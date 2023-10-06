One of the strangest sagas in the NFL has come to an end. According to multiple media reports, the Chicago Bears have come to terms on a trade that will send embattled wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round NFL Draft pick. To facilitate the deal, Chicago will send a seventh-round selection in the same Draft to Miami.

Claypool, a 2020 second-round pick out of Notre Dame by the Pittsburgh Steelers, joined the Bears last November — Chicago sent Pittsburgh a second-round selection in 2023, which ended up being the first pick in the round and was used on a cornerback prospect, Joey Porter Jr. While Claypool’s physical gifts have never been in question, his attitude and approach to the game have led to him coming under fire at both of his previous pit stops.

This season, Claypool received scrutiny for a perceived lack of effort during the Bears’ season opening loss to the Green Bay Packers, and more recently, Chicago has made him a healthy scratch for each of the last two games, including Thursday night’s win over the Washington Commanders.

“It comes down to this. When you’re evaluating players in meetings, in practice, in walk-throughs, all those things, it’s important that you evaluate the entire body of work, right?” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said earlier this week. “And we just feel that right now Chase is going to be out of the building, it’s best for our football team.”

Claypool started five of the 10 games in which he appeared for Chicago, and registered 18 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown.