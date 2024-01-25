The Atlanta Falcons Will Reportedly Hire Raheem Morris As Head Coach

Raheem Morris is set to return to Atlanta, this time as the head coach of the Falcons. According to Adam Schefter and Tom Pelissero, the team — which has done the most thorough coaching search of any team in the league, interviewing 14 candidates — is set on bringing their former defensive coordinator and interim head coach back to Atlanta.

Falcons plan to hire Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach, per sources. pic.twitter.com/qlz3PbgEtJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

The #Falcons are zeroing in on Raheem Morris as their next head coach, per sources. pic.twitter.com/Lx0kvOhgw4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2024

Morris will look to get the Falcons back to the postseason for the first time since 2017, and will return to the team he served as interim head coach for in 2020 before getting passed over for Arthur Smith. Many felt Morris was deserving of the job then, and after some time with the Rams he’ll get his chance to guide the Falcons as the full-time head coach.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise as the Falcons were considered the favorites to hire Bill Belichick. After meeting with Arthur Blank 1-on-1, Belichick had a second interview in Atlanta with the entire Falcons brass and many felt Atlanta would end up with the legendary coach on their sidelines.

However, the Falcons continued their search, meeting with just about every top candidate in the league, and have landed on an old friend in Morris who will now get the chance to fully install his vision for the Falcons that he didn’t get to three years ago.