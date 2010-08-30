‘True Blood’ – ‘Fresh Blood’: Go into the light!

Watching and writing about the Emmys took precedence over other Sunday night TV, including “True Blood.” So for once, Leslie Gornstein’s “Fresh Blood” recap went up before I could see the episode, let alone do this usual “True Blood” open thread post.
Since HBO is, as usual, taking Labor Day weekend off, we have two weeks to wait for resolution to the various season three plots, including Eric’s big plan to take out Russell. So let me ask you guys this:
There were a number of comments last week (and scattered throughout the season) from people who feel there have been too many unconnected storylines this season, and that the quick transitions from one to the other is robbing them all of momentum. Having seen a bunch of dominoes fall last night, does everyone still feel this way? And – not that Alan Ball is likely to change anything, since he seems happy to keep trying to service his ever-expanding cast – which stories and characters would you be fine not seeing again when the show comes back next summer?
Really over Tommy/Arleens story lines and the Sam downwards spiral. Also, when is Sookie going back to work?
The Sam storyline is incredibly frustrating. I would have liked his conversation with Tara much more last night if he hadn’t been such a drunken asshole beforehand (It would have had much more resonance if Sam, the likeable guy who doesn’t let anyone in, reveals that he’s just as awful as Tara).
I’m frustrated because none of what is going on right now was in the books. I get it. Alan Ball is making it his but “his thing” is pretty darned crappy. He’s taking characters and turning them into unrecognizable strangers. He did it was Calvin the last few weeks, now Sam. And Layfette..I’m kind of wishing he had died like he was supposed to have in book one because his storyline and new boyfriend suck. Pardon the pun. They could have really done some cool things with these characters but no..they just took it somewhere boring. Also too many characters on the canvas now.
i gave up on this show last season…bleck
To be blunt, I just don’t want to see Tara getting physically and sexually abused then whining about how she really deserves it… Not only boring but deeply offensive. I’ve got a suggestion for Alan Ball: If you wouldn’t do it to Lafayette or Sookie, you need to ask why the hell you’re doing it to the only woman of colour in your regular cast.
This. SO MUCH WORD.
I agree Craig.
I’d never thought I’d say that, but he simply should stick to the stories of the books. I’m not a big fan of the books but the good thing about them is how each book makes the Sookie universe a bit bigger and more complex, adding new layers. But in a very controlled way. Now so far I felt that almost every added storyline (Tara’s mother and her “demons”, Jason’s V addiction and church boot camp, Tara’s “Eggs”, almost everything with Lafayette (since he gets killed at the end of the 1st book) and all of Jessica) mostly was a waste of screen time that lead nowhere. While the retelling and rearranging of the book’s stories mostly worked very well, especially with the added punch (V addiction itself is great).
Wow..I just said the same thing. To me there are way too many characters on the canvas and too many storylines to keep up with. It’s just too much and it’s not true to the book. Nice characters are not anymore. What happened to Sam? Calvin? And all these characters he’s created yet he couldn’t let Bubba be on the scene? At least there would be some comic relief.
Honestly, Arlene, Jason, Lafayette, and Tara DO NOT need to be seen every episode. Most shows don’t feel the need to throw every single character in every single episode. I would love it if Alan Ball would take a page from say, Mad Men, where we don’t necessarily see Peggy or Betty every epi.
That way we can focus on the best part of the series, Eric.
THIS. If you have a ginormous cast, sometimes you can forget they are there for a few episodes in order to concentrate on the more important stories at hand. Last night’s little jaunt with Jason and the V-taking QB? Pointless! Why do we need to see that? Ugh.
Seeing the v-taking QB reminded me of a complaint that I’ve had for a while: why does vampire blood have such wildly variable effects on the people who consume it? It is a super drug – it heals, it enhances strength, it enhances sexual function, and it is a hallucinogen. But it never seems to do all of these things at the same time, and always does precisely what it is intended to do.
I’m just waiting for the QB to try to juice but go off the deep end imagining crazy demons. Or Bill try to heal Sookie after a stupidity fueled escapade into the night and have her go nuts and try to fly.
THIS, exactly this.
Exactly this. And if they get rid of Arlene and Tara altogether next season I certainly wouldn’t shed any tears.
Well, this episode felt very much like they were building us up for the final episode and next season, so things were a bit disjointed. The only plotline that I’m really not happy with is the Jason/football quarterback rivalry. I know Jason is stupid and can’t seem to get past his glory days at BT High, but I don’t understand why he would waste time stalking this high school quarterback with so many other things going on in his life (Sookie missing, his girlfriend a meth lab werepanther, etc). It just feels like wasted space to me, even after last night’s “V” reveal.
