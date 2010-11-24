‘Terriers’ – ‘Quid Pro Quo’: House of cards

My review of tonight’s “Terriers” coming up just as soon as I read your blog on my Kindle…
“Dude, my brain is about to shit itself! I don’t know what’s going on.” -Britt
“Quid Pro Quo” is a mess, but in a very good way. It features a complicated “Chinatown”-style land grab storyline, leans heavily on things we’ve learned throughout the season (which is why I made sure to write my Save “Terriers” piece before last week’s flashback episode, which was far more accessible to newbies), features Hank’s plan going off the rails 16 different ways, and has Britt seeming to change allegiances every five seconds.
By many reasonable standards, it shouldn’t work. But it does.
Part of what makes it work is that Hank and Britt are always aware of how far in over their heads they are. As has been established over and over again, they’re not brilliant tacticians. They’re just two guys with a lot of guts and ample supplies of stubborn, and they’re just doing what they can to stay afloat in these deep, murky waters.
Part of the episode’s success is that I don’t think even Britt entirely knows which side he’s on. (Your mileage may vary; Fienberg felt he was playing Zeitlin from the start.) He feels betrayed that Hank didn’t tell him about Katie (which violated both the guy code and set Britt up to go to jail for attacking the wrong guy), he’s deservedly facing real jail time, he’s adrift without Katie, and he doesn’t have the personal stake in hating Zeitlin and Burke that Hank does. (Nor, as Hank points out, is he an Ocean Beach resident, so he doesn’t care that much if the town gets paved over to put up an airport.) I still think he’s 95% on Hank’s side and leaving his options open if he can find a solution that helps himself (and Zeitlin) without hurting Hank, but again: deep, murky waters. Similarly, I don’t think he’d have ever turned Ashley the lawyer over to Zeitlin if she really was the mole, but he sleeps with her to find out for sure, and also because Britt could really use a rebound night right about now.
And as our heroes spend most of the episode apart and on edge with each other, the water they’re in only gets deeper, and eventually winds up claiming both Jason and Laura’s real contact. It’s another spectacular gut punch from a show that’s come to specialize in them – just as we and Hank are finally learning to respect Jason, he gets killed for doing the right thing, and in a way that could forever drive a wedge between Hank and Gretchen – and one of several moments in this episode that led me to write “Oh, this is very, very bad” in my notes.
(And then when Hank pulled the pistol and the shotgun out of the trunk of Freddie’s traveling arsenal, I wrote, “Oh, this is very, very badass.” There’s a fine line.)
I don’t want to write too much because so much of the episode is setting things up for the finale, which I’ve seen (and which is great), but as set-up episodes go, I thought “Quid Pro Quo” was great because it was still so much about the main characters and all the emotional issues they’ve been dealing with of late.
Some other thoughts:
• Though they’ve interacted briefly in the past, it was nice to get a prolonged scene of Katie and Gretchen bonding over their dysfunctional exes.
• A mostly dark episode, but I was amused by Freddie being offended by Hank’s belated attempt at small talk and – before he turned out to be in Zeitlin’s pocket – Councilman Albrecht boasting of how he keeps a powerful stream at his age.
• And speaking of Albrecht, his talk about keeping chains out of Ocean Beach and his love of freedom, independence and iconoclasm made him sound very much like a kindred spirit to the bikers from “Sons of Anarchy.” Shawn Ryan and Kurt Sutter are still tight; could SAMCRO set up an Ocean Beach charter?
What did everybody else think?
I knew the councilman was going to turn out to be in Zeitlin’s pocket as soon as he asked to keep the plans for the air port.
Likewise. I couldn’t understand why they were trusting him so implicitly. He made me nervous from the start. Maybe because I hate freedom. Or Independence. Or Iconoclasm…
Hank should have been suspicious of him the moment he gave him that hug and said something about both of them finally doing something right. How would this guy whom Hank’s never met know what kind of a screw up he is?
RWG (plus, he’s someone who just would look good proposing a new airport)
Is one of the chains he kept out FedexKinkos? They couldn’t stop to make a copy of the plans before they gave up their “only” copy? As a contractor, I work with architects on the regular, and I’m pretty sure those weren’t the ONLY plans in existence. Unless they were drawn completely freehand from the memory of a guy that died as soon as he finished….
I think they believed the councilman because Maggie sent them to him. If she trusted him why shouldn’t they?
i’m not so sure what to think about the councilman yet.
ange is right, they trusted him because maggie said “he hates zeitlin more than you.” i can’t see her being so off base with this.
maybe…councilman was just playing a part for those he was meeting with when hank & britt showed up at his office. he really is putting his ass on the line by working with them against zeitlin, after all.
not to mention, those plans of the coastline wouldn’t be gone forever. surely there are coastline maps somewhere else, right?
I’m with Conrad, my immediate thought was that Albrecht was acting for the benefit of those at the meeting, and he is still on Hank’s “team” but can’t appear to be so.
@ jill d – yes…just like jason had to play the part in front of his crew. “not here. your place in 1 hour.” i think albrecht was the same.
but hank & britt don’t have time to mess around. let’s grab some guns and do this ourselves. as alan mentioned, badass moment of the ep.
I have to agree. The part where they just hand over the blueprint to Albrecht without hesitation (or given him a photocopy, or a photo proof) was the moment when I thought, Oh shit, this guy is totally in on it.
But otherwise, I wasn’t sure about Britt’s allegiance at the beginning either (another great cut into the opening song title credits), and I sure didn’t expect Jason to be killed (even though I probably should have) – yikes.
But it’s great to see such humor still in an otherwise really exciting and intense episode.
Hank: You smell like a girl!
Did you…?
That feels like dirty film making to me. His heel turn was written in pretty bold letters.
The further into the season we go, the more this show reminds me of a darker, more adult, more male Veronica Mars. And this is a very, very, VERY good thing. Tonight’s episode was absolutely fantastic, from start to finish. I loved the mess. I loved the characters not really knowing what was going on and having to make decisions on the fly. And Jason, lying dead against the cooler? A punch to the gut like most shows far more developed couldn’t even dream of delivering.
I love this show!
When I saw the source dead, I figured that was it. I didn’t think that they’d lop off Jason there, so it was stunning.
Also, bravo to Jason for playing it cool and handing them the note.
heh, not to mention the poor working stiff who was minding the cash register :-)
RWG (never showed him, but you gotta figure he bought it too)
I’m totally on board with the Veronica Mars comment and not just because they’re set in seaside towns. I could see Vinny Van Lowe making an appearance in Terriers and totally fitting in.
I hope the season finale is as good as the Veronica Mars season 1 finale which was one of the best ever. Love this show.
And the humor!
But I can see it – Keith and Veronica vs. Hank and Britt.
I haven’t seen the season finale, but if it’s as good as the previous 12 episodes, it has the potential to be one of the best of the year. I’m dying to hear this show is being renewed. It’s one of the only ones I added to my rotation and it’s easily become my favorite over the last few months.
I really love how this show has developed over the season. It’s too bad the lawyer Brit slept with seems to be just a plot devise. I would have been interested to the show keep her around as his new love interest.
she may be the ‘mistake’ that gets britt and katie back on level ground for a reconciliation.
Sure but I was just hoping that this show would drop a likable character like Katie (and I do like her) and pair Britt with someone else. One of the greatest challenges on any show is to find compelling love interests. And usually a show spends it’s entire existence justifying one pairing and is never able to shift away from that couple. When Katie had that affair I was fansinated to see if the writers were voluntarily shifting away from a compelling relationship and forging a new one. I like the lawyer girl and their relationship started on a lie just like his relationship with Katie. Anyway it was a small hope of mine.
Am I the only one who doesn’t think Katie slept with the professor? They never showed a sex scene with them just Katie waking up the morning after with the “what the hell” look. Plus it would be one hell of a punch in the stomach if they’re relationship was ruined by an affair that Katie didn’t actually have. Or maybe I’m looking too much into it.
I dunno, someone could get Katie into bed, then not shtup her! That’s one nutty professor!
Wow, just wow. I love this show
ditto
TRIPLE DOUBLE DITTO!
I honestly think that was the best hour of television that I’ve seen this season. If the setup is this good, I can’t wait for the season finale.
The pacing was great. The lighting, the mood – they made the sense of urgency come through. Donal was great in showing his raw anger when Albrecht turned out to be in Zeitlin’s pocket. I’m still a bit curious how they found out where Melanie Farris was going to meet Laura Ross and Jason. It couldn’t have been Albrecht, though. The only thing I can come up with is that Zeitlin only had 1 or 2 folks that he thought was the mole, and he had them followed the entire time.
