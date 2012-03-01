Why I miss ‘Community’: Because Jim Rash won an Oscar

We’re two weeks away from “Community” returning to NBC’s airwaves – and fans attending Saturday night’s PaleyFest panel in LA (or watching the feed in New York) will be able to see a new episode even earlier than that(*) – but I pledged to keep these posts about why I miss the show going until it returned, and so I gladly shall.
(*) Fans watching the Livestream feed from their computers won’t get to see the episode, but they’ll get to hear us talk about it for a bit after, I’m sure.
This week, it makes sense to pay some more tribute – after previously praising his gift at improv and his love of furries – to the show’s newly-minted Oscar winner: actor, writer, crossdresser and Jolie satirist Jim Rash.
Given the prominent role Rash has assumed on the show, it’s almost hard to fathom that he was just a guest star back in the pilot, and with a brief amount of screen time. But everyone recognized how funny he was as Dean Pelton, and he kept getting more and more to to do until he was deservedly promoted into the main cast this season.
What’s great about Rash as Pelton is that he is game for absolutely anything – particularly if it involves slipping into some inappropriate, gender-bending outfit – and will play the dean’s various fetishes with absolute gusto. Pelton isn’t embarrassed of who he is – though he’s also, like Tobias Funke, only vaguely aware of how he comes across to other people – and so he’s rarely apologetic about letting his freak flag fly unless someone calls him on it, like in this great montage from the clip show parody last spring:
And because a guy having this good a week – an Oscar and a movie deal with writing partner Nat Faxon (along with Faxon landing a sitcom pilot) – deserves more than one clip, here’s the dean understandably freaking out at the climax of the conspiracy theory episode:
Enjoy, and, as always, feel free to talk about anything and everything “Community”-related here. Looking forward to moderating the panel on Saturday. Should be a fun night.
For the sake of the show’s future. NBC should be promoting “Community, featuring Oscar winner Jim Rash.”
There actually was a promo for Community tonight during 30 Rock, all about Rash winning an Oscar.
If only we all had time hoodies, and it was already March 15th…
I have a time hoodie…it travels me forward thru time at the speed of regular time.
Would that Jolie’s leg were a time leg…
love it.
That last video, especially when the cop came in, had a very J. Walter Weatherman feel to it.
And that’s why you don’t cancel Community.
Alan mentioned the same thing in the review for “Conspiracy Theories and Interior Design”, from which the clip was lifted.
Oh, thank you, Alan. There’s a big poster for a law office that says “Call Dean!” in my subway station, and this morning my boyfriend and I amused each other by doing as many Deanisms as we could remember. While Gone with the Windows might be the funniest portion of that first clip, I’m partial to Tina Turnering the clocks ahead.
Also, “talk to your father, Craig.” Kevin Corrigan manages to be part of my most favorite and my least favorite Community episodes; at least he keeps it interesting. Hope we get a return of the theater department this year.
My favourite community blooper is probably Dean Pelton doing his one man play about fire safety.
There’s a song in “China, IL” that shouts “the mother-freaking Dean is the best at life!” over and over, and since Rash won the Oscar, it’s been in my head all week. I’d make a YouTube tribute to Pelton set to that song if I knew how.
That montage from the clip show may be the single funniest thing Community’s ever done. The first time we watched it, my wife laughed so loud she couldn’t make sound anymore.
I just loved the episode that found Jeff and Dean Pelton both at the Gap and that ended with them doing karaoke together. Can’t wait for the next two weeks to pass!
Will Livestream let me watch the Paley event the day after it happens? I will most likely be out while it’s happening.
No. You can watch it live tomorrow, or else it’ll be up on Hulu a few weeks later.
Ah. I live in Canada, so I won’t get to see it on Hulu. Last year someone posted almost the whole Freaks and Geeks panel on Youtube. Hopefully I’ll find this one too.
He was pretty good as Fenton on That 70s show too
Looking forward to Community being back on the air…keeping my fingers crossed that it gets renewed next season, If not NBC then another channel that will appreciate it more.
I like Community a lot but it is a weird show and is one of the lowest rated comedies on network TV. It probably would have been cancelled already if it was on a network that wasn’t in the black hole that NBC is in.
Forgot where I read saw this but according to the cast, the main reason Rash was promoted in season 3 is cause Rash himself didn’t allow it till then.