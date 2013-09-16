Pre-show notes:
– We appreciate your comments, likes, shares, tweets and other things. Oddly enough PPV reports don’t get the same kind of love as Raw reports, so click that like button and keep me staying up stupid late to write about shows.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– If you like the Raw and PPV columns be sure you’re up on our NXT, Impact and Total Divas columns. Nate Birch of Gamma Squad is also trying out a Smackdown Best and Worst, so check that out and let him know what you think.
– I am totally getting somebody to sub in for the next PPV report, to guarantee that it is great.
Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE Night Of Champions 2013.
Finally!
Sorry, I was at ACW last night, which meant I had to watch the pay-per-view today while updating the site and then write a report on top of it. That’s a draining process.
No worries. Just bored at work refreshing the main page.
Don’t say “Finally” too loud, the Rock might come back just to shit on Daniel Bryan.
I’m surprised you got it up as fast as you did actually. Top notch work Brandon and thanks for updating so regularly, your works quite addicting and we as general fans appreciate it.
^^^ That’s what my imaginary girlfriend told me last night. “I’m surprised you got it up as fast as you did actually.”
Heh heh, I noticed that after I wrote it but because I’m seventeen and a lot of my comments get a reaction of, “What the fuck is this guy talking about,” I decided not to mention it.
“I’m saying it because I want to see [Big E] pick up Layla, Alicia Fox and Aksana on one shoulder and give all three of them The Big Ending at the same time.”
PHRASING!!
Yo soy una de esas tres personas, Señor Stroud.
Así lo hice yo, sorprendentemente.
Orale.
Make a move, ‘ese.
“Oddly enough PPV reports don’t get the same kind of love as Raw reports, so click that like button and keep me staying up stupid late to write about shows.”-“I am totally getting somebody to sub in for the next PPV report, to guarantee that it is great.”
can’t blame you nor the readers. and thanks an awful LOTS for your time and efforts !
Destinos, holy crap I haven’t thought about that since college freshman Spanish class.
I keep saying, that Divas match was a disaster, and shouldve been sh*tfaced all over this article, but then everything else was in it and totally got points from me. Thanks Brandon! You do this world a service!
“Big shout-out to the three people who enjoyed that.”
hey ! thanks a lot !
what ?! I was desperate and needed to love ANYTHING from this boring PPV !
HHH & HBK weren’t even the best tag team champions of the last decade.
I also have a feeling HHH is going to make us all rue not picking him as the best WWE champion of all time. Wrestlemania 30! HHH vs. Hulk Hogan to determine greatest WWE champion of all time!
Oh god it really could happen. According to Jimmy Hart, Hogan has two or three matches left in him. And it’s possible TNA won’t be around by Mania to keep him under contract.
Don’t judge the WWE too harshly with the polls. Technically the WWE is only 11 years old so it may consider WWF and WCW apocryphal.
Well I was refreshing this from like 12PM to 9:30ish and it’s finally here, also first time I’m mentioned in the top 10 comments thing-a-ma-bob and last as well because it’s like the coveted AND thingamajiggy. Yay!
Hey, Brandon, why didn’t you have this up sooner? I’m willing to bet there were at least four hours you were just lying in bed with your eyes closed not doing anything!
Great as always and confirming my decision to watch Breaking Bad instead of that hour of the PPV
I don’t know why a Kingdom Hearts II reference surprised me considering you’ve dropped Final Fantasy before, but I immensely enjoyed it. It’s also spot-on.
There was a KH2 reference? *Goes back to read the B&W from the beginning*.
Regarding the All-Star Analyst panel:
1)Michael Cole’s Nobody
The best part is, the plot of the second game is so confusing without the aid of the handheld sequels that I’m pretty sure Brandon is unable to fully explain the concept of a Nobody.
However, I am here to clarify:
A normal person is made up of two parts: a body and a soul, as it were. The heart is what connects these two parts together.