Btw, I think you had a typo above. You said
“(Nor, as Hank points out, is he an Ocean Beach resident, so he doesn’t care that much if the town gets paved over to put up an airport.)”
I’m pretty sure it was Britt talking to Zeitlin.
I feel like we were supposed to take away that Britt was playing Zeitlin the whole time.
Alan, what’s your take on some sort of continuation as of now (if not a renewal, maybe a Damages type of deal)? Also, does the finale do a good enough job to wrap things up if things don’t continue?
Just a great episode and an overall great season.
“I’m still a bit curious how they found out where Melanie Farris was going to meet Laura Ross and Jason. It couldn’t have been Albrecht, though. The only thing I can come up with is that Zeitlin only had 1 or 2 folks that he thought was the mole, and he had them followed the entire time.”
That’s the way I figured it to, but when it became obvious that the gal with whom Britt slept with was already aware that there was a specific meeting place, I started wondering if maybe Hank’s car is bugged or Ross’s computer emails were intercepted. Everything happened so quickly and then the meeting place gets changed to a liquor store??!!
RWG (nice way to throw the cops offtrack, but seems kinda convenient to me)
I suppose another remote possibility that Ashley called Zeitlin, he determined based on process of elimination who the mole was, and then he set the meet up. The timing is tricky, though.
And, to be precise, Britt isn’t native OB. He does live there.
Frankly, the interference during the call to Hank to relay the change of meeting place, made me wonder if someone the phone wasn’t bugged, or if a bug wasn’t in the car or even on Britt’s jacket.
also crossed my mind that zeitlin was actually setting up britt with ashley to get info from him.
i mean who really knows if she’s even a lawyer?
Re: “(Nor, as Hank points out, is he an Ocean Beach resident, so he doesn’t care that much if the town gets paved over to put up an airport.)”
Alan, Toonsterwu is right. Britt says that about not being a native, so not vested, to Zeitlin when they meet out at the…marina? estuary? wherever. It’s his excuse for working against Hank. He doesn’t say anything about the airport, though, because he doesn’t know about that yet.
“I’m still a bit curious how they found out where Melanie Farris was going to meet Laura Ross and Jason.”
My guess was that tan suit guy put a bug on Britt when he “hugged” him at the first meet with Zeitlin on the redeveloped shoreline.
I managed to see quite a bit of what happened coming, and was still floored by nearly all of it. Wow.
Is Laura in on Zeitlin’s plan too? Or am I overthinking things?
I was thinking that! But it seems far too intricate a plan for what payoff? Hank only refocused on Zeitlin because of the meet with Laura.
It’s possible she came on board after that meet, while working with Hank. It’s probably ridiculous, but I’m on my toes now.
u r over thinking it
This episode was the point at which I reached critical mass. Approximately 5 seconds after the show ended I penned my first “You had better renew this show” letter ever. I didn’t do this for Arrested Development. I didn’t do this for Deadwood. I didn’t do this for Party Down. I didn’t do this for Veronica Mars (the show’s younger sister) (Sorry Rob Thomas!). I didn’t do it for any of the myriad shows that probably deserved my pleas. But now I know why, this show deserved them more.
If this is what they give us for a penultimate ep. I can’t wait to see what the finale has in store, and god-willing, next season too.
was councilman albrecht in zeitlin’s pocket before hank visited for the first time with laura or after?
Don’t think that was made clear yet. My guess is before because Hank & Britt’s lawyer says that she just discovered that the councilman was an enemy to Zeitlin. I’m guessing Zeitlin’s paying him to be an opponent in the public so that that his plans don’t seem so predetermined and easy to accomplish.
Britt’s attempt to “warn [Ashley], without warning her” was just… bizarre, hilarious, and infuriating. I think I shouted “Britt, you IDIOT!” and laughed at the same time. That was my favorite moment of this bleak, bleak episode.
Yeah, loved that scene. Though finding out that she was also “in on it,” along with the city councilman, makes me wonder exactly how all these fools are okay with people getting murdered right and left. If this were an episoe of Law&Order, Ben Stone or McCoy would be whipping out subpeanas and arrest warrants for conspiracy to commit murder to half the people in that law office :-)
RWG (at least Jason ended up on the right side of things)
Unless I missed something (which is entirely possible), I don’t think it was made clear that Ashley is in on any of the murders. As for Albrecht, my first reaction was he’s in on it, either because of money or a threat, but then again, I was wrong about Jason. I don’t trust my own instincts anymore when it comes to this show.
