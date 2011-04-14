‘The Paul Reiser Show’ – ‘Father’s Occupation’: Curb your laughter?

Senior Television Writer
04.14.11 26 Comments

I offered my review of “The Paul Reiser Show” yesterday morning. Now it’s your turn. What’d you think of the “Mad About You” guy’s attempt to do his own version of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” for NBC?

Around The Web

TAGSAmy LandeckerAndrew DalyBen ShenkmanOmid DjaliliPAUL REISERTHE PAUL REISER SHOW

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP