll watch next week and we’ll take it as it goes but it was a “B” to me.
Also in regards to the one way time rift – the society of 2149 is portrayed as basically doomed (and domed in some cases) where fresh fruit and blue skies are rarities or non existent. So this society on the edge finds a spacetime rift.
They do the smart thing – send a probe. No response.
They send a single man. No response.
They then send at least ten different expeditions with increasing numbers of people and presumably rare or needed supplies for their dying civilization.
Even though they have no idea when or where these people are going.
From the bare essentials that the show gave us, you’re absolutely right. However, it was implied that Terra Nova has some way of communicating with 2149–remember that Jim asked Taylor if he had asked “Hope” (the launch site) about his suspicions that the lottery process is rigged. And I think it’s fair to assume that they must have figured out where it was going at some point before they started sending significant numbers of people. My guess is that the “alternate universe” thing is a cover story, and that it is the actual past.
Agreed. As soon as I saw those equations on the waterfall rocks I knew we’re headed for a big confusing Braga mess.
@Matt M, I think your guess is probably right considering the “sixer” leader’s line about controlling the future.
For the most part I agree with the review. The opening would have been much more exciting if Zoe were first revealed during the police raid. The family is boring. Some tension between the parents, maybe caused by the stress of dealing with the illegal third child might add some drama.
But I don’t see how the teenage son was stupid or that he caused all the trouble. He is angry at his Dad and meets some cool kids on his first day in town. He goes along with them to piss off his Dad and flirt with the pretty girl. The cool kids have lived there most of their lives so he assumes they know what they are doing. That seems like pretty typical teenage behavior. The trouble would have happened whether he went with them or not. I didn’t find him particularly interesting, but I don’t see how he was dumb or annoying.
It would be even better if the reveal was left for their entrance into Terra Nova, and we are unaware of why the father was in jail, why he had to break out, why they switched packs, etc. until the family gasps in horror as a security officer raises a knife to the pack, and the mother pulls out Zoe
I have a strong philosphical problem with this show. Consider: The premise is that thanks to the unchecked growth and greed and the insatiable appetite of humanity, Earth has become uninhabitable. Overpopulation has destroyed the world, and the planet is so desperate that it’s limiting families to only two children … which is one child better than a lot of families in China are doing right now in the real world.
But then as sympathetic heroes, the show offers us the Shannon family from Chicago. And what is the great challenge faced by the Shannon family? Their challenge is that, despite the fact that Elizabeth is a doctor and therefore knows how reproduction works, they evidently don’t believe the rules apply to them. They believe they should be able to have as many kids as they want, overcrowded planet full of starving, suffocating people be damned. Maybe their extra kid means some other family can’t have a child, or maybe it means some other family goes hungry. Who knows? The Shannon family doesn’t care. All they care about it that they get theirs. And then they spend their considerable fortune to cheat their way into Paradise, draining the new colony’s resources and probably costing somebody else a chance at a new life in the process.
Our introduction to this brave new world begins with a speech from the colony’s leader talking about Pandora … I mean, Terra Nova. He points out what happened to Earth, that it was ruined by our “baser instincts” … instincts like the urge reproduce at will, I guess, and cheat your way into whatever it takes to support your brood, regardless of what it might cost other people. Baser instincts like uncontrolled expansion and the idea that you can just grab whatever you want. “We blew it, we destroyed our home,” the Avatar guy says, and then he welcomes into the fold a family we’re supposed to love but which symbolizes everything that went wrong in that old world. And this family proceeds to selfishly ignore the dangers of the real world around them and put dozens of others at risk of being eaten by dinosaurs.
That’s my problem with Terra Nova. This is probably a beautiful world, and I love the idea of a second chance, but if humanity is to be represented by people like the Shannons, it’s obvious Terra Nova is doomed to the same fate as Terra Antiqua.
DUDE, its a network show about dinosaurs. Maybe you should consider wearing less tight underwear.
I’m comfortable with the size of my underwear. Maybe you should wear a less tight hat and allow some blood to your brain. I like to think about my TV shows, even TV shows about dinosaurs.
