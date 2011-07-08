‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’ – ‘The New World’: Everybody lives!

“Torchwood: Miracle Day” just aired its first episode. I offered a general review of the series yesterday, and I have some specific thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as I cheat painting a wall…
I imagine my posts on this series (or miniseries, or whatever we’re calling it) will be more discussion-starters than in-depth reviews, both because it’s all part of one large tapestry that I’ve seen a significant amount of, and also because what I’ve seen of “Miracle Day” was pretty uneven, and typifies various flaws in Russell T. Davies’ writing style that were familiar during his tenure on “Doctor Who” and the early days of “Torchwood.” (Though I found the ending of “Children of Earth” a bit rushed and problematic, the four hours leading up to it were about my favorite thing Davies has done.) But we’ll see.
In terms of our introduction to this new version of the franchise, it was obviously designed to be as accessible as possible to newcomers. So we spend lots of time with our new American characters, with Captain Jack first popping up halfway through and his previous adventures with Gwen largely hinted at.(*) And the Americans at this point are a mixed bag. Mekhi Phifer’s Rex is the typically smug and abrasive Mekhi Phifer character dialed up to 11, Bill Pullman’s child-killer Oswald Danes is creepy (but at times distractingly so), and Alexa Havins’ Esther Drummond mainly is there to give and receive exposition so far.
(*) And by doing it that way, the show can’t really deal with the question of why Esther wouldn’t be familiar with the various extremely public alien invasions, monster attacks, etc., that Torchwood and/or the Doctor have dealt with. Under Steven Moffat’s leadership, “Doctor Who” has tried to say that history was rewritten so that only the Doctor himself (and perhaps other people involved at the center of those events) remembers that stuff, but it’s a can of worms a new version of this show can’t even open, even if it’s a little distracting to those of us who’ve been watching from the beginning.
Unsurprisingly, the scenes involving the main cast that worked the best tended to involve Jack and/or Gwen (and Rhys). That those also happened to include the premiere’s two big action numbers (Jack and Esther at the CIA archives, and then Jack and Gwen shooting it out with a helicopter) also helps, of course, but I have a greater investment in those characters and even as Davies and company are trying to open up the world for newcomers, it’s clear their affections are still strongest towards the old gang from Cardiff.
As I said in the review, the parts of the miniseries I found the strongest tended to exist outside the plot and mainly dealt with the different ways the miracle works (the severed head was suitably gross) and how society responds to it. The one nitpick I have so far is that everyone seems to accept Jack’s newfound mortality based on very little evidence. Just because he can get cut or bruised without it instantly healing doesn’t mean he’s automatically the only mortal man on Earth – it seems just as logical to assume that he’d be in the same situation as Rex and everybody else, where he can get hurt but can’t die – but the plot requires us to assume Jack can die, and so we just have to.
Our first hour in, what did everybody else think?
“In terms of our introduction to this new version of the franchise, it was obviously designed to be as accessible as possible to newcomers. ”
As a newcomer, I think I can speak to that. I just treated the episode like a pilot and found the whole thing very engrossing. The premise was so good that it pretty much sustained everything. The only part where the episode lost me is when it basically sidestepped the main narrative for a good ten minutes to watch the British lady go through that whole “Just when I though I was out …” routine. That ground everything to halt and didn’t really serve any purpose since it was patently obvious that she’d join up with the investigators soon enough. I mean sure, it served a narrative purpose in establishing who the lady was, but it could’ve been done in about a third of the time.
As for Mekhi Phifer, I don’t think I’ll ever not enjoy watching American characters being smugly dismissive of Brits. It’s just a beautiful thing.
Oh, I don’t know — I kind of resent the stereotype a little myself: I’m a first-generation-born-here American, and *I’ve* never underrated Brits, so I don’t see any reason for them to slam me or mine. But it’s a TV show, and there are plenty of Americans who underrate anyone who isn’t American, so some sarcasm or lampooning is probably in order.
But as far as I can see, Mekhi Phifer is just being his usual grumpy self, nothing more. He’s as predictable on that as Omar Epps is on House: the two of them are just playing the same role over and over (or themselves), it seems.
I liked it. It’s not as dark as TW_CoE, but it’s good to have the show back. So far Gwen isn’t annoying, but that may mean it’s Sther’s tunr. One thing I have noticed with RTD’s writing is he likes to have a supposedly wide eyed plucky, yet slightly innocent serve as the POV for the viewers such as Gwen was initially and even what Vince was in QaF_Uk. Thing is I almost always end up disliking that particular character.