Great episode, superb way of bringing the entire season together. I love Hank’s comment about “Missing the Zoic Era ” (hope I got the reference right) I can not wait to see how things end.
I did note that FX advertised next week as the Season Finale, NOT a series finale, so has any official decision been made?
I hope to see Terriers for next year!
“I miss the Mesozoic era.”
Terriers outdoes everything else onto air; sorry HBO, Showtime, AMC. Nobody slam dunks at this insane rate.
FX would be crazy not to renew. Low ratings are a result of terrible PR.
Fantastic show with a palpable feeling of dread as we neared the conclusion. I really didn’t want to go inside the liquor store and I really didn’t want to find out who was killed. One of the few times I felt real emotions for fictional characters.
I will add that I don’t see how building an airport is such a dastardly plan that I should think it’s evil in and of itself. The way Zietlin is going about is dirty, and of course I’m not on board with murder. But the “Oh Noes, Ocean Beach is going to get paved over!” is not getting to me. He’s building an airport that the show claims San Diego needs but no one has the political will to build. The good citizens of Ocean Beach will get paid for their land and relocated (at least the ones that Albrecht hasn’t killed yet). Their not going to poison them. And it’s an airport, not Bad Newz Kennelz. This season is built around NIMBYism?
Dave P, I think the episode’s mention of the land being seized by eminent domain suggests that the good citizens of Ocean Beach won’t be fairly paid for their land. Regarding how residents feel about their community getting destroyed for progress that may or may not benefit them, I guess you’d have to talk to people who’ve been through it. I can’t think of any instances where communities were relocated either, but that could be simple lack of knowledge on my part.
Having lived in the real Ocean Beach, this show does an amazing job of capturing the feel of the area. (In real life, it’s simply a neighborhood of San Diego, not an independent city or town)
I loved the way that the councilman bragged about keeping Starbucks out of Ocean Beach. In the real Ocean Beach, Starbucks fought city council and won to open up a location about 10 years ago. People still to this day drive by and yell “Get out of Ocean Beach!”
People from OB have a fierce pride of being from there, just as they portray on the show. In real life, San Diego has been trying to move the existing airport for decades as it sits on prime land next to the marina and downtown. The plot on Terriers to covertly move it to a less valuable piece of land fits almost perfectly within real San Diego / Ocean Beach politics.
They are doing a really good job on this one. Shawn Ryan must be from Ocean Beach.
“In real life, San Diego has been trying to move the existing airport for decades as it sits on prime land next to the marina and downtown.”
The one or two times I’ve had to pick up buddies flying in for ComicCon, it also seemed really tiny to me, especially for a city with a growing convention and tourist industry.
RWG (but it certainly is convenient if you are staying downtown)
God, it was frickin’ awesome! Why can’t all shows be this good? If it doesn’t get renewed, it won’t be about content because this show delivers in every episode.
So to start the “Save Terriers” campaign what do we do? Send dogs to FX? Dog treats? DVDs of “Life”?
Send an e-mail to user@fxnetworks.com with “Save Terriers” as a subject line and lots of praise for the show.
heh, it just struck me that this could be one of the few GOOD things about the show title.
“Save Terriers” as in don’t let the pound put it down :-)
RWG (we could even get Sarah Mclachlan to sing a song or something)
Yeah, I’ll be emailing FX my love and hopes that they bring it back. This is by far my favorite show on TV right now.
-Cheers
This episode didn’t really work for me as a STANDALONE piece. Far too much of the “Is this (a) evil or (b) good or (c) good pretending to be evil, or (d) evil pretending to be good or (e) good pretending to be evil pretending to be good, or…?” stuff. It seems clever when you’re watching it, but it turns into incoherence when you try to go over it carefully after the fact.
(GODFATHER II has the same problem in points– you’re not sure when Michael is being serious or when he’s faking out, or if he was honestly taken in but then figured it out.)
But since it’s so clearly Part One of a two-parter– and this show has been so good about resolving things cleverly– often delivering a lot more than you expected– during the season, I’m more than willing to wait a week to see how they finish this.