When a person loses their heart (by giving into the darkness, of course), those two parts are separated. The soul, mystical as it is, takes on a somewhat supernatural form known as a Heartless. The body, meanwhile, is able to move on into a new life, albeit devoid of heart and soul; it may have a similar appearance to the original, but without the feeling, the drive, the ability to experience.
As an example, I do not believe Mr. Perfect ever died. I believe he was split in twain by some form of evil.
His Heartless went on to be known by some as NICKY and then by most as Dolph Ziggler.
The body, unable to maintain any of the power of the original, is familiar to us now as Curtis Axel. That’s A-X-E-L.
Got it memorized?
Okay that makes sense. As much as a Final Fantasy/Disney mashup can make sense.
So what’s the game order for chronological purposes then? New KH means I have to beat all the old ones first.
I absolutely hate when Triple H interacts with other heels, because he reverts back to Cool Pops Who Embarrasses You In Front of All Your Friends While You’re Trying to Do Stuff Pseudo-Face Asshole Hunter. In that opening thing with Heyman, pre-SummerSlam Triple H jumped out and he was doing everything for crowd pops and righteousness, and that’s dangerous because the Universe always wants to cheer for Triple H, and it’s taken a very delicate month-long regimen of “constantly belittling and assaulting Daniel Bryan” to get them to stop. I don’t want them to fall off the wagon.
Brandon, you said that Ryback and Punk haven’t had any good matches together but what about the one in January when Punk destroyed the Rock on the mic?
that was one of the 3 times I cried during a wrestling show. I will never forget it. paul heyman cried there, too.
Any chance you have the date of that show?
I guess it was january 7th. it was the “first RAW of the year~” during the build into royal rumble.
punk’s shoot at the end is probably my favourite promo in wrestling in the past decade ! (yeah, even more than the original shoot)
All of it was absolutely brilliant. The best.
Both promos are the best.*
AJ mentioned on Twitter the other day she fired Big E. It was in reference to something else, so I don’t know if there was a back story to it, but at least there is possibly a reason for him not being there (besides the obvious that the WWE has said they were looking for a African-American face and then apparently memorized E could be both of those things).
Yeah, I saw that. AJ having to resort to twitter to tie up the loose ends the WWE writers won’t.
Which still sadly puts it ahead of all the loose ends nobody tied up (and the Anonymous Raw GM which was tied up in a way no one asked for).
I knew *something* was off about the greatest tag team poll but it took me longer than I’d like to admit to figure out that none of the teams from TLC2 were on there.
I mean I get not naming the guys that jumped ship to TNA but seriously Edge was on both of your shows last week you forgetful drunkards.
Seriously, London and Kendrick were ten times the champions of D-X.
No mention of the NAO either, which is odd since BOTH the D-O-Double G and Mr. Ass work for the company again. Just straight up mind-boggling.
The only PPV reports I feel Brandon absolutely must write are ones where The Rock is there. Any excuse for that monkey pissing in its mouth video.
Ooooh, nice Tommy Wiseau name drop.
YOU’RE TEARING ME APART, BRANDON!
“Who blocks these backstage shots, Tommy Wiseau? I want to watch the Divas play football by tossing it back and forth from three feet away.”
Everything is The Room and I feel fine.
thinking about it .. and orton is really such a reliable talent to put people over and have great matches every now and then ! he has done it a lot since moving to smackdown.
his fued with cody rhodes, ziggler, bryan (not this one, but that mini one on RAW weeks ago) (but also this one), barret (not when he was IC champion earlier this year and was only jobbing to orton or giving US champ cesaro his spot each show, but back in 2011 after he just broke free from the corre), punk and sheamus were all very good.
how could I have forgotten christian and henry, too ?
He had a good match vs Del Rio which I think ADR won a couple of years back.
I only remember the one where he reversed del rio’s corner enziguiri into an RKO, which was also an awesome match.
