‘Terriers’ – ‘Sins of the Past’: When Hank-y met Britt-y

“You should’ve just listened to me and walked away!” -Hank
If you’ve watched many of the other shows Tim Minear has worked on, you wouldn’t be surprised that his first (and hopefully not only) “Terriers” script was an extended flashback episode. That format – with this specific visual style, of characters walking from one room in the present into the next in the past (or vice versa) – is one he’s previously used on “Angel” (season two’s “Are You Now Or Have You Ever”) and “Firefly” (“Out of Gas,” which many fans consider that series’ high point), and for all I know would have gotten around to on “Wonderfalls” or “The Inside” or “Drive” had those shows lasted long enough.(*)
(*) Or did he? "Drive" is the only one of those three I watched to the bitter end.
Though “Terriers” isn’t exactly a show with a complicated mythology like “Angel” or “Firefly,” there is a lot of messy history to these characters that predates the events of the pilot. We’ve had hints or vague descriptions about how Hank lost his job and his wife, how he and Britt met, etc., and it feels right that we should dig up the past before Hank can make his move against Zeitlin in the final episodes.
While I love “Out of Gas,” it’s more for the present-day scenes and the atmosphere generated by the trips back and forward in time. Though the flashbacks are fun, only one of them (Kaylee’s) is in any way surprising given what we know about the characters in present-day. “Sins of the Past,” on the other hand, does a good job of both clarifying what we know about Hank and company but also upending some of our assumptions.
We may have thought it was the drinking that got him booted from the OBPD, and while that was a factor – and, as Hank admits now, reason enough for him to have lost everything even without the Reynolds frame – his behavior was far more extreme than that. All of a sudden, Gretchen’s anger about Hank investigating Jason makes much more sense, because we know they’ve been down this road before, and it was Hank’s refusal to leave things alone – to follow the same advice that Britt ignored from him when he attacked Gavin – that cost him his wife right along with his badge. (As that first Gretchen/Hank scene played out, I began repeatedly invoking the name of a deity with whom I’m not usually associated.)
So Hank wrecked his marriage because he couldn’t let something go, and it turns out he wrecked a pretty great partnership, too. We’ve seen in previous episodes, particularly the Tijuana trip, that Gustafson still reluctantly has Hank’s back in spite of the bad thing that went down between them, but the Mark of three years ago was even more unapologetically in Hank’s corner – looking out for him every bit as much as Hank is trying to do for Britt in present day. But Hank then, like Britt now, is in his doom spiral and can’t be stopped, and he takes things so far – or appears to, courtesy of Detective Reynolds(**) – that there’s no saving him, and Mark writes Hank off for a long time as a lost cause.(***)
(**) So do you think Reynolds was actually trying to frame Billy Whitman and got unlucky because of the flat tire? Or was he trying to screw with Hank and derail the investigation altogether? Or is it one of those instances where he thought either outcome was possible, and entirely desirable?
(***) If there’s one part of the episode that was slightly disappointing, it’s that what goes down between Hank and Mark doesn’t feel quite as horrible as the hints Mark had been dropping to Britt. Hank is entirely self-destructive, but other than the blowback that comes from having your partner bounced from the force as an irrational drunk with a vendetta, Mark doesn’t really get hurt. Hank failed himself, and Mark’s expectations for him, but I had a different picture in my head from previous comments.
The intermingling of past and present also continued the Hank/Britt role reversal that we first saw at the end of last week’s episode. Now Hank is the guy with his head screwed on straight (for now, at least), while Britt is drinking too much and stalking men he thinks have done him and his special lady friend wrong, and he takes a Drunk Hank-style step off a cliff when he delivers a savage beat-down on the innocent Gavin. And Hank’s well-intentioned decision to keep all of this secret from Britt blows up in everyone’s face, and seems to have their relationship torn just as asunder as Hank and Mark’s was three years prior.
Like Hank’s behavior in the episode where he needed the mortgage, this is a pretty extreme place to take one of our heroes, and it’s Minear cashing in nearly every bit of goodwill that Michael Raymond-James and the other writers have built up over the previous 10 episodes. If I didn’t like Britt so much already, this might be a hard act to get past, instead of a very bad thing done by a very good man in a lot of pain. But that’s one of the things I love about this show, which I hope I captured in this morning’s column: it doesn’t take the easy way out. It would be so easy (if a bit off-brand for FX) to just coast along on the enormous combined charm of Raymond-James and Donal Logue and do a show about goofy guys working goofy cases and getting into trouble with Britt’s girlfriend and Hank’s ex. But the show manages to have fun with Hank and Britt even as it takes their emotions and problems painfully seriously. I don’t condone what Britt does to Gavin, but I understand how he got to that place, and I felt for him and the blowback that was going to come from it even as I was wincing on behalf of Gavin.
A few people in this morning’s comments suggested that was one of the show’s stumbling blocks – that some people gave up on the show after what Hank did with the mortgage, or that the rawness of the emotion wasn’t what they were looking for in a buddy detective show. But to me, the show’s unflinching honesty about the flawed nature of these men – in the past and present – is what makes it great, and made me want to write 2000 or so words on why I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to it just yet.
Some other thoughts:
• At first, I was concerned that Hank and Britt’s first meeting seemed so at odds with the story Britt told Ray about that meeting back in the third episode, which involved Hank catching Britt trying to bust into a taco stand. But by their final flashback scene together, it was clear that this was the same story, just with some embellishment. No need for Britt to let Katie know he was briefly a suspect in a serial rape case, for instance, even if he ultimately played a heroic role in stopping one of the rapes, and Hank’s advice about getting a new partner and a new line of work tracks exactly with the earlier story.
• As I mentioned on this week’s podcast, I just love the little beats the show finds to end the pre-credits teaser on. Whether it’s Lindus asking the guys to rob him of $250 grand or Laura appearing out of the blue to say she’s solved the case that wrecked Hank’s life, they so frequently find these exit notes that put a smile on my face even before Rob Duncan’s addictive theme music starts playing.
• I like Laura Ross, and in the world in which we live today, it would make sense that someone like her would work on-line, but the former newspaperman side of me did cringe at her “I don’t work for dead tree media” line to Mark. But I loved Rockmond Dunbar’s delivery of “So she blogs. Do you tweet?”
• In the interview I did with Shawn Ryan and Ted Griffin back in the summer, Shawn said that “Midnight Run” was a definite spiritual influence on the series, and I absolutely thought of the sting Jack Walsh sets up for Jimmy Serrano when Reynolds complains that what he was trying to destroy wasn’t real evidence, only for Mark to retort, “It is now.”
• I really liked the lighting and costume choices for the scene where Hank is overseeing the lineup (which turns out to be foreshadowing Reynolds’ role as the real perp). Between the light and Hank’s black suit and shirt, it’s like Donal Logue is just a disembodied head looking down on this situation he’s lost all control of.
What did everybody else think?
this is the worst i’ve felt after watching a tv show since a certain shotgun-toting so-and-so was shot in the wire. hank alone. britt alone. katie alone. not good.
Please – no spoilers! I’m still only on Series 3, and you’ve just given me a major, major spoiler (I’ve been so careful, too!). Bugger :(
I know it ended ages ago, but I’m in the UK and we haven’t had it on terrestrial TY yet, so I’m gradually buying DVDs…
I loved this episode as I have all of the others, my one complaint was that last scene. It was well done and well played, but having the two guys discussing how he ‘needs a better partner’ was so on the nose that it kind of threw me. Otherwise, great job Minear et. al.
I agree that that particular line was not too subtle, but I also agree that Minear did a great job. He’s just so good at these types of episodes. I really hope he gets to work on Terriers again, and of course, before that, that Terriers doesn’t get cancelled.
I’ve never written to a network before, but I just did it yesterday. I just don’t want the show to be over!
“Crime Dog”, the first episode of Wonderfalls Fox ignored, was similar to that, with the episode told in flashback as Jaye sat in an interrogation room. But Minear didn’t get the writing credit.
Is “Crime Dog” actually the very first episode of Wonderfalls???
I recently purchased the entire series on DVD and that episode is listed fifth, with “Wax Lion” being the pilot/first ep.
Which is right?
Ryan: “Crime Dog” wasn’t the first episode, but it WAS the first one that Fox skipped. I think they advertised it, then pulled the show off the air before it was broadcast.
I was right there with you Alan when Hank was yelling at Gretchen, so well played and written, yet so painful to watch Hank so out of control. I couldn’t keep myself from shaking my head and muttering. Then Britt got me muttering again when he pulled up at the bar to get Gavin.
I’m not sure many shows could have made arresting a serial rapist cop seem like such an empty victory so smoothly. Did this case make Hank feel entitled to plant a little evidence here and there since he’s already been punished for the crime?
Ugh. And I mean that in the best possible way. I knew I was in trouble when I started choking up over Katie saying good-bye to Winston. Within the first ten minutes of the show. Good grief.
It occurred to me how powerful the good bye scene with Winston actually was. First, he served as their interlude to having a baby together. There was a lot of baggage tied to that if you think about it.
Also, she saw the truck out there so knew Britt was there. It occurred to me after the fact she must have thought he was there to make up and work things out, hence why she came in rather than go somewhere else until after he left. Maybe on some level, Britt did as well. So to realize in all likelihood she went from relief or at least hope that they could patch things back up to him still leaving her and taking the dog that was symbolic of their future together (marriage, kids, lifelong companionship, etc.), it struck me how well-crafted that scene was built, the subtlety, not to mention the acting. It was really gutting and to me speaks volumes of how great and tasteful the show is.
I am really not ready for this show to end.
-Cheers
Great episode as always. There’s one thing I can’t remember: Why did Reynolds agree to be in the lineup?
He couldn’t really just refuse for no reason. And he already interviewed several vics, so he must have figured nobody could ID his voice.
I loved that – they always use cops in line-ups (on TV anyway), and occasionally the witness picks the cop and everyone gives each other knowing looks about how unreliable witnesses are and that is the end of it. This episode did a great job of using those same audience expectations (and Hank’s expectations) against us.
Britt is absolutely right in how he reacted to Hank. I dont care how good your intentions are. as a man, you do not sit there and commiserate with the woman who screwed over your best friend, that is as bitch a move as there is. His responsibility was to let Britt know immediately the sneaky untrustworthy slut he was dating, which is exactly what she is, you can see it in her eyes, on her face…..shes out without her boyfriend for one night and she has to get drunk and fuck someone, she cant get through one night, disgusting. Britt was among the most present, loving, devoted boyfriends ive ever seen on TV, nothing she said about him not being ready for marraige or anything shes done is even remotely justitifed. The only thing that is true is she absolutely does not deserve him.
And Gavin isnt exactly innocent either, he fully intended to have sex with katie, he just got beat to it by another guy…..He didnt deserve the beating, but the guy that slept with his gf did, and because his best friend didnt tell him the truth, he was left to put it together on his own.
I agree about Gustuvson. Hank certainly didnt do anything that severe to him that would warrent some of the things hes said earlier in the season.
So…fabricating evidence to frame an innocent person because of your own drunken insecurities and possibly impicating your doggedly partner in the wrongdoing, these are everday sins Gustuvson should’ve shrugged off? I think you guys are forgetting that for FOUR YEARS he believed that Hank was cooking his cases. That’s enough to totally and completely shatter a person’s trust.
re: hank V gustavson – i really don’t think the whole story has been told here. we have to understand that this entire series was in the can before the first ep aired. i doubt that producers of this quality would use all of their big ammo in season 1. they fully expected to get more time down the road to unfold more layers of this story.
my take is that flashback hank is really just the middle-ish of his descent. i think he wrongs gustavson somewhere between losing his job and present day.
I agree with Conrad, I was left wondering what started Hank drinking in the first place especially w/ Gustuvson turning a (semi)blind eye to him drinking at work. I’m expecting a big, bad, ends justify the means action by Hank that Gustuvson has to back to be shown to us next season after FX does the right thing and renews this fantastic show!
I think it’s important to remember that if Hank was charged with fabricating evidence (which I assume he was not), that could throw into question every case they’d ever worked. Criminals would be coming out of the woodwork to have their convictions overturned. So while he may not have screwed Gustafson over personally in this episode, Gustafson has believed for three years that he very nearly screwed him professionally, and through a drunken vendetta risked putting some very bad people back on the street. Our Swedish friend is a pretty dedicated cop and I’m sure that was enough to damage (although not break) their relationship.
Also, perhaps tone it down a notch? Katie made a stupid mistake for which she deserves to feel guilty for a good long while. She is not some inveterate cheater who lives to betray her boyfriend. Please take a breath.
my take was not that hank was “making amends” to his partner for actions directly related to the rape case. but by putting this case to bed he could finally unload the cross he’s been baring for 3 years.
now that he’s in a good place with his sobriety and out from under this cloud, he can finally own up to his ex-partner for the past.
Wow Tim, I thought Neanderthals were extinct, but apparently not! “You can see it in her eyes” that she’s a slut? Really? I’m still of the opinion that Katie was slipped a roofie that night and I’ve seen nothing to change my mind.
You think that if a friend, a deeply troubled friend confides in you, that your responsibility is to rat her out? And you think that if a man hits on a good looking woman, he deserves a beating? Which branch of the Taliban are you in?
Hold on – Hank didn’t try to frame that guy. Dutch – er, Reynolds did.
