‘The Paul Reiser Show’ – ‘Father’s Occupation’: Curb your laughter?

I offered my review of “The Paul Reiser Show” yesterday morning. Now it’s your turn. What’d you think of the “Mad About You” guy’s attempt to do his own version of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for NBC?
I offered my review of “The Paul Reiser Show” yesterday morning. Now it’s your turn. What’d you think of the “Mad About You” guy’s attempt to do his own version of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for NBC?
Awful.
The “nonworking dad with a bunch of guys whose only connection with him is their kids all go to school together” show has some promise. Maybe.
The “Curb Your Enthusiasm Lite” premise… not so much.
I’d rather have seen an improving Perfect Couples, which was underrated. It’s amazing that from the first commercial for Reisers show you could tell it was a Curb wanna be, so much to the point they tried to play off of it by having David appear. It was so-so, nothing will compare to Curb, which is probably the funniest show on tv. Doubt I’ll be catching Reiser show anymore, just have trouble believing it will ever be very good, he just isn’t that funny.
Perfect was getting better every single episode. It’s truly ridiculous they replaced it with this crap.
Will it make a difference if you haven’t seen “Curb?” And is it better or worse than “Mr. Sunshine?” (Yoy)
Not really, and much worse.
Ugh… Has some potential but its a little too self-aware. Absolutely hated the lunch conversation with Larry David. The only thing I laughed at was the “On Survivor, Where do they poop?” because it came out of nowhere.
Agree that there is potential there because Andy Daly especially is a funny, funny person. He’s an amazing character actor who deserves better. Hopefully he’ll get it.
Just run the gane show.
Game show. Five words and I blew it.
Yeah, the game show stuff was amusing. Otherwise very weak.
Really bad… Would much rather hear the A.C. Newman theme to Perfect Couples for 30 straight minutes than watch another episode of this. Was this really that much better than the Ryan Hansen show “Friends With Benefits” that they have stashed away, yet will never make it to air?
Alan, you were really soft on just how bad this was. By comparison, watched Happy Endings last night, and that was 100 times better than this. Even Mr. Sunshine was much better. Paul Reiser shouldn’t have come back to make this… Makes me really bearish on the new Tim Allen show.
I saw the “Friends with Benefits” pilot (I think they did some recasting after the version I saw though) and it was a masterpiece compared to the Paul Reiser Show. FwB wasn’t all that funny, but the cast was charming enough and the show didn’t feel like slow death. It was yet another predominately, white young people in their twenties exploring relationships concept. Not as good as Perfect Couples though.
Yeah, this was godawful. After the podcast, I thought maybe you and Dan were being overly harsh, and I figured, “Hey, I really liked Mad About You, I like Paul Reiser, so maybe I’ll like it better than they did.”
Nope. If anything, you guys were too kind. Couldn’t even finish watching the first episode.
Yikes, that was horrible.
I liked it- Curb Lite.
The best part of the show was the second segment with Larry David. I guess I’m a little biased because I have seen a lot of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Wow, that guy who played the d-bag in “Aliens” has gotten old….
Flipped over during intermission of a hockey game. Wish I hadn’t. Awful, unwatchable, nothing amusing about it whatsoever.
I thought it was pretty terrible. It really just made me want to watch Curb. Having Larry David there almost let me pretend that I was for a bit, but only for a bit…
Awful and slightly racist and not in a funny way. The whole thing felt forced and contrived. Dads struggling with how to raise their sons who never appeared is not funny either.
If curb your enthusiasm were a bad sitcom it would be this show.
Terrible. I like Reiser, but the whole idea that he is in some ways “worse” that Larry David, was made completely ridiuculous by the fact that the show had absolutely no teeth at all, and was worsened by David showing up just so that we’d better remember how this show works when it’s actually funny. For all of his kvetching about how horrible his behavior was during the game show taping, it nowhere approached David’s ability to grate, irritate, and alienate those around him. The end result was someone trying to limply convince us that he’s abrasive, much like an uncle with no comic timing at a family reunion trying to convince everyone that he’s funnier than Buddy Hackett.
“Perfect Couples” was the show made for yuppies, made by yuppies and still it was SO much more welcomed than this. (Plus, I agree with the commenter that PC was getting better every episode. I really do kind of miss it.)
I felt actually insulted by Reiser’s opening, with his “I got everything, so what do I do now?” that I left the room.
I thought the “Paul Reiser talks about his life” bit was just for the promos, but then when they were actually part of the show…no, it just didn’t work.
There were some funny bits, but if I wanted to watch “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, I would. I don’t really need a broadcast version, complete with similar music and generic wife and Larry David to boot.
It feels like a new sitcom with Paul Reiser could have been entertaining, but this is not it.
I think Paul Reiser works better when he’s got a strong “other” to play off of, like his scenes with Jaime or Ira or Lisa in Mad About You. As the single center of the show, he’s almost too much.
Plus, it doesn’t seem to fit with Community, P & R, The Office and 30 Rock
Best I can say is that I expected worse after hearing Alan and Dan’s review. It was okay. Prefer Perfect Couples. Any chance they run whatever they have left of that show after this run finishes?
Terrible show. I cringed while watching it on Thursday. Boring premise as well as bad acting, although I have a feeling that the weak scripts have something to do with it as well as the fact that none of the characters were interesting in the least. Stupid plotline on Thursday’s episode as well. What were those dentist and cat plotlines, besides boring? It’s as if the show wanted to be Curb Your Enthusiasm meets Modern Family only not funny at all.