Time will tell if this holds true.
Gwen has never been annoying. You just hate her never miss a chance to slam her because she isn’t Ianto.
Gwen’s turned the corner to full-fledged grownup now, possibly with an assist from hair/makeup/wardrobe. If it adds to anyone’s enjoyment, she shares a character name with Winnie (Gwendolyn) Cooper of Wonder Years fame. I just like pointing that out.
Also: “It’s not as dark as TW_CoE”? We have 9 more to go. That may be a premature conclusion, although it’s a pretty high bar.
Agreed. Gwen is annoying because she is whiny and overacts. Oh and who carries their baby into a gunfight?
Not to mention the gap in her teeth. I really wish she would get that fixed.
I’d much rather see real British teeth than the ones that all American “stars” have that are unnatural in color and configuration. I don’t find Gwen annoying, but I’ve only seen the last miniseries and the first episode of this one, but what her teeth look like has nothing to do with anything. If you want to talk about her acting, that’s another thing.
On the contrary, Sareeta: your calling Gwen Cooper whiny makes me wonder if you understand the meaning of the word. Look it up, babe. If anything, Gwen is the one person on Torchwood who has NEVER been whiny. She argues (she was the conscience of the group and the voice of the average, non-alien-familiar straight, by-the-book cop on the team), she shoots straight (literally and figuratively), she’s all business, and she does a lot of the heavy lifting on the team. But whine?? Oh, HELL no. Of course, it’s just her and Jack now, along with a few still-clueless-but-not-for-long CIA agents, so she’ll do more than her share of the heavy lifting (again), only this time with a baby to worry about as well. That’s Gwen. If anybody’s whining here, it’s *you*, girl.
As for *you*, Mulderism, so now you’re holding Brtish actors to the impossible Hollywood standard of beauty? What, she should get that tooth-gap fixed to make **YOU** happy??! I think not! I don’t think Eve Myles gives a damn what you or anyone else thinks of her teeth, and that’s just as well. I find her relying on her own looks without such help refreshing. She makes Gwen seem like a real person among all those other not quite believable characters.
And as for who carries her baby into a gunfight, that would be the badass cop-mom who found that the gunfight had come to HER, not the other way ’round, and she was damned well going to shoot whoever came after her baby. Good for her!
I have no complaints about Gwen Cooper, and I hope she stays as straight-arrow and demanding of sense and justice as she always has been.
Based only on the preview, Gwen overacts to an annoying degree (i.e. prompting me to post this).
I’m just glad to have Torchwood back with new episodes, so I don’t have any real complaints so far aside from the exposition-tastic feel to all of the CIA characters’ scenes. It was a shout out to loyal fans having Jack use “Owen Harper” as his FBI cover ID–I totally had a smile at that. And watching Gwen with that rocket/grenade launcher thing was just as badass as I hoped it would be from the previously released production pics.
Gwen is the new millenia’s Ripley. Someone hand her the next BFG and let it rip.
Yeah, except Gwen still manages to smile and keep her sense of humor now and then. I like that: there’s a place for gallows humor in Torchwood. Ripley was just grim from the word ‘go’ once the monsters showed up, and she never again unbent after that. Badass, yes, but stiff. That’s not the way to cope.
I, too, caught that in-joke shout-out to Owen. Made me grin, but it was lost on the newbies, of course.
And yes, Bill, somebody handed Gwen the BF bazooka/anti-aircraft weapon so she could shoot down the ‘copter this time. Cool!
Why oh why are scifi fans in such a rush. There is so much crammed into the first ep to get everyone up to speed it doesn’t make sense for a long sequence dwelling on Jack’s mortality. Give the story time to play out. Jack isn’t even sure he’s mortal yet. He just suspects it. Just as when we discovered he was immortal, it wasn’t something that happened with a bang we got a lot of hints and then we saw him live. Jack’s immortality/mortality is for the fans not the newbies who likely went, huh? Or even missed the fact altogether. Besides, if you think about it a bit, Jack’s mortality may be the point of the entire arc. Someone is trying to get him and using the whole human race maybe the only way…
Can’t agree about Rex. I thought he added a tough-guy, smart-ass dynamic that cut the grimness factor a bit. I don’t much care for the new girl but I liked him.
