TNT cancels ‘Men of a Certain Age’

TNT has canceled “Men of a Certain Age,” the low-rated critical darling starring Ray Romano, Andre Braugher and Scott Bakula as the three titular men.
“TNT has been proud to be a part of ‘Men of a Certain Age’ for two seasons,” the cable channel said in a statement. “While the show has featured great storytelling and impeccable performances, the audience simply hasn”t built to the point where we can continue the series. This was an extremely difficult decision for us. We wish Ray Romano, Mike Royce and the terrific cast and crew of ‘Men of a Certain Age’ the very best and look forward to exploring new programming possibilities in the future.”
I could tell you all the reasons why this decision makes me sad (but not surprised), but then, I already published most of those in my open letter to TNT executives, one of several such letters published by critics on Monday.(*)
(*) Note: we are not a hivemind, even if we sometimes seem like one.
As with my “Terriers” open letter in the fall, I didn’t have incredibly high hopes this would work, but if you can’t tilt and windmills and fight for what’s great, what’s the point of having this job? The ratings weren’t good, and as I said on Monday, it’s something of a miracle a show this subtle got on TV at all, let alone lasted two seasons on a network otherwise known for easily-digestible procedurals. (TNT’s slogan is “We Know Drama,” but they don’t mean the kind of drama Royce, Romano and company were making, unfortunately.)
John Updike (a man who told many a story of quiet desperation about men of a certain age) once said (in writing about Ted Williams’ final game) that gods don’t answer letters. Sometimes, neither do TV executives.
Hoping to have comment from Royce and/or Romano sometime later this evening; I’ll update the post if/when that happens.
Damn. Great show, maybe my favorite of the year. I enjoyed the recaps and the open letter as well.
Ah, what a damn shame! TV was richer for this show.
Sad to see Men of Certain Age go. I just starting watching it starting at this half season because of your pushing it Alan. I loved it and caught up on all the episodes at TNTs website. It always seemed like it should be a on HBO or AMC and not TNT.
It was okay as far as it went, and I enjoyed seeing Andre Braugher and Scott Bakula again. But it always irritated me at the start of each episode that i couldn’t remember the last time TV was willing to do a show about women of a certain age that wasn’t a comedy. That just pisses me off: they’re willing to take men’s mid-life crises seriously, but for us it’s gotta be strictly yuks. How freaking annoying. (and here, I fully expect someone to point out to me a drama like that about women that I have completely forgotten, but perhaps it’ll take a while …)
I guess it’s back to watching nothing on TNT
You’ve got that right. I actually like The Closer, but it’s on its last legs, so…………..
Men was my only TNT show, so as far as I’m concerned, TNT broke up with me today. We’re done.
Ugh…I was in a bad mood this is not good news. Btw, I love Updike.
It was a subtle gem show. I wish everyone from the cast and crew and creators the best. Also, Romano and Royce, you two created a wonderful seemingly beloved show by those who watched. I look forward to what you will do in the future.
Wow. This is a sad, sad day for storytelling. I am even more disappointed after all the love that’s been expressed this past week: I really did think that between that and the shows core (and incredibly rare) greatness, this scrappy little underdog of a show could rise up and overcome; just as its phenomenal characters did this season. Such a waste of outstanding talent, and incredibly insightful writing. I certainly have no reason to turn my dial to TNT anymore.
Is there any hope another home can be found? (I’ve never been good at giving up–or letting go…)
In the meantime, thank you Mike Royce, Ray, Scott, Andre, and all for making this beautiful show with so much heart; and for leaving those of us who loved it in a realistic but hopeful place with these three guys. I’m glad I can keep rooting for Joe, Terry, and Owen, from that place. Thanks for letting us all get to know these guys, and sharing such human stories that so rarely get told.
Amanda
TV was definitely a better place with this show. It says a lot about the medium that this level of quality cannot survive even in a world with hundreds of channels.
Sad again… but at least – even if they did it on take the trash out day – TNT did admit to canceling it – something Les Moonves never did with Mr. & Mrs. Smith (which, sadly, was nowhere as good as Men, and not even as good as Chuck, once he and Sarah started their Mr & Mrs Smith period.
Still, I’m deleting all those eps of Franklin and Bash that I had planned to watch sometime.
Alan it seems only your Chuck open letter has done the trick in the last couple of years. That is a damn shame to be honest! So many great shows like the two mentioned above just do not get the backing from fans. So when do shows just give in and just stick with procedurals? I really hope never, but the way terriers, chuck, community, etc do in the ratings, it seems that they get punished for being awesome and trying different things and just damn hitting for the fences all the time and going for broke! This is another dark day not just for quality television, but for the fans who never tuned in! the ones not willing to enjoy a fun ride and stick with safe and dull ( can I hear a Two and a Half Men please?) ARGH!!!!!!!!!!
Two and a Half Men of a Certain Age? (read that somewhere). got the chance to notice on Twitter than Joel McHale (who did the Informant with Scott) was annoyed.
I believe the Chuck saving was due to a couple more things than just Alan (though I love him for helping!) – NBC barely had a pulse (I stole that) and the fans were extremely motivated. Being the kind of show Men is/was, It’s somewhat likely that the fans didn’t even know each other and certainly didn’t have experience in mobilization.
btw – Can we have our season 2 DVD sets early, since there will not be a season 3 to promote with them?
Well, rest assured The Kardashian’s will be back. This blows. I really loved this show. Just deleted the finale thinking it would be back. You’d think I’d know better by now since I am of a certain age, too.
If the future of the show wasn’t clear after the end of the season, the Emmy nominations sealed its fate. That puts the Emmy snub above any of the others for me. It not only leads to the almost immediate cancellation of a show that became very dear to me, but it messes with Braugher’s chance of winning an Emmy. Not unexpected, but sad, sad news nonetheless.
This was my third favorite drama on TV after the two AMC heavyweights. I’m extremely saddened by this news. Brilliant show.
Does anyone know if there’s any possibility of MoaCA getting picked up by another network? I’m really not ready to say goodbye yet.
A damn shame. Was the best show on TV. Smart, intelligent and nuanced. I looked forward to it every week. I guess it belonged on AMC where it might have gotten more of a chance to grow. Ugh.
sick of this happening – how does the dreck get to stay & this goes away????
This is a shame. I really liked the show – it was the only TNT show I watched.
“We know drama” should be “We know squat” I’m really very sad and disappointed in TNT. Everyone here should write AMC to get them to pick this series up. Maybe AMC’s branding can give MOACA the life it deserves. I can’t believe MOACA only got 1 measly Emmy nomination and the Killing got 6, and for writing?? What kind of world do we live in?
Thanks, TNT, for two seasons, but… BOO!
Do you know if they’re going to put out a DVD of the two seasons we do have (as well as one for Terriers)? I keep checking on amazon, but nothing yet. I would buy all of them–I’m sure there are so many things I would pick up on a second viewing. I am really, really disappointed because I felt like they really had another season of story to tell. Since that and The Closer are the only things I watch on TNT, I guess I can say goodbye to that channel. And BTW, I may not be the “correct” demographic, but I buy lots of DVDs.
Season 1 was released on DVD… probably last December. Hopefully TNT will not be as stupid as whoever owns Once & Again (we are still waiting for season 3)
Well, damn.
Dang, knew it was more likely than not, but still. I believe the show was just hitting its stride.
Thank you for giving it so much attention and providing a forum for fans, Alan.
I expected this because I’ve been following the ratings and they were pitiful. I’m glad TNT gave it a chance in its second season. I will miss it though
Sad to see it go, as your letter the other day finally got me to start watching it. I’ve gotten through the first three episodes On Demand and have absolutely loved it so far, It’s just so… watchable.
But at least I still have 19 episodes to watch.
Sonuvabitch!
Damn, this sort of puts a damper on the whole weekend. So, instead I guess we get more Law and Order reruns?
BUMMER! We just started watching this. It does not deserve cancellation.
TNT – instead of canceling the show, how about promoting it more? I hope another network picks this up and runs with it! I like a few others on this site only watched this one show on TNT…so, so long TNT.
why do wonderful shows such as ‘men’ get cancelled, while trash like ‘jersey shores’ continues? have we no shame?
Well, that’s one less channel I need on my TV now. Reality TV has killed the medium. I can’t wait to see the next season of “swamp people who eat disgusting things”.
that’s okay, now we can watch more of how to get bounced from a fucking game show! great programing
At this point “Southland” and “Closer” are the only shows on TNT that I’ll need to program.
I am so sad that I won’t get to spend time with these characters anymore and know what happened to them.