Am I wrong?
I was wondering if anyone else thought a roofie was involved. This show already has enough in common with Veronica Mars. A roofie might drive it over the top. Nevertheless I’ve been thinking about the same thing. In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if Gavin slipped her the roofie. Didn’t he try to take her home that night? I always wondered how she wound up with the professor. Perhaps they were in cahoots?
Actually I would be surprised since I think the writers are better than to give Katie a cheap do-over out of her predicament.
Just watched this episode…..think Tim’s comment should maybe have been deleted? Bit much.
Tim, I think you could cut Katie a little slack and maybe Britt will do the same!
Consider this:
She wants marriage and a baby, but gets scared once she thinks Britt is going to make it happen -completely understandable. Does anyone out there think heâ€™s ready? Not to mention she was harassed by ex-partner Ray, had a gun held to her head by a member of a drug gang and her fiancÃ©â€™s work is not your typical 9 to 5 (Britt finds a dead body, gets thrown through a window, beat up in a parking garage, kidnapped and taken to TJ). While she may not mind stitching up a bad guy, directing her boyfriend and another woman in a photo op and it seems his job pays well, $1200 cash to look through police files and solve the death of a transvestiteâ€™s friend — itâ€™s a lot to think about when considering your future. So she goes out, has too much to drink and makes a â€œgrievous g*dd*mn mistakeâ€.
Forgive much?
things you learn from terriers: losing the dog is much more painful than giving back the ring.
I laughed. Nice job.
Nice one!
That really did sort of highlight reality though. The ring was a given, something Katie had come to grips with because it was totally obvious. Winston though, it’s something they shared and that was their dog they sort of got as their de facto baby. It was that unexpected loss she had not been prepared for and seemed realistic in how that would push her over the edge. My wife (a non-regular watcher who is not much of a dog person) even commented on how sad and emotional that scene was.
This show gets better and better while SofA is circling the drain. But I fear that the MC will be back next year while our beloved Terriers are at the unemployment office.
Thanks for the email address – I have sent an email to FX, the first time I have ever written in support of a show.
To the other posters on here who don’t have a clue – THIS IS NOT A COP SHOW. These guys don’t play by the rules. I think that the illustration of this being a grittier, more realistic Rockford Files for the 21st Century is spot-on. Maybe they should give the guys a beat up bronze Camaro to drive around in.
Here’s to hoping the show gets a second chance!
Actually Jim Rockford drove a Firebird
Ok, I stand corrected. But I think a classic 70s body style car like that, just a bit beat up, would fit perfectly in Terriers.
Watching the episode again tonight, when Hank apologizes stating “I know I owe you an ammends….” such superb writing! Love it.
Sat in the dark for many long minutes after this one ended. If I didn’t know otherwise, I’d say this was real life playing out in front of very good hidden cameras, so honest is the writing and acting. The brutality of the well-intentioned was overwhelming. Terriers IS the best show on TV.
Maybe I’m completely wrong in this, but I thought that Hank DID plant the fake evidence in the car. The last flashback was him letting Brit out of jail, and when Brit asked about the rapist didn’t Hank reply: “I took care of him”, or “I’ll take care of him.” Note that this was before the evidence was planted chronologically.
No, Hank just means that he’s going to get the rich guy sooner or later through his usual terrier-like pursuit. But Reynolds actually planted the stuff in the trunk.
The only part I really didn’t like was the Reynolds frame subplot. Maybe I’m just showing my age here, but it reminded me too much of what the Law&Order producers did to Profaci all those years ago. Here we had a kinda, sorta regular character who was sacrificed for the sake of a plot that was already cliche thirty years ago.
Other than that, great episode. Sometimes I don’t think the acting on this one gets the kudos it deserves, especially for the supporting cast. Laura Allen, for instance, was just amazing in her scenes here.
I’m thinking about writing F/X an actual “dead trees” letter complete with a stamp asking them to give the show another chance.
RWG (it’s the best TV show I currently watch)
I thought of the Profacci episode too, but that was a little different — there, they made Profacci’s new partner out to be a way-too-obvious bad guy before revealing it was him instead, in a fairly obvious development. This one, however, just came out of the blue.
Im glad they finally dug into the past to reveal some roots to this tree. I think it’ll be a great way to further develop the characters. Frankly it felt pretty clear that they were trying to parallel the relationship between past-Mark and past-Hank with present-Hank and present-Britt.
