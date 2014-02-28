The Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling 2/27/14: We Have Books About TV!

Hey cool dudes, are you ready to read a cool report about a kinda-cool-but-mostly-not-really wrestling show? I know I certainly just wrote one! But read this first:

This week on Impact: Heels, deals, and zero Jennifer Beals! Switch on your youth, ‘cuz we’re going into Impact!