I would be just fine with never seeing Crystal or any of the HotShot characters again,as well as Hoyt’s ex, Susie or whatever her name is. Also,now that Tara has confronted Andy about his and Jason’s actions and the subsequent cover-up,I’d like to see things get better for her,although I’m not sure that hooking up with Sam in his current state of crazy was the best thing for either one of them.
I have really enjoyed most of the story lines each season. The only character I could really do with out is Tommy. I would rather see more with Alcide. I REALLY wish Franklin had survived. He was wickedly fabulous! This is one of the few shows I eagerly wait for each week.
The books are so good, I do wish they would stick to them more.
More Eric and Alcide!!!!
Frankly, the only plot that I have any interest in at all is the vampire one, and I would not be sorry to see any character disappear. Last night’s episode reminded me of the end of The Phantom Menace, when there are three or four battles going on, but you really only want to see the Jedi fight. Every single other plotline this show has run this season has become tedious, but they just keep adding characters and storylines. I think the new Wiccan waitress actually had more lines last night then Eric. That’s just wrong.
I don’t think that characters need to disappear, but they definitely do not need their own storylines each season. I don’t mind Tara, Sam, Lafayette or the others, but I’m not interested enough in them to watch them on their own week after week.
On the other hand, I definitely could live without Jason Stackhouse. His multiple plot threads (at least four, at my count) have all dragged the show down. Oh, and Hoyt’s mom. He scene last night was like a built-in bathroom break.
I would be happy if they killed off Tara, sent Arleen off on a one-note fuck you plot line where she joins the Anti-vamp crowd and gets fired, I hate Arleen, she’s a bullshit character. I want Sam’s brother dead, so dead, like acid dead dead. Fuck him. I never want to hear about Sam’s stupid past ever again. He’s a violent chump, WE GET IT ALREADY! I don’t want to see anyone else get addicted to fucking vampire blood. I’m SO fucking tired of that plotline and just don’t care. I would like to see less of Jason in general. He’s a crap character, only exists to propel plot mechanics by being the biggest dumbass that he can be and is bringing the show down with every stupid OBVIOUS plot thread he’s given. I never want to hear about Eggs EVER AGAIN! WHO CARES??!??
Ball needs to get back to the plot line laid out by the books and AVOID bullshit like…..oh…..Sookie’s blood being vampire sunblock…which is the DUMBEST GODDAMN PLOT POINT IN THIS SHOW’S HISTORY!!!! Good job on that one, Ball. Really. That was just fucking brilliantly retarded. Stick with the plots laid out by the books. I don’t mind that they left Lafayette alive, he’s a good character. But, Jesus, move Tara to the background and concentrate more on Sookie and the vampires and the characters and plots from the books and stop inflating the characters no one gives a rat’s ass about and that includes Arleen, Tara, Sam’s brother, and pretty much everyone else the show has added aside from Jessica.
And bring Sookie’s fairy godmother into the show. She’s awesome.
I’ve been disappointed in the show too but I see places where it can be redeemed. Like Sam and his brother Tommy. We glimpse that Tommy is a good kid given the right guidance and opportunity to be. I’d like to see that happen.
Claudine (the Fairy Godmother) on the show seems much older than described in the book. I think bad casting on that one. She’s supposed to be Sookies age and looks like she’s 40. I agree with you on Arleen. I can’t stand her. She’s a waste of storyline. But I also think Layfette is too at this point.
I’d love to see more Jessica. She’s the only thing outside the books that I like. I’m starting to think bringing Layfette back to life was a mistake.
The best part of the episode was the “In Memoriam” featurette thatnopened the show–eve before the standard HBO titles. Was it a coincidence. I don’t think so.
lafayette has become the most boring character on this show
Crystal and Hotshot gang and V taking QB need to go ASAP. They are the ultimate waste of space. Don’t care about devil baby, don’t care about Tommy (though that was a sad moment last night when he did the one 180 pleading with Sam to stay), Tara needs to get a storyline where she isn’t abused for me to start caring again, Sookie has become almost a waste of space too. She seems like she is only useful when she is tied up or being fed on. I want glowing fingers, kick ass Sookie back!
I still don’t think these story lines are getting tied up and we only have the finale left. Did they really just drop the whole werewolf storyline and Alcide by having his say he has to go check on his sisters salon? Really? That was it? And why bring Hoyt’s mother and Summer in right before the finale. If you want to have them plotting save it for season 3 when we don’t have, vamps, fairies, shapeshifters, wiccans, werewolves, werepanthers, v taking qb’s, devil babies, medicine men, demon masks…too much already!
Like many have said, I’m fine with a ton of storylines just not the way they are being handled. We don’t see everyone every week on Mad Men or The Sopranos, why do we need to see them all the time in True Blood? The show can never pick up enough momentum for me because just as I am getting into a scene they cut away to show Sam bitch everyone out for 5 minutes. Unnecessary.
Eric and Pam’s scenes together were once again the best thing about the show.
I second the loathing of Crystal/Hotshot. I want this plot gone. I hated how long it went on in the books. Also, why does everyone find Crystal attractive? Jason’s done so much better. She’s plain, crazy, backstabbing, drug cooker (okay, that wouldn’t bother Jason)…ugh, WHY?!
I am also fed up with the Tara abuse. For the love of god, de-woobie already.
Jason’s girlfriend and her meth lab family sincerely need to go. Otherwise, I’m enjoying this season a lot more than the last one.
I’ve honestly hated every single plot line this season other than the A-plot of Eric trying to take down Russell with Sookie and Bill caught as pawns in the middle. The problem…that plot line has gotten about 4 scenes per episode. And this isn’t Rescue Me, where 4 scenes can equate to 30 minutes.
As far as next season goes…There are definitely characters on this show I like, such as Sam, Lafayette, and Jessica, whose plot lines have just been completely unconnected to anything else. Next season I’d like to see their stories have SOMETHING to do with our 3 leads, Sookie, Bill and Eric. And it wouldn’t hurt if those subplots were less dull than they were this year, either.
Meh I liked the double Gilmore connection (headmaster from Chilton and Lane’s bandmate/husband), not much to say otherwise
Arleen and the devil baby storyline can disappear as far as I’m concerned. In fact,Arleen can go period. The character is a parody of a Southern waitress that harks back to ‘Flo’ on “Alice.” The over-the -top haircolor,the cornpone accent,etc. I can’t believe that with all the ragging on Tara that has taken place lately,people give Arleen a pass. The character is awful.
I knew Arlene reminded me of someone.
Flo (on “Alice”) it is. “Kiss my grits.”
(Does that make Sam Mel? And Sookie Alice?)
Honestly, Arlene is my least favorite character as well. Just a stereotypical Southern waitress that they probably felt was needed at the start to create the setting of a small town Southern diner. She should, at best, be a character in the background in the diner scenes. Nothing more.
Tara’s character has been written in such a way that she is simply unlikeable. Yes, she has excuses for her bad attitude, but who cares? She’s still no fun to have around. They should limit her to a best friend role, and give her something to smile about now and then.
As far as expendable stories–pretty much everything not related to vampires.
As far as expendable people–Tara, Arlene, Tommy, Terry.
More Eric/Sookie/Bill love triangle. More Jessica who is at least partly interesting. More Pam. Hoyt’s mom is a waste, Jason is wallpaper, Sheriff Andy could be interesting, Sam is annoying (both nice/jerky versions are flat and nothing ever happened with the weirdo parents), Tara is making me want to run away. Used to like Lafayette but he’s been sitting on his couch for too many episodes. Agree with other commenters that all these distractions are preventing the show from having a nice tight plot and pace. It feels like it’s meandering all over the place and it’s frustrating.
I’m freaking out about Hoyt/Jessica. Please tell me Alan Ball wouldn’t have Hoyt’s mom kill either one of them off! Maybe she threatens to, but Hoyt offers her up to Jessica as dinner? That’d be awesome, but I’m still panicking, because they’re by far the MOST interesting couple on the show and a welcome relief from the other bullshit storylines not involving Eric/Pam. (MORE PAM!) Am I alone in this?
Tara could go with my blessing. She’s getting on my nerves. Arlene is fine as an occasional bad-tempered waitress, but I don’t care about her demon child. Hasn’t RenÃ© been dead forever anyway? I thought the baby was from some guy she was with during the Maenad season (another horror). Sam’s family can go with my blessing, and frankly I don’t care for this new-edition Sam, drunken and foul-mouthed. Sookie, Bill, Eric, Pam, some werewolves (the Russel Edgington storyline was good, sorry about Talbot), okay for the werepanthers, they are an integral part of the books (but that crystal meth stuff is over the top). I like Lafayette, but as a second-stringer like Arlene. They ruined the Sophie-Anne character first through casting (she was supposed to be a tiny girl,shades of Kirsten Dunst in the Anne Rice movie adaptation) then with this V-blood commerce. I don’t mind them doing more than the books, but when they invent entire plot lines (like Jason and the Fellowship of the Sun or Tara and Eggs) they just go haywire.