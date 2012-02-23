We officially have only three of these Why I Miss “Community” posts still to go, now that NBC has announced that the show will be returning to its old timeslot on Thursday, March 15. Not sure what I’ll do for the other two yet, but the choice this week seemed obvious, as it’s both one of the most celebratory moments(*) in the entire series and one that marks a departure from the Darkest Timeline: the final scene of “Remedial Chaos Theory.”
(*) It’s not exactly a celebratory moment for Jeff, but we can view him as a stand-in for the NBC executives, who only let the study group really cut loose and have fun when they step out of the way and leave them/the show alone.
As I said in the post about the return date, I expect the show to do poorly in the ratings opposite “American Idol,” although they’re actually helped in a weird way by returning opposite March Madness, as I suspect there’s more overlap between Sheldon and Abed fans than there is between fans of North Carolina and Dean Pelton. (Dean Smith, on the other hand…)
So enjoy, talk about your feelings about the show’s return, whether you plan to do anything special for the night of the 15th, and anything else “Community”-related.
I plan on watching basketball all day and recording Community to watch after the games are done.
Not good enough. You should be doing it the other way round.
Thrilled that COMMUNITY is back on 3/15, but I am also a March Madness fanatic. Will have to catch the episode in some non-live fashion due to hoops.
Yeah, normally I’m all “wtf-ever” w/ sports (on TV), but March Madness is the creme de la creme.
I plan on having some friends over and maybe a menu inspired by the show…definitely chicken fingers…cupcakes each with one mini-chocolate chip on top (aka Vaughn’s tiny nipples)…hmmm…this will be fun! any other food ideas?
during the show, we are going to try to spot my bro in the background. :)
My boyfriend’s mother will be in town, so I’ll probably spend the evening explaining Abed to her.
But in general, I’m putting myself in a general new info blackout. Until the date was announced, I read whatever came my way about guest stars and the like (although didn’t seek it out). No more link-clicking for me, now that the end of the end is near.
One of my favorite Community moments ever. Thanks, Alan. I feel like everyone on Earth has at least one person in that clip they can relate to in some way or another. Encarta it.
Perhaps the lack of overlap between Community and the Tar Holes reflects the fact that Community is an absolute good and UNC is an absolute evil.
Damn Duke fans.
Duke & UNC players should all be required by law to wear felt goatees.
I’ll probably curl up with a bottle of wine and a vibrator… oh,you mean when Community comes back? I’ll probably just watch it live with the knowledge that my viewership means nothing since I’m not one of the chosen few in the Neilson family.
Anecdotally speaking, there is overlap in my heart between Sheldon and Abed – but due to sheer qualitative mass, I’d choose Abed every time if I didn’t have to contend w/ roommates.
This must be added:
To Community, that it might manage better ratings than that craptastic-looking Ashley Judd vehicle ABC is about to stillbirth into the timeslot.
Given it was spawned from the toxic filth that is chuck lorre, it’s a miracle Big Bang Theory is so watchable.
Perhaps, therefore, Sheldon is worthy of a tiny corner of the vast pillowfort that is community. But, like, not in the Turkish district or anything.
Love the Dean Smith shout out in a Community post! Community has a lot of support in Chapel Hill btw.
FWIW, I am a community fan and a basketball fan, but I can’t stand the big bang theory.
Thanks for choosing this scene, Alan, I forgot how happy it makes me. Singing along to “Roxanne,” however terribly, has to be one of life’s simplest pleasures.
Any idea on how they plan on parsing out these episodes. By my count, with twelve episodes to air, that would take us straight through to May 31 at one episode per week. Network television, however, tends to end in mid-May or May 24 at the latest for Community. An episode that far past the upfronts, especially a bubble show like Community, would be unusual. Think a couple of hour long Community blocks are likely Alan?
Never noticed this before, but Pierce throws away the gift twice. Must be residual effects from creating the separate timelines.
He figured out that Troy could find the gift if it were in the trash-bin and threw it out the window to prevent that.
heard my birthday is on Thursday this year. Hate it when that happens! Last time it did, Scrubs was also on Thursday. Maybe ER was too.
Thankfully, not the 15th, though.
This past week I watched 30 Rock and then Big Bang, the Grey’s (loved those few nights I would watch Scrubs then Grey’s then ER)
I wonder about the size of the Sheldon/Abed overlap.