Two things I would be disappointed by:
1. If Britt’s hookup turns out to nothing more than an “evil bitch in disguise”. This is the sort of reverse that both 24 and THE GOOD WIFE pull– usually involving some major cheat. This show doesn’t normally pull this stuff, so it would be disappointing if it did.
Of course if it turns out she called Zetiln in a mortal panic– and either (a) she tells him who the mole is or (b) he had two top suspects and he concluded that she wasn’t it– that would be brutal but fair.
2. It would be even worse if the councilman turns out to be evil. It would mean that Maggie is either really stupid (she sent them for help to one of Zeitlin’s men) or (much, much worse) she’s one of Zeitlin’s people and she set them up.
There is a third possibility– she knew they were walking into a trap but sent them as a ploy to either free Britt up or set up Zeitlin. I’ve seen defense attorneys throw people under a bus in order to achieve their goals… but three people would be a lot.
I wish I could shake the nasty feeling that the show is going to bite off more than it can possibly chew. To mention, right at the end, that Hank’s old partner has just been suspended suggests that last week’s resolution blew up in some way.
This episode threw so many balls into the air, that I would assume (if this were any other show) that the finale would let a substantial number of them drop.
I really hope that doesn’t happen next week.
“To mention, right at the end, that Hank’s old partner has just been suspended suggests that last week’s resolution blew up in some way.”
I just figured it meant that someone high up in the PD chain figured that no one could have such bad luck to have an akli screw-up AND a serial-rapist as partners without being someone dirty themselves. So it was essentially a CYA. I found it kind of refreshing, actually, as opposed to those cop shows (I’m looking at you, L&O:SVU) where police break proceedure all the time and never pay any kind of price.
And, let’s face it, we’ve seen Gustofson(sp) do some really dicey stuff in deference to Hank. That it all seemed to turn out OK in the end might not be good enough for this show. If nothing else, it would lead to follow-up plots in upcoming seasons.
RWG (and, of course, it was a great excuse for the actor not being in this episode :-)
great episode, as usual, but it was a mistake to air it this week…should have held it off for next week.
i say that because, especially after the ratings gain made last week (over 700k and the highest since episode 2), things are going to significantly drop this week. the day before thanksgiving is a ratings disaster zone since so many people are traveling/drinking/going out. no one works tomorrow so its basically like a weekend, i.e. a friday. so, with that, id expect these numbers to be well down from what they were last week.
especially given the thin ice this show is on, if it was even possible, shawn ryan should have tried to avoid this date so he could 2 more chances in december to get the numbers up. now hes got 1. if next week isnt good, like at least close to a million, i cant imagine fx giving them another year.
The preview for next week used the words ‘season finale’, I hope that’s a sign of the network’s intentions.
usually just lurk here, but I gotta ask… what does RWG mean?
My initials :-)
RWG (see)
Why do you put stuff in parentheses after signing your initials every time, then? Just being pretentious? I found it confusing too.
Yeah, I guess you could call it that if you want to. Been doing it for two decades now on usenet, fidonet, GEnie, AOL, and dozens of website comment sections in addition to my blogs.
RWG (not planning to quit it anytime soon :-)
Really was screwing me up, namely because I wasnt noticing that it was only one guy doing it.
I even tried Urban Dictionarying it because I was so baffled.
Really you’ve been on the internet since 1990?
Yep, since 1988 to be exact, on usenet and fidonet. And this particular screenname (RWGibson13) since about 1992 on GEnie. Usually the RWG thing is easier to pick up on since it’s actually RWGibson13, but this system doesn’t allow for upper and lower case letters.
RWG (just upper case)
That’s funny. I was confused at first, too, but then I looked at his user name and figured he was just being pretentious, monogramming his responses. That alone would be fine, a lot of people do that, but the parenthetical remarks afterward negate the signature. Perhaps if you move the parenthetical remarks up a line and then sign it, your messages won’t be as muddled.
It reminds me of a book from my childhood starring the character of Lyle the Crocodile; there was a guy in it always sending letters that he signs, “Hector P. Valente (star of stage and screen).” So I like it. So there!
Love the show. Was wondering if the Zeitlin plot is going to be resolved next week or carried over into a, hopefully, second season.
Had the same questions as others about how Zeitlin figured out the meeting was changed to the liquor store. Figured a couple of people were watching; one car followed Hank/Britt, the other stayed at the house and followed Jason/Laura.
Does FX has a website where you can post reactions to their shows. Want to tell them to keep this show around.