I love the show and I hope they can gain some momentum and keep it going. I also hope they dont spend too much time with Britt & Hanks “mending” period. When the show revolves around two characters, it seems inevitable that they will make up so its almost annoying to see them create a scenario like this so quick. Frankly i’d be livid if I was Britt and I dont know how quickly id give Hank my trust again… And that distance may be hard to watch. Ultimately theyre pulling an emotion out of me, so theyre doing a good job- its just one of those gripes i have from time to time with my favorite shows (good example- Sylar frequently flip flopping from good to bad on HEROES)
Funny thing: I have sympathy for Hank’s behavior toward Gretchen. It might not have been his thought process, but Hank believed Gretchen was raped by Whitman and let it slide, resulting in other women being raped. I can see getting angry at a victim for not trying to prevent other future victims from being hurt in the same way, whether or not it is fair.
So, how does Britt get out of this one? I mean, he’s going to get more than a night in the drunk tank for giving that guy a pretty savage beat down.
Hell I love this show so much. I sent an e-mail to that address you gave, better believe it.
I love how this show can be so funny while at the same time delivering such intense and/or gut wrenching scenes. It reminds me of the first season of Breaking Bad, and I mean that in quality too. FX HAS to give this show another season, please!!!
I’ve never written an email to a network before, but now that we’re so close to what may very well be the end of “Terriers”, and because a lot of people seem to be rallying on this method (including Shawn Ryan), I’m going to.
As for tonight: Loved the editing transitions from past to present, and it was heartbreaking to see both Gustafson 3 years ago realizing that his partner’s gone off the deep end, and Gustafson in the present day finally getting an apology from Hank (as per A.A.’s 9th step) for shaming their partnership.
FYI: This episode was directed by Tucker Gates, who also directed two of the all-timer great LOST episodes “Ab Aeterno” and “The Substitute.”
I really liked the 9th-step apology from Hank to Gustafson as well. I thought that Dunbar played Gustafson’s reaction with extraordinary skill; Gustafson clearly didn’t see that apology coming and didn’t think Hank had it in him. The gentle incredulous smile with which he accepted Hank’s apology was just masterful.
I couldn’t help but wonder if, after that moment, he would still say to Britt “Hank WILL let you down.”
I can’t believe anyone would stop watching at the Mortgage episode. That was the first episode that made me think “Holy heck, this could be a great series.”
That’s how I reacted to it, but at the same time, what Hank does there is really, really bad. It’s not hard to understand someone deciding “I really dislike this guy now and don’t want to watch a show about him.”
Yeah, that was my reaction. “Damn, this guy’s complex!” When I mentioned that that was a breaking point, I was merely reporting the reaction of an acquaintance–not endorsing it!
“(***) If there’s one part of the episode that was slightly disappointing, it’s that what goes down between Hank and Mark doesn’t feel quite as horrible as the hints Mark had been dropping to Britt. Hank is entirely self-destructive, but other than the blowback that comes from having your partner bounced from the force as an irrational drunk with a vendetta, Mark doesn’t really get hurt. Hank failed himself, and Mark’s expectations for him, but I had a different picture in my head from previous comments.”
are we sure this is the whole story for the Hank/Mark breakup? I got the feeling that there was more to it, but that we just haven’t seen/heard it yet.
Also, the thing that disappointed me was the extra stupidity shown by Reynolds in the end– he is able to stay off the radar for 7+ rapes, but is dumb enough to destroy evidence INSIDE a police evidence locker? Come one…
I can see that happen…because of all the time he spent without being caught when he was right in the open.
After a point you feel untouchable and since the attention seemed to be focused on someone else, he took care of it as quickly as possible.
This is a pretty minor and pointless thing really.
loved the ep and agree with most all the positives read here.
my only issue is with what/how was uncovered by the blogger [“do you tweet?”]. i don’t think i missed anything, but would have liked some acknowledgment of how/why she came across the story and what she actually found.
otherwise, the ep was top notch.
It’s Temecula.
I think she started investigating Hank, and that led her to the case that unraveled his career. She wasn’t focused on Billy, so she was able to see the bigger picture (and cross jurisdictions without issue).
chrissy – i could see that being the implied story for viewers, but she’d have to be the best/fastest g-damned blogger/journalist in the u.s., let alone ocean beach.
it seems to me this ep takes place not more than a day or two after last week’s ep when britt and katie broke up. if she just looked into hank since the hotel, that’s a lot to do on an unsolved rape case from years ago.
Conrad, that was my only nit with this ep, as well. It’s just a really thin stretch that the journalist from last week would be the person to bring new evidence to light. Other than that….stellar ep.
Ah, I see your point. Yes, a bit too quick.
I thought last night’s episode of Terriers was amazing! I couldn’t agree more with you when you say: “the show’s unflinching honesty about the flawed nature of these men – in the past and present – is what makes it great” That’s so true! Britt’s my favorite character on the show. Two of my favorite parts include the exchange between Britt and Gavin and when Britt ended his engagement to Katie. I really hope there’s another season of Terriers.
[ology.com]
Yikes. When Gustafson gave Reynolds the evidence bag I suddenly realized the show was going to make this enjoyable peripheral character a truly bad, bad guy. And then I thought, no, no way, it’s clearly Billy (inspired choice of actor by the way – I can’t look at that guy without just assuming he’s doing something untoward). And then, “why don’t you close the door”, and I think I literally gasped. I liked that they resisted the urge to make him some sneering monster after he was found out – he’s still just the guy you work next to. It’s just that’s awful.
The Britt scenes were hard to watch. I don’t see how he comes back from this, personally, legally, or relationship-wise. In the flashbacks, he’s this essentially decent guy who steals stuff, but he doesn’t hurt people and he calls 911. Now, he’s a man who beat another man into a Jared-Leto-in-Fight-Club mess over literally no evidence (question: who brings a Polaroid camera to a night club?) I can’t imagine Katie wanting him back after that.
I don’t know if “rawness” is a prime component of a PI story, but it’s that kind of honestly that drives a good noir story. It might not be shot in black and white, but “Terriers” gives me a weekly dose of one of my favorite genres along with some great back and forth dialogue and acting as well. Thanks for being so vocal in your support of a great show Alan. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a second season, even though that might change once I see that last shot you were talking about.
Holy cow, that was an amazing hour of television!
What bums me out is that the buzz should be about Donal Logue’s Emmy nod and not whether or not Terriers will be back next season. THAT should be a foregone conclusion. Meanwhile, Dancing with the Idiots attracts millions of viewers. Good taste is dead.
It was brought to my attention yesterday that not only is America’s Funniest Home Videos still on, but it gets 7.5 million viewers.
There just needs to be some way to make low-rated shows financially viable, in the way that small-budget movies can be financially viable. I have no idea what that is. But clearly people, en masse, do not turn to TV for quality storytelling.
Logue definitely deserves an Emmy nod. Even when Hank’s behaving like a jackhole, I totally feel for the guy. Dude is amazing.
logue plays a REALLY convincing drunk. so casual, but you can see it in the eyes and a slightly unsteadiness to the character. just enough for his partner to notice but not completely obvious to anyone else.
My letter to John Landgraf, head of FX:
Dear Mr. Landgraf,
You have done a wonderful thing: you greenlit a full season of Terriers, the BEST show on TV. Hyperbole? Not in the least. I am a discerning TV watcher. The only shows I currently make appointment viewing are Mad Men (on hiatus) and Terriers. I have several others on the DVR, like Boardwalk Empire and The Walking Dead. But I make sure I’m home Wednesday night at 10 so I can watch Terriers live.
Every friend I’ve introduced Terriers to has become hooked on the show.
I know the ratings are low.
But I am asking you with all sincerity to give this brilliant, human, complicated, smart, dark, funny, honest series a second chance. But PLEASE have your PR team properly brand it.
I live in NY, and I only saw a few signs in the subway for Terriers. If I didn’t know from reading blogs that Shawn Ryan had created it, I never would have watched, as I’m not into shows about dogs.
The brand of the show is the friendship of these two bottom-feeding heroes who will do anything for each other. The new campaign should be based around your truly remarkable, Emmy-worthy stars, Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James. And it should be rife with all the amazing accolades the series has received from critics.
Pitch this show like the smart, dark, complex Award-winner it is. It should be set up like a Dennis Lehane movie trailer, not a goofy show with the dog from Frasier.
Please give Terriers a second season and a second chance to make audiences aware of what it really is.
Bravo!
I hope he reads all the comments on this blog.
Agree whole-heartedly!
Fans also need to send emails to user@fxnetworks.com with â€œSave Terriersâ€ as the subject, supposedly the number of emails received are being counted. No 2nd season â€“ NO WAY!!!
Excellent job! Not hyperbole at all.
Obviously, my preference would be for terriers to continue on fx, and become extraordinarily successful, but if FX wasn’t willing to give it another chance, do you think lightning could strike twice, and DirecTV could come in and save the day? It worked with Damages, and I like Terriers WAY more than I like Damages. Not to mention they did give FNL a second life…
Do not hold your breath. Damages was a multiple Emmy winner with a big-name star and had three years to build an audience. (Albeit an audience so small that FX canceled it in spite of those other things.) I can see why DirecTV would view that as a show that might inspire people to ditch cable to subscribe to them. Terriers, great as it is (and I like it a whole lot more than I ever liked Damages) just doesn’t have that kind of prestige factor attached.
If FX doesn’t renew it, it’s done.
huzzah, the ratings doubled vs. last week. hopefully fx sees this as room for growth and gives it another shot at life.
I think the character arc the last few episodes has been amazing, from the moment that Katie put Hank in an absolutely impossible moral position to the stalemate between Hank & Britt tonight. I did not expect Britt to react violently: I always got the impression (and this episode reinforced it) that he was a non-violent criminal (a lover not a fighter). Yet he was brutal in this episode, both to the beating victim and to Katie herself. He has cruelty in his personality from somewhere; he’s not just the goofy guy who’s good at B&E.
It’s pretty ballsy writing to drive a wedge this intense between the two buddies on a buddy show. This show has guts to spare.
[I’m one of those fans who thought ‘Out of Gas’ was amazing.]
How can “Shat my Dad Says” still be on the air and “Terriers” be so close to cancellation?
I just don’t understand.
“it’s highly illogical.” – spock
Wow, just wow. That was like an emotional punch to the gut in the best possible way. Alan, thanks for your earlier post on why Terriers should be saved. I caught the first few episodes on FX and liked them quite a bit but hadn’t caught up on the last few episodes due to my DVR gridlock. But your post reminded me of why I liked the show to begin with and so I caught up on Hulu (as I’m not Nielsen family, I figured that this would be the best way for my viewing to be counted towards their ratings since they need every viewer they can get). I have to say that I’m so glad I caught up on these episodes as this show seems to get better and more lived-in feeling with age.
I was excited to see that Terrier’s ratings went up this week. They improved about 50% in the demo and nearly 100% in overall viewers (see link below). However, their total number of viewers is still really tiny. Do we think this will be enough of an uptick to prevent cancelation?[tvbythenumbers.zap2it.com]
One really has to marvel at a show that can do the kinds of tricks that TERRIERS performs every week.
They put a detective in the voice lineup, and the victim nearly identifies him as the rapist. I think “Wow, what a terrific way to demonstrate that lineup identifications are wrong as often as they are right.” (Which is true.)
Then they show Hank upset when she says she thinks it might have been #2 (the detective) but just isn’t sure enough to ID anyone. You can see he still thinks it’s Whitman and I think “What a great way to illustrate how a drunk thinks and acts. He has his mind made up and nothing will change it– not even when his victim does an epic fail.”
And then they reverse it. The “here’s how realized who did it” story was weak. And it’s very improbable that the police would pay Whitman’s lawyer $1,000 to set up a sting based on a hunch. But it was worth it to get the layer on the earlier scene… and the speech where Hank admits that he was blacking out so often that he didn’t know if he’d planted the evidence or not is stunning. Someone here really understands addiction.
Best of all, there was no barf-inducing talk of Hank going back on the force. And they left enough open space for viewers to wonder if maybe there isn’t even more to the story.
Alan, you might be right that that case is how Hank lost both his job and his marriage. I’d be surprised if it’s that simple. If you listen to enough leads at A.A> meetings, you learn that it’s usually the job first and then, sometime after, the marriage (or the marriage and then the job).
In fact, I wouldn’t be shocked to learn that the thing that drove Gretchen away was that Hank– after constantly accusing her of sluttiness and infidelity– was the one who cheated. If( so, my money is on the high-powered defense lawyer who seems to know Hank much better than an employer normally would.)
And having Brit explode takes him out of ‘comic sidekick’ mode. He’s seemed almost too good to be a former crook– and now we have a dark side that makes the character plausible.
I don’t know if they can keep this level up, but TERRIERS is very close to being the best show on TV. Its ability to do character-based drama that resolves in entirely plausible ways is amazing. Plus, they can write love interests who don’t get along with the male characters– for reasons that seem completely reasonable and who remain entirely likable.
BREAKING BAD and MAD MEN have many fine qualities, but Skylar White and Betty Francis are not among them. They’re both one-note bitches that you don’t feel sorry for. I doubt that any viewer feels that way about Gretchen or Katie (other than the eight-ball who posted a comment)
I would really miss this show if it goes away. More than anything since LIFE. (And, for the record, I hated Donal Logue in that show.)
Definitely disagree about Skylar. She has been incredibly multidimensional. IMO definitely one of the highlights of Breaking Bad. How you can’t feel bad for a loving wife who finds out her husband has cancer, finds out he has been selling meth, and had her kid turn on her when she tried to break ties I don’t understand.
Great episode, still sitting here contemplating it…
One thing I’m surprised others haven’t brought up as well, when we consider this episode into the overall history, is Gustafson’s initial queries to Hank way back when Hank framed Lindus (as well as the now revealed arc for Hank and Gretchen).
I think I posted last week I wondered how Britt would react if/when he found out Hank knew…….well, here we are.
For y’all wondering how Britt will remain free enough to maintain his sublime sidekick dysfunction, the neat answer is:
Katie will redeem him, possibly by talking Gavin out of pressing charges.
My take on saving Terriers: if you want your email to count for more than just the count, empathize future profits, loss-leadership vs. AMC/HBO, and play to FX’s (surprisingly) good taste. About 50/30/20% seems reasonable
“Dear FX Bigwigs,
Great job greenlighting the best new show of the year.
Bad job with letting Ryan pick that name.
Here’s why you should keep it:
1. Top-10 lists (i.e. DVD sales & season 2 eyeballs)
2. Branding. You gonna beat AMC with S3 of SoA? No, you are not. It would take me a picosecond to choose between Terriers & Mad Men, though I might have to think for a minute about Terriers vs. Breaking Bad.
(You gonna beat HBO with Justified? Well, actually, yeah. Unless A Song of Fire and Ice hits.)
3. Justice & status. I mean: who wants to be the douchebag at Fox proper that noosed Firefly on Fridays and drowned it in notes? No irony: if I knew who the exec was & saw him in public, I would beat him raw and do the time whistling “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.”
Admit it, you sympathize (hopefully not with said douchebag… even if you had drinks with him last night.) It’s easy to tell Terriers isn’t so shackled.
4. Sometimes when you tilt at a windmill, you knock something free and start the grain grinding. I can tell you this: I’ve never heard friends televangelize a show so devoutly… all three of them.
Gentlemen, ready your lances.
Not only will you look like heroes, but you just might make out like bandits to boot.
Either way, quality TV ad & streaming revenue is a war, not a skirmish.
Think strategically.
Sincerely,
(the minister)”
Oh, and the email header:
Email Screener: r.e. Terriers. Please Pass This On (Salient. Realistic. Capitalistic.)
I am as big a fan of this show as anyone. The acting is consistently superb and the writing, for the most part, is top notch. One thing that bugs me, however, is the writers’ frequent use of coincidence as a cheap plot device.
One week, Hank just happens to overhear a suspicious conversation between two principals from one of his earlier cases in a men’s room at the same hotel where his ex-wife just happens to be having her wedding, which he has crashed.
Then this week we learn, in a flashback, that his wife had attended the same college and just happened to have had a sexual relationship with a high profile rape suspect that Hank just happens to be investigating.
Really?
While I am as reluctant as everyone, including Alan, to criticize a quality program that appears to be on the verge of extinction, it should be pointed out that the scripts’ integrity would be better served without the use of convenient coincidences.
Agreed… The only chink in some pretty impenitrable armor.
I spent all day Saturday watching episodes 1 – 11 back to back etc. and have fallen in love with this show (and woke up today to read Allen’s show recaps back to back etc.). Hopefully FX can find a way to justify bringing the show back for a second season and a new marketing campaign to hook new viewers. Hell, would it hurt for FX to immediately re-air season 1 once it ends with a new marketing push so that people that missed the boat could set up the dvr or watch it live? I for one will be telling everyone that they need to start watching this show to help save it.
Hank should have taken his own advice and lied about when he found out about Katie. The correct answer was “She just told me it wasn’t the right guy.”. Britt is obviously way too pissed off and not listening to reason, like THAT was the right time to tell him something else he had the right to be pissed off about.
I hope Britt comes to his senses before the finale. Especially if it ends up being the series finale…
And it just occurred to the writers are being sly possibly. Britt will love his kid no matter what? Even if it’s possibly not his kid genetically?
Last week you mentioned that what Hank did wasn’t as horrible as Mark had been intimating. I suspect that Hank’s behavior (too drunk to remember whether he’d planted evidence) may have gotten Mark the same kind of treatment Gustafson did (i.e., suspension due to his partner’s behavior). So, Hank is perpetually drunk on the job and unreliable, acts like a wild man, may have planted evidence, and then likely gets Mark suspended. Sounds like good reason to be p.o.’d.