If you noticed in the episode there are tense feelings surrounding the birth of Zoe and what it means. Both parents alluded to it several times, so Zoe may not have been a planned pregnancy in any way. I also disagree with your saying that they are stealing resources from others who would have gone into the past. If the father had never punched the cop then he wouldn’t have gone to jail and the wife would still have been recruited to go to Terra Nova with husband and Zoe in tow. Obviously the selection committee knew about Zoe and had no reservations about sending her, while sure the dad is a stow away, it’s no worse than the “sixers” rigging the lottery or however they did it to sneak in and steal from the colony.
@Marteen: Elizabeth told Jim while she visited him in prison that Zoe was not allowed to come with her and the other two kids to the colony. So there should have only been 3 people from the Shannon family traveling to the colony, not 5. Hence the lack of a bed for Zoe in the house. Even if Jim hadn’t gone to jail, it does not seem that Zoe would’ve been allowed to go — they would’ve only taken the 4 of them.
I think it’s one of several disservices that the script does to the family that Zoe’s birth is not explained. Maybe it was an accident. Maybe it was planned in response to some great trauma. Maybe she’s an orphan and they adopted her! Who knows. But leaving it totally unexplained means the audience is left to make their own judgments on the family as a whole, and on a show that is highlighting how bad future earth is due in part to overpopulation, that’s just bad writing.
I agree with Clint. The Shannons are a family of selfish little children who couldn’t care less about anyone other than those that they themselves love. But isn’t that a perfect representation of American society at this time. I’d say yes. I hope that the Shannons die in a Brontosaurus stampede in episode 2, and the cast of Primeval show up instead and become regulars in Terra Nova. In fact, I’m just gonna stick to Primeval all together. There’s more Dino action on that show and Hannah Spearitt looks really good running from a Velociraptor. Go ARC Team!
I’m wondering how the wife carried a baby for 9 months and gave birth without anyone noticing.
How exactly was she able to pull that off, when they will tear your apt apart in the even they even SUSPECT that you have another child?
Natalie, ’tis time you get acquainted with Moff’s Law — [www.racialicious.com]
— especially this passage:
“And most annoyingly of all, you’re contributing to the f*cking conversation yourselves when you make your stupid, stupid comments. You are basically saying, “I think people shouldn’t think so much and share their thoughts, that’s my thought that I have to share.” If you really think people should just enjoy the movie without thinking about it, then why the f*ck did you (1) click on the post in the first place, and (2) bother to leave a comment? If it bugs you so much, GO WATCH A GODDAMN FUNNY CAT VIDEO.”
Okay, folks, let me remind you of Rule #1 on the blog:
TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER.
Thank you.
Clint, those were my thoughts as well. Dealing with the problems/challenges posed by the social situation ought to be as big a concern as dealing with the science and technology. And the third child was a great big hole in internal consistency. Unless it’s intended to become a focus later on.
The show also suffered from one of the problems that visual treatments of SF topics have that written ones don’t: everyone is wearing 2010’s clothing and haircuts? Really?
The third kid is also a vestige from the version of the show where the Shannons were on the verge of splitting. In the original version of the scene where Taylor asks Jim why they broke the population control laws, he realizes that they did it – as many couples do in our current culture – as a last-ditch attempt to save the marriage. Once the producers (or focus group tests) determined that audiences would prefer if the marriage was just peachy, it rendered other aspects – like why they flouted the law, why the teenage son is so damned angry – much sillier.
Since the show seems to be an amalgam of scifi tropes and storylines from other media I assumed it was going to be explained by either:
1.) The mother develops a fertility problem due to all of the environmental problems and so they no longer needed to be safe, thus she is the “miracle child.”
2.) They’re actually the grandparents and the older sister is actually the mom. (Come on, you know that this show could totally go there).
I didn’t think it was all that bad. A grade of “B” is probably about right. There were lots of sci-fi cliches, and from time to time I wondered if Jim Shannon was distantly related to Jack Shephard, but I will keep watching for now. I can think of a number of sci-fi shows that took a little time to get rolling.
