Austin Theory Cashed In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw

Austin Theory is the latest WWE star to unsuccessfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

After months of teasing which belt he’d challenge for, including getting tossed around the ring by Brock Lesnar and showing up on NXT, Theory took advantage of Seth Rollins getting rag-dolled around the ring by Bobby Lashley to cash in for the United States title in the main event of Monday Night Raw.

Rollins was supposed to hold an open challenge for the belt, but Lashley attacked him before the match could get underway. After putting the champ through the announce table, Theory cashed in his briefcase and took the fight to Rollins, landing a pedigree only for the two count.

Unable to put him away, Theory then dropped Rollins with the A-Town Down for a two-count before Lashley arrived back at ringside and pulled the referee out of the ring.

With the referee out of the match, Lashley then pulled Theory out himself and destroyed him around ringside. After slamming him into the ring post a handful of times, Lashley locked in the Hurt Lock until Theory passed out. With the referee back up and standing, Theory made it into the ring before the 10 count only for Rollins to drop him with the Curb Stomp and retain his belt.