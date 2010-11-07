‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Guts’: Escape from Atlanta

A quick review of the second episode of “The Walking Dead” coming up just as soon as I’m an organ donor…
“There’s us, and the dead. We survive this by pulling together, not apart.” -Rick
Of the three “Walking Dead” episodes I’ve seen, “Guts” was the most disappointing. It’s not that it’s bad, but that it’s familiar.
The story actually deviates a fair amount from the comic book (where Glenn is the only survivor Rick meets inside Atlanta, and where several of these characters, notably Merle Dixon, don’t exist at all), but the vibe overall – survivors under siege, fighting with each other as much the attacking horde – is one we’ve seen a million times before in both zombie movies and other siege or post-apocalyptic films, and without necesarily enough of a twist to make it more than a Zombie Cinema’s Greatest Hits compilation.
In contrast, while the pilot certainly wasn’t wildly original (many others have pointed out the “28 Days Later” comparisons), the grim, contemplative vibe of it still made it feel special. “Guts” was a solidly-executed example of the genre – when you have Frank Darabont again writing the script, and Michelle MacLaren (who proved her suspense bonafides once and for all with this “Breaking Bad” shootout) – but as I’ve said before, I went into this series as someone lacking in what Darabont has called “the zombie gene,” and solid-but-formulaic doesn’t really command my interest.
The strongest part of the episode came from a later comic storyline, with Rick and Glenn covering themselves in zombie blood and guts (and, um, hands and feet) in an attempt to walk unmolested through the mob. Graphic and disgusting and riveting, but I also liked Rick’s speech to his new comrades about the man whose body they were about to mutilate. As we saw last week, Rick is a relative newcomer to the zombie apocalypse. He hasn’t lived in it as long as the others, and while he talks a bit about how things have changed, he can still hang on to his morality and concern for other humans in a way that, say, Shane can’t.
In fact, in our brief glimpses of life back at camp, we see just how easy it is for Shane to let go of people. Not only has he embarked on a full-on affair with his partner’s wife (and stepped into Rick’s shoes as Carl’s father figure), but when Amy (kid sister to Andrea, the tough blonde hanging with Rick in the city) expresses concern about what happened to the Atlanta expedition, Shane seems awfully ready to write them off and move on. Some of that’s just the nature of life in zombie-land – chances are high that anyone going back into the city is going to end up dead – but the relationship with Lori doesn’t speak too highly for Shane (nor Lori).
Some other thoughts:
• In case you didn’t see the news earlier this week, “The Walking Dead” debuted to an audience of 5.3 million viewers (in comparison, the “Mad Men” finale only drew 2.5 million), which means a second season is all but a formality at this point. People love zombies.
• Lots of new faces to get used to here. To me, the ones that stuck out were either actors I already knew well (Michael Rooker as the angry racist Merle), characters who were prominent in the early stages of the comic (Steven Yeun as Glenn) or both (Jeffrey DeMunn as Dale, the guy with the camper, or Darabont veteran Laurie Holden as Andrea).
• As with last week, the Bear McCreary score continues to be effective in part because of how sparsely it’s used. A lot of other shows that over-rely on music to establish mood could learn a thing or two from this.
What did everybody else think?
Honestly, I’m not a zombie person at all. I like Dramas where two people sit in a room and talk to each other, But this had character/moral stories and really suspenseful action. Thought it was great.
I have to be honest and say that Boardwalk Empire feels like familiar show to me. I actually think Buscemi is wonderful but the show continues to feel like stuff I have seen before and honestly it feels like homework. In fact out of all Sunday night cable fare (The Walking Dead, Luther, Dexter) it’s my least favorite and the one that feels like its double its length.
The truth is, there is no new drama that affects me more than Terriers and I really don’t see how BW is deserving of a Best Drama Win over that show (and Terriers isn’t even guaranteed a nomination, BW is). Honestly Mad Men deserves to win before BW.
Since I agree with you about Boardwalk Emporers (yeah, I know, I know) I guess I’ll have to give Terriers another try.
That’s ridiculous, I find BW leaves me at the edge of my seat, and represents exactly what you claim to be a fan of. clearly it is a slow burn but a brilliant one at that. where the minutia that is 70% of dexter and the cliched bunk that was much of last nights walking dead don’t hold a candle to the compelling and complex drama that is Boardwalk.
I’m actually really disappointed in the show so far. I’ve always hated the idea of zombie camouflage, but beyond that the acting seems weak and the dialogue in that one was so bad that I was shocked to find out Frank Darabont wrote it. I thought I was going to love this show, but so far the execution is really not lighting up my dials.
If this is the worst of the 3, then I can’t wait for next week. It was exiting, it was fun, it was disgusting and gory, and I loved it.
Not as strong as the first episode but not bad. I’ve read the comics so I knew the wearing of zombie parts was coming at some point but… haha eeeeewww.
Also, thinking about Dixon’s fate makes me cringe, even though for the few minutes we see him uncuffed he is the definition of a horrible human being.
i thought it was really brave of the writers to leave Dixon there on the rooftop
my guess is that he comes back later with a bloody stump for a hand.
Considering the actor’s pedigree and the fact that the last guy padlocked the door behind, protecting Dixon from zombie attack, methinks this may not be the last time we see him. If it is, then major hat tip to the show.
Although the first episode was similar to 28 Days Later, the first issue of comic wad written before the movie was released in the US. Kirkman was already working on issue two when he saw it and didn’t want to go back and change anything.
The people still bringing up the 28 Days Later comparisons really need to get over it. It’s not even the originator of the idea.