Haha I get a kick out of people complaining about the expository way they conveniently did a quick dismissal of the butterfly-effect complications of traveling to the past (a time stream!) Look, my mentality is, if a show is going to feature time travel at all, they are free tod efine the rules as they see fit. Time travel is made up anyway, so let them dictate what can happen. I will overlook that.
You should check the news, Jonathan.
There was a pretty huge discovery in the world of physics. Particles that travel faster than the speed of light, which in turn means that time travel is in theory, possible.
However, to be fair, all of that is still being analyzed and there’s still time to find a explanation for them that doesn’t completely change physics from top to bottom.
As for the show itself dealing with it…I thought it was a cheap way to dodge what could’ve been an interesting issue to deal with. Both the Chaos/Butterfly Effect and the Extinction Events ahead of them and putting the characters working to either prevent or survive through them. Braga just took the cheap, easy, lazy way out.
So now, we have characters that apparently we should, that are just obnoxious and that are showcased as intelligent and responsible, yet had an extra child because “…it seemed like a good idea at the time”…while the planet hungers and decays due to overpopulation. Why should we care about these people?
Just feed some to the raptors and let Stephen Lang run the show.
So now, we have characters that apparently we should care about*
Grifter,
Wasn’t the bit at the end with the Sixers by the math marked rocks say that they actually could possibly impact the future?
Since they were all like, we know the real reason why people sent us back.
Oh and clearly the best way to keep the rebellious teenager Sky away from the falls with the geometry carvings, is to ask her if that is specifically where they were.
Eh. Would have preferred this as a one hour. It dragged big time.
This was a bad sandwich with great bread. The beginning was the best thing–I could have gotten involved in a stark future world inhabited by totalitarian security forces and cool fx of dark, dank buildings. The scene of them entering the fracture was suspenseful; it reminded me of the underrated(in my opinion) TV movie, Millennium with Kris Kristofferson. Anyone remember that? And the end action set piece was nicely rendered. But everything in the middle had me switching channels periodically. I dislike the War of the Worlds (Spielberg version) setup of the father and son working out their issues while in mortal danger. It’s pretty stupid.
It seemed to me that they cast the girl who plays Sky because she can pull off Kate as a teenager, rebellious instincts and all
The combination of the teen and reading Alan and Dans’ reviews are turning me off of the show. Because now that I’ve seen it, the tossing out the marital issues from earlier versions annoys me even more. I do believe that would’ve made a sizeable difference. It would’ve explained why they had the child, why they chose to travel back, and eliminated at least some of this agitating angstiness from the kid. As is, it feels changed. It feels like something’s missing and I’m concerned.
Didn’t love it, but at least there was more tension and suspense in its initial two hours then during the entire run of that “Falling Skies” nonsense. I’ll give it a few more episodes, but am hoping (probably against hope) that they scale back the teenage son plot lines.
I liked it better when it was called Earth 2.
I feel the same about this as I felt about Falling skies. Awesome premise. Good production values. But they chose to focus on the wrong dramatic relationships and themes.
The rebellious teenager getting himself into trouble makes me angry. If they ever do a story like that again, I’ll be tuning out.
It feels to me like they are trying really, really hard to avoid exploration of any of the fascinating science fiction ideas related to the premise.
I wish I could like this more than I did.
A discussion question: Why do bullets bounce off of dinosaurs?
I enjoyed it, but there are a lot of glaring problems. I agree that the teenage kid was incredibly annoying. Please let him die in the next few episodes. One of the other things I didn’t get is how/why the Shannon family didn’t react to their surroundings at all. I mean, wouldn’t they want to hang out in the fruit market for awhile and just take in the scents and everything? They went so crazy for an orange in the first sequence and there was a whole carton full of oranges and NO reaction. They were cardboard cutouts and were barely shown to have any emotion that wasn’t cookie-cutter.
If they’re traveling to a parallel universe and travel is only possible one way, how does the future know its still safe to send people back thru the portal?
And they travel back 23 million years to when dinosaurs roamed the earth so that we can watch stupid teenagers sneak out and get booze. Also, I loved their cliched reactions to noises in the jungle. “What was that noise?” Geee, I don’t know. Maybe A DINOSAUR!!
