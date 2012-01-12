‘The Finder’ – ‘An Orphan Walks Into a Bar’: Microwave man

Press tour demands kept me from writing a review of “The Finder,” which just aired its first regular episode – the characters were introduced in a “Bones” episode last spring (which Fienberg wrote about) – tonight on FOX. I gave my opinion of it on this week’s podcast. Short version is that I like Geoff Stults and Michael Clarke Duncan together, don’t necessarily like the two new female characters they added to replace Saffron Burrows, and wonder about the level of quirkiness/wackiness (though it was mostly in control here). Overall, I feel much the same way I do about “Bones”: it’s a light, well-executed procedural (very much like a USA drama), but not necessarily something I will feel compelled to watch again.
For those of you who watched it, what did you think? Did you think this episode was better or worse than the backdoor pilot? Do you prefer the newbies to Burrows, or vice versa? Is Walter too quirky or just quirky enough? And does casting an actor as tall as Stults opposite Duncan take too much away from Duncan, who is usually defined as much by his size as his sense of humor?
Have at it.
Bones is no “Neon Rider” but if I was stuck on a plane to British Columbia in the middle of a snow filled eve, I would watch it if it was a free iTunes download.
Hart Hanson remains the “Oliver Perez” of television.
I’m in the middle of watching it for the first time…kinda digging it. If it wasn’t for Michael Clarke Duncan, I probably wouldn’t even give it a second look
I laughed a lot (at the “behind the scenes” with the 2 male leads asking each other questions) – they were very funny together. The females on the cast need to get better (don’t know if it’s the writing or the casting) but there’s enough chemistry so far with MCD and GS that I’m willing to give it more time
I liked it. I like the change into two female characters. MCD was very good and i think he and GS work well together. For me the best moments are when GS isnt being quirky and was having the serious discussion with MCD about Willa. The MCD and Willa stuff looks promising. The weakest point seems to be the female marshal. she is easily replaceable as a love interest.