2002 for 28 Days Later, 2003 for the walking dead, according to wikipedia (the american release may have been later but so what) , all a bit irrelavant given that The day of the Triffids had a very similar opening back in the 50’s
While there were weak parts to the story this episode, I’m a sucker for zombies. More of this, please.
After the first episode, it’s like they’re going out of their way to make this show as reductive in its gender politics as possible. Apparently women know nothing about the outdoors, and Andrea, who is a firearms prodigy in the books (and the best marksman in the series) has to be condescended to about where the safety catch is. Ugh.
Other than that, I liked it. They need to come up with new, less hilarious zombie noises tho.
You all need to stop talking about the comics and things that have yet to happen. We are focusing on the show. A lot of people here have not read and will not read the comics.
BMK, I fear we’re in the minority – at least among those coming to Alan’s blog to comment. I have zero comic background on this, just watching and enjoying…and doing my best to immediately stop reading upon encountering any “spoilery” background related to the original comic material.
Isnt this comment considered a spoiler? I mean its a small detail, but it still falls outside of the guidelines Alan laid down last week, doesnt it?
definitely a spoiler. thanks guys
Dammit. Alan, please delete.
Actually I thought the comics had pretty “reductive gender politics” – or at least, it felt to me that the women written by Kirkman were either shrews (hostile to the men, bringing them down); angels (endlessly supportive of the men) or just crazy/incompetent (problems for the men to deal with). I could be being unfair – it was a very instinctive reaction. I’m interested in part to see how the female characters develop in the show (not plot specific, but more how much of their POV we see).
Alison: Andrea. Michonne.
That is all.
And Isaac, I won’t say anything specific to avoid spoilers, but I will point out that Andrea’s inexpertise with firearms at this point in the show is consistent with the comic.
Conventional, but still undeniably entertaining like most zombie movies. I have high hopes that we needed this episode to get to the more character driven stuff I’m hoping we’ll see by episode 3. With everyone back at the camp it shouldn’t be hard to grasp that.
Still lots to praise in this episode, the climax with the cars and loading the people up had me on the edge of my seat the entire time (sorry, I’m a sucker for the zombie genre), still kudos to MacClaren who obviously has not missed a step in alternating TV shows (and hasn’t let that Emmy snub get her down any).
I am concerned about the Shane-Lori affair, the writers can either play that very well, or very horribly.
Lincoln’s acting=good
Lincoln’s accent=Well…you get the point. Hopefully he works it out.
By the way, thanks for the sharing the Breaking Bad vid, Alan, that scene still gets the blood pumping and I’ve watched it numerous times.
July 2011 is a long ways away, but “The Walking Dead” is doing a superb job for now.
Great post man! I’m a huge zombie fan and I couldn’t agree more with the whole ” everyone is fighting among themselves more than surviving” thing. We’ve seen it a thousand times! Also I think the acting is pretty bad with the whole group at the shopping center. I wanted them all to die. This show has potential though
Familiarity and formulaic seems like an odd criticisms. Many shows reviewed on here are very derivative other tv shows(I’m sick of mockumentaries for example) . The zombie genre has been done over and over again, but I can’t recall anything like this on a television level. Even this episode.
All that said, I didn’t love the episode. It was exciting at times but some of the new characters were blah (T-Dawg?). I think some were added just to be future cannon fodder. I’m not sure I like the changes they’re making with the Shane/Lori relationship either. Still pretty entertaining and Glenn will be a favorite.
I enjoyed it, maybe not as much as the premiere, but I’m still invested in the characters.
And I think jodela just violated the “no spoilers” rule (preview version).
Speaking of spoilers, Alan – I stumbled upon the picture you used for the post before I watched the episode and it ruined the surprise of the pair disguising themselves as zombies.
A very minor complaint, but something to keep in mind when you select screen caps.
Apologies for stating the obvious, but: Readers are supposed come to this blog to read the review *after* watching the episode in question. If you come here before, you’re just asking for spoilers. And I don’t mean to single IA (or anyone else) out, because I do see this a lot and it is mind boggling to me. In the name of sanity, how is Alan supposed to review an episode without discussing the very content of said episode? Again, discussing the content of the episode he’s reviewing is NOT a spoiler. This includes any screen caps because Alan’s operating under the 100% logical assumption that if you come here to read his review, then you must have seen the episode. If you don’t want a show spoiled for you, be sure not to surf any review sites before watching the show yourself. I mean, this is as common as common sense gets, guys.
I don’t like spoilers either, but asking Alan to choose the most ordinary, unremarkable screen caps to accompany his reviews is way too much hand-holding. We’ve got to take some responsibility as readers for where & when we read.
Just a couple of comments here….for me, the earliest example of the scenario where the hero is the only one in the hospital left and must now join a post-apocalyptic world in in Stephen King’s The Stand. Stu Redman(if memory serves) wakes up after being kept in the Vermont Disease Center where he was being sutdied. There’s no zombies involved but everyone else is dead from a virus, and he begins to meet survivors. This scenario is pretty standard fare in post-apocalyptic fiction, actually.
Second, I’m interested to see how high the numbers are for tonight’s show. They certainly won’t be in the range of the pilot-a zombie show premiere on Halloween is gonna score big. If this ep’s numbers are in the range of MM or even BB, then AMC’s doing pretty well.
Loving the show so far, the amount of suspense is perfect. Keeps me hooked, just like the other AMC shows do, but not disturbing enough to keep me up late(r).
Okay, not to nitpick, but Day of the Triffids did the hero-awakens-in-a-hospital beginning much earlier than The Stand. And, really, you could say Rip Van Winkle was built on a similar premise (I know, that’s a stretch, but the point is that it’s an effective way to set up this sort of plot, and it wasn’t invented by 28 Days Later).
Stu doesn’t really wake up and everyone’s dead. He bides his time and escapes after being studied for awhile. It is similar, but not really a rip off
I’m sure there are other movies/books and other things that did the whole ‘hero leaving the hospital to a new world’, usually a bad world, before The Stand. It’s just the earliest example for me personally.
I do believe that Stu doesn’t get out of the hospital until everyone else is dead-that’s the similarity-dead bodies all over the place and whatnot. 28 days, TWD, etc., are all just variations of a basic plot scenario. It’s a good way to start the story….
Starting off a story that way allows the writer a lot of freedom with backstory and plot development. I guess the most basic aspect to the use of this scenario is the isolating power of it-the fear gets heightened that way.
I haven’t read the book for I bet twenty years, but I remember the hero of EARTH ABIDES falls ill on a solo camping trip and returns to a plague-culled society. It’s from 1949. There’s miscegnation in the book, too. Le scandale!
Props to the Day of the Triffids mention!
I totally agree that the change of pace from the contemplative, slow realization of the apocalypse to the running and gunning of tonight’s episode wasn’t that appealing. It was much more satisfying to watch Rick be scared out of his mind than to see him assume control of the band of survivors. His coma and lack of knowledge about how they act doesn’t seem to be nearly as much of a problem as I was expecting…it seems too easy for him.
I don’t mind that he took control of the group…his skill set seems best suited for it, but his “survival” mode seems to come a little too easy to make it really gripping. For a guy who didn’t recognize the direction of the fleeing cars from Atlanta and completely disregarded abandoned tanks as signs of trouble, the learning curve to dealing with zombies doesn’t seem to be as steep as it should be. Similarly, I felt that his speech about the soon-to-be-mutilated zombie was pretty similar to his very human moment with the bicycle girl in the pilot…just a rehash of what we already knew about Rick.
I already love this show, and am so delighted to see AMC continue to push the boundaries of good storytelling…I’d just like to see the characters develop into something as realistic as possible in a show about the zombie apocalypse.
Who’s to say he didn’t recognize the direction of the cars? Maybe he just didn’t care because he is hell bent on finding his family. I thought that was the whole point of showing the wide shot.
Shane you are right, that is the point. His family is his only priority.
I agree about it being way to easy for Rick. He’s seems to be dealing with the Zombies just as easily as the people who have been living with them for months.
Also, I wish they would tell us how long it’s been. I know it’s not important, but I would like to know.
Rick does have the advantage of being trained to kill and/or incapacitate people.
I was just going to say that the shot they did when he was slowly walking his horse on the inbound part of the thruway, he clearly stops the horse, looks over at the other lane, and then gigs his horse forward. He saw it, but it wasn’t going to deter him.
Definitely weaker then the pilot, but still an entertaining, exciting show. My two big complaints is that an actor as great as Rooker is stuck playing a character who’s .5 dimensional, and the walking through zombies scene.
Liked the set up, liked the imagery, liked the axe-to-the-face. But I hate the basic idea of walking through a crowd of zombies. Hated it in Shuan of the Dead, and really hated it here.
Am I the only one who thinks that Lori and Shane were having the affair BEFORE the Zombie attack? It was hinted that there were relationship problems in the pilot, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that comes up later on, which I think would be a nice twist to the standard, “We thought you were dead, Rick, so we had to move on with our lives!” storyline.
Anyone? (Aside from those who have read the comics and could tell me if I’m right or wrong about this)
I’ve not yet read the comics, although I really want to start now…but yea, I get the impression there’s a pre-existing relationship between the two as well.
A bunch of the fellas I was watching this with thought so…and it is definitely set up with the first scene in the pilot with Shane being inquisitive about Lori. Beyond what very little I know about the comics…I think it may all be irrelevant…tonight’s episode demonstrated Darabont is going to deviate from the comics.
You definitely aren’t alone in your opinion…
Let’s hope you’re right. I find Lori and Shane to be pretty disgusting at the moment. Learning they started up before Rick was shot would alleviate that a bit.
My husband and I both thought the same thing; that Lori and Shane were hooking up previous to the whole zombie apocalypse thing. However, there was a moment in their scene last night where they both see her wedding ring hanging around her neck and it gives them both pause before she takes it off. It has me wondering if they were hooking up before. It just felt like if they were together before then at this point the wedding ring around her neck wouldn’t mean much to either of them. That being said, I’ve never cheated on my spouse so maybe the shame never really goes away, regardless of whether they’re alive and just oblivious to the affair or believed to have been eaten in a zombie attack.
I have read on seveal boards about this show that many fans think something was going on between Lori and Shane before Rick was shot and went into a coma. If that was not the impication the writers intended, they didn’t do a very good job.
I read an interview with the actress who plays Lori – Sarah Wayne Callies – and she said that Lori’s marriage to Rick was in bad shape and that they probably were going to get a divorce before the zombies hit town. She seemed to be defending her character taking up so quickly with Shane. She also admitted that if the zombies weren’t running around, Lori would just be a b**** who cheated on her husband. I don’t think the zombies change the negative perception many fans have of her character.
And as for Rick, his actions certaintly don’t reflect a man who thinks his marriage was about to end. He is very intent on finding his wife and son and will face an army of zombies if he has to if it means he can reunite with his family. Lori on the other hand was very quick to put Rick in the past and move on with Shane, both as a new mate and a father to Carl. What a contrast! It’s hard to believe the writers didn’t know how bad that would make Lori look.
Some have said if she thinks her husband is dead Lori isn’t really cheating. First, I think she was sleeping with Shane well before she thought her husband was dead. And second, she can’t be that sure he’s dead. But I don’t think knowing for sure is really a factor on whether she slep with Shane. It just may help her to feel less guilty if she makes herself believe her husband is dead. Although I haven’t seen one shred of remorse from Lori about what she’s doing or any real indication that she misses her husband at all, other than wearing Rick’s ring on around her neck, which she took off without hesitation so it wouldn’t bother Shane while they were having sex in the woods. She’s not exactly the grieving widow. And she stills wears her wedding ring, which seems kind of ridiculous and I think degrades her marriage was supposed to symbolize.
As far as I’m concerned, they can feed both Shane and Lori to the zombies in the next epi. Rick can raise his son with Andrea.
This is a show that is low on character, high on “just a bunch of stuff that happens;” honestly, it seemed like it’d be a much better level in “Left 4 Dead” than an episode of scripted television. The main character’s speechifying on the roof felt odd and ham-handed. He just woke up a couple days before, right? Now he’s the authority on what it takes to survive?
The escape from the tank was ridiculously easy, considering how dire the sitch was last ep, and things continued to feel wobbly from there.
All of this would have been easily forgivable if I was given something to latch onto emotionally or characterwise.
The big issue is that the main character’s wife is now sleeping with his best pal because both of them believe he’s dead. That’s at best awkward and at worst heartbreaking, absolutely. But in a reality where the majority of the planet wants to eat your face, it just doesn’t rate on the problem scale. Unless you do the work to make us FEEL something about it.
I need to get out my business and into the tv critic business to get these early screeners. haha
Then again, it’s probably tougher than I imagine to be a critic and sworn to secrecy before an episode debuts.
I was planning on being disappointed after Alan’s comments on the pilot episode’s review…
…Nope, still liked it. Really hot opening scene. Thought the action stuff was really well done. It was a different vibe, but very enjoyable. It may have felt clichÃ©d to you, but to someone whose zombie experience is pretty much just “28 Days Later”, it felt very entertaining. Maybe I should go watch some more zombie movies??
I agree that the beginning of the pilot “wasn’t wildly original,” but neither was the opening of 28 Days Later. They both steal from Day of the Triffids.
Although the first episode was similar to 28 Days Later, the first issue of comic wad written before the movie was released in the US. Kirkman was already working on issue two when he saw it and didn’t want to go back and change anything.
I don’t understand the dissapointment with this episode. I thought it was as good or better than the pilot. It did cover a lot of the same ground as something like “Dawn of the dead” but I feel like it sort of has to, to a degree. Even so, it still did it better than almost any zombie film i’ve ever seen. I like the animalistic quality of these zombies, the way they sniff and growl at you. That’s new to me and quite effective. Between this and “Boardwalk Empire” Sunday is my favorite night of Television. On that note, I don’t think the chopping up of the zombie could have been any more graphic on HBO than it was on AMC. Bravo to them for understanding their audience for this.
I’ll agree with the sentiment this was not as good as the pilot. I’m afraid that Frank Darabont doesn’t trust his audience very much. The Rooker character was horribly introduced. The VERY FIRST time we meet this character, he’s an asshole, a racist and he threatens just about everyone in the group. Why would he have been chosen to go along in the first place?
If the writers wanted to give us a racist character, I feel like it should have been introduced in a subtler way. So the audience can take the journey along with the other characters of “Oh that guys a dick. Wait, no he’s an ass hole. Oh he’s a racist asshole. Oh shit, this guy is completely dangerous!” Instead, it’s just throttled to 11 from the get go.
That said, I thought it was a solid episode. I’m just afraid they’re going to shy away from subtlety.
@Pete Kulak: Perhaps I need to associate with a better class of people, but the racist assholes I know aren’t exactly subtle people and their douchebag-ness is the gift that keeps on giving no matter how much you’d like to exchange it for store credit.
Having said that, it would be nice to see Rooker cast against type. Just once. He can do white trash SOB psychos in his sleep, and often does. But he’s actually a rather solid character actor who can do a lot more, given the chance.
I found the blood disguise hard to believe. It the blood touches their skin they risk turning Zombie. It seems unlikely that none of the zombie blood would touch skin considering how much they put on. Especially when Rick took off his glove to get the handcuffs key. I know its a tv show, I just like when characters actually do things that would make sense in real life, given a zombie apocalypse had occurred.
My understanding is that it works like a slightly-more-contagious AIDS. If blood gets in your mouth or eyes, I think you’re in trouble. Skin should be okay, otherwise every time there was a near-miss where a zombie just touches a human, they’d have to turn zombie.
Not only that, but Rick was chopping the hell of out the corpse, and none of the survivors standing near Rick were wearing any mask other than Rick. LOL
I don’t want to fall foul of Alan’s spoiler policy, but if the show sticks to the comics on that score “blood touching the skin” isn’t how it works.
Well its not like anyone is an expert on whether or not the blood could turn you into a zombie or not. It was just a precaution.
Wow, what a mess. This episode did a complete 180 from the originality and tone of the pilot.
First of all, what was the point of the racist on the roof? That guy was the definition of a one-dimensional character, obviously there only to “advance” the plot. I say “advance”, because, unless he’s coming back in a future episode, that was an absolute waste of time. The black man who was going to have to face the moral dilemma of whether to set him free or not (see: actual drama), instead just dropped the key and was forced to abandon him (see: copout).
Why were Rick and Andrea standing in front of the department store window like a human meat market? They know all they’re doing there is agitating the zombies. Big surprise that they grow even more fervent and smash the glass.
The speech about the man-turned-zombie Rick had to hack up was cheesy, plain and simple. Reminds me of, “His name was Robert Paulsen!” The punch line about being an organ donor was wayyyy too on the nose. That doesn’t match the subtlety of the Pilot at all.
The cold open – Why? A “gotcha” moment (Oh, it’s just a cat!) followed by rough sex next to a picture of her husband. I get it – she’s sleeping with the guy. But why would any of them allow a single, unarmed person into the woods?
And the best part: Why the hell did I end up watching a 30-minute commercial for the Dodge Challenger? Glenn’s joy ride looked EXACTLY like any sports car commercial you’ll ever see on TV – fast, red car blows by thousands of parked grey/white/black cars. Also, that’s a pretty lame thing to lift from what I thought was a lesser zombie fiction, I Am Legend.
All in all, HUGE disappointment. I hope the pilot didn’t set my expectations too high.
Agree with all of the above, weak eposide compared to the first. The plot had more holes than swiss cheese. Going into the city to raid for supplies, let’s go all the way into the city instead of hitting a Wal-Mart on the perimeter. Isn’t Atlanta the most spread-out city in the country? And let’s send a whole bunch of people instead of a few. Let’s pick a bunch of people with no discernable talents, make sure they are racially diverse, and send along the most racist s.o.b. imaginable. Meanwhile the SINGLE police officer (with actaul training) is back in camp boinking his partners wife. I thought the whole locket thing didn’t play true at all. They both should have looked at the locket and been too overcome with grief, instead they went ahead and did it in the dirt. Why do they think Rick is even dead? They obviously never went to the hospital to check on him.
Can’t really explain reasoning behind Meryl without going into the comic… Let’s just say racism was mentioned in the comic by a minor character and Darabont probably just wants to explore that more.
Rick and Andrea had to keep an eye out for the zombies. They couldn’t just stand inside the sewage room and hope that none broke through. Plus T-Dog was still on the roof.
Shane was probably armed and they had already arranged to meet up in the forest.
I agree that a number of these things came off as cheesy and/or generic/mediocre. It was entertaining but not that great.
But just so you know all of the things you mentioned do not exist in the comic. Which makes me a little wary of the TV show…
Does there always have to be a racist guy in horror movies like these? Really?
I was quite disappointed with this episode, for all of the reasons Alan stated. Mostly, I was unimpressed by all of the new gang of characters that were completely cliche types rather than interesting people with stories of their own. Perhaps this will get better as we get to know them better, but as an introduction I think it was a failure.
Also, there was some very, very poor acting going on at the survivor’s camp outside of town. Especially by the cheating cop partner guy (cannot remember his name).
On behalf of the people who didn’t read the comic book, I’d like to say that I couldn’t care less whether the show slavishly duplicates every detail of the source material.
Unless you’re arguing that the original was flawless– that nothing in it could have been improved in any respect– the relevant question is “Do the changes enhance or detract from the original?” Every creative work has flaws that could, in theory, be corrected. (And if you DO think the original is perfect, then go to a fansite and hang with others of your breed.)
Second, there are differences between writing doe publication and for presentation. What worts in one often doesn’t work in the other. Changes need to be made to reflect that. (Narration, dialogue style and number of characters being three common ones.)
Third, creating a TV episode– which needs to be a fixed number of minutes long and function as a standalone work– usually requires cuts or expansions, and sometimes both.
Fourth, writing advertising-supported TV television– which requires a climax every fifteen minutes to make sure viewers don’t run away at the commercial– necessitates further adulteration.
Fifth, reading requires one to fill in much of the tapestry with your own imagination. And what you invent might be very different than everyone else. A broadcast requires you to accept another person’s implementation.
Sixth, many readers overlook critical elements or ignore things that they don’t like. One can’t do that as easily with a broadcast.
Since I don’t read comic books, I don’t know if this show is better or worse than the original. And I have issues with both episodes. The main one is that the pace in everything Frank Darabaont does is always glacially slow (he makes Sergio Leone seem as manic as Tex Avery). You’ll never get so swept up that you have no time to speculate on what’s coming next (or what he seems to be ‘borrowing’ from) or every freaking bit of stupidity he’s asking you to swallow.
(e.g.: Hero wakes up after weeks in a coma– I guess; nobody bothers to tell us– and he’s ready for plenty of action-adventure? Hey, no problem.)
And, since all these characters are stick figures– at least at this point– we don’t have anyone to care about. Our ‘hero’ has walked into two potentially fatal situations due to his his stupidity. Based on the behavior of the grieving widow (who apparently didn’t bother to see how he was doing before she hit the trail) he’s no judge of character, either.
Watching this episode immediately before a rerun of the pilot for Breaking Bad was like a comparison test with McDonalds and Five Guys. How many interesting, detailed and unique people– and how much complex backstory– does Vince Gilligan roll out in 60 minutes? More than we seem likely to get in a season, of TWD, at this pace.
The only elements that made me think there might be anything even remotely special here were (a) the racist pig character actually uses the word “nigger” and (b) the show isn’t going light on the gore.
“It’s not like the comic book” is about the least significant complaint one can make.
I’m confused to if you’re complaining that the pace is too slow or fast. You said Darabont is too slow but the fact that Rick was ready to go on an adventure bothered you. We don’t know how long he stayed with Morgan and Duane. You really couldn’t have a pilot with him sitting around a house for a couple of days could you?
Yeah, you can. Filmmakers call the technique a “lap dissolve with narration.” One shows a series of scenes (cross-faded, to show elapsed time) with either one character talking (“We lost power on the third day..”) or possibly a conversation between two characters (“Where did it start?” “First reports were in the West, but..”).
Takes as little as 15 seconds (if you don’t want to reveal much) or as long (if we need to show a conversation, as was done in BRIAN’S SONG) as a few minutes. Very economical.
When a filmmaker omits stuff like this, it’s a sign that he isn’t validating for plausibility or hasn’t thought about what the audience might need/want to know.
I think folks are starting to get worked up about the ratings crushing what Mad Men and Breaking Bad receive. As a fan of all three, I say there is enough success to go around. MM and BB are character driven dramas, the latter a little crime drama as well. TWD is character driven horror, arguably it’s only category since I do not believe this has been attempted in serialized TV. So stop bringing your own expectations into the show prematurely, let the season ride and then evaluate as a whole. And relax, AMC will continue MM and BB renewals, just not (hopefully!) Rubicon. Peace.
Can someone give me some basic zombie 101 info? What are zombies supposed to be? People refer to them as “dead”. Why? They walk around slightly stiffly, so they’ve got some sort of limitations with their leg muscles? What’s that all about? They hang their heads for some reason. They’ve got gashy lesions, OK, got that. They’re not ver good at climbing (those leg problems again), but they’re good at raising their arms in the air – no arm problems. They can’t speak English any more, but they seem to have no problems with vocal cords, they moan a lot and make scary sounds. They want to attack regular living people – why is that? There seems to be a fear among the living (or am I imagining this?) that the zombies want to eat them. Is that right? Why do they want to eat anything, if they’re dead? What exactly do they want with the living?
And, if they’re dead already but can move around and generally eke out a lower form of existence, then why does shooting them with a gun several times make them *really* dead where they stop moving? Shouldn’t they be impervious to bullets? Some of them seem to be just gory torsos already.
So is it just that the higher brain functions are kaput and everything else goes on? I.e. they’re not really dead, just very, very sick – except that they apparently don’t really die of their sickness, they just go on and on.
Sorry to be making light if them. I just don’t get why these things seem to be so popular and evidently catch everyone’s imagination. This seems to be a really well scripted and directed and acted show. I just don’t get the zombies part.
Zombies couldn’t possibly exist in real life, contrary to what zombie geeks would like to think. You are just supposed to accept that in this universe they exist. I’m okay with that, but the living should still act like actual people. There is no internal consistency in any of the “plot” that I have seen so far.
I’ve been thinking about that myself. For a sustained tv series, I figure the writers have to know exactly what the “walkers” can and can’t do, otherwise they’ll mess up the continuity.
I’m going to run with: there’s some kind of virus that hijacks the brain and nervous system. The victim is effectively dead, but the virus can somehow infiltrate and jumpstart the leftover mechanisms of the brain and get the body running again… but not very well. The sluggishness of the Walkers isn’t really about physical limitations, but about really poor cognition by the virus-restored brain. This helps explain why the shadows of some personality traits can remain (lots of odd things might be reactivated as a side effect of the somewhat-restored brain).
It does nothing, though, to explain why the Walkers can carry on physically after sustaining damage that should really just make the human body cease to work as a mechanism (by bleeding out, drying up, simply starving…). So I imagine it’s really beyond any quasi-logical explanaion, and we’ll have to just allow it as a fantastic preqrequisite for the series to exist at all. Guess we’ll see.
I would not assume “the writers know exactly what these zombies can and can’t do.” I can think of numerous (mostly bad, but not always) movies where that wasn’t true.
It should be the first rule of any monster movie: Tell the audience, in detail, which conventions apply. To name a few, can a cross or garlic repel a vampire? Is a silver bullet the only thing a werewolf can be killed by? How fast can zombies run– and how smart are they?
People who see these movies usually come with a list of assumptions and expectations. If you don’t want your movie to be constrained by some of the rules, fine– but the audience will feel cheated if you do it at a critical moment and they aren’t forewarned.
Zombies traditionally go by the Romero Rules, as set out in the original versions of Dawn of the Dead and Night of the Living Dead. They are as follows:
1. Zombies are dead. Some external stimulus (“cosmic rays” in Night, unknown in Dawn, a virus in Day) causes the motor functions of the brain to kick back into gear, creating a shambling fascimile of life. Without higher thought processes, zombies are animalistic and aggressive. But their blood doesn’t flow and the muscles stay stiff, causing all but the freshest zombies to walk slower than normal (yeah, not very scientific, but what can ya do). Destroying the brain destroys the motor functions, effectively “re-killing” the zombie.
2. Zombie bites cause the victim to gradually sicken and die, followed by re-animating as a zombie. Sometimes this is an effect of the zombie virus, other times it’s simply an untreated infection. Which brings us to the one rule everyone seems to forget…
3. It doesn’t matter how you die, as long as your brain is intact you come back as a zombie. This is the rule changed or ignored most often in zombie movies; it’s confirmed in Night (where at least one character comes back after being stabbed to death and not bitten), but in most zombie movies afterwards, characters were killed by almost nothing but zombies, to the point where the rule became sort of vestigal. But if you see someone get gut shot in a Romero movie, you’ll probably see them shuffling after the heroes a bit later.
4. Zombies may use rudimentary tools and interact with objects or machinery in a primitive way. A protagonist may think there is something of their spouse/child/friend left in the zombie, but they are always wrong.
These are just the basic rules in most Romero films, but since the guy invented the movie sub-genre, he’s the authority. Most zombie films change a few of these rules, 28 Days Later changed all of them (their “fast zombies” are actually alive people with an incurable disease, they transmit by scratching or swapping fluids, and given enough time, they starve to death). Even Romero breaks them, most notably #4 in Land of the Dead. Kirkman’s comic followed them to a T (even rule 3!), but the TV show might change things up a bit. The rules, in my mind, are more trivia than genuinely interesting.
And then there is this definition of a Zombie, also taken from the gospel of George, Chapter Dawn ;-) [www.youtube.com]
I enjoyed the episode, but agree the acting felt a little off, especially during the first half. Some of the line readings, from the actor who plays Glenn specifically, were awkward.