I think it would be more interesting show if it was about the first colonizers setting up their little utopian village. I found all the new mythology kind of stupid. A rebel colony nicknamed the sixers? Wish they had come up with a more interesting source of conflict like maybe DINOSAURS.
The dinosaurs have to eat at least one person a week (except Stephen Lang because I like his character) for me to keep watching this. Go, dinosaurs!
I hated the family and I literally groaned out loud when I saw that it was produced AND written by Brannon Braga (I have avoided alot of reviews so I could go in open-minded). Explains alot. I agree with a couple of posters above — why should I care about this family who broke all sorts of rules and who have completely obnoxious kids (and absolutely NO chemistry)? I kinda felt like I was watching the premiere of V all over again, when I was rooting for the lizards to eat the stupid son.
That said, I enjoyed the show when Taylor was on-screen, and although it’s cliched sci-fi (at best), it’s got some stuff in it I like enough to watch again next week. We’ll see how I feel 6 episodes in (if it lasts that long).
So, was there any reason why the 3rd kid wasn’t allowed to go back in time (other than bad writing)? Did the government really think that they could recruit Elisabeth (and we’re told that they did recruit her), but saying she has to leave one of her kids behind? That really popped out as one of the more idiotic ideas during a mediocre show(my review at [whatmarkread.blogspot.com]).
I’ll probably give it another episode or two, but don’t have much hope for the show. The show seems to be no ideas besides “Hey look! Dinosaurs”.
The best part about leaving the 3rd kid behind is that it leaves one mouth to feed in a world that’s overpopulated. You would think they’d be more than happy to get rid of an unauthorized kid.
I like everything but the family aspect. Would have been a better show if it was about Jason O’Mara as an escaped convict cop sent back to Terra Nova with the rest of the storyline.
The only characters I found somewhat compelling was Nathaniel Taylor and the girl who led the group of teenage misfits (name forgotten). The Shannon family really isn’t all that interesting. Maybe if they had found a way to make the teenage boy angst a bit less cliche. The effects are great, but not enough to compel me to keep watching.
If this gets more episodes than Firefly did, I’m gonna be pissed.
Seems like someone dusted off an old forgotten pilot script, from the 1990s. And the soundtrack was imitating LOST and Battlestar Galactica at times. Somewhat derivative.
Besides the overbearing sappy music I would say the teenage son is the most annoying thing about Terra Nova. Didn’t he play the same annoying teenage son in War of the Worlds who was so annoying it actually took the spotlight off of Tom Cruise’s horrible acting?
The show was alright, but there was just too much exposition by the characters involved. They are trying to present this mysterious aura, yet they had to give every character a token identifier for themselves (my parents died because of the plague, I’m unhappy I left my gf, I’m the smart one because I’m socially awkward around boys and talk about numbers alot, etc.).
Didn’t they watch Lost and realize one of the great aspects of the show was getting to know the characters (or at least another side of them) through flashbacks? Even if they ripoff the idea and use Flash Forwards (lol) it would be better than all the exposition.
Also personally, I like it when cliched family children have the daugther as the rebel, and the son as the geeky one.
What a strange mashup of Lost, Mad Max, Jurassic Park, Star Trek, and the Terminator.
Did I miss anything?
I always root for good SF on TV, and Terra was fun. But it wasn’t, you know, good.
The Effects were quite good – I wish that Sarah Connor had gotten this kinda budget. One exception… the dinos in daylight had that plasticity/cartoonish sheen.
And the characters did, too.
Suggested improvements…
First of all, they need to kill all the teens. Immediately. I think the emo version of John Connor would have killed them himself, that’s how annoying they are. I would rather watch Penny Robinson date the Bloop.
Jim Shannon would be much more interesting in an estranged relationship with his ex… be even better if she didn’t want him there.
And, whenever this is cancelled, Jason O’Mara should wake up in a church, with John Locke, Hugo, and… scratch that.
