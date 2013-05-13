Upfronts 2013: FOX tries to program year-round with ’24’ miniseries, J.J. Abrams drama and more

Of the cliches that get spouted every year by network presidents during Upfront Week, one of the most popular is the idea of doing year-round programming with few repeats. Usually, the reality falls well short of that, with the usual confusing pre-emptions and dead spots. With the usual skepticism in mind – we’re talking about a network that practically every year (including this one) claims that “Bones” will move to Fridays, and then never actually puts it there – FOX’s Kevin Reilly sounded more convincing than most when he made that promise.
“Our goal as a network is virtually year-round programming, and we’re going to get pretty close to that,” Reilly told reporters on a conference call to discuss the network’s 2013-14 schedule.
That schedule includes some of the usual timeslot sharing between fall and spring – “The Following,” FOX’s biggest new hit of the season, can only produce 15 episodes per season because of Kevin Bacon’s contract, so the modern-day Ichabod Crane series “Sleepy Hollow” will air Mondays at 9 in the fall – but also between early fall and late fall (to allow for the disruptions caused by baseball), late winter and late spring, and even into summer. The network has four different scripted series (“Gang Related,” “Us & Them,” “Surviving Jack” and “Murder Police”) that have no timeslots yet but will be plugged in down the line. “Glee” will take a longer-than-usual mid-season break for the launch of the Greg Kinnear drama “Rake.” And the network is reviving “24”(*) as a 12-episode miniseries, tentatively called “24: Live Another Day” and likely to premiere in early May and run into the summer, where it’ll be joined by another miniseries produced by M. Night Shyamalan, and possibly some of FOX’s ongoing series.
(*) Reilly noted that Howard Gordon and the rest of the “24” creative team were burned out by the end of that show’s run, then struggled to try to adapt the concept into a two-hour movie before realizing FOX’s commitment to short-run series was the perfect compromise: “The spine of the 24 episodes was really about 12 hours,” Reilly explained. “Those were where the big events occurred… We take the best of the 12, go in chronological order of the day, but skip hours.”
“We’re not going to be confined to a traditional 22 episode” order for most shows, Reilly promised. “There will be shows that play at 13, 15, 17. There’s no magic number. Shows will premiere and stagger throughout the year.” Later, he said, “I’d like to strike the word ‘midseason’ from our lexicon. It makes it sound like you can only launch shows at two times of the year: September and January.”
If FOX can pull this off, it’ll help combat some of the problems that are afflicting all of the broadcast networks other than CBS, where shows erode in the ratings because they take long breaks and viewers fall out of the habit of watching them. But what FOX needs more than anything- after “American Idol” finally proved itself very vulnerable in a season that will end the network’s long run as the top-ranked broadcaster among adults 18-49, with the “Idol” stumble in turn failing to compensate for myriad problems throughout the schedule – are hits. And by greenlighting lots of series and scheduling them throughout the year – rather than foolishly trying to launch all of them in September because that’s the way it’s always been done – FOX at least gives itself a better shot at finding those hits.
Some thoughts on the schedule (Fienberg has the full details here), night-by-night:
MONDAY: “Bones” stays where it is until the baseball playoffs, then allegedly gets sent to Fridays. (As the saying goes, that trick never works!) The future cop drama “Almost Human,” from J.J. Abrams and a lot of the “Fringe’ team, then takes over after the World Series, where at least it will get to air without interruption for a long stretch. “Sleepy Hollow” keeps 9 p.m. warm until “The Following” comes back.
TUESDAY: Reilly gave up on a four-comedy Tuesday bloc midway through this season, admitting they tried to launch too much at once, and in the process let the night’s tentpole, “New Girl,” suffer. With so many new comedies, there was no choice but to go with the same kind of lineup again, with the Seth MacFarlane-produced “Dads” at 8, cop comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (from the “Parks and Recreation” creative team and starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher) at 8:30, leading into “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project.” “New Girl” will air after the Super Bowl this season, in hopes of restoring it to its early big hit status (another trick that doesn’t really work anymore), and figure some of the bench comedies (and/or some of the comedies tentatively set to air on Fridays) will cycle through this night throughout the year.
WEDNESDAY: Two hours of “X Factor” in fall, two hours of “Idol” (presumably with an all-new judging panel, though Reilly would only acknowledge Randy Jackson’s previously-announced exit) at midseason. This will do solidly for FOX, but not as well as either show did in the past, and by keeping the performance shows at a bloated two hours, there’s no opportunity to use either one to launch something new.
THURSDAY: “X Factor” results at 8 in fall, “Idol” results at 8 in spring. “Glee” at 9 in the fall, then taking a long break so that FOX can launch “Rake” (which will premiere out of the NFC Championship Game).
FRIDAY: I believe that “Junior Masterchef” (in which Gordon Ramsay will attempt his act with small children) and repeats of “Sleepy Hollow” will air here in early fall. I am more skeptical that “Bones,” “Raising Hope” and the new military comedy “Enlisted” will air here after baseball. Again, FOX has often promised to put “Bones” without doing it, and last year NBC promised to put a comedy bloc on Friday with “Community” and “Whitney” before backing out at the last minute. Until proven otherwise, this seems like FOX announcing timeslots so it won’t seem like they have too much on the bench, then waiting to see how the early fall premieres go.
SATURDAY: Sports as often as possible; the network finally canceled “Cops” (which will move to Spike TV).
SUNDAY: Same as it ever was, minus “The Cleveland Show,” which was not picked up: “The Simpsons” at 8, “Bob’s Burgers” at 8:30, “Family Guy” at 9 and “American Dad” at 9:30.
Remember North Shore, Method & Red, Quinntuplets, and The Jury? Yeah, year-round programming has proved to be a huge success for Fox.
The Good Guys was good, just not watched.
Well 24 already has a loyal following, so it will be interesting to see if that makes a difference.
I loved 24 (when it was good) but it died. Let it stay dead. It’s ridiculous to make it into a miniseries. Especially, saying only half of a any particular season is when big things happened implying half the shows were a waste of time. Way to undercut your previous work. They show is called 24 and takes place in realtime – they never got past that aspect of the show – don’t try to get past it now. And in truth isn’t Homeland – 24?
Honestly, renewing Community and bringing back 24 is terrible news. Move on.
I don’t think they were implying that half of the EPISODES were bad, but there tended to be a lot of filler at times and now we can eliminate all that. I think this is a great idea and I’m very excited!!
Whuck? Community? A) That’s on NBC, not Fox. B) Why was NBC, not Fox, renewing it terrible news?
I think the problem “Elementary” had with airing after this past Super Bowl was the fact that the game had a huge delay because of the blackout, pushing the air time way too late for most viewers (on the East Coast, anyhow).
Does that mean Jack Bauer will be back? If so, will Kiefer Sutherland play the role?
I’m wondering too, and does that mean that Touch is cancelled. Which I’m sorry to say it should be. The first season was fun – different ways in which people “touch” each other, making a difference in their lives – and then it went all Jack Bauer/24 on us. I guess that’s supposed to make it exciting. I just found it wearisome.
Yea, Kiefer is back!
Barbara: Yes, “Touch” is cancelled. That’s why Jack is Back.
I can’t believe “Junior Masterchef” is a real thing. Your description of it is straightforward, yet strangely hilarious.
yes, hilarious that they are going to try it in primetime!
The austrailian version of that show was a big hit here in Holland (and I imagine it was the same in its own country). Part of the appeal was to see kids being inspired and see them come up with difficult recipes. It was all about having a positive attitude.
But the Australian version of masterchef is a lot more positive and friendly in general. I can’t imagine Gordon Ramsey being nice to anyone. Let alone children.
The first words out of my mouth when I read “Junior Masterchef” were literally “You’ve got to be kidding me.” So basically it is just going to be Gordon Ramsey yelling and insulting little kids. I think reality TV may have just found its rock bottom.
This makes sense for me. While it’s true people watch less TV in the summer, so many of us time-shift episodes that we’d be happy for something good. Why let cheap programs like “Big Brother” get the ratings just because nothing else is on?
I’m also happy that they’re finally allowing Jack Bauer to have some bathroom breaks.
Shouldn’t the new series just be called 12 then?
No. Why do people keep saying this, and why do they keep thinking they’re clever? 24 is a valuable name brand. Changing the name would be moronic. It’s like when Alan and Dan talk about 30 for 30, and how they need to keep that name, even if they aren’t actually making 30 documentaries for ESPN’s 30th anniversary anymore. Besides, the show is apparently still going to take place within a 24-hour time frame, so I don’t see the problem here.
Raising Hope to the death slot? I thought it was a small, but real hit for Fox?
Raising Hope to the death slot? Thought it was a minor, but real hit for Fox?
I would have rather liked 16 episodes, not 12 of 24.
12 2 short.
while the effort to assuage the bleeding off of viewers from network tv — and differentiate itself from the typical fall glut of premiers — is admirable, the takeaway i hear from your description Alan is that there is going to be a lack of consistency in episode orders. and the shows will be on tv in a halfhazard manner.
how exactly is that an improvement? i think it is going to be confusing to actually find these shows if they are inserted into the schedule in a slap-dash way. and then the fact that seasons are shorter seems like the anti-solution to keeping and entertaining viewers.
personally when i like a show i just want more. and 20-22 episodes is what i sort of expect / want from a tv show.
the truncated orders will not provide me with enough programming if i like the show. it seems like a hedge against expensive failure shows, and nothing more.
very confused by this.
[www.pogdesign.co.uk] will help. Not associated with the site, just think it’s perfect.
“Reilly noted that Howard Gordon and the rest of the “24” creative team were burned out by the end of that show’s run.”
So were we, the audience. The core concept seems so outdated now; how about new ideas instead of retreads?
You aren’t required to watch. From what I can tell, the reaction was been overwhelmingly positive (the announcement on 24’s Facebook page has nearly 300,000 likes right now). It’s not every day that we find out that one of the 10 best dramas ever is coming back. And there are plenty of “new ideas” (or at least new shows). Nearly every other show announced is not a revival. Instead of whining about this, why not find one of them to latch onto?
I wouldn’t describe what I posted as whining – but I would describe your post as naïve in the extreme. Yes, sure, let’s post facts about “popularity” to prove something is a good idea; no one in Hollywood ever went wrong with that notion, did they? And “10 best drama’s ever”? Seriously, you need to watch more dramas.
Murder Police is one of the worst titles I’ve ever heard. It sounds like they’re trying to spoof their own genre
You failed to mention that FOX is also launching its ADHD (Animation Domination High Def) programming block in order to compete not only with Cartoon Network’s [adult swim] but also with Saturday Night Live on NBC