The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 2/27/14: We Have Books About TV!

This week on Impact: Heels, deals, and zero Jennifer Beals! Switch on your youth, ‘cuz we’re going into Impact!
I thoroughly enjoyed Samoa Joe’s squash of some German dude. Squash doesn’t even cover it, it was a super duper squash. Joe is best when he’s mauling people, his offense is built for that and he’s just big enough for it to be believable, not to mention, genuinely freakishly athletic and explosive for a guy with his body type. I don’t know how long this will last (I’m assuming he’s going to lose to Magnus at Lockdown), but I want Joe running roughshod through dudes on my TV screen every week.
Also, Joe’s fake as hell looking punches still look a lot more real than than fake as hell looking punches of 85% of the wrestlers out there. Obviously, Roman Reign’s GLORIOUS superman punch is among the 15%.
I had two dream scenarioes for tna’s world title.
1. Joe wins it, goes on to defend vs aries who uses option c at sacrifice, but then faces roode at slammiversary and roode beats him for it. From there, you could have either joe, aries or storm win the bfg series to main event against him for the belt. (EC3 can wait until next year)
2. Magnus keeps the belt via cheating vs joe anyway, and then loses it to a newly face turned roode (because completely unlike danielle, I thought face roode ruled so hard last week!) at slammiversary. Joe can congratulate roode but tell him that he didn’t get his fair shot vs magnus and is going after roode’s belt after winning the bfg series.
This newly motivated joe is a killer!
“EC3 can wait until next year”
I’m honestly not sure he can. At least, I don’t think they should.
Until EC3 can generate as much chants as joe or roode or storm and those guys, he should wait. Don’t worry. He’s still hella young! He can/should end up in the final 4, though.
Fkn hell, Danielle. You’re the best!
Stating counter arguments to what I disagree about in your reviews would causr me to go crazier than willow the wisp (and probably make us less of friends), so, I might forever pass on that, haha.
I’ll say this:
1. I think aries might be decieving roode and team dixie and turn on them for team mvp’s favour at lockdown.
2. Rockstar spud is as much if not more of a reason to love team dixie than EC3.
So how psyched are you for New Japan (and ring of honor) Presents: Global Wars in Toronto? Okada is coming. If we believe just good enough, Okada is coming.
Oh hey, they kept Taryn’s ref outfit
It’s the vegan ref outfit.
Isn’t the Jeff Hardy/Willow/Green Goblin mess turnin’ into a freakishly bad imitation of GoldDust/Jushin Thunder Liger??
More like LVP am I right? Eh? Eh?
Seriously though he’s TNA’s Batista, without the history.
not at all. he’s not fighting for the title, he’s fighting for the rights of wrestlers to fight for the title cleanly. also, he’s much better at talking AND wrestling, and even better looking and better dressed, IMO.
I don’t think there is even a close comparrision. the only similar things are that both are old aged and new to the respective companies.
I like Daniel Bryan but legit the most I’ve ever enjoyed him was when he was running the goofy NXT tag team with Bateman. I don’t even watch TNA but I am so close to tuning in every week just to see EC3!
Your Montez Walker reference made me laugh out loud. I see I am not the only one who thinks MVP needs a better tailor.