He should wake up in 1973, as a NYPD detective, and…
Just a bad show all the way around. When the cgi dinosaurs are more realistic than the lead characters, you know there is a big problem. No need to regurgitate all the problems everyone has already listed, but I do want to say that you could tell that they had obviously never even thought about the extinction asteroid until the press started asking them about it. Ditto for the butterfly effect. It was pretty obvious that no one had thought of anything beyond, “Hey, dinosaurs—SHINY!!!!”
Could we makes shows choose between the obnoxiously bratty (and stupid) teenager and the obnoxiously cute (and stupid) moppet? Because getting hit with two at once makes me want to put my head in a hungry raptor’s mouth
“Did you find the Shannon family more compelling than I did?”
Not really, at least most of them didn’t bicker all the time.
“Are you ready to have the teenage son eaten by a T-Rex already?”
Most assuredly, what is it with Spielberg and stupid kids. They want dark? Have something eat him in slow-motion in the next episode.
“Were Stephen Lang and the special effects good enough to compensate for the rest?”
Its funny, its been 18 years since Spielberg did dinos for the big screen, and now they think its good enough for the small screen. Some of it worked, a lot looks like cut scenes in computer games (yes they do do it at that level now) – although it felt like Lang just popped over from Avatar, he is still good at what he does, and despite hiding something he came across as likeable fellow. Unlike the coterie of teens. Man I miss Wesley Crusher, he was the only teenager ever to behave intelligently most of the time (who cares if it isn’t realistic, this is supposed to be science fiction!)
“Do you buy the attempt to sidestep around the butterfly effect (and, possibly, the meteor heading their way in 20 million years)? ”
Sure, the notion of one timestream has always been a stupid concept, and been way to much overused in popular scifi. And of course recent science hascome to the conclusion that it wasn’t a meteor who wiped out the dinosaurs anyway (though they don’t know what was).
Potential wasted, since these days they are only in it for the money, and they think they don’t have to try so hard as when they were young.
Damn this show is bad. Canceled by week 5.
First off, that was not a T-Rex (which lived 68 to 65 million years ago), they called it a Carnosaur which is a generic name for big meat eating dinosaur, usually an Allosaur, that lived many millions of years before T-Rex. I was trying to figure out where on Earth the colony is but Carnosaurs lived most places since it is not a real dinosaur name.
Anyway, as I wrote in the other Terra Nova blog, why does everyone go into dangerous situations with under powered munitions? Where are the 40mm grenade launchers mounted on assault rifles, the .50 caliber machine guns or even the Dirty Harry .44 magnums?
I saw a couple different versions of the fist a while ago and the second hour does make the show a little more interesting. The family stuff does feel uber cheesy and it needs a lot of work and the dinosaurs are still looking fairly cheap.
Other than being helmed by Braga I think this show’s main problem is that it’s trying to hard to capture that “wow,” factor that LOST had when it premiered.
-Jungle setting.
-Time travel.
-Mysterious, “others” that have infiltrated the group (and for some reason are dressed in more shabby tribal clothing).
There are obviously other things that set Terra Nova apart (well, mainly dinosaurs) but being that LOST ended a little over a year ago the similarities are very apparent to me. It feels like this show was born out of some executives wish to have BSG and Lost combined with Jurassic Park.
that should’ve read “the first hour,” not “the fist.”
I suppose you have to congratulate the writers on one thing. I never thought it possible to create a more annoying teenage son character than Elizbth Mitchell’s snot nosed son in V. Clearly I was wrong.
Stephen Land and the rest were enough to compensate for my lack of interest in the main family. I find the dad as annoying as Jack from Lost.
Speaking of Lost, they should have just called those “6” people “The Others.”
I’m intrigued by Lang’s son doing those drawings on the rocks and what they mean regarding the “true” purpose of Terra Nova.
Hopefully, the main family gets marginalized as the show goes on and the rest of the story takes over b/c that is what I’m more interested in. We’ll see. It’s one fot eh few new shows in which I look forward to watching the second episode.
Absolute, perfect CRAP.
What else can I say??
Lame end meaningless beginning.. absolutely NO RHYTHM… typical 90s visuals..dinosaurs look worse than 20 years ago (jurassic park).. this show performs the worst of Lost , Predator and Star Trek altogether…
Master Spielb: WTF ???