Yes, and a more adult, more male, Veronica Mars is a great comparison; though VM’s villains were mostly individuals acting only for themselves; this has more of a film noir people in high places manipulating events feel to it. And while VM was a prodigy of a teenage girl, Hank and Britt are anything but; street smart goofs who can’t help sabotaging their own careers and personal lives.
Oh no! Too much hype for the finale!! I cannot wait.
On a side note, I really liked how the tone of this episode went from being really scrappy to feeling extraordinarily penultimate-like in the third act. It wasn’t at all like the Pelecanos masterpiece in every season of The Wire, but I thought it was more Shield-like in that it set up some badass things to come in the finale (as you so optimistically foreshadow for us).
Once again, I cannot wait!
Could someone please tell Hollywood how to pronounce “fiefdom”? (First syllable rhymes with thief.) First “Boardwalk Empire,” now here. It wouldn’t bother me if I didn’t love the show so much.
Yeah, that struck me as an odd-sound pronunciation as well. The other grammar/language gaffe in this one was “PRINCIPLE ARCHITECT” on one of the blueprints. Unless the architect in question had an extraordinary level of integrity, it should have read “PRINCIPAL ARCHITECT”.
Yeah, I was wondering if the show was trying to tell us that the speaker was uneducated/pretentious/using fancy words he doesn’t understand. But you’re saying you think that it’s the show itself (producers, director; can’t blame the writer) which is in that position? I’m afraid you might be right. Wow. I hadn’t caught it in Boardwalk Empire.
Just watched last night’s episode. Still shaking…
Alan – thanks for the link to FX. I intend to use it a lot.
u.s. out of o.b.!!!!
this town is really full of all kinds of characters. speaking of which…i’m on the fence about albrecht and ashley. at this point i have no idea which side of the fence they’re playing.
or maybe i just watched waayyy too much rubicon.
I have no idea either. And I watched Rubicon. :)
Someone mentioned a bug…
What about when Britt got the hug/patdown? Seems like a good opportunity to slap a bug on him, although I’m not sure where. I’d have to watch that part again.
Guys is it possible that Jason sold them out and got killed doing it ? it doesn’t make any sense for them to kill Jason and not Laura .
Awesome show .Can’t wait for the finale.
Four words: shit just got real.
That’s all I can say after just having watched the episode. Other than this is now a show I feel comfortable recommending to others, it being probably the best new show this year.
Wow.
Just…wow.
Maybe it’s because I was tired, ormy cat was bvothering me, or whatever, but I DID NOT see Jason’s death coming. I reacted to that in much the same manner as I did when Kate was killed at the end of season 2 of NCIS; pure shock. That aside, all I can say about this episode is Wow; just wow. If FX does not renew this show, it’d be a crime. It’s the best thing on TV, hands down.
Boardwalk Empire is just as great these past 3 episodes.
One question I have is why did Laura, and Jason go the liquor store after she found out the change in meet from the source? Hank and Britt were going to handle it. Yeah, she told Hank the about the change, but why go to the store? I’m thinking some of the those details were lost in the muffled phone call. It all happened so fast.
Can’t wait until the finale.
Well, Laura would have wanted to go because it’s HER source. Jason wouldn’t let her go alone. But the fat ALL of them are running around unarmed at that point is just beyond ‘Lets get gunned down any moment’ stupid. What the hell did they THINK was going to happen if things went bad? They weren’t even capable of putting up a fight.
While I liked the episode, for once I saw everything coming. As soon as Jason said they were checking the wind speeds carefully I knew it was an airport; Albrecht was such a character I assumed he was acting himself; and they had to kill someone, why not a character no one in the audience is too attached to, with the added benefit of both opening up the door to Gretch and Hank reuniting and throwing in some added tension when she finds out Hank’s involvement in his death.
The only thing I didn’t know was who the hell Britt was really working for. I like the idea that he’s keeping his options open.
Another absolutely brilliant episode. I really, rally hope FX will continue to support this show against all odds.
This show has me hooked … I even went so far as to buy the past 2 episodes on iTunes and email FX in hopes that this show will not be cancelled … This show is not like anything I’ve ever seen before and it would hurt TV in general to lose a show this original …
Had a good time in Terriers chat last night. Most of the chat was during commercials, but still neat to get peoples’ read on things in real time. Join us for the finale next week. Details show up on Twitter under Terriers hashtag.