I can’t tell you how much I liked that scene with Gwen toting the baby on one hip with a gun in her hand, shooting at the helicopter. It reminded me of Clive Owen in Shoot ’em Up, only the carrot was missing. That old dynamic that was so comfy was back between Jack and Gwen. I really missed it in CoE.
I loathed CoE and vowed never to watch Torchwood again. This one could be a redeemer for me. As a long time fan it’s not the opener I would have chosen but new network, new country necessitates some changes. RTD should keep in mind there are people that live in LA and DC. Lots of them. Location, location, location…
Why did you loathe CoE? How did you feel about the series before that? I’m not asking so i can beat you up over it, im just interested to know what you disliked about it and why MD was better for you.
In contrast to Children of Earth, this did seem a little slow, but it has ten episodes to unfold its plot. They introduced the new characters well enough, but I did feel much more excited when they crossed back to Wales. It’s sort of lost that spookiness that the original Torchwood had, and I think that might be due to American setting and the soundtrack.
The coat Jack wears to the hospital is hilarious (it’s shorter and makes him look like he’s wearing a skirt), and thankfully he changes back into the traditional one to brave the weather in Wales. Mekhi Phifer was suitable as Rex, and his complaining about the bridge was funny, but I did expect more laugh-out-loud moments in this episode. I particularly liked Eve Myles’ performance in this episode, and though there are some who won’t feel sympathy for Gwen, her sadness and suppressed nature in this episode were very tangible.
Since Jack was immortal before having the tables switched on him is easy to buy. Besides testing out that Jack is now mortal would be a one time deal. ;-)
Solid start but the action sequences feel out of place with Torchwood. They also cut into plot time which is why I wager the episodes are getting that rushed feeling.
Any Torchwood is better than no Torchwood at all – my only complaint is that the opener was only an hour long; I think it would be have been better if it had been a 2 hour special, to introduce the characters and the concept – then carry along to the series. So far, so good. (Though I agree, for those of us already immersed in the Torchwood mythology, it was bit tiring.) Did anyone catch the name Captain Jack gave as his I.D.? Nice nod to my beloved Dr. Owen Harper.
Happy to see that Gwen put earmuffs on baby Anwen before blasting away with a series of big frickin’ guns.
The set piece where Jack and the CIA babe shoot out a window, run down a hall, jump out of a high floor and land in a pool to escape an explosion is an exact ripoff from the 1996 thriller The Long Kiss Goodnight,” in heavy rotation on Encore this week.
The ripped-from-the-headlines angle of a child killer cheating death to walk away from prison was a little eerie.
I was also happy to see the CIA using rendition to advance the story line by bringing Jack, Gwen and Rhys to the States. If it’s OK for Davies to do that, then I suppose George W. Bush is all clear. Amazing, the powers of retconn!
Yeah, that whole Danes angle struck me as something out of Law & Order rather than Torchwood, and then I thought ‘aha, maybe that’s the American contribution with there,’ so we’ll see how they fit that into what’s behind the phenomenon. As for his finding a following after his non-death, hey, I never understood how or why people fall in love with convicted serial killers, but some nutcases do. I take it for granted that his following *will* be nutcases, and probably dangerous nutcases at that. Yet another creepy angle to make things difficult for our heroes.
Bill Pullman’s character gets a line that is so outrageous I can’t imagine it ever being scripted in the USA. The joy of co-productions.
Must have missed that, or else my reaction wasn’t quite the same as yours. To which line do you refer??
The one about the constitution being written “practically with me in mind”. Seems to be one of RTD’s Important Things To Say. Blink and you’ll miss ’em.
I thought the pilot was really good. The “miracle” itself is fascinating. Also, good for Starz to make a series that isn’t full of rampant nudity, sex, and F-bombs!
I like Mekhi Phifer’s Rex because even though he is arrogant, he appears to be energetic and ready to jump on this case despite his physical condition.
One thing I never understand is why TV characters think you can just chew up pain killers and take them with a quick swallow of water. You’re supposed to drink lots of water with most medications. Pet peeve, I guess, kind of like drinking from an empty coffee mug.
Anyway, Rex is the most likable character so far next to Jack.
Captain Jack is fantastic. I love his personality. I was under the impression that he was shocked about his injury itself and that led him to believe he’d become mortal. I’m not familiar with this series. Is he an immortal who heals himself quickly after he’s wounded? I thought he seemed surprised that the wound wasn’t closing itself.
Gwen, on the other hand, is exactly the type of female character I can’t stand—whiny, screamer played by an actress who is overacting. However, I did like that action sequence and seeing her handle that big gun.
The other character I do not like is Bill Pullman’s. Actually, the character is fine but it’s the acting I don’t like. That speech the character gave to the prison guard (?) was delivered terribly. It was like Bill Pullman was struggling with the lines and running out of breath after every five words. It did not feel like the speech of a confident, cocky convict but of someone who didn’t rehearse his lines properly.
Gwen whiny? No. Her husband is whiny.
Yes Sareeta, Jack has been an immortal previously, so you read that scene correctly.
Has someone turned all of mortality on earth 180 degrees around, just to get at Jack? I guess we’ll find out in the weeks to come! :)
Considering all of the nasty chemicals Pullman’s character has running through his body following the execution, I think it would be strange for the character to seem like he was perfectly healthty.
Phifer’s character survived the wreck, but he’s obviously in rough shape, and just because we don’t see any wounds on Pullman’s outside we shouldn’t assume that there aren’t any internal injuries.
I almost didn’t recognize Bill Pullman, he’s so bloated, squinty and pasty looking in the first episode — but it sure fits the character. And I thought his delivery was appropriate to where the character was at that point: recovering from a godawful drug-death gone wrong, with all the attendant wretched side effects. If he looked and sounded like death warmed over, it’s because he was: he was the walking dead, at that point, still loaded with death-drugs.
I wonder if they are going to tone down Captain Jack’s sexuality? I didn’t see any trace of it in this first episode.
It would be cool if the Doctor had a cameo.
good for Starz to make a series that isn’t full of rampant nudity, sex, and F-bombs!
Hey now, there’s something to be said for both!
I only regret that they don’t have all their fun gizmos & gadgets from their base in Cardiff. But then they lost those in CoE. I still miss them, though. I’m hoping Captain Jack will have some secret CIA gadgets at his disposal.
Glad I didn’t read this before I watched. The political implications would have turned me off immediately, so I was able to watch it objectively.
It was terrible.
I’ve aways watched Torchwood as a substitute for Doctor Who during the long periods when that’s not airing. And it wasn’t until Children of Earth that I found the show to actually be kind of good.
But man, after watching this first episode I’m strongly considering just turning it off and never looking back. If this episode is a sign of what to expect, it may just be the worst season yet.
While the idea is kind of neat, the writing is atrocious. The acting horrible. And their attempts to make the show feel “bigger” (or more cinematic, maybe?) really just drill home that the show works best as camp when it’s a small scale production.
I enjoyed this show. I had never watched Torchwood before and this episode did a great job introducing everybody and setting up the plot. As I discuss in my review([whatmarkread.blogspot.com]), the show is interesting enough that I’m excited to keep watching.
even though i would have been fine with Torchwood returning as a series or miniseries set and produced in the UK, I’m with those that feel that this Torchwood US is better than no Torchwood at all.. i don’t know if to mantain it light for new viewers they wont get into if Jack has ended his depression trip after TW_CoE, but it would be cool if for one scene Gwen asked him about it.. but at the same time, even though TW_CoE was an amazing mini series.. i hope this series doesn’t equal the previous extreme darkness, specially in its conclusion.. it may end up turning it’s fans suicidal.
I am so chuffed to see the return of Torchwood. I really did not like CoE. I just hated that they killed off Owen, Tosh and Ianto. Although I must say CoE was by far the most agonizing series end I’ve seen. I agree that they need gadgets and gizmos! Watching Torchwood US on Canada’s Space Channel.
Having been a fan of Torchwood since the first series, I have to say that the writing and general plot outline are inline with the series as a whole. But, from the very first few moments, there was a clear dip in production value, and most noticeably, in the editing style. Everything seemed to be in fast forward, and by that I mean that a significant event occurs and it feels like we are rushed into the next scene or plot point before the previous one has had time to register. I’ll give it the benefit of the doubt and assume that’s due to a lot being crammed into the “pilot”. I’m yet to watch the second episode.
Clearly, this first episode was aimed at new viewers, i.e. the American audience. But for long time fans, it felt like we were being hit over the head with the new characters and the fact that the show will be based in the U.S. THESE ARE YOUR NEW HEROES. YOU WILL LIKE THEM.