Holy smokes that “Randy Savage” Is The New “Boring” observation is right on the money. KEEP YOUR MONEY AWAY FROM THAT OBSERVATION BECAUSE IT’LL LAND RIGHT ON IT AND PIN IN IT DOWN AND YOU’LL BE LIKE “I WANNA USE THAT MONEY” BUT NO DICE BECAUSE IT IS TOO ON THE MONEY!
It’s a really good observation, is what I’m saying.
Don’t fret too much about the PPV reports not getting as much love. It’s probably because they go up on Monday, and everyone moves over to the Open Discussion thread once it’s posted, so there’s less time for the PPV reports to get attention.
Now I really want tonight’s Raw to feature a triple threat between dadaism, realism and twerking (because that’s all Lawler would be able to understand and his head would explode otherwise).
I fell asleep before the show last night, so this evening I watched Night of Champions, then Breaking Bad, then Total Divas. It was like one of those Wrestlemanias where the main event was Cena/Rock.
I think maybe the reason it seems like Punk and Ryback never had a good match is because the matches they had were all in Ryback’s “unstoppable monster” phase; and Punk was the overmatched heel champion who just wanted to escape. But now, Ryback has proven to be beatable, and frankly, he’s gotten better in the ring. Plus, the heel/face alignment is reversed, which changes a lot.
Also, I just can’t get over how God-awful Natalya is. And it’s the little things sometimes– she smiles like a damn beauty pageant contestant when she puts the sharpshooter on. Did Bret grin like an idiot when he applied it? Does AJ smile when she puts some in the Black Widow (unless it’s a sick “I’ve got you now” kind of thing)? Of course not.
But Nattie’s got a look on her face like “Look, Dad, I did something good!” Terrible.
I agree, with roles reversed I m really looking forward to the proper Ryback/Punk match that we never really got.
Full agreement with you on Nattie smiling like a moron during the Sharpshooter every time. Unless you can make a good creepy perverted Jack Nicholson-type face, don’t fucking smile during the move, or else it makes folks think you’re being lazy with it, and are open to it being countered in some way.
I hope the people voting DX in that tag team poll were assuming that the New Age Outlaws were somehow included. Because if they weren’t, then they will surely pay for that vote in hell
Unfortunately, due to circumstances a bit beyond my control, I was falling in and out of sleep while watching the PPV. Not because I was bored, but because I was dead fucking tired from a pretty stupid and shitty weekend. In any case, what I saw I enjoyed, but one thing irked me: Triple H. Namely, it seems like he’s trying to tow the line between heel and face just enough that he eventually comes out as the “coolest good guy you’ll ever know.” It worries me that he’s one of those dudes who fears he won’t be respected unless everybody loves him, and it encourages this lazy attempt at “three-dimensions” that, instead, comes off as “I don’t want to be a bad guy, I really really really don’t want to be a bad guy, so… eh?”
Now I could be wrong! He could have just been doing that smarmy, fake, Human Resources business speak for the sake of taking it all back tonight, which would be acceptably sensible. But I dunno, he still strikes me as someone who’s legit afraid he’ll lose his popularity if he risks even a tiny bit.
Being a tweener is one thing, but what he may or may not be doing is just annoying. I didn’t like it when Vickie did it, and I don’t like it now. I guess I prefer faces and heels to be cut-and-dry to some extent, but that’s also not entirely accurate to how I feel.
Triple H, Mr. Levesque, Hunter, whatever you’d like to be called; if you find yourself reading this, I just want you to know that you’re really really good at playing a huge piece of shit we’re supposed to hate, and I mean that in the best, most complimentary way. And you don’t have to worry about not being a legend! You’ve already got that assured and in the books, so just play the asshole and don’t cave in to those nagging feelings to pander for cheers.
And for the record, I want Orton to remain the corporate champ, not a misguided anti-hero. But whatever. One guys opinion.
after seeing that his team with shawn got the most votes, but him alone in the best wwe champion category got the least votes, he’s more worried than ever.
I totally agree about orton. and I agree about how you feel about faces, heels and tweeners. tweeners can be the best ! but only when played by the right guy (e.g. cm punk 2011). and 90% of the time, they aren’t …
Totally! It’s definitely a case of who can play the best tweener, and not many can. CM Punk is definitely there, but like Austin, he eventually just falls into babyface territory because the crowd (and the WWE, apparently) likes their good-guys to be totally irrational, petty, ignorant, vindictive asshats.
Now that leads us to a whole new but related ballpark: Who was the best tweener? Kane did any okay job as the Coporate lapdog, but that was sort of just handed to him by proxy of circumstance. The Rock, perhaps, while he was The Nation leader but coming out to sweet pops? If we go way back, perhaps Superstar Billy Graham? He was, essentially, a huge heel that got pops, but he also shook hands with the crowd and hyped them up in a way only the Superstar could.
I too was falling in and out of sleep, but I really was bored.
I think HHH’s biggest problem is that his “character in context” is 100% Mega Heel, so trying to stay a fan favorite is just smashing head-first into what the story is trying to accomplish. Even though he was insufferable the past few years, it at least made an iota of sense that “HHH, guy with no definite allegiance” could be a tweener and try and make the fans smile and be smarmy all at once. But this is his golden moment to be a loathsome, funny heel and he’s not taking it to it’s fullest potential.
I thought I was the only one that enjoyed kane in that role !
I sadly don’t know most things about anything that happened before 2008 (when I started watching wrestling). I’ve only seen few videos on youtube.
Alex Riley picked out his suit from the WWF No Mercy create-a-wrestler mode.
I don’t know, it was obvious that Punk was going to win but he made Axl look good, and like a really badass legitimate threat even though he had already wrestled a match. I really do think Axl was decent in that match and Punk really put him over.
I agree, actually ! I thought I was the only one …
but I still didn’t really enjoy it or get excited for it, mainly because we’ve seen axel/punk on RAW in matches/fights like 2-3 times, and all of them were ones I’ve enjoyed more than this one.
also, because this whole PPV was goddamn uneventful and I needed a really big thing to break that awful mode I was in during watching it !
I’m just such a Punk mark honestly I get excited even when he’s fighting Axel just because. I don’t really know WHAT it is about Punk but I identify and love him so much. He’s actually like unpredictable and kinda edgy, whereas Bryan is this guy who says pretty much exactly what you expect him to say but there’s an edge to it because of how passionate and honest he’s being, and how great of a wrestler he is. But Punk’s just so fucking good and unqie, and I can’t help but get excited for his matches. I mean I even liked him through the 2011 period were he turned into Triple Punk and was bullying Johnny Ace for no fucking reason.
And the match, yeah it was SO PREDICTABLE, however it did seem like there was a unpredictability toward the end. Punk getting his hands on Heyman? What!? And I don’t hate Axel, he had a great triple threat match at Over The Limit and he’s been stuck with Kofi Kingston and shit since then but I don’t think he’s actually bad. He doesn’t look lost in the ring and can hold himself even when in a high pressure situation with CM Fucking Punk! I don’t know, I guess Punk’s great selling and my slight like for Axel made me really enjoy and be into the match. But hey, I could watch this thing three years from now and totally hate it.
god, I’m so with you on this one !
also, punk has secretely done something for all of wrestling by making wwe care about indy guys.
punk is probably one of my idols in life and is someone that I’ve never not enjoyed and loved.
the bit where he suicide dived into heyman in the beginning of the match and took JBL’s hat and bowed a little for the crowd, or the way he was blinded by his hate for heyman that he looked at him after every move he hit to axel that he couldn’t even see axel picking up a chair to hit him when punk attempted that second suicide dive (he has done this very effectively throughout this whole fued ! where he is SO BLINDED BY HIS HATE FOR HEYMAN that he can’t see lesnar or axel behind or next to him and can’t even think about the situation with the corporation taking over wwe and screwing his buddy, bryan)
I’m hoping for either punk or cody rhodes to win this coming royal rumble and main event wrestlemania 30
Its cool to see someone who loves Punk as much and notices the little things. You’re rad dude.
same to you, sir.
I mean, I loved him from this cm punk [3.bp.blogspot.com] to this cm punk [4.bp.blogspot.com]
from this cm punk [2.bp.blogspot.com] to this cm punk [2.bp.blogspot.com] and this cm punk [3.bp.blogspot.com]
and those two photos [1.bp.blogspot.com] and [4.bp.blogspot.com] , are some of the coolest photos ever, IMO !
That was rad, those photos/GIFS kicked ass. My favorite is the biting belt on the ladder one.
I will say it time and time again: I Love the Best/Worst threads. Its the only place I can go to at work on the internet and lose myself at the beginning of the day, cause lord knows I didn’t come to work to actually work.
I can tell you that I wasn’t expecting Ryback. Maybe Big E, but I heard he was turning face. But It will give him something to do, and maybe at Survivor Series its Punk against a bunch of Heyman Guys.
Daniel Bryan winning cleanly to only have the ref fast count will make for compelling TV tonight. I hope the payoff is awesome.
the thing with this fast count thing is, orton was so out (he seriously sold the shit out of it (and he sold really well all match long, really !)) that the ref could’ve counted to 10 and there would’ve been no difference !
it’s not like “orton kicked out just a moment after the third count but the count was so fast so the pin shouldn’t have counted” thing
also, since brandon’s “rhodes family vs sandow’s team” idea for survivor series was pitched, I was getting myself ready to be super disappointed by whatever other team match happens at the PPV … but this punk vs heyman guys idea isn’t even half bad ! it’s almost just as good.
I was so confused by the point of the ref bump and fast count. I was expecting Triple H to appear at any moment afterwards to declare the ref had clearly been stunned from the hit and couldn t get the correct cadence right, so result nullified and give the belt back to Randy please.
So Daniel Bryan is Sting, Randy Orton can be Hulk Hogan, Armstrong can be Patrick but who gets to be Bret Hart?
isn’t that always punk’s job ? but I’d go with cody rhodes.
Well that ppv was dull as fudge. How many matches hadn t we seen before? I only count Prime time players vs the Shield. The only times I was excited were when they mentioned Dusty Rhodes was going to be on Raw and of course the appearance of the BIG GUY!
god, that segment with (THE BIG GUY) ryback and archibald peck in smackdown was the best thing outside of antonio cesaro or NXT that WWE aired this month.
But seriously Randy Savage is the perfect name to chant at show because it’s four syllables and it sounds nice what other name sounds sounds so good when you chant it.
DAN-IEL BRY-AN
Thankfully, my feed died before I saw that “All-Time Greatest Tag Team Champions” poll result or I would have eaten my computer so I could shit those shit results out. Shit.
“And what’s funny about it is that Axel’s manager won the match, but only after Axel had been knocked out and choked out.”
The best part about this was that when Justin Roberts said the post-match winner’s announcement, he only said Paul Heyman won and didn’t even acknowledge good ol’ Curt.
Wrestling analysis plus “The Room” references and two straight weeks of Talking Heads minutia in the NXT reports.
Get outta my brain, Stroud.
Booker T winning that poll will literally go down as one of the biggest mysteries the world has ever seen. It makes absolutely zero sense no matter what way you look at it.
Like Brandon mentioned in the article, first and foremost how the fuck did Ric Flair not win this? And are wrestling fans really as moronic as this poll made them seen?
Brandon also mentioned how Flair’s inclusion in the pool would seem to indicate WCW and NWA reigns are eligible which means that the rest of the wrestlers included don’t make any sense at all and basically only include a very small portion of wrestling history. Batista, and Edge while great for the time that they’ve been in, aren’t going to crack most people’s top 15 or 20 World Heavyweight Champions of all time (although I do think Edge would deserve to make that list somewhere.)
Even getting past Flair and the weird choices, how did Booker T beat out Batista, Edge, and The Undertaker? Batista and Edge are arguably two of the most popular wrestlers of the 2000s which has to encompass at least a decent portion of the current viewing audience, and Undertaker is simply put one of the most popular and well decorated champions of all time.
Booker T despite being a five time (five time, five time, five time, five time) WCW World Heavyweight Champion only won the WWE WHC once (as King Fucking Booker) and wouldn’t even be considered (at least to my knowledge correct me if I’m wrong WCW people) one of the premiere champions of THAT promotion either.
This has to indicate that the WWE rigged the vote. But why the hell would they rig the vote to give it to Booker T? Did they owe him a favor? Do they really want people to care about that pre-show panel? Why wouldn’t they rig the vote to make it closer and make Flair look more respectable? WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON
I’m pretty sure Flair appeared drunk on that WWE 2K14 promotion thing and made a mess, so they may have rigged the vote to anybody but him, because I’m pretty damn sure that there’s no chance in Hell anybody picked Booker, or even Undertaker and Edge over Flair.
“1. Michael Cole’s Nobody”
Wait, is that a Kingdom Hearts reference?
Even if it’s not, I’m pretending it is.
It is. C’mon, I’m making Destinos references, of course I can drop some KH in there from time to time.
I popped hard for the Destinos reference, we’ll find Angel Castillo someday Brandon
OSITOOO
OSITOOOOOOO
Brandon, it’s “Nueva movida”, not “nuevo movimiento”. Movimiento means movement; movida is move.
damn you, Google Translate!
Wait, that’s AKSANA in that screencap? It looks like that “Two-Face” woman Jerry dated on Seinfeld, when seen under the bad lighting.
just remembered .. how did the kid that celebrated with bryan after the win not get a best ?!
Just don’t get the Ryback love at all. You really think that dude is a better in-ring competitor than Axel? Heyman already has one “monster”, why give him another? The thoughts of another Punk/Ryback feud is making me very nervous.
huh ?!
first things first, ryback is a much better wrestler than he’s credited for.
second, he’s much more charismatic than most people in wwe today AND MOST PEOPLE DON’T REALIZE IT !
Well that’d just be a matter of opinion wouldn’t it? I think he all the charisma of a wardrobe, and he’s less compelling to watch. Yeah he’s ok in the ring but so what? There’s a reson he didn’t go over once he really started feuding with the big boys..and that bully character is wretched.
actually, I never liked him until he started fuding with the big boys !
I don’t know about everyone else here, but I never liked the “face 2 local guys and pick them up together” thing … never …
then, he faced punk .. and I ofcourse didn’t want punk to lose the wwe title ! but I at least enjoyed watching their fued (while a lot others weren’t).
then, he faced henry .. and by god, that was my second favourite fued going into wrestlemania ! although every other fued (except taker/punk) sucked or wasn’t too much.
then, he faced cena .. and not because I don’t like cena, but because of how smart and interesting and talented ryback was, I wanted him to legitemately become the wwe champion ! (I still count their last man standing match at extreme rules as a win for ryback ! even when the stupid referee didn’t count when they both went into the wall).
since then, he’s been doing nothing but being a smarmy heel in the mid-card, aka my favourite people ever !
but it’s still just my opinion.
Can we not even get a TEASE of a Sandow cash in here while ADR is dead? no? LOGIC?!?!?!
as someone who a) still loves the shield and b) still recovering from seeing the gents in person at a house show last friday night (seriously, all of them can GET IT – they’re all gorgeous in person), i won’t listen to that podcast. i was curious, but then i thought better. my busted-up ovaries thank you.
Cool.