Anyone else think that Laura Ross (Alison Elliott) is a perfect match made in heaven for Hank? I mean, I think Gretchen is way, way above Hank’s pay grade, but Laura is Hank’s unforgettable dream come true!
This episode just floored me.
Britt . . . I bought him betraying Hank. I don’t think he actually did, but I do think Hank telling Katie to lie to him strained and frayed their friendship. His fling with the lawyer . . . not sure what to make of that and how it relates to Katie. I think he’ll go back to her and probably find out the baby is his. Still, I could see them have the relationship die a/o find out the baby is not his and he starts a new relationship with the lawyer. That’s kinda/sorta how life works (sans the conspiracy sex angle), and she was likable with a seemingly real attraction. But at this point I don’t care. I trust the writers enough to write a great finale and can’t wait.
Councilman Albrecht . . . I guess I just took it as face value given their attorney Maggie vouched for him.
Overall, a great episode. I love that I do not know exactly how things will play out and that I actually care. I REALLY hope FX saves this show.
-Cheers
This show is so good. It is the only show I can remember actually letting out an audible gasp (when they showed Jason dead) or feeling real emotion and anguish (when Katie was telling of her one night stand to Britt). I don’t think I have ever felt such an attachement to TV show characters. Damn this show is good and it needs to come back.
Oh man, don’t even joke about letting Kurt Sutter near this amazing show. It means that the show will have a great second season and then turn into the worst written soap opera on basic cable. Britt and Hank will cry and complain during every episode. Gretchen will pull a gun on a nun or a baby every week. Gustafson will become toothless and irrelevant. And secret babies will still be a bad idea.
GREAT episode – I just LOVE Terriers! It’s funny, witty and complicated. Takes its time making a point, but when it does, wow…look out- poor Jason and even worse, poor Gretchen! She just might kill Hank over this, once she finds out WHY Jason was at that Liquor Store. OOOH Boy!
Since the posts have covered just about all my “theories” as to who was doing what to whom, I figured I’d toss an idea out which I haven’t seen posted here: Laura Ross is actually on Zeitlin’s side – SHE’S A BAD GUY!
She set the second meet up (the Liquor Store) for no good reason (Hank and Britt were on the case), and besides, how do we know she has a “source” at the Law Firm at all? She receives her messages in “code,” so no one knows WHAT and from WHOM she’s actually receiving anything. It also seems very convenient that she shows up, gets the guilty party to the rapes convicted, Gustavson suspended, all the while earning Hank’s BLIND LOYALTY. Maybe she’s connected to that rich kid who was initially accused of the rapes and wants to get back at Han? (This show…) Seems all too good to be true…Laura I mean. I may be wrong, but this is Terriers, where I am often wrong, so it won’t be any surprise. What do you guys think? Laura: thumbs up or down?
Laura can’t be a bad guy. On the wedding episode, the bad guys brought her in and were threatening her to get her source. Since they had no reason to suspect anyone was listening, there would be no reason for them to threaten her if she was on their side.
Now she could be on a third side and using Hank for some reason, but she’s not in with bad guys.
“poor Gretchen! She just might kill Hank over this, once she finds out WHY Jason was at that Liquor Store.”
To give Hank SOME credit, he DID tell Jason that he should think twice before getting involved. Jason was fairly warned that it was a dangerous situation. If he decided to go along with it, is it REALLY Hank’s fault that a fellow adult made an adult decision to get involved?
Celia, your right, it’s not really Hank’s fault. But when emotions are involved logic and reason go right out the window. In real life Gretchen wouldn’t give a damn that Hank “warned” him. It was Hank’s fault Jason got involved.
Let me first say, I love this show. I was left at the end of it mouth agape and wishing I could watch the finale immediately to find some reconciliation for my hurting heart. It’s the best thing out there, and in a competitive field, that’s saying something. Some thoughts on this weeks episode:
*For the first time since it aired, the first act of this episode did not work for me at all. I appreciate that Britt and Hank were at odds and all, and I thought they played that well, but the Laura/Hank interaction was unnatural and forced. I get that writers have a voice, but to try to have Laura be the second in a Hank interaction and try to keep up with the whiz-bang back and forth did not work for me at all. There was something unnatural about their conversation, and it was really the first time on this show I felt like actors were saying lines given to them by writers. And I liked Laura is the previous week’s episode. She’s smart and witty and all, but she ain’t Hank.
*Albrecht flipped. HE got money-whipped, betrayed Hank and Laura’s trust, and Maggie’s by extension. There was nothing at all unexpected or surprising, just disappointing. You want there to be people with principles out there, and you were hoping this was a kindred spirit. But alas, as charming as it is that a guy with a great stream can have influence in this town, charming has its price. And Zeitland apparently found it and paid it. Laura didn’t do herself any favors by issuing the “tens of billions” correction. Nice, lady.
* I think Britt is considering a life without Hank. I think he’ll decide he loves Hank with all his heart and all, but I think it’s on the table. Can’t say I blame him. Screw that guy thinking he knows what’s best for me.
*Hank can’t hide Jason’s involvement from Gretchen, can he? I think he would try, but she gonna find out, and she’ll never forgive Hank. Ever. Also, bang up job by Loren Dean with Jason. His arc was awesome, and they really made him a rich, relatable, sympathetic character. Well done.
More to say, but I really loved this episode, and love this show. God bless you, Ted Griffin, whoever you are, and, as always, All Hail Shawn Ryan.
The banter between Laura and Hank didn’t work for me either. But it’s so easy to let that slide because there was so much more to the story in such a short hour, or 42 minutes, or whatever the writers really have to work with.
Part of what amazes me about this show is just how much happens in the time allowed. Terriers reminds me of Breaking Bad in that respect. I couldn’t chat while watching this show because I would be afraid I would miss something important.
And this resonated with me also: “There was nothing at all unexpected or surprising, just disappointing. You want there to be people with principles out there, and you were hoping this was a kindred spirit.”
Except that it was unexpected for me. The only scene that had me a tiny bit worried that Albrecht *might* not be the real deal, was when he asked to keep the plans. But I REALLY wanted him to be a kindred spirit. :(
Love your last comment too. :)
Other than being reasonably certain that Hank and Britt don’t die, I have no idea how next week’s episode is going to resolve the season.
I noticed the episode was sponsored by Grey Goose. I recommend we all buy a bottle in an effort to “save our show.”
It might be more effective to write them a note saying “Thank you for supporting this show.” so that they see that their advertising dollars were well-spent.
Forget it, Alan. It’s Ocean Beach.
Perfect
I am new to this show, having only seen last weeks episode and this weeks episode. I was instantly hooked. I hope it stays around for a while!
I’ve never written to a network before to try and save a show. I just did that for this show. Only 1/600th of the country is watching this great show while 1/10th is watching DWTS? That’s not right.
I didn’t think that Jason would get killed, but then again this show is predictable in being unpredictable.
Now that we know what Zeitlin and Co. are up to, I wonder how Hank and Britt will foil their plans. If the writers at FX are as good as the writers of the 12th episode of Rubicon were, we’re in for a treat. If it’s like the 13th episode of Rubicon, I’ll be disappointed.
Save Terriers!
Did you say “Terriers / Sons crossover”?
fapfapfap
Shawn Ryan and Kurt Sutter are still tight; could SAMCRO set up an Ocean Beach charter?
YESSSSSSS SOA Ocean Beach…Imagining Gemma and Jax interacting with Hang and Britt…that would make the Best. Show. Ever.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Every time I read, “I can wait for the finale.” I get a little sad because I really don’t want this show to end, even if it does get renewed. It’s the only show in my regular rotation besides Modern Family, & SOA. (SOA is a whole other story.)
I had no idea Hulu viewings counted for ratings until someone posted about it last week or I would have played each episode over and over again. Guess I figured unless you paid for it, it didn’t count.
I love this show (sounding like a broken record with everyone else here :-). FX would have had an email by me, (as did AMC for Rubicon) if my life wasn’t turned upside down right now. But I promise it’s the one fun thing I’ll get done ’cause it just thinking about Terriers makes me happy.
I’m glad to see I wasn’t the only one isn’t sure who’s side Laura, the lawyer, or the councilman is on. I like to think that Conrad is right and he really is a kindred soul.
What really impresses me about this show is how they manage to pack so much of a story in such a short time slot week after week. It reminds me a lot of Breaking Bad.
That’s one reason I loved the episode with Brit in Mexico, though I know some were bothered by it, because it felt rushed. Funny, because I loved Rubicon in part, because it moved ever so slowly.
Terriers= WOW! Triple Ditto indeed.