Also, did anyone else find it strange we never got the payoff to the shot of Frank putting the grenade in his pocket? I was waiting all episode for him to use it, then realized about an hour afterwards that never paid off. Wonder if there was a deleted scene – kind of odd to specifically show him stick a grenade in his pocket during the first scene then never call back to it.
Chekov’s gun. Yup. I’m with you on this point.
I think it’ll come back in a big way in a later episode.
Chekov’s gun rule cannot be denied. Also, the focus on the bag of tools falling as T Dawg (wow, it hurts just to write that) knocked them over. Something tells me Dixon gets himself freed before any zombies or people get to him.
It’s a serial – it doesn’t have to be used in the same episode. Sometime in the next or a later episode, when he’s stuck in a corner with a dozen raving loony zombies closing in on him and he runs of out bullets or loses his gun, he’ll remember the grenade and – hey, presto! – it will save the day.
Merle Dixon was a horror movie cliche. I have no issue with them deviating from the comic (which I’ve never read), which makes sense with on a TV show, but try to avoid cliches. He wasn’t necessary.
Nothing original about this ep, but it was entertaining. Not bad.
After watching the first episode and reading the first few issues of the comic this past week, I was excitedly telling people about how much better the characterization was on the show. Particularly with Shane. The slight addition of the dialogue implying that Rick and Lori’s relationship was faltering before the apocalypse makes the whole thing more 3 dimensional (I won’t say more for fear of spoiling the comic).
Then I watched last night’s episode. Jeez. I was set up for a dip in quality by the podcast but this was worst that I ever imagined. I like Michael Rooker, but that is the worst straw man villain I’ve seen in a long time. Truly awful.
Last week, Rick and the father and son all seemed like real people. Last night we were introduced to about 30 cartoons.
Really, really, disappointed.
Question, can we talk about things in the comics if we’ve passed them such as the obvious, Rick going into Atlanta.
I like how Alan did Wire recaps for “Veterans” and for first time watchers. Maybe Walking Dead recaps could have two threads each – “comic book veterans” and “newbies”. Just a thought.
I liked it, even if it was a step down in quality from the pilot.
I’m going to give the writers a break a little bit with the characterization, since the show is still just starting and they have a lot of set-up to do. That said, the Dixon character was a silly waste of time and stereotype if he was only there to let die on the roof. So something tells me we’ll probably see him again (that and Michael Rooker is a pretty well-known actor, so having him in a one-off role seems odd).
But I was most distracted with the inconsistency in behavior of the Atlanta zombies versus the small-town zombies. Some of the ATL zombies can apparently run, and they remain fixated on the department store long after they should have. There was no more stimulus drawing them to the store – you can’t tell me that they could see the survivors standing back in the recesses of a dark store.
And if the “smell” was drawing them in, how come the small town zombies didn’t smell Rick and Morgan and Duane in the house? That house had to be a lot less airtight than the department store.
And then there was the rock – so zombies use tools now? I guess if they can retain some vestiges of higher brain function, maybe (and we did see Morgan’s zombie wife try the door handle in the pilot, so maybe there’s something there). But shouldn’t we at least have some comment on it?
One last thing – I still can’t believe no has used the word zombies yet. What universe do they live in?
I thought the rock was a little incongruous also. A tool using zombie! Where did the rock come from? He just carry it around?
I got a little annoyed at everyone referring to the zombies as “geeks” in this episode. Also I don’t remember where I read this, but apparently the speed at which the zombies move depends on their rate of decay in this show.
Totally agree, Brian. When the zombie was using the rock, I thought that was pretty advanced for them since tool usage requires some intelligence. Plus, they seemed a lot faster than I usually like my zombies. But I still liked the episode.
By the way, I’m so glad I watched this show after I ate dinner…which was meatloaf.
I just have one small quibble Mr. Sepinwall – I thought the zombie disguise sequence is something that we’ve seen several times before. To me this is something that should come much later in a series. It took the audience much too close to the zombie horde (who we’re now meant to believe have heightened smelling capabilities?) and in so doing, took away some of their fright factor. I know I’m going to love this series, but that felt like a much too early jumping of the shark…
Last week I expressed boredom with the pilot, until arrival in Atlanta. This week, I really liked it through & through, and I’m on-board for the duration.
I hated this episode, and fear for the series.
I don’t think this should count as a spoiler: There is no character in the comic who is as one-dimensional as the racist played by Michael Rooker. That character seemed to be included purely to allow us to see how non-racist Rick Grimes is, rather than having us simply see characters of all races accepted.
It’s severe dumbing down, as well as preachiness, and those bode poorly for the future of this series.
kinda disappointed here ..i guess this genre has been done to death (no pun)..but the charactors are all rehashes ..i mean the angry white supremacist ..really ..really !!..lets flip the script for once and have a angry black panther member ..i’m thinking a slow but steady drop off of viewers …zombies one at a time i can take ,,,but the groups look absurd .. the further back in the crowd the cheaper the make-up job …trying to figure out why you can kill the dead ..if there dead already how can you kill them with a gunshot i mean there dead ..the zombie in the tank gets shot and now he is immobilized , or dead, i think a lite came on in my head .. it just seems so silly to me …think 28 days later was the high water mark in these type movies
I liked the deviations from the comic in the first episode. It showed a more humane and detailed version of the comic.
But this? Rather amateurish writing and acting, and all the new characters and scenes did not click as well as I hoped. It was entertaining, but I really wish they stick to the comic more.
It certainly was a derivative story, what with the people all fighting amongst themselves in the face of the zombie apocalypse and all. But that is what zombie cinema *is*. The first rule of a good zombie movie:
Zombies aren’t the enemy. Zombies are just a horrible natural disaster. We are the actual enemy.
All good zombie movies follow this path. The first episode was a fantastic set up for a story in general. This episode was setting up the basic conflict of all good zombie stories. So really, it was just following standard procedure.
And damn. That Michael Henry Portrait of a Serial Killer Rooker is freaking creepy.
Since Andrea has no appeared, I hope it’s not considered against the rules to be completely bummed that she is 20 years older than she is in the books. Her age is a significant factor in some great plot lines in the books, but I guess now all of that emotional resonance is being scrapped completely.
That no one with a gun (there were two people who had them) didn’t just shoot Michael Rooker in the head while he was beating their friend to death after luring more zombies to them was beyond stupid. I really felt the pilot was an “A” show, while this was barely C-, maybe even a D-.
I heard Robert Kirkman explain how he wanted changes to keep the book readers on their toes and maintain their suspense. I am fine with that. In fact, I think that is a great idea. But if you are going to change things, you have to make the ideas and execution as good as the original. Epic fail on that score for this episode. And EPIC FAIL on making Andrea 40 years old. That’s just a gutless change.
The problem I see in sustaining a show about zombies is that there is no real villain/antagonist — at least not a full-fledged multi-dimensional worthy adversary. Zombies are mindless and as such are just random pieces of meat to be destroyed week after week. I think that will grow tiresome over time.
I have never read the comics this is based on but imagine that for this series to work they will have to set up a realistic villain who is working in direct conflict to our hero Rick (as in the Stand you had those working for good and those working for evil). I imagine Michael Rooker’s racist character will come back (as someone else said, without an arm) and on some major power trip. I’m sure lines will be eventually drawn between those following the good cop vs the evil racist.
Because without a flesh-and-blood villain keeping our hero from his goal, I personally will find it hard to give a damn after a while.
P.S. Sure wish it was easier to comment here…seems to always take me several attempts before my comments go through.
I think that TWD will definitely have a flesh-and-blood villain before too long. As the vestiges of normal society crumble, people’s baser instincts will take over. This could lead to some amazing villains â€“ it’s Lord of the Flies time now!
Several really dumb things happened in this episode, reflecting poor writing IMO:
1. Everyone watched Rick and Glenn dismember poor Wayne and smear his guts all over themselves. Would people really do that? I know I would want to be as far away from that as possible, as merely watching it on TV almost made me vomit, sans smell.
2. Andrea and Rick looking at jewelry, further inciting the seething horde of zombies who were only a thin pane of glass away. That defied logic. Maybe if they stayed out of sight, the zombies would lose interest and go away. They never try it, though.
3. The cartoonish Merle abandoned on the roof via the ridiculous key drop. Come on! I wish the group had made a decision about him, reached a consensus, and stuck to it. The lame device used in the script is such an obvious set up for a future plotline that it was painful.
4. Lori goes out in the woods alone, no weapon, no backup. Shane grabs her as if he were an attacker. Really? Do people in a crisis situation actually behave this way? I don’t care how horny you are or how covert you’re trying to be. This scene was awkward and weird.
Overall, the writing for this episode strained my willing suspension of disbelief. The least one can hope for is characters who act as real people would, even in an unreal situation. I hope the writing quality improves, b/c I am not going to watch this kind of gore if it doesn’t.
All valid points, although I think it’s pretty obvious that Merle will escape somehow (notice that the tooolbox was also knocked over) and come looking for revenge. Shows always need a bad guy, and a neo-nazi with a grudge would be a plausible, albeit obvious one.
But you don’t know. The premiere wasn’t clear about whether the hero was going to shoot himself before he spotted the hole in the bottom of the tank. This ep showed him grabbing a grenade– which never was used.
It’s possible that they’re simply going to leave this many loose ends every week.
To Woodrow: Aren’t the hordes of zombies bad guys enough? And the Rick/Shane face off that’s bound to come would provide plenty of tension. We don’t need a cartoonish neo-Nazi with a grudge and improbably escape story too. JMO.
Alan – Have you given any thought making separate posts for “Read the comic” and “Haven’t read the comic”? Your actual posts don’t even have to be different. I think it is going to be difficult to impossible to keep spoilery stuff out of the comments (intentional and unintentional). Just a thought. I have read the comic, so it isn’t a problem for me (one of the few times – I am one of the more rabid spoiler phobis people you will me!).
Wow, I really butchered that last statement. Should have been “I am one of the most rabid spoiler phobic people you will ever meet”.
A “rabid spoiler phobic” would make an excellent character in a show about zombies.
The story pretty much follows the main character’s POV, and it seems like a few days after waking up he is a zombie expert, but the audience is not filled in on alot of what happened. Are they just wanting to stretch out that part? It’s hard for me to totally invest when I feel so left out while the main character isn’t.
Enough with the comparisons. There are only so many things that can be done – they’re zombies. The trick is do it well. Which I believe this show has done so far. The acting and stage-setting quality is extremely high as well, which I did not anticipate for a TV budget. So just take a moment, appreciate it for what it is and the limitations it must work within, and enjoy.
No more complaining that they’re copycats because you’ve seen zombies bite necks in other movies before.
I hope Episode two issent what the Show will be. ItÂ´s been flat and full of logic holes. I can see this as a guiltipleshure but not as what i would love to see it. :-(
Issues I had… zombies cant climb a ladder, but they have no problem climbing a chain link fence….
Watching the 3rd ep right now. Don’t worry – no spoilers here. I just cannot get over the fact that the premier of this show garnered twice as many viewers as the finale of Mad Men (of which I’m a rabid fan). To be honest: I just don’t get the whole zombie genre. The only reason I’m watching is to appease my husband.