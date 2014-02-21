The Best And Worst Of Impact Wrestling 2/20/14: The Wolves of Ball Street

Hey friends! It’s Impact time again! I can breathe through my nose and also speak again! Canada has fully asserted their curling dominance over the world! It’s a good day! First things first:
– Do you love independent wrestling? Want to help some truly wonderful dudes who give back to the community AND put on fantastic wrestling shows? Donate and support St. Louis Anarchy as they raise funds to help upgrade their ring. Safety first, wrestles second!
– Like this report on Facebook, tweet the link, tumbl it and email it and print off a copy and mail it to your g-maw! We like when you do any and all of those things. Your g-maw might be a bit confused, but I’m sure she’ll be won over if you include pictures of EC3.
– Follow me on Twitter here, With Leather here, and UPROXX here. Let’s all be friends in 140 characters or less!
This week on Impact: Oh jeez, we’re STILL in England? Sigh. Okay. I’ll put the kettle on.
So TNA is dressing up Jeff Hardy like Blitzkrieg and having him do a bootleg Bray Wyatt gimmick?! Never stop being you, TNA!
In fairness, Jeffy Boy did that gimmick long before Husky Harris became Bray Wyatt. Also, Jeffy Boy talking cryptic nonsense and riddles can’t possibly be worse than standard Jeffy Boy yelling CREATURES!
I think this willow the wisp thing is hilarious, and much better than the stale but secretly-having-great-matches-every-week jeff hardy we’ve had before.
I’m 100% supportive of this and am enjoying it 200%
You do know there was like 12 weeks of Impact taped in GB I believe.
I just wish, instead of Willow, they called him Black & Wyatt.
(Yes, I know he’s been doing his weird Willow thing since like 1998, but the only reason they’re bringing it back now is to capitalize on the recent “creepy videos in the woods” trend)
Worst: Danielle shitting on the aspects of the show that aren’t as shitty as the shitty things she actually likes. F*ck Joe Park.
I don’t care if they’re called the pitbulls or wolves but they need to go away . They really needed nxt to develop a better wrasslin style
Decided to skip the Willow looks like he was in Mudvayne comment?
My reaction to the Willow video was “Oh good…Gabbo is coming.”
If EC3 is a lemon creme than does that make Joseph Park a Mango creme? ( they exist and they are AWESOME!) The Wolves are….here. Yeah that’s all I got. They are there.
Crazy thought…has anyone at TNA considered hiring some creative guys from WWE NXT? I actually enjoy NXT and the wrestlers personas as well as the story lines are fun and make sense not all ” Argh..I am gonna murder/ destroy/ end you.” Of course TNA desperately needs more and better talent…even though the Wolves are here.
LOL davey vega sucks.
“See you next week!”
no.
sorry, danielle… I loved everything you hated on this show too much to be able to read more of this.
thank you for all the good laughs you gave me in the past. and thank you for trying hard to give people other than me more of those. I wish you the best. but goodbye for good…
before I go, because I think you’d enjoy this video and don’t know if you watched it or not, watch this spud/dixie video walking backstage: [www.youtube.com]
and this EC3 video of a house show